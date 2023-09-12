Misano MotoGP Test
Focus on Honda
Four Honda riders took to the track at Misano on Monday for a full-day official test session alongside their competitors where they were able to sample a first taste of what the future may hold for Honda’s MotoGP machine.
Marc Marquez had an intense day of riding as he completed 63 laps for a best of 1m31.575s, 14th quickest and almost a full-second behind pace-setter Luca Marini.
Rather than searching for outright one-lap pace, the development focus surrounded gathering information and feeding back to engineers for the continued development of Honda’s troubled MotoGP machine.
In the post-test press huddles Marc Marquez expanded on the rumours that surround his possible departure from Honda.
Marc Marquez – P14
“The riding style is quite different but, in the end, the problems are the same, so we need to keep working. Of course, you always expect more. If this is the base, if this the bike, then we are far. We need to work and change many things.
“It’s true that there are new engineers. They’ve started with this new bike then they will start working. They’ve not been working on this new project for a long time. Let’s see if they can make a step.
“An engineer has come, I believe he’s from aerodynamics, who used to work more in Formula 1, and we have also tested new aerodynamics. When I stop in the pit, I talk to a different face. They haven’t introduced me to him yet, but I think he’s the new Project Leader. Although they haven’t made it clear to me.
“There’s plan A, plan B, and plan C, which I previously mentioned as two, there are three. I have the three plans, the three ideas very clear, I am clear about what needs to happen for each of them. But there isn’t much time. There is a deadline. Around India, Japan I will decide.”
Joan Mir meanwhile completed 72 laps with a best time of 1m31.687 for 16th overall. Like his team-mate, Mir’s objective was gathering data for the future but Mir also spent some time exploring options for the remainder of the season.
Joan Mir – P16
“Well we were able to do some good laps today and try many things. One of the main points was trying the new bike, this ‘proto’ bike. It helped in some areas where we have been struggling but there are some points that still need improving. There’s time to work and I am interested to see what will happen in the future. Then today we also worked on a few things for the immediate future.”
Takaaki Nakagami only completed 40 laps but was the fastest of the Honda runners.
Takaaki Nakagami – P12
“HRC is committed to providing us with distinct ideas to fix the current situation. Regarding the 2024 prototype, I haven’t felt a massive difference compared to the bike we are using now, but being a prototype means that it’s not finished yet and there’s potential. After the test, they have all the information and data to keep developing it.”
Misano MotoGP Test Times
|Pos.
|Rider
|Team
|Lead Gap
|1
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1m30.602
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|+0.234
|3
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|+0.552
|4
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|+0.566
|5
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|+0.573
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|+0.575
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|+0.630
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|+0.699
|9
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|+0.735
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|+0.760
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|+0.779
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|+0.832
|13
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|+0.890
|14
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|+0.973
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS
|+1.084
|16
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|+1.085
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS
|+1.242
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|+1.544
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bagnaia
|283
|2
|Martin
|247
|3
|Bezzecchi
|218
|4
|Binder
|173
|5
|Espargaro
|160
|6
|Zarco
|147
|7
|Marini
|135
|8
|Viñales
|128
|9
|Marquez
|108
|10
|Miller
|104
|11
|Quartararo
|85
|12
|Morbidelli
|68
|13
|Oliveira
|65
|14
|Fernandez
|58
|15
|Rins
|47
|16
|Di Giannantonio
|43
|17
|Nakagami
|35
|18
|Pedrosa
|32
|19
|Marquez
|31
|20
|Bastianini
|25
|21
|Fernandez
|22
|22
|Savadori
|9
|23
|Folger
|9
|24
|Espargaro
|8
|25
|25 Pirro
|5
|26
|26 Mir
|5
|27
|27 Petrucci
|5
|28
|28 Bradl
|5
|29
|29 Lecuona
|0
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia