2024 BMW S 1000 XR

Hot on the heels of the news that a new ‘M’ version of the S 1000 XR is on the way, BMW have also unveiled the latest BMW S 1000 XR with a modest bump in performance (up 4 kW) via modified intakes along with an updated Shift Assistant Pro system.

The shok has also been tuned for a more ‘sensitive’ and comfortable ride according to BMW. A redesigned seat is claimed to offer easier movement and improved ergonomics.

The downside is that seat is lifted 10 mm higher, to 850 mm, and is also longer and wider, which may make for an even more challenging reach to the ground to those caught a bit short down the inseam. A low seat option of 820 mm should take care of them though, or a high option of 870 mm for taller folk, both are available at no extra cost when ordering your bike.

The rear section also runs new side panels now, and air intakes, giving the back of the bike an even sportier aspect. At the front we also see the radiator trim now running a textured surface, while the beak fender is matched to the bike’s paint.

We’re expecting the bikes to arrive from Q1 or 2024 here in Australia and pricing starts at $26,390* for the base model in Black Storm metallic. See below for the various loadouts and inclusions.

2024 BMW S 1000 XR Options

Touring Package (Preparation for Navigation, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection, Main Stand, Luggage Grid): $1,365

Dynamic Package (Dynamic ESA Pro, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Cruise Control) $1,335

Design Option Wheels: $180

LED additional Fog Light: $580

Anti-theft Alarm System: $385

M Endurance Chain: $235

M GPS-Lap trigger# – $160

Sport Silencer: $1,400

M Lightweight Battery: $315

M Billet Pack: $1,525

Carbon Pack: $2,310

M Forged Wheels: $2,160

Suspension Lowering Kit: $340

Seat Low (820mm): No cost option

Seat High (870mm): No cost option

2024 BMW S 1000 XR Sport from $29,690*

Gravity Blue Metallic

Includes all specification of the S 1000 XR and adds the following:

Touring Package (see above)

Dynamic Package (see above)

Option program: Design Option Wheels: $180 LED additional Fog Light: $580 Anti-theft Alarm System: $385 M Endurance Chain: $235 M GPS-Lap trigger# – $160 Sport Silencer: $1,400 M Lightweight Battery: $315 M Billet Pack: $1,525 Carbon Pack: $2,310 M Forged Wheels: $2,160 Suspension Lowering Kit: $340 Seat Low (820mm): No cost option Seat High (870mm): No cost option



2024 BMW S 1000 XR M Sport from $35,290*

Light White / M Motorsport

Includes all specification of the S 1000 XR Sport and adds the following:

M Package (M Endurance Chain, M GPS-Lap trigger, Sport Silencer, M Sport Seat, M lightweight battery, Windshield Sport, M Forged Wheels)

M Billet Pack (M Brake Lever folding, M Clutch Lever folding, M Rider Footrest System left/right, M Passenger Footrest)

# M GPS-Lap Trigger is only an activation code; hardware is still required to be purchased for GPS and datalogging capabilities.

*Recommended Retail Pricing is shown and includes GST, but excludes on-road costs. Customers are advised to contact their nearest BMW Motorrad dealer for all pricing enquiries.

2024 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications

BMW S 1000 XR Specifications Rated output 125 kW (170 hp) at 11,000 rpm Type Oil/water-cooled, four-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Bore x stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Capacity 999 cc Max. torque 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm Compression ratio 12.5 : 1 Mixture control Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Exhaust emission standards EU 5 Performance/Fuel Consumption Maximum speed 200 km/h Fuel consumption per 100 km based on WMTC 6.5 l CO2 emission based on WMTC 144 g/km Fuel type Super unleaded (max. 10% ethanol, E15), 95 ROZ/RON, 90 AKI Electrical System Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 493 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, maintenance-free Power Transmission

Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement Gearbox Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing Drive Endless X-ring chain, jerk damping in the rear hub Chassis/Brakes Frame Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, co-supporting engine Front-wheel location/suspension Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Rear wheel location/suspension Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central shock absorber, electronic preload adjuster, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Suspension travel, front/rear 150 mm / 150 mm Wheelbase 1,541 mm Castor 118 mm Steering head angle 64.8° Wheels Aluminium Cast wheel Rim, front 3.50 x 17″ Rim, rear 6.00 x 17″ Tyre, front 120/70 ZR17 Tyre, rear 190/55 ZR17 Brake, front Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Brake, rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper ABS Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Dimensions/Weights Seat height at unladen weight 850 mm Inner leg curve at unladen weight 1,905 mm (OE lowering: 1,809 mm) Usable tank volume approx. 20 l Reserve approx. 4 l Length 2,156 mm (over rear wheel) Height 1,460 mm (above mirror, at DIN unladen weight) Width 850 mm (without accessories) Unladen weight, road-ready, fully fuelled 227 kg Permitted total weight 450 kg Payload (with standard equipment) 223 kg Dry weight 214 kg

2024 BMW S 1000 XR Gallery