Magni 800 Filo Rosso Redline

With Phil Aynsley

A relatively recent addition to Magni’s catalogue, the 800 Filo Rosso (Redline) was designed to pay homage to MV Agusta’s famous 500 triples that took Giacomo Agostini to seven consecutive World Championships.

It was first displayed at the 2014 EICMA Show and uses the MV 800 Brutale as the base. Giovanni Magni (youngest son of Arturo Magni who was the MV team manager during the ‘60s and ‘70s) went to great lengths to replicate the look of the racer.

The tank is exactly the same shape, the visible sections of the frames mimic the original and so on. The velocity stacks are meshed, just as the Dell’Orto carburettors were.

The Brutale’s motor, electronics, instruments etc are all as standard but the rest of the bike is custom built to the buyer’s specifications, so no two are likely to exactly the same. This example is not fitted with the Brutale’s ABS for instance.

A headlight and rear numberplate/indicator assembly are included in the crate.

Power from the MV Agusta Brutale donk is 125 hp at 11,600 rpm, however wet weight is a stripped back 150 kg, with top speed claimed to be 250 km/h.

Magni 800 Filo Rosso Specifications