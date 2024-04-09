Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 9, 2024
What’s New:
- 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship rescheduled
- Get Well Jobe!
- 2024 YZ85 Quinella at Horsham ProMX
- 2024 New South Wales Junior Dirt Track Championship preview
- Andrea Verona extends GASGAS Factory Racing contract beyond 2024
- Adam Cianciarulo announces retirement
- Anthony Solar wins 2024 Kosciuszko Killer Hard Enduro
- Martin Haarahiltunen defends Ice Speedway World Championship title
- Rent a new GASGAS for ISDE 2024!
- Husqvarna 2024 ISDE Customer Support Packages confirmed
- Schareina wins 2024 Rally-Raid Portugal
- 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship – Round One – Portugal
- Lotte van Drunen dominates WMX at MXGP of Sardinia
- Zanocz wins as EMX125 Championship kicks off in Sardegna
- 2024 MXGP Round Three – MXGP of Sardegna Rider Quotes
- 2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Round Two – Horsham
- 2024 Racing Calendars
2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship rescheduled
The rescheduled 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship in Tamworth (NSW) will now be held on October 25-26. The new date comes at the club’s request. The original event, scheduled for April 5-6, was postponed by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club after torrential rain blanketed the Oakburn Park Raceway.
As per the original schedule, there will be a qualifying event (Friday, October 25), with eight teams progressing to join the eight seeds in the 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship decider on Saturday, October 26, which will be complemented with Junior Speedway Sidecar support. All original entries will carry forward to the rescheduled event.
Get Well Jobe!
GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing rider, Jobe Dunne suffered a nasty fall contesting the MX3 class at Horsham when he fell on the final lap. He was treated at the track and then taken to Horsham hospital for further tests.
Dunne was knocked out for some minutes and tests have reveals some bleeding on the brain as well as a small puncture to the lung, but he is in a stable condition and on the road to recovery.
He will spend some time on the sidelines as he recovers but he is expected to make a full recovery.
2024 YZ85 Quinella at Horsham ProMX
The first round of the FOX 85cc Cup was held in conjunction with round two of the ProMX at the Horsham circuit and it was dominated by the YZ85. In the hands of Levi Townley and Heath Davy, the pair split race wins and finished first and second respectively on the day.
Townley took the win with his 2-1 results, while Davy finished with 1-2 results and the pair separated themselves from the chasing pack. Townley, son of 2004 MX2 world champion and Yamaha brand ambassador, Ben, will make the trip across for all three rounds as well as contest local Queensland racing in a busy year for the New Zealand based family.
Ben Townley
“I think the 85 Cup is a great initiative by ProMX to allow 85cc riders to experience a high-profile event on proper motocross tracks alongside the pros,” Townley explains. “I’m really impressed with the presentation of the ProMX in Australia and the level of racing here so for me and my kids, coming across and doing these races can only assist their development.”
Davy finished second for the day and is finding form as the season progresses. Hopefully he has put a little run of injuries behind him, and he can get some continuity in his riding.
2024 New South Wales Junior Dirt Track Championship preview
With Peter Baker
Junior dirt track riders will have their first chance for championship glory for 2024 this weekend when the New South Wales Junior Dirt Track Championship meeting is hosted by the Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club at their Loxford Park track.
Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers – as evidenced by the quality of recent racing – and many could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage.
That is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.
A huge entry list has been received including a strong contingent from interstate, many of whom travelled to the Casey Stoner Cup meeting on Easter Saturday as preparation for the title showdown.
Many of the 10 championship classes will be decided over four rounds of heats, a repechage and then a final, while some classes will be decided over five rounds where every placing and every point will be counted toward determining the new champion.
Dirt track racing continues to be a nursery for other forms of motorcycle racing and that is evidenced by the entry of a contingent of teenagers who are now focusing primarily on speedway, as well as one rider who has sampled flat track racing in the USA.
Albury-Wodonga rider Cooper Antone has made great strides in speedway but his most recent dirt track meetings show that he should still be prominent this weekend.
In the 13 – Under 16s, which is the next group to head in to the senior ranks, Beau Bailey from Grenfell, Alex Adamson from Penrith and Central Coast rider Lachlan Russell all had plenty of dirt track success before concentrating on speedway, but they will not have an easy path to success.
Forbes rider Sam Drane has already raced in the US and he is looking to follow in the tyre tracks of older brother Tom who is racing in the AMA Flat Track Championship.
Another rider to watch is Queenslander Cooper Archibald who has been prominent on previous visits, while the rapidly improving local rider Max Earl continues to impress.
The younger age brackets include a number of riders who already have championship successes in their CVs and the poise and confidence of these youngsters belie their age and years of experience.
Among them are some bright hopes among the local brigade with Cohen McCosker and Braxsen Anderson trying to build on previous successes.
A Rider’s Briefing will take place at 9.00am on Saturday with practice to follow and then in to the first round of competition. On Sunday race action will get under way at 9.30am. Fans can see the action for a $5 per vehicle entry fee.
Andrea Verona extends GASGAS Factory Racing contract beyond 2024
GASGAS Factory Racing has signing of a multi-year contract extension with EnduroGP star Andrea Verona, the 24-year-old Italian to continue to represent GASGAS in 2024 and beyond. Now heading into his fourth season with GASGAS Factory Racing, Andrea has experienced no shortage of success aboard GASGAS machinery. Joining the team in 2021, Verona went on to top the Enduro1 class for two consecutive years and secured his first overall FIM EnduroGP World Championship title in 2022.
After switching to an EC 350F and the Enduro2 category at the start of the 2023 season, the Italian had a strong year in the EnduroGP championship. Securing eight podiums from the 14 days raced, Andrea finished an impressive second in the E2 class and third in the overall EnduroGP standings. With the start of the 2024 season imminent, Verona has his sights firmly set on securing the EnduroGP crown.
Andrea Verona
“I’m really happy to re-sign with GASGAS Factory Racing again and stay with the team! We’ve been together since 2021 and I’m feeling good with the whole crew, the bike, and the factory. I might be biased, but I think it’s the best factory in the offroad motorcycling sector. I’m proud to represent GASGAS at races, especially as I’m the only enduro rider for the factory. The team are always fighting for the same goal as me, which is to win, and everyone is constantly trying to improve and make the bike faster or help me in any way I need. It’s so important to have that support behind the scenes and it allows me to be the best I can be. For the coming years, I’m happy to re-sign with the team and continue my professional career with GASGAS Factory Racing so we can keep fighting for those wins!”
Adam Cianciarulo announces retirement
Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo, announced today that he is retiring from professional racing, the 27-year-old Floridian deciding to conclude his professional racing career at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season in May, signifying the end to a 20-year journey with Team Green.
During his amateur career, Cianciarulo became a decorated champion and earned the title of the winningest mini bike rider at the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship with 11 championships. Throughout his long career with Kawasaki, he has exhibited incomparable dedication, determination, and skill, earning the admiration and respect of fans, fellow riders, and industry professionals alike.
Making his professional debut aboard his KX250, Cianciarulo took the familiar top step of the podium early by earning three wins and two runner-up finishes in his first five Supercross starts in 2014. He book ended his run at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki with the 2019 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Cianciarulo then joined the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and once again found the top step of the podium aboard his KX450 by promptly winning in his 450 class debut at the Monster Energy Cup. Cianciarulo stayed a force to be reckoned with on the track showing his tenacity, competitive spirit, and talent to secure two career 450MX wins and 11 combined SMX podium finishes.
Adam Cianciarulo
“I was seven years old when I signed with Kawasaki, and from my amateur career with Team Green to turning pro and my time in the 250 class with Pro Circuit, to the last four years with factory Kawasaki at the highest level in our sport, here we are 20 years later, and I couldn’t be more proud of the relationship we have built, and our accomplishments together. Through the highs and lows that are inevitable in this sport, Kawasaki has been more than just a sponsor; they have always treated me like family and had my back even when the road ahead looked uncertain. As I announce my retirement, I want to extend my deepest thanks to Kawasaki for their belief in me and their relentless commitment. It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent such an iconic brand, and to be a part of a team with the utmost integrity. I’ve made friends that will last a lifetime, and memories I will always cherish. My love for racing, and our sport in general, is stronger than ever, and I look forward to the future with the same excitement I had as a kid dreaming of the career I was so fortunate to have had.”
Anthony Solar wins 2024 Kosciuszko Killer Hard Enduro
The Motul Sherco Hard Enduro team kicked off the 2024 Australian Hard Enduro Championship in spectacular fashion at the Kosciuszko Killer series opener, with team rider Anthony Solar delivering back-to-back victories in the prologue and main race, respectively. Over 300 competitors across various classes battled challenging conditions, with Solar showcasing his dominance amidst the mud-soaked course.
In Saturday’s prologue sprint races, Solar faced adversity after an early incident buried him in the pack. Undeterred, he mounted a remarkable charge, clawing back from a two-minute deficit to not only catch up to leader Ruben Chadwick but also overtake him and secure the victory by over 40 seconds. Teammate Chris Perry also displayed resilience, overcoming a strong blow to his left arm during a challenging hill climb to finish 7th overall and post the third-fastest lap time in the process.
Sunday’s main 4-hour race saw Solar further assert his dominance, building a commanding lead of over 10 minutes by the end of the first lap. Despite the slick and challenging conditions, Solar navigated through the treacherous “Tangles” exclusive Gold-class challenge, securing victory with only two laps completed in this year’s race, cementing his first win since last year’s ‘Mother of Mayhem’ event.
Anthony Solar
“I’m stoked to get the double victories this weekend,” said Solar. “I wasn’t happy with my results for most of last year, and I’ve put in a massive off-season to be the best prepared I can be this season, so it’s great to reap the rewards from the hard work. The Sherco 300 was unbelievable all weekend; Chad’s Off-Road suspension was like riding a magic carpet, coupled with the game-changing Metzeler tyres, had me getting traction where others couldn’t! A massive thank you to the team and all of our sponsors. I couldn’t do it without them, and I look forward to carrying this momentum into Bathurst.”
In Juniors ALex Dunlea was the victor, ahead of Adam Ciuraszkiewicz and Riley Bloom. Timon Wgner topped the Silver class, Jarryd Xuereb second, Chris Dark third. In the Over 45s Silver class, Shane Bowden won ahead of Mark Gallagher and Leigh Bently.
Thomas Armstrong topped Bronze, Aiden Rodriguez second, Bay McGrory third. Over 45s Bronze was won by Damian Warde, Brad Jennison second and Brian White third.
2024 AHEC – Rd 1 ‘Kosciuszko Killer’ Top 5 – Gold Class
- Anthony Solar
- Ruben Chadwick
- Wade Ibrahim
- Robert Nowak
- Chris Perry
Martin Haarahiltunen defends Ice Speedway World Championship title
Defending champion Martin Haarahiltunen retained his FIM Ice Speedway World Championship title on a dramatic afternoon of racing at the Thialf Ice Stadium at Heerenveen in the Netherlands and in the process completed his hat-trick of crowns on a day when crashes and mechanical issues proved pivotal.
It could have been an anti-climax after the three medal positions were decided in advance of the Grand Final, but veteran Swede Stefan Svensson – at 65 the oldest competitor in the field – provided a fairy tale finish to the 2024 series when, in what he assured fans was his last ever top-flight competition, he raced to his first victory at this level since 1999.
Martin Haarahiltunen
“I’m so happy,” said Haarahiltunen, whose 2024 preparations were badly affected by a pre-season injury that kept him off a motorcycle until days before last month’s opening Final at Inzell. “It has been a hard season for me. Before [the championship] I was looking at the riders I would be racing against and I knew it was going to be tough. I think this was the hardest season for me.”
In the end the Grand Final was purely for personal glory after Haarahiltunen’s main title rival Max Niedermaier from Germany – who trailed the Swede by four points at the start of the day – failed to make the top four, but there was even more drama when the defending champion punctured into the opening turn and crashed, causing his compatriot Jimmy Olsén and Finland’s Heikki Huusko to also fall.
With the title already secured, Haarahiltunen’s subsequent disqualification was of no importance and from the restart Svensson took the lead from Olsén in turn three on the opening lap before soaking up race-long pressure to claim an historic and emotional victory with Huusko – in his debut FIM World Championship season – taking third.
Rent a new GASGAS for ISDE 2024!
For the third year running, GASGAS are renting out brand-new bikes so you can just rock up and ride at the iconic event. That’s right, you can ride a box fresh 2025 model and have an absolute blast in Spain! What’s more, the super-popular GASGAS Race Service is back again and available to anyone competing on a GASGAS. This means you’ll benefit from factory race team style assistance to make sure your time at the ISDE is one to remember for all the right reasons.
On offer this time around is the full line-up of high performance enduro bikes for you to choose from and race in Spain. The all-inclusive price to rent one of our mighty 2-strokes, either an EC 250 or EC 300, is €5,100 while for 4-stroke fans, choose from a EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, or EC 500F and the cost will be €5,500. Registration to hire a bike is now open – book here (link).
Available to anyone competing on a GASGAS, including those renting bikes, is the GASGAS Race Service. Giving you daily access to the GASGAS Service Station, experienced technicians will be on hand to help you with bike set-up and technical advice whenever you need it. For 2024, GASGAS have been able to keep the cost for the Race Service the same as last year at €1,700 and for what you get, it’s certainly money well spent.
Check out what’s included…
GASGAS Race Service:
- Daily access to the GASGAS Service Station
- Technical advice for anyone racing a GASGAS
- Technical assistance for the whole event in line with FIM rules
- Tools for each service
- Access to the full range of Motorex lubricants and care products
- Fuel for everyday of the race
- Daily updates with the latest race information and set-up recommendations
- Support and advise from WP suspension
- Storage boxes for spare gloves, goggles, and tires
- Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, oils, fuel, drinks, and snacks)
- Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included)
- Food and drinks at the GASGAS Service Station
- One pre-oiled air filter for every day of the race
- Servicing of your bike after your pre-race ride (before technical control)
- Derestriction of your hired bike if required
- New for 2024, a meal after each race day
Something else GASGAS are excited about for 2024 is their Photo Service and who doesn’t want some professional photos of themselves competing at the ISDE? For €120 you’ll get a selection of racing photos as well as plenty of statics from under the GASGAS awning, too. Your photos will be delivered within 14 days of the event.
Husqvarna 2024 ISDE Customer Support Packages confirmed
Husqvarna Motorcycles have revealed full details of the Bike Rental, Race Service and Photo packages to be offered during the International 6Days Enduro taking place from October 14th-19th in Spain.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ experienced personnel will be on hand to support all Husqvarna riders participating in the 6Days, helping them achieve their best possible results. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental, Race Service and Photo Package.
Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental
- Husqvarna Motorcycles offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna motorcycles. The following motorcycles are available to aspiring competitors:
- 2-stroke: TE 250, TE 300
- 4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501
- The price for renting a Husqvarna motorcycle during the 6Days is:
- 2-stroke: € 5.100,00 (incl. VAT)
- 4-stroke: € 5.500,00 (incl. VAT)
- This Bike Rental price includes:
- Husqvarna motorcycle for the duration of the 2024 ISDE
- Motorcycle transport costs to Silleda in Galicia, Spain
- Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event
- Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service for the event
- The number of rental bikes is limited, and allocation will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.
Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service
Perfected over many years, the Husqvarna Motorcycles International 6Days Enduro Race Service package ensures all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders (rental bike or privately owned) receive the best equipment and professional support, allowing them to focus on racing and achieving their best possible result in the historic competition.
Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service highlights:
- Access to Husqvarna Motorcycles Service Stations
- Technical instruction for all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders
- Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted under FIM rules
- Service tools
- Motorex lubricants and care products for servicing (engine oil, coolant, chain spray, etc.)
- Petrol for race days
- Daily update for settings and race information
- WP Suspension support
- Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tyres, etc.
- Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruit)
- Spare Parts Service (costs of spare parts not included)
- Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc.)
- One air filter every race day per rider (up to six air filters in total)
- First bike service after pre-ride (before technical control)
- De-restrict the motorcycle if required
- The price for the Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service during the 2024 ISDE is € 1.700,00 (incl. VAT). Unused fuel will not be reimbursed.
Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Photo Package
Husqvarna Motorcycles offers a Photo Package for the 2024 ISDE that will include both action and static images, taken throughout the week.
- The price for the Photo Package during the 6Days is: € 120,00 (incl. VAT)
- Photos will be delivered to the customer within 14 days after the close of the race.
The Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental, Race Service and Photo Package must be ordered before 31st of July 2024.
The Husqvarna Motorcycles team will be welcoming you in Silleda in Galicia and guarantee you receive expert technical assistance during your time in Spain.
If you are interested in the service packages get in contact Husqvarna Motorcycles here (link).
Riders interested in receiving further information to the event should visit the official ISDE website.
Schareina wins 2024 Rally-Raid Portugal
Commanding the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal from the get-go and bagging stages 1 and 3, Tosha Schareina found himself in the enviable position of managing the 105 km curtain-closer around Grândola. With more than 4 minutes to spare over his closest rival, Sebastian Bühler, heading into the finale, the Spaniard could have eased up a bit… but that is not his style!
He came oh-so-close to claiming the top spot, only to see his Monster Energy Honda teammate, Adrien Van Beveren, snatch it away. The Frenchman was on a mission to finish in style and become the record holder in FIM specials won in W2RC.
Mission accomplished, with 13 under his belt, thanks to his victory over Schareina by 15 seconds. By taking the rally honours, the Valencian joined a select club as the tenth different rider to claim a W2RC round since 2022. Bühler landed second place, trailing by 4′38″, and secured his best-ever result in Portugal, where he moved from Germany when he was three months old.
Van Beveren (+ 14′50″) played a blinder, snatching the last podium spot from his Monster Energy Honda teammate Skyler Howes (+ 17′50″), who soldiered on to cross the finish line after taking a tumble. Coming in fifth at 20′19″, Ross Branch (Hero MotoSports) struggled on the non-desert terrain, which seemed more suited to his rivals.
The Botswanan held onto the championship reins with 61 points, but there is a new challenger in town: Van Beveren (40 points), who trimmed his deficit from 26 points to 21. The Frenchman now leads an HRC cavalry charge, with Ricky Brabec third (38 points), Pablo Quintanilla fourth (27 points) and Schareina breaking into the standings in fifth place (25 points).
Hero maintained their lead in the manufacturers’ table with 106 points, but Monster Energy Honda is hot on their heels, just 3 points adrift. With the halfway point now in the rear-view mirror, the title race is wide open on both fronts.
Tosha Schareina – P1
“Final stage, we took home the victory. Super happy, super happy for my first victory in a world championship because a big part of the staff is Portuguese. Now it’s time to celebrate and think about the next one in Argentina.”
In Rally 2, Bradley Cox bagged his first W2RC win of the year, clocking in ahead of the French duo Romain Dumontier by 5′32″ and Mathieu Dovèze by 8′06″. The South African wrested control of the overall standings in stage 3 and never looked back, keeping the throttle pinned even when “Dudu” turned up the heat.
The reigning champion in the category scored a double whammy by winning stage 5 and soaring back to the top of the championship ranking, deposing Jean-Loup Lepan (Duust Rally), fourth this week. Just 3 points separate Dumontier (58 points), Lepan (57 points) and Cox (55 points), with Duust Rally’s Konrad Dąbrowski (47 points) also within striking distance 11 points back. Edge-of-the-seat action as we rev up for the Argentinian showdown in a few weeks!
The Rally 3 class, reserved for enduro motorbikes adapted to rally raids, kicked off its 2024 campaign in Portugal. Four home-grown talents were in the mix, and three of them served up a podium that was pure Portuguese pride. Gonçalo Amaral produced a dominant performance to claim the rally by 9′51″ over his brother Salvador, who clinched the finale. After a nail-biting tussle with John Medina, Pedro Bianchi Prata nabbed third place by 14 seconds over the Chilean. The rally standings mirror the championship leader board, with all eyes now on the Desafío Ruta 40 in June.
2024 FIM World Rally-Raid Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|R. BRANCH (BWA)
|HERO
|61
|2
|A. VAN BEVEREN (FRA)
|HONDA
|40
|3
|R. BRABEC (USA)
|HONDA
|38
|4
|P. QUINTANILLA (CHL)
|HONDA
|27
|5
|T. SCHAREINA (ESP)
|HONDA
|25
|5
|A. MARE (ZAF)
|HERO
|25
|7
|S. BÜHLER (DEU)
|HERO
|20
|7
|J. CORNEJO FLORIMO (CHL)
|HONDA
|20
|9
|S. HOWES (USA)
|HONDA
|13
2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship – Round One – Portugal
The 2024 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship kicked off over the weekend in Fafe, Portugal.
Josep Garcia (KTM) held off Andrea Verona (GASGAS) and Steve Holcombe (Honda) for the Day One win.
Holcombe wouldn’t let that stand however, the Brit made a come-back on Sunday’s Day Two, claiming the top spot and regulating Garcia to second, while Nathan Watson (Beta) was third.
The Friday night AKRAPOVIC Super Test had been won by Garcia, and overnight rain filtered through to greet riders on Saturday morning at the ACERBIS GP of Portugal.
The rain would eventually ease off, but overcast skies ensured damp conditions remained for the duration of the day. However, despite the drop in temperatures, the action on track was very much red hot as the world’s best enduro riders got down to their first full day of racing in the 2024 season.
For the full report and results see:
Recapping the action from EnduroGP season opener in Portugal
EnduroGP Standings
|Rank
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|37
|2
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Honda
|35
|3
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|30
|4
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Beta
|28
|5
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|20
|6
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|19
|7
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|18
|8
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|14
|9
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|Sherco
|13
|10
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|12
|11
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|11
|12
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|Fantic
|9
|13
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|Sherco
|4
|14
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|Sherco
|4
|15
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|3
|16
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|3
|17
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|1
|18
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|Beta
|1
Lotte van Drunen dominates WMX at MXGP of Sardinia
The second round of the 2024 season in WMX was an exciting one with incredible battles in the tough sands of Riola Sardo but it was the dominant De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Lotte Van Drunen AKA the ‘Sand Queen’ who came out victorious with two race wins and a perfect performance to leave Sardegna with the Red Plate.
WMX Race One
F&H Racing Team’s Courtney Duncan had a good start but it was home rider MXFONTARACING’s Kiara Fontanesi going up the inside to take the lead into the first corner, Schmicker Racing’s Lynn Valk and Daniela Guillen from RFME GASGAS MX Junior Team following closely. A multi-rider crash saw Lotte Van Drunen lose many places while avoiding getting caught up, Valk quickly taking the lead off Fontanesi in the opening lap.
Guillen didn’t take long to force her way past Duncan and move into third with the young Van Drunen already up to an impressive fifth by lap two despite coming from the back of the pack.
Lap five saw Guillen bounce off Fontanesi at the end of several attempts previously brilliantly dealt with by the Italian. Guillen was now second behind Valk who was showing great composure. Van Drunen passed Duncan and Fontanesi, to move into third.
Guillen reduced the gap meticulously to get ready to pounce on lap six, while Van Drunen on a mission also brushed past her compatriot Valk into second.
A dramatic last lap unfolded as Guillen saw a four-second lead vanish after running into a back-marker which allowed Van Drunen a last-gasp chance to put pressure on the red plate. With only two corners to go Van Drunen took the outside of the Spaniard and grabbed the lead to go on to win Race 1 in Sardegna; the fifth race win of her career. Valk rounded up the top three after a solid showing with Fontanesi marking good points in fourth, in front of the defending champion Duncan.
WMX Race Two
In Race 2, Fontanesi led Duncan, Van Drunen, Guillen and Valk with most of all the biggest challengers right where they needed to be. Guillen was on the charge though and managed to overtake everyone on the opening lap to claim the lead, Van Drunen on her tail, Duncan third, Fontanesi and Valk rounding out the top five.
A great move from Valk saw her pass Duncan into fourth on the second lap, but she didn’t stop there, pushing past Fontanesi into third.
Van Drunen repeated her move from race one, to overtake Guillen on lap three, and quickly pulled away to build a five-second gap, while Guillen led Valk by 10-seconds.
Meanwhile Duncan was on a the charge to Fontanesi, the battle was on as the two world champions battled it out and went toe to toe, Fontanesi holding her ground on home turf for fourth, Duncan finishing fifth.
Van Drunen increased her lead comfortably until the end to win her second race of the day and take her second overall of her career, taking the lead from Guillen. Valk rounded up the podium with an excellent performance over the weekend with a 3-3.
The riders will now focus on the next round in Galicia in what should be another exciting and challenging racing.
WMX Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Van Drunen, Lotte
|NED
|YAM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Guillen, Daniela
|ESP
|GAS
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|KTM
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Fontanesi, Kiara
|ITA
|GAS
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Duncan, Courtney
|NZL
|KAW
|16
|16
|32
|6
|van der Vlist, Shana
|NED
|YAM
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Hughes, Martine
|NOR
|KAW
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Papenmeier, Larissa
|GER
|HON
|12
|11
|23
|10
|Jakobsen, Malou
|DEN
|KTM
|8
|12
|20
|11
|Bäckström, Tyra
|SWE
|GAS
|11
|7
|18
|12
|Barker, Lucy
|GBR
|KTM
|7
|10
|17
|13
|Jans-Beken, Britt
|NED
|YAM
|6
|8
|14
|14
|Hoppe, Fiona
|GER
|HUS
|10
|3
|13
|15
|Simons, Amber
|NED
|GAS
|9
|2
|11
|16
|Seleboe, Mathea
|NOR
|YAM
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Franzoni, April
|FRA
|HON
|5
|5
|10
|18
|Gelissen, Danee
|NED
|YAM
|0
|9
|9
|19
|Martinez, Mathilde
|FRA
|GAS
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Kapsamer , Elena
|AUT
|GAS
|2
|1
|3
|21
|Massury, Alexandra
|GER
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
WMX Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Van Drunen, L.
|NED
|YAM
|94
|2
|Guillen, D.
|ESP
|GAS
|94
|3
|Valk, Lynn
|NED
|KTM
|76
|4
|Fontanesi, K.
|ITA
|GAS
|68
|5
|Andersen, Sara
|DEN
|KTM
|63
|6
|Hughes, M.
|NOR
|KAW
|55
|7
|Duncan, C.
|NZL
|KAW
|54
|8
|Papenmeier, L.
|GER
|HON
|51
|9
|van der Vlist, S.
|NED
|YAM
|49
|10
|Jakobsen, M.
|DEN
|KTM
|45
|11
|Barker, Lucy
|GBR
|KTM
|33
|12
|Franzoni, A.
|FRA
|HON
|30
|13
|Gelissen, D.
|NED
|YAM
|26
|14
|Hoppe, Fiona
|GER
|HUS
|20
|15
|Seleboe, M.
|NOR
|YAM
|20
|16
|Massury, A.
|GER
|KTM
|19
|17
|Bäckström, T.
|SWE
|GAS
|18
|18
|Sanchez Nequi, J.
|ESP
|YAM
|17
|19
|Martinez, M.
|FRA
|GAS
|15
|20
|Jans-Beken, B.
|NED
|YAM
|14
|21
|Simons, Amber
|NED
|GAS
|11
|22
|Kapsamer , E.
|AUT
|GAS
|9
|23
|Raunkjaer, L.
|DEN
|YAM
|3
Zanocz wins as EMX125 Championship kicks off in Sardegna
The opening round of the EMX125 Present by FMF Racing saw Hungarian Noel Zanocz from Fantic Factory Racing EMX125 jump into a narrow lead with a 2-1 result, after Gyan Deonsen claimed the opening race victory but could only follow up with a fourth place in race two, for second overall in the standings.
Mano Faure rounded out the podium overall, just a point ahead of Dani Heitink, with a 3-6 result proving consistent enough for bronze. Rounding out the top-five were Heitink and Douwe Van Mechgelen.
Fantic currently leads the EMX125 manufacturer standings on 47-points, to KTM’s 43, Yamaha’s 42 and GASGAS on 36-points.
EMX125 Round Overall Results/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|FAN
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|KTM
|25
|18
|43
|3
|Faure, Mano
|FRA
|YAM
|20
|15
|35
|4
|Heitink, Dani
|NED
|YAM
|12
|22
|34
|5
|Van Mechgelen, Douwe
|BEL
|FAN
|18
|14
|32
|6
|Perez, Salvador
|ESP
|GAS
|8
|20
|28
|7
|Bervoets, Jarne
|BEL
|YAM
|15
|13
|28
|8
|Katona, Áron
|HUN
|KTM
|13
|11
|24
|9
|Ozolins, Markuss
|LAT
|GAS
|16
|6
|22
|10
|Gregoire, Dean
|NED
|KTM
|10
|8
|18
|11
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|16
|16
|12
|Gaspari, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|9
|7
|16
|13
|Bellei, Francesco
|ITA
|KTM
|6
|9
|15
|14
|Gundersen, Pelle
|NOR
|HUS
|11
|4
|15
|15
|Vail, Josh
|GBR
|KTM
|14
|0
|14
|16
|Utech, Gennaro
|ITA
|FAN
|0
|12
|12
|17
|Prat, Carlos
|ESP
|GAS
|7
|5
|12
|18
|Alvisi, Nicolò
|ITA
|KTM
|1
|10
|11
|19
|Kooiker, Dex
|NED
|YAM
|5
|0
|5
|20
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|FAN
|4
|0
|4
|21
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GAS
|0
|3
|3
|22
|Paine Diaz, Cesar
|CHI
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Van de Poel, Tyla
|BEL
|YAM
|0
|2
|2
|24
|Frank, Jonathan
|GER
|GAS
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Maindru, Amaury
|FRA
|GAS
|0
|1
|1
2024 MXGP Round Three – MXGP of Sardegna Rider Quotes
See the full report here:
Prado goes 1-1 at MXGP of Sardegna
The season’s first taste of sand greeted the MXGP World Motocross Championship at round three at the “Le Dune” or “Riola Sand” of Sardegna in the local lingo. As well as a tough, ever-shifting surface that carved up throughout the weekend, the challenge was amplified by temperatures close to 30 degress.
Reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado took a dominant win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in Saturday’s RAM Qualifying Race, as did his fellow red plate holder Kay de Wolf in the MX2 class for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.
Both of the Championship leaders continued their perfect winning records with their third overall victories in a row, although classic challengers were on hand to give notice that they are ready to catch them if they slip up.
MXGP Overall
Prado took the round win, on a perfect 50-points, Tim Gajser the runner-up on 44 and Herlings third on 40-points. Jonass and Febvre rounding out the top five.
Prado’s 41st career Grand Prix win now puts him 17 points clear of Gajser, and Herlings’ first podium of the season has moved him up to third in the standings. Will the strong fan support that Gajser always gets at the MXGP of Trentino spur him on to challenge the Champion next weekend? He certainly needs to start clawing the points back, as does anyone else with eyes on his title!
Jorge Prado – P1
“I’m in a good moment right now – I’m feeling great with the bike, and doing great work with the team. I feel good physically and have been training super hard. Everything is going great right now! I got two good starts in both motos and made no mistakes. I controlled the race and just tried to push until the other riders couldn’t hold on anymore. It was just about that – the track was so physical! I’m really happy to win here in the sand again, and hopefully we can continue the 1-1 pace next weekend. It has been a long time since I got an overall win in the sand – I’ve come close a few times, but after today I guess you can call me sandman again!”
Tim Gajser – P2
“I’ve got to be happy with second in the sand. I haven’t had good results here in the past but to finish second on what is probably the hardest track in the calendar is something I should be okay with. Of course I always want to be winning, and I felt there was probably more in the tank but I just couldn’t push as I wanted. Still, I am consistently on the podium and it is a long season and I know I am riding well and will be getting some victories soon.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P3
“I had a massive one on Saturday morning and had the wind knocked out of me, which didn’t help. I had an issue with my ribs all weekend then and the track was so bumpy. No excuses…but it meant the GP was a struggle. The second moto was the first time this season I had the pace to go with Jorge…until the crash! Overall, this was a step forward. I’m not as fast as the other guys yet but I’m much closer than I was in Argentina and closer again than I was in Spain. I’ll keep growing. It’s a long season and a lot more motos to go. I’m happy to be back on the podium for now.”
Romain Febvre – P5
“It was a tough weekend; it was certainly not what I was expecting as I like to come here and I had some good pre-season races in the sand. I had a small crash at the start of the Qualifying race and I knew that being last on the gate would be difficult; I tried two different options but with the first two turns at 180 degrees it was impossible to get a good start from the outside. I think that I rode two great races today, coming back from outside the top-twenty to sixth and fifth; my riding was OK but I lost so much time to pass the guys in the pack while the other top riders were in front all day. But I saved important points for the championship on a difficult day today; that’s important and now we focus on the next GP at Arco.”
Calvin Vlaanderen – P7
“I’m a little disappointed about my weekend. I always come here with high expectations after winning here in the past. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially as the track was really rough and the weather was really hot, but it was the same for everyone out there. It was a pity about my crash in race one as it pushed me back a lot and I lost my rhythm. For race two, I just wanted to hit my marks and ride consistent laps and that’s what I did. I’m scoring good points every weekend and that’s really important so now it’s on to Trentino next weekend.”
Jeremy Seewer – P8
“Let’s start with the positive; holeshots both days ! Today was even tougher than yesterday; the track didn’t become flatter in the course of the weekend and thirty minutes is another story. Tim put me off track at turn three in the first race and I couldn’t find a rhythm after that. I think I would still have been fine for sixth or seventh but I had a big crash. I had a much better flow in race two and could run fourth for half the moto but I had used so much energy in race one and had to settle for seventh in the end. Eighth on the day is not up to my standards on paper, but now I’m looking forward to the tracks which suit me more than here. We fly back to Belgium this week to test on hard-pack and be ready for Trentino.”
Roan van de Moosdijk
“Tough weekend, and not exactly how I hoped my debut would go. The conditions were extremely difficult and I felt it was better to fight another day, than to push over the limit and put myself in danger. Of course I’m not happy to have to do it, especially as my speed was good at the beginning of the races but I will now have another couple of sessions on the bike to get more comfortable and fitter and I expect to do a lot better next week in Trentino.”
Dutch rider Roan van de Moosdijk joined Team HRC in a replacement deal for the injured Ruben Fernandez. The Spaniard injured his knee in a first-turn incident at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina and has since undergone surgery, which will leave him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. As such, Team HRC decided that bringing in another rider was the right decision, and with v/d Moosdijk available and ready to race, the deal was swiftly put in place so that he could line-up at the third round of the 2024 MXGP World Championship in Riola Sardo, Sardinia.
MXGP Round Overall
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|GASGAS
|50
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Honda
|44
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|40
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Honda
|34
|5
|Romain Febvre
|Kawasaki
|31
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Fantic
|30
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|Yamaha
|29
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Kawasaki
|24
|9
|Brian Bogers
|Fantic
|23
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|Honda
|22
|11
|Ben Watson
|Beta
|21
|12
|Isak Gifting
|Yamaha
|20
|13
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|17
|14
|Cornelius Toendel
|KTM
|12
|15
|Alvin Östlund
|Honda
|11
|16
|Valentin Guillod
|Honda
|9
|17
|Adam Sterry
|KTM
|8
|18
|Maximilian Spies
|KTM
|7
|19
|Todd Kellett
|Yamaha
|5
|20
|Kevin Brumann
|Husqvarna
|2
|21
|Ivo Monticelli
|Beta
|2
|22
|Benoit Paturel
|Yamaha
|1
|23
|Tim Edberg
|Honda
|0
|24
|Jan Pancar
|KTM
|0
|25
|Anton Nagy
|Yamaha
|0
|26
|Mark Scheu
|Husqvarna
|0
|27
|Jakub Teresak
|Husqvarna
|0
|28
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Honda
|0
|29
|Tomass Sileika
|GASGAS
|0
MXGP Championship Points – Top 20
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|GASGAS
|174
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Honda
|157
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|125
|4
|Romain Febvre
|Kawasaki
|123
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|Honda
|113
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Kawasaki
|99
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|Yamaha
|90
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Fantic
|83
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|Honda
|64
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|Yamaha
|63
|11
|Valentin Guillod
|Honda
|60
|12
|Ben Watson
|Beta
|58
|13
|Isak Gifting
|Yamaha
|44
|14
|Cornelius Toendel
|KTM
|37
|15
|Ivo Monticelli
|Beta
|36
|16
|Tom Koch
|KTM
|30
|17
|Brian Bogers
|Fantic
|26
|18
|Maximilian Spies
|KTM
|22
|19
|Jan Pancar
|KTM
|21
|20
|Alvin Östlund
|Honda
|18
MX2 Overall
De Wolf took the chequered flag in race two by 11 seconds, which gave him the overall victory once more. Lucas Coenen had to be satisfied with his first overall podium of the season, tying on equal points but second. Camden Mc Lellan closed out the round podium in third for Triumph. Rounding out the top five was Langenfelder and Everts.
Kay de Wolf has extended his lead to 170-points, 29-clear of Langenfelder, who is 17-points clear of Lucas Coenen in third. Thibault Benistant and Andrea Adamo rounding out the top five overall.
Kay de Wolf – P1
“In the first race, I didn’t really find a good flow—and credit to Lucas, he was pretty fast when he passed me. Big shout-out to him. In the second moto, I backed off a little bit because I knew Lucas was behind me and we could fight until the flag. He made a little mistake towards the end, which made my life easier—but I’m super happy with the results this weekend. Three in a row—it’s honestly amazing. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going into the next weekend. We just keep aiming for the podiums—that’s the main goal. I can’t thank the team enough for their hard work, and now I’m looking forward to the next one!”
Lucas Coenen – P2
“The first moto was perfect—I managed to just get Kay at the end. Then in the second moto, I didn’t quite have a good start, but managed to get back to his back wheel. I made a few stupid mistakes, and honestly, I wanted to just follow like I did in the first moto. I still need to iron out these mistakes, but I feel like a win is coming. The first podium of the season is not bad!”
Rick Elzinga – P6
“My starts were on point all weekend and it was great to lead some laps yesterday in the qualifying race as it helped me get used to the high pace at the front. Then today, it was two long motos. I had good starts again and my pace was good for the first couple of laps, although I had to push hard to keep pace with the leaders. Sixth was good and then in race two my start wasn’t the best. My pace wasn’t as good, but my flow was better and I enjoyed it. It was a big improvement on Spain, so I’m really happy with my progression.”
Simon Längenfelder – P7
“The weekend was challenging. I was quite happy with a fifth place finish in qualifying, but the thing was in practice I had a big crash and twisted my neck -which was quite painful. After that I was just happy to be able to race with no issues. Then on Sunday, I felt physically better – but still felt a little bit strange at points. I got a good start, and thought I had good pace, but after 20 minutes, I was just so tired and my lap times dropped off. I still managed to finish seventh. And in the second race I was battling for second and third. Andrea Adamo passed me – which put me back to fourth, but he was disqualified, so I got third position. To be in fourth overall, with only two points to third position is positive for sure, and I’m happy with the second race!”
Thibault Benistant – P8
“I felt good today, although in the first race it took me a while to get going. But when I did, I rode really well. I was in fourth and closing in on third and then I had a small problem with the bike. In the second moto, my start was good, and I was pushing hard until I had a crash. I was able to get up quickly though and I finished seventh.”
Marc-Antoine Rossi – P11
“This weekend was another step forward for me, and finishing in the top 12 in qualifying was super positive. The races were challenging, but I managed to secure 11th and 10th places, which I’m really happy about. I’m aiming for consistent improvement, and landing 10th overall here in the deep sand is super rewarding. Now I’m sitting eighth in the championship standings – this is something I couldn’t have imagined at the start of the season. Every moto is a chance to learn and get better, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m grateful for the support from the team and looking forward to carrying this momentum forward. I’m looking forward to Trentino!”
Andrea Bonacorsi – P15
“It’s been a tough weekend. Yesterday was good though, and I showed that I have the pace. Today, in race one, I had a good start, but then I had a small crash and technical problem with the bike. In race two, I tangled with another rider and started last. I came through the pack well and fought hard for 11th. I’m now looking forward to the next rounds and showing what I can do.”
MX2 Round Overall
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|Husqvarna
|47
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|Husqvarna
|47
|3
|Camden Mc Lellan
|TRI
|36
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|GASGAS
|34
|5
|Liam Everts
|KTM
|31
|6
|Rick Elzinga
|Yamaha
|28
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|TRI
|28
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|Yamaha
|25
|9
|Sacha Coenen
|KTM
|23
|10
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|GASGAS
|21
|11
|Oriol Oliver
|KTM
|20
|12
|Andrea Adamo
|KTM
|18
|13
|Kay Karssemakers
|Fantic
|13
|14
|Jens Walvoort
|KTM
|11
|15
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Yamaha
|10
|16
|Arvid Lüning
|GASGAS
|10
|17
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|Kawasaki
|9
|18
|Cas Valk
|KTM
|7
|19
|Nicolai Skovbjerg
|Yamaha
|6
|20
|David Braceras
|Fantic
|6
|21
|Jack Chambers
|Kawasaki
|5
|22
|Federico Tuani
|Yamaha
|3
|23
|William Voxen Kleemann
|KTM
|2
|24
|Leopold Ambjörnson
|Husqvarna
|1
|25
|Dave Kooiker
|KTM
|1
|26
|Xavier Cazal
|KTM
|0
|27
|Hakon Osterhagen
|Honda
|0
|28
|Yago Martinez
|TM
|0
|29
|Bobby Bruce
|Kawasaki
|0
MX2 Championship Standings
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|Husqvarna
|170
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|GASGAS
|141
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|Husqvarna
|124
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|Yamaha
|106
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|KTM
|100
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|TRI
|96
|7
|Camden Mc Lellan
|TRI
|95
|8
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|GASGAS
|80
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|Yamaha
|78
|10
|Sacha Coenen
|KTM
|77
|11
|Liam Everts
|KTM
|77
|12
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Yamaha
|54
|13
|Jack Chambers
|Kawasaki
|42
|14
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|Honda
|40
|15
|Oriol Oliver
|KTM
|36
|16
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|Kawasaki
|35
|17
|David Braceras
|Fantic
|25
|18
|Hakon Osterhagen
|Honda
|20
|19
|Hakon Fredriksen
|KTM
|18
|20
|Jens Walvoort
|KTM
|18
|21
|Kay Karssemakers
|Fantic
|16
|22
|Arvid Lüning
|GASGAS
|10
|23
|Bobby Bruce
|Kawasaki
|8
|24
|Cas Valk
|KTM
|7
|25
|Nicolai Skovbjerg
|Yamaha
|6
|26
|Federico Tuani
|Yamaha
|4
|27
|Emil Weckman
|KTM
|3
|28
|William Voxen Kleemann
|KTM
|2
|29
|Leopold Ambjörnson
|Husqvarna
|2
|30
|Dave Kooiker
|KTM
|1
2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Round Two – Horsham
For the full report see:
Beaton and Crawford share major ProMX spoils at Horsham
The inland Wimmera city of Horsham hosted the second round of the Australian ProMX Championship on April 7. A well-watered 1.7-kilometre hard-packed track and cool conditions greeted competitors, many of whom were racing at Horsham for the first time. 2024 marked the first time in seven years that the Doeen complex, run by the Horsham Motorcycle Club, has hosted the Australian Motocross Championship.
Dean Ferris and Wilson Todd dominated the MX1 and MX2 classes, respectively, last time ProMX visited Horsham, but neither of those riders would score a podium this year. Jed Beaton (CDR Yamaha) and Nathan Crawford (KTM) took a win and second place apiece. Beaton the round winner thanks to his win coming in the second Moto, both riders scoring 47-points.
Jed Beaton – P1
“Today went pretty well it was good to get a round win and rebound strongly from the opening round at Wonthaggi. The first race, I was just a little too cautious and didn’t make things happen when I had the chance, but hats of to Nathan as he raced well. But in race two, I wanted to get to the front and use my pace to get away much early and not after to battle in the last few laps, so it was good to be able to get that done as well. I was in a similar situation at Wonthaggi in race two and then fell, but I wasn’t going to let that happen this time and I stayed focus and strong right until the end. The team were pumped when I come off the track and it was awesome to see everyone smiling and happy. The bike was great all day and I had a lot of friends and family here to cheer me on.”
Nathan Crawford – P2
“I finished second overall on the day, splitting moto wins and ended equal on points. I’m stoked to get my first MX1 moto win – that felt really good! This MX1 class is stacked, but I felt strong all day, my starts were good and the day went really smoothly. I was top of the times in practice for a long time until the last lap, then in Superpole I finished second, then went 1-2 in the motos and tied on points for the round win. This has me really excited for the next round at Gillman!”
Dean Ferris – P4
“No podium, so I’m walking back to Queensland… To be honest it was a bit of a struggle today, but I kept at it and put myself in good positions each race only to crash and make it hard for myself. The team worked hard to give me what I needed, I just wasn’t about to execute on the day and need to get back on track right away so its back to work and get things in place for the next round at Gilman in a months’ time<.”
Kirk Gibbs – P7
“It was a decent day all-in-all and a podium is always a plus! I struggled a tiny bit in the first moto, as the front group broke away and I was in my own land, riding by myself. After that though, I had a bit more fight in that last moto, which was a lot better. I got up to P3 and that put me third overall, so it’s awesome to get back on the podium and hopefully it’s the first of many more to come this year!”
Todd Waters – P9
“It was a super-difficult for me personally. I couldn’t get a feeling and gnarly hardpack tracks aren’t really my game. I cleaned up my starts, but I’m super-disappointed that I fell backwards during both races. I’ve got a lot of work to do, so we’ll keep chipping away. I can’t thank the Raceline Husqvarna Team enough for the work they’ve put in this week. I take my hat off to Rhys (Budd in MX2), who rode unreal, and we’ll keep working and try and get ourselves back up where we belong.”
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jed BEATON
|Yamaha
|91
|2
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|86
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|79
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Yamaha
|68
|5
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|64
|6
|Luke CLOUT
|Kawasaki
|64
|7
|Kirk GIBBS
|GasGas
|62
|8
|Brett METCALFE
|Kawasaki
|54
|9
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|52
|10
|Zachary WATSON
|Husqvarna
|42
Pirelli MX2
In the MX2 points, Connolly already holds a comfortable 26-point lead over Ferguson, with Kingsford a further six-points back.
After taking third in the opening moto, Rhys Budd was seventh in the second and final encounter, which was still enough to secure him second overall for the round. That 34-point haul elevated him to fourth in the MX2 championship standings..
Rhys Budd
“Overall, it was a fairly positive day here. My 3-7 moto scores were good enough for second overall and obviously I’m pretty surprised by that – I guess I was more consistent than other people. We were on the box, which is our goal, and I’m happy to walk away from the day with some good points and some hardware. I can’t complain too much, but I want to be more towards the front at the next round in both motos.”
Byron Dennis
“It was definitely a good day out here at Horsham. I ended up P3 for the day and took my first MX2 podium, so I’m super-pumped on that! I didn’t achieve the best moto results, but we got it done in the end. I took a lot of things out of today and I’m looking forward to heading to round three to keep learning and chasing the results we’re looking for.”
Kayden Minear
“Today was an up-and-down day. I finished P4 in the first moto and was really happy with how I rode. In the second moto I got off to a good start, but unfortunately got a rock stuck in my rear brake. Overall though, I’m very happy with my riding and I’m taking lots of positives from today. I’m happy with where I’m sitting in the championship coming into Gillman.”
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|Honda
|97
|2
|Noah FERGUSON
|Honda
|71
|3
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|65
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Husqvarna
|62
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|55
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|53
|7
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|52
|8
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Yamaha
|52
|9
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|46
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Honda
|46
Maxxis MX3
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points Top 10
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|82
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|76
|3
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|76
|4
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|75
|5
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|72
|6
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|51
|7
|Seth SHACKLETON
|Honda
|47
|8
|Max COMPTON
|GasGas
|41
|9
|Kayden STRODE
|Honda
|38
|10
|Jake CANNON
|Honda
|36
Fox Racing MX85 Cup
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Levi TOWNLEY
|Yamaha
|47
|2
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha
|47
|3
|Cooper DANAHER
|KTM
|38
|4
|Cooper BOWMAN
|Husqvarna
|36
|5
|Seth THOMAS
|GasGas
|30
|6
|Kyle HARVEY
|KTM
|30
|7
|Levi FARR
|KTM
|26
|8
|Nate PERRETT
|KTM
|25
|9
|Connor FEATHER
|Husqvarna
|23
|10
|Nixon DARRAGH
|Husqvarna
|22
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)