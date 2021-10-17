KRT ZX-10RR special livery

Kawasaki recently went back to the future with a corporate move back to a traditional Kawasaki River Mark logo for the new business structure now termed Kawasaki Motors Ltd.

To celebrate the launch of Kawasaki Motors Ltd and the worldwide use of the River Mark logo, Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes and the whole Kawasaki Racing Team created replicas of two iconic models that represents this unique Kawasaki Heritage.

The green bike in particular is good enough to put a horn on a jellyfish…

Rea and Lowes are racing with this livery this weekend in Argentina for the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship.