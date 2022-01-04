Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 4, 2022
What’s New:
- AMA Supercross ready for take off
- Jack Holder claims NSW Speedway title in Kurri Kurri
- Danilo Petrucci knocked out of Dakar with mechanical issue
- The Aussies in Dakar Rally 2022 so far…
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
AMA SX ready for take off!
The opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship gets underway this weekend at Angel Stadium, Anaheim in America.
With no races at the California stadium in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first of three races at the venue this season, as it will also host rounds four and six.
Other California venues back on the 17-round schedule for 2022 are Oakland and San Diego.
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
• Round 1 – January 8, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA.
• Round 2 – January 15, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA
• Round 3 – January 22, Petco Park, San Diego, CA
• Round 4 – January 29, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA
• Round 5 – February 5, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
• Round 6 – February 12, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA
• Round 7 – February 19, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
• Round 8 – February 26, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
• Round 9 – March 5, Daytona Intl. Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
• Round 10 – March 12, Ford Field, Detroit, MI
• Round 11 – March 19, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
• Round 12 – March 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
• Round 13 – April 9, Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO
• Round 14 – April 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, GA
• Round 15 – April 23, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
• Round 16 – April 30, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
• Round 17 – May 6, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
Jack Holder claims NSW Speedway title in Kurri Kurri
From FIMSpeedway
FIM Speedway Grand Prix first reserve Jack Holder kicked off 2022 in fine style after lifting the New South Wales State Championship on Sunday. The Torun favourite topped the podium at Kurri Kurri, defeating Sam Masters, Josh Pickering and Ben Cook in the A Final.
Holder raced to 12 points in the heats – a tally bettered by former Aussie champion Masters on 14 and Pickering on 13.
All three riders earned automatic qualification for the A Final, with Ben Cook defeating Maurice Brown, Matthew Gilmore and Zach Cook in the B Final to complete the A Final line-up.
Holder then got the verdict in his biggest meeting of an Aussie summer, which has seen the Australian Championship and FIM Oceania Championship cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions Down Under.
He could be in for a much busier European summer this year as he lines up for Torun in Poland and Sheffield in the SGB Premiership. He is also first in line for a SpeedwayGP call-up if any of the series regulars are forced out of a round due to injury, illness or other reasons.
Holder’s triumph in the NSW Championship follows back-to-back title wins for Justin Sedgmen in the Victorian and South Australian State Championships in December.
Sedgmen topped the SA podium in Gillman on December 28, beating Fraser Bowes, Brayden McGuinness and Zane Keleher in the A Final.
This followed his Victorian title triumph on home track Mildura ahead of Jordan Stewart, James Pearson and Fraser Bowes on December 18.
A top-four finish in an Australian state championship ensures riders qualify for a UK visa, if they do not have one already, although an increasing number of Aussie riders are now seeking team places in the Polish leagues.
Danilo Petrucci knocked out of Dakar with mechanical issue
Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Danilo Petrucci suffered a technical issue early on in Stage 2 of the 2022 Dakar Rally, bringing his rally to a premature end, with a helicopter apparently needing to be called in around the 150 km mark.
The issue ends Petrucci’s chances of an official placing result, however he’ll be able to continue regardless.
He had finished Stage 1 in an extremely strong 13th place position overall, running 33m29s off early leader Daniel Sanders, and shared, “I’m really, really happy to finish my first real Dakar stage. I was so nervous at the start. Generally, all went ok for me but the 120 kilometers after the refueling seemed really, really long for me, especially with the big dunes.”
We’ve had no statement as yet on the mechanical issue or his thoughts after Stage 2.
The Aussies in Dakar Rally 2022 so far…
For the full Stage 2 run-down see:
Toby Price in Dakar Stage 2 top five | Sanders opens stage, finishing P28
The 2022 Dakar Rally kicked off with mixed results for the Aussies, with Daniel Sanders catching attention with the prologue win prior to Stage 1, allowing him to pick a 15th place start for the first full stage.
Two-time winner Toby Price seemed to be playing it safe in eighth, with Andrew Houlihan finished the prologue in 115th.
Stage 1 saw riders complete the Ha’il to Ha’il loop with 334 km special, and Daniel Sanders again proved the force to be reckoned with, claiming another stage win for GasGas, while navigation issues saw Toby Price lose significant time, dropping to P22. Houlihan proved consistent however, taking P117 for the day.
Stage 2 brings us up to date, with Sanders having navigation issues and ending up with a 10-minute penalty, to claim 28th for the day, and moving down to seventh overall, with the penalty dropping him from third.
Daniel Sanders
“Stage 2 was a super fun stage until km220 I took the wrong track and ended up on the wrong side of a valley and couldn’t find the waypoint I lost 30 minutes here. Dropped to 3rd overall, 3 mins off the lead. Early days still in this crazy race, let’s see what tomorrow brings.”
Price however finished the stage in P5, and now sits in 15th overall, just under 33-minutes off current leader Sam Sunderland, who leads from Adrien Van Beveren and Matthias Walkner.
Toby Price
“Today was a little better! Got a better result but lost some time. Most of the guys did a good navigation day, but we are in one piece, the bike feels good and I’m comfortable… plenty more days to come!”
Houlihan improved to a P112 result for Stage 2.
With 10 stages yet to run, there’s plenty of race left.
|Dakar 2022 Provisional Standings after Stage 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Team/Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sam Sunderland
|GasGas
|08h31m29
|2
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|+00h02m51
|3
|Matthias Walkner
|Red Bull KTM
|+00h04m08
|4
|Skyler Howes
|Husqvarna
|+00h09m59
|5
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Sherco TVS
|+00h10m55
|6
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Monster Energy Honda
|+00h12m31
|7
|Daniel Sanders
|GasGas
|+00h13m29
|8
|Stefan Svitko
|Slovnaft
|+00h17m39
|9
|Aaron Mare
|Hero Motosports
|+00h18m41
|10
|Joan Barreda Bort
|Monster Energy Honda
|+00h20m25
|11
|Kevin Benavides
|Red Bull KTM
|+00h20m47
|12
|Ross Branch
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|+00h22m21
|13
|Xavier De Soultrait
|Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna
|+00h31m55
|14
|Mason Klein
|Bas Dakar KTM
|+00h32m26
|15
|Toby Price
|Red Bull KTM
|+00h32m48
|16
|Andrew Short
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|+00h35m59
|17
|Daniel Nosiglia Jager
|Rieju – FN
|+00h40m31
|18
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Hero Motosports
|+00h45m13
|19
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Monster Energy Honda
|+00h46m21
|20
|Jan Brabec
|Strojrent Racing
|+00h50m32
|2022 Dakar Rally schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start/Finish
|Distance | Special
|STAGE 3
|Tues, Jan 4, 2022
|Al Artawiyah > Al Qaysumah
|554 km | 368 km
|STAGE 4
|Wed, Jan 5, 2022
|Al Qaisumah > Riyadh
|707 km | 465 km
|STAGE 5
|Thurs, Jan 6, 2022
|Riyadh > Riyadh
|563 km | 348 km
|STAGE 6
|Fri, Jan 7, 2022
|Riyadh > Riyadh
|635 km | 421 km
|REST
|Sat, Jan 8, 2022
|Riyadh
|–
|STAGE 7
|Sun, Jan 9, 2022
|Riyadh > Al Dawadimi
|700 km | 401 km
|STAGE 8
|Mon, Jan 10, 2022
|Al Dawadimi > Wadi Ad Dawasir
|828 km | 394 km
|STAGE 9
|Tues, Jan 11, 2022
|Wadi Ad Dawasir > Wadi Ad Dawasir
|490 km | 287 km
|STAGE 10
|Wed, Jan 12, 2022
|Wadi Ad Dawasir > Bisha
|757 km | 374 km
|STAGE 11
|Thurs, Jan 13, 2022
|Bisha > Bisha
|500 km | 345 km
|STAGE 12
|Fri, Jan 14, 2022
|Bisha > Jeddah
|676 km | 163 km
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate