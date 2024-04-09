Lotte van Drunen dominates WMX at MXGP of Sardinia

The second round of the 2024 season in WMX was an exciting one with incredible battles in the tough sands of Riola Sardo but it was the dominant De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Lotte Van Drunen AKA the ‘Sand Queen’ who came out victorious with two race wins and a perfect performance to leave Sardegna with the Red Plate.

WMX Race One

F&H Racing Team’s Courtney Duncan had a good start but it was home rider MXFONTARACING’s Kiara Fontanesi going up the inside to take the lead into the first corner, Schmicker Racing’s Lynn Valk and Daniela Guillen from RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team following closely. A multi-rider crash saw Lotte Van Drunen lose many places while avoiding getting caught up, Valk quickly taking the lead off Fontanesi in the opening lap.

Guillen didn’t take long to force her way past Duncan and move into third with the young Van Drunen already up to an impressive fifth by lap two despite coming from the back of the pack.

Lap five saw Guillen bounce off Fontanesi at the end of several attempts previously brilliantly dealt with by the Italian. Guillen was now second behind Valk who was showing great composure. Van Drunen passed Duncan and Fontanesi, to move into third.

Guillen reduced the gap meticulously to get ready to pounce on lap six, while Van Drunen on a mission also brushed past her compatriot Valk into second.

A dramatic last lap unfolded as Guillen saw a four-second lead vanish after running into a back-marker which allowed Van Drunen a last-gasp chance to put pressure on the red plate. With only two corners to go Van Drunen took the outside of the Spaniard and grabbed the lead to go on to win Race 1 in Sardegna; the fifth race win of her career. Valk rounded up the top three after a solid showing with Fontanesi marking good points in fourth, in front of the defending champion Duncan.

WMX Race Two

In Race 2, Fontanesi led Duncan, Van Drunen, Guillen and Valk with most of all the biggest challengers right where they needed to be. Guillen was on the charge though and managed to overtake everyone on the opening lap to claim the lead, Van Drunen on her tail, Duncan third, Fontanesi and Valk rounding out the top five.

A great move from Valk saw her pass Duncan into fourth on the second lap, but she didn’t stop there, pushing past Fontanesi into third.

Van Drunen repeated her move from race one, to overtake Guillen on lap three, and quickly pulled away to build a five-second gap, while Guillen led Valk by 10-seconds.

Meanwhile Duncan was on a the charge to Fontanesi, the battle was on as the two world champions battled it out and went toe to toe, Fontanesi holding her ground on home turf for fourth, Duncan finishing fifth.

Van Drunen increased her lead comfortably until the end to win her second race of the day and take her second overall of her career, taking the lead from Guillen. Valk rounded up the podium with an excellent performance over the weekend with a 3-3.

The riders will now focus on the next round in Galicia in what should be another exciting and challenging racing.

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Van Drunen, Lotte NED YAM 25 25 50 2 Guillen, Daniela ESP GAS 22 22 44 3 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 20 20 40 4 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA GAS 18 18 36 5 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 16 16 32 6 van der Vlist, Shana NED YAM 14 15 29 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 15 14 29 8 Hughes, Martine NOR KAW 13 13 26 9 Papenmeier, Larissa GER HON 12 11 23 10 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 8 12 20 11 Bäckström, Tyra SWE GAS 11 7 18 12 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 7 10 17 13 Jans-Beken, Britt NED YAM 6 8 14 14 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 10 3 13 15 Simons, Amber NED GAS 9 2 11 16 Seleboe, Mathea NOR YAM 4 6 10 17 Franzoni, April FRA HON 5 5 10 18 Gelissen, Danee NED YAM 0 9 9 19 Martinez, Mathilde FRA GAS 1 4 5 20 Kapsamer , Elena AUT GAS 2 1 3 21 Massury, Alexandra GER KTM 3 0 3

WMX Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Van Drunen, L. NED YAM 94 2 Guillen, D. ESP GAS 94 3 Valk, Lynn NED KTM 76 4 Fontanesi, K. ITA GAS 68 5 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 63 6 Hughes, M. NOR KAW 55 7 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 54 8 Papenmeier, L. GER HON 51 9 van der Vlist, S. NED YAM 49 10 Jakobsen, M. DEN KTM 45 11 Barker, Lucy GBR KTM 33 12 Franzoni, A. FRA HON 30 13 Gelissen, D. NED YAM 26 14 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 20 15 Seleboe, M. NOR YAM 20 16 Massury, A. GER KTM 19 17 Bäckström, T. SWE GAS 18 18 Sanchez Nequi, J. ESP YAM 17 19 Martinez, M. FRA GAS 15 20 Jans-Beken, B. NED YAM 14 21 Simons, Amber NED GAS 11 22 Kapsamer , E. AUT GAS 9 23 Raunkjaer, L. DEN YAM 3

Zanocz wins as EMX125 Championship kicks off in Sardegna

The opening round of the EMX125 Present by FMF Racing saw Hungarian Noel Zanocz from Fantic Factory Racing EMX125 jump into a narrow lead with a 2-1 result, after Gyan Deonsen claimed the opening race victory but could only follow up with a fourth place in race two, for second overall in the standings.

Mano Faure rounded out the podium overall, just a point ahead of Dani Heitink, with a 3-6 result proving consistent enough for bronze. Rounding out the top-five were Heitink and Douwe Van Mechgelen.

Fantic currently leads the EMX125 manufacturer standings on 47-points, to KTM’s 43, Yamaha’s 42 and GASGAS on 36-points.

EMX125 Round Overall Results/Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Zanocz, Noel HUN FAN 22 25 47 2 Doensen, Gyan NED KTM 25 18 43 3 Faure, Mano FRA YAM 20 15 35 4 Heitink, Dani NED YAM 12 22 34 5 Van Mechgelen, Douwe BEL FAN 18 14 32 6 Perez, Salvador ESP GAS 8 20 28 7 Bervoets, Jarne BEL YAM 15 13 28 8 Katona, Áron HUN KTM 13 11 24 9 Ozolins, Markuss LAT GAS 16 6 22 10 Gregoire, Dean NED KTM 10 8 18 11 Hindersson, Kasimir FIN KTM 0 16 16 12 Gaspari, Alessandro ITA KTM 9 7 16 13 Bellei, Francesco ITA KTM 6 9 15 14 Gundersen, Pelle NOR HUS 11 4 15 15 Vail, Josh GBR KTM 14 0 14 16 Utech, Gennaro ITA FAN 0 12 12 17 Prat, Carlos ESP GAS 7 5 12 18 Alvisi, Nicolò ITA KTM 1 10 11 19 Kooiker, Dex NED YAM 5 0 5 20 Mancini, Simone ITA FAN 4 0 4 21 Ernecker, Maximilian AUT GAS 0 3 3 22 Paine Diaz, Cesar CHI KTM 3 0 3 23 Van de Poel, Tyla BEL YAM 0 2 2 24 Frank, Jonathan GER GAS 2 0 2 25 Maindru, Amaury FRA GAS 0 1 1

2024 MXGP Round Three – MXGP of Sardegna Rider Quotes

Prado goes 1-1 at MXGP of Sardegna

The season’s first taste of sand greeted the MXGP World Motocross Championship at round three at the “Le Dune” or “Riola Sand” of Sardegna in the local lingo. As well as a tough, ever-shifting surface that carved up throughout the weekend, the challenge was amplified by temperatures close to 30 degress.

Reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado took a dominant win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Race, as did his fellow red plate holder Kay de Wolf in the MX2 class for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Both of the Championship leaders continued their perfect winning records with their third overall victories in a row, although classic challengers were on hand to give notice that they are ready to catch them if they slip up.

MXGP Overall

Prado took the round win, on a perfect 50-points, Tim Gajser the runner-up on 44 and Herlings third on 40-points. Jonass and Febvre rounding out the top five.

Prado’s 41st career Grand Prix win now puts him 17 points clear of Gajser, and Herlings’ first podium of the season has moved him up to third in the standings. Will the strong fan support that Gajser always gets at the MXGP of Trentino spur him on to challenge the Champion next weekend? He certainly needs to start clawing the points back, as does anyone else with eyes on his title!

Jorge Prado – P1

“I’m in a good moment right now – I’m feeling great with the bike, and doing great work with the team. I feel good physically and have been training super hard. Everything is going great right now! I got two good starts in both motos and made no mistakes. I controlled the race and just tried to push until the other riders couldn’t hold on anymore. It was just about that – the track was so physical! I’m really happy to win here in the sand again, and hopefully we can continue the 1-1 pace next weekend. It has been a long time since I got an overall win in the sand – I’ve come close a few times, but after today I guess you can call me sandman again!”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I’ve got to be happy with second in the sand. I haven’t had good results here in the past but to finish second on what is probably the hardest track in the calendar is something I should be okay with. Of course I always want to be winning, and I felt there was probably more in the tank but I just couldn’t push as I wanted. Still, I am consistently on the podium and it is a long season and I know I am riding well and will be getting some victories soon.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P3

“I had a massive one on Saturday morning and had the wind knocked out of me, which didn’t help. I had an issue with my ribs all weekend then and the track was so bumpy. No excuses…but it meant the GP was a struggle. The second moto was the first time this season I had the pace to go with Jorge…until the crash! Overall, this was a step forward. I’m not as fast as the other guys yet but I’m much closer than I was in Argentina and closer again than I was in Spain. I’ll keep growing. It’s a long season and a lot more motos to go. I’m happy to be back on the podium for now.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“It was a tough weekend; it was certainly not what I was expecting as I like to come here and I had some good pre-season races in the sand. I had a small crash at the start of the Qualifying race and I knew that being last on the gate would be difficult; I tried two different options but with the first two turns at 180 degrees it was impossible to get a good start from the outside. I think that I rode two great races today, coming back from outside the top-twenty to sixth and fifth; my riding was OK but I lost so much time to pass the guys in the pack while the other top riders were in front all day. But I saved important points for the championship on a difficult day today; that’s important and now we focus on the next GP at Arco.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“I’m a little disappointed about my weekend. I always come here with high expectations after winning here in the past. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially as the track was really rough and the weather was really hot, but it was the same for everyone out there. It was a pity about my crash in race one as it pushed me back a lot and I lost my rhythm. For race two, I just wanted to hit my marks and ride consistent laps and that’s what I did. I’m scoring good points every weekend and that’s really important so now it’s on to Trentino next weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer – P8

“Let’s start with the positive; holeshots both days ! Today was even tougher than yesterday; the track didn’t become flatter in the course of the weekend and thirty minutes is another story. Tim put me off track at turn three in the first race and I couldn’t find a rhythm after that. I think I would still have been fine for sixth or seventh but I had a big crash. I had a much better flow in race two and could run fourth for half the moto but I had used so much energy in race one and had to settle for seventh in the end. Eighth on the day is not up to my standards on paper, but now I’m looking forward to the tracks which suit me more than here. We fly back to Belgium this week to test on hard-pack and be ready for Trentino.”

Roan van de Moosdijk

“Tough weekend, and not exactly how I hoped my debut would go. The conditions were extremely difficult and I felt it was better to fight another day, than to push over the limit and put myself in danger. Of course I’m not happy to have to do it, especially as my speed was good at the beginning of the races but I will now have another couple of sessions on the bike to get more comfortable and fitter and I expect to do a lot better next week in Trentino.”

Dutch rider Roan van de Moosdijk joined Team HRC in a replacement deal for the injured Ruben Fernandez. The Spaniard injured his knee in a first-turn incident at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina and has since undergone surgery, which will leave him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. As such, Team HRC decided that bringing in another rider was the right decision, and with v/d Moosdijk available and ready to race, the deal was swiftly put in place so that he could line-up at the third round of the 2024 MXGP World Championship in Riola Sardo, Sardinia.

MXGP Round Overall

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Jorge Prado GASGAS 50 2 Tim Gajser Honda 44 3 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 40 4 Pauls Jonass Honda 34 5 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 31 6 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic 30 7 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 29 8 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki 24 9 Brian Bogers Fantic 23 10 Kevin Horgmo Honda 22 11 Ben Watson Beta 21 12 Isak Gifting Yamaha 20 13 Tom Koch KTM 17 14 Cornelius Toendel KTM 12 15 Alvin Östlund Honda 11 16 Valentin Guillod Honda 9 17 Adam Sterry KTM 8 18 Maximilian Spies KTM 7 19 Todd Kellett Yamaha 5 20 Kevin Brumann Husqvarna 2 21 Ivo Monticelli Beta 2 22 Benoit Paturel Yamaha 1 23 Tim Edberg Honda 0 24 Jan Pancar KTM 0 25 Anton Nagy Yamaha 0 26 Mark Scheu Husqvarna 0 27 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna 0 28 Roan Van De Moosdijk Honda 0 29 Tomass Sileika GASGAS 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

2024 MXGP Standings after 3 of 19 rounds Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Jorge Prado GASGAS 174 2 Tim Gajser Honda 157 3 Jeffrey Herlings KTM 125 4 Romain Febvre Kawasaki 123 5 Pauls Jonass Honda 113 6 Jeremy Seewer Kawasaki 99 7 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha 90 8 Glenn Coldenhoff Fantic 83 9 Kevin Horgmo Honda 64 10 Maxime Renaux Yamaha 63 11 Valentin Guillod Honda 60 12 Ben Watson Beta 58 13 Isak Gifting Yamaha 44 14 Cornelius Toendel KTM 37 15 Ivo Monticelli Beta 36 16 Tom Koch KTM 30 17 Brian Bogers Fantic 26 18 Maximilian Spies KTM 22 19 Jan Pancar KTM 21 20 Alvin Östlund Honda 18

MX2 Overall

De Wolf took the chequered flag in race two by 11 seconds, which gave him the overall victory once more. Lucas Coenen had to be satisfied with his first overall podium of the season, tying on equal points but second. Camden Mc Lellan closed out the round podium in third for Triumph. Rounding out the top five was Langenfelder and Everts.

Kay de Wolf has extended his lead to 170-points, 29-clear of Langenfelder, who is 17-points clear of Lucas Coenen in third. Thibault Benistant and Andrea Adamo rounding out the top five overall.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“In the first race, I didn’t really find a good flow—and credit to Lucas, he was pretty fast when he passed me. Big shout-out to him. In the second moto, I backed off a little bit because I knew Lucas was behind me and we could fight until the flag. He made a little mistake towards the end, which made my life easier—but I’m super happy with the results this weekend. Three in a row—it’s honestly amazing. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going into the next weekend. We just keep aiming for the podiums—that’s the main goal. I can’t thank the team enough for their hard work, and now I’m looking forward to the next one!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“The first moto was perfect—I managed to just get Kay at the end. Then in the second moto, I didn’t quite have a good start, but managed to get back to his back wheel. I made a few stupid mistakes, and honestly, I wanted to just follow like I did in the first moto. I still need to iron out these mistakes, but I feel like a win is coming. The first podium of the season is not bad!”

Rick Elzinga – P6

“My starts were on point all weekend and it was great to lead some laps yesterday in the qualifying race as it helped me get used to the high pace at the front. Then today, it was two long motos. I had good starts again and my pace was good for the first couple of laps, although I had to push hard to keep pace with the leaders. Sixth was good and then in race two my start wasn’t the best. My pace wasn’t as good, but my flow was better and I enjoyed it. It was a big improvement on Spain, so I’m really happy with my progression.”

Simon Längenfelder – P7

“The weekend was challenging. I was quite happy with a fifth place finish in qualifying, but the thing was in practice I had a big crash and twisted my neck -which was quite painful. After that I was just happy to be able to race with no issues. Then on Sunday, I felt physically better – but still felt a little bit strange at points. I got a good start, and thought I had good pace, but after 20 minutes, I was just so tired and my lap times dropped off. I still managed to finish seventh. And in the second race I was battling for second and third. Andrea Adamo passed me – which put me back to fourth, but he was disqualified, so I got third position. To be in fourth overall, with only two points to third position is positive for sure, and I’m happy with the second race!”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“I felt good today, although in the first race it took me a while to get going. But when I did, I rode really well. I was in fourth and closing in on third and then I had a small problem with the bike. In the second moto, my start was good, and I was pushing hard until I had a crash. I was able to get up quickly though and I finished seventh.”

Marc-Antoine Rossi – P11

“This weekend was another step forward for me, and finishing in the top 12 in qualifying was super positive. The races were challenging, but I managed to secure 11th and 10th places, which I’m really happy about. I’m aiming for consistent improvement, and landing 10th overall here in the deep sand is super rewarding. Now I’m sitting eighth in the championship standings – this is something I couldn’t have imagined at the start of the season. Every moto is a chance to learn and get better, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m grateful for the support from the team and looking forward to carrying this momentum forward. I’m looking forward to Trentino!”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P15

“It’s been a tough weekend. Yesterday was good though, and I showed that I have the pace. Today, in race one, I had a good start, but then I had a small crash and technical problem with the bike. In race two, I tangled with another rider and started last. I came through the pack well and fought hard for 11th. I’m now looking forward to the next rounds and showing what I can do.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna 47 2 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna 47 3 Camden Mc Lellan TRI 36 4 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS 34 5 Liam Everts KTM 31 6 Rick Elzinga Yamaha 28 7 Mikkel Haarup TRI 28 8 Thibault Benistant Yamaha 25 9 Sacha Coenen KTM 23 10 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS 21 11 Oriol Oliver KTM 20 12 Andrea Adamo KTM 18 13 Kay Karssemakers Fantic 13 14 Jens Walvoort KTM 11 15 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha 10 16 Arvid Lüning GASGAS 10 17 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki 9 18 Cas Valk KTM 7 19 Nicolai Skovbjerg Yamaha 6 20 David Braceras Fantic 6 21 Jack Chambers Kawasaki 5 22 Federico Tuani Yamaha 3 23 William Voxen Kleemann KTM 2 24 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna 1 25 Dave Kooiker KTM 1 26 Xavier Cazal KTM 0 27 Hakon Osterhagen Honda 0 28 Yago Martinez TM 0 29 Bobby Bruce Kawasaki 0

MX2 Championship Standings

2024 MX2 Standings after 3 of 19 rounds Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna 170 2 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS 141 3 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna 124 4 Thibault Benistant Yamaha 106 5 Andrea Adamo KTM 100 6 Mikkel Haarup TRI 96 7 Camden Mc Lellan TRI 95 8 Marc-Antoine Rossi GASGAS 80 9 Rick Elzinga Yamaha 78 10 Sacha Coenen KTM 77 11 Liam Everts KTM 77 12 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha 54 13 Jack Chambers Kawasaki 42 14 Ferruccio Zanchi Honda 40 15 Oriol Oliver KTM 36 16 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Kawasaki 35 17 David Braceras Fantic 25 18 Hakon Osterhagen Honda 20 19 Hakon Fredriksen KTM 18 20 Jens Walvoort KTM 18 21 Kay Karssemakers Fantic 16 22 Arvid Lüning GASGAS 10 23 Bobby Bruce Kawasaki 8 24 Cas Valk KTM 7 25 Nicolai Skovbjerg Yamaha 6 26 Federico Tuani Yamaha 4 27 Emil Weckman KTM 3 28 William Voxen Kleemann KTM 2 29 Leopold Ambjörnson Husqvarna 2 30 Dave Kooiker KTM 1

2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Round Two – Horsham

For the full report see:

Beaton and Crawford share major ProMX spoils at Horsham

The inland Wimmera city of Horsham hosted the second round of the Australian ProMX Championship on April 7. A well-watered 1.7-kilometre hard-packed track and cool conditions greeted competitors, many of whom were racing at Horsham for the first time. 2024 marked the first time in seven years that the Doeen complex, run by the Horsham Motorcycle Club, has hosted the Australian Motocross Championship.

Dean Ferris and Wilson Todd dominated the MX1 and MX2 classes, respectively, last time ProMX visited Horsham, but neither of those riders would score a podium this year. Jed Beaton (CDR Yamaha) and Nathan Crawford (KTM) took a win and second place apiece. Beaton the round winner thanks to his win coming in the second Moto, both riders scoring 47-points.

Jed Beaton – P1

“Today went pretty well it was good to get a round win and rebound strongly from the opening round at Wonthaggi. The first race, I was just a little too cautious and didn’t make things happen when I had the chance, but hats of to Nathan as he raced well. But in race two, I wanted to get to the front and use my pace to get away much early and not after to battle in the last few laps, so it was good to be able to get that done as well. I was in a similar situation at Wonthaggi in race two and then fell, but I wasn’t going to let that happen this time and I stayed focus and strong right until the end. The team were pumped when I come off the track and it was awesome to see everyone smiling and happy. The bike was great all day and I had a lot of friends and family here to cheer me on.”

Nathan Crawford – P2

“I finished second overall on the day, splitting moto wins and ended equal on points. I’m stoked to get my first MX1 moto win – that felt really good! This MX1 class is stacked, but I felt strong all day, my starts were good and the day went really smoothly. I was top of the times in practice for a long time until the last lap, then in Superpole I finished second, then went 1-2 in the motos and tied on points for the round win. This has me really excited for the next round at Gillman!”

Dean Ferris – P4

“No podium, so I’m walking back to Queensland… To be honest it was a bit of a struggle today, but I kept at it and put myself in good positions each race only to crash and make it hard for myself. The team worked hard to give me what I needed, I just wasn’t about to execute on the day and need to get back on track right away so its back to work and get things in place for the next round at Gilman in a months’ time<.”

Kirk Gibbs – P7

“It was a decent day all-in-all and a podium is always a plus! I struggled a tiny bit in the first moto, as the front group broke away and I was in my own land, riding by myself. After that though, I had a bit more fight in that last moto, which was a lot better. I got up to P3 and that put me third overall, so it’s awesome to get back on the podium and hopefully it’s the first of many more to come this year!”

Todd Waters – P9

“It was a super-difficult for me personally. I couldn’t get a feeling and gnarly hardpack tracks aren’t really my game. I cleaned up my starts, but I’m super-disappointed that I fell backwards during both races. I’ve got a lot of work to do, so we’ll keep chipping away. I can’t thank the Raceline Husqvarna Team enough for the work they’ve put in this week. I take my hat off to Rhys (Budd in MX2), who rode unreal, and we’ll keep working and try and get ourselves back up where we belong.”

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jed BEATON Yamaha 91 2 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 86 3 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 79 4 Dean FERRIS Yamaha 68 5 Wilson TODD Honda 64 6 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki 64 7 Kirk GIBBS GasGas 62 8 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki 54 9 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 52 10 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 42

Pirelli MX2

In the MX2 points, Connolly already holds a comfortable 26-point lead over Ferguson, with Kingsford a further six-points back.

After taking third in the opening moto, Rhys Budd was seventh in the second and final encounter, which was still enough to secure him second overall for the round. That 34-point haul elevated him to fourth in the MX2 championship standings..

Rhys Budd

“Overall, it was a fairly positive day here. My 3-7 moto scores were good enough for second overall and obviously I’m pretty surprised by that – I guess I was more consistent than other people. We were on the box, which is our goal, and I’m happy to walk away from the day with some good points and some hardware. I can’t complain too much, but I want to be more towards the front at the next round in both motos.”

Byron Dennis

“It was definitely a good day out here at Horsham. I ended up P3 for the day and took my first MX2 podium, so I’m super-pumped on that! I didn’t achieve the best moto results, but we got it done in the end. I took a lot of things out of today and I’m looking forward to heading to round three to keep learning and chasing the results we’re looking for.”

Kayden Minear

“Today was an up-and-down day. I finished P4 in the first moto and was really happy with how I rode. In the second moto I got off to a good start, but unfortunately got a rock stuck in my rear brake. Overall though, I’m very happy with my riding and I’m taking lots of positives from today. I’m happy with where I’m sitting in the championship coming into Gillman.”

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 97 2 Noah FERGUSON Honda 71 3 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 65 4 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna 62 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM 55 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas 53 7 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 52 8 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha 52 9 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 46 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Honda 46

Maxxis MX3

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points Top 10

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 82 2 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha 76 3 Jet ALSOP KTM 76 4 Kobe DREW Yamaha 75 5 Deacon PAICE KTM 72 6 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 51 7 Seth SHACKLETON Honda 47 8 Max COMPTON GasGas 41 9 Kayden STRODE Honda 38 10 Jake CANNON Honda 36

Fox Racing MX85 Cup

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Levi TOWNLEY Yamaha 47 2 Heath DAVY Yamaha 47 3 Cooper DANAHER KTM 38 4 Cooper BOWMAN Husqvarna 36 5 Seth THOMAS GasGas 30 6 Kyle HARVEY KTM 30 7 Levi FARR KTM 26 8 Nate PERRETT KTM 25 9 Connor FEATHER Husqvarna 23 10 Nixon DARRAGH Husqvarna 22

2024 Racing schedule

2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar

DATE VENUE COUNTRY FMNR EGP EJ EY EW EO 5-7 April Fafe Portugal FMP X X X X X 12-14 April Valpaços Portugal FMP X X X X X 10-12 May Bacau Romania FRM X X X X 21-23 June Bettola Italy FMI X X X X X 12-14 July Gelnica Slovakia SMF X X X X 2-4 August Rhayader Wales/UK ACU X X X X X 13-15 September Brioude France FFM X X X X X Reserve date: July 26-28

2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)

Round Date Country Venue 1 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 2 24 March SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos 3 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna 4 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 5 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 6 12 May SPAIN Galicia, Lugo 7 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 8 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal 9 09 June LATVIA Kegums 0 16 June ITALY Maggiora 11 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 12 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 13 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 14 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 15 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 16 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem 17 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 18 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar 19 15 September CHINA Shangahi 20 29 September ITALY TBA MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

DATE EVENT COUNTRY W. CHAMP J. WORLD 10-12 May Valleys Extreme UK X X 30 May-2 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria X X 19-22 June Xross Hard Enduro Rally Serbia X X 23-27 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania X X 22-25 August Red Bull Tennessee Knockout USA X 06-08 September Abestone Italy X X 10-12 October Sea to Sky Türkiye X 25-27 October 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain X

2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar

2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR Date Event Location April 27 FIM Speedway GP of Croatia Croatia May 11 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw May 18 FIM Speedway GP of Germany Landshut June 1 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Prague June 15 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden Malilla June 29 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Gorzow August 17 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Cardiff August 31 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Wroclaw September 7 FIM Speedway GP of Latvia Riga September 14 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark Vojens September 28 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain Date Series Event Tuesday, July 9 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 1 Wednesday, July 10 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 2 Friday, July 12 FIM Speedway of Nations SON2 Saturday, July 13 FIM Speedway of Nations Final 2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship) Date Event Location Friday, June 14 FIM SGP2 of Sweden Malilla Friday, September 6 FIM SGP2 of Latvia Riga Friday, September 27 FIM SGP2 of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship) Friday, June 28 FIM SGP3 Final Gorzow, Poland 2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) Saturday, June 15 FIM SGP4 Malilla, Sweden