Luke Clout out for ProMX season

Luke Clout started the season in perfect form, taking the two victories at Wonthaggi and had a two-second lead in the opening moto at Gum Valley before the incident occurred on the third lap, when he crashed and snapped his right tibia and fibula.

His chances of retaining the number 1 plate have well and truly evaporated as he will take no further part in the Pro MX series but aims to be back to contest the Supercross championship later in the year. He remained in a Mackay hospital overnight before flying to Brisbane on one of the first planes out and will have the leg operated on by renowned surgeon to riders, Dr Stephen Andrews.

Clout has surgery at 1300 this (Tuesday) afternoon on what has been diagnosed as a complex break.

Dean Wilson injury update from hospital

Dean Wilson has updated his followers on Instagram from the hospital bed after his AMA Supercross crash, revealing that he suffered a 10 inch laceration to his butt when separating from his bike in a crash, and has now undergone two surgeries, with one more to go.

Dean Wilson

“Sup guys, well not the report I wanted to be making, so first race of the night for me, second lap I went through the woops I was in seventh or something, and my rear wheel hit an edge and I went left into the hay bails and hit this little wall thing, I had to eject from the bike and I’m laying there hit pretty hard and I feel really really warm, and I’m laying in a pool of blood, blood everywhere. The Up and Star crew did a great job, bandaged me up as much as they could, and there was blood leaking everywhere. It was my ass cheek too, I think when I ejected the bike the footpeg got my ass, the laceration was 10 inches deep, the doctor said she could put her whole hand in it. We got to the hospital and I’ve got five doctors playing with my butt, can’t say I’ve had that before, had two operations that night, and I have another operation tomorrow. Kind of a weird injury, never had that before, but just wanted to thank everyone, and that’s where we are at, I pretty much made myself a second butthole. I’ve been laying on my side for the last 36 hours, so hopefully there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jay Wilson cleans up at All-Japan Motocross Championship opener

Jay Wilson has cleaned up in the 250 class at the opening round of the All-Japan Motocross Championship, going three-for-three at the triple-crown-style event, making for a great start to his 2022 season.

Jay Wilson

“What can I say. A great way to kick off the season here in Japan with the Factory Yamaha Racing Team with my girl with me on the podium. Triple crown format with 3 wins and Yamaha 1,2,3 on the podium in the 250 class. @toshiki_317 , @w.yusuke110 also first and second in the 450 class.”





Daniel Milner seventh at Italian Enduro Round 3

A day of competition under a warm spring sun saw the riders facing a route expertly designed by Motoclub Azeglio, divided into three very challenging special tests, not far from each other.

Daniel Milner completed the round at Cavaglià in seventh, just over a minute off leader Hamish McDonald who took the win. Completing the podium was Wil Ruprecht and Nathan Watson, while Brad Freeman was fourth, Steve Holcombe fifth and Andrea Verona in sixth, with plenty of big names gracing the results.

Daniel Milner – P7

“Round 2 of the Italian Enduro went a lot better, ended up seventh overall. Happy with the process over the last month with the help of Scott Lillis and Fantic Racing developing the bike to my style. We also worked hard on my weaknesses and now getting within the ballpark. Still got a bit to go but we are getting closer. Thanks to everyone behind me.”

Brad Freeman – P4

“I managed to come back in record time, and now I will try to get back to full strength for the World Championship first round. I’ve only been able to ride a couple of times in this period and I preferred to anticipate my return to regain my form, taking advantage of the unique race day in Cavaglià.”

Steve Holcombe – P5

“After the fantastic experience in the United States at the GNCC, I came back to Italy and immediately took part in the second round of the Absolutes. In Cavaglià I didn’t want to risk too much, in anticipation of the start of the World Enduro Championship, but at the next race I will try to improve on this weekend’s result.”

FIM releases ‘Signals and Boards’ MXGP explainer video

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has released a video about the signals, boards and other safety aspects which are used during FIM Motocross World Championship events.

The short video features Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Jeremy Seewer, along with Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who give a detailed explanation of their Grand Prix preparation on race day, the different flags and board signals that can be seen during the races and what they mean and how they react to each signal.

SX Global names new top execs Stephen Rogers & Nathan Prendergast

SX Global have announced two executive appointments that will play critical roles in its ongoing development efforts for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Stephen Rogers, formerly of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, has been named Chief Operating Officer and Nathan Prendergast, one of Australia’s most-experienced live motorsports and entertainment broadcast producers, will serve as Head of Television and Broadcast.

The two motorsports and entertainment veterans bring a combined 30-plus years of experience in executing premier global events in motorsports; including supercross, rallycross, freestyle motocross, road racing and drag racing, among others.

The FIM Supercross World Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including five events in 2022, from September through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the series to establish itself and build momentum. 2023, and subsequent years, will see the series expand annually between June and November.

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Round 5 Report

The FMF Camp Coker Bullet, round five of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) saw the end its southern travel for the season in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve with a weekend full of battles and near-perfect racing conditions.

Having a nearly flawless race was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley as he came through leading the opening lap of the race and continued to hold that lead throughout the duration of the three-hour long race. Kelley would earn his fifth-straight win of the season at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet and continue to hold the points lead in the National Championship points standings.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger steadily worked his way up through the pack during the race as he came through timing and scoring fifth on lap one of the race. Bollinger would continue to move up as he came through fourth and then up to third by the halfway point. Bollinger was not stopping there as he kept pushing himself. As he came around to receive the white flag, Bollinger would find himself in second with one more lap to go. Bollinger would hold onto second overall for the day, moving him into third in the points standings.

Coming through to earn third overall and his first podium of the season was Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would find himself back in sixth for the first couple of laps, but he would steadily begin to work his way up from there. As the white flag flew Baylor found himself in fourth but began to push and made the move into third overall on the last lap of the race.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong had an up-and-down day throughout the race as he got up to second place at the halfway point. An issue during his pit stop would halt DeLong for longer than he hoped for, and he would begin to push. However, he would fall back to fourth after pushing himself a little too hard as the checkered flag flew.

As the race got underway Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running towards the front of the pack for the first half of the race. As he came through on lap four though he would find himself in the fifth place position with a torn jersey. Ashburn would continue to ride in fifth for the remainder of the race.

After earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would come through second on the opening lap after returning to competition from a shoulder injury. Russell would continue to push but would find himself back in sixth place at the halfway point. He remained there until the checkered flag flew.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth suffered a get-off on the opening lap, which would cost him some time as he had to make a stop to get his bike straightened out. Toth would continue on, riding out the day in seventh in XC1 and 19th overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett came through to finish eighth in XC1 for his last race of the season in the GNCC Series.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Grant Baylor (GAS) Craig DeLong (HQV) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Ricky Russell (GAS) Joshua Toth (KTM) Todd Kellett (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (150) Jordan Ashburn (97) Trevor Bollinger (89) Craig DeLong (86) Lyndon Snodgrass (69) Michael Witkowski (60) Josh Toth (56) Grant Baylor (53) Ruy Barbosa (49) Grant Baylor (38)

XC2 250 Pro

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan jumping off the line to earn the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award and leading the opening lap of the afternoon race. As the race continued on it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski moving into the lead and holding onto that lead for the next three laps of racing. He would begin to feel the pressure from Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty as he came through just 1.3 seconds behind him on lap four.

Lafferty would make the pass and move into the lead on lap five, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Lyndon Snodgrass moving into second on the same lap. Snodgrass had made his way up from an eighth place start to the day, but he would be unable to catch Lafferty as he came through to earn his first-ever XC2 250 Pro class win, and fourth overall on the day. Snodgrass would come through in second and Witkowski would come through in third to finish out the day.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Michael Witkowski (YAM) Benjamin Nelko (HON) Thorn Devlin (HQV) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Evan Smith (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Benjamin Herrera (KAW)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Lyndon Snodgrass (121) Michael Witkowski (118) Ruy Barbosa (87) Ryder Lafferty (84) Jack Edmondson (68) Benjamin Herrera (68) Angus Riordan (67) Cody Barnes (63) Benjamin Nelko (58) Thorn Devlin (57)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Moose Racing/Hammer Nutrition/Kenda Tires’ Eli Childers grabbing the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. It wouldn’t take long for a battle to ensue for the lead as Enduro Engineering/Coppersmith Racing/Husqvarna’s Jake Froman came through timing and scoring in first on the opening lap with Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through six seconds behind him. Johnson would be able to make the pass on lap two and would continue to push and place a gap between himself and the rest of the XC3 competitors.

Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes would move into second on lap two as he continue to push forward to battle for the win. Johnson would come through to earn his third win of the season, with Hayes coming through for another second place finish. Hayes continues to lead the points standings in the FMF XC3 class. Coming through in third for the day was Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth after working his way back through the pack from a sixth place start to the day.

Earning the Top Amateur Honors was Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis as he came through for a 21st overall finishing position and first in the 250 A class. Earning second in the 250 A class, and 24th overall on the day was Driven MX training/Coppersmith Racing/XC Gear’s Trevor Maley as he made his way into second on the Top Amateur podium at round five. Rounding out the top three Top Amateurs of the day was Precision Off-Road Racing/Husqvarna’s Tyler Palmer as he came through to earn third in 250 A and 25th overall.

WXC

In the morning race, it was on between the WXC racers, eight-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell and two-time AMA Motocross Champion Zach Osborne to see who would take the overall win. As row one took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede jumping out to grab the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. As row two took off it would be Russell and Osborne into the first turn together. The two would catch the WXC and check in with Steede right behind them.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones would be close behind them ready to strike. However, it would be Steede leading the pack on lap two as they came through with Russell and Osborne right behind her and Jones closing in on all three of them. The boys would take back over the lead and Jones would be able to make the pass on Steede for the WXC class lead. Jones would put her head down and push and make her way into the physical lead as the white flag came out.

Russell and Osborne would turn it up once again on the last lap and make their way into first and second overall. Jones would hold onto the WXC lead, earning her second win of the season and taking over the WXC points lead by five. Steede would come through to earn second in the WXC class and fourth overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would have a consistent day back in third place position in WXC, as she made some bike adjustments that just didn’t seem to jive with her during the race.

In the 8 a.m. youth race it was once again Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo earning his fifth consecutive overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo would move into the lead early in the race, but would battle with fellow YXC1 competitor, Peyton Feather at the halfway point. DeFeo would once again regain the lead on the next lap and begin to build a gap between the two until he saw the checkered flag flying. YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Ryan Amancio would come through to earn second overall and his class win at round five, followed by Peyton Feather in third overall and second in YXC1.

Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class podium with a third, and sixth place overall finish. Rounding out the YXC2 podium were Jacob McPherson and Jiggs Fustini who came through in second and third. Canyon Richards would come through to earn the 85cc (12-13) class win, followed by Brayden Baisley taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) win, as Travis Lentz earned the 65cc (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones was the winner of the 65cc (7-8) class, and Carter Gray came through first in the 65cc (9) class. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) class it was Addison Harris coming through to take the win, and Paisley Harris would earn her third-straight win in the Girls Jr. (8-11) class.

On Saturday morning in the Bike Micro race, it was Hunter Jones coming through to earn the overall win from the second row of the MXC2 class. This is Jones second class win, and first overall win of the season. Karson George came through second overall, first in the MXC1 class, while Trason Landrum earned third overall and second in the MXC2 class. Maverick Boyer and Brody Haugh rounded out the top three in the MXC1 class as Gage Lane earned third in the MXC2 class. Davey Fairfield earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, with Tripp Lewis earning the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win. Wesley Cunningham came through to earn the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, while Ryder Baricska brought home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class it was Sebastian Le Blanc earning the win, while Garrett Cox and Krew Burns rounded out the top three. Garrett Cox would also be awarded the class holeshot medal courtesy of Yamaha.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was given out to Eli Boland, the father of youth motorcycle racer Brody Boland.

Toni Bou closes in on 16th X-Trial title at La Catedral

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou claimed another win in Barcelona and remains unbeaten in the 2022 World X-Trial season after a fourth consecutive win. Gabriel Marcelli narrowly missed out on the final.

The 45th edition of the Barcelona Indoor Trial proved to be another spellbinding event for Toni Bou and the 4,800 spectators in attendance at the Palau Sant Jordi. The Catalan rider from the Repsol Honda Trial Team pulled off a fifteenth victory in ‘La Catedral’, where just five months earlier he had also triumphed, claiming a fifteenth indoor title in the process. Gabriel Marcelli, meanwhile, was hampered by last week’s fall and subsequent injury in Madrid and was unable to do better than seventh at the Palau Sant Jordi.

In the first round, riders were forced to tackle some technically demanding sections. Toni Bou posted the best first round score, with 8 penalty marks, while Gabriel Marcelli was just one step short of making the cut for the next round with a tally of 23 marks. In the second round, Bou was once again the best rider with 9 penalty points. The final saw a face-off between the Repsol Honda Team rider with rivals Adam Raga and Matteo Grattarola that went down to the wire, with the final victory once again clinched by the Catalan rider.

After today’s trial at the Palau Sant Jordi, Toni Bou goes into the break in the X-Trial World Championship calendar as clear leader, with an 87-point total and a 30-point advantage over Adam Raga, second in the overall standings. Meanwhile, with the two points earned in Barcelona, Gabriel Marcelli gains a position and moves up into fifth place in the general standings.

The next appointment for the Repsol Honda Trial Team in the X-Trial World Championship will be on Saturday, 8 October, six months from now in Andorra. There, Toni Bou will get his first chance to seal the X-Trial World Championship for a 16th consecutive time. The final round of the X-Trial World Championship will be on 21 October in Marseille.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy with the way the night went. I did some incredible things but I also made a big mistake in the final. Possibly, I went in a bit nervously, I was a little short in the first step and it was surprising to stay there. Fortunately, we reacted quickly because I knew that the next section was very important and complicated and I knew that the trial would be won there. And that’s the way it turned out. Today I was able to score 22 more points in the championship. It’s incredible how we have started this X-Trial World Championship, with four out of four possible wins and I’ve only missed out on one bonus point in all the rounds. I’m very happy with the way things are going, even though Adam is in great form and is making it difficult for me. Now it’s time to disconnect from the indoor events, but I’m looking forward to going to Andorra.”

Results X-Trial Barcelona 2022

Pos. Rider Nation Points 1 BOU Toni SPA 12 2 RAGA Adam SPA 16 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 24 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA 16 5 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 20 6 HAGA Sondre NOR 21 7 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 23 8 MARTYN Toby GBR 25

X-Trial Standings after Round 4

Pos. Rider Nat Points 1 BOU Toni SPA 87 2 RAGA Adam SPA 57 3 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA 39 4 BUSTO Jaime SPA 31 5 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA 18 6 MARTYN Toby GBR 18 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA 16 8 HAGA Sondre NOR 13 9 GELABERT Miquel SPA 4 10 COLAIRO Téo FRA 1

Fueri and Tropepe top EMX at Trentino

Rounds two of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX Open Championships have concluded in Pietramurata with Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri and Millionair Racing Team’s Giuseppe Tropepe taking to the top step in their classes for the round of Trentino.

Fueri had the perfect weekend, celebrating a lot of firsts, including first race win, first 1-1 scorecard, first overall victory and first time leading the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing championship. Meanwhile Tropepe enjoyed his own success, winning in front of his home crowd here in Italy as he celebrated his first win in the EMX Open category.

EMX125

In EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing heat one, it was Alexis Fueri of Fantic Factory Team Maddii who led the way ahead of Julius Mikula, Elias Escandell of RFME GASGAS MX JUNIOR TEAM along with Maximilian Werner of KTM Kosak Team who was right there also.

A few riders went down in the first corner, this included Janis Martins Reisulis. Meanwhile timed practice winner Ferruccio Zanchi of Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s started down in seventh, with the championship leader Cas Valk of Fantic Factory Team Maddii also starting outside the top 10.

Though Valk was very impressive in the opening lap as he was quick to make some passes and get himself into third. A lap later he also took second from Mikula as Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Karlis Alberts Reisulis got himself into fifth.

Zanchi then crashed as he showed down in 36th and did not finish the race, which was costly for his championship chase. Ivano Van Erp of Yamaha Europe EMX125 also crashed as he showed down in 31st.

K. Reisulis then passed Elias Auclair for fourth and a lap later the Latvian was ahead of Mikula too as he got himself into third after a nice battle with the rider from Czech Republic. Auclair then dropped to 7th as Escandell and Matteo Luigi Russi of Tech 32 went by. Auclair eventually did not finish the last two laps of the race.

Back at the front, Fueri was looking comfortable as he extended his lead over his teammate Valk. Though further behind them, Mikula crashed out of fourth and got going again in around eighth.

The focused shifted back to the front of the pack in the closing stages, as Fueri made a mistake which cost him previous time and allowed Valk to close right in. In the final few laps, we were treated to a close battle between the teammates for the race victory, with Valk not backing down until the pair crossed the line, as Fueri held on to win the race by just 0.533 seconds! K. Reisulis was third ahead of Escandell and Russi.

In the second race, there was some commotion in the start as a few riders went down in the first corner, this included championship leader Valk along with the likes of J. Reisulis and Mikula. Though it was Holiver Brizio who led the way with Antonio Gallego of RFME GASGAS MX JUNIOR TEAM, Fueri and Vitezslav Marek just behind.

By the beginning of the second lap, Fueri was already in the lead, as K. Reisulis got himself into 10th after passing Jaka Peklaj of SIXTYTWO Motorsport Husqvarna. The Latvian then made two more swift passes as he moved into to 8th and continued his charge to the front.

By the fourth lap, K. Reisulis was already in fourth as he set his sights on Marek and Gallego ahead. Marek was looking faster as he pushed the Spaniard but could not find a way around him until K. Reisulis went by both and only then Marek could find his own opportunity to get around.

Meanwhile Valk was making good progress as he edged closer to the top 10, while Fueri was getting comfortable in the lead as he had more than a 7 second lead over K. Reisulis who was second.

Fueri’s lead only continued to grow and by the chequered flag the Frenchman was 18.556 seconds ahead as he secured another race victory. K. Reisulis was second as Marek held on to third ahead of Van Erp who made a great comeback from the back of the field to fourth. Mikula also made a good recovery as he fought back to fifth. Meanwhile Valk managed to fight back to eighth.

With the perfect 1-1 score, Fueri took to the top step of the podium, ahead of K. Reisulis and Valk. A strong weekend here in Trentino for Fueri also means that he now leads the championship by nine points over Valk who is second, as K. Reisulis sits in third.

Alexis Fueri

“It was a very good weekend. I took the pole position of my group, two holeshots, two wins, it’s amazing. But the season is long and the championship has just started, it’s nice to take the red plate but now I need to keep it and I will work for that.”

EMX125 Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 25 25 50 2 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT YAM 20 22 42 3 Valk, Cas NED FAN 22 13 35 4 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 15 16 31 5 Russi, Matteo Luigi ITA KTM 16 14 30 6 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 10 18 28 7 Marek, Vitezslav CZE KTM 7 20 27 8 Colson, Arnaud FRA GAS 12 7 19 9 Garcia, Francisco ESP GAS 14 5 19 10 Escandell, Elias ESP GAS 18 0 18 11 Stenberg, Nico FIN KTM 5 11 16 12 Barbieri, Mattia ITA GAS 0 15 15 13 Werner, Maximilian GER KTM 6 8 14 14 Valine, Mathis FRA GAS 13 0 13 15 Rispoli, Brando ITA HUS 0 12 12

EMX125 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Fueri, Alexis FRA FAN 90 2 Valk, Cas NED FAN 82 3 Reisulis, K. LAT YAM 56 4 Russi, M. ITA KTM 55 5 Escandell, E. ESP GAS 50 6 Mikula, Julius CZE KTM 44 7 Van Erp, Ivano NED YAM 43 8 Reisulis, J. LAT KTM 42 9 Rossi, M. FRA KTM 36 10 Zanchi, F. ITA YAM 35 11 Marek, V. CZE KTM 31 12 Heyman, C. GBR KTM 25 13 Petit, Adrien FRA YAM 20 14 Ernecker, M. AUT HUS 20 15 Garcia, F. ESP GAS 19

EMX Open

In EMX Open race one, it was Michael Sandner of Raths Motorsports who led the way ahead of Stefano Pezzuto, Raf Meuwissen of Raths Motorsports and Giuseppe Tropepe of Millionair Racing Team. Tom Grimshaw of Chambers Racing started well too and was running in fifth behind the leaders.

A couple of riders got caught up in a first turn crash, this included Jose Butron of JD Gunnex KTM Racing Team as well as Marcel Stauffer from Sturm STC Racing Team.

On the opening lap, Sandner crashed out of the lead which gave Pezzuto a FastTrack ticket into first place as Grimshaw snuck past Meuwissen into third.

While Sandner dropped quite a few positions as a result of his crash, he was quick to make some good passes after that, in order to catch-up with Brad Anderson who was fifth at the time. Anderson was defensive, but Sandner was able to get past him by the sixth lap.

Pezzuto led until lap six, as Tropepe was able to close in and make a pass stick. At the same time Sandner and Tomas Kohut of Osicka MX Team closed in on Anderson. Both eventually passed the Brit who dropped down to 13th by the end of the race.

Grimshaw then began to struggle as he was caught and passed by Meuwissen and Sandner, with the Austrian taking over third by the ninth lap.

Tropepe was getting comfortable at the sharp end, as he led Pezzuto by 3.967 seconds. Butron though was edging closer to the top ten and a few laps later the Spaniard, along with Simon Jost of Osicka MX Team and Jens Getteman passed Grimshaw, as the Brit eventually dropped down to 12th.

Butron continued his charge forward as he got by Kohut and then Meuwissen for fifth, as Meuwissen was also passed by Kohut and later Jost to eventually finish the race in 8th.

Tropepe went on to win the opening heat ahead of Pezzuto, Sandner, Stauffer and Butron who were the top five.

In race two, it was Sandner who led into the first corner, Tropepe was second ahead of Kohut and Croci, but Croci was fast to make a pass on Kohut to move into third. Meanwhile, just like in race one, Butron along with Stauffer, Krestinov and Anderson got caught in the first turn crash involving quite a few riders.

Stauffer made some nice passes on the opening laps and was already in 11th by the third lap with Meuwissen just ahead of him. But at the front of the field, Tropepe was closing in on the leader, as he set the fastest lap of the race, though Sandner was quick to respond bettering that time and giving himself some breathing room from the Italian in second.

De Bortoli went out of the second race, as he saw his championship go from bad to worse.

Kohut then started to push Croci for third, as Jost passed Pregel for fifth while Sandner got comfortable in the lead as he stretched it to 7.068 seconds.

In the closing stages of the race the fight for third between Croci and Kohut intensified as the pair made contact, with Kohut diving down the inside of Husqvarna rider to not only take third but solidify his spot on the podium.

Sandner went on to win the race ahead of Tropepe and Kohut. Though the podium looked a little different as Tropepe’s 1-2 result gave him the upper hand and a ticket to the top step of the podium, with Sandner second and Kohut on the third step of the box.

After round two, Sandner continues to lead the EMX Open Championship and is 24 points clear of Butron who remains second ahead of Meuwissen who is third with 60 points.

Giuseppe Tropepe

“Was a really consistent weekend. Yesterday the track was better and today was a bit more slippery, I got a good start in second position and stayed there. I am really happy about my riding after injury. I’m really happy and I want to say thanks to my team, my family and my sponsors for the opportunity.”

EMX Open Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Tropepe, Giuseppe ITA HUS 25 22 47 2 Sandner, Michael AUT KTM 20 25 45 3 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 15 20 35 4 Stauffer, Marcel AUT KTM 18 12 30 5 Croci, Simone ITA HUS 11 18 29 6 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 14 15 29 7 Getteman, Jens BEL GAS 12 13 25 8 Meuwissen, Raf NED KTM 13 11 24 9 Pezzuto, Stefano ITA KTM 22 0 22 10 Van der Mierden, Sven NED GAS 5 16 21 11 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 16 5 21 12 Grimshaw, Tom GBR GAS 9 10 19 13 Drdaj, Dušan CZE GAS 7 9 16 14 Pergel, Bence HUN KTM 0 14 14 15 Oxelmark, Jeff SWE HON 3 8 11

EMX Open Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Sandner, M. AUT KTM 90 2 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 66 3 Meuwissen, Raf NED KTM 60 4 Kohut, Tomas SVK KTM 58 5 Ivanov, M. BUL HUS 50 6 Tropepe, G. ITA HUS 47 7 Grimshaw, Tom GBR GAS 47 8 Van der Mierden, S. NED GAS 44 9 Jost, Simon SVK KTM 44 10 Croci, Simone ITA HUS 37 11 Anderson, Brad GBR HON 36 12 Stauffer, M. AUT KTM 30 13 Knight, Liam GBR KTM 28 14 De Bortoli, D. ITA HON 27 15 Getteman, Jens BEL GAS 25

2022 Penrite ProMX Championship Round Two – Mackay

See the full report by Mark Bracks:

Massive MX1 round up from ProMX Round Two in Mackay

Thor MX1 Race One

In THOR MX1, it did not take long for the hype and anticipation that followed Round 1 of the Championship to ignite onto the Gum Valley race track. In what can only be described as a frantic opening moto, it would be Factory Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris who would lead the pack from the gate drop, only to fall before the conclusion of lap 1.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy and THOR MX1 Red Plate Holder Luke Clout would assume the lead position, where it appeared to be business as usual as Clout began to put together solid laps at the front of the field. However things would soon take a drastic turn for Clout, as a dramatic crash on the backside of the race track would see the defending Champion post a DNF and end his day at Mackay after a trip to the RaceSafe medical unit and subsequently being transported to local Hospital by Ambulance for further evaluation.

It would be Aaron Tanti on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy YZ450f who would inherit the lead position from team mate Clout’s misfortune. Tanti sprinted at the front of the field but would eventually succumb to the charge of class Rookie Kyle Webster on the Factory Honda Racing machine, securing the lead position with 9 minutes to go.

At the chequered flag for Moto 1, it would be Webster taking the win from Tanti in second, whilst a freight train of veteran experience battled for the final podium spot. Todd Waters finished in third on the Husqvarna Racing Australia machine, fending off charges from both GO24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe who would finish fourth and Dean Ferris who claimed fifth position.

Thor MX1 Race Two

Moto 2 saw multi time THOR MX1 Champion Dean Ferris take a commanding holeshot ahead of Aaron Tanti, Kirk Gibbs, Brett Metcalfe and Kyle Webster as the field battled for track position early. Kyle Webster began his charge to the front, first passing Metcalfe for fouth and then a mistake from Gibbs opened the door for Webster to move into third.

As the moto continued, it was Dean Ferris who used the 25 minutes plus one lap moto to return to race winning form after just his fourth gate drop back from retirement. Ferris was simply too strong maintaining track position and his trademark strong riding style to take the moto win, ahead of team mate Webster in second. A late moto charge from KTM Racing Australia’s Kirk Gibbs moved him past Tanti into third, as Todd Waters and Brett Metcalfe would also shuffle Tanti back in the final lap, with Waters claiming fourth and Brett Metcalfe a close fifth position.

Kirk Gibbs – P5

“Overall I’m reasonably satisfied with today. I qualified well in the Top 10 Shootout, but I struggled in that opening race and couldn’t seem to get into a groove. I ended up sixth, but it was a distant sixth. The second race was better for me – I got a good start and slotted into second, but made a little mistake and lost a couple of positions. It was really humid during that second race, but I was able to keep chipping away and make a pass for third with a couple of laps to go. The Mackay track was one of the better ones we’ve been to and made for decent, close racing, so all-in-all it was a good day.”

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Total 1 Kyle WEBSTER 25 22 47 2 Dean FERRIS 16 25 41 3 Todd WATERS 20 18 38 4 Aaron TANTI 22 15 37 5 Kirk GIBBS 15 20 35 6 Brett METCALFE 18 16 34 7 Jayden RYKERS 14 14 28 8 Lochie LATIMER 13 12 25 9 Caleb WARD 9 13 22 10 Hayden MELLROSS 12 10 22 11 Joel EVANS 10 11 21 12 Joben BALDWIN 11 8 19 13 Joel WIGHTMAN 8 9 17 14 Cody O’LOAN 7 7 14 15 Cory WATTS 5 6 11 16 Zachary WATSON 4 5 9 17 Oliver MARCHAND 6 1 7 18 Kye ORCHARD 2 4 6 19 Beau DARGEL 3 3 20 Jesse BISHOP 1 2 3 21 Zhane DUNLOP 3 3

Thor MX1 Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 2 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 79 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 76 4 Kirk GIBBS KTM 67 5 Brett METCALFE KTM 65 6 Dean FERRIS Honda 57 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 53 8 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 9 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 47 10 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 11 Joel EVANS Honda 41 12 Joben BALDWIN Honda 36 13 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 28 14 Matt MOSS KTM 24 15 Caleb WARD Honda 22 16 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 17 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 18 Dylan WOOD KTM 14 19 Cory WATTS Honda 12 20 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 21 Zachary WATSON 9 22 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 7 23 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki 6 24 Levi McMANUS Honda 5 25 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 26 Jesse BISHOP KTM 3 27 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 3 28 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 1

Pirelli MX2 Report

See the full report by Mark Bracks:

Pirelli MX2 wrap from ProMX Round Two at Gum Valley

In Pirelli MX2, Honda Racing Australia’s and class Red Plate holder Wilson Todd would pick up where he left off at Wonthaggi, executing a perfect holeshot and establishing great track position to spring away from the field in the opening laps.

Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd would mount a charge to attempt to stay with Todd in second position early. A cluster of riders battling for third position early would include WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Brodie Connolly, Husqvarna Racing Australia’s Dylan Wills and Gas Gas Australia’s Noah Ferguson.

As the laps continued, it would be Yamalube Yamaha’s Alex Larwood who would mount a charge to the front of the field, first passing Wills for third, then team mate Budd for second. At the finish, Todd would take the win, followed by Larwood in 2nd and Rhys Budd in 3rd. Dylan Wills and Noah Ferguson would round out fourth and fifth position respectively.

In Moto 2, Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would rebound after a fall in moto 1 to holeshot and lead early. Dobson showed great speed after being fastest qualifier in the morning session, but would again fall in a turn early in the moto. Wilson Todd assumed the lead position, with Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz securing second position from Dylan Wills and Alex Larwood. Jesse Dobson would rebound to charge through the field, coming back to third by the latter stages of the moto.

At the chequered flag, it was Wilson Todd maintaining his perfect streak in Pirelli MX2 with another moto win, with the Serco Yamaha tram mates of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson battling on the final laps, with Dobson returning the favour from Round 1 and edging out his team mate to take second position, ahead of Malkiewicz in 3rd.

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Total 1 Wilson TODD 25 25 50 2 Alex LARWOOD 22 18 40 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 15 20 35 4 Dylan WILLS 18 16 34 5 Rhys BUDD 20 14 34 6 Jesse DOBSON 9 22 31 7 Noah FERGUSON 16 13 29 8 Brodie CONNELLY 14 12 26 9 Liam ANDREWS 12 9 21 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA 11 8 19 11 Kaleb BARHAM 13 6 19 12 Tye JONES 6 11 17 13 Ryder KINGSFORD 15 15 14 Jai CONSTANTINOU 3 10 13 15 Isaac FERGUSON 8 4 12 16 Jayce COSFORD 5 5 10 17 Chandler BURNS 10 10 18 Hugh McKAY 2 7 9 19 Korey MCMAHON 4 3 7 20 Blake FOX 7 7 21 Braeden KREBS 2 2 22 Mackenzie O’BREE 1 1 23 Jai WALKER 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Standings Top 15

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 100 2 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 84 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 73 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 69 5 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 59 6 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 58 7 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 47 8 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 46 9 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 10 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 41 11 Liam ANDREWS Honda 39 12 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 37 13 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 33 14 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 29 15 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 26

Maxxis MX3

See the full report by Mark Bracks:

The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a fantastic display of speed and skill in Maxxis MX3. In Moto1, it was KTM mounted Ryan Alexanderson who would execute a holeshot and a perfect race, leading every lap on his way to claiming the chequered flag.

KTM Racing Australia’s Kayden Minear would battle with Connor Towill and Maxxis MX3 red plate holder Campbell Williams on his Honda Racing Australia CRF250r to secure second place. Late race falls from Towill and Williams would match with a late charge from Jack Mather who would claim third place at the flag.

Moto 2 would see a dominant display from Kayden Minear, who would maintain a small margin over Miles Gilmore at the finish as the pair claimed first and second in the moto. Campbell Williams would ride to a consistent third in the moto.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Total 1 Kayden MINEAR 22 25 47 2 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 25 14 39 3 Cambell WILLIAMS 18 20 38 4 Myles GILMORE 14 22 36 5 Jet ALSOP 15 18 33 6 Byron DENNIS 13 16 29 7 Ryley FITZPATRICK 10 13 23 8 Connor ROSSANDICH 9 11 20 9 Jack MATHER 20 20 10 Thynan KEAN 4 15 19 11 Jyle CAMPBELL 5 12 17 12 Seth BURCHELL 16 16 13 Hixson McINNES 8 6 14 14 Jake CANNON 12 12 15 Cooper HOLROYD 11 11 16 Koby HANTIS 10 10 17 Deacon PAICE 9 9 18 Hunter COLLINS 2 7 9 19 Cody KILPATRICK 8 8 20 Liam JACKSON 7 1 8 21 Deegan MANCINELLI 3 3 6 22 Connor TOWILL 6 6 23 Rian KING 5 5 24 Kobi WOLFF 1 4 5 25 Koby TATE 2 2

Maxxis MX3 Standings Top 15

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 88 2 Kayden MINEAR KTM 82 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 67 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 65 5 Jet ALSOP KTM 60 6 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 55 7 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 50 8 Thynan KEAN Honda 45 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 40 10 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 30 11 Connor TOWILL KTM 30 12 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 26 13 Jake CANNON Yamaha 26 14 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 23 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 22

Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 13 St. Louis

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main One

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb missed this 13th round of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida earlier in the week.

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Marvin Musquin, Vince Friese and Malcolm Stewart while championship leader Eli Tomac got squeezed out at turn one and was down in seventh place when the opening moto got underway.

Dean Wilson had a big crash a couple of minutes into the race that saw him curled up on the concrete next to the track until he was attended to by the medical crew.

Eli Tomac was fourth by half-race distance and looking for a way past Malcolm Stewart ,but the Husqvarna rider managed to hold Tomac out all the way to the flag to secure that third place.

Chase Sexton was the clear victor over Marvin Musquin.

450 Main Two

Marvin Musquin took the early lead in the second 450 Main of the night ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Vince Friese.

Tomac again not getting away too well and left himself with plenty of work to do. Malcolm Stewart went down pretty hard after clipping a tough-block.

Jason Anderson chased Musquin down and challenged for the lead a few times before the halfway mark but Musquin responded to stretch away again.

A pretty dominant win for Musquin that he celebrated with a heel-clicker over the line after fending off those earlier advances from Anderson.

Chase Sexton was a fairly lonely third while Tomac was a further 13-seconds behind in fourth. Justin Barcia fifth, ahead of Justin Brayton and Vince Friese.

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac finally got a good start and took the hole-shot ahead of Musquin and Anderson. Malcolm Stewart was fourth, Barcia fifth and Brayton sixth.

Chase Sexton worked his way forward as the laps progressed, passing Brayton, Barcia, Stewart and Anderson to move up to third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. Tomac led Musquin by three-seconds at this almost halfway juncture.

Tomac went on to take the win over Musquin but second place for the KTM man was enough to earn him the round victory ahead of Chase Sexton.

Marvin Musquin – P1

“It’s tough to win the Triple Crowns but my starts were awesome and the riding was good, I was trying to apply the best technique as possible. This track was awesome today, super technical, and I enjoyed it so much. I knew I needed to get a good start to win and that’s what I did. I was just trying to be consistent, as always. It was a fun race!”

Tomac’s 21-points for third overall extended his lead over Jason Anderson out to 56-points. With only four rounds now remaining it is safe to say that Tomac is on course for his second 450 AMA Supercross Championship victory.

Chase Sexton – P2

“It was good to come out and get a win in the first race. I felt good on the bike all day. I did some outdoor riding on our week off and then did a little supercross testing last week. We found some things, and I just felt more comfortable. My starts fell off the last two races, and everyone was on it; I had to kind of catch back up in that third one. Overall, it was a good step, and I’m happy to be healthy after all the crashes I’ve had. I’m just looking forward to building and going back to Atlanta Speedway.”

Eli Tomac – P3

“It was a good day and another good night for the championship points. It was hard-fought in the first two motos because I didn’t put myself with the lead group, so I was stuck behind in both of those first two. That was a little bit frustrating, but we never gave up, and then in the third moto, I got a really good holeshot and rode much better and found good lines on the track. It was a very technical track this week. It was a little bit of a slower track and a steeper track, so it was just a different feeling.”

Jason Anderson – P4

“This weekend was a bit odd for me. I found it difficult to get into a rhythm during the race and lock into my flow state. I still did my best in each main event and gave it everything I had, so I’m proud of that. We also made up some ground in the championship hunt and gained another point over third. There’s still plenty to race for going forward, so it’s back to work on Monday for the next weekend’s race.”

Justin Barcia – P5

“I had a good practice going, I qualified fifth and I was really happy with that. I had that weird crash on press day, which kind of threw me off a little bit, and I was pretty stiff all day but I pushed through it. I wasn’t comfortable in the Main Events, I struggled to get a flow and never felt like myself, which is disappointing because I really enjoy this track and stadium. I’m looking forward to Atlanta next weekend to get back on the box.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 2 1 2 26 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 1 3 3 23 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 4 4 1 21 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 6 2 5 19 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 5 5 4 18 6 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 7 7 7 17 7 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 8 6 10 16 8 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 9 8 9 15 9 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE 3 19 6 14 10 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 17 9 8 13 11 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R 11 12 11 12 12 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 13 10 12 11 13 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 12 13 14 10 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F 10 11 18 9 15 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 14 18 13 8 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 15 15 15 7 17 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R 19 14 16 6 18 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 16 16 19 5 19 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 18 17 17 4 20 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 21 20 20 3 21 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F 20 21 21 2 22 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 RE 22 22 22 1

450 Championship Standings (Round 13 of 17)

Pos Rider Home Points 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 302 2 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 246 3 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 240 4 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 235 5 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 232 6 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 208 7 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 206 8 Dean Wilson Murrieta, CA 152 9 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 141 10 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 133 11 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ 125 12 Justin Brayton Charlotte, NC 116 13 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 101 14 Justin Bogle Wesley Chapel, FL 98 15 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 97 16 Vince Friese Menifee, CA 81 17 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 69 18 Justin Starling Deland, FL 65 19 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 64 20 Alex Martin Clermont, FL 62 21 Ryan Breece Athol, ID 61 22 Max Anstie Wesley Chapel, FL 55 23 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX 51 24 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 35 25 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 30 26 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 27 27 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 23 28 Logan Karnow Amherst, OH 21 29 Joan Cros Manlleu, BC 15 30 Alex Ray Milan, TN 14 31 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 13 32 Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick, MD 12 33 Tristan Lane Port Orange, FL 11 34 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT 8 35 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 8 36 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA 5 37 John Short Pilot Point, TX 3 38 Brandon Scharer Chesterfield, SC 1 39 Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL 1 40 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 1

250 Main One

The big news heading into this round was that Cameron McAdoo would not contest the round due to a shoulder injury he recently suffered. McAdoo had provided the fiercest competition for Jett this season and looked likely to be the only rider with enough speed and consistency to challenge the young Aussie for the title.

Jett Lawrence took out the opening 250 race of the night in dominant fashion after coming from ninth through to the win after many of his competitors made mistakes.

RJ Hampshire had been quickest in qualifying but had to settle for second place after passing Mitch Oldenburg late in the race. Hampshire also set the fastest lap of the race.

250 Main Two

RJ Hampshire was not allowing Jett Lawrence any early advantage in the second Main, squeezing the Aussie out in turn one, to take an early lead, before a mistake in the whoops allowed Mitch Oldenburg through to the lead, while Jett was third. Pierce Brown meanwhile pulled over with a bike problem.

Jett Lawrence worked his way past Oldenburg for second place a couple of minutes into the race. RJ Hampshire was leading by just over a second at this juncture but then a red flag came out after Kyle Peters crashed heavily, and riders were sent back to the gates for a re-start. Peters was stretchered off the track but was conscious.

RJ Hampshire once again scored the holeshot ahead of Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith while Jett Lawrence was stuck in the pack. Jett quickly worked his way up to fourth but was three-seconds behind Hampshire with eight minutes left on the shot clock.

It only took Jett a couple of minutes to catch and then pass Hampshire but the Husky man came right back at him. Eventually though Jett broke away and went on to take his second victory of the night.

250 Main Three

Jett Lawrence fell early in the third and final 250 contest of the night and was down in 20th position with eight-minutes left on the clock. RJ Hampshire was leading the race at this point with a small advantage over Pierce Brown, while Phil Nicoletti was in third ahead of Kyle Chisholm and Mitch Oldenburg.

Pierce Brown took the lead from Hampshire and started to build a gap over the Husky rider. Jett Lawrence was up to 13th place with five-minutes left on the shot clock, but more than 20-seconds behind the race leader.

Pierce Brown had a handy advantage over Hampshire but a small fall allowed Hampshire to regain the advantage. Brown slipped to fourth due to that mistake, Nicoletti up to second and Chisholm third.

Lawrence was up to tenth with three-minutes left on the clock. The youngster not taking any risks while overtaking other riders, patient enough to wait for the right opportunity. By the last lap board Lawrence was up to sixth and then chased down Brown for fifth before the flag.

It was an emotional victory for RJ Hampshire, with Phil Nicoletti second, Kyle Chisholm third.

That victory also earned Hampshire the round win ahead of Lawrence and Oldenburg third.

RJ Hampshire – P1

“This is unreal. This has haunted me for so long, I can’t even get words out. I had good times in practice and felt a lot more comfortable on the bike. My starts tonight were unreal and you could tell we made a lot of progress because I holeshot every time I was on the track and led a lot of laps. I’m just so dang stoked for the team to finally get one of these. Big thanks to the guys that have been putting in the work behind the scenes. We put it together tonight, it was our night.”

With McAdoo out with injury, Jett’s 23-points for second extends his championship lead over McAdoo out to 34-points. RJ Hampshire is in third, seven-points behind McAdoo, and a single point ahead of Jordon Smith.

Next weekend in Atlanta we have the first of what will be two East-West showdowns for the season. Including the showdowns, there are three more points scoring opportunities for both the 250 East and 250 West competitions. In the 250 West contest Christian Craig leads Hunter Lawrence by 26-points.

Jett Lawrence – P2

“I was looking forward to maybe going for a clean sweep, even if RJ [Hampshire] was for sure making it hard on me. I didn’t really do any practice starts on Thursday and was thinking I should be okay, but I guess I wasn’t. I thought I gave that guy enough room in race 3, but I guess you just have to be a little more cautious; I blame myself. RJ deserves it tonight; he was there each time and put himself in good positions. I wish I could’ve kept the win streak going, but it is what it is. I still got second, thankfully, and we’re just going to keep on charging. Hopefully we can finish it off sooner than later.”

Kyle Chisholm – P4

“With the weekend off, we had a little bit more time. I went up to the farm, spent time with the team, and spent more time on the bike. So I felt super comfortable and like I could actually race around the track and not just make it around. In qualifying, I was feeling good. I was second, but I jumped on a red flag, so they took that time, but I was still third. That’s super good for me because I’m not that great at doing the one-lap thing. I didn’t get a great start in the first race, but I got through the first turn pretty good. I had some good starts in the other ones and went 4-4-3. I was pretty bummed, though because I was really close to a podium. Mitchell Oldenburg and I were close in points going into the last main. I just needed one guy in between us, and close to the end, Pierce Brown was between us, but then Mitchell got by Pierce right at the end to knock me to fourth. Again, I’m bummed to not get on the podium, but all in all fourth is good and is much improved over the other couple of races that I got to do. It’s great to feel good on the bike, and I’m super grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great team.”

Pierce Brown – P16

“Not the best night, I struggled with a lot of things. I was in a bad position in the first race and then another rider hit me and my bike malfunctioned. The team was doing everything they could to get me back out there for the second race but unfortunately the bike just wasn’t 100 percent fixed. Tough one, but we got to start back up in the third moto and I had a good start and ended up passing for the lead. I led for a lap or two but I made a few mistakes and ended up sixth.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 2 2 1 26 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1 1 5 23 3 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 3 3 4 21 4 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F 4 4 3 19 5 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 5 10 2 18 6 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R 6 5 11 17 7 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F 8 8 9 16 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 18 7 8 15 9 John Short Honda CRF250R 12 13 10 14 10 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F 10 11 15 13 11 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 22 9 7 12 12 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 20 6 12 11 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 11 14 13 10 14 Michael Hicks KTM 250 SX-F 9 15 14 9 15 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R 13 12 16 8 16 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 21 22 6 7 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 17 16 17 6 18 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R 7 21 22 5 19 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 14 20 18 4 20 Lance Kobusch Honda CRF250R 15 18 20 3 21 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 19 17 19 2 22 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 16 19 21 1

