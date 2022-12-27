Laverda’s 750 SFC Electronica
With Phil Aynsley
Having previously looked at the first version of Laverda’s iconic 750 SFC I thought we could examine the final model in this column.
The 750 SFC “Electronica” was built in two batches – 131 in 1975 and a further 33 the following year. They carry the 18.000 series numbers.
The major changes over previous versions were to the motor with the most noticeable being a Bosch electronic ignition (with its small polished alloy housing a very visible addition to the left hand engine cover) and an oil cooler.
Internal changes included a redesigned cylinder head with reshaped combustion chambers, modified valve angles and flatter angled spark plugs.
Higher compression pistons (10.5:1), slimmer, polished rockers and a redesigned left-hand crankshaft were also a part of the new package.
Power was 75 hp at 7400 rpm, wet weight 231 kg and a top speed of 217 km/h was offered.
Frame changes were limited to bracketry. The ’76 batch were fitted with alloy wheels.
Laverda 750 SFC Electronica Specifications
|Engine
|Air-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin-cylinder, SOHC, two-valve per cylinder
|Fuel system
|Dual 36 mm PHB Dell’Orto carburetors
|Displacement
|744 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|80 x 74 mm
|Compression
|10.5:1
|Max power
|75 hp [56 kW] @ 7400 rpm
|Max torque
|N/A
|Gearbox
|Five-speed
|Final drive
|Chain
|Front Suspension
|38 mm telescopic forks
|Rear Suspension
|Koni shocks, preload adjustment
|Front brakes
|Dual 280 mm rotors, two-piston calipers
|Rear brakes
|280 mm rear rotor, dual piston caliper
|Tyres
|110/90-18, 120/90-18
|Wet weight
|231 kg
|Tank capacity
|25 L