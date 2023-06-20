MotoGP 2023

Round Eight – Assen

The Repsol Honda Team arrive in the Netherlands for the last round before the summer break, Marc Marquez back after missing the Grand Prix in Germany with Iker Lecuona alongside him as Joan Mir continues his recovery.

After a bruising weekend in Germany, Marc Marquez will return to the Repsol Honda Team RC213V to compete at round eight. The Dutch round is known for intense battles around 4.54-kilometre-long circuit, the fast and flowing nature of the track often keeping multiple riders battling together.

Marquez has twice won the race in Assen in the premier class and has only once finished off the podium – in 2021. He and the team arrive with realistic expectations and know that it will be another weekend focusing on improvements and the future.

Marc Marquez

“I arrive in Assen looking to put the hard weekend in Germany behind me. We have one more race before the summer break and the objective is to gather a lot of good data for the engineers so they can work over these next weeks. This is the focus for the weekend, we need to remain calm and approach the weekend with a clear plan.”

The other side of the Repsol Honda Team box will see Iker Lecuona make his second appearance of the year. Joan Mir will continue to recover at home with the aim of returning to action at the British GP fully fit after a challenging start to the year.

Lecuona made his Repsol Honda Team debut at the Spanish round earlier in the year, putting together a consistent weekend and finishing both the Sprint race and the Grand Prix. In 2022, the 23-year-old claimed his debut WorldSBK podium at the Dutch circuit.

Iker Lecuona

“First of all I want to wish Joan all the best in his recovery. I am excited to join the team again, it’s a true honour. Assen is a circuit I like, I got my first WorldSBK podium there so hopefully we can have another good weekend like in Jerez. I am still recovering a bit after the crash in Misano, so this will be a good physical test too. Let’s ride!”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 160 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 144 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 126 4 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 5 Brad Binder KTM 96 6 Luca Marini Ducati 89 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 57 9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 55 10 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 53 11 Alex Marquez Ducati 52 12 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 50 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 36 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 26 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 16 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Jonas Folger KTM 7 22 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 23 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 24 Joan Mir Honda 5 25 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 4 26 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 4 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

2023 Assen MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1625 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2025 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2015 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

