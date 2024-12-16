2024 MAM Malaysia Superbike Championship

Round Four – Sepang International Circuit

The fourth and final round of the MAM Malaysia Superbike Championship unfolded at Sepang International Circuit over the weekend.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat secured a commanding victory in the opening race, and that stellar performance not only earned him the race win, but also saw him crowned 2024 MSBK1000 Champion.

A thrilling second bout saw Atiratphuvapat clinch another victory, his sixth consecutive win of the season.

Australia’s Lachlan Epis claimed fifth in the opening race, but an electric issue in race two caused by crash damage from Saturday saw his weekend wrap up early.

Lachlan Epis

“A tough pill to swallow for the final race of the year, as we were a late edition to MSBK this year joining in round 2 we were very limited on spare parts. Unfortunately as carry over from the crash on Saturday we had an electric fault which caused the bike to limit itself to 9000RPM and end our race before it had even begun. Just arrived home, I’m going to enjoy turning 25 this weekend and enjoy the holidays before 2025 kicks into gear. News for the future will be coming soon, thank you all for the support this year!”

Md Helmi Azman delivered a stellar performance in the opening MSBK600 race, securing not only the race victory but also the 2024 championship title. Azman known as the “Prince of Sepang,” lived up to his title with a commanding victory in Race 2 as well.

Race 1 of the MSBK250 delivered yet another thrilling showdown, Gerry Salim from Indonesia emerging victorious, keeping the championship battle for MSBK250 A alive. The final race saw Ahmad Afif Amran victorious, while Irfan Ardiansyah secured the 2024 championship title.

Muhd Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam claimed his fourth win in the fiercely contested Berjaya Sompo YAMAHA Y16ZR Race MasterClass category, clinching the championship title for season 2024. Race 2 then saw Rayyan Khardanee Mohd Sanusi secure victory.

Muhd Izam Ikmal Izamli clinched an impressive victory in Race 1 of the YAMAHA R15M Race Elites race category, but it was Muhd Alif Danial Mohd Asri who took the race two win,Ikmal Izamli securing the title regardless.

MSBK1000 Race One

The day began with an intense qualifying session that saw Azroy Hakeem Anuar clock the fastest lap at 2’06:770s. Lachlan Epis of SAVITAR ESG ASIA followed closely with a time of 2’06:776s, while Nakarin posted the third-best lap at 2’06:854s.

As Race One got underway, the lead changed hands multiple times in the opening laps before Nakarin established his dominance. The Thai rider took control ahead of a trio of Malaysian contenders, including Azroy, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, and Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin.

Nakarin set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 3 with a blistering time of 2’06:732s, reaching an impressive top speed of 288.8 km/h. Despite mounting pressure from the Malaysian riders behind him, Nakarin held his composure, maintaining a consistent pace to lead the race from start to finish.

Crossing the line with a time of 17’02:770s, Nakarin secured the win and sealed the MSBK1000 A title with an unassailable points tally. Azroy finished just 1.177 seconds behind, followed by Azlan in third place. Lachlan Epis fifth.

Nakarin Atiratphuvaphat

“It was an amazing race and an incredible result! This has been a really good season in MSBK. I’m proud to have clinched the championship early, and I’ll give my best again in Race 2 tomorrow. A big thank you to my team for their support throughout the season.”

MSBK1000 Race One – Top Five

Nakarin Atiratphuvaphat – HONDA RACING THAILAND (17’02:770s) Azroy Hakeem Anuar – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (17’03:947s) Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman – HORIZON RACING TEAM (17’04:145s) Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin – YAMAHA TEKHNE RACING TEAM ASIA (17’04:372s) Lechlan Epis – SAVITAR ESG ASIA (17’22:125s)

MSBK1000 Race Two

Race two began with Azroy Hakeem Anuar leading the charge, closely followed by Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin. Nakarin started in P3, calmly trailing the front-runners was fending off pressure from Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin.

Nakarin made his move by Lap 3, overtaking Azroy and Kasma to seize the lead. From there, the Thai rider maintained a blistering pace, gradually pulling away from the group. Crossing the finish line at 21’15:661s, Nakarin secured a commanding victory with a gap of 5:322s.

Nakarin Atiratphuvaphat

“Amazing race to end the season! I kept my pace from the beginning, which was really difficult with the tight competition. I stayed focused on my lap times and improving my riding style. Winning the championship this season has been incredible. I’ll continue working hard and look forward to coming back stronger next season.”

Kasma finished second, while Azroy completed the podium in third.

Despite a DNF in Race 2, Azlan Shah claimed runner-up overall in the MSBK1000 A category for the 2024 season. Kasma was awarded third overall, marking a strong finish to an intense championship battle.

Lachlan Epis did not start due to crash damage sustained the previous day.

MSBK1000 Race Two – Top Five

Nakarin Atiratphuvaphat – HONDA RACING THAILAND (21’15:661s) Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin – YAMAHA TEKHNE RACING TEAM ASIA (21’21:899s) Azroy Hakeem Anuar – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (21’51:959s) Chen Hong Yan – (22’18:958s) Muhd Amir Izzat Rozali – HORIZON RACING TEAM (22’28:899s)

MSBK1000 Standings

Nakarin Atiratphuvaphat – HONDA RACING THAILAND (174 points) Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman – HORIZON RACING TEAM (117 points) Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin – YAMAHA TEKHNE RACING TEAM ASIA (111 points) Azroy Hakeem Anuar – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (89.5 points) Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin – FGRT Project (73.5 points) Muhd Amir Izzat Rozali – HORIZON RACING TEAM (55 points) Chen Hong Yan – YAMAHA YZF-R1 (54.5 points) Chen Hsuan Ming – DREAM TEAM TPE (48 points) Ao Ieong Fu – MAC KAWASAKI (42.5 points) Lechlan Epis – SAVITAR ESG ASIA (33 points)

B-MSBK1000 Race One

Qualifying saw Singapore’s Heng Si Kiat set the fastest lap time at 2’16:637s. Second on the grid was Mohd Azlly Shaari, who clocked in at 2’16:806s, while his team-mate, Mohd Fahmi Abdul Wahaf secured third place with a best lap time of 2’17:447s.

When the race commenced, Abdul Aziz Ikram took an early lead, followed closely by Si Kiat in second and Azlly in third. By Lap 4, Fahmi began to make his move, overtaking Si Kiat to claim P2 and setting his sights on Aziz.

Fahmi’s determination paid off on Lap 7 when he surged ahead of Aziz to take the lead. With a consistent pace and sharp focus, Fahmi began to pull away from the pack. Aziz, in an effort to reclaim the top spot, suffered a heartbreaking crash on Lap 8, which forced him out of the race.

The race concluded with Fahmi crossing the finish line first with a time of 18’28:896s. Si Kiat secured second place, Mohd Azlly Shaari completed the podium in third.

B-MSBK1000 Race One Top Five

Mohd Fahmi Abdul Wahaf – FGRT PROJECT (18’28:896s) Heng Si Kiat – Singapore (18’30:763s) Mohd Azlly Shaari – FGRT PROJECT (18’31:240s) Tee Wee Jin – MOBILUB SUZUKI RACING TEAM (19’09:493s) Alvinderjit Singh – HORIZON RACING TEAM (19’13:528s)

B-MSBK1000 Race Two

Race two started with Mohd Azlly Shaari leading the pack, but Azlly faced relentless pressure from teammate Fahmi and Singaporean rider Heng Si Kiat. Determined to claim the Weekend Champion title, Fahmi overtook Si Kiat to take P2 and began closing the gap to Azlly.

By Lap 5, Fahmi made his decisive move, overtaking Azlly to claim the lead. From there, he increased his pace, crossing the finish line at 23’01:853s, leaving Azlly 1:621s behind. Heng Si Kiat completed the podium in third.

Mohd Fahmi Abdul Wahaf

“I’ve waited so long for this victory. A big thank you to my coach, team, and everyone who supported me throughout the season. This was a great race and an unforgettable season.”

B-MSBK1000 Race Two – Top Five

Mohd Fahmi Abdul Wahaf – FGRT PROJECT (23’01:853s) Mohd Azlly Shaari – FGRT PROJECT (23’03:615s) Heng Si Kiat – Singapore (23’30:462s) Wesley Lim Shing Shong – SAVITAR ESG ASIA (21’19:709s) Tee Wee Jin – MOBILUB SUZUKI RACING TEAM (21’24:403s)

MSBK600 Race One

In the morning’s qualifying session, Helmi set the tone for the day by clocking the fastest lap at 2’09:879s, with teammate Md Syarifuddin Azman securing second on the grid with a time of 2’10:504s. Thailand’s Thanat Laoongplio completed the top three qualifiers with a lap time of 2’11:578s.

The race started with Thanat taking an early lead, but Helmi, determined to claim both the race and the championship, showcased his superiority on home soil by overtaking the Thai rider and taking control of the race. Syarifuddin followed closely in second, underlining the dominance of the BOON SIEW Honda Racing Team.

By Lap 5, Helmi had created an incredible gap of 7:196s over the chasing pack, while Syarifuddin extended his lead over Thanat to 8 seconds. The Malaysian duo’s command of the race highlighted their confidence and skill on the 5.543km home circuit.

Helmi crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 21’54:189s, securing his fourth win of the season. Syarifuddin followed in second, and Thanat completed the podium.

With this victory, Helmi clinched the 2024 MSBK600 Championship title, crowning a dominant season for the Malaysian rider.

Md Helmi Azman

“The weather was quite hot today, but I was strong for this race. I aimed to maintain a 2 minute 10 seconds pace, and everything went smoothly with a very good bike setup. This season has been a great one for me, and it gives me strong motivation to shine again in 2025.”

MSBK600 Race One Results – Top Five

Md Helmi Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (21’54:189s) Md Syarifuddin Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (22’09:372s) Thanat Laoongplio – HONDA RACING THAILAND (22’24:426s) Rocco Sessler – ONE FOR ALL (22’28:024s) Takashi Suzuki – Japan (23’00:566s)

MSBK600 Race Two

Race two began with Thanat leading the pack, closely followed by Helmi and his teammate Muhd Syarifuddin Azman. By Lap 2, Helmi surged to the front, demonstrating his mastery of the circuit. Syarifuddin followed closely, pushing Thanat to P3.

Drama unfolded as Rocco Sessler and Muhd Irfan Haykhal Amidi fell on Laps 4 and 8, respectively, leaving the BOON SIEW Honda Racing Team duo to extend their lead. Helmi and Syarifuddin built a significant gap, finishing almost 20-seconds ahead of Thanat.

Muhd Helmi Azman

“I aimed to break away from Thanat early on, and once I saw my teammate behind me, I felt confident. I’m thrilled with this season’s results. Thank you to everyone who supported me. See you next season!”

Having already secured the championship title after Race 1, Helmi celebrated a perfect end to his season. Thanat took runner-up, with Syarifuddin claiming third overall.

MSBK600 Race Two Results – Top Five

Muhd Helmi Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (22’00:028s) Muhd Syarifuddin Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (22’00:080s) Thanat Laoongplio – HONDA RACING THAILAND (22’19:795s) Takashi Suzuki – Japan (22’56:042s) Chiang Chih Ying – Chinese Taipei (23’06:441s)

MSBK600 Standings

Muhd Helmi Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (188 points) Thanat Laoongplio – HONDA RACING THAILAND (129 points) Muhd Syarifuddin Azman – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (118 points) Chiang Chih Ying – Chinese Taipei (77 points) Apiwath Wongthananon – YAMAHA TEKHNE RACING TEAM ASIA (40 points)

MSBK250 Race One

The MSBK250 A opener kicked off with Ahmad Afif Amran taking an early lead, building a commanding gap over the chasing pack. However, Afif’s aspirations for a win were dashed on lap 2 when a crash forced him out of contention.

Irfan Ardiansyah, running in P2, pushed hard to bridge the gap and ultimately settled into the battle for podium contention.

As the race approached its dramatic conclusion, Kitsada Tanachot seized the lead on the final lap. However, Gerry Salim timed his attack perfectly, making a decisive move in the last turn to overtake Kitsada and cross the line first with a time of 19’50:475s, securing a stunning victory.

The win propels Gerry to second place in the overall standings with 118 points, just 1 point behind his teammate and championship leader, Irfan Ardiansyah. With the title chase tightening, the stage is set for an electrifying Race 2.

Gerry Salim

“Normally, I can push to the front early, but I had to manage the engine temperature today, which was running too high. Because of this, I controlled my pace during the race. In the final two laps, I made my move, passing Irfan and then overtaking Kitsada to take the win. I’m excited and ready to give it my all in Race 2 tomorrow!”

Kitsada settled for second, while Irfan completed the podium in third.

MSBK250 Race One – Top Five

Gerry Salim – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (19’50:475s) Kitsada Tanachot – HONDA RACING THAILAND (19’50:579s) Irfan Ardiansyah – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (19’50:882s) Muhd Jazil Juraimi – Singapore (19’51:118s) Noprutpong Bunprawes – HONDA RACING THAILAND (19’51:273s)

MSBK250 Race Two

Afif established an early lead in race two, closely followed by Kitsada Tanachot and Muhd Jazil Juraimi of Singapore. However, the race dynamics shifted on Lap 4 when Kitsada clocked an impressive lap time of 2’26:587s at a top speed of 188.5 km/h, successfully overtaking Afif.

Emil Idzhar briefly claimed P3 but suffered a crash at Turn 9 on Lap 5. On Lap 6, Afif reclaimed the lead, with Mohd Haziq Mohd Fairues and Kitsada chasing closely behind. Championship contender Irfan Ardiansyah held P5, just ahead of his teammate Gerry Salim.

The final lap saw dramatic changes as riders pushed aggressively for top positions. Gerry Salim’s unfortunate crash dashed his hopes of challenging for the championship. Soon after, Kitsada also fell at the last turn, missing out on a podium finish.

Afif redeemed himself by crossing the finish line first with a time of 19’39:913s, followed by Haziq and Jazil narrowly behind. Irfan’s fourth-place finish secured his championship victory for the 2024 season.

Ahmad Afif Amran

“I’m really happy to finally secure the championship. The race was tough, and I fought until the end. I saw an opportunity to overtake at Turn 9 and took it. Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful to achieve this result.”

MSBK250 Race Two – Top Five

Ahmad Afif Amran – YAMAHA TEKHNE RACING TEAM ASIA (19’39:913s) Mohd Haziq Mohd Fairues – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (19’40:821s) Muhd Jazil Juraimi – Singapore (19’40:822s) Irfan Ardiansyah – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (19’41:200s) Muhd Muzakkir Mohamed – HORIZON RACING TEAM (19’45:622s)

MSBK250 Standings

Irfan Ardiansyah – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (132 points) Gerry Salim – Honda NWN SCK Racing Team (118 points) Kitsada Tanachot – HONDA RACING THAILAND (94 points) Muhd Muzakkir Mohamed – HORIZON RACING TEAM (87 points) Md Haziq Md Fairues – BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM (86 points)

B-MSBK250 Race One

The B-race began with Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan seizing the early lead. Rakha, maintaining a close pursuit, strategically bided his time to launch an overtaking maneuver.

By Lap 4, Rakha made his move, decisively taking the lead. From there, the Indonesian rider showcased incredible focus, defending his position against relentless pressure from Kabilesh, who trailed just 0:200 seconds behind. Despite Kabilesh’s unyielding attempts to reclaim the lead, Rakha crossed the finish line first, securing victory with a time of 20’33:959s.

Kabilesh settled for second place at 20’33:973s, while Malaysian rider Md Naqib Rifqi Zulhelmi completed the podium with a time of 20’42:800s.

Rakha Bima Saktiansyah

“It was an intense race with Kabilesh applying constant pressure. I focused on staying consistent and defending my line. I’m proud to bring this win home for my team, and I’ll keep pushing for more success in tomorrow’s race.”

B-MSBK250 Race One Results – Top Five

Rakha Bima Saktiansyah – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (20’33:959s) Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan – RACR CASTROL POWER 1 ULTIMATE (20’33:973s) Md Naqib Rifqi Zulhelmi – Malaysia (20’42:800s) Ke Huanni – China (20’51:247s) Muhd Darwish Amsyar Muhd Ridzwan – Malaysia (20’52:908s)

B-MSBK250 Race Two

Race 2 of the MSBK250 B class then saw Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan claimed victory and emerge as the Weekend Champion.

Kabilesh dominated the race, determined not to repeat his second-place finish in Race 1 behind Rakha Bima Saktiansyah. He surged ahead, creating an impressive gap of 4 seconds over Rakha to ensure his position at the front.

Rakha tried to close the gap but couldn’t match Kabilesh’s pace. Meanwhile, Md Naqib Rifqi Zulhelmi of Malaysia maintained P3, steadily improving his lap times.

Kabilesh crossed the finish line in 20’31:988s, ahead of Rakha and Naqib.

Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan

“I wanted to show my speed and secure P1 after yesterday’s result. I’m proud of this win, especially since my dad is here to witness it.”

B-MSBK250 Race Two Results – Top Five

Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan – RACR CASTRAL POWER 1 ULTIMATE (20’31:988s) Rakha Bima Saktiansyah – HONDA NWN SCK RACING TEAM (20’36:059s) Md Naqib Rifqi Zulhelmi – Malaysia (20’39:275s) Ke Huanni – China (20’45:357s) Muhd Darwish Amsyar Muhd Ridzwan – Malaysia (20’50:551s)

Y16ZR Race MasterClass Race One

The Y16ZR weekend began with Adib dominating the qualifying session, setting the fastest lap time at 2’50:806s. He was followed closely by Muhd Al Syafiq Muhd Al Amirul Zaki, clocking 2’51:868s, and Muhd Adam Shahzhrel Mohd Azhrel with 2’52:006s.

The six-lap race witnessed fierce competition among the 32 riders, with frequent changes in the lead as the race began. Adib adopted a calm and steady approach, biding his time amidst the tightly packed group, where gaps between riders were razor-thin.

The intensity reached its peak in the final lap as the riders turned up the aggression. Ahmad Jebat Zulkarnain, eyeing his second victory of the season, was left heartbroken when Adib charged through the group, taking control and crossing the finish line to secure victory with a time of 17’46:019s.

Muhd Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam

“In the final lap, that’s when I really started to push. Throughout the race, I was enduring pain to the point where tears were flowing, but I held on because I wanted this victory. To be a champion, you have to go through challenges like this. Alhamdulillah, I succeeded today, and I will try again for Race 2 tomorrow.”

Jebat secured second place, just 0.023 seconds behind, while Muhd Luthfi Shah Narizman claimed third.

Y16ZR Race MasterClass Race One Results – Top Five

Muhd Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam – PJ WONG MOTOR (17’46:019s) Ahmad Jebat Zulkarnain – K-SENG MOTOR RACING (17’46:042s) Muhd Luthfi Shah Narizman – SCM FACTORY RACING TEAM (17’46:051s) Muhd Fadlyshah Redzuan – KEAT SENG MOTOR (17’46:115s) Muhd Afiq Mohd Hamdan – ⁠WELLY WORLD RACING TEAM (17’46:118s)

Y16ZR Race MasterClass Race Two

Throughout race two, Rayyan, Muhd Al Syakir Zufayri Muhd Al Amirul Zaki, and Adib fought fiercely for the top positions. The final lap turned into a nail-biting battle as riders vied for every inch of advantage.

Rayyan executed a flawless strategy at Turn 14, overtaking his rivals to claim the win with a time of 17’50:834s.

Rayyan Khardanee Mohd Sanusi

“The race was very intense. I tried many times to overtake but was unsuccessful. Before reaching Turn 14, I changed my strategy and finally managed to win the race. I’m very happy, and this is a great motivation for the upcoming season.”

Second place went to Ahmad Iqram Danish Ahmad Ghazali, with Adib securing P3, which sealed his championship triumph for the season.

Y16ZR Race MasterClass Race Two Results – Top Five

Rayyan Khardanee Mohd Sanusi – PS RACING TEAM (17’50:834s) Ahmad Iqram Danish Ahmad Ghazali – ALL BIKE RACING TEAM (17’51:323s) Muhd Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam – PJ WONG MOTOR (17’51:389s) Md Iman Fahmi Senin – UNITED MOTOR RACING SPIRIT (17’51:431s) Haidar Nur Akmal Mohd Zaki – E ONE CHONG MOTOR (17’51:464s)

Y16ZR Race MasterClass Standings

Muhd Adib Arsyad Mohd Hisam – PJ WONG MOTOR (117 points) Ahmad Iqram Danish Ahmad Ghazali – ALL BIKE RACING TEAM (61 points) Ahmad Jebat Zulkarnain – K-SENG MOTOR RACING (58 points) Raiyan Khardanee Mohd Sanusi – PS RACING TEAM (52 points) Muhd Afiq Mohd Hamdan – WELLY WORLD RACING TEAM (46 points)

R15M Race Elites Race One

In the morning qualifying session for the R15M Race Elites, Izam set a blistering pace with a fastest lap time of 2’49:116s, claiming pole. Close behind him was Muhd Faiz Zekri Sabri, who posted a 2’50:022s. Abdullah Qayyum Abd Razak rounded out the front row.

As the race commenced, Izam surged to the front, leading the pack. Although he was overtaken on a few occasions, he quickly regained control, keeping the race thrillingly close. The intense battle for the top positions made it difficult to predict who would seize the win, with riders jockeying for position in a tightly packed group.

However, it was on lap five that Izam began to establish a commanding lead, extending his gap from 1.387s to 2.327s over the group—a rare feat in this highly competitive race category. While Izam steadily pulled away, the fight for second place heated up, with riders charging aggressively to secure the runner-up spot.

Izam crossed the finish line with an outstanding performance, completing the race in 20’22:663s, 2.447s ahead of Arash Tsunami Kamarudin. Danial Johan finished third, just 0.063s behind Arash.

Muhd Izam Ikmal Izamli

“In the early laps, I was just observing the pace of the other riders. After that, I started to race more aggressively. I noticed that some riders were still fighting for the lead, so I pushed harder to increase the gap. I’m very satisfied with my performance today, and I hope to carry this momentum into Race 2 tomorrow.”

R15M Race Elites Race One Results – Top Five

Muhd Izam Ikmal Izamli – NS ONE (20’22:663) Arash Tsunami Kamarudin – TAYCON (20’25:110s) Danial Johan – LIANG SOON MOTOR SERVICE (20’25:173s) Ahmad Syukran Aizat Mohd Yusoff – BLH GLASSTEEL 46 RACING (20’25:228s) Muhd Idil Fitri – TKC SOUTHERN (20’25:625s)

R15M Race Elites Race Two

Unlike Race 1, where Izam led throughout, Race 2 unfolded with tighter margins and strategic battles. Riders remained closely packed, with less than half a second separating them for most of the race.

On the final lap, Alif surged forward to claim victory in 20’15:535s, followed by Arash Tsunami Kamarudin at 20’15:650s. Izam finished third at 20’15:728s, ensuring his championship win.

Muhd Alif Danial Mohd Asri

“The race earlier was quite intense. The riders were very aggressive from the start, so I just focused on maintaining my position. I knew who was fighting for the championship and managed my position well. On the last lap, when Rayyan led the group, I found an opening to accelerate and secure a podium finish.”

R15M Race Elites Race Two Results – Top Five

Muhd Alif Danial Mohd Asri – SINGDECA DYNAMIC (20’15:535s) Arash Tsunami Kamarudin- TAYCON (20’15:650s) Muhd Izam Ikmal Izamli – NS ONE (20’15:728s) Muhd Faiz Zekri Sabri – NEW CHEN MOTORSPORTS (20’15:915s) Raiyan Khardanee M Sanusi – SBF BIKERS (20’15:972s)

R15M Race Elites Standings