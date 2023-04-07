Moto Guzzi Stornello 125 Turismo
With Phil Aynsley
While superficially similar the the earlier 175 cc Lodola, the Stornello was a new design penned by Giulio Carcano – his previous efforts included the 500 cc V8 (Moto Guzzi V8 | 300km/h in 1957 on a 500cc 4-stroke) – and was intended to be both cheap to manufacture and appealing to the US as well as the domestic market.
The 123 cc single featured parallel OHVs, a wet sump, a four-speed gearbox and die-cast crankcases in the effort to reduce costs. An open-loop tubular steel frame used the motor as a stressed member.
Later, more sporting models, were given angled-valve cylinder heads.
The Stornello sold well and in late 1969 was enlarged to 160 cc, with a 5-speed gearbox added the following year.
Eventually over 58,000 were produced before it was discontinued in 1974.
The bike seen here is a 1966 Turismo model that made 7 hp at 7200 rpm, weighed 85 kg with a top speed of about 100 km/h.
Moto Guzzi Stornello 125 Turismo Specifications
|Engine
|Air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder, two valve, 123 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|52 x 58 mm
|Compression Ratio
|8:01
|Max Power
|7 hp at 7000 rpm
|Gearbox
|Four-speed
|Suspension
|Telescopic forks, dual shocks
|Brakes
|Drum, front and rear
|Tyres
|2.50 x 17, 3.00 x 17
|Weight
|85 kg