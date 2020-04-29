Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2020/18286
Date published – 29 Apr 2020
Campaign number TI 13_1667518
Supplier – KTM Australia
Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 30 April 2019 – 2 April 2020
790 Adventure
790 Adventure R
Model Years 2019-2020
683 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Due to a possible material failure of the rear brake line as a result of overheating, the rear brake system can fail.
What are the hazards?
If the rear brake system fails due to continuous heavy braking there is reduced braking ability or effectiveness. This can increase a risk of an accident to the rider, pillion passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be contacted by direct mail notifying them of the recall. Consumers should contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle, to have replacement parts installed when parts become available.
For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/