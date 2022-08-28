2022 Junior Motocross World Championship
The 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Champions and World Cup Winner were crowned in Vantaa, Finland over the weekend, after battles encompassing the 125, 85 and 65 cc classes.
Close racing saw young Dutchman Ivano Van Erp crowned this year’s 125cc Junior World Champion, while countryman Gyan Doensen became the 85cc Junior World Champion while Estonian Lucas Leok won the 65cc World Cup.
In the Nations standings, it was Team USA who were victorious, finishing on top ahead of Finland and Team Netherlands.
Australia was represented by Kayden Minear and Byron Dennis in the 125 cc class, with Minear finishing Race 1 in ninth and improving to eighth in Race 2. Dennis finished 24th in Race 1 but was ten laps down in Race 2.
KTM mounted Minear finished the day in seventh overall on 25-points, tied with six-placed Ferruccio Zanchi. Dennis was 39th overall.
Australians in the 85 cc class were Heath Fisher and Jack Deveson, both Husqvarna mounted, with Fisher finishing 11th in Race 1 before improving to sixth in Race 2 for seventh overall in the standings with 25-points.
Deveson meanwhile was 21st in Race 1, improving to 17th in Race 2 for four championship points, leaving him 23rd overall.
It was Seth Thomas and Ollie Birkitt flying the flag in the 65 cc class, claiming 31st and 35th overall respectively.
125 cc Junior World Championship
In 125 cc race one, Ivano Van Erp led the way after getting the Fox Holeshot ahead of Casey Cochran and Cas Valk. There were a few riders that went down in the first corner, including Edgar Canet.
By lap three, Valk and Janis Martins Reisulis overtook Cochran. Valk continued his charge and caught onto the rear wheel of Van Erp by the end of the race, though Van Erp was able to keep the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Champion at bay, to win the race while Valk settled for second ahead of J. Reisulis who was third.
In race two, the Fox Holeshot went to J. Reisulis as he led the way ahead of Mathias Valin, Alexis Fueri, Van Erp and Valk. As the race progressed, Van Erp and Valk got around Valin with Cochran and Ferruccio Zanchi just behind.
In the end, J. Reisulis won the race 6.995 seconds ahead of Van Erp and Valk who was a further 13 seconds behind.
A race win in the opening heat and second in race two meant that Ivano Van Erp was officially crowned the 125 cc FIM Junior World Championship and secured the gold medal, while race two winner Janis Martins Reisulis secured silver and Cas Valk took home the bronze medal.
Ivano Van Erp – 125 cc Junior World Champion
“I feel really good in this moment! I had a big crash on Wednesday, so I could not train on my bike. This weekend was my first time on it after the crash and I was struggling a little bit with the feeling on the bike. In the first race, I took a holeshot and controlled the race by myself. In the second race, I started sixth or seventh and then made a small mistake in the first corner. Then I took second and was faster than Janis [Reisulis] at the end, but I just took it easy, didn’t push, stayed second and became World Champion.”
125 cc Junior World Championship – Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|Yamaha
|29:26.078
|2
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|Fantic
|0:07.920
|3
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|KTM
|0:14.934
|4
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|0:22.807
|5
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|Yamaha
|0:29.625
|6
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GASGAS
|0:31.922
|7
|Cochran, Casey
|USA
|Husqvarna
|0:32.880
|8
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GASGAS
|0:33.688
|9
|Minear, Kayden
|AUS
|KTM
|0:40.505
|10
|Mansikkamäki, Saku
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|0:52.767
|11
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|Yamaha
|1:11.712
|12
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|1:14.699
|13
|Lusis, Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|1:18.552
|14
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|Fantic
|1:19.043
|15
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|1:24.676
|16
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|Yamaha
|1:25.825
|17
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|1:28.631
|18
|Forsgren, Hugo
|SWE
|Yamaha
|1:30.352
|19
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|1:36.306
|20
|Freibergs, Uldis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|1:40.845
|21
|Auclair, Elias
|NOR
|Yamaha
|1:46.074
|22
|Menna, Aaro
|FIN
|KTM
|1:48.053
|23
|McCullough, Cole
|IRL
|KTM
|1:51.003
|24
|Dennis, Byron
|AUS
|GASGAS
|1:54.613
|25
|Oinonen, Santeri
|FIN
|GASGAS
|2:15.207
|26
|Uiga, Tristan
|EST
|KTM
|1 lap
|27
|Canet, Edgar
|ESP
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|28
|Saicans, Tomass
|LAT
|KTM
|1 lap
|29
|Stenberg, Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|30
|Leok, Sebastian
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|31
|Russi, Matteo Luigi
|ITA
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|1 lap
|33
|Frandsen, Jakob
|DEN
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Gregersen, Magnus
|DEN
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|35
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|KTM
|1 lap
|36
|Bolviken, Adrian
|NOR
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|37
|Persson, Linus
|SWE
|KTM
|3 laps
|38
|Rakow, Eric
|GER
|KTM
|7 laps
|39
|Akerlund, Liam
|SWE
|Yamaha
|8 laps
125 cc Junior World Championship – Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|KTM
|29:15.458
|2
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|Yamaha
|+0:06.995
|3
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|Fantic
|+0:19.521
|4
|Cochran, Casey
|USA
|Husqvarna
|+0:32.389
|5
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|Fantic
|+0:34.934
|6
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|Yamaha
|+0:42.066
|7
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|+0:43.661
|8
|Minear, Kayden
|AUS
|KTM
|+0:45.954
|9
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|+0:49.380
|10
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+0:54.831
|11
|Mansikkamäki, Saku
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|+0:56.570
|12
|Canet, Edgar
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+1:03.465
|13
|Lusis, Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|+1:07.798
|14
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:15.468
|15
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|Yamaha
|+1:18.759
|16
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|Yamaha
|+1:26.047
|17
|Forsgren, Hugo
|SWE
|Yamaha
|+1:29.087
|18
|Saicans, Tomass
|LAT
|KTM
|+1:33.185
|19
|Russi, Matteo Luigi
|ITA
|KTM
|+1:42.799
|20
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|+1:49.094
|21
|Freibergs, Uldis
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|+1:52.178
|22
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|+1:56.675
|23
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|24
|Frandsen, Jakob
|DEN
|KTM
|1 lap
|25
|Leok, Sebastian
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|26
|Auclair, Elias
|NOR
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|27
|Uiga, Tristan
|EST
|KTM
|1 lap
|28
|Rakow, Eric
|GER
|KTM
|1 lap
|29
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|KTM
|1 lap
|30
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|31
|Tzemach, Ofir Casey
|ISR
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Stenberg, Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|33
|Oinonen, Santeri
|FIN
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|34
|Bolviken, Adrian
|NOR
|Yamaha
|2 laps
|35
|Persson, Linus
|SWE
|KTM
|7 laps
|36
|Allen, Collin
|USA
|Yamaha
|9 laps
|37
|Dennis, Byron
|AUS
|GASGAS
|10 laps
|38
|Menna, Aaro
|FIN
|KTM
|10 laps
|39
|McCullough, Cole
|IRL
|KTM
|12 laps
|40
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|13 laps
125 cc Junior World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Cochran, Casey
|USA
|HUS
|14
|18
|32
|5
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|12
|30
|6
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|YAM
|10
|15
|25
|7
|Minear, Kayden
|AUS
|KTM
|12
|13
|25
|8
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GAS
|13
|11
|24
|9
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|7
|16
|23
|10
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|HUS
|9
|14
|23
|11
|Mansikkamäki, Saku
|FIN
|HUS
|11
|10
|21
|12
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|16
|5
|21
|13
|Lusis, Roberts
|LAT
|KTM
|8
|8
|16
|14
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|15
|0
|15
|15
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|6
|7
|13
|16
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|YAM
|5
|6
|11
|17
|Canet, Edgar
|ESP
|GAS
|0
|9
|9
|18
|Forsgren, Hugo
|SWE
|YAM
|3
|4
|7
|19
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|4
|0
|4
|20
|Saicans, Tomass
|LAT
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|21
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|2
|1
|3
|22
|Russi, Matteo Luigi
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Freibergs, Uldis
|LAT
|HUS
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Frandsen, Jakob
|DEN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Leok, Sebastian
|EST
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Auclair, Elias
|NOR
|YAM
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Uiga, Tristan
|EST
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rakow, Eric
|GER
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Tzemach, Ofir Casey
|ISR
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Stenberg, Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Oinonen, Santeri
|FIN
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Bolviken, Adrian
|NOR
|YAM
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gregersen, Magnus
|DEN
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Persson, Linus
|SWE
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Allen, Collin
|USA
|YAM
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Dennis, Byron
|AUS
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Menna, Aaro
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|41
|McCullough, Cole
|IRL
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Akerlund, Liam
|SWE
|YAM
|0
|0
|0
85 cc FIM Junior World Championship
In the first 85 cc race, the Fox Holeshot went to Mano Faure, while Gyan Doensen had a decent start as he worked his way up the order and into second. Jarné Bervoets was the leader for five laps until he made a mistake which allowed Doensen into the lead.
Bervoets then crashed which also allowed Vitezslav Marek into third. Marek had to fight back from seventh after a mid-field start.
In the second race, the Fox Holeshot was won by Filippo Mantovani, but his time in the lead was cut short as Doensen was quick to take over first place in the second corner. Marek was right there too, following the Dutchman as the two battled closely.
Marek pushed hard, searching for any opportunity to pass, and after 11 minutes of the race, he was able to finally get around Doensen and take over the lead. Marek looked in control until the penultimate lap where he crashed, which handed the race win and the title to Doensen. Bervoets finished third.
A 1-1 result meant that Gyan Doensen was crowned the 85cc FIM Junior Motocross World Champion of 2022 ahead of Vitezslav Marek who placed second and Jarné Bervoets who placed third overall and secured the bronze medal.
85 cc FIM Junior World Championship – Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|Husqvarna
|25:21.453
|2
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|+0:15.814
|3
|Bervoets, Jarne
|BEL
|KTM
|+0:19.217
|4
|Maindru, Amaury
|FRA
|KTM
|+0:37.805
|5
|Heitink, Dani
|NED
|Husqvarna
|+0:38.550
|6
|Mardo, Tristen
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+0:45.750
|7
|Frisagård, Erik
|SWE
|KTM
|+0:49.881
|8
|Bartlett, Freddie
|SWE
|KTM
|+0:50.243
|9
|Van Mechgelen, Douwe
|BEL
|Husqvarna
|+0:55.634
|10
|Gibson, Landon
|USA
|KTM
|+0:57.898
|11
|Fisher, Heath
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|+1:00.180
|12
|Väg, Luca
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:02.167
|13
|Miettinen, Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:07.099
|14
|Dennis, Seth
|USA
|KTM
|+1:10.162
|15
|Leok, Travis
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+1:15.092
|16
|Gardiner, Freddie
|GBR
|KTM
|+1:25.353
|17
|Paju, Jan-Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+1:29.679
|18
|Solovjevs, Emils
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|+1:35.392
|19
|Mantovani, Filippo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|+1:36.268
|20
|Lindmark, Casper
|SWE
|KTM
|+1:44.383
|21
|Deveson, Jack
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|+1:48.979
|22
|Mari, Ot
|ESP
|KTM
|+1:56.948
|23
|Wood, Carson
|USA
|KTM
|+2:00.040
|24
|Salomaa, Max
|FIN
|KTM
|+2:03.330
|25
|Galcins, Ricards Alens
|LAT
|GASGAS
|+2:34.750
|26
|Badenas Tejada, Enzo
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|27
|Izaguirre, Juan
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|28
|Zaremba, Dawid
|POL
|KTM
|1 lap
|29
|van der Vyver, Neil
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Reinikainen, Topias
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|31
|van Wyk, Jordan
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Sommerlee, Sander
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Faure, Mano
|FRA
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Laicans, Raivo
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|35
|Psiuk, Michal
|POL
|KTM
|1 lap
|36
|Nyman, Rene
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|37
|Cox, Trey Andrew
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|38
|Vail, Josh
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|2 laps
|39
|Ampoorter, Ian
|BEL
|KTM
|4 laps
|40
|Pesonen, Eemil
|FIN
|KTM
|8 laps
85 cc FIM Junior World Championship – Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|Husqvarna
|25:00.890
|2
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|+0:31.165
|3
|Bervoets, Jarne
|BEL
|KTM
|+0:34.745
|4
|Dennis, Seth
|USA
|KTM
|+0:40.355
|5
|Bartlett, Freddie
|SWE
|KTM
|+0:41.959
|6
|Fisher, Heath
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|+0:43.816
|7
|Vail, Josh
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|+0:45.492
|8
|Ampoorter, Ian
|BEL
|KTM
|+0:49.916
|9
|Miettinen, Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|+0:50.911
|10
|Mardo, Tristen
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+0:52.259
|11
|Faure, Mano
|FRA
|KTM
|+0:57.463
|12
|Mantovani, Filippo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|+0:58.144
|13
|Heitink, Dani
|NED
|Husqvarna
|+0:58.587
|14
|Leok, Travis
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+1:13.957
|15
|Pesonen, Eemil
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:17.124
|16
|Paju, Jan-Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+1:17.587
|17
|Deveson, Jack
|AUS
|Husqvarna
|+1:28.876
|18
|Nyman, Rene
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:34.479
|19
|Väg, Luca
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:35.707
|20
|Wood, Carson
|USA
|KTM
|+1:45.226
|21
|Frisagård, Erik
|SWE
|KTM
|+1:45.959
|22
|Laicans, Raivo
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|+1:48.282
|23
|Reinikainen, Topias
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:52.128
|24
|Gardiner, Freddie
|GBR
|KTM
|+1:55.937
|25
|Zaremba, Dawid
|POL
|KTM
|+1:58.921
|26
|van der Vyver, Neil
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|+2:01.515
|27
|Lindmark, Casper
|SWE
|KTM
|+2:06.702
|28
|van Wyk, Jordan
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|29
|Solovjevs, Emils
|LAT
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|30
|Galcins, Ricards Alens
|LAT
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|31
|Izaguirre, Juan
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Sommerlee, Sander
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|33
|Salomaa, Max
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Cox, Trey Andrew
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|35
|Badenas Tejada, Enzo
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|36
|Mari, Ot
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|37
|Psiuk, Michal
|POL
|KTM
|3 laps
|38
|Van Mechgelen, Douwe
|BEL
|Husqvarna
|3 laps
|39
|Maindru, Amaury
|FRA
|KTM
|6 laps
|40
|Gibson, Landon
|USA
|KTM
|11 laps
85 cc Junior World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|HUS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Bervoets, Jarne
|BEL
|KTM
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Bartlett, Freddie
|SWE
|KTM
|13
|16
|29
|5
|Mardo, Tristen
|EST
|HUS
|15
|11
|26
|6
|Dennis, Seth
|USA
|KTM
|7
|18
|25
|7
|Fisher, Heath
|AUS
|HUS
|10
|15
|25
|8
|Heitink, Dani
|NED
|HUS
|16
|8
|24
|9
|Miettinen, Matias
|FIN
|KTM
|8
|12
|20
|10
|Maindru, Amaury
|FRA
|KTM
|18
|0
|18
|11
|Vail, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|0
|14
|14
|12
|Frisagård, Erik
|SWE
|KTM
|14
|0
|14
|13
|Ampoorter, Ian
|BEL
|KTM
|0
|13
|13
|14
|Leok, Travis
|EST
|HUS
|6
|7
|13
|15
|Van Mechgelen, Douwe
|BEL
|HUS
|12
|0
|12
|16
|Mantovani, Filippo
|ITA
|GAS
|2
|9
|11
|17
|Väg, Luca
|FIN
|KTM
|9
|2
|11
|18
|Gibson, Landon
|USA
|KTM
|11
|0
|11
|19
|Faure, Mano
|FRA
|KTM
|0
|10
|10
|20
|Paju, Jan-Marten
|EST
|HUS
|4
|5
|9
|21
|Pesonen, Eemil
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|6
|6
|22
|Gardiner, Freddie
|GBR
|KTM
|5
|0
|5
|23
|Deveson, Jack
|AUS
|HUS
|0
|4
|4
|24
|Nyman, Rene
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|25
|Solovjevs, Emils
|LAT
|HUS
|3
|0
|3
|26
|Wood, Carson
|USA
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Lindmark, Casper
|SWE
|KTM
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Laicans, Raivo
|LAT
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Reinikainen, Topias
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Zaremba, Dawid
|POL
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|31
|van der Vyver, Neil
|RSA
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|32
|van Wyk, Jordan
|RSA
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Galcins, Ricards Alens
|LAT
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Izaguirre, Juan
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Sommerlee, Sander
|SWE
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Salomaa, Max
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cox, Trey Andrew
|RSA
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Badenas Tejada, Enzo
|ESP
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mari, Ot
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Psiuk, Michal
|POL
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
65 cc Junior World Cup
In the first 65 cc race, it was Enri Lusts who took the Fox Holeshot, though by the second corner was passed by Lucas Leok, who led the entire seven laps of the race. Lusts dropped back to 12th, while crossing the line second was Viktor Leppälä and Moritz Ernecker who finished third.
Race two saw Lusts take the Fox Holeshot once again, though was quickly passed by Andrea Uccellini. Uccellini made a mistake which allowed Eeka Laaksonen to move into first place, but at this point Aston Allas and Leok were also closing in.
By lap three Allas and Leok were able to pass the leader. Two corners later Allas crashed and Leok was the new race leader. The young Estonian was able to open up a nice gap to the rest of the field.
Meanwhile Ricardo Bauer was fourth and was on a charge. The Austrian managed to catch and pass Jorge Salvador and Pau Ruiz Caudet to finish second as Leok won the race again.
A perfect score with two race wins meant that Lucas Leok was crowned the 2022 65cc World Cup Winner with Ricardo Bauer securing the silver medal while Moritz Ernecker claimed the bronze.
65 cc Junior World Cup – Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Leok, Lucas
|EST
|Husqvarna
|17:04.411
|2
|Leppälä, Viktor
|FIN
|KTM
|0:33.405
|3
|Ernecker, Moritz
|AUT
|Husqvarna
|1:00.808
|4
|Raud, Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1:07.731
|5
|Hudolejs, Jekabs
|LAT
|Yamaha
|1:11.296
|6
|Allas, Aston
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1:13.338
|7
|Bauer, Ricardo
|AUT
|KTM
|1:24.697
|8
|Karstrom, Casey
|DEN
|Yamaha
|1:27.020
|9
|Van Mechgelen, Torre
|BEL
|KTM
|1:30.263
|10
|Hytönen, Severi
|FIN
|KTM
|1:32.592
|11
|Uccellini, Andrea
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|1:37.730
|12
|Lustus, Enri
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1:38.577
|13
|Morgan, Tayce
|USA
|KTM
|1:39.790
|14
|Mennillo, Rafael
|FRA
|KTM
|1:41.341
|15
|Salvador, Jorge
|ESP
|GASGAS
|1:42.539
|16
|Caudet Ruiz, Pau
|ESP
|KTM
|1:46.986
|17
|Spijkerman, Teunis
|NED
|GASGAS
|1:47.318
|18
|Zimmerman, Maxim
|SVK
|Husqvarna
|1:49.573
|19
|Keskikallio, Mauno
|FIN
|KTM
|1:55.011
|20
|Assini, Francesco
|ITA
|GASGAS
|1:56.590
|21
|Rodriguez casillas, Celso
|ESP
|KTM
|1:57.756
|22
|Pons, Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|1:59.771
|23
|Novak, Alex
|SLO
|KTM
|2:05.127
|24
|Puckowski, Jakub
|POL
|KTM
|2:08.065
|25
|Vidovic, Tai
|SLO
|Husqvarna
|2:09.849
|26
|Vinters, Arturs
|LAT
|KTM
|2:10.409
|27
|Grasis, Rainers
|LAT
|KTM
|2:19.026
|28
|Thomas, Seth
|AUS
|KTM
|2:25.236
|29
|Marttila, Jimi
|FIN
|Yamaha
|1 lap
|30
|Puller, Leslie
|EST
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|31
|Villanen, Elias
|FIN
|KTM
|1 lap
|32
|Temmerman, Maddox
|USA
|KTM
|1 lap
|33
|Salvador, Gonzalo
|ESP
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|34
|Gyles, Brian
|GBR
|KTM
|1 lap
|35
|Birkitt, Ollie
|AUS
|KTM
|1 lap
|36
|Valsecchi, Trent
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|37
|Dankerts, Toms
|LAT
|KTM
|1 lap
|38
|Kretzmann, Trenton
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|39
|Ledwaba, Kabelo Madimetja Jnr
|RSA
|GASGAS
|2 laps
|40
|Laaksonen, Eeka
|FIN
|GASGAS
|7 laps
65 cc Junior World Cup – Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Diff. First
|1
|Leok, Lucas
|EST
|Husqvarna
|16:50.217
|2
|Bauer, Ricardo
|AUT
|KTM
|+0:37.325
|3
|Salvador, Jorge
|ESP
|GASGAS
|+0:42.734
|4
|Caudet Ruiz, Pau
|ESP
|KTM
|+0:44.148
|5
|Morgan, Tayce
|USA
|KTM
|+0:48.233
|6
|Laaksonen, Eeka
|FIN
|GASGAS
|+0:50.071
|7
|Raud, Marten
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+0:52.627
|8
|Ernecker, Moritz
|AUT
|Husqvarna
|+0:53.310
|9
|Assini, Francesco
|ITA
|GASGAS
|+1:04.402
|10
|Keskikallio, Mauno
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:05.802
|11
|Leppälä, Viktor
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:08.036
|12
|Allas, Aston
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+1:19.337
|13
|Dankerts, Toms
|LAT
|KTM
|+1:22.069
|14
|Mennillo, Rafael
|FRA
|KTM
|+1:22.767
|15
|Villanen, Elias
|FIN
|KTM
|+1:28.210
|16
|Gyles, Brian
|GBR
|KTM
|+1:32.657
|17
|Zimmerman, Maxim
|SVK
|Husqvarna
|+1:42.860
|18
|Puckowski, Jakub
|POL
|KTM
|+1:46.804
|19
|Marttila, Jimi
|FIN
|Yamaha
|+1:48.402
|20
|Grasis, Rainers
|LAT
|KTM
|+1:49.522
|21
|Rodriguez casillas, Celso
|ESP
|KTM
|+1:54.012
|22
|Van Mechgelen, Torre
|BEL
|KTM
|+1:56.151
|23
|Karstrom, Casey
|DEN
|Yamaha
|+1:58.502
|24
|Lustus, Enri
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+2:00.908
|25
|Hytönen, Severi
|FIN
|KTM
|+2:06.052
|26
|Puller, Leslie
|EST
|Husqvarna
|+2:06.793
|27
|Temmerman, Maddox
|USA
|KTM
|+2:07.362
|28
|Spijkerman, Teunis
|NED
|GASGAS
|+2:09.477
|29
|Wilson, Leo
|GBR
|KTM
|+2:10.168
|30
|Vidovic, Tai
|SLO
|Husqvarna
|+2:11.966
|31
|Vinters, Arturs
|LAT
|KTM
|+2:21.270
|32
|Hudolejs, Jekabs
|LAT
|Yamaha
|+2:32.343
|33
|Birkitt, Ollie
|AUS
|KTM
|1 lap
|34
|Pons, Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|1 lap
|35
|Valsecchi, Trent
|RSA
|KTM
|1 lap
|36
|Salvador, Gonzalo
|ESP
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|37
|Ledwaba, Kabelo Madimetja Jnr
|RSA
|GASGAS
|1 lap
|38
|Kretzmann, Trenton
|RSA
|Husqvarna
|1 lap
|39
|Uccellini, Andrea
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|7 laps
|40
|Novak, Alex
|SLO
|KTM
|7 laps
65 cc Junior World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Leok, Lucas
|EST
|HUS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Bauer, Ricardo
|AUT
|KTM
|14
|22
|36
|3
|Ernecker, Moritz
|AUT
|HUS
|20
|13
|33
|4
|Raud, Marten
|EST
|HUS
|18
|14
|32
|5
|Leppälä, Viktor
|FIN
|KTM
|22
|10
|32
|6
|Salvador, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|6
|20
|26
|7
|Morgan, Tayce
|USA
|KTM
|8
|16
|24
|8
|Allas, Aston
|EST
|HUS
|15
|9
|24
|9
|Caudet Ruiz, Pau
|ESP
|KTM
|5
|18
|23
|10
|Hudolejs, Jekabs
|LAT
|YAM
|16
|0
|16
|11
|Laaksonen, Eeka
|FIN
|GAS
|0
|15
|15
|12
|Mennillo, Rafael
|FRA
|KTM
|7
|7
|14
|13
|Assini, Francesco
|ITA
|GAS
|1
|12
|13
|14
|Keskikallio, Mauno
|FIN
|KTM
|2
|11
|13
|15
|Karstrom, Casey
|DEN
|YAM
|13
|0
|13
|16
|Van Mechgelen, Torre
|BEL
|KTM
|12
|0
|12
|17
|Hytönen, Severi
|FIN
|KTM
|11
|0
|11
|18
|Uccellini, Andrea
|ITA
|HUS
|10
|0
|10
|19
|Lustus, Enri
|EST
|HUS
|9
|0
|9
|20
|Dankerts, Toms
|LAT
|KTM
|0
|8
|8
|21
|Zimmerman, Maxim
|SVK
|HUS
|3
|4
|7
|22
|Villanen, Elias
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|6
|6
|23
|Gyles, Brian
|GBR
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|24
|Spijkerman, Teunis
|NED
|GAS
|4
|0
|4
|25
|Puckowski, Jakub
|POL
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|26
|Marttila, Jimi
|FIN
|YAM
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Grasis, Rainers
|LAT
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
|28
|Rodriguez casillas, Celso
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Puller, Leslie
|EST
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Temmerman, Maddox
|USA
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Thomas, Seth
|AUS
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Wilson, Leo
|GBR
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Vidovic, Tai
|SLO
|HUS
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Vinters, Arturs
|LAT
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Birkitt, Ollie
|AUS
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Pons, Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Valsecchi, Trent
|RSA
|KTM
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Salvador, Gonzalo
|ESP
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ledwaba, Kabelo Madimetja Jnr
|RSA
|GAS
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kretzmann, Trenton
|RSA
|HUS
|0
|0
|0