2022 Junior Motocross World Championship

The 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Champions and World Cup Winner were crowned in Vantaa, Finland over the weekend, after battles encompassing the 125, 85 and 65 cc classes.

Close racing saw young Dutchman Ivano Van Erp crowned this year’s 125cc Junior World Champion, while countryman Gyan Doensen became the 85cc Junior World Champion while Estonian Lucas Leok won the 65cc World Cup.

In the Nations standings, it was Team USA who were victorious, finishing on top ahead of Finland and Team Netherlands.

Australia was represented by Kayden Minear and Byron Dennis in the 125 cc class, with Minear finishing Race 1 in ninth and improving to eighth in Race 2. Dennis finished 24th in Race 1 but was ten laps down in Race 2.

KTM mounted Minear finished the day in seventh overall on 25-points, tied with six-placed Ferruccio Zanchi. Dennis was 39th overall.

Australians in the 85 cc class were Heath Fisher and Jack Deveson, both Husqvarna mounted, with Fisher finishing 11th in Race 1 before improving to sixth in Race 2 for seventh overall in the standings with 25-points.

Deveson meanwhile was 21st in Race 1, improving to 17th in Race 2 for four championship points, leaving him 23rd overall.

It was Seth Thomas and Ollie Birkitt flying the flag in the 65 cc class, claiming 31st and 35th overall respectively.

125 cc Junior World Championship

In 125 cc race one, Ivano Van Erp led the way after getting the Fox Holeshot ahead of Casey Cochran and Cas Valk. There were a few riders that went down in the first corner, including Edgar Canet.

By lap three, Valk and Janis Martins Reisulis overtook Cochran. Valk continued his charge and caught onto the rear wheel of Van Erp by the end of the race, though Van Erp was able to keep the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Champion at bay, to win the race while Valk settled for second ahead of J. Reisulis who was third.

In race two, the Fox Holeshot went to J. Reisulis as he led the way ahead of Mathias Valin, Alexis Fueri, Van Erp and Valk. As the race progressed, Van Erp and Valk got around Valin with Cochran and Ferruccio Zanchi just behind.

In the end, J. Reisulis won the race 6.995 seconds ahead of Van Erp and Valk who was a further 13 seconds behind.

A race win in the opening heat and second in race two meant that Ivano Van Erp was officially crowned the 125 cc FIM Junior World Championship and secured the gold medal, while race two winner Janis Martins Reisulis secured silver and Cas Valk took home the bronze medal.

Ivano Van Erp – 125 cc Junior World Champion

“I feel really good in this moment! I had a big crash on Wednesday, so I could not train on my bike. This weekend was my first time on it after the crash and I was struggling a little bit with the feeling on the bike. In the first race, I took a holeshot and controlled the race by myself. In the second race, I started sixth or seventh and then made a small mistake in the first corner. Then I took second and was faster than Janis [Reisulis] at the end, but I just took it easy, didn’t push, stayed second and became World Champion.”

125 cc Junior World Championship – Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Van Erp, Ivano NED Yamaha 29:26.078 2 Valk, Cas NED Fantic 0:07.920 3 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT KTM 0:14.934 4 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 0:22.807 5 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha 0:29.625 6 Valin, Mathis FRA GASGAS 0:31.922 7 Cochran, Casey USA Husqvarna 0:32.880 8 Garcia, Francisco ESP GASGAS 0:33.688 9 Minear, Kayden AUS KTM 0:40.505 10 Mansikkamäki, Saku FIN Husqvarna 0:52.767 11 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA Yamaha 1:11.712 12 Alm, Laban SWE Husqvarna 1:14.699 13 Lusis, Roberts LAT KTM 1:18.552 14 Fueri, Alexis FRA Fantic 1:19.043 15 Hindersson, Kasimir FIN KTM 1:24.676 16 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN Yamaha 1:25.825 17 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 1:28.631 18 Forsgren, Hugo SWE Yamaha 1:30.352 19 Frisk, August SWE KTM 1:36.306 20 Freibergs, Uldis LAT Husqvarna 1:40.845 21 Auclair, Elias NOR Yamaha 1:46.074 22 Menna, Aaro FIN KTM 1:48.053 23 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 1:51.003 24 Dennis, Byron AUS GASGAS 1:54.613 25 Oinonen, Santeri FIN GASGAS 2:15.207 26 Uiga, Tristan EST KTM 1 lap 27 Canet, Edgar ESP GASGAS 1 lap 28 Saicans, Tomass LAT KTM 1 lap 29 Stenberg, Nico FIN KTM 1 lap 30 Leok, Sebastian EST Husqvarna 1 lap 31 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA KTM 1 lap 32 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 1 lap 33 Frandsen, Jakob DEN KTM 1 lap 34 Gregersen, Magnus DEN GASGAS 1 lap 35 Mancini, Simone ITA KTM 1 lap 36 Bolviken, Adrian NOR Yamaha 1 lap 37 Persson, Linus SWE KTM 3 laps 38 Rakow, Eric GER KTM 7 laps 39 Akerlund, Liam SWE Yamaha 8 laps

125 cc Junior World Championship – Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT KTM 29:15.458 2 Van Erp, Ivano NED Yamaha +0:06.995 3 Valk, Cas NED Fantic +0:19.521 4 Cochran, Casey USA Husqvarna +0:32.389 5 Fueri, Alexis FRA Fantic +0:34.934 6 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA Yamaha +0:42.066 7 Alm, Laban SWE Husqvarna +0:43.661 8 Minear, Kayden AUS KTM +0:45.954 9 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM +0:49.380 10 Garcia, Francisco ESP GASGAS +0:54.831 11 Mansikkamäki, Saku FIN Husqvarna +0:56.570 12 Canet, Edgar ESP GASGAS +1:03.465 13 Lusis, Roberts LAT KTM +1:07.798 14 Hindersson, Kasimir FIN KTM +1:15.468 15 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN Yamaha +1:18.759 16 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT Yamaha +1:26.047 17 Forsgren, Hugo SWE Yamaha +1:29.087 18 Saicans, Tomass LAT KTM +1:33.185 19 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA KTM +1:42.799 20 Frisk, August SWE KTM +1:49.094 21 Freibergs, Uldis LAT Husqvarna +1:52.178 22 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM +1:56.675 23 Valin, Mathis FRA GASGAS 1 lap 24 Frandsen, Jakob DEN KTM 1 lap 25 Leok, Sebastian EST Husqvarna 1 lap 26 Auclair, Elias NOR Yamaha 1 lap 27 Uiga, Tristan EST KTM 1 lap 28 Rakow, Eric GER KTM 1 lap 29 Mancini, Simone ITA KTM 1 lap 30 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GASGAS 1 lap 31 Tzemach, Ofir Casey ISR KTM 1 lap 32 Stenberg, Nico FIN KTM 1 lap 33 Oinonen, Santeri FIN GASGAS 1 lap 34 Bolviken, Adrian NOR Yamaha 2 laps 35 Persson, Linus SWE KTM 7 laps 36 Allen, Collin USA Yamaha 9 laps 37 Dennis, Byron AUS GASGAS 10 laps 38 Menna, Aaro FIN KTM 10 laps 39 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 12 laps 40 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 13 laps

125 cc Junior World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 25 22 47 2 Reisulis, Janis Martins LAT KTM 20 25 45 3 Valk, Cas NED FAN 22 20 42 4 Cochran, Casey USA HUS 14 18 32 5 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 18 12 30 6 Zanchi, Ferruccio ITA YAM 10 15 25 7 Minear, Kayden AUS KTM 12 13 25 8 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 13 11 24 9 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 7 16 23 10 Alm, Laban SWE HUS 9 14 23 11 Mansikkamäki, Saku FIN HUS 11 10 21 12 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 16 5 21 13 Lusis, Roberts LAT KTM 8 8 16 14 Valin, Mathis FRA GAS 15 0 15 15 Hindersson, Kasimir FIN KTM 6 7 13 16 Skovbjerg, Nicolai DEN YAM 5 6 11 17 Canet, Edgar ESP GAS 0 9 9 18 Forsgren, Hugo SWE YAM 3 4 7 19 Zanocz, Noel HUN KTM 4 0 4 20 Saicans, Tomass LAT KTM 0 3 3 21 Frisk, August SWE KTM 2 1 3 22 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA KTM 0 2 2 23 Freibergs, Uldis LAT HUS 1 0 1 24 Fredsoe, Mads DEN KTM 0 0 0 25 Frandsen, Jakob DEN KTM 0 0 0 26 Leok, Sebastian EST HUS 0 0 0 27 Auclair, Elias NOR YAM 0 0 0 28 Uiga, Tristan EST KTM 0 0 0 29 Rakow, Eric GER KTM 0 0 0 30 Mancini, Simone ITA KTM 0 0 0 31 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 0 0 0 32 Tzemach, Ofir Casey ISR KTM 0 0 0 33 Stenberg, Nico FIN KTM 0 0 0 34 Oinonen, Santeri FIN GAS 0 0 0 35 Bolviken, Adrian NOR YAM 0 0 0 36 Gregersen, Magnus DEN GAS 0 0 0 37 Persson, Linus SWE KTM 0 0 0 38 Allen, Collin USA YAM 0 0 0 39 Dennis, Byron AUS GAS 0 0 0 40 Menna, Aaro FIN KTM 0 0 0 41 McCullough, Cole IRL KTM 0 0 0 42 Akerlund, Liam SWE YAM 0 0 0

85 cc FIM Junior World Championship

In the first 85 cc race, the Fox Holeshot went to Mano Faure, while Gyan Doensen had a decent start as he worked his way up the order and into second. Jarné Bervoets was the leader for five laps until he made a mistake which allowed Doensen into the lead.

Bervoets then crashed which also allowed Vitezslav Marek into third. Marek had to fight back from seventh after a mid-field start.

In the second race, the Fox Holeshot was won by Filippo Mantovani, but his time in the lead was cut short as Doensen was quick to take over first place in the second corner. Marek was right there too, following the Dutchman as the two battled closely.

Marek pushed hard, searching for any opportunity to pass, and after 11 minutes of the race, he was able to finally get around Doensen and take over the lead. Marek looked in control until the penultimate lap where he crashed, which handed the race win and the title to Doensen. Bervoets finished third.

A 1-1 result meant that Gyan Doensen was crowned the 85cc FIM Junior Motocross World Champion of 2022 ahead of Vitezslav Marek who placed second and Jarné Bervoets who placed third overall and secured the bronze medal.

85 cc FIM Junior World Championship – Race 1

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Doensen, Gyan NED Husqvarna 25:21.453 2 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM +0:15.814 3 Bervoets, Jarne BEL KTM +0:19.217 4 Maindru, Amaury FRA KTM +0:37.805 5 Heitink, Dani NED Husqvarna +0:38.550 6 Mardo, Tristen EST Husqvarna +0:45.750 7 Frisagård, Erik SWE KTM +0:49.881 8 Bartlett, Freddie SWE KTM +0:50.243 9 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL Husqvarna +0:55.634 10 Gibson, Landon USA KTM +0:57.898 11 Fisher, Heath AUS Husqvarna +1:00.180 12 Väg, Luca FIN KTM +1:02.167 13 Miettinen, Matias FIN KTM +1:07.099 14 Dennis, Seth USA KTM +1:10.162 15 Leok, Travis EST Husqvarna +1:15.092 16 Gardiner, Freddie GBR KTM +1:25.353 17 Paju, Jan-Marten EST Husqvarna +1:29.679 18 Solovjevs, Emils LAT Husqvarna +1:35.392 19 Mantovani, Filippo ITA GASGAS +1:36.268 20 Lindmark, Casper SWE KTM +1:44.383 21 Deveson, Jack AUS Husqvarna +1:48.979 22 Mari, Ot ESP KTM +1:56.948 23 Wood, Carson USA KTM +2:00.040 24 Salomaa, Max FIN KTM +2:03.330 25 Galcins, Ricards Alens LAT GASGAS +2:34.750 26 Badenas Tejada, Enzo ESP Husqvarna 1 lap 27 Izaguirre, Juan ESP KTM 1 lap 28 Zaremba, Dawid POL KTM 1 lap 29 van der Vyver, Neil RSA Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Reinikainen, Topias FIN KTM 1 lap 31 van Wyk, Jordan RSA KTM 1 lap 32 Sommerlee, Sander SWE Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Faure, Mano FRA KTM 1 lap 34 Laicans, Raivo LAT Husqvarna 1 lap 35 Psiuk, Michal POL KTM 1 lap 36 Nyman, Rene FIN KTM 1 lap 37 Cox, Trey Andrew RSA KTM 1 lap 38 Vail, Josh GBR Husqvarna 2 laps 39 Ampoorter, Ian BEL KTM 4 laps 40 Pesonen, Eemil FIN KTM 8 laps

85 cc FIM Junior World Championship – Race 2

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Doensen, Gyan NED Husqvarna 25:00.890 2 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM +0:31.165 3 Bervoets, Jarne BEL KTM +0:34.745 4 Dennis, Seth USA KTM +0:40.355 5 Bartlett, Freddie SWE KTM +0:41.959 6 Fisher, Heath AUS Husqvarna +0:43.816 7 Vail, Josh GBR Husqvarna +0:45.492 8 Ampoorter, Ian BEL KTM +0:49.916 9 Miettinen, Matias FIN KTM +0:50.911 10 Mardo, Tristen EST Husqvarna +0:52.259 11 Faure, Mano FRA KTM +0:57.463 12 Mantovani, Filippo ITA GASGAS +0:58.144 13 Heitink, Dani NED Husqvarna +0:58.587 14 Leok, Travis EST Husqvarna +1:13.957 15 Pesonen, Eemil FIN KTM +1:17.124 16 Paju, Jan-Marten EST Husqvarna +1:17.587 17 Deveson, Jack AUS Husqvarna +1:28.876 18 Nyman, Rene FIN KTM +1:34.479 19 Väg, Luca FIN KTM +1:35.707 20 Wood, Carson USA KTM +1:45.226 21 Frisagård, Erik SWE KTM +1:45.959 22 Laicans, Raivo LAT Husqvarna +1:48.282 23 Reinikainen, Topias FIN KTM +1:52.128 24 Gardiner, Freddie GBR KTM +1:55.937 25 Zaremba, Dawid POL KTM +1:58.921 26 van der Vyver, Neil RSA Husqvarna +2:01.515 27 Lindmark, Casper SWE KTM +2:06.702 28 van Wyk, Jordan RSA KTM 1 lap 29 Solovjevs, Emils LAT Husqvarna 1 lap 30 Galcins, Ricards Alens LAT GASGAS 1 lap 31 Izaguirre, Juan ESP KTM 1 lap 32 Sommerlee, Sander SWE Husqvarna 1 lap 33 Salomaa, Max FIN KTM 1 lap 34 Cox, Trey Andrew RSA KTM 1 lap 35 Badenas Tejada, Enzo ESP Husqvarna 1 lap 36 Mari, Ot ESP KTM 1 lap 37 Psiuk, Michal POL KTM 3 laps 38 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL Husqvarna 3 laps 39 Maindru, Amaury FRA KTM 6 laps 40 Gibson, Landon USA KTM 11 laps

85 cc Junior World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Doensen, Gyan NED HUS 25 25 50 2 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 22 22 44 3 Bervoets, Jarne BEL KTM 20 20 40 4 Bartlett, Freddie SWE KTM 13 16 29 5 Mardo, Tristen EST HUS 15 11 26 6 Dennis, Seth USA KTM 7 18 25 7 Fisher, Heath AUS HUS 10 15 25 8 Heitink, Dani NED HUS 16 8 24 9 Miettinen, Matias FIN KTM 8 12 20 10 Maindru, Amaury FRA KTM 18 0 18 11 Vail, Josh GBR HUS 0 14 14 12 Frisagård, Erik SWE KTM 14 0 14 13 Ampoorter, Ian BEL KTM 0 13 13 14 Leok, Travis EST HUS 6 7 13 15 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL HUS 12 0 12 16 Mantovani, Filippo ITA GAS 2 9 11 17 Väg, Luca FIN KTM 9 2 11 18 Gibson, Landon USA KTM 11 0 11 19 Faure, Mano FRA KTM 0 10 10 20 Paju, Jan-Marten EST HUS 4 5 9 21 Pesonen, Eemil FIN KTM 0 6 6 22 Gardiner, Freddie GBR KTM 5 0 5 23 Deveson, Jack AUS HUS 0 4 4 24 Nyman, Rene FIN KTM 0 3 3 25 Solovjevs, Emils LAT HUS 3 0 3 26 Wood, Carson USA KTM 0 1 1 27 Lindmark, Casper SWE KTM 1 0 1 28 Laicans, Raivo LAT HUS 0 0 0 29 Reinikainen, Topias FIN KTM 0 0 0 30 Zaremba, Dawid POL KTM 0 0 0 31 van der Vyver, Neil RSA HUS 0 0 0 32 van Wyk, Jordan RSA KTM 0 0 0 33 Galcins, Ricards Alens LAT GAS 0 0 0 34 Izaguirre, Juan ESP KTM 0 0 0 35 Sommerlee, Sander SWE HUS 0 0 0 36 Salomaa, Max FIN KTM 0 0 0 37 Cox, Trey Andrew RSA KTM 0 0 0 38 Badenas Tejada, Enzo ESP HUS 0 0 0 39 Mari, Ot ESP KTM 0 0 0 40 Psiuk, Michal POL KTM 0 0 0

65 cc Junior World Cup

In the first 65 cc race, it was Enri Lusts who took the Fox Holeshot, though by the second corner was passed by Lucas Leok, who led the entire seven laps of the race. Lusts dropped back to 12th, while crossing the line second was Viktor Leppälä and Moritz Ernecker who finished third.

Race two saw Lusts take the Fox Holeshot once again, though was quickly passed by Andrea Uccellini. Uccellini made a mistake which allowed Eeka Laaksonen to move into first place, but at this point Aston Allas and Leok were also closing in.

By lap three Allas and Leok were able to pass the leader. Two corners later Allas crashed and Leok was the new race leader. The young Estonian was able to open up a nice gap to the rest of the field.

Meanwhile Ricardo Bauer was fourth and was on a charge. The Austrian managed to catch and pass Jorge Salvador and Pau Ruiz Caudet to finish second as Leok won the race again.

A perfect score with two race wins meant that Lucas Leok was crowned the 2022 65cc World Cup Winner with Ricardo Bauer securing the silver medal while Moritz Ernecker claimed the bronze.

65 cc Junior World Cup – Race 1

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Leok, Lucas EST Husqvarna 17:04.411 2 Leppälä, Viktor FIN KTM 0:33.405 3 Ernecker, Moritz AUT Husqvarna 1:00.808 4 Raud, Marten EST Husqvarna 1:07.731 5 Hudolejs, Jekabs LAT Yamaha 1:11.296 6 Allas, Aston EST Husqvarna 1:13.338 7 Bauer, Ricardo AUT KTM 1:24.697 8 Karstrom, Casey DEN Yamaha 1:27.020 9 Van Mechgelen, Torre BEL KTM 1:30.263 10 Hytönen, Severi FIN KTM 1:32.592 11 Uccellini, Andrea ITA Husqvarna 1:37.730 12 Lustus, Enri EST Husqvarna 1:38.577 13 Morgan, Tayce USA KTM 1:39.790 14 Mennillo, Rafael FRA KTM 1:41.341 15 Salvador, Jorge ESP GASGAS 1:42.539 16 Caudet Ruiz, Pau ESP KTM 1:46.986 17 Spijkerman, Teunis NED GASGAS 1:47.318 18 Zimmerman, Maxim SVK Husqvarna 1:49.573 19 Keskikallio, Mauno FIN KTM 1:55.011 20 Assini, Francesco ITA GASGAS 1:56.590 21 Rodriguez casillas, Celso ESP KTM 1:57.756 22 Pons, Jaume ESP KTM 1:59.771 23 Novak, Alex SLO KTM 2:05.127 24 Puckowski, Jakub POL KTM 2:08.065 25 Vidovic, Tai SLO Husqvarna 2:09.849 26 Vinters, Arturs LAT KTM 2:10.409 27 Grasis, Rainers LAT KTM 2:19.026 28 Thomas, Seth AUS KTM 2:25.236 29 Marttila, Jimi FIN Yamaha 1 lap 30 Puller, Leslie EST Husqvarna 1 lap 31 Villanen, Elias FIN KTM 1 lap 32 Temmerman, Maddox USA KTM 1 lap 33 Salvador, Gonzalo ESP GASGAS 1 lap 34 Gyles, Brian GBR KTM 1 lap 35 Birkitt, Ollie AUS KTM 1 lap 36 Valsecchi, Trent RSA KTM 1 lap 37 Dankerts, Toms LAT KTM 1 lap 38 Kretzmann, Trenton RSA Husqvarna 1 lap 39 Ledwaba, Kabelo Madimetja Jnr RSA GASGAS 2 laps 40 Laaksonen, Eeka FIN GASGAS 7 laps

65 cc Junior World Cup – Race 2

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Diff. First 1 Leok, Lucas EST Husqvarna 16:50.217 2 Bauer, Ricardo AUT KTM +0:37.325 3 Salvador, Jorge ESP GASGAS +0:42.734 4 Caudet Ruiz, Pau ESP KTM +0:44.148 5 Morgan, Tayce USA KTM +0:48.233 6 Laaksonen, Eeka FIN GASGAS +0:50.071 7 Raud, Marten EST Husqvarna +0:52.627 8 Ernecker, Moritz AUT Husqvarna +0:53.310 9 Assini, Francesco ITA GASGAS +1:04.402 10 Keskikallio, Mauno FIN KTM +1:05.802 11 Leppälä, Viktor FIN KTM +1:08.036 12 Allas, Aston EST Husqvarna +1:19.337 13 Dankerts, Toms LAT KTM +1:22.069 14 Mennillo, Rafael FRA KTM +1:22.767 15 Villanen, Elias FIN KTM +1:28.210 16 Gyles, Brian GBR KTM +1:32.657 17 Zimmerman, Maxim SVK Husqvarna +1:42.860 18 Puckowski, Jakub POL KTM +1:46.804 19 Marttila, Jimi FIN Yamaha +1:48.402 20 Grasis, Rainers LAT KTM +1:49.522 21 Rodriguez casillas, Celso ESP KTM +1:54.012 22 Van Mechgelen, Torre BEL KTM +1:56.151 23 Karstrom, Casey DEN Yamaha +1:58.502 24 Lustus, Enri EST Husqvarna +2:00.908 25 Hytönen, Severi FIN KTM +2:06.052 26 Puller, Leslie EST Husqvarna +2:06.793 27 Temmerman, Maddox USA KTM +2:07.362 28 Spijkerman, Teunis NED GASGAS +2:09.477 29 Wilson, Leo GBR KTM +2:10.168 30 Vidovic, Tai SLO Husqvarna +2:11.966 31 Vinters, Arturs LAT KTM +2:21.270 32 Hudolejs, Jekabs LAT Yamaha +2:32.343 33 Birkitt, Ollie AUS KTM 1 lap 34 Pons, Jaume ESP KTM 1 lap 35 Valsecchi, Trent RSA KTM 1 lap 36 Salvador, Gonzalo ESP GASGAS 1 lap 37 Ledwaba, Kabelo Madimetja Jnr RSA GASGAS 1 lap 38 Kretzmann, Trenton RSA Husqvarna 1 lap 39 Uccellini, Andrea ITA Husqvarna 7 laps 40 Novak, Alex SLO KTM 7 laps

65 cc Junior World Cup Standings