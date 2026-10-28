Kawasaki expands its KLE adventure range

A bigger twin and cruise control

The burgeoning middleweight adventure market gets yet another option for 2027 as Kawasaki increases its footprint in the segment with the new KLE650. Following the well-received, learner-legal KLE500, the larger twin offers a step up in performance and touring equipment while retaining much of the smaller bike’s familiar layout.

It also gives Kawasaki buyers a twin-cylinder alternative to Team Green’s venerable KLR650 single. The new KLE650 combines a 649 cc parallel-twin with a 21-inch front wheel, a 17-inch rear and long-travel suspension, adding electronic cruise control and traction control to a package aimed squarely at riders who want to cover some distance.

The European-specification engine output quoted in Kawasaki’s Australian technical briefing converts to approximately 69 horsepower. That compares with approximately 45 horsepower from the KLE500’s 451 cc twin, an increase of around 55 per cent. The SE adds tubeless spoked wheels, an up-and-down quickshifter, a colour TFT display and additional touring equipment. Australian arrival is expected in mid-2027.

There is plenty of familiar territory beneath the larger bodywork, however. The KLE650 retains the KLE500’s 1555 mm wheelbase, 870 mm seat height and 16-litre fuel capacity. Suspension travel is also unchanged at 210 mm up front and 196 mm at the rear, although Kawasaki has revised the settings with a greater emphasis on road comfort.

KLE500 versus KLE650: more engine, familiar dimensions

The capacity increase from 451 to 649 cc brings substantially more performance potential within a similar chassis footprint. Both bikes use high-tensile steel trellis frames, 43 mm inverted forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension arrangement.

Kawasaki quotes a frame weight of 16.9 kg for the KLE650. Its redesigned steel swingarm is claimed to be 500 grams lighter than the KLE500’s, while offering increased vertical rigidity. Wheelbase and rake remain unchanged at 1555 mm and 28 degrees, with trail increasing slightly from 104 to 106 mm.

For weight, Kawasaki’s current Australian specifications list the KLE500 at 194 kg with a full tank of fuel, and the KLE500 SE at 195 kg. The previously supplied US KLE650 SE sheet quotes approximately 212 kg with a full tank, suggesting an increase of about 17 kg over the smaller SE as a reference. Final Australian KLE650 weights are still to be confirmed.

Ground clearance is another outstanding figure. The Australian KLE500 is listed at 185 mm, but the new KLE650 briefing does not provide a comparable measurement. The larger engine and rally styling therefore come with no confirmed increase in clearance beneath the bike.

That will be a relevant detail for readers of our long-term Kawasaki KLE500 SE review. Wayne enjoyed the smaller twin’s engine and comfort, while identifying stock suspension performance and limited clearance as restrictions when tackling rougher trails.

KLE500 and KLE650 at a glance

Item KLE500 KLE650 Engine 451 cc twin 649 cc twin Power Approx. 45 hp Approx. 69 hp* Kerb weight 194 kg base

195 kg SE (full tank) Australian figures TBC

US SE: approx. 212.1 kg (full tank) Ground clearance 185 mm TBC Front travel 210 mm 210 mm Rear travel 196 mm 196 mm Fork spring rate 9 N/mm 10 N/mm Rear spring rate 90 N/mm 75 N/mm Seat height 870 mm 870 mm Wheelbase 1555 mm 1555 mm Rake / trail 28 degrees

104 mm 28 degrees

106 mm Fuel capacity 16 litres 16 litres Rim sizes 21-inch front

17-inch rear 21-inch front

17-inch rear Front brakes Single 300 mm disc Twin 300 mm discs Cruise control No Standard Traction control No Standard SE wheels Spoked, with tubes Spoked, tubeless

KLE500 figures refer to the 2026 Australian models. The KLE650 SE weight is a US-specification reference, not a confirmed Australian figure.

Same suspension travel, different spring rates

The KLE650’s suspension changes are more detailed than the headline travel figures suggest. Its KYB cartridge-type 43 mm inverted fork retains 210 mm of travel, but the quoted spring rate increases from 9 N/mm on the KLE500 to 10 N/mm.

At the rear, Uni-Trak wheel travel remains 196 mm, while the spring rate drops from 90 N/mm to 75 N/mm. Rear spring preload is adjustable to accommodate rider weight and luggage or a passenger.

Kawasaki says the revised settings place more emphasis on following paved-road surfaces and improving long-distance comfort. Spring rates are only part of that picture, with damping and suspension leverage also influencing how the complete package responds.

The changes underline the touring emphasis of the larger KLE. Its 21-inch front wheel and suspension travel provide familiar adventure-bike hardware, while Kawasaki’s development priorities centre on road composure and comfort across longer rides.

A revised 649 cc parallel-twin

The KLE650 is the first Kawasaki to use this next-generation version of the company’s established 649 cc parallel-twin platform. It combines liquid cooling, DOHC and eight valves with a 180-degree crankshaft and a balancer shaft.

Electronic throttle valves are a significant addition, giving the ECU control over both fuel delivery and intake airflow. Kawasaki has also revised the intake and exhaust systems, with particular attention paid to torque below 4000 rpm and stronger performance above 6000 rpm.

The technical briefing describes changes to the airbox, intake ports, cam timing and exhaust layout, with a 10.6:1 compression ratio and 38 mm throttle bodies. The aim is smooth response through the lower rev range and enough upper-range performance for overtaking and more enthusiastic road riding.

A six-speed transmission is paired with an assist-and-slipper clutch, reducing lever effort and helping limit rear-wheel disturbance under excessive engine braking.

Cruise control and traction control join the package

Electronic cruise control and Kawasaki Traction Control are standard equipment on the KLE650. Those additions provide a clear equipment distinction from the straightforward electronics package of the 2026 KLE500.

Traction control offers two intervention levels. Mode 1 allows the least intervention for sportier riding, while Mode 2 applies greater assistance when excessive rear-wheel spin is detected.

Cruise control is operated from the left switchblock, with plus and minus buttons adjusting the set speed. It disengages when either brake is applied, the clutch is used, a gear change is made or the throttle is closed beyond its normal resting position. Substantial traction-control intervention also cancels cruise.

The SE comes with Kawasaki Quick Shifter as standard, allowing clutchless changes in both directions from as low as 2000 rpm. The same system is available as a genuine accessory for the standard KLE650.

Twin front discs and tubeless wheels for the SE

The KLE650 gains a second front disc compared with the KLE500, using twin 300 mm discs and two-piston calipers. At the rear is a single 230 mm disc, also with a two-piston caliper.

ABS can be disabled using a dedicated button on the right handlebar. That handy, simple control is a welcome sign that Kawasaki is listening to what adventure riders want.

Switching the motorcycle off and restarting it restores the default setting with ABS enabled at both wheels.

Both KLE650 versions use aluminium rims and steel spokes in the familiar 21-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. The standard model uses inner tubes, while the SE has tubeless wheels and tyres.

What else the SE adds

The standard KLE650 uses a 127 mm LCD instrument panel, while the SE receives a colour TFT display of the same diagonal size. Both provide smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

The SE display offers two layouts, including a rally-inspired arrangement with prominent speed and gear-position information. Turn-by-turn navigation can be shown on the display, although navigation and voice-command functions require a valid licence and availability varies by market.

Alongside the TFT dash, quickshifter and tubeless wheels, the SE adds a D.I.D aluminium fat-type handlebar and metal-reinforced handguards. The standard model uses a steel handlebar.

A USB-C charging outlet is standard on the SE and available as an accessory on the base model.

Taller screens and different engine protection

The SE windscreen is 106 mm taller than the standard screen. Both offer three height positions, with the upper settings adding 27 mm and 55 mm relative to the lowest position.

There is also a difference in protection. The base KLE650 uses a plastic skid plate, while the SE gets a larger aluminium plate extending farther around the engine. For comparison, Kawasaki lists an aluminium skid plate on the standard KLE500.

Touring comfort and adjustable seating

The KLE650’s 870 mm standard seat height matches the KLE500. An optional low rider seat reduces that by 30 mm to 840 mm, while an accessory low passenger seat can create a flatter seating surface when paired with the standard rider seat.

Four seat combinations are possible, allowing owners to favour a stepped road-touring arrangement or greater freedom to move around the bike.

Rubber footpeg inserts can be removed without tools to expose the serrated metal platforms.

The rear subframe supports accessory panniers and a top box.

Kawasaki has combined a wide, elevated handlebar with slim bodywork to make it easier to move between seated and standing riding positions.

The 16-litre tank also matches the KLE500.

Rally-inspired styling and LED lighting

The familiar rally-inspired bodywork gains larger coloured side panels, with an elevated instrument panel and an accessory mounting bar.

All-LED lighting is standard on both variants, including the compact headlight, indicators and taillight.

A twin-cylinder alternative to the KLR650

Alongside Kawasaki’s KLR650, the distinction goes well beyond cylinder count. The current Australian KLR’s 652 cc single produces approximately 38 horsepower and uses a five-speed gearbox, compared with the KLE650’s approximately 69-horsepower twin and six-speed transmission.

The KLR retains a larger 23-litre tank, with its standard Australian model listed at 210 kg and offering 210 mm of ground clearance. Those remain useful reference points while we await the KLE650’s final local weight and clearance figures.

Australian specifications still being finalised

The Australian briefing lists the standard KLE650 in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray and the SE in Pearl Storm Gray.

Australian arrival is expected in mid-2027. Pricing remains to be announced.

The technical briefing states that official specifications will be released once confirmed, with final Australian power and torque ratings, kerb weights, ground clearance, and full dimensions to follow.