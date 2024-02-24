WorldSBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

WorldSSP Race One

Much controversy surrounded the start of the World Supersport race at Phillip Island on Saturday afternoon. An issue with the starting lights confused some riders, and we saw much protesting going on in pit-lane, with crews and even some World Superbike riders remonstrating with officials and calling for the race to be restarted. Their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Away from the controversy, Stefano Manzi led the way from Yari Montella, Marcel Schroetter and Valentin Debise for the first part of the race.

Oli Bayliss hadn’t had much luck during the test, practice and qualifying sessions, but things were going his way here today, up to seventh place by lap seven. He then progressed up to sixth after squeezing past Navarro, then up to fifth after getting the better of Mahias. Bayliss was one of the first riders to come in for his mandatory pit stop.

After the mandatory pit stops for all riders, Yari Montella emerged with a six-second lead over Marcel Schroetter and Stefano Manzi. Oli Bayliss was now up to fourth place, three-seconds behind third-placed Schroetter, but a second ahead of fifth-placed Navarro. The fastest man on track after the stop, though, was Federico Caricasulo, a 1m31.754 on the MV Agusta to the Italian.

Valentine Debise threw it away after his pit stop, crashing out at turn six. Antonelli crashed at turn ten.

Tom Toparis copped a penalty for too short a pit stop, which nearly cost him the chance of a top-ten finish. Lucas Mahias also copped a penalty, which would cost him the chance of a top-five result.

With four laps to run Montella led Manzi and Schroetter by a massive eight-seconds. Navarro was a further seven-seconds behind, followed by Caricasulo, Bayliss and Mahias.

With Montella having such a clear lead, the real action on track was unfolding in what was a heady battle for second between Manzi and Schroetter. Nine-seconds further back, there was another close tussle over fourth being waged between Caricasulo, Bayliss, Sofuoglu, Navarro and McPhee.

Montella backed it off on the final lap on his way to a clear victory.

Manzi won the battle for second place ahead of Schroetter.

Caricasulo kept Bayliss at bay to score a fourth-place finish. Sofuoglu sixth. A great result for the young Aussie after disappointments of earlier in the week.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Montella Manzi +6.666 Schroetter +6.968 Caricasulo +16.748 Bayliss +17.452 Sofuoglu +17.590 Navarro +18.066 McPhee +18.072 Mahias +21.741 Toparis +31.009 Ruiz +32.530 Sarmoon +37.727 Brenner +38.621 Vostatek +48.278 Bin Pawi +57.807 Keankum Tuuli Van Straalen

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Time Class Event Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 WorldSBK Dates