Marini signs on with VR46

Luca Marini and the Mooney VR46 Racing Team will be together again in 2024. A choice of continuity for Luca, in the orbit of the Tavullia Team since 2018 and the first rider to wear the VR46 colors in MotoGP from season 2021.

Luca Marini

“Remaining in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team also in 2024 is for me a question of trust in a very close-knit working group, which has believed in me for many years. As a Team, we will do everything to achieve our goals the next season. Not only Vale, Uccio and Pablo whom I thank, but the whole technical Team that supports me and Ducati. Being among the protagonists of the 2024 season, fighting for the Championship as a rider and as a Team is certainly a real ambition.”

Joining the Moto2 Team in 2018, Luca links the key moments of his sporting career to this crew. First podium (GermanGP 2018) and the second place in the Championship in 2020 in the middle category (result also enhanced by the Team title).

Alessio Salucci – Mooney VR46 Racing Team Director

“I am very pleased to be able to confirm that Luca will also stay with us in 2024. It will be the seventh season with the Team and this is a truly significant recognition of trust for all of us and all our partners who support the project. Confirming a growing Team with the support of Ducati has a symbolic meaning. Luca is a hard worker, always precise, focused on details and this is a real plus in today’s MotoGP. Fast, constant and very solid, I think he has collected less than he deserved so far and I hope he can do his best in these remaining races and in the future.“

Currently seventh in the general standings (125 points), Luca is among the most solid riders in MotoGP. Constantly in the Top10, once on the podium (P2 AmericasGP, plus P3 in the Sprint at ArgentinaGP) he will be lined up at the start of the new season on the Ducati Desmosedici GP.

Pablo Nieto – Mooney VR46 Racing Team Manager

“Our 2024 line up is complete and I am very happy to have confirmed both riders. The extension of Luca’s contract for another year means a big boost of confidence for everyone in the Team. A solid working group, with the support of Ducati, built two years ago and which, thanks to the commitment of everyone, including our partners, is achieving ambitious results. Luca is now a certainty in the MotoGP Championship, always constantly among the first guys and I’m sure he will be able to obtain many satisfactions in the future.”