Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

Alongside the announcement of construction of an all-new factory at the existing magnificent location on the slopes above Lake Como in Northern Italy, Moto Guzzi have given us a sneak peek of the V100 Mandello, a model that ushers in some big changes for the Italian legend.

While water-cooling will be a welcome move to those interested in machines with a sportier bent, it’s of course driven by ever tightening regulations within the EU putting pressure on their traditionally air/oil-cooled models, from a legislative and thus future-proofing perspective.

While that may be a sad moment for the traditionalists, we’ve been treated to a first look at a very suave machine, with flowing bodywork, that to my eye, carries a hint of the styling we’ve seen on the V85 TT model, just in a roadster package.

Naturally the transverse 90° V-Twin remains, with the radiator is a dead give-away of the departure from tradition. However, there’s a lot more going on that was can see in the pictures and new teaser footage reveals a few more details.

Tall bars, a fairly comfortable looking seat, rubber-clad pegs and an electronically adjustable front windscreen. Those panels in the tank which stand out due to the orange detailing, also extend out in the footage possibly offering additional wind protection or a form of active aerodynamics that adjust for speed.

An eye-catching single-sided rear swingarm set-up is also seen with shaft final-drive and off-set monoshock.

Brembo provide the brakes, dual front discs with radial four-piston calipers, and what looks like a two-piston rear caliper.

The ‘bars also appear to be equipped with Brembo hydraulics for both the brake and clutch.

An electronics system to match that seen on the V85 TT also seems likely, although we may see that extended or a move to include an IMU, with riding modes, traction control and ABS now all the norm there.

The difference between the two models shown in shots released also suggests two tiers of the V100 Mandello. The eye-catching green/grey bike is running full Öhlins forks and shock, electronic Öhlins no less.

In comparison the red model is running traditional suspension, albeit still USD forks and monos-hock setup, with adjustability spotted atop the forks.

Full information will be disclosed on November 23, so we’re going to have to wait for the nitty gritty details, but the V100 Mandello looks interesting enough to look forward to more being revealed.

Check out some shots by Phil Aynsley of the Moto Guzzi museum: