1951 Moto Guzzi Bicilindrica 500

In an earlier column – Carlo Guzzi’s 120º V-twin GP Racer – I looked at Guzzi’s development of the famous 500 cc Moto Guzzi Bicilindrica up until 1946. Now it’s time for look at the final, 1951 version of this long-lived racing design.

The bike was updated in 1948 with a new frame and telescopic forks replaced the Brampton units. The bike wasn’t competitive enough in most international events but was able to win the Italian Championship.

1949 saw the new World Championship established and the Bicilindrica duly fronted up. New leading-link forks replaced the previous year’s telescopic forks and the tank extended in front of the steering head for better aerodynamics.

The motor was fitted with Dell’Orto remote float bowl carburettors and made 45 hp at 8000 rpm (on low octane fuel). None of these changes were good enough to produce any decent Grand Prix results, but the Italian Championship was won again.

The factory sat out the 500 cc class in 1950 but the Bicilindrica did return for a final season in 1951. The carburettors were mounted on long manifolds and output was up to 47 hp, still at 8000 rpm.

The under engine rear shock absorber was replaced by friction damper units. The body work was also updated. The stand out result of the season was Fergus Anderson’s victory in the Swiss GP, with team mate Lorenzetti in third.

From its debut in 1933 to its final season 18 years later, the Bicilindrica proved to be an excellent example of the company’s elegant simplicity in racing design.