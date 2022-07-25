2021 Honda Motorcycles Dealer of the Year revealed

Matt Jones Motorcycles

Matt Jones Motorcycles (Melton – VIC) have been awarded Honda Australia Motorcycle National Dealer of the Year for 2021.

The announcement was made at the Dealer of the Year Awards ceremony held in Melbourne.

The Honda Motorcycles Dealer of the Year Awards rewards excellence in dealership management and customer service.

Over a 12-month period, a rigorous performance review is undertaken on all Honda motorcycle dealerships in order to calculate the winners.

Honda acknowledged the efforts of Matt Jones Motorcycles and their staff members who persevered during trying conditions over the course of 2021 whilst continuously displaying a strong customer focus across Sales, Parts and Service divisions.

The ceremony was an opportunity for Honda to recognise all of the State and Territory winners, many who were also in attendance at the awards dinner.

Honda thanked the entire network for their hard work in difficult times and to congratulate all of the winners.

The full list of winners of the 2021 State Dealer of the Year Awards are as follows: