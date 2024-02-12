mi-bike primary backer for ASBK

Specialist motorcycle insurer mi-bike will remain the premier partner of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) in 2024.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance provides a comprehensive range of coverage for both on-road and off-road purposes. Its array of policies safeguards against losses or damages stemming from accidents, malicious acts, storms, floods, fires, theft and transit-related incidents.

“We are incredibly pleased to deepen our partnership with Motorcycling Australia and continue as the naming rights sponsor for the ASBK Championship 2024 season”, said Mark Bradley, the General Manager of mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance.

“With this sponsorship renewal, we’re showing the great trust and respect we’ve built over the years as well as our shared commitment to supporting motorcycle sports and promoting our brand values through the Australian Superbike Championship.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle shares mi-bike’s enthusiasm for another wonderful year of ASBK action.

“As ASBK goes from strength to strength, it’s terrific to welcome back mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance as the naming rights sponsor. The company shares our confidence in the championship and has been an integral part in making it what it is today.

“In 2024 we are looking forward to a big season of entertaining and close racing across all classes, and the support of our sponsors is key to making this happen. I want to thank mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance for its continuing support on behalf of not only Motorcycling Australia but all fans and stakeholders.”

The 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul begins at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from February 23-25 in conjunction with the FIM Superbike World Championship, and the power play in the premier Superbike class is full of intrigue as riders like Josh Waters, Mike Jones, Glenn Allerton and Cru Halliday feel the heat from rookies such as Cameron Dunker, Harrison Voight and Tom Toparis.

The ASBK Championship then switches from day to night for the much-anticipated round under the massive Sydney Motorsport Park light towers on March 22-23.

Tickets are now on sale for both Phillip Island and Sydney Motorsport Park.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar