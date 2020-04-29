790 Adventure

790 Adventure R

Click here for VIN List

Model Years 2019-2020

683 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

Due to a possible material failure of the rear brake line as a result of overheating, the rear brake system can fail.

What are the hazards?

If the rear brake system fails due to continuous heavy braking there is reduced braking ability or effectiveness. This can increase a risk of an accident to the rider, pillion passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by direct mail notifying them of the recall. Consumers should contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle, to have replacement parts installed when parts become available.

For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/