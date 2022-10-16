2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm

Marvin Musquin produced a 250cc masterclass at Huntington Beach State Park over the weekend to win his fourth Red Bull Straight Rhythm title, fending off Ken Roczen.

Musquin had already ridden to victory at the 2014, 2016 and 2017 editions of the race and, this time around, the 32-year-old from La Réole entered the event having never raced on a two-stroke.

He was the star attraction in the 250 cc class, though, as he defeated top qualifier and reigning champion Ken Roczen of Germany on the back of great racing and photo finishes before the finale.

Roczen overcame American home hope Justin Barcia – who went on to finish on the podium – with his upside-down whip over the big tabletop jump in the second run to secure his spot in the final.

Musquin’s undefeated record is still intact, although he had a close call with a comeback win against Josh Hansen in the second run of the semis to set up the Roczen showdown.

Marvin Musquin

“For some reason, to be honest with you, I thought it was going to be a lot harder than that. Obviously the rain played a lot of factors. Kenny was really, really fast all day.”

The 125cc division did not disappoint either with defending champion Brown breezing through his brackets on a 22’ Yamaha YZ125 bike to meet 19-year-old compatriot Josh Varize in the final.

In the second run, Brown pulled off a triple-triple in the rhythm section in tricky wet conditions to win the class for the second time in front of a sold-out crowd.

Carson Brown

“That was crazy. But man, he was riding good. I definitely had to get that triple-triple done and I’m happy I did. It means everything to me. I love two-strokes.”