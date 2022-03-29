Marc Marquez to miss Grand Prix of Argentina

Repsol Honda claim that Marc Marquez has already shown very favourable improvements with his diplopia after visiting the Hospital Clínic and an examination from Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, but they have still ruled him out of this weekend’s Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina.

Marc Marquez visited his ophthalmologist, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona yesterday, Monday, where he underwent his second medical check-up after the crash in Warm Up for the Indonesian GP a week ago.

In this new examination, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau confirmed that Marc Marquez’s diplopia shows a notable improvement and reaffirms that the progression of his vision is very favourable.

As happened with the last episode of diplopia, Marc Marquez will continue to carry out a conservative treatment regime with regular check-ups, and will not take part in the next round of the MotoGP World Championship that takes place this weekend in Argentina as he continues his recovery.

Doctor Sánchez Dalmau – Ophthalmologist

“The second neuro-ophthalmological evaluation carried out on Marc Marquez this past Monday has shown a very favourable evolution in the paralysis of the fourth right nerve affected by the fall that occurred at the Indonesian Grand Prix. Recovery is not yet complete, and Marc Marquez must follow the established therapeutic regime with conservative treatment.”