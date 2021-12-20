Australia’s SX Global to manage World SX Championship in 2022

Australian company SX Global has been announced as the manager and promoter of the FIM Supercross World Championship, which will kick off next year, in a contract set to cover the next 10-years. This marks the first time an FIM World Championship will be conducted by an Australian-based company.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“After a strong and fruitful relationship over the last two decades between FIM, Feld Entertainment and AMA, it is now time to start a new journey to ensure a bright future for Supercross. In order to support the growth and commercial viability of the series, the FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and the ability to deliver a first class FIM Supercross World Championship. The new series will offer exciting races thanks to the passion and extended experience of the SX Global team, with a plan that will gradually expand the Championship to new countries and territories across the world.”

SX Global brings together the creators of the former AUS-X Open Supercross Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson, alongside Tony Cochrane, the founding chairman and driving force behind the creation, development and growth of the V8 Supercars Championship in Australia. Adam and Ryan share deep experience in Supercross, having created and hosted a number of highly successful FIM Oceania Championship events since 2015.

Tony Cochrane – President SX Global

“It’s been a tremendous journey over the past five months to bring our team together with some of the most experienced people in all facets of motorsports now coordinating a sharp focus on Supercross and its global expansion. We would very much like to thank the FIM for their strong support of our vision and plan and in particular its President, Jorge Viegas, who has shown great leadership in working to bring this together in such a short timeframe. Fans have been demanding world class Supercross in so many countries – it’s a special day for all of those fans and at the end of the day, fans are our No. 1 consideration.”

Adam Bailey – Managing Director – Motorsport

“Supercross’s popularity and growth globally has surged in recent years, so it’s fitting we can now take the sport to the world stage. We intend to uncover new Supercross champions from all corners of the globe while celebrating and elevating current riders to be true international stars. We’ll showcase their incredible athletic ability and fearlessness to the world. We look forward to working collaboratively with the entire motorcycling industry to showcase Supercross to the world.”

Ryan Sanderson – Managing Director – Commercial

“The best part of Supercross is it appeals to all ages; it’s going to be special for fans to see the world’s best riders competing for ultimate glory. While we want the series to be a level above in terms of what’s happening on track, equally fan experience will be front and centre in our decision making to ensure we create memorable moments for both fans and viewers at each event. Supercross’ offering is unique as a dynamic sport delivered in a family friendly environment combining live action and entertainment. SX Global is going to bring you the best stadiums in the world, highest level of production, pyrotechnics, music, and excitement. We can’t wait!”

Complementing this highly experienced team will be one of the world’s leading financial powerhouses with an established track record of investment in global sport properties, to be announced when SX Global officially unveils its plans for the 2022 FIM Supercross World Championship along with confirmation of new partnerships early in the new year.

With a wealth of global motorsports experience, SX Global is an exciting organization to truly take world Supercross to new heights on behalf of the FIM. Utilizing this experience, the new entity SX Global is now preparing to bring Supercross to a world class global level as the promoter of the FIM Supercross World Championship and reach out to the millions of supercross fans around the globe.

Further details on both the FIM Supercross World Championship and SX Global will be announced in January 2022.

AORC 2022 Calendar breaks cover – 12 rounds, four states

The 2022 AORC calendar will see the teams and riders compete in four states across the 12 rounds with some new locations, past events returning and favourites back in business. The 2022 championship will test each rider from junior riders right through to the world’s best who compete in the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore.

The popular double-header format returns with Rounds 1 & 2 kickstarting the year in Queensland at a soon to be announced venue on March 12-13.

Rounds 3 & 4 are again in Queensland, this time in Mackay, around 1000 km north of Brisbane. This event will be held April 8-9 and will see the Penrite ProMX Championship Presented By AMX Superstores series alongside the AORC in what will be a fantatic showcase of the best in Australian off-road racing.

Rounds 5 & 6 takes the championship south to perennial favourite Kyogle, NSW in the picturesque surrounds of the Northern Rivers region, around an hour inland from Byron Bay.

After a few attempts that were cruelled by external issues, the Nowra, NSW locale will host Round 7 & 8. The south Coast region is a perfect setting for the AORC, some hour south of Wollongong and a couple of hours south of Sydney.

For Rounds 9 & 10 the Championship heads (slightly) west to Kingston, SA for the first time since 2018. Kingston SE is a coastal town located in the state’s south-east coastline on the shores of Lacepede Bay, some 240 kms southeast of Adelaide.

The finale of the of 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore Rounds 11 & 12 will see the teams load their trucks onto the Spirit of Tasmania as we head south to Tasmania for the first time in the Championship’s history. This landmark event will be based out of Wynyard on the state’s North West coast, just an hour west of the ferry terminal in Devonport.

Motorcycling Australia CEO – Peter Doyle

“The AORC management team have worked hard to ensure the Championship can come roaring back into action for 2022. We believe this well-rounded and diverse calendar offers sensational racing at venues riders have been to before as well as providing some new challenges. With strong backing from terrific event partners and Championship sponsors, large turnouts expected and our host clubs ready to do make it all happen; we know riders can’t wait to get stuck into the full 2022 Championship year.”

2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship,

presented by MXstore Calendar

Round Round Date Round 1 & 2 TBC, QLD 12-13 March, 2022 Round 3 & 4 Mackay, QLD 8 – 9 April, 2022 Round 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW 16 – 17 July, 2022 Round 7 & 8 Nowra, NSW 6 – 7 August, 2022 Round 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA 17 – 18 Sept, 2022 Round 11 & 12 Wynyard, TAS 8 – 9 Oct, 2022

MotoX Skins event to headline Australian MX Invitational in Nowra

MAP Event Group have revealed that the Australian Motocross Invitational & Monster Truck Madness events will take place at Nowra Speedway on Saturday the 19th & Sunday the 20th of February 2022.

Headlining the Saturday (5pm-8pm) line up will be the first ever $20,000 MotoX Skins – Invitation only Pro Motocross event presented by Motorex, Maxxis and Shannons Insurance. 4000 tonnes of dirt will be moved into the Nowra Speedway and a purpose built Motocross track will be shaped to create a great spectacle.

MotoX Skins will feature 15 MX1,15 MX2 & 10 MX3 riders competing in a unique short course round robin race format. The top five riders will advance to the final shootout. With $20,000 cash is up for grabs, the higher you finish the more cash you earn!

Current Australian Champion Luke Clout (CDR Monster Energy Yamaha) was the first to receive an invitation and jumped at the opportunity to compete in front of the 4000 fans expected.

Luke Clout – CDR Monster Energy Yamaha

“The timing for MotoX Skins is great, It allows us valuable competition seat time prior to the ProMX Championships. Having the opportunity to race in front of solid crowds with an exciting race format will be fun. CDR Monster Energy Yamaha will be bringing our full factory set up, we look forward to meeting the fans and gaining great exposure for our sponsors.”

It’s not just the best Motocross riders competing on Saturday, Monster Truck Madness featuring 1500hp Tropical Thunder Monster Truck is ready to destroy everything in its path, additional entertainment will also feature in the Saturday twilight program.

Sunday 20th February (12pm-3pm) MotoX Future Stars will hit the short course Motocross Track featuring Australia’s best juniors, women’s & amateurs in a variety of classes.

Sundays program will feature Monster Truck Madness and with a crowd favourite Demolition Derby to finish the program. Additional entertainment will soon be announced including some very special guests making this one weekend of motorsport you do not want to miss.

Trade displays, Industry activations, rider signings and much more will be on hand.

The Australian Motocross Invitational & Monster Truck Madness was confirmed following the cancellation of the 2021 Australian Supercross Championship and made possible with the support of the NSW Regional Accelerated Events Fund designed to stimulate events back into regional towns.

Mark Petersen – MAP Events Group

“The Shoalhaven has been heavily effected over the past two years, Fires, Floods & Covid travel restrictions have not made it easy for a region that relies heavily on tourism. This event will be a great way to kick off 2022 in the Shoalhaven.”

Limited tickets are being made available for the events and are expected to sell out. Single and Two Day Tickets go on sale Thursday 16th December via MAPevents.com.au or Trybooking.com with tickets starting from $20.00. ($100 for a family of four). A full line up of support classes and additional entertainment will be released in coming weeks.

Benavides and Howes ready for Husqvarna Dakar efforts

With just over two weeks to go before the biggest rally event of the year, Husqvarna Factory Racing are all set to take on the iconic event, held in Saudi Arabia for the third successive year. Armed with the latest edition of the Husqvarna FR 450 Rally, Luciano Benavides and Skyler Howes hope to start their 2022 seasons strongly with top results at the Dakar Rally.

Crashing out of the 2021 Dakar on stage nine, Luciano Benavides was forced to spend the start of his 2021 season recovering from an injury to his shoulder. Determined to get back on the bike and back racing as soon as possible, the young Argentinian returned to competition at the first round of the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship in Kazakhstan, where he claimed an impressive sixth place overall.

A solid seventh-place result at the Silk Way Rally further increased Benavides’ confidence and he was able to carry that momentum into the Rallye du Maroc where his consistency enabled him to secure another top-six finish. Now, heading into the 2022 Dakar, Luciano is back to full fitness and feels more motivated than ever to secure his best result at the legendary event.

Luciano Benavides

“2021 has been a long, tough year for me. It started well with the Dakar where I had good speed, but then my crash forced me out of the event. It took a lot of rest and training to get my shoulder up to strength, but thankfully I was able to get back on the bike quite early on and begin to build my pace again. The first couple of world championship rounds went ok at Kazakhstan and Silk Way, I was able to slowly build my confidence, but I knew I was a little bit off the pace. We spent a lot of time in the middle of the year developing the new bike and then when we rode it in Morocco it was definitely a big step forward for me. Not only did the bike perform really well, but it also helped me and my confidence – I felt comfortable straight away and from that the speed came more easily. The team have done an incredible job – many hours working and testing and I’m pleased with the result. Now, looking ahead to the next Dakar I’m happy with where I am both mentally and physically, and with my speed. The bike and the team are working really good right now, so I believe we have an excellent package for Dakar and will be able to fight for strong results. For sure, it’s going to be tough as always, but this will be my fifth Dakar and I think I’m better prepared than ever.”

Signing for the Husqvarna factory in April, Skyler Howes competed in his first international event for the team just over one month later at Rally Kazakhstan. The likeable American immediately impressed, converting his speed and enthusiasm into two stage wins.

Gelling well with the team and with the bike, Howes continued to deliver strong performances for the rest of the world championship season, mixing it with the more established racers while also gaining valuable experience along the way. Securing fifth place and finishing as the top privateer at the 2021 Dakar, Skyler is now looking forward to competing at the event for the first time as a fully supported factory rider and will be hoping to make the best use of his excellent navigational skills on the technical terrain while fighting for a top result.

Skyler Howes

“The year has gone really well for me – it’s been my first season as a factory racer and that has made a huge difference, it’s been great to just focus on my racing, which I feel is reflected in my results. Going into the Dakar in January, I’m definitely more prepared than I ever have been, but at the same time my goals remain the same – give it my all, stay safe, but try to come out the other side with the very best result possible. The Dakar is tough, and you can pretty much guarantee you’re going to have difficult days. The key is to keep looking forward and focus on that final result – that’s what keeps me going and keeps me motivated. The new bike we have been developing throughout the year has been another massive improvement for me. In years past, I’ve just turned up at the Dakar and often ridden a bike for the first time at that event. Now, I’ve been given the chance to not only spend a lot more time on that bike, but also have a massive input into its development. That’s had the effect that I feel really at home on the new FR 450 Rally and I’m looking forward to taking it to Dakar. At the end of the day, I’ll be happy if I give it my all and have fun, hopefully the final result will reflect that too.”

Marking the first round of the 2022 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship and awarding extra points due to its classification as an FIM Marathon Rally, the 44th edition of the Dakar is building up to be more important than ever.

Covering 12 stages from January 1 to January 14, and totalling close to 8,000 kilometres, the race promises to provide the ultimate test of endurance, speed, and navigation as it travels through the Saudi desert.

KTM Racing Team to run Gibbs and Crawford in 2022

KTM Racing Team will feature two riders in its enhanced motocross program for the 2022 season, signing a new rider line-up of former national champion Kirk Gibbs alongside Nathan Crawford.

Making a welcome return to KTM, Gibbs will compete aboard the race-proven KTM 450 SX-F next year, Ready To Race and motivated to challenge for another championship after the 32-year-old displayed race-winning form in 2021 on his way to fourth in the ProMX standings.

Previously experiencing significant success together, KTM and Gibbs captured the Australian MX1 championship in 2015 and the Queensland-based fan favourite is also a two-time New Zealand motocross champion in the premier class.

Kirk Gibbs

“I’m really, really excited to rejoin KTM for the 2022 season. We had a lot of great success for the six years that I was there between 2013 and 2018, I really enjoyed all of the people there and working with everyone in what was a really good atmosphere. Rejoining the KTM Racing Team is perfect for me, I feel right at home and I know the 450 SX-F really well, so we have big goals as we head into next season. I feel like I was ticking some boxes this year and we were making progress, but I think with the right support and a few little pieces that being with KTM brings, I’m confident that we can have a really successful season together.”

Crawford is a seasoned MX2 contender with grand prix experience and will join the orange ranks onboard a KTM 250 SX-F from the 2022 season. At 24 years of age, he is looking to return to winning ways when the gates drop after an encouraging end to this year’s shortened campaign where he earned P5 overall.

Nathan Crawford

“For me it’s a massive change and it has been super-refreshing. I spent a lot of time with KTM Group support earlier in my career and I’m excited to now be joining the KTM Racing Team for 2022 – I’ve always wanted to be on a KTM! Everyone I’ve dealt with so far has been unreal and I’ve completed my first laps on the bike now, which was a really positive experience already. It wasn’t something that took time to get used to, the 250 SX-F is unreal and I was comfortable straight away. I can’t wait for the new year to come to start getting into testing and spending some more time with the team as we get everything rolling.”

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“We are delighted to announce the KTM Racing Team motocross line-up for 2022 and have a duo of exceptionally talented riders with a wealth of experience under their belts. We are excited to welcome Kirk Gibbs back onboard the KTM 450 SX-F, on which he previously achieved so much success. He’s as driven and focused as ever and has gelled really well with the bike in early tests. Kirk brings a vast amount of knowledge which works hand in hand with our direction as a team in 2022. We are re-introducing an in-house 250 program and welcome Nathan Crawford on board the KTM 250 SX-F. Nathan is a very exciting young rider with a tremendous amount of talent, raw speed and ability. We look forward to the 2022 season and are thrilled to have an amazing group of people onboard heading back to the races.”

Norton to Motul Pirelli Sherco Race Team with Reynders and Coleman

Sherco’s presence in the 2022 national off-road racing scene has been given a massive boost with the signature of Victorian hotshot and desert racing specialist Callum Norton. The 21-year-old’s fresh challenge will see him ride French machinery under the Motul Pirelli Sherco Race Team banner alongside incumbents Jonte Reynders and Tim Coleman.

Norton and Reynders will compete in the 12-round Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) and Hattah Desert Race, while trials gun-turned extreme enduro star Coleman will be a fixture in the Australian Hard Enduro Championship.

Norton, who hails from Benwerrin, near the popular Victorian coastal town of Lorne, will also attempt to win the iconic Finke Desert Race on the booming Sherco 500 SEF Factory four-stroke.

The carpenter and golfer joins the distributor-backed Sherco outfit on the back of a stellar 2021 season, where he finished fifth outright at Finke and then grabbed the final podium spot at Hattah just weeks later.

He’s now ready to take the next step with Sherco and enhance his credentials as one of the nation’s finest off-road exponents.

Callum Norton

“I’m really excited to make the switch to Sherco in 2022. I’ve kept a close eye on the Sherco riders over the last few years, and I’ve been impressed. The bikes have been fast and solid, and they’ve always got to the finish line. That gives me great confidence in races like Finke, where I’m ready to take the next step and push for a step on the podium. The challenge of the AORC is one that I’m also relishing as well. I’ve lived near the bush all my life but as a junior I was more into motocross than enduro. That’s changed now, and I’m looking forward to making the most of this immense opportunity.”

Norton will also ride the 500 SEF Factory in the 2022 Hattah Desert Race, and then dial it back a horsepower notch in the AORC by campaigning the 450 SEF Factory in the E2 class.

Reynders will continue aboard the 300 SE Factory in 2022, where he will defend his open two-stroke crown at Hattah and set his sights on E3 class honours in the AORC. Reynders will also continue to compete in his home state of Tasmania on the back of a peerless 2021 season.

Coleman continues to recover physically a torrid 2021, but he’ll still be in the hard enduro paddock – whether riding or taking on an ambassadorial role.

Derek Grundy – Motul Pirelli Sherco Race Team Manager

“After yet another truncated season in 2021, we can’t wait to go racing in 2022, and of course, to welcome a rider of Callum’s calibre is a real fillip for the team and a nod to the rapid growth curve of Sherco in Australia. We are particularly looking forward to causing some massive disruption to the status quo at the sharp end of the Finke pack and showcasing just how potent our big 500 is. Jonte’s also ridden brilliantly in 2021 with exceptional speed, strategy and race smarts, and I can’t wait to see him deliver the goods, particularly in the AORC. And Tim’s a phenomenon: such a tough and likeable character and a man who represents the Sherco brand with aplomb. We’ll ease him into 2022 and see where it takes us.”

The Motul Pirelli Sherco Race Team will begin its 2022 season in March with the opening two rounds of the AORC in Victoria, followed by the Australian Hard Enduro kick-off on April 2-3.

Taylah McCutcheon joins Factory Honda for 2022

2018 Australian Junior Champion Taylah McCutcheon joins Factory Honda as she prepares for her biggest year ever. The hard charging 17-year-old from Queensland is turning pro after graduating from high school and has big hopes and dreams.

Taylah McCutcheon

“Honda Australia have been very supportive of women in racing and when I got a call from Yarrive Konsky I couldn’t believe it, seriously getting a call from Factory Honda is every riders dream. The talented Queenslander has already proven her ability against some of Australia’s best female racers and hopes to one day compete on the world stage. My family and I are very committed to racing next year, I am turning pro and we plan on spending a lot of time in Victoria preparing for the Women’s Championship, I also hope to get overseas to compete in some of the World MX Championship rounds.”

Honda Australia are supportive of women in racing and for 2022 are supporting seven female riders through their vast range of racing sponsorships including Factory Team. Honda Australia’s General Manager of Sales Tony Hinton welcomed Taylah.

Tony Hinton

“I witnessed Taylah racing in Wonthaggi at the MX OPEN, she is very talented, and we are fortunate to have her join Honda. Motorcycling is a sport enjoyed by everyone and we are encouraged to see an increase in the number of women racing motorcycles in Australia. We are proud to support women in racing and we look forward to a successful year ahead with our talented group of female racers.”

Women racing with Honda for 2022 are Emma Milesevic, Taylah McCutcheon, Maddie Brown, Tanesha Hartnett, Ebony Harris, Alysha Goulet and Maddison Healy.

Prado leads GasGas Factory Racing MXGP line-up for 2022

Gearing up for what will be its third season of FIM Motocross World Championship competition, GasGas will be channeling racing efforts through one team in 2022 – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

Continuing the quest for world championship trophies, with a young and talented rider line-up GasGas are aiming high with a renewed focus on MXGP and MX2 success. Leading the team into battle in the MXGP class is two-time MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado while in MX2, current world number four Mattia Guadagnini will compete alongside young German hotshot, Simon Langenfelder.

Heading into his third season of competition in the highly competitive MXGP World Championship, Jorge Prado can’t wait for the gate to drop at round one. Following two testing, yet highly rewarding seasons in the premier class, the Spaniard has overcome injury and illness to quickly establish himself as one of the main protagonists in MXGP. Bringing everything he has learned during the last two years to the table, Prado now has all in place to challenge for his third world title.

Jorge Prado

“It’s a really special feeling for me as a Spaniard to be competing for GASGAS with its Spanish heritage, I can’t wait to start racing in my new colors in February. To begin the season early is perfect for me as I prefer to race and already I feel great on the new bike, so I’m really excited for round one. I’ve learned so much during the last two seasons in MXGP and feel that I can improve my level even more in 2022. For sure it won’t be easy, and I’ll be racing against some of the best racers in the world who have much more experience, but I feel ready to battle with them once again. With what I’ve learned during the last two years I believe I can run up front more consistently and I’m excited to get the new season started.”

Leading the effort in the MX2 World Championship is fun-loving Italian Mattia Guadagnini. Undoubtedly the best rookie in the 2021 campaign, the 19-year-old secured two GP wins and four overall podium results on his way to placing fourth in the final standings. With a solid debut season under his belt, the Italian is eager to get things started in his new team colors, at the very same venue at which he secured his maiden MX2 class race win – Matterley Basin.

Mattia Guadagnini

“I’m really excited for the 2022 season and to be a part of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing is just amazing. The new colors are so good, and the set-up looks awesome! It’s great to stay within the same team structure as it’s like one big family, which is really important for me. All the hard work that we put in over the last year really paid off as I had such a great season in 2021, it was even better than I expected. For sure it was an amazing year and with another winter together I believe we can be even better in 2022 on the new GASGAS bikes. The first round isn’t too far away now and I‘m so excited to get started at Matterley Basin. It’s one of my favorite tracks and it’s where I won my first ever MX2 moto, so I have fond memories of that place. It would be amazing to start the season with a strong result there and carry that momentum into the rest of the year.”

Joining the team and beginning his third year of racing an MC 250F in the MX2 World Championship is Simon Langenfelder. Completing his first full season in 2021 (injury ended his 2020 campaign prematurely), the youngster established himself as a great starter with incredible consistency, ending the year in a well-deserved 10th place overall. Aiming to bring a touch more speed to the GPs in 2022, Simon is on the right path to contend for top-five positions on a regular basis.

Simon Langenfelder

“New team, same colors! It’s super exciting for me to continue racing on GASGAS bikes. With the support and guidance of this experienced team, I think I can really progress in the MX2 World Championship. I’ve spent a lot of time in Italy with my new teammates recently and everything is really positive. I’m really enjoying this new environment and team structure. This off-season isn’t quite as long as we had last year but for sure I can make improvements. One thing that I will be working on is my speed, to be faster through the opening laps of each race as the intensity after the gate drop is so high. But overall, the future looks really great, and I think 2022 will be the year that my results improve to the next level.”

Claudio de Carli – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“It is an exciting step and a big honor to be leading GASGAS in MXGP next season. With the riders that we have, Jorge, Mattia, and Simon, I strongly believe that we can challenge for both the MXGP and MX2 World Championship titles in 2022. There are just over two months to go before round one in February and we are already ahead of schedule to be ready for the opening round in the UK. We have three really talented riders and from a technical point of view, I know we have the best bikes out there. It’s the start of a new chapter and the team can’t wait to begin the new season with an all-new look.”

GasGas AMA MX and SX line-ups revealed for 2022

It’s onwards and upwards for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing team in 2022, with a returning line-up of talented and well-seasoned riders including Justin Barcia headlining the 450 effort on the proven MC 450F, with teammates Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown piloting the MC 250F in the 250 division.

With a solid year of experience racing – and winning – aboard the GASGAS MC 450F in 2021, Barcia heads into the new year with high expectations for himself and the team. Coming out explosive, in true fashion, at last year’s season opener, Barcia led GASGAS Factory Racing to its first win in the premier class at Houston SX, following it up with three more podium finishes in supercross.

He etched another “first” for the brand outdoors, claiming victory at the Spring Creek National and ultimately making four additional podium appearances throughout the summer. Joined this season byhighly accomplished race mechanic, Olly Stone, Barcia is feeling stronger than ever as he looks to be a permanent fixture on the podium in 2022.

Justin Barcia

“I’m really stoked for the second year on the team! The first year, we had so much fun and we worked really hard. We got two race wins, which was super awesome, but our goal is always to win the championship and that’s what we’re looking for in 2022. The team has changed a lot this year. I have a new mechanic, Ollie, which I’m stoked on; and we have a few other new guys on the team that are doing an awesome job. The whole GASGAS brand is really cool and it makes work a lot easier when you can have a lot of fun with the crew. We definitely have a strong team coming into this year and for me, I have my head down and working hard, having fun and ready to go for that championship!”

With the 250SX series split into Eastern and Western championships, team riders Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown are both super excited to divide and conquer from coast to coast aboard the MC 250F.

Entering his fifth season in the class, Mosiman has experienced his fair share of podium and top-five finishes but the 22-year-old has his sights set on race-wins in 2022. With a constructive off-season behind him, Mosiman is fired up to battle for the championship in both 250 categories this season.

Michael Mosiman

“It’s my second year on the team and I couldn’t be more excited for the season! The new guys we have are really experienced and we’ve been having a lot of fun in pre-season. I’m really excited about the quality of riding that we’ve been putting in together and I can’t think of a bad day that we’ve had on the track. All of us have had some pretty good battles banging bars and it’s just been really fun. I’m just looking forward to the season, the comradery is better, the familiarity is better, the bike is better and all-in-all, we have a really well-rounded program and I think you’re going to see that in the results.”

Lining up opposite his teammate in the 250SX class, Pierce Brown is ready to take on the 2022 season with a new race mechanic, Derik Dwyer, who brings years of championship winning experience to the relationship.

The 19-year-old Brown had a break-out ride at last year’s Daytona SX, coming away with a career-first podium finish, but his momentum was short-lived after suffering a thumb injury at the next round. He pushed hard to bounce back for the outdoor season but he wasn’t able to put together a full season on-track. Feeling fit, fast and on the gas, Brown is aiming for a strong and consistent year in 2022.

Pierce Brown

“Everything has been going great this off-season! We have a couple new faces on the team – I have a new mechanic, Derik Dwyer, and a new trainer, Wil Hahn, that came along halfway through outdoors last season. With those two added to the program, I feel like everything is coming together and I’m really stoked! I feel like I haven’t been this prepared for a season so far in my career, so it’s shaping up to be a really good year. Everyone on the team gels super well. We ride together every day and go to the gym together every day so it definitely makes things easier when you’re having fun. I’m excited! We’re going to turn some heads, for sure!”

With Team Manager Tyler Keefe in charge of the program for its second year, the team is stoked to welcome our new Crew Chief Josh Wisenor, who comes to GASGAS with years of top-level experience in the paddock. Additionally, race mechanics Olly Stone (Barcia) and Derik Dwyer (Brown) complete a solid trio with returning wrench Jay Burgess (Mosiman); and team trainer Wil Hahn will begin his first full season with the team in 2022.

Tyler Keefe

“Going into the second year with the GASGAS brand is very exciting. I think the first year went really well and we had some really good race results but honestly, we had a lot of positive momentum for the brand and for the riders. Bringing the fun back into our sport a little bit and getting creative on some marketing things has been fun and I think a breath of fresh air for the motorcycle industry and also for the Troy Lee Designs brand. Looking into 2022, having the same riders to build off of is exciting, and we’ve brought in some new crew members to help elevate the team, as well as our new trainer, Wil Hahn. We’ve been having a lot of fun and the whole team is working well together, so I think we’ll have some breakthrough races this year. The 250 guys are at a point to make a statement for themselves and solidify themselves as one of the guys to beat. Justin had a great season in 2021, so with him fine-tuning some things here and there, he’s going to build off that and try to be up front every single week. It should be exciting!”