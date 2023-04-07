Moto Guzzi Stornello 125 Turismo

With Phil Aynsley

While superficially similar the the earlier 175 cc Lodola, the Stornello was a new design penned by Giulio Carcano – his previous efforts included the 500 cc V8 (Moto Guzzi V8 | 300km/h in 1957 on a 500cc 4-stroke) – and was intended to be both cheap to manufacture and appealing to the US as well as the domestic market.

The 123 cc single featured parallel OHVs, a wet sump, a four-speed gearbox and die-cast crankcases in the effort to reduce costs. An open-loop tubular steel frame used the motor as a stressed member.

Later, more sporting models, were given angled-valve cylinder heads.

The Stornello sold well and in late 1969 was enlarged to 160 cc, with a 5-speed gearbox added the following year.

Eventually over 58,000 were produced before it was discontinued in 1974.

The bike seen here is a 1966 Turismo model that made 7 hp at 7200 rpm, weighed 85 kg with a top speed of about 100 km/h.

Moto Guzzi Stornello 125 Turismo Specifications