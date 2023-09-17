2023 SMX World Championship

Play-Off 2 – Chicagoland Speedway

Images by Jeff Kardas

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was back on the top step of the podium with a strong overall win at the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 inside Chicagoland Speedway.

Lawrence’s victory came via 1-2 moto scores in the event’s two-race format after the Aussie slowed in the second moto to usher Roczen past him, as he knew that would give Roczen second for the round and thus gain him more points on series leader Chase Sexton. Jett is now only two-points behind Sexton ahead of the triple-points finale next weekend in Los Angeles.

Ken Roczen’s second place overall finish just days after the birth of his second child; the win moved Roczen into third place on the points table, well within striking distance of potentially winning the championship next weekend if things go his way.

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton earned third place overall on the high-speed, SuperMotocross track that stretched across the storied auto raceway.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was back on top, winning both motos and recapturing the 250 Class points lead. Hunter heads to the L.A. finale three-points ahead of Jo Shimoda, and seven-points ahead of Haiden Deegan.

450 Moto One

Jett Lawrence grabbed the holeshot in the first 450 Class moto with Justin Barcia, Sexton, Phil Nicoletti, and Dylan Ferrandis right behind. Sexton, the winner of both motos the previous weekend at Playoff 1, was quickly on the attack to take the lead, but Lawrence held his spot.

Just before five minutes had ticked off the race clock Sexton made a tiny mistake exiting one of the sand turns; that was all it took for Lawrence to break free and sprint out of striking distance.

The two Honda team-mates put in similar lap times, each taking a different bike set-up approach to their race bikes. Sexton was running a stiff Supercross-style suspension set-up and Lawrence had on his more compliant motocross-style suspension. The difference demonstrated the challenge of all the teams to find an ideal bike set-up for the custom built SMX track.

Just past five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap moto, Ken Roczen took over third place from Barcia in a thrilling back-and forth that had the riders trade the lead multiple times through several sections. The lead group looked mostly settled at that point, but Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger was on the move after a bad start that had him outside the top ten at the beginning of the race.

Plessinger reached sixth place with just over six minutes on the clock and charged after Ferrandis. On the final lap Plessinger made the move into fifth. At the checkered flag it was Lawrence, Sexton, Roczen, Barcia, then Plessinger.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 12 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda +08.459 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +10.882 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS +13.974 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 +14.753 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +15.442 7 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +28.554 8 Cooper Webb Yamaha +31.158 9 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +35.096 10 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +40.828 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +42.056 12 Colt Nichols Kawasaki +42.882 13 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +56.046 14 Fredrik Noren Suzuki +57.182 15 Dean Wilson Honda +1m00.184 16 Jerry Robin Yamaha +1m09.704 17 Shane McElrath Yamaha +1m11.888 18 Jeremy Hand Honda +1m14.940 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +2m01.738 20 Grant Harlan Yamaha 11 Laps 21 Justin Hill Kawasaki +10.794 22 Joshua Hill Yamaha +1m37.514

450 Moto Two

Veteran Nicoletti grabbed the holeshot in the second bout and led Barcia, Lawrence, Sexton, and Roczen early on.

Lawrence and Roczen were both on the move on the opening lap. Lawrence took the lead from Nicoletti before a minute-and-a-half was off the race clock. Roczen was past Nicoletti 40-seconds later and then right on Lawrence’s rear fender and pressing for the lead.

Sexton eased into third place but the battle was just out of reach as Lawrence’s and Roczen’s pace pushed the front two into a race of their own. Behind Sexton, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb reached fourth place with Ferrandis right behind.

Throughout the race Roczen would fall back two-seconds, then make a push and get right back up to Lawrence. With just over eight-minutes left on the clock Plessinger moved into fourth and the front group looked settled.

But in the closing laps Roczen closed the gap again and pressured Lawrence. With just over a minute left on the clock Lawrence waved Roczen past, relinquishing the lead but also eliminating the pressure. Onlookers suspected a mechanical issue, but Lawrence explained later it was an attempt to help Roczen finish ahead of Sexton in the overall results; it was a strategy to gain maximum points on series-leader Sexton.

Once past Roczen then pulled out a comfortable gap while Lawrence maintained his lead over Sexton.

Jett Lawrence earning the overall round win ahead of Roczen with Sexton third for the round.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki 12 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +05.314 3 Chase Sexton Honda +14.686 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM +17.124 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +28.748 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +35.254 7 Cooper Webb Yamaha +38.208 8 Colt Nichols Kawasaki +38.828 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +45.662 10 Justin Barcia GASGAS +49.030 11 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +51.839 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +1m02.445 13 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +1m06.542 14 Fredrik Noren Suzuki +1m07.792 15 Dean Wilson Honda +1m20.866 16 Jeremy Hand Honda +1m21.130 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha +1m36.077 18 Jerry Robin Yamaha +1m44.501 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +1m54.399 20 Justin Hill Kawasaki 11 Laps 21 Shane McElrath Yamaha +01.175 22 Joshua Hill Yamaha 10 Laps

450 Round

Going into the Final next weekend, which pays triple points, Sexton leads Lawrence by just two-points and Roczen sits in third only 10-points back from the top spot. This creates a ‘winner take all’ finale between Lawrence and Sexton, with Roczen positioned to take the championship if he wins the Final and Sexton fails to finish in second.

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 2 50 2 Ken Roczen 3 1 44 3 Chase Sexton 2 3 40 4 Aaron Plessinger 5 4 36 5 Dylan Ferrandis 6 5 34 6 Justin Barcia 4 10 32 7 Cooper Webb 8 7 30 8 Phillip Nicoletti 7 9 28 9 Jason Anderson 13 6 26 10 Colt Nichols 12 8 24 11 Garrett Marchbanks 10 11 22 12 Ty Masterpool 9 13 20 13 Adam Cianciarulo 11 12 18 14 Fredrik Noren 14 14 16 15 Dean Wilson 15 15 14 16 Jeremy Hand 18 16 12 17 Jerry Robin 16 18 10 18 Grant Harlan 20 17 8 19 Kyle Chisholm 19 19 6 20 Shane McElrath 17 21 4 21 Justin Hill 21 20 2 22 Joshua Hill 22 22 0

SMX 450 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 90 2 Jett Lawrence 88 3 Ken Roczen 80 4 Aaron Plessinger 74 5 Dylan Ferrandis 71 6 Cooper Webb 60 7 Justin Barcia 59 8 Jason Anderson 58 9 Garrett Marchbanks 44 10 Adam Cianciarulo 42 11 Colt Nichols 39 12 Ty Masterpool 39 13 Phillip Nicoletti 37 14 Fredrik Noren 37 15 Grant Harlan 26 16 Dean Wilson 22 17 Justin Hill 16 18 Kyle Chisholm 16 19 Eli Tomac 13 20 Shane McElrath 13 21 Jeremy Hand 12 22 Jerry Robin 10 23 Joshua Hill 4 24 Kevin Moranz 1

250 Moto One

When the gate dropped for moto one of the 250 Class Haiden Deegan rocketed into the lead ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, Hunter Lawrence, and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda.

Shimoda looked aggressive going after third but Lawrence held him off. On the opening lap of the 20-minute plus one lap moto Lawrence made the move on Vialle to take over second at the same time RJ Hampshire got around Shimoda to push him back to fourth.

For the first half of the race all eyes were on the fluctuating gap between Deegan in the lead and Lawrence in close pursuit; it grew and tightened between 1.3 to 2.2 seconds. Seven-minutes into the race Shimoda dialed up his aggression and took back fourth place.

13-minutes into the race Lawrence pulled up on Deegan’s wheel in a move for the lead. A minute later Deegan made a mistake in one of the track’s deep-rutted corners and wasn’t able to jump the finish line double. Lawrence flew past and soon after pulled a small gap on Deegan.

With a couple of minutes remaining on the clock Shimoda moved past Vialle and set his sights on Deegan. The Japanese rider put in blistering laps and used momentum from an outside line to jump past Deegan.

Shimoda then set his sights on Lawrence, who had a two-second lead at the white flag. Shimoda quickly closed the gap and got right on Lawrence’s rear tyre. However, the Kawasaki riders progress was stunted when he took a hard impact on an outside rut with a sharp bend in it. Shimoda bit his tongue and cut his chin on his handlebar; and dialed back his last-lap attack.

Lawrence took the moto one win, Shimoda cruised home to second and Deegan held on for third.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 12 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +02.409 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +05.158 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 +06.891 5 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna +09.533 6 Levi Kitchen Yamaha +15.406 7 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +30.021 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 +30.443 9 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +32.373 10 Jordon Smith Yamaha +34.956 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS +37.388 12 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki +44.307 13 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +55.766 14 Cullin Park Honda +59.702 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna +1m01.553 16 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +1m03.070 17 Justin Cooper Yamaha +1m06.555 18 Caden Braswell Kawasaki +1m08.296 19 Coty Schock Honda +1m12.018 20 Joshua Varize KTM 250 +1m15.780 21 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +1m17.523 22 Luke Neese Yamaha +1m38.175

250 Moto Two

Justin Cooper nabbed the holeshot in the second bout with Shimoda, Lawrence, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Hampshire in tow. In the opening lap Lawrence bumped past Shimoda in a corner, only to get re-passed by the Kawasaki rider in an immediate counterattack.

Shimoda then set his sights on Cooper and four-and-a-half minutes into the race Shimoda took over the lead while Lawrence sat third and Deegan had reached fourth.

A minute later Lawrence overtook Cooper momentarily, but it took another lap of racing to secure the spot proper.

Lawrence was now just one-second behind Shimoda, the winner of the moto would take the event overall and the $50,000 race win bonus.

Vialle put in a strong push and got up to third place with eight-and-a-half minutes left on the clock. But the KTM rider then broke his shift lever and, with his bike stuck in second gear, was out of the hunt for the race win.

With less than five-minutes left on the clock the battle for the lead took a dramatic turn when Shimoda sensed something wrong with his bike. He later said that he slowed to take the stress off his bike and ensure a finish.

Lawrence rode smooth to the chequered flag for the moto win, and with that the overall round victory.

The win gave Lawrence the points lead going into the SuperMotocross World Championship Final next weekend in L.A.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 12 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +05.410 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +11.561 4 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna +14.611 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 +17.868 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha +19.625 7 Ryder DiFrancesco Kawasaki +33.746 8 Jordon Smith Yamaha +38.877 9 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +39.985 10 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki +42.469 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS +52.306 12 Levi Kitchen Yamaha +56.720 13 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +1m05.698 14 Cullin Park Honda +1m06.875 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna +1m11.611 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki +1m22.038 17 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +1m24.464 18 Caden Braswell Kawasaki +1m29.517 19 Coty Schock Honda +1m35.552 20 Joshua Varize KTM 250 +1m38.912 21 Luke Neese Yamaha 11 Laps 22 Tom Vialle KTM 250 7 Laps

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Jo Shimoda 2 2 44 3 Haiden Deegan 3 3 40 4 RJ Hampshire 5 4 36 5 Maximus Vohland 8 5 34 6 Jordon Smith 10 8 32 7 Seth Hammaker 9 9 30 8 Levi Kitchen 6 12 28 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 12 7 26 10 Jalek Swoll 7 13 24 11 Pierce Brown 11 11 22 12 Justin Cooper 17 6 20 13 Dilan Schwartz 13 10 18 14 Tom Vialle 4 22 16 15 Cullin Park 14 14 14 16 Talon Hawkins 15 15 12 17 Preston Kilroy 16 17 10 18 Caden Braswell 18 18 8 19 Hunter Yoder 21 16 6 20 Coty Schock 19 19 4 21 Joshua Varize 20 20 2 22 Luke Neese 22 21 0

SMX 250 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 89 2 Jo Shimoda 86 3 Haiden Deegan 82 4 Levi Kitchen 63 5 RJ Hampshire 62 6 Jordon Smith 62 7 Maximus Vohland 59 8 Tom Vialle 54 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 54 10 Seth Hammaker 49 11 Justin Cooper 47 12 Jalek Swoll 46 13 Pierce Brown 41 14 Dilan Schwartz 31 15 Talon Hawkins 25 16 Cullin Park 17 17 Caden Braswell 17 18 Max Anstie 14 19 Jett Lawrence 12 20 Preston Kilroy 10 21 Austin Forkner 9 22 Carson Mumford 7 23 Hunter Yoder 6 24 Coty Schock 4 25 Chance Hymas 2 26 Joshua Varize 2 27 Luke Neese 1

