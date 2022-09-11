2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

Moto Guzzi’s new V100 Mandello will makes its global debut at the Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi event, held in Mandello del Lario to celebrate the Larian brand’s 100th anniversary.

Two versions of the all-new roadster will be available next year: the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello, packed with standard equipment, and Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S, offering an even higher level of equipment and technology.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will be available in the Bianco Polare and Rosso Magma colour schemes.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S in comparison will arrive in the Verde 2121 colour version and sporty Grigio Avanguardia.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello opens a new chapter in Moto Guzzi history, as the first bike to be powered by the new compact block engine.

Tradition is respected with the 90-degree transverse V-twin architecture, boasting 115hp and 105Nm of torque, with 82 per cent of that available as low as 3500 rpm.

The Guzzi also runs a single-sided swingarm, with shaft final drive for less maintenance, without a linkage when it comes to the rear suspension. Brembo provide the breaking package.

Electronics comprise a RbW system, now matched to a Marelli 11MP ECU and six-axis IMU, which provides cornering ABS, cruise control, ride modes, three engine maps, four levels of traction control and three levels of engine braking. The electronics also control the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension which adapts to the conditions on the S version.

It’s still quite a wait for the new V100 Mandello however, with a Spring 2023 the current expected date, meaning another year before we can expect to see these bikes here in Australia. Pricing also remains to be confirmed at this stage.