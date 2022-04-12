Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 12, 2022
What’s New:
- Luke Clout out for ProMX season
- Dean Wilson injury update from hospital
- Jay Wilson cleans up at All-Japan Motocross Championship opener
- Daniel Milner seventh at Italian Enduro Round 3
- FIM releases Signals and Boards MXGP explainer video
- SX Global names new top execs Stephen Rogers & Nathan Prendergast
- Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Round 5 Report
- Toni Bou closes in on 16th X-Trial title at La Catedral
- Fueri and Tropepe top EMX at Trentino
- 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship Round Two – Mackay
- Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 13 St. Louis
- AORC 2022 reaches Mackay, QLD for Rounds 3 & 4
- MXGP Round Five – 2022 MXGP of Trentino
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Luke Clout out for ProMX season
Luke Clout started the season in perfect form, taking the two victories at Wonthaggi and had a two-second lead in the opening moto at Gum Valley before the incident occurred on the third lap, when he crashed and snapped his right tibia and fibula.
His chances of retaining the number 1 plate have well and truly evaporated as he will take no further part in the Pro MX series but aims to be back to contest the Supercross championship later in the year. He remained in a Mackay hospital overnight before flying to Brisbane on one of the first planes out and will have the leg operated on by renowned surgeon to riders, Dr Stephen Andrews.
Clout has surgery at 1300 this (Tuesday) afternoon on what has been diagnosed as a complex break.
Dean Wilson injury update from hospital
Dean Wilson has updated his followers on Instagram from the hospital bed after his AMA Supercross crash, revealing that he suffered a 10 inch laceration to his butt when separating from his bike in a crash, and has now undergone two surgeries, with one more to go.
Dean Wilson
“Sup guys, well not the report I wanted to be making, so first race of the night for me, second lap I went through the woops I was in seventh or something, and my rear wheel hit an edge and I went left into the hay bails and hit this little wall thing, I had to eject from the bike and I’m laying there hit pretty hard and I feel really really warm, and I’m laying in a pool of blood, blood everywhere. The Up and Star crew did a great job, bandaged me up as much as they could, and there was blood leaking everywhere. It was my ass cheek too, I think when I ejected the bike the footpeg got my ass, the laceration was 10 inches deep, the doctor said she could put her whole hand in it. We got to the hospital and I’ve got five doctors playing with my butt, can’t say I’ve had that before, had two operations that night, and I have another operation tomorrow. Kind of a weird injury, never had that before, but just wanted to thank everyone, and that’s where we are at, I pretty much made myself a second butthole. I’ve been laying on my side for the last 36 hours, so hopefully there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”
View this post on Instagram
Jay Wilson cleans up at All-Japan Motocross Championship opener
Jay Wilson has cleaned up in the 250 class at the opening round of the All-Japan Motocross Championship, going three-for-three at the triple-crown-style event, making for a great start to his 2022 season.
Jay Wilson
“What can I say. A great way to kick off the season here in Japan with the Factory Yamaha Racing Team with my girl with me on the podium. Triple crown format with 3 wins and Yamaha 1,2,3 on the podium in the 250 class. @toshiki_317 , @w.yusuke110 also first and second in the 450 class.”
Daniel Milner seventh at Italian Enduro Round 3
A day of competition under a warm spring sun saw the riders facing a route expertly designed by Motoclub Azeglio, divided into three very challenging special tests, not far from each other.
Daniel Milner completed the round at Cavaglià in seventh, just over a minute off leader Hamish McDonald who took the win. Completing the podium was Wil Ruprecht and Nathan Watson, while Brad Freeman was fourth, Steve Holcombe fifth and Andrea Verona in sixth, with plenty of big names gracing the results.
Daniel Milner – P7
“Round 2 of the Italian Enduro went a lot better, ended up seventh overall. Happy with the process over the last month with the help of Scott Lillis and Fantic Racing developing the bike to my style. We also worked hard on my weaknesses and now getting within the ballpark. Still got a bit to go but we are getting closer. Thanks to everyone behind me.”
Brad Freeman – P4
“I managed to come back in record time, and now I will try to get back to full strength for the World Championship first round. I’ve only been able to ride a couple of times in this period and I preferred to anticipate my return to regain my form, taking advantage of the unique race day in Cavaglià.”
Steve Holcombe – P5
“After the fantastic experience in the United States at the GNCC, I came back to Italy and immediately took part in the second round of the Absolutes. In Cavaglià I didn’t want to risk too much, in anticipation of the start of the World Enduro Championship, but at the next race I will try to improve on this weekend’s result.”
FIM releases ‘Signals and Boards’ MXGP explainer video
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has released a video about the signals, boards and other safety aspects which are used during FIM Motocross World Championship events.
The short video features Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Jeremy Seewer, along with Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who give a detailed explanation of their Grand Prix preparation on race day, the different flags and board signals that can be seen during the races and what they mean and how they react to each signal.
SX Global names new top execs Stephen Rogers & Nathan Prendergast
SX Global have announced two executive appointments that will play critical roles in its ongoing development efforts for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Stephen Rogers, formerly of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, has been named Chief Operating Officer and Nathan Prendergast, one of Australia’s most-experienced live motorsports and entertainment broadcast producers, will serve as Head of Television and Broadcast.
The two motorsports and entertainment veterans bring a combined 30-plus years of experience in executing premier global events in motorsports; including supercross, rallycross, freestyle motocross, road racing and drag racing, among others.
The FIM Supercross World Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including five events in 2022, from September through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the series to establish itself and build momentum. 2023, and subsequent years, will see the series expand annually between June and November.
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Round 5 Report
The FMF Camp Coker Bullet, round five of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) saw the end its southern travel for the season in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve with a weekend full of battles and near-perfect racing conditions.
Having a nearly flawless race was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley as he came through leading the opening lap of the race and continued to hold that lead throughout the duration of the three-hour long race. Kelley would earn his fifth-straight win of the season at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet and continue to hold the points lead in the National Championship points standings.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger steadily worked his way up through the pack during the race as he came through timing and scoring fifth on lap one of the race. Bollinger would continue to move up as he came through fourth and then up to third by the halfway point. Bollinger was not stopping there as he kept pushing himself. As he came around to receive the white flag, Bollinger would find himself in second with one more lap to go. Bollinger would hold onto second overall for the day, moving him into third in the points standings.
Coming through to earn third overall and his first podium of the season was Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would find himself back in sixth for the first couple of laps, but he would steadily begin to work his way up from there. As the white flag flew Baylor found himself in fourth but began to push and made the move into third overall on the last lap of the race.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong had an up-and-down day throughout the race as he got up to second place at the halfway point. An issue during his pit stop would halt DeLong for longer than he hoped for, and he would begin to push. However, he would fall back to fourth after pushing himself a little too hard as the checkered flag flew.
As the race got underway Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running towards the front of the pack for the first half of the race. As he came through on lap four though he would find himself in the fifth place position with a torn jersey. Ashburn would continue to ride in fifth for the remainder of the race.
After earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would come through second on the opening lap after returning to competition from a shoulder injury. Russell would continue to push but would find himself back in sixth place at the halfway point. He remained there until the checkered flag flew.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth suffered a get-off on the opening lap, which would cost him some time as he had to make a stop to get his bike straightened out. Toth would continue on, riding out the day in seventh in XC1 and 19th overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett came through to finish eighth in XC1 for his last race of the season in the GNCC Series.
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Benjamin Kelley (KTM)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Grant Baylor (GAS)
- Craig DeLong (HQV)
- Jordan Ashburn (HQV)
- Ricky Russell (GAS)
- Joshua Toth (KTM)
- Todd Kellett (YAM)
*Overall National Championship Standings
- Benjamin Kelley (150)
- Jordan Ashburn (97)
- Trevor Bollinger (89)
- Craig DeLong (86)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (69)
- Michael Witkowski (60)
- Josh Toth (56)
- Grant Baylor (53)
- Ruy Barbosa (49)
- Grant Baylor (38)
XC2 250 Pro
As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan jumping off the line to earn the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award and leading the opening lap of the afternoon race. As the race continued on it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski moving into the lead and holding onto that lead for the next three laps of racing. He would begin to feel the pressure from Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty as he came through just 1.3 seconds behind him on lap four.
Lafferty would make the pass and move into the lead on lap five, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Lyndon Snodgrass moving into second on the same lap. Snodgrass had made his way up from an eighth place start to the day, but he would be unable to catch Lafferty as he came through to earn his first-ever XC2 250 Pro class win, and fourth overall on the day. Snodgrass would come through in second and Witkowski would come through in third to finish out the day.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Michael Witkowski (YAM)
- Benjamin Nelko (HON)
- Thorn Devlin (HQV)
- Jonathan Johnson (BET)
- Evan Smith (BET)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Benjamin Herrera (KAW)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Lyndon Snodgrass (121)
- Michael Witkowski (118)
- Ruy Barbosa (87)
- Ryder Lafferty (84)
- Jack Edmondson (68)
- Benjamin Herrera (68)
- Angus Riordan (67)
- Cody Barnes (63)
- Benjamin Nelko (58)
- Thorn Devlin (57)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Moose Racing/Hammer Nutrition/Kenda Tires’ Eli Childers grabbing the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. It wouldn’t take long for a battle to ensue for the lead as Enduro Engineering/Coppersmith Racing/Husqvarna’s Jake Froman came through timing and scoring in first on the opening lap with Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through six seconds behind him. Johnson would be able to make the pass on lap two and would continue to push and place a gap between himself and the rest of the XC3 competitors.
Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes would move into second on lap two as he continue to push forward to battle for the win. Johnson would come through to earn his third win of the season, with Hayes coming through for another second place finish. Hayes continues to lead the points standings in the FMF XC3 class. Coming through in third for the day was Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth after working his way back through the pack from a sixth place start to the day.
Earning the Top Amateur Honors was Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis as he came through for a 21st overall finishing position and first in the 250 A class. Earning second in the 250 A class, and 24th overall on the day was Driven MX training/Coppersmith Racing/XC Gear’s Trevor Maley as he made his way into second on the Top Amateur podium at round five. Rounding out the top three Top Amateurs of the day was Precision Off-Road Racing/Husqvarna’s Tyler Palmer as he came through to earn third in 250 A and 25th overall.
WXC
In the morning race, it was on between the WXC racers, eight-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell and two-time AMA Motocross Champion Zach Osborne to see who would take the overall win. As row one took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede jumping out to grab the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. As row two took off it would be Russell and Osborne into the first turn together. The two would catch the WXC and check in with Steede right behind them.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones would be close behind them ready to strike. However, it would be Steede leading the pack on lap two as they came through with Russell and Osborne right behind her and Jones closing in on all three of them. The boys would take back over the lead and Jones would be able to make the pass on Steede for the WXC class lead. Jones would put her head down and push and make her way into the physical lead as the white flag came out.
Russell and Osborne would turn it up once again on the last lap and make their way into first and second overall. Jones would hold onto the WXC lead, earning her second win of the season and taking over the WXC points lead by five. Steede would come through to earn second in the WXC class and fourth overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would have a consistent day back in third place position in WXC, as she made some bike adjustments that just didn’t seem to jive with her during the race.
In the 8 a.m. youth race it was once again Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo earning his fifth consecutive overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo would move into the lead early in the race, but would battle with fellow YXC1 competitor, Peyton Feather at the halfway point. DeFeo would once again regain the lead on the next lap and begin to build a gap between the two until he saw the checkered flag flying. YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Ryan Amancio would come through to earn second overall and his class win at round five, followed by Peyton Feather in third overall and second in YXC1.
Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class podium with a third, and sixth place overall finish. Rounding out the YXC2 podium were Jacob McPherson and Jiggs Fustini who came through in second and third. Canyon Richards would come through to earn the 85cc (12-13) class win, followed by Brayden Baisley taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) win, as Travis Lentz earned the 65cc (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones was the winner of the 65cc (7-8) class, and Carter Gray came through first in the 65cc (9) class. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) class it was Addison Harris coming through to take the win, and Paisley Harris would earn her third-straight win in the Girls Jr. (8-11) class.
On Saturday morning in the Bike Micro race, it was Hunter Jones coming through to earn the overall win from the second row of the MXC2 class. This is Jones second class win, and first overall win of the season. Karson George came through second overall, first in the MXC1 class, while Trason Landrum earned third overall and second in the MXC2 class. Maverick Boyer and Brody Haugh rounded out the top three in the MXC1 class as Gage Lane earned third in the MXC2 class. Davey Fairfield earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, with Tripp Lewis earning the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win. Wesley Cunningham came through to earn the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, while Ryder Baricska brought home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class it was Sebastian Le Blanc earning the win, while Garrett Cox and Krew Burns rounded out the top three. Garrett Cox would also be awarded the class holeshot medal courtesy of Yamaha.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero was given out to Eli Boland, the father of youth motorcycle racer Brody Boland.
Toni Bou closes in on 16th X-Trial title at La Catedral
Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou claimed another win in Barcelona and remains unbeaten in the 2022 World X-Trial season after a fourth consecutive win. Gabriel Marcelli narrowly missed out on the final.
The 45th edition of the Barcelona Indoor Trial proved to be another spellbinding event for Toni Bou and the 4,800 spectators in attendance at the Palau Sant Jordi. The Catalan rider from the Repsol Honda Trial Team pulled off a fifteenth victory in ‘La Catedral’, where just five months earlier he had also triumphed, claiming a fifteenth indoor title in the process. Gabriel Marcelli, meanwhile, was hampered by last week’s fall and subsequent injury in Madrid and was unable to do better than seventh at the Palau Sant Jordi.
In the first round, riders were forced to tackle some technically demanding sections. Toni Bou posted the best first round score, with 8 penalty marks, while Gabriel Marcelli was just one step short of making the cut for the next round with a tally of 23 marks. In the second round, Bou was once again the best rider with 9 penalty points. The final saw a face-off between the Repsol Honda Team rider with rivals Adam Raga and Matteo Grattarola that went down to the wire, with the final victory once again clinched by the Catalan rider.
After today’s trial at the Palau Sant Jordi, Toni Bou goes into the break in the X-Trial World Championship calendar as clear leader, with an 87-point total and a 30-point advantage over Adam Raga, second in the overall standings. Meanwhile, with the two points earned in Barcelona, Gabriel Marcelli gains a position and moves up into fifth place in the general standings.
The next appointment for the Repsol Honda Trial Team in the X-Trial World Championship will be on Saturday, 8 October, six months from now in Andorra. There, Toni Bou will get his first chance to seal the X-Trial World Championship for a 16th consecutive time. The final round of the X-Trial World Championship will be on 21 October in Marseille.
Toni Bou
“I’m very happy with the way the night went. I did some incredible things but I also made a big mistake in the final. Possibly, I went in a bit nervously, I was a little short in the first step and it was surprising to stay there. Fortunately, we reacted quickly because I knew that the next section was very important and complicated and I knew that the trial would be won there. And that’s the way it turned out. Today I was able to score 22 more points in the championship. It’s incredible how we have started this X-Trial World Championship, with four out of four possible wins and I’ve only missed out on one bonus point in all the rounds. I’m very happy with the way things are going, even though Adam is in great form and is making it difficult for me. Now it’s time to disconnect from the indoor events, but I’m looking forward to going to Andorra.”
Results X-Trial Barcelona 2022
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nation
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|12
|2
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|16
|3
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|24
|4
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|16
|5
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|20
|6
|HAGA Sondre
|NOR
|21
|7
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|23
|8
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|25
X-Trial Standings after Round 4
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|87
|2
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|57
|3
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|39
|4
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|31
|5
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|18
|6
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|18
|7
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|16
|8
|HAGA Sondre
|NOR
|13
|9
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|4
|10
|COLAIRO Téo
|FRA
|1
Fueri and Tropepe top EMX at Trentino
Rounds two of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX Open Championships have concluded in Pietramurata with Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri and Millionair Racing Team’s Giuseppe Tropepe taking to the top step in their classes for the round of Trentino.
Fueri had the perfect weekend, celebrating a lot of firsts, including first race win, first 1-1 scorecard, first overall victory and first time leading the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship. Meanwhile Tropepe enjoyed his own success, winning in front of his home crowd here in Italy as he celebrated his first win in the EMX Open category.
EMX125
In EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat one, it was Alexis Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii who led the way ahead of Julius Mikula, Elias Escandell of RFME GASGAS MX JUNIOR TEAM along with Maximilian Werner of KTM Kosak Team who was right there also.
A few riders went down in the first corner, this included Janis Martins Reisulis. Meanwhile timed practice winner Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s started down in seventh, with the championship leader Cas Valk of Fantic Factory Team Maddii also starting outside the top 10.
Though Valk was very impressive in the opening lap as he was quick to make some passes and get himself into third. A lap later he also took second from Mikula as Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Karlis Alberts Reisulis got himself into fifth.
Zanchi then crashed as he showed down in 36th and did not finish the race, which was costly for his championship chase. Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 also crashed as he showed down in 31st.
K. Reisulis then passed Elias Auclair for fourth and a lap later the Latvian was ahead of Mikula too as he got himself into third after a nice battle with the rider from Czech Republic. Auclair then dropped to 7th as Escandell and Matteo Luigi Russi of Tech 32 went by. Auclair eventually did not finish the last two laps of the race.
Back at the front, Fueri was looking comfortable as he extended his lead over his teammate Valk. Though further behind them, Mikula crashed out of fourth and got going again in around eighth.
The focused shifted back to the front of the pack in the closing stages, as Fueri made a mistake which cost him previous time and allowed Valk to close right in. In the final few laps, we were treated to a close battle between the teammates for the race victory, with Valk not backing down until the pair crossed the line, as Fueri held on to win the race by just 0.533 seconds! K. Reisulis was third ahead of Escandell and Russi.
In the second race, there was some commotion in the start as a few riders went down in the first corner, this included championship leader Valk along with the likes of J. Reisulis and Mikula. Though it was Holiver Brizio who led the way with Antonio Gallego of RFME GASGAS MX JUNIOR TEAM, Fueri and Vitezslav Marek just behind.
By the beginning of the second lap, Fueri was already in the lead, as K. Reisulis got himself into 10th after passing Jaka Peklaj of SIXTYTWO Motorsport Husqvarna. The Latvian then made two more swift passes as he moved into to 8th and continued his charge to the front.
By the fourth lap, K. Reisulis was already in fourth as he set his sights on Marek and Gallego ahead. Marek was looking faster as he pushed the Spaniard but could not find a way around him until K. Reisulis went by both and only then Marek could find his own opportunity to get around.
Meanwhile Valk was making good progress as he edged closer to the top 10, while Fueri was getting comfortable in the lead as he had more than a 7 second lead over K. Reisulis who was second.
Fueri’s lead only continued to grow and by the chequered flag the Frenchman was 18.556 seconds ahead as he secured another race victory. K. Reisulis was second as Marek held on to third ahead of Van Erp who made a great comeback from the back of the field to fourth. Mikula also made a good recovery as he fought back to fifth. Meanwhile Valk managed to fight back to eighth.
With the perfect 1-1 score, Fueri took to the top step of the podium, ahead of K. Reisulis and Valk. A strong weekend here in Trentino for Fueri also means that he now leads the championship by nine points over Valk who is second, as K. Reisulis sits in third.
Alexis Fueri
“It was a very good weekend. I took the pole position of my group, two holeshots, two wins, it’s amazing. But the season is long and the championship has just started, it’s nice to take the red plate but now I need to keep it and I will work for that.”
EMX125 Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|22
|13
|35
|4
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|15
|16
|31
|5
|Russi, Matteo Luigi
|ITA
|KTM
|16
|14
|30
|6
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|10
|18
|28
|7
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|20
|27
|8
|Colson, Arnaud
|FRA
|GAS
|12
|7
|19
|9
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GAS
|14
|5
|19
|10
|Escandell, Elias
|ESP
|GAS
|18
|0
|18
|11
|Stenberg, Nico
|FIN
|KTM
|5
|11
|16
|12
|Barbieri, Mattia
|ITA
|GAS
|0
|15
|15
|13
|Werner, Maximilian
|GER
|KTM
|6
|8
|14
|14
|Valine, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|13
|0
|13
|15
|Rispoli, Brando
|ITA
|HUS
|0
|12
|12
EMX125 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|90
|2
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|82
|3
|Reisulis, K.
|LAT
|YAM
|56
|4
|Russi, M.
|ITA
|KTM
|55
|5
|Escandell, E.
|ESP
|GAS
|50
|6
|Mikula, Julius
|CZE
|KTM
|44
|7
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|43
|8
|Reisulis, J.
|LAT
|KTM
|42
|9
|Rossi, M.
|FRA
|KTM
|36
|10
|Zanchi, F.
|ITA
|YAM
|35
|11
|Marek, V.
|CZE
|KTM
|31
|12
|Heyman, C.
|GBR
|KTM
|25
|13
|Petit, Adrien
|FRA
|YAM
|20
|14
|Ernecker, M.
|AUT
|HUS
|20
|15
|Garcia, F.
|ESP
|GAS
|19
EMX Open
In EMX Open race one, it was Michael Sandner of Raths Motorsports who led the way ahead of Stefano Pezzuto, Raf Meuwissen of Raths Motorsports and Giuseppe Tropepe of Millionair Racing Team. Tom Grimshaw of Chambers Racing started well too and was running in fifth behind the leaders.
A couple of riders got caught up in a first turn crash, this included Jose Butron of JD Gunnex KTM Racing Team as well as Marcel Stauffer from Sturm STC Racing Team.
On the opening lap, Sandner crashed out of the lead which gave Pezzuto a FastTrack ticket into first place as Grimshaw snuck past Meuwissen into third.
While Sandner dropped quite a few positions as a result of his crash, he was quick to make some good passes after that, in order to catch-up with Brad Anderson who was fifth at the time. Anderson was defensive, but Sandner was able to get past him by the sixth lap.
Pezzuto led until lap six, as Tropepe was able to close in and make a pass stick. At the same time Sandner and Tomas Kohut of Osicka MX Team closed in on Anderson. Both eventually passed the Brit who dropped down to 13th by the end of the race.
Grimshaw then began to struggle as he was caught and passed by Meuwissen and Sandner, with the Austrian taking over third by the ninth lap.
Tropepe was getting comfortable at the sharp end, as he led Pezzuto by 3.967 seconds. Butron though was edging closer to the top ten and a few laps later the Spaniard, along with Simon Jost of Osicka MX Team and Jens Getteman passed Grimshaw, as the Brit eventually dropped down to 12th.
Butron continued his charge forward as he got by Kohut and then Meuwissen for fifth, as Meuwissen was also passed by Kohut and later Jost to eventually finish the race in 8th.
Tropepe went on to win the opening heat ahead of Pezzuto, Sandner, Stauffer and Butron who were the top five.
In race two, it was Sandner who led into the first corner, Tropepe was second ahead of Kohut and Croci, but Croci was fast to make a pass on Kohut to move into third. Meanwhile, just like in race one, Butron along with Stauffer, Krestinov and Anderson got caught in the first turn crash involving quite a few riders.
Stauffer made some nice passes on the opening laps and was already in 11th by the third lap with Meuwissen just ahead of him. But at the front of the field, Tropepe was closing in on the leader, as he set the fastest lap of the race, though Sandner was quick to respond bettering that time and giving himself some breathing room from the Italian in second.
De Bortoli went out of the second race, as he saw his championship go from bad to worse.
Kohut then started to push Croci for third, as Jost passed Pregel for fifth while Sandner got comfortable in the lead as he stretched it to 7.068 seconds.
In the closing stages of the race the fight for third between Croci and Kohut intensified as the pair made contact, with Kohut diving down the inside of Husqvarna rider to not only take third but solidify his spot on the podium.
Sandner went on to win the race ahead of Tropepe and Kohut. Though the podium looked a little different as Tropepe’s 1-2 result gave him the upper hand and a ticket to the top step of the podium, with Sandner second and Kohut on the third step of the box.
After round two, Sandner continues to lead the EMX Open Championship and is 24 points clear of Butron who remains second ahead of Meuwissen who is third with 60 points.
Giuseppe Tropepe
“Was a really consistent weekend. Yesterday the track was better and today was a bit more slippery, I got a good start in second position and stayed there. I am really happy about my riding after injury. I’m really happy and I want to say thanks to my team, my family and my sponsors for the opportunity.”
EMX Open Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Tropepe, Giuseppe
|ITA
|HUS
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|3
|Kohut, Tomas
|SVK
|KTM
|15
|20
|35
|4
|Stauffer, Marcel
|AUT
|KTM
|18
|12
|30
|5
|Croci, Simone
|ITA
|HUS
|11
|18
|29
|6
|Jost, Simon
|SVK
|KTM
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Getteman, Jens
|BEL
|GAS
|12
|13
|25
|8
|Meuwissen, Raf
|NED
|KTM
|13
|11
|24
|9
|Pezzuto, Stefano
|ITA
|KTM
|22
|0
|22
|10
|Van der Mierden, Sven
|NED
|GAS
|5
|16
|21
|11
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|16
|5
|21
|12
|Grimshaw, Tom
|GBR
|GAS
|9
|10
|19
|13
|Drdaj, Dušan
|CZE
|GAS
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Pergel, Bence
|HUN
|KTM
|0
|14
|14
|15
|Oxelmark, Jeff
|SWE
|HON
|3
|8
|11
EMX Open Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Sandner, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|90
|2
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|66
|3
|Meuwissen, Raf
|NED
|KTM
|60
|4
|Kohut, Tomas
|SVK
|KTM
|58
|5
|Ivanov, M.
|BUL
|HUS
|50
|6
|Tropepe, G.
|ITA
|HUS
|47
|7
|Grimshaw, Tom
|GBR
|GAS
|47
|8
|Van der Mierden, S.
|NED
|GAS
|44
|9
|Jost, Simon
|SVK
|KTM
|44
|10
|Croci, Simone
|ITA
|HUS
|37
|11
|Anderson, Brad
|GBR
|HON
|36
|12
|Stauffer, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|30
|13
|Knight, Liam
|GBR
|KTM
|28
|14
|De Bortoli, D.
|ITA
|HON
|27
|15
|Getteman, Jens
|BEL
|GAS
|25
2022 Penrite ProMX Championship Round Two – Mackay
See the full report by Mark Bracks:
Massive MX1 round up from ProMX Round Two in Mackay
Thor MX1 Race One
In THOR MX1, it did not take long for the hype and anticipation that followed Round 1 of the Championship to ignite onto the Gum Valley race track. In what can only be described as a frantic opening moto, it would be Factory Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris who would lead the pack from the gate drop, only to fall before the conclusion of lap 1.
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy and THOR MX1 Red Plate Holder Luke Clout would assume the lead position, where it appeared to be business as usual as Clout began to put together solid laps at the front of the field. However things would soon take a drastic turn for Clout, as a dramatic crash on the backside of the race track would see the defending Champion post a DNF and end his day at Mackay after a trip to the RaceSafe medical unit and subsequently being transported to local Hospital by Ambulance for further evaluation.
It would be Aaron Tanti on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy YZ450f who would inherit the lead position from team mate Clout’s misfortune. Tanti sprinted at the front of the field but would eventually succumb to the charge of class Rookie Kyle Webster on the Factory Honda Racing machine, securing the lead position with 9 minutes to go.
At the chequered flag for Moto 1, it would be Webster taking the win from Tanti in second, whilst a freight train of veteran experience battled for the final podium spot. Todd Waters finished in third on the Husqvarna Racing Australia machine, fending off charges from both GO24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe who would finish fourth and Dean Ferris who claimed fifth position.
Thor MX1 Race Two
Moto 2 saw multi time THOR MX1 Champion Dean Ferris take a commanding holeshot ahead of Aaron Tanti, Kirk Gibbs, Brett Metcalfe and Kyle Webster as the field battled for track position early. Kyle Webster began his charge to the front, first passing Metcalfe for fouth and then a mistake from Gibbs opened the door for Webster to move into third.
As the moto continued, it was Dean Ferris who used the 25 minutes plus one lap moto to return to race winning form after just his fourth gate drop back from retirement. Ferris was simply too strong maintaining track position and his trademark strong riding style to take the moto win, ahead of team mate Webster in second. A late moto charge from KTM Racing Australia’s Kirk Gibbs moved him past Tanti into third, as Todd Waters and Brett Metcalfe would also shuffle Tanti back in the final lap, with Waters claiming fourth and Brett Metcalfe a close fifth position.
Kirk Gibbs – P5
“Overall I’m reasonably satisfied with today. I qualified well in the Top 10 Shootout, but I struggled in that opening race and couldn’t seem to get into a groove. I ended up sixth, but it was a distant sixth. The second race was better for me – I got a good start and slotted into second, but made a little mistake and lost a couple of positions. It was really humid during that second race, but I was able to keep chipping away and make a pass for third with a couple of laps to go. The Mackay track was one of the better ones we’ve been to and made for decent, close racing, so all-in-all it was a good day.”
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Total
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|16
|25
|41
|3
|Todd WATERS
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|22
|15
|37
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|15
|20
|35
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|18
|16
|34
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Lochie LATIMER
|13
|12
|25
|9
|Caleb WARD
|9
|13
|22
|10
|Hayden MELLROSS
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Joel EVANS
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Joben BALDWIN
|11
|8
|19
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|8
|9
|17
|14
|Cody O’LOAN
|7
|7
|14
|15
|Cory WATTS
|5
|6
|11
|16
|Zachary WATSON
|4
|5
|9
|17
|Oliver MARCHAND
|6
|1
|7
|18
|Kye ORCHARD
|2
|4
|6
|19
|Beau DARGEL
|3
|3
|20
|Jesse BISHOP
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Zhane DUNLOP
|3
|3
Thor MX1 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|2
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|79
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|76
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|67
|5
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|65
|6
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|57
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|53
|8
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|9
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|47
|10
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|43
|11
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|41
|12
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|36
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|28
|14
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|24
|15
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|16
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|17
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|14
|19
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|12
|20
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|21
|Zachary WATSON
|9
|22
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|7
|23
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|6
|24
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|5
|25
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|26
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|3
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|3
|28
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|1
Pirelli MX2 Report
See the full report by Mark Bracks:
Pirelli MX2 wrap from ProMX Round Two at Gum Valley
In Pirelli MX2, Honda Racing Australia’s and class Red Plate holder Wilson Todd would pick up where he left off at Wonthaggi, executing a perfect holeshot and establishing great track position to spring away from the field in the opening laps.
Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd would mount a charge to attempt to stay with Todd in second position early. A cluster of riders battling for third position early would include WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Brodie Connolly, Husqvarna Racing Australia’s Dylan Wills and Gas Gas Australia’s Noah Ferguson.
As the laps continued, it would be Yamalube Yamaha’s Alex Larwood who would mount a charge to the front of the field, first passing Wills for third, then team mate Budd for second. At the finish, Todd would take the win, followed by Larwood in 2nd and Rhys Budd in 3rd. Dylan Wills and Noah Ferguson would round out fourth and fifth position respectively.
In Moto 2, Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would rebound after a fall in moto 1 to holeshot and lead early. Dobson showed great speed after being fastest qualifier in the morning session, but would again fall in a turn early in the moto. Wilson Todd assumed the lead position, with Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz securing second position from Dylan Wills and Alex Larwood. Jesse Dobson would rebound to charge through the field, coming back to third by the latter stages of the moto.
At the chequered flag, it was Wilson Todd maintaining his perfect streak in Pirelli MX2 with another moto win, with the Serco Yamaha tram mates of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson battling on the final laps, with Dobson returning the favour from Round 1 and edging out his team mate to take second position, ahead of Malkiewicz in 3rd.
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|15
|20
|35
|4
|Dylan WILLS
|18
|16
|34
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|20
|14
|34
|6
|Jesse DOBSON
|9
|22
|31
|7
|Noah FERGUSON
|16
|13
|29
|8
|Brodie CONNELLY
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Liam ANDREWS
|12
|9
|21
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|11
|8
|19
|11
|Kaleb BARHAM
|13
|6
|19
|12
|Tye JONES
|6
|11
|17
|13
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|15
|15
|14
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|3
|10
|13
|15
|Isaac FERGUSON
|8
|4
|12
|16
|Jayce COSFORD
|5
|5
|10
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|10
|10
|18
|Hugh McKAY
|2
|7
|9
|19
|Korey MCMAHON
|4
|3
|7
|20
|Blake FOX
|7
|7
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|2
|2
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|1
|1
|23
|Jai WALKER
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Standings Top 15
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|100
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|84
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|73
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|69
|5
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|59
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|58
|7
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|47
|8
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|46
|9
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|10
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|41
|11
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|39
|12
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|37
|13
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|33
|14
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|29
|15
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|26
Maxxis MX3
See the full report by Mark Bracks:
TBA
The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a fantastic display of speed and skill in Maxxis MX3. In Moto1, it was KTM mounted Ryan Alexanderson who would execute a holeshot and a perfect race, leading every lap on his way to claiming the chequered flag.
KTM Racing Australia’s Kayden Minear would battle with Connor Towill and Maxxis MX3 red plate holder Campbell Williams on his Honda Racing Australia CRF250r to secure second place. Late race falls from Towill and Williams would match with a late charge from Jack Mather who would claim third place at the flag.
Moto 2 would see a dominant display from Kayden Minear, who would maintain a small margin over Miles Gilmore at the finish as the pair claimed first and second in the moto. Campbell Williams would ride to a consistent third in the moto.
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|25
|14
|39
|3
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Myles GILMORE
|14
|22
|36
|5
|Jet ALSOP
|15
|18
|33
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|13
|16
|29
|7
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|10
|13
|23
|8
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|9
|11
|20
|9
|Jack MATHER
|20
|20
|10
|Thynan KEAN
|4
|15
|19
|11
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|5
|12
|17
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|16
|16
|13
|Hixson McINNES
|8
|6
|14
|14
|Jake CANNON
|12
|12
|15
|Cooper HOLROYD
|11
|11
|16
|Koby HANTIS
|10
|10
|17
|Deacon PAICE
|9
|9
|18
|Hunter COLLINS
|2
|7
|9
|19
|Cody KILPATRICK
|8
|8
|20
|Liam JACKSON
|7
|1
|8
|21
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|3
|3
|6
|22
|Connor TOWILL
|6
|6
|23
|Rian KING
|5
|5
|24
|Kobi WOLFF
|1
|4
|5
|25
|Koby TATE
|2
|2
Maxxis MX3 Standings Top 15
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|88
|2
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|82
|3
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|67
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|65
|5
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|60
|6
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|55
|7
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|50
|8
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|45
|9
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|40
|10
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|30
|11
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|30
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|26
|13
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|26
|14
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|23
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|22
Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 13 St. Louis
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main One
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb missed this 13th round of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida earlier in the week.
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Marvin Musquin, Vince Friese and Malcolm Stewart while championship leader Eli Tomac got squeezed out at turn one and was down in seventh place when the opening moto got underway.
Dean Wilson had a big crash a couple of minutes into the race that saw him curled up on the concrete next to the track until he was attended to by the medical crew.
Eli Tomac was fourth by half-race distance and looking for a way past Malcolm Stewart ,but the Husqvarna rider managed to hold Tomac out all the way to the flag to secure that third place.
Chase Sexton was the clear victor over Marvin Musquin.
450 Main Two
Marvin Musquin took the early lead in the second 450 Main of the night ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Vince Friese.
Tomac again not getting away too well and left himself with plenty of work to do. Malcolm Stewart went down pretty hard after clipping a tough-block.
Jason Anderson chased Musquin down and challenged for the lead a few times before the halfway mark but Musquin responded to stretch away again.
A pretty dominant win for Musquin that he celebrated with a heel-clicker over the line after fending off those earlier advances from Anderson.
Chase Sexton was a fairly lonely third while Tomac was a further 13-seconds behind in fourth. Justin Barcia fifth, ahead of Justin Brayton and Vince Friese.
450 Main Three
Eli Tomac finally got a good start and took the hole-shot ahead of Musquin and Anderson. Malcolm Stewart was fourth, Barcia fifth and Brayton sixth.
Chase Sexton worked his way forward as the laps progressed, passing Brayton, Barcia, Stewart and Anderson to move up to third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. Tomac led Musquin by three-seconds at this almost halfway juncture.
Tomac went on to take the win over Musquin but second place for the KTM man was enough to earn him the round victory ahead of Chase Sexton.
Marvin Musquin – P1
“It’s tough to win the Triple Crowns but my starts were awesome and the riding was good, I was trying to apply the best technique as possible. This track was awesome today, super technical, and I enjoyed it so much. I knew I needed to get a good start to win and that’s what I did. I was just trying to be consistent, as always. It was a fun race!”
Tomac’s 21-points for third overall extended his lead over Jason Anderson out to 56-points. With only four rounds now remaining it is safe to say that Tomac is on course for his second 450 AMA Supercross Championship victory.
Chase Sexton – P2
“It was good to come out and get a win in the first race. I felt good on the bike all day. I did some outdoor riding on our week off and then did a little supercross testing last week. We found some things, and I just felt more comfortable. My starts fell off the last two races, and everyone was on it; I had to kind of catch back up in that third one. Overall, it was a good step, and I’m happy to be healthy after all the crashes I’ve had. I’m just looking forward to building and going back to Atlanta Speedway.”
Eli Tomac – P3
“It was a good day and another good night for the championship points. It was hard-fought in the first two motos because I didn’t put myself with the lead group, so I was stuck behind in both of those first two. That was a little bit frustrating, but we never gave up, and then in the third moto, I got a really good holeshot and rode much better and found good lines on the track. It was a very technical track this week. It was a little bit of a slower track and a steeper track, so it was just a different feeling.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“This weekend was a bit odd for me. I found it difficult to get into a rhythm during the race and lock into my flow state. I still did my best in each main event and gave it everything I had, so I’m proud of that. We also made up some ground in the championship hunt and gained another point over third. There’s still plenty to race for going forward, so it’s back to work on Monday for the next weekend’s race.”
Justin Barcia – P5
“I had a good practice going, I qualified fifth and I was really happy with that. I had that weird crash on press day, which kind of threw me off a little bit, and I was pretty stiff all day but I pushed through it. I wasn’t comfortable in the Main Events, I struggled to get a flow and never felt like myself, which is disappointing because I really enjoy this track and stadium. I’m looking forward to Atlanta next weekend to get back on the box.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|1
|2
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|1
|3
|3
|23
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|4
|1
|21
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|2
|5
|19
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|5
|5
|4
|18
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|7
|7
|17
|7
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|6
|10
|16
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|8
|9
|15
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|3
|19
|6
|14
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|17
|9
|8
|13
|11
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|12
|11
|12
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|10
|12
|11
|13
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|12
|13
|14
|10
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|11
|18
|9
|15
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|18
|13
|8
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|15
|15
|15
|7
|17
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|19
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|16
|16
|19
|5
|19
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|18
|17
|17
|4
|20
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|21
|20
|20
|3
|21
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20
|21
|21
|2
|22
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE 22
|22
|22
|1
450 Championship Standings (Round 13 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Home
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|302
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|246
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|235
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|232
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|7
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|206
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Murrieta, CA
|152
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|141
|10
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|133
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|125
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Charlotte, NC
|116
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|101
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|98
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
|16
|Vince Friese
|Menifee, CA
|81
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|69
|18
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|65
|19
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|64
|20
|Alex Martin
|Clermont, FL
|62
|21
|Ryan Breece
|Athol, ID
|61
|22
|Max Anstie
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|55
|23
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|51
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|35
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|30
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|27
|27
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|23
|28
|Logan Karnow
|Amherst, OH
|21
|29
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, BC
|15
|30
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|14
|31
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|13
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick, MD
|12
|33
|Tristan Lane
|Port Orange, FL
|11
|34
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8
|35
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|8
|36
|Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
|5
|37
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|3
|38
|Brandon Scharer
|Chesterfield, SC
|1
|39
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|1
|40
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta, CA
|1
250 Main One
The big news heading into this round was that Cameron McAdoo would not contest the round due to a shoulder injury he recently suffered. McAdoo had provided the fiercest competition for Jett this season and looked likely to be the only rider with enough speed and consistency to challenge the young Aussie for the title.
Jett Lawrence took out the opening 250 race of the night in dominant fashion after coming from ninth through to the win after many of his competitors made mistakes.
RJ Hampshire had been quickest in qualifying but had to settle for second place after passing Mitch Oldenburg late in the race. Hampshire also set the fastest lap of the race.
250 Main Two
RJ Hampshire was not allowing Jett Lawrence any early advantage in the second Main, squeezing the Aussie out in turn one, to take an early lead, before a mistake in the whoops allowed Mitch Oldenburg through to the lead, while Jett was third. Pierce Brown meanwhile pulled over with a bike problem.
Jett Lawrence worked his way past Oldenburg for second place a couple of minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire was leading by just over a second at this juncture but then a red flag came out after Kyle Peters crashed heavily, and riders were sent back to the gates for a re-start. Peters was stretchered off the track but was conscious.
RJ Hampshire once again scored the holeshot ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith while Jett Lawrence was stuck in the pack. Jett quickly worked his way up to fourth but was three-seconds behind Hampshire with eight minutes left on the shot clock.
It only took Jett a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Hampshire but the Husky man came right back at him. Eventually though Jett broke away and went on to take his second victory of the night.
250 Main Three
Jett Lawrence fell early in the third and final 250 contest of the night and was down in 20th position with eight-minutes left on the clock. RJ Hampshire was leading the race at this point with a small advantage over Pierce Brown, while Phil Nicoletti was in third ahead of Kyle Chisholm and Mitch Oldenburg.
Pierce Brown took the lead from Hampshire and started to build a gap over the Husky rider. Jett Lawrence was up to 13th place with five-minutes left on the shot clock, but more than 20-seconds behind the race leader.
Pierce Brown had a handy advantage over Hampshire but a small fall allowed Hampshire to regain the advantage. Brown slipped to fourth due to that mistake, Nicoletti up to second and Chisholm third.
Lawrence was up to tenth with three-minutes left on the clock. The youngster not taking any risks while overtaking other riders, patient enough to wait for the right opportunity. By the last lap board Lawrence was up to sixth and then chased down Brown for fifth before the flag.
It was an emotional victory for RJ Hampshire, with Phil Nicoletti second, Kyle Chisholm third.
That victory also earned Hampshire the round win ahead of Lawrence and Oldenburg third.
RJ Hampshire – P1
“This is unreal. This has haunted me for so long, I can’t even get words out. I had good times in practice and felt a lot more comfortable on the bike. My starts tonight were unreal and you could tell we made a lot of progress because I holeshot every time I was on the track and led a lot of laps. I’m just so dang stoked for the team to finally get one of these. Big thanks to the guys that have been putting in the work behind the scenes. We put it together tonight, it was our night.”
With McAdoo out with injury, Jett’s 23-points for second extends his championship lead over McAdoo out to 34-points. RJ Hampshire is in third, seven-points behind McAdoo, and a single point ahead of Jordon Smith.
Next weekend in Atlanta we have the first of what will be two East-West showdowns for the season. Including the showdowns, there are three more points scoring opportunities for both the 250 East and 250 West competitions. In the 250 West contest Christian Craig leads Hunter Lawrence by 26-points.
Jett Lawrence – P2
“I was looking forward to maybe going for a clean sweep, even if RJ [Hampshire] was for sure making it hard on me. I didn’t really do any practice starts on Thursday and was thinking I should be okay, but I guess I wasn’t. I thought I gave that guy enough room in race 3, but I guess you just have to be a little more cautious; I blame myself. RJ deserves it tonight; he was there each time and put himself in good positions. I wish I could’ve kept the win streak going, but it is what it is. I still got second, thankfully, and we’re just going to keep on charging. Hopefully we can finish it off sooner than later.”
Kyle Chisholm – P4
“With the weekend off, we had a little bit more time. I went up to the farm, spent time with the team, and spent more time on the bike. So I felt super comfortable and like I could actually race around the track and not just make it around. In qualifying, I was feeling good. I was second, but I jumped on a red flag, so they took that time, but I was still third. That’s super good for me because I’m not that great at doing the one-lap thing. I didn’t get a great start in the first race, but I got through the first turn pretty good. I had some good starts in the other ones and went 4-4-3. I was pretty bummed, though because I was really close to a podium. Mitchell Oldenburg and I were close in points going into the last main. I just needed one guy in between us, and close to the end, Pierce Brown was between us, but then Mitchell got by Pierce right at the end to knock me to fourth. Again, I’m bummed to not get on the podium, but all in all fourth is good and is much improved over the other couple of races that I got to do. It’s great to feel good on the bike, and I’m super grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great team.”
Pierce Brown – P16
“Not the best night, I struggled with a lot of things. I was in a bad position in the first race and then another rider hit me and my bike malfunctioned. The team was doing everything they could to get me back out there for the second race but unfortunately the bike just wasn’t 100 percent fixed. Tough one, but we got to start back up in the third moto and I had a good start and ended up passing for the lead. I led for a lap or two but I made a few mistakes and ended up sixth.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|2
|1
|26
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|1
|5
|23
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|3
|4
|21
|4
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|4
|3
|19
|5
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|10
|2
|18
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|5
|11
|17
|7
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|8
|9
|16
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|18
|7
|8
|15
|9
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|13
|10
|14
|10
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|11
|15
|13
|11
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|22
|9
|7
|12
|12
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
|6
|12
|11
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|11
|14
|13
|10
|14
|Michael Hicks
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|15
|14
|9
|15
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|12
|16
|8
|16
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|21
|22
|6
|7
|17
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|16
|17
|6
|18
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|21
|22
|5
|19
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|20
|18
|4
|20
|Lance Kobusch
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|18
|20
|3
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|19
|17
|19
|2
|22
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|19
|21
|1
250 East Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Home
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|148
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|107
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|95
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|94
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Indian Trail, NC
|92
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|89
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|76
|9
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|71
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|11
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|63
|12
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|61
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|46
|14
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|44
|15
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|42
|16
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|41
|17
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|39
|18
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|30
|19
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|25
|20
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|25
2022 AORC reaches Mackay, QLD for Rounds 3 & 4
For the full report see:
Wilksch and Bacon dominate AORC at Mackay
Round 3
Round 3 of the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) raised the bar as world-class competitors screamed across highly technical test tracks in Mackay, Queensland for day one of Sprints.
The field set a cracking pace immediately from test 1, with surprises throughout the day as each test called for more speed, which caused tighter and tighter competition.
After seven back-to-back Sprint tests for the Seniors, and 11 rounds of one test for our Juniors, the top speed demons for Round 3 was Andrew Wilksch, topping the overall ahead of Josh Green and Kyron Bacon, while Todd Waters and Stefan Granquist rounded out the top five.
Round 3 Overall Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|48m12.2
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|49m05.3
|3
|Kyron BACON
|49m05.5
|4
|Todd WATERS
|51m29.1
|5
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|52m03.7
|6
|Michael DRISCOLL
|52m12.6
|7
|Blake HOLLIS
|52m30.0
|8
|Jonte REYNDERS
|52m32.8
|9
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|52m44.0
|10
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53m17.6
Round 4
Round 4 wrapped up the 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC), in Mackay, Queensland, with riders facing rainfall and greasy tracks. Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) cooked the competition to take out his fourth E1 class win and the fastest time for the day. Jonte Reynders was hot on Bacon’s heels by just over a second, claiming the E3 win.
Seniors tackled two tests, the familiar WR450F track, as well as the MXstore track where they averaged a high-speed five-minute turnaround. The Juniors took on the Offroad Advantage track for Round 4, where they were presented with five test laps that offered both tight, technical turns and high speeds.
Kyron Bacon
“We had a bit of everything thrown at us this weekend,” Bacon begins. “The heat and humidity were tough for me, the speed of some sections of track was fast and then we had some rain so there was a bit going on every time I got on the bike. But happy to come away with win on both days in class and be riding well. The bike was awesome all weekend and we just poured fuel in each time. The team did a great job, and the venue was cool, so hopefully we can come back here at some stage and do another event.”
Josh Green
“That was a tough one for me. Just felt pretty flat during the week and a bit ran down so to turn up here in the tropics and race for a few hours on some tough conditions was a real challenge. I‘m glad I was able to get through and now can have a few days off to recover as I’m drained now. It was good fun battling with Kyron on day one as we were both so close in times. I think I got him by a few tenths for second place outright and then I got him good with some mud in the shootout the next day, so he is going to be dirty with me. But all up I’m tired but satisfied with how it went and will rest up for the four day which is next in the calendar.”
Michael Driscoll
“I don’t think anyone will say that was easy, so I am happy to finish the event with some good results and in good shape. It didn’t take much for it to go wrong and while I had a crash or two out there, nothing to wild or crazy. Thank you to the ShopYamaha Team for their support as well as the organisers for the event.”
Blake Hollis
“A bit up and down for me but I was able to move up in the championship and get my best result in E1 so I will take the good from that and keep working hard for the next one, I might need a few days off the bike with my thumb but otherwise I will be good to go and aiming for more podiums in the coming rounds.”
Round 4 Overall Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kyron BACON
|51m13.5
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|51m14.8
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|52m06.7
|4
|Joshua GREEN
|52m09.8
|5
|Michael DRISCOLL
|52m29.4
|6
|Todd WATERS
|52m35.2
|7
|Korey MCMAHON
|52m51.1
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|53m20.5
|9
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53m50.8
|10
|Blake HOLLIS
|54m05.3
2022 MXGP Round Five
MXGP of Trentino
The FIM Motocross World Championship reached Trentino over the weekend, marking round five of the championship and it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who took top honours, with perfect score sheets. A new reversed track layout made for some intense racing as the leaders had to work hard for their victories.
It was a challenging weekend for the Aussie competitors, with Mitch Evans showing his improvement by leading a good portion of that qualification race, after a holeshot, before ending up with third gate-pick, in prime position for race day.
That form continued onto race-day with Evans in fifth into turn one, but intense pressure from his fellow competitors saw the Aussie drop to 10th by the finish line.
In race two, unfortunately Evans wasn’t able to make such a good start and was down in 13th by the end of lap one. However, he was determined to once again break into the top 10 and achieved that goal with a finishing place of ninth, for an eventual ninth overall. Evans now sits 12th in the standings just two-points outside the top-ten.
Mitch Evans – P9
“While perhaps the end results weren’t as good as I hoped, I am still very positive about how things went this weekend. I showed in the qualification race, and in moto one today that I have the speed to run with the guys up the front so now I have to put myself in the position to do that regularly. I also have to extend that speed for the full 35 minutes, but I don’t think I’m too far away from that and I’m excited to get to Latvia after another week of work. Thanks to the team for all their help and for helping me make these steps every race.”
F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton once again showed his track craft to advance to seventh on the opening lap of race one with clever line-choice and he maintained that position with top-six lap times for half the race.
However the on-going effects of the shoulder injury he sustained at round two of the series forced him to slow his pace, eventually finishing 15th. The second moto followed a similar pattern with a 14th place finish and he remains tenth in the championship standings.
Jed Beaton – P15
“It’s the same as last week; I’m still struggling with the shoulder. I don’t have any pain but there’s just no strength after a bit of riding. When I’m racing the first ten-fifteen minutes I’m up the front battling, but then it drops off. It’s a little difficult for me to accept at the moment but it is how it is; now we have two weeks to try to get it sorted as best we can before the next GP.“
MXGP Race 1
MXGP race one was an explosive one, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff grabbing the first Fox Holeshot from Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Team HRC’s Mitch Evans.
Seewer was looking strong in the opening laps as he looked to be closing in on Prado, who fought to not lose grip on the leaders, while Gajser and Coldenhoff got themselves into an intense battle for the win as they traded in who took the fastest sector and lap times of the race, lap by lap. On one occasion, Gajser was fastest in sector one, while Coldenhoff went purple in sector two, then Gajser again in three and Coldenhoff in four – that is how close the racing really was at the front.
After 11 laps, that were full of nail-biting action, close passes and plenty of moments that almost ended in tears, Gajser was able to find a way past the #259 of Coldenhoff to finally get himself into the lead. After doing so, the Slovenian settled into his own pace as he got comfortable in the front, while Coldenhoff had Prado looming in the shadows.
Further down the order there was also some nice battles coming from Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen who fought his way through the field. After getting a mid-pack start, the Yamaha rider passed F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Jed Beaton on lap seven and then on lap 14 got around Evans to secure sixth in the race.
In the closing stages, Prado started to gain a little on Coldenhoff as Gajser got comfortable in the lead. In the last three laps, Prado tried to pass the factory Yamaha rider, though could not find an opportunity and was forced to settle for third as Gajser won.
MXGP Race 2
In the second race, Prado bounced back with a Fox Holeshot as he led Gajser, Seewer and Bogers. Seewer once again displayed his fearlessness as he jumped the triple to get himself into second, but Gajser was fast to react.
Race one Fox Holeshot winner, Coldenhoff, did not get so lucky in race two, as he went down in the first corner.
Prado’s time in the lead did not last a full lap, as he stalled his bike which saw him drop down to fifth as Gajser took control of the lead. Seewer remained second ahead of Bogers and Renaux who joined the fight for P2. Seewer did crash but managed to stay ahead for the time being.
Further down the field, SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Alberto Forato passed Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass on lap two, and then set his sight forward as he was able to get around Bogers, who crashed, then Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson on lap five, before catching up to Prado.
For six laps, Forato consistently applied the pressure onto Prado and showed better speed at times that the Spaniard ahead and even setting the fastest lap of the race on the seventh lap. But it was not meant to be for the Italian who then crashed on lap 11.
In the final laps, we saw Seewer and Renaux locked in a close battle as the Frenchman looked to solidify his spot on the podium after his struggles in Portugal. This was also an opportunity for Prado who also got closer to the pair and joined the fight for second position once again.
On lap 15 Renaux went by his teammate as Prado was looking to do the same, but Seewer managed to keep hold of third by the chequered flag as Gajser won the race.
It was Gajser’s first 1-1 of the season, as he enjoyed the moment on the top step of the podium with the roar of his fans who gathered in huge crowds! Renaux celebrated his comeback to the box with second overall, with Prado down on the third step.
After five rounds, Gajser now has 236 points to his name as he continues to lead the MXGP championship, while Prado is second 33 points behind and Renaux third on 184 points.
Next, we head to Kegums for the MXGP of Latvia on the 23rd and 24th of April.
Tim Gajser – P1
“It was a great weekend. I was enjoying the whole event, especially after two years of a ‘quiet Arco’, this year was different, it was nice. I got two good starts, riding was good in both races, after half the race I was leading them and controlling them so it was a good feeling. A big thank you to all the fans who travelled here today, they are amazing. I’m feeling really good at the moment, I’m really looking forward to going to Kegums, I really like that track. I’m just going to train hard and be there in two weeks. Can’t wait!”
Maxime Renaux – P2
“It was really good. This podium feels super special for me because after last weekend doubts starting to come, it was good to bounce back and get back on the podium. I knew the move on my teammate in the second race was really decisive because I was fighting for the podium places and I could make it really smart and smooth, so I’m really happy and I enjoyed that podium so much.”
Jorge Prado – P3
“It was a tough weekend for me. The team did a great job this weekend and really made me comfortable. I was pushing for second in the first moto, but just could not pass and it was the same in the second moto. I was happy to get a clear track early in the second moto, but I made a mistake in the third sector. I think that would have been a very good moto – I was feeling good!”
Jeremy Seewer – P4
“It’s definitely a lot tougher to come back from the crash in Argentina than I first expected. I just raced in Portugal to do damage limitation on the championship and take points and that worked well. This weekend, I tried to find my focus back, because before the crash, I was always there inside the top-three, and now I need to find that confidence again. It’s a tough way back, but I think I made the best out of it this week. I just missed the podium, which is fine, I am still on my way back, and now luckily, we have two weeks off to work towards 100% again.”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P5
“I felt good right from the start of this weekend, always good with the lap times. Qualifying was really good, and then today pulled my first holeshot of the year and led for about 20 minutes in front of Tim Gajser. That was good and finished second after a really good moto. The second moto, my start was a little bit less and I crashed in the first turn. I was in a hurry to get back and then crashed again, and I also had a small technical issue. In the end, I finished 11th, which is okay in terms of points. Still, in the top-five is decent. I’m a bit disappointed, but it is what it is.”
Brian Bogers – P6
“I am feeling really good at the moment. Everything is going very well and I feel so strong on the bike. I think that it was possible to be on the podium today – the speed was there. I messed up the start in the first moto, but coming back to eighth was good. I cost myself some positions with a mistake in the second one, but the riding was still really good. I am happy with that.”
Ben Watson – P11
“I’ve always felt good here in the past, and even won a GP here in MX2 two years ago, but something was missing yesterday. I always try to stay positive; everything leaves you and you have to enjoy it when you get on the bike so today was a new day. I gated well in the first race but I just braked too late and missed the first corner. On the second lap I crashed and hit my head quite hard so I was quite slow to get up but once I got comfortable I rode pretty good; the result was nothing but the feeling was not too bad. For the second race we decided to go with the scoop tyre because the start was ripped and, even though the track is hard and slick, there was something to turn on everywhere. I sacrificed a few milli-seconds around the track to get a great start; in fact if I had been further to the inside after Qualifying I would have holeshot. It felt good to be up there with the lead-pack; I was able to ride my own race and it came automatically. I didn’t feel anything heavy and I wasn’t going over my limit to stay there. Now I need to go in steps; I hadn’t ridden with those guys at that level so far this season so it was good to turn the season round and now I look forward positively to the rest of the GPs.“
2022 MXGP of Trentino Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|18
|22
|40
|3
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|22
|10
|32
|6
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|13
|16
|29
|7
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|BET
|14
|13
|27
|8
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|10
|14
|24
|9
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|HON
|11
|12
|23
|10
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|9
|11
|20
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|3
|15
|18
|12
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|13
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|15
|0
|15
|14
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|YAM
|5
|8
|13
|15
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|6
|7
|13
|16
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|GAS
|12
|0
|12
|17
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|2
|6
|8
|18
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|7
|0
|7
|19
|Roosiorg, Hardi
|EST
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|20
|Zaragoza, Jorge
|ESP
|HON
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|HON
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|4
|0
|4
|23
|Guarise, Ismaele
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|2
|2
|24
|Lefrancois, Charles
|FRA
|HON
|0
|1
|1
2022 MXGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|236
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|203
|3
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|184
|4
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|160
|5
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|141
|6
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|126
|7
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|126
|8
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|125
|9
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|94
|10
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|82
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|82
|12
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|80
|13
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|76
|14
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|75
|15
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|75
|16
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|KTM
|73
|17
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|59
|18
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|47
|19
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|41
|20
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|30
|21
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|BET
|11
|22
|Rolando, N.
|URU
|SUZ
|10
|23
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|YAM
|10
|24
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|8
|25
|Villaronga, S.
|CHL
|HON
|6
|26
|Arco, V.
|ARG
|SUZ
|6
|27
|Martin, H.
|VEN
|HUS
|5
|28
|Zaragoza, J.
|ESP
|HON
|4
|29
|Trossero, M.
|ARG
|YAM
|4
|30
|Toro, Lautaro
|ARG
|KTM
|4
|31
|Sihvonen, Miro
|FIN
|HON
|4
|32
|Carrasco, A.
|ARG
|YAM
|4
|33
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|HON
|3
|34
|Galletta, P.
|ARG
|YAM
|3
|35
|Jasikonis, A.
|LTU
|YAM
|3
|36
|Lapucci, N.
|ITA
|FAN
|3
|37
|Guarise, I.
|ITA
|KTM
|2
|38
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|2
|39
|Lefrancois, C.
|FRA
|HON
|1
|40
|Cabarcos, F.
|ARG
|SUZ
|1
|41
|Zonta, Filippo
|ITA
|GAS
|1
MX2 Race 1
In the first MX2 race of the day, the first Fox Holeshot went to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who led Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup, Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant and SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Andrea Adamo.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts started in around 11th, while F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo crashed on the second lap, falling down to 26th.
Haarup then set the fastest lap of the race as he looked to get closer to the leader, though Vialle responded by the following lap to go faster than the Dane. Adamo then passed Benistant for fourth, as Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini got around Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing’s Rick Elzinga.
Geerts was making his way forward as he got by Benistant for fourth on lap seven, while Vialle and Haarup continued to trade the fastest laps. Just behind them, Gifting crashed out of second which allowed Adamo through to the position, as Geerts edged closer.
The Belgian managed to close in on the Italian and on lap 17 he moved up to second. Benistant was still there in fifth, while Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf made his way up to sixth by the chequered flag.
For much of the race we witnessed a very close battle between Vialle and Haarup, with Haarup not backing down from the regular winner. On his last push for the win during the last few corners, Haarup went off track and had to abort mission to keep second.
Vialle won race one ahead of Haarup, Geerts, Adamo and Benistant.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, it was again Vialle with the Fox Holeshot, this time ahead of Benistant, Elzinga and de Wolf, while Adamo struggled out of the gate. The Italian later came into pitlane and was left with a DNF after a very strong opening heat.
de Wolf was quick to pass Elzinga for third and then less than a lap later he was in second after getting around Benistant, though the Frenchman did not make it so easy on the Dutchman.
Geerts meanwhile made his way up the order after a top five start, as he caught onto his teammate Benistant. Geerts may have pushed too hard as he fell out of fourth place but got going again quickly in fifth. Geerts then got caught and passed by Guadagnini and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder, this pushed him down to ninth.
Geerts’ race went from bad to worse as he crashed big once again, this time retiring from the race. This was very costly for his championship lead.
While at the front, Vialle set the fastest lap of the race as de Wolf remained close. But what was impressive was Horgmo’s fastest lap of the race on lap 12 as he looked to put a strong result on his scorecard today.
With just a few laps to go, Haarup was showing incredible pace as he pushed to pass Elzinga in order to get himself on the podium. There were a couple of very close moments, and moments where Haarup almost crashed, but the Dane was able to keep it upright and also get the pass done on the final lap!
Vialle won the race ahead of de Wolf, with Benistant third ahead of Guadagnini and Horgmo.
A perfect 1-1 score gave Vialle his third back-to-back GP victory and also the red plate! De Wolf was second, securing his second podium of 2022 ahead of Haarup who continued to impress everyone with his third GP podium on the bounce.
Vialle now leads the championship and is 14 points clear of Geerts who is second ahead of Haarup who is a further 25 points behind.
Tom Vialle – P1
“A great day for me. I felt good today, especially in the second moto. Kay was behind me for a long time but I focused and pushed when I needed to. The bike was working amazing today and for that I want to thank the team. We did a great job and now have the red plate; it’s always nice to have it on the front of the bike!”
Kay de Wolf – P2
“I am pretty happy to be back on the podium! I am still not back to one hundred percent, after Argentina and those tough few weeks, but this is a great step forward. I actually struggled with the track on Saturday, but we made some great changes and I felt so strong today. We will be back to battle again in Latvia.”
Mikkel Haarup – P3
“Getting a podium three times in-a-row is unbelievable. In the first moto I made a very good decision at the second corner to give myself some positions and be second straight away on the first lap. There’s more pressure at the front but I felt more at home to be up there this time; I tried to push on, and if I had felt I had the opportunity for the win I would have taken it, but I couldn’t quite make the pass. The inside gate didn’t work the second time but I worked my way up to sixth with that pass on the last lap to give me the podium. I was so focused on my own riding I didn’t actually realise it was for the podium – I just wanted the point for the championship – but this one feels good, not just for myself but for everyone in the team. Now we have a weekend off so I will go home, recover and come back with full energy for Latvia.“
Mattia Guadagnini – P5
“I was feeling really, really good on the track this weekend. I showed what I could do in the second moto and did one of the best laps of the race towards the end; I just need to focus on the start. If I start in the top three then I know that I can go for the win. The best thing to come from this weekend was my speed.”
Kevin Horgmo – P6
“It’s just a little unfortunate that I crashed with another guy on the second lap of the first race and had to come back from twenty-ninth to twelfth. It’s always been difficult to pass here so that was quite an achievement. I got another bad start in the second race but I came through from outside the top-ten to fifth. I felt my riding was really good; I just need to improve my starts.”
Simon Langenfelder – P10
“My starts were okay today, but I did not quite have the speed in the motos. I will keep on working with the team and try to be better. I am not so happy with how today went but I did not have any big crashes and that is good. I will use this weekend off to rest and then go again in Latvia.”
MX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|15
|22
|37
|3
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|22
|15
|37
|4
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|GAS
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|9
|16
|25
|7
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|10
|14
|24
|8
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|11
|13
|24
|9
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|12
|12
|24
|10
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|13
|11
|24
|11
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|20
|0
|20
|12
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|KTM
|8
|10
|18
|13
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|18
|0
|18
|14
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|7
|8
|15
|15
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|5
|7
|12
|16
|Goupillon, Pierre
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|9
|11
|17
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|6
|4
|10
|18
|Fredriksen, Hakon
|NOR
|HON
|1
|6
|7
|19
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|4
|2
|6
|20
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|0
|5
|5
|21
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|0
|3
|3
|22
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|YAM
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|0
|1
|1
MX2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|208
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|194
|3
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|169
|4
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|154
|5
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|150
|6
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|138
|7
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|136
|8
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|133
|9
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|116
|10
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|111
|11
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|96
|12
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|KTM
|80
|13
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|HON
|77
|14
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|63
|15
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|HUS
|55
|16
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|45
|17
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|35
|18
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|33
|19
|Facchetti, G.
|ITA
|KTM
|32
|20
|Elzinga, Rick
|NED
|YAM
|24
|21
|Pascual, P.
|ARG
|KTM
|16
|22
|Righi, Luciano
|ARG
|HUS
|16
|23
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|24
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|15
|25
|Ciccimarra, F.
|ARG
|YAM
|12
|26
|Goupillon, P.
|FRA
|KTM
|11
|27
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|11
|28
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|KTM
|10
|29
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|30
|Ludwig, Noah
|GER
|KTM
|7
|31
|Ambjörnson, L.
|SWE
|HUS
|5
|32
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|5
|33
|Edberg, Tim
|SWE
|YAM
|4
|34
|Bonacorsi, A.
|ITA
|YAM
|3
|35
|Nilsson, S.
|ESP
|KTM
|3
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 WA State Supercross Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Location
|–
|SX Accreditation 1
|Dec-04
|Coolup
|–
|SX Accreditation 2
|Jan-15
|Coolup
|Round 1
|SX Championship
|Feb-05
|Coolup
|Round 2
|SX Championship
|Feb-19
|Coolup
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022