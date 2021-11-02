Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix
While preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, Marc Marquez suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion.
The accident happened on Saturday and after a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, overnight Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status.
As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix.
Marquez had won the previous two rounds of the MotoGP World Championship to move up to sixth place in the MotoGP World Championship. Marquez had scored more than half of his 142 point tally in the previous three rounds, and across the last four rounds had out-scored every other rider in the series.
MotoGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Yamaha
|FRA
|267
|2
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|Ducati
|ITA
|202
|3
|Joan MIR
|Suzuki
|SPA
|175
|4
|Johann ZARCO
|Ducati
|FRA
|152
|5
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|AUS
|149
|6
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Honda
|SPA
|142
|7
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|RSA
|136
|8
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia
|SPA
|113
|9
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Aprilia
|SPA
|106
|10
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|POR
|92
|11
|Alex RINS
|Suzuki
|SPA
|91
|12
|Pol ESPARGARO
|Honda
|SPA
|90
|13
|Enea BASTIANINI
|Ducati
|ITA
|87
|14
|Jorge MARTIN
|Ducati
|SPA
|82
|15
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|Honda
|JPN
|71
|16
|Alex MARQUEZ
|Honda
|SPA
|54
|17
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Yamaha
|ITA
|42
|18
|Iker LECUONA
|KTM
|SPA
|38
|19
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|KTM
|ITA
|37
|20
|Luca MARINI
|Ducati
|ITA
|37
|21
|Valentino ROSSI
|Yamaha
|ITA
|35
|22
|Stefan BRADL
|Honda
|GER
|13
|23
|Michele PIRRO
|Ducati
|ITA
|12
|24
|Dani PEDROSA
|KTM
|SPA
|6
|25
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|Yamaha
|ITA
|6
|26
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|Aprilia
|ITA
|4
|27
|Tito RABAT
|Ducati
|SPA
|1
Constructor Standings
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|DUCATI
|307
|2
|YAMAHA
|295
|3
|SUZUKI
|207
|4
|HONDA
|198
|5
|KTM
|190
|6
|APRILIA
|114
Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP
|364
|2
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|351
|3
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|266
|4
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|239
|5
|PRAMAC RACING
|238
|6
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|228
|7
|APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI
|128
|8
|LCR HONDA
|125
|9
|ESPONSORAMA RACING
|124
2021 Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve Schedule
|Friday
|20:00 – 20:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|20:55 – 21:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|21:55 – 22:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|22:40 – 00:10
|MotoGP
|Best of
|00:15 – 00:55 (Sat)
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|01:10 – 01:55 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|02:10 – 02:50 (Sat)
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|Saturday
|20:00 – 20:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|20:55 – 21:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|21:55 – 22:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|22:40 – 23:30
|MotoGP
|Best of
|23:35 – 23:50
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|00:00 – 00:15 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|00:30 – 01:00 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 4
|01:10 – 01:25 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|01:35 – 01:50 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|02:10 – 02:25 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|02:35 – 02:50 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|03:05 – 03:55 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Best of
|04:00 – 04:45 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Press Conference
|Sunday
|20:00 – 20:20
|Moto3
|Warm Up
|20:30 – 20:50
|MotoGP
|Warm Up
|21:00 – 21:20
|Moto2
|Warm Up
|21:25 – 22:05
|MotoGP
|Best of
|22:20
|Moto3
|Race
|00:00 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
|01:30 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|03:15 – 04:00 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|After the Flag
2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
Round 1 Mar-28 Qatar, Losail (night race)
Round 2 Apr-04 Doha, Losail (night race)
Round 3 Apr-18 Portugal, Portimao
Round 4 May-02 Spain, Jerez
Round 5 May-16 France, Le Mans
Round 6 May-30 Italy- Mugello
Round 7 Jun-06 Catalunya, Barcelona
Round 8 Jun-20 Germany, Sachsenring
Round 9 Jun-27 Netherlands, Assen
Round 10 Aug-8 Styria, Red Bull Ring
Round 11 Aug-15 |Austria,
Red Bull Ring
Round 12 Aug-29 Great Britain, Silver stone
Round 13 Sep-12 Aragon, Motorland Aragon
Round 14 Sep-19 San Marino, Misano
Round 15 Oct-03 Americas, Circuit of the Americas
|Round 16
|Oct-24
|Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna, Misano
|Round 17
|Nov-7
|Portugal, Algarve
|Round 18
|Nov-14
|Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo