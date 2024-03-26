Craig Dack inducted into Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame

After four Mr Motocross crowns, 30 years of race team ownership and a life time of dedication to the sport of Motocross and Supercross, Craig Dack was honoured with a place in the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

Each year at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, our greatest motorsport heroes are inducted to the Motorsport of Fame and in 2024 it saw Dack and his accomplishments acknowledged in front of industry heavy weights, peers and a media pack. Dack joins only 26 other motorcycle racers who have been induced into the Hall of Fame from a total of 93.

Craig Dack

“When I was younger, all I aspired to do was win Mr Motocross. I remember going to Amaroo Park and watching one of the events, and then to finally win the first one in 1986 was surreal.”

Jack Ahearn was also honoured, with daughter Vickie accepting the awarding on his behalf. Jack passed away in 2017 at age 93, was a WWII pilot and first competed in Europe in 1954 as one of the trailblazing Aussies who became colloquially known under the ‘Continental Circus’ banner.

2024 Senoia Short Track Report

Images by Tim Lester & Kristen Lassen

Reigning Mission SuperTwins champion Jared Mees rebounded from a quiet season opener with a stellar performance at the Yamaha Senoia Short Track at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, marking Round 3 of the 2024 American Flat Track season.

The factory Indian star was involved in a minor pre-race dispute and was forced to line up on the far outside of Row 1 after believing he could select the slot at the bottom. Even if it went against his wishes, the swap either gifted him the ideal position or the motivation required to make it work, as Mees promptly blasted into the lead once the race got underway.

Even with the benefit of that prime launch, Dallas Daniels was quickly looking for a way by and slid underneath to steal away first less than a minute into the Main Event. But Mees had an answer, reclaiming the position a short two laps later and then went about steadily working his way to what proved to be a 1.591-second margin of victory.

Jared Mees

“I fast qualified earlier in the day, but I didn’t really feel good. I was making some decent laps but also making a lot of mistakes. In the (Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge), Dallas ate my lunch – I was really worried about him; he and his team were rolling really good. He was really consistent and could get the bike turned, and that’s where I was struggling all day. We made some changes and went a direction we’ve never gone before with some things. And the motorcycle was phenomenal. It turned great and rolled good. Everything I needed it to do all day, it finally came to me.”

The fight for third was a hard-fought three-way affair for much of the race, led for a long spell by Johnny Lewis with Brandon Robinson and Briar Bauman jammed up close behind.

Lewis did well to keep Robinson and Bauman corralled behind him for the majority of the contest, but their superior pace ultimately won out – at least once Bauman showed they could tap into the high line to find a path through.

Free of the Royal Enfield runner, Robinson then managed to keep two-time champion Bauman at bay by just over a tenth-of-a-second at the flag. Lewis, meanwhile, found himself also overtaken by a charging Jarod Vanderkooi, who secured the final spot in the top five after circulating as low as ninth in the early going.

The remainder of the top ten consisted of a pair of premier-class veterans – Brandon Price and Davis Fisher – and class rookies – Trevor Brunner and Max Whale (No. 18 Latus Motors Racing/Liqui Moly Harley-Davidson XG750R).

Max Whale

“Wow what a War zone! Happy to finish healthy and in one piece. Need to figure out my first few laps of the mains and my heat races they have been terrible. Another top 10 which isn’t bad but want more. Having a ton of fun with my team improving and learning every weekend.”

Mees’ triumph elevated him from sixth to third in the points (54), but he continues to trail Daniels (64) and Robinson (61), the duo having upped their respective ‘24 podium streaks to a perfect three for three.

Senoia Short Track SuperTwins results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 36 Laps 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 1.591 3 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 3.211 4 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.371 5 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 7.706 6 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 9.482 7 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 10.689 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 11.984 9 Trevor Brunner KTM 790 Duke 17.031 10 Max Whale Harley XG750R 17.191 11 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 17.324 12 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke 17.720 13 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 17.930 14 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 18.432 15 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 35 Laps 16 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 0.806 17 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 34 Laps 18 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 21 Laps

Mission SuperTwins standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 64 2 Brandon Robinson 61 3 Jared Mees 54 4 Brandon Price 45 5 Briar Bauman 44 6 Davis Fisher 42 7 Jarod VanDerKooi 41 8 Sammy Halbert 36 9 Trevor Brunner 32 10 Johnny Lewis 29 11 Dan Bromley 27 12 Cameron Smith 24 13 Max Whale 20 14 Ben Lowe 17 15 Kolby Carlile 17 16 Declan Bender 15 17 Bronson Bauman 12 18 Wyatt Vaughan 7 19 Logan Mcgrane 4 20 Kevin Stollings 3 21 Morgen Mischler 2 22 Michael Hill 2 23 Mitch Harvat 1

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles

Reigning two-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER king Kody Kopp (No. 1 Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus KTM 450 SX-F) continued to build his case as the most accomplished rider in class history, earning a record-tying sixth career Short Track win on Sunday afternoon.

While in the end, the victory proved a lonely one, that order first had to be forged in chaos.

Former class champion Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F) grabbed the holeshot with title fighters Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), Chase Saathoff (No. 88 JPG Motorsports Honda CRF450R), and Kopp running alongside while sorting out second in shadow.

In one fell swoop, that fight for second became one for the lead as Drane and Saathoff both went under Gauthier at the same moment Kopp ringed around the outside, all despite no obvious mistake on Gauthier’s part.

Kopp continued to work the high line, using it to both overhaul Drane and make his escape in relatively short order.

At that point, the top three broke apart, while Gauthier lost one final position to Aiden RoosEvans, who ran just removed from the lead pack for the entirety of the race.

Kody Kopp – P1

“I’m happy to be up here and be able to spin laps like that. Hats off to Tom, Chase, and Dalton – those first few laps were chaos. I got a terrible start and tried to roll ‘em around the outside. Huge shout out to my Rick Ware Racing team and everybody that’s behind me. We’re ready to get on a roll now.”

Tom Drane – P2

“The day started off good feeling strong all day. Making a couple of changes throughout the day to get the bike feeling better going into the main. Made a good start in the main event, however struggled mid race ending up second overall. On a positive note I gained points in the championship. Thanks to Dustin Say and Nick Daniels for getting the bike working great.”

2023 Senoia Short Track podium finisher James Ott took sixth, followed by Hunter Bauer, Trent Lowe, and Travis Petton IV.

The final spot in the top ten was earned by Bradon Pfanders, who made an extremely impressive Progressive AFT debut immediately after becoming eligible by turning 16.

Kopp already boasts an early 17-point advantage over Gauthier (71-54) with Drane (51) and Saathoff (50) placed third and fourth and desperate to prevent the double defending champ from executing another championship runaway.

Senoia Short Track Singles results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 2 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 1.522 3 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 2.726 4 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 3.662 5 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 4.539 6 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 7.306 7 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F 8.271 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 8.898 9 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 8.971 10 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F 10.193 11 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 10.716 12 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R 11.365 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 11.576 14 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 11.833 15 Landen Smith KTM 450 SX-F 12.332 16 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F FE 13.748 17 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 13.791 18 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 14.307 19 Chad Cose KTM 450 SX-F 18.021

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 71 2 Dalton Gauthier 54 3 Tom Drane 51 4 Chase Saathoff 50 5 Trent Lowe 40 6 James Ott 39 7 Justin Jones 32 8 Aidan RoosEvans 31 9 Travis Petton 31 10 Logan Eisenhard 29 11 Tyler Raggio 29 12 Evan Renshaw 26 13 Tarren Santero 26 14 Hunter Bauer 19 15 Jared Lowe 19 16 Chad Cose 13 17 Bradon Pfanders 10 18 Landen Smith 9 19 Shayna Texter-Bauman 7 20 Ian Wolfe 4 21 Jacob Vanderkooi 3 22 Reece Pottorf 3 23 Jacob Cascio 2 24 Jordan Jean 1 25 Evan Kelleher 1

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Report

The GNCC Series concluded its fourth round of racing of the weekend with the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, in Society Hill, South Carolina on Sunday. The final day of racing at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve saw the sun come out, but the wind would make for chilly conditions.

As the crowd listened to the ten seconds call, all eyes were on the XC1 Open class and when the green flag flew it was Mike Witkowski grabbing the gas and earning himself the holeshot award. However, it wouldn’t take long for Dante Oliveira, who is filling in for an injured Ben Kelley, to take over the lead in the sandy conditions.

Oliveira quickly made his way to the front of the pack and was able to hold on to earn his first-ever GNCC overall win in South Carolina. Oliveira’s teammate, Johnny Girroir would battle wheel-to-wheel with him the entire race, crossing the line 1.2 seconds behind him to earn second.

Dante Oliveira

“I felt great off the start, took over the lead in the second turn and rode smart, charged where I could, managed where I had to, and it ended up working out. He [Johnny Girroir] kept me honest the whole race and I did what I could to stay out front, so we’re really happy and excited to get this one in GNCC.”

Grant Baylor would put in a good ride after coming through 14th on the opening lap of the race. G. Baylor would continue to push and make it all the way up to fourth overall as the checkered flag flew.

At the conclusion of the race, G. Baylor was credited with third overall on the day. This was due to a one position penalty that was assessed to Steward Baylor for being more than 25 feet off the marked course. Nevertheless, S. Baylor would come back from a ninth place start to the day as he pushed for the duration of the race to make it up towards the front of the pack.

Another rider who continued to push was Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass as he battled around the front of the pack for majority of the race. Snodgrass would come through to earn fifth overall on the day.

Lyndon Snodgrass

“P5 at the Camp Coker GNCC! Happy with my riding and looking forward to round five.”

JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang round out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 class after working his way back from a 13th place start to the day.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Dante Oliveira (KTM) Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Steward Baylor (KAW) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Ricky Russell (YAM) Craig Delong (HQV) Josh Strang (SHR)

Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (110) Steward Baylor (82) Jordan Ashburn (66) Grant Davis (64) Angus Riordan (57) Grant Baylor (49) Dante Oliveira (49) Ricky Russell (39) Lyndon Snodgrass (37) Joshua Toth (36)

XC2 250 Pro

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Angus Riordan earning the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award and making his way into the woods first. Riordan would continue to push up front, but his teammate FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Grant Davis was on the move and ready to battle.

Davis would make a run for the lead and pass Riordan on the fifth lap; however, Riordan wasn’t giving up that easy and on the last lap of the race would get back by Davis to earn the XC2 win.

Davis would hold onto second place, as he came through just two seconds off of Riordan. Kawasaki’s Thad Duvall would battle back-and-forth throughout the day but would be able to hold onto third in the class to round out the top three finishers in the XC2 250 Pro class at round four, ahead of Liam Draper in fourth.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Angus Riordan (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Thad Duvall (KAW) Liam Draper (YAM) Cody Barnes (HON) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Tyler Palmer (HQV) Alexandre Gougeon (HQV) Ryder Thomaselli (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Angus Riordan (103) Grant Davis (101) Liam Draper (70) Joshua Toth (68) Jesse Ansley (57) Ruy Barbosa (52) Cody Barnes (50) Thad Duvall (47) Tyler Palmer (47) Toby Cleveland (42)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

Getting the jump off the line in the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class was Dustin Simpson to earn himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot award. Simpson would find himself feeling the pressure from Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker early on though. Walker would make the pass on Simpson as both continued to push for the duration of the race. Walker would come through to earn his third FMF XC3 win after leading all seven laps of the race.

Simpson would also remain consistent back in the second place position, and he kept on the lead lap, completing all seven laps. Devore Racing/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore would come through to finish third in the class after running in that position for the majority of the day. Devore would try to push but was said to be feeling a bit under the weather.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo would come through to finish 16th overall on the day and earn himself the Top Amateur Honors at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet. DeFeo came through to earn his third-straight 250 A class win this year.

Husqvarna’s Jason Tino would come through in 17th, taking second on the Top Amateur podium and second in the 250 A class. Team Green Kawasaki’s Joseph Cunningham rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he came through 19th overall and third in the 250 A class at round four.

In the morning race it would be Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Kanati Performance Tires holeshot award and the early lead in the WXC class. Steede would lead for the first two laps but would begin to have pressure from FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Brandy Richards. As the two battled it out on the third lap, Richards would be able to make the pass stick.

Richards would hold the lead from there, earning her second win in the WXC class. As the white flag flew, Steede would try to apply the pressure to Richards but would ultimately run out of fuel while out on the last lap. Steede would manage to get enough fuel and cross the line ninth in WXC.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer, who was running third for the majority of the race would capitalize after her consistent run throughout the day and make her way into second. Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish had her work cut out for her as she came through seventh on the opening lap. Gutish would put her head down and push forward each lap clicking off the passes. Gutish would come through to round out the WXC top three finishers at round four.

Some Sportsman A riders would get into the overall mix as Chase Hayes would earn second overall behind Richards while Cameron Sisk and Cole Johnson would finish fourth and fifth overall in the race behind Archer.

Coming through to earn his first youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) win of the season was Brayden Baisley. Baisley would lead the race from start to finish, crossing the line with a little over a two minute lead. After winning the first three youth overall wins, Caleb Wood would come through to earn second overall and in the YXC1 class in South Carolina. Doc Smith would battle back to round out the top three youth overall finishers and YXC1 class finishers.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it would be Travis Lentz earning his fourth-straight class win of the season as he also would lead his class from start to finish. Colby Goodman would come through to finish second in the class, while Phillip Arnold rounded out the top three finishers in the YXC2 class.

Other winners throughout the youth ranks were Colton McQuarrie in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class and Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class. Deegan Caplinger earned the 85 (11) class win while, Gage Lane earned the win in the 85 (7-10) class.

Hunter Jones came through to take the 65 (10-11) win as Tripp Lewis would earn the 65 (9) class win. Tanner Toland battled back to earn the 65 (7-8) class win, with Madison Kazimir earning the Girls Super Mini (12-16) and Sahara Robinson taking home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. Vaida Lavergne would earn herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win, and Cale Dejarnett would try their hand at GNCC Racing as they took part and won in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

Today at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, Matt Modic was honored as the AMSOIL Moto Hero before the start of the 10 am race. Matt is from Chardon, Ohio and was racing in the Warrior class where he finished second on the day. Matt was a specialist in the United States Army, and he served as a combat engineer in the Army Corp of Engineers.

His company was part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Matt received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree, a $500 Kanati Performance Tires gift certificate as well as a commemorative American flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign Co along with a $200 gift certificate for their online store.

Toni Bou wins X-Trial Round Three in Nice

At the third round of the X-Trial World Championship, the Repsol Honda Team riders demonstrated once again the high level they are at this year. Toni Bou earned victory in Nice, his third consecutive win of the season, and Gabriel Marcelli joined him on the podium in third, behind GASGAS’s Jaime Busto.

The 34-time World Champion started the day in front from the first lap. Bou maintained the same level on the second lap and qualified directly to compete in the final alongside Marcelli and Jaime Busto. Unstoppable on every zone in the last run round the course, the Montesa Cota 4RT rider made it three consecutive victories from as many races.

Marcelli had a tougher first lap, as he made several mistakes that earned him 9 penalty points and dropped him to fifth place. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda Team rider fought to get into the final and ended up closing out the Top 3. Marcelli gave everything to take second position in that final, but after facing Busto in a tie-breaker he had to settle for third.

Heading into the final, Jaime was the second rider to tackle section one, where he lost just two marks. However, such was the difficulty of the remaining sections, Busto would ultimately go on to fail all four.

Jaime attacked the formidable obstacles of the tie-breaker as he had all evening and completed the section in good time and with just two marks lost. With Marcelli under pressure, he failed the section, which not only gave Jaime second place on the night, but also an important four-point advantage over his rival in the championship standings.

Bou leads the overall standings with 65 points, Busto second, with Marcelli occupying third place. The next X-Trial World Championship round will be on May 4th in Geneva, Switzerland, the last event before the series takes a break.

Toni Bou – P1

“I am very happy with this latest victory. The team worked very well throughout the week. It was a difficult day because it was very easy to miss out on the final, but we remained very consistent, with only one mistake on the second lap. The final was very good, and we rode at a high level. We are on the right track and we have to keep working.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“Everything went well tonight, I was feeling really good on the bike, right from the very start. Taking the win in round two was really important and set me up well for the final. I went into the final sections fully motivated to give my all, but a few fives dragged me down a bit. Winning the tie-breaker was really important and I’m super happy to come away from France with second on the night and second in the championship. We have a bit of a break now, then it’s on to Switzerland for round four.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“Today didn’t go particularly well. On the first lap my forearms were very tired, and that continued throughout the race. It greatly affected my riding, but we managed to qualify for the final and were on the podium, which is important for the championship. The work by the team was very good and we hope to be able to achieve a better result at the next event in Geneva.”

Results – 2024 X-Trial World Championship, Round 3

Toni Bou (Montesa) 13 final Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 27 final Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 27 final

2024 X-Trial Championship Standings (after round 3)

Toni Bou (Montesa) 65 Jaime Busto (GASGAS) 43 Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) 39

Haarahiltunen wins opening 2024 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship final

Reigning champion Martin Haarahiltunen moved to the top of the 2024 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship standings following an intense second day of competition at the opening Final of the year at Inzell in Germany.

The Swede, who is aiming to claim a hat-trick of consecutive titles this season, did not win the Grand Final. That honour went to surprise 58-year-old veteran victor Aki Ala-Riihimäki from Finland who was the eighth and final rider to go though from January’s Qualifying round at Örnsköldsvik in Sweden.

However back-to-back second-placed finishes over the weekend gives Haarahiltunen a slim advantage ahead of the Finn and Saturday’s winner Max Niedermaier who was fourth today in front of his home crowd.

Following a very productive weekend in Bavaria, Finland’s Heikki Huusko sits fourth in the points with two third-placed finishes leaving him four points adrift of the series lead.

The result hands Haarahiltunen a two-point advantage over Ala-Riihimäki – who this season is racing a prototype-machine with an extra-long wheelbase – and Niedermaier, with just two points-paying days of action remaining in two weeks’ time at the Thialf Ice Stadium at Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Following twenty dramatic Heats, the four riders lining up for the Grand Final were the same as on Saturday, although the end result was very different.

After his heroics on Saturday, there was to be no fairy tale finish to the weekend for birthday boy Niedermaier who turned thirty-six, but Ala-Riihimäki produced a dream performance in a restarted Grand Final after the red lights were lit when he crashed along with Haarahiltunen in opening corner chaos at the first attempt to get the afternoon’s main race off the line.

From the restart Haarahiltunen appeared to struggle when the tapes went up, though he slotted up the inside to take the lead before Ala-Riihimäki swept underneath him and was never headed again as he pulled clear to take a commanding victory – and the drama did not end with the chequered flag. In an all-or-nothing push for third that demoted Niedermaier to fourth, Huusko out braked himself at the end of the race and ended up in the safety barriers after collecting Haarahiltunen.

The FIM Ice Speedway World Championship now concludes with two days of racing in Heerenveen on 6-7 April.

Factory Honda celebrate strong Sunshine Stage MX Round 2 performance

Factory Honda had a strong performance in the Sunshine State Motocross Championship over the weekend (23-24th of March). The team’s commitment to participating in more events this season aimed at better preparation for the Pro Motocross Championship led them to Gympie.

Despite weather challenges leading up to round 2, the track crew worked tirelessly to prepare the muddied MX Farm motocross track.

On Saturday, Charli Cannon, riding her SCT Logistics CRF250R, dominated the women’s races, remaining undefeated in the Sunshine State Championship across six races. Cannon, the reigning and current points leader of the Australian Motocross Championship, expressed her enjoyment of the series, which often sees over 400 competitors across two days.

In the MX2 class, Polyflor Honda’s Brodie Connolly, the current Australian MX2 points leader, clinched victory, viewing the weekend as beneficial preparation for his Pro Motocross campaign.

Boost Mobile Honda’s MX2 rider Noah Ferguson faced ups and downs but took positives from the weekend, acknowledging his strong pace and identifying areas for improvement.

Charli Cannon also challenged herself in the MX2 class on Sunday, finishing 18th out of 29. Her tenacity and participation against men are expected to enhance her performance when she ventures overseas later in the year.

In the MX1 class, Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster showcased his versatility by securing second place overall, including a convincing win in moto 2. Currently leading the Sunshine State Championship, Webster demonstrated great skill and speed in tricky hardpack conditions.

Kyle Webster

“I really feel these races will help me, I felt more prepared going into round 1 of the MX Nationals and this weekend will hopefully prove positive going into round 2.”

Factory Honda’s other MX1 rider, Terrafirma Honda’s Wilson Todd, had a challenging day, struggling with the conditions. Despite this, Todd remains determined to address his shortcomings and improve his performance.

The team’s focus now shifts to round 2 of the Australian Pro Motocross Championship in Horsham on April 7.

Jed Beaton runner-up at NZ MX Round Three

The penultimate round of the Yamaha New Zealand Motocross Championships wrapped up on Saturday, with Aussie Jed Beaton runner-up in the MX1 class to Hamish Harwood, holding the same positions into the final, while in MX2 James Scott took the overall to claim the standings lead.

Altherm JCR Yamaha’s MX1 rider Jed Beaton may have claimed the second spot overall but had one of those weekends where his speed and everything he is learning with the team wasn’t reflected in the final scoresheet. Not that there’s anything wrong with three runner-up results, it’s just that the Australian import had high hopes of taking the red plate into the final round.

The extremely muddy track meant starts were crucial and just missing the holshot in the first two motos meant Beaton was forced to follow class leader Hamish Harwood around.

Jed Beaton

“I tried to make a pass but the track was really one-lined and it was hard to make a pass. The last race, I got off to a holeshot and was leading for the first couple of laps and pulled out a pretty comfortable gap. Then unfortunately I crashed in a slippery turn and let Hamish by and finished second in that one again. I learned a lot this weekend with my starts. I feel like the riding was really good. Nothing too negative but the riding and everything we learned didn’t show in the results. All in all it was a good weekend.”

Beaton has a hefty 16-points to gap to Harwood in the MX1 standings for the final round, Jack Treloar current a more distant third.

In the MX2 class, Scott holds just a six-point lead over Cody Cooper, with Caleb Webb in turn another four-points in arrears.

MX1 Round Overall

Hamish Harwood – 75 Jed Beaton – 66 Jack Treloar – 54

MX2 Round Overall

James Scott – 70 Caleb Ward – 63 Cody Cooper – 60

MX125 Round Overall

Reuben Smith – 69 Seth Morrow – 65 Wills Harvey – 62

NZMX Standings – MX1

Hamish Harwood – 216 Jed Beaton – 199 Jack Treloar – 166

NZMX Standings – MX2

James Scott – 201 Cody Cooper – 195 Caleb Ward – 191

NZMX Standings – MX125

Reuben Smith – 201 Seth Morrow – 192 Wills Harvey – 192

GASGAS Junior Racing Team line-up announced

The GASGAS Junior Racing Team have revealed an energetic three-rider line-up, as Bodie Court and Seth Thomas return alongside new recruit Sidney Stephenson. All three will be on track in junior national and state events this season.

Queensland-based Stephenson will sport the GASGAS MC 65 and MC 85, making the step up to the official team after finishing second in the 85cc 9-U12 years class at the 2023 Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX). Stephenson is hungry to take the next step in becoming an Australian champion and will look to use his added level of support to do just that.

Returning to the team for his second term, Thomas will once again focus solely on the 85cc 12-U14 years category riding the GASGAS MC 85. After stepping up an age group early and racing the class as an 11-year-old – finishing fourth at AJMX last year – Thomas will look to use the knowledge gained in his season of learning and aims to build upon his career at the front of the pack.

As for long-standing GASGAS Junior Racing Team rider Court, he’ll make the step up to the 125cc 13-U15 years class for 2024 on the GASGAS MC 125 alongside his MC 85 in the 85cc 12-U14 years division. The Queenslander highlighted his potential last year at AJMX, securing fifth overall in the 85cc 12-U14 years, and will aim to improve on that in this year’s edition of the junior nationals.

Tam Paul – KTM Group Australia National Brand Manager

“Very exciting 2024 for the GASGAS Junior Racing Team, we welcome young Queensland-based GASGAS charger Sidney Stephenson to the official team. Sidney had a prodigious year in 2023 with multiple state and national podiums and has certainly earned a seat on the factory-backed GASGAS MC 65 and MC 85 – he has started the year very strong and we can’t wait to watch him develop through 2024 and beyond. Seth Thomas returns to the team in blistering form and is firmly in charge of his MC 85, he will be tough to beat in any conditions and has already shown his intentions with dual dominant moto wins at the heavily contested round one of the Sunshine State MX Series recently. We expect to see Seth at the pointy-end of all state and national events this year and stamping his name on some championships. Bodie Court also returns for 2024 and has been on the GASGAS junior team since its inception, he takes a senior role on the young team although he is just 14 and is stepping up to the 125cc bike in competition. Bodie is always in contention at any national event and we believe another top-tier championship is beckoning for him. We are forever grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with the following racing partners who play a key role in our Junior program – Motorex, Troy Lee Designs, Dunlop, Rival Ink, ODI, and Funnel Web.”

KTM thank Toby Price as partnership ends

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have thanked two-time Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price for the many achievements and results he earned with the team over the past nine seasons, after choosing not to renew his contract with them.

Price has competed on KTM machinery for 15 years, including nine as a factory rider, securing a world championship title and two Dakar victories for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager

“First of all, we would like to say a huge thank you to Toby for all of his incredible achievements with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It’s safe to say I share the sentiment of the whole team in that we are sorry to see Toby go, but we would like to thank him for the key role he has played in the team for so many years. From his two Dakar wins to his world championship title, Toby has always given 110%. He is a team player through and through and has shown incredible passion and commitment to the brand over the years. We wish Toby all the very best for the future.”

Beginning his journey with the brand at home in Australia, Toby secured an incredible five Australian Off-Road Championship titles before making a name for himself on the world stage. At the 2014 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), the Australian represented his country and topped the E3 category before beginning his career in the rally discipline.

In 2016, his second year as a factory rider, Toby triumphed at the Dakar Rally, winning five of the 14 stages to take the victory with a lead of nearly 40 minutes.

Just three years later, Price brought home his second Dakar Rally win on his KTM 450 RALLY, despite suffering a broken wrist during the race. The 2024 edition of the event marked Toby’s 10th time competing at the Dakar.

Complementing his Dakar successes, 2018 saw the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ace crowned FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion, his first world title, after a successful season of stage wins, podiums, and victory at the Rallye du Maroc.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“A massive thank you to Toby for everything he has contributed to our rally program, and for the passion he has constantly shown for the sport and the brand. Joining the KTM family over 15 years ago, he has brought home a collection of trophies and successes for the team, including his world championship title and two Dakar wins. Toby has been a hugely influential member of the rally team, and his significance to the brand and its many triumphs cannot be overstated. I’m certain I speak for all at KTM when I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Nacho Cornejo bids HRC goodbye

Shortly after the announcement of KTM and Price splitting, Nacho Cornejo also revealed he will be parting ways with Honda, hinting at a move to new colours, raising speculation he could be heading to KTM, leaving a berth open for Toby Price at Honda.

Here’s what Cornejo had to say, roughly translated.

Nacho Cornejo

“With a little sadness but with a lot of gratitude I have to say goodbye to HRC – Honda Racing Corporation

[after] six years together, seven Rally Dakar and endless adventures around the world. I entered this backpacking team in Dakar 2018, as a junior with many dreams, and today I say goodbye as an experienced rally rider, winning stages, and fighting for podiums and victories. I want to thank every colleague, engineers, mechanics, physicists and professionals on the team, it has been an honour and pride for me, I met and worked with people I used to see in magazines as a child, and many of them today I can call friends. I hope I left a mark and good memories on every person I shared these years with. I made friendships that will surely last through the years, and all the memories we made I will keep them in my mind and heart, thank you for so much. New challenges and new colors are coming for this season, I will be announcing them soon.”





Daniela Guillen tops opening WMX round at MXGP of Spain

The season opener at Intu Xanadu Arroyomolinos marked the start of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. It was RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team’s Daniela Guillen who emerged the victor, taking full advantage of the amazing home fan support throughout the weekend, claiming the coveted red plate.

De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Lotte Van Drunen got off a good start in Race 1 but it was defending champion and number 1 Courtney Duncan from F&H Racing Team who quickly made a move up the inside and led the race straight from the first corner. Schmicker Racing’s Lynn Valk and Daniela Guillen sneaked up on Van Drunen into second and third respectively after a couple of turns. MXFONTARACING’s Kiara Fontanesi right behind.

Guillen made a successful pass on Valk into second and closed in on Duncan. Meanwhile Van Drunen moved up to third following a nice move on Valk and was left with a clear track in front of her but could not catch Guillen and Duncan who were flying.

Guillen pushed Duncan to a fault after relentlessly pressuring the Kiwi. While the Spaniard committed to the outside on a corner, Duncan missed the breaking point and went down, Guillen through to take the lead and an impressive first race win.

Duncan had to witness Van Drunen flying past her in what must have been a frustrating mistake for the number 1. Van Drunen finished second while Duncan managed to get up and finish third, Valk fourth, Fontanesi fifth.

In Race 2, Van Drunen had a strong start, Guillen in fourth after a first corner pass of Duncan and Valk to move up to second in the opening lap. Duncan then fell, dropping from third to 22nd.

Guillen maintained contact with Van Drunen in the lead, both riders in a league of their own – the gap with Sara Andersen in third around 35 seconds mid-race.

From the halfway point, Fontanesi made her way up to sixth and eventually finished fifth. Duncan made another mistake and found herself just outside the points in 19th.

The battle between Van Drunen and Guillen added to the drama at the front, Van Drunen hanging on until lap 7, Guillen then passing to a cheering crowd.

With two laps to go, a backmarker invited herself to the party and disrupted Guillen’s flow on the pas, Van Drunen taking the chance to show more than a wheel. Guillen had to give her all to maintain the lead for the win. Van Drunen second and Sara Anderson third.

Daniela Guillen

“It’s amazing, I cant even speak! I want to say a big thank you to the fans because the Spanish fans were amazing… wow! The second race was amazing with Lotte (Van Drunen). It was tough battle but I want to thank the team because they did a great job with the bike and I feel good with it. Winning here at home is an amazing feeling and I’m so happy! See you next round with Red Plate this time.”

The standings now see Guillen in the lead on 50-points, Van Drunen on 44 in second, and a consistent Lynn Valk third on 36-points. Courtney Duncan finished the weekend ninth.

WMX Round Two Overall/Standings