Laverda 200 Twin

With Phil Aynsley

Laverda’s first multi-cylinder motorcycle was the 200cc twin that was debuted in 1961 and entered production the following year.

The bike was designed as an “everyday” model and the pushrod motor put out 11 hp at 6500 rpm. It featured a large ‘plunger’ type oil pump that ran off the rear of the crankshaft assembly.

The chassis was a combination of a tubular front cradle that was connected to a pressed steel rear section, giving the bike quite an overall “smooth” appearance. Weight on the Laverda 200 Twin was 120 kg and top speed reached 115 km/h.

Production finished in 1967 after some 4,500 were built – with this bike being the last off the line. It wasn’t sold until 1971.