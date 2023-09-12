Misano MotoGP Test

Focus on Honda

Four Honda riders took to the track at Misano on Monday for a full-day official test session alongside their competitors where they were able to sample a first taste of what the future may hold for Honda’s MotoGP machine.

Marc Marquez had an intense day of riding as he completed 63 laps for a best of 1m31.575s, 14th quickest and almost a full-second behind pace-setter Luca Marini.

Rather than searching for outright one-lap pace, the development focus surrounded gathering information and feeding back to engineers for the continued development of Honda’s troubled MotoGP machine.

In the post-test press huddles Marc Marquez expanded on the rumours that surround his possible departure from Honda.

Marc Marquez – P14

“The riding style is quite different but, in the end, the problems are the same, so we need to keep working. Of course, you always expect more. If this is the base, if this the bike, then we are far. We need to work and change many things.

“It’s true that there are new engineers. They’ve started with this new bike then they will start working. They’ve not been working on this new project for a long time. Let’s see if they can make a step.

“An engineer has come, I believe he’s from aerodynamics, who used to work more in Formula 1, and we have also tested new aerodynamics. When I stop in the pit, I talk to a different face. They haven’t introduced me to him yet, but I think he’s the new Project Leader. Although they haven’t made it clear to me.

“There’s plan A, plan B, and plan C, which I previously mentioned as two, there are three. I have the three plans, the three ideas very clear, I am clear about what needs to happen for each of them. But there isn’t much time. There is a deadline. Around India, Japan I will decide.”

Joan Mir meanwhile completed 72 laps with a best time of 1m31.687 for 16th overall. Like his team-mate, Mir’s objective was gathering data for the future but Mir also spent some time exploring options for the remainder of the season.

Joan Mir – P16

“Well we were able to do some good laps today and try many things. One of the main points was trying the new bike, this ‘proto’ bike. It helped in some areas where we have been struggling but there are some points that still need improving. There’s time to work and I am interested to see what will happen in the future. Then today we also worked on a few things for the immediate future.”

Takaaki Nakagami only completed 40 laps but was the fastest of the Honda runners.

Takaaki Nakagami – P12

“HRC is committed to providing us with distinct ideas to fix the current situation. Regarding the 2024 prototype, I haven’t felt a massive difference compared to the bike we are using now, but being a prototype means that it’s not finished yet and there’s potential. After the test, they have all the information and data to keep developing it.”

Misano MotoGP Test Times

Pos. Rider Team Lead Gap 1 Luca Marini Ducati 1m30.602 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia +0.234 3 Brad Binder KTM +0.552 4 Jorge Martin Ducati +0.566 5 Jack Miller KTM +0.573 6 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha +0.575 7 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia +0.630 8 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha +0.699 9 Alex Marquez Ducati +0.735 10 Raul Fernandez Aprilia +0.760 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia +0.779 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda +0.832 13 Johann Zarco Ducati +0.890 14 Marc Marquez Honda +0.973 15 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS +1.084 16 Joan Mir Honda +1.085 17 Pol Espargaro GASGAS +1.242 18 Stefan Bradl Honda +1.544

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 283 2 Martin 247 3 Bezzecchi 218 4 Binder 173 5 Espargaro 160 6 Zarco 147 7 Marini 135 8 Viñales 128 9 Marquez 108 10 Miller 104 11 Quartararo 85 12 Morbidelli 68 13 Oliveira 65 14 Fernandez 58 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Pedrosa 32 19 Marquez 31 20 Bastianini 25 21 Fernandez 22 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Espargaro 8 25 25 Pirro 5 26 26 Mir 5 27 27 Petrucci 5 28 28 Bradl 5 29 29 Lecuona 0

2023 MotoGP Calendar