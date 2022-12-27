Laverda’s 750 SFC Electronica

With Phil Aynsley

Having previously looked at the first version of Laverda’s iconic 750 SFC I thought we could examine the final model in this column.

The 750 SFC “Electronica” was built in two batches – 131 in 1975 and a further 33 the following year. They carry the 18.000 series numbers.

The major changes over previous versions were to the motor with the most noticeable being a Bosch electronic ignition (with its small polished alloy housing a very visible addition to the left hand engine cover) and an oil cooler.

Internal changes included a redesigned cylinder head with reshaped combustion chambers, modified valve angles and flatter angled spark plugs.

Higher compression pistons (10.5:1), slimmer, polished rockers and a redesigned left-hand crankshaft were also a part of the new package.

Power was 75 hp at 7400 rpm, wet weight 231 kg and a top speed of 217 km/h was offered.

Frame changes were limited to bracketry. The ’76 batch were fitted with alloy wheels.

Laverda 750 SFC Electronica Specifications