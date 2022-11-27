2022 Australian Supercross Championship – Round 3 Newcastle

The 2022 Australian Supercross Championship rolled into Newcastle for Round Three, with BBR 102 Motorsports’ Matt Moss and Team Honda HRC Australia’s Max Anstie coming away victorious, posting three strong results across the three main event format each for their respective wins.

The Triple Crown generated great racing across the night, while the technical Newcastle track reached up and bit its fair share of racers.

In what was a strong return to form, nine time Australian Supercross Champion Matt Moss took P1 after winning main event’s one and three, whilst Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dylan Wills posted strong results to land second overall and notch a career first SX1 podium.

Dylan Wills – P2

“I’m really happy with this result and to enjoy it with the Husqvarna Racing Team! Today started rough when I went a little long in the rhythm section and smacked my head on the ‘bars on the up-ramp of the triple, so receiving five stitches in my chin wasn’t an ideal way to start the day… I have a saw jaw and my face is a little puffy, but I decided to go out and ride smart in the night show. After a third in my heat, I went 3-3-4 in the finals to finish second overall on the night. I’m so stoked! The team and I have been working all year for this and after a tough outdoors in the MX2 class, I’ve turned it around for my home race here in supercross.”

With Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti entering the night tied on points, Brayton employed a calculated approach to the show, while a few mistakes from Tanti ended in a big crash during the second main event and a DNF for the third, significantly hampering his 2022 title hopes.

Brayton ended the night third overall, ahead of Josh Hill, Kyle Webster and Dylan Wood. Robbie Marshall, Cory Watts, Blake Cobbin and Joel Cigliano completed the round top-ten.

GASGAS SX1 class hopeful Hayden Mellross had an unfortunate night. After qualifying fourth and finishing a promising P2 in his heat, he fell heavily in the first of three finals. Mellross’ DNS results have seen him slip to eighth overall in the SX1 championship standings. He has been transported to the local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Brayton carries a eight-point lead over Matt Moss into Round 4, with Dylan wills a further seven-points back.

SX2

The SX2 Class belonged once again to the Englishman Max Anstie, who recorded a 1-1-3 scorecard for his third overall in a row, followed by teammate Wilson Todd in second position, and New South Wales local Rhys Budd in third.

Col Thompson missed third despite tying on triple-header points to Budd, while Kaleb Barham was fifth.

Ferguson qualified seventh-fastest earlier in the day, but looked set for a promising evening after he worked his way through the pack to a second-place result in his heat race. The night saw young Queenslander post 5-10-6 results for sixth overall.

Noah Ferguson – P6

“It was an up and down night. The Triple Crown format was really good and it kept the racing tight… Six laps didn’t give you much time to get yourself sorted, but I really enjoyed it. Aside from that, I’m definitely not happy with the end result. I know where I should be and I believe I should be on that podium, but the results didn’t show it tonight, unfortunately. I’m really determined to finish the season strongly next weekend and look forward to lining up again!”

Luke Davis was seventh, finishing the night ahead of Crawford who was second-fastest time in practice, then finished his SX2 heat with a solid P3 result. However, things became more difficultin the first of the three-race Triple Crown finals when he crashed hard on the opening lap. A damaged bike meant he was unable to continue and was forced to DNF the race.

The team worked hard to repair the bike and ensure Crawford could line up for the second encounter and, despite suffering from an injured arm sustained in his first crash, he worked hard to finish sixth. In the last final of the evening, Crawford got a great start and led for the majority of the race, before a couple of late passes saw him drop to a hard-fought third and somewhat salvage his round in eighth overall.

Nathan Crawford – P8

“It was a really rough day today, but I felt pretty good in practice and in qualifying. I got third in my heat race, which on paper was okay, and the three finals were all very eventful, different races. I DNF’d the first race after crashing in the second corner and my bike was unrideable afterward. The team hustled hard to get the bike ready for the second final and I was able to finish sixth. In the last race I was in the lead until two laps to go when my arm got really fatigued and I faded back to third. My arm isn’t seriously injured – it’s just a bit sore – so we should be ready to go next weekend in Wagga Wagga.”

Max Anstie leads the SX2 standings on a distant 75-points, with Col Thompson 54, and Rhys Budd tied with Noah Ferguson on 51-points.

SX3

The SX3 Class saw a heated battle between Jack Mather and Cole Davies, who split race wins with the former taking the overall win. Davies finished second with a 1-2 scorecard, while Jake Cannon took the final position on the podium.

Mather and Coles are now tied on 47-points, with Connor Towill is third on 34-points.

The series now heads to the final round in Wagga Wagga on December the third, where each championship will be decided in a thriller at the Wagga Wagga International Speedway.

SX1 Round Result & Standings

Pos Rider Round 3 Total 1 Justin BRAYTON 20 67 2 Matt MOSS 25 59 3 Dylan WILLS 22 52 4 Aaron TANTI 47 5 Kyle WEBSTER 16 46 6 Dylan WOOD 15 39 7 Josh HILL 18 38 8 Hayden MELLROSS 32 9 Joel CIGLIANO 11 30 10 Elijah WIESE 6 26 11 Jackson RICHARDSON 26 12 Cory WATTS 13 24 13 Brandon STEEL 9 22 14 Dean WILSON 20 15 Mitchell NORRIS 15 16 Robbie MARSHALL 14 14 17 Blake COBBIN 12 12 18 Zachary WATSON 10 10 19 Jesse BISHOP 9 20 Tristan DUNCAN 8 8 21 Joel WIGHTMAN 8 22 Tom LEACH 7 7 23 Luke CLOUT 7 24 Bryson CHERRETT 5 5

SX2 Round Result & Standings

Pos Rider Round 3 Total 1 Max ANSTIE 25 75 2 Col THOMPSON 18 54 3 Rhys BUDD 20 51 4 Nathan CRAWFORD 13 51 5 Noah FERGUSON 15 49 6 Wilson TODD 22 44 7 Kaleb BARHAM 16 42 8 Jai CONSTANTINOU 10 37 9 Jayce COSFORD 12 34 10 Jaxon HADLOW 7 30 11 Chandler BURNS 9 25 12 Haruki YOKOYAMA 11 21 13 Gage LINVILLE 18 14 Luke DAVIS 14 14 15 Caleb GOULLET 14 16 Jy ROBERTS 13 17 Geran STAPLETON 12 18 Tomas RAVENHORST 11 19 Brad WEST 9 20 Jack KUKAS 8 8 21 Jack KITCHEN 5 22 Isaac FERGUSON 5 23 Sam LARSEN 4

SX3 Round Result & Standings