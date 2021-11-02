Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix

While preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, Marc Marquez suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion.

The accident happened on Saturday and after a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, overnight Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status.

As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix.

Marquez had won the previous two rounds of the MotoGP World Championship to move up to sixth place in the MotoGP World Championship. Marquez had scored more than half of his 142 point tally in the previous three rounds, and across the last four rounds had out-scored every other rider in the series.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 267 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 202 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 175 4 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 152 5 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 149 6 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 142 7 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 136 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 113 9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 106 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 92 11 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 91 12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 90 13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 87 14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 82 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 71 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 54 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 42 18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 37 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 35 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 13 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 12 24 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 25 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 6 26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1

Constructor Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 307 2 YAMAHA 295 3 SUZUKI 207 4 HONDA 198 5 KTM 190 6 APRILIA 114

Team Standings

Pos Team Points 1 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 364 2 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 351 3 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 266 4 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 239 5 PRAMAC RACING 238 6 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 228 7 APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 128 8 LCR HONDA 125 9 ESPONSORAMA RACING 124

2021 Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve Schedule

Friday 20:00 – 20:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 1 20:55 – 21:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 21:55 – 22:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 1 22:40 – 00:10 MotoGP Best of 00:15 – 00:55 (Sat) Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 2 01:10 – 01:55 (Sat) MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 02:10 – 02:50 (Sat) Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 2 Saturday 20:00 – 20:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 3 20:55 – 21:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 3 21:55 – 22:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 3 22:40 – 23:30 MotoGP Best of 23:35 – 23:50 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 1 00:00 – 00:15 (Sun) Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 2 00:30 – 01:00 (Sun) MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 4 01:10 – 01:25 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 01:35 – 01:50 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 02:10 – 02:25 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 1 02:35 – 02:50 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 2 03:05 – 03:55 (Sun) MotoGP Best of 04:00 – 04:45 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Press Conference Sunday 20:00 – 20:20 Moto3 Warm Up 20:30 – 20:50 MotoGP Warm Up 21:00 – 21:20 Moto2 Warm Up 21:25 – 22:05 MotoGP Best of 22:20 Moto3 Race 00:00 (Mon) MotoGP Race 01:30 (Mon) Moto2 Race 03:15 – 04:00 (Mon) MotoGP After the Flag

