AMA SX ready for take off!

The opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship gets underway this weekend at Angel Stadium, Anaheim in America.

With no races at the California stadium in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this will be the first of three races at the venue this season, as it will also host rounds four and six.

Other California venues back on the 17-round schedule for 2022 are Oakland and San Diego.

2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule

• Round 1 – January 8, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA.

• Round 2 – January 15, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

• Round 3 – January 22, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

• Round 4 – January 29, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

• Round 5 – February 5, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

• Round 6 – February 12, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

• Round 7 – February 19, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

• Round 8 – February 26, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

• Round 9 – March 5, Daytona Intl. Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

• Round 10 – March 12, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

• Round 11 – March 19, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

• Round 12 – March 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

• Round 13 – April 9, Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

• Round 14 – April 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta, GA

• Round 15 – April 23, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

• Round 16 – April 30, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

• Round 17 – May 6, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Jack Holder claims NSW Speedway title in Kurri Kurri

From FIMSpeedway

FIM Speedway Grand Prix first reserve Jack Holder kicked off 2022 in fine style after lifting the New South Wales State Championship on Sunday. The Torun favourite topped the podium at Kurri Kurri, defeating Sam Masters, Josh Pickering and Ben Cook in the A Final.

Holder raced to 12 points in the heats – a tally bettered by former Aussie champion Masters on 14 and Pickering on 13.

All three riders earned automatic qualification for the A Final, with Ben Cook defeating Maurice Brown, Matthew Gilmore and Zach Cook in the B Final to complete the A Final line-up.

Holder then got the verdict in his biggest meeting of an Aussie summer, which has seen the Australian Championship and FIM Oceania Championship cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions Down Under.

He could be in for a much busier European summer this year as he lines up for Torun in Poland and Sheffield in the SGB Premiership. He is also first in line for a SpeedwayGP call-up if any of the series regulars are forced out of a round due to injury, illness or other reasons.

Holder’s triumph in the NSW Championship follows back-to-back title wins for Justin Sedgmen in the Victorian and South Australian State Championships in December.

Sedgmen topped the SA podium in Gillman on December 28, beating Fraser Bowes, Brayden McGuinness and Zane Keleher in the A Final.

This followed his Victorian title triumph on home track Mildura ahead of Jordan Stewart, James Pearson and Fraser Bowes on December 18.

A top-four finish in an Australian state championship ensures riders qualify for a UK visa, if they do not have one already, although an increasing number of Aussie riders are now seeking team places in the Polish leagues.

Danilo Petrucci knocked out of Dakar with mechanical issue

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Danilo Petrucci suffered a technical issue early on in Stage 2 of the 2022 Dakar Rally, bringing his rally to a premature end, with a helicopter apparently needing to be called in around the 150 km mark.

The issue ends Petrucci’s chances of an official placing result, however he’ll be able to continue regardless.

He had finished Stage 1 in an extremely strong 13th place position overall, running 33m29s off early leader Daniel Sanders, and shared, “I’m really, really happy to finish my first real Dakar stage. I was so nervous at the start. Generally, all went ok for me but the 120 kilometers after the refueling seemed really, really long for me, especially with the big dunes.”

We’ve had no statement as yet on the mechanical issue or his thoughts after Stage 2.