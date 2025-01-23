KTM 390 Enduro R

For 2025, KTM are putting their R nameplate on a new learner-legal bike based on their successful 390 platform. Meet the KTM 390 Enduro R.

However, at 159 kg dry and with only 44 horsepower, the awarding of the coveted ‘R’ moniker, let alone ‘Enduro’, may be an overreach for some fans of the Austrian brand.

While it might wear the Enduro name, KTM is not placing it in their ‘Enduro’ line-up or their ‘Travel’ range. ‘Travel’ is the category in which KTM places its adventure-touring bikes. Instead, KTM is designating the 390 Enduro R as a ‘Dual-Sport’, essentially a new model line for the brand.

KTM will soon release details of their new 390 Adventure range, which will also get the updated 399 cc engine gearbox that powers the 390 Enduro R along with the improved gearbox, slipper clutch and Ride Modes.

We can likely expect the Adventure models to ride on the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear as their predecessors, whereas the 390 Enduro R rolls on Enduro-specific spoked rims shod with off-road focussed 90/90-21 and 140/80-18 tyres, thus maybe it does deserve the Enduro nameplate after all…

The Enduro has a metal nine-litre fuel tank, while the yet-to-be-revealed 390 Adventure models no doubt carry significantly more go-juice.

The new LC4c powerplant only requires servicing every 10,000 kilometres and valve clearances checked every 20,000 km. The airbox is specific to the 390 Enduro R, while the exhaust is minimalist.

Ground clearance is a very generous 272 mm, and the adjustable suspension has 230 mm of travel. Still, that doesn’t mean the likes of me and you can get up to the sort of antics pictured demonstrated here by EnduroGP World Champion Josep Garcia.

Up front are 43 mm WP open-cartridge forks with convenient compression and rebound clickers on the fork caps.

A PDS-style WP Apex shock without a linkage looks after the bumps out back and has rebound and pre-load adjustments.

The 390 Enduro R gets one of KTM’s trick new TFT displays, which in this application is a slim 4.25-inch wide unit complete with a USB-C port and turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth from your smartphone.

The switch-gear includes a four-way joystick, and the buttons are illuminated.

The brake and clutch levers are adjustable for reach, while the rider triangle is said to mimic that of its 690 Enduro R sibling. The seat looks as though it may be more accommodating than Big Brother’s pew.

Lighting the track ahead is an LED headlight raided from the 690 Enduro R parts catalogue.

The backbone of the machine is the new two-piece trellis frame based on the Gen 3 platform recently introduced to the Duke models. However, the Enduro runs a different steering head angle, triple clamps, risers and sub-frame mounts. The sub-frame is a bolt-on steel trellis, and the gravity die-cast swing-arm is unique to the 390 Enduro R.

Bybre provides the axial caliper and 285 mm single front disc which is aided by a 240 mm rotor out back.

Deactivating the Bosch 10.3MB ABS is a one-button affair and the setting is remembered even when the key is off, as is the selected Ride Mode. Hallelujah. There is also an off-road mode for the ABS, and the traction control is switchable.

The new 2025 KTM 390 ENDURO R will hit showroom floors in authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from April 2025 onwards.

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications

Engine – 399 cc single

Bore x Stroke – 89 x 64 mm

Compression Ratio – 12.6

Claimed Power – 44 hp (33 kW)

Claimed Torque – 39 Nm

Induction – 46 mm throttle body, Bosch EFI

Cooling – Liquid

Starting – Electric

Brakes – 285 mm Bybre Radial Caliper (F), 240 mm (R)

Suspension – WP Apex 43 mm forks 230 mm travel (F), WP Apex Split Piston (R) 230 mm travel

Tyres – 90/90-21 (F); 140/80-18 (R)

Transmission – Six speed

Clutch – PASC, mechanical

Lubrication – Wet sump

Fuel capacity – 9 litres

Weight – 159 kg without fuel

Frame – Steel trellis

Wheelbase – 1475 mm

Steering Head Angle – 62.9-degrees

Ground Clearance – 272 mm

Seat Height – 890 mm

Available – April 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R Images