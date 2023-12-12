Tom Drane wraps up 2023 with North Brisbane Cup win

Tom Drane has shared his appreciation for wrapping up the season on a high note, taking out the North Brisbane Cup over the weekend, racing Australia’s best, and taking to social media to share his thoughts:

Tom Drane

“Well that’s a wrap for racing in 2023. Finishing on a high note winning my last race of the year North Brisbane Cup. Was a privilege to line up next to some of the best riders in Australia and bring home the win in both the main event and the shoot out. Big thanks to Pauly Neal for the help over the weekend.”





Charli Cannon teams up with Honda for 2024 racing efforts

Australia’s Charli Cannon is set to attack the tracks in 2024 with Honda, having already proudly displayed the number one plate since 2017, initially as a junior motocross sensation and, more recently, as a standout senior racer.

Her prowess extends beyond the national scene, as Charli showcased her skills in selected rounds of the World Women’s Motocross Championship this year. With impressive finishes, including a remarkable fourth place, Charli is poised to become a formidable force on the international stage.

Charli has commenced testing as she prepares for her upcoming campaign to represent both Honda and Australia in the Oceania Championship in New Zealand next month.

Charli Cannon

“This is such an exciting new opportunity for me. Honda’s strong support for women in motorsport, coupled with their dedication to being at the forefront of racing, is impressive. I’m grateful for this opportunity and eagerly anticipate building on the success I’ve achieved thus far. I am really grateful to everyone involved. Just as they wrapped up the supercross championship, they are diving headfirst into testing and gearing up for a big race in January in New Zealand, where I’ll proudly represent Australia. I value the efforts of everyone at Honda and their commitment to racing.”

Tony Hinton – Honda Australia, General Manager – Powersports and Products

“We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in women’s involvement in racing and recreational riding. Honda actively promotes and encourages women to engage at every level, be it junior or senior. We’re thrilled to welcome Charli Cannon, Australia’s leading female racer, to our Honda family.”

Factory Honda signs Noah Ferguson for 2024

Twenty-two-year-old Noah Ferguson has officially joined Factory Honda for the upcoming 2024 Australian MX2 and SX2 Championships. Despite his impressive performance as the fourth placed contender in the 2023 championship, Noah faced setbacks due to injuries after securing a first place qualifier at the season opener.

Notably, at the concluding round of this season, the rapid Queenslander secured a second place overall finish, showcasing his skill and determination in the highly competitive field.

Noah’s junior career boasts an impressive record, marked by multiple Australian Junior Championships, notably clinching the 2018 Australian Junior 125 championship. His notable achievements have positioned him among the top riders in the country. As he embarks on this new chapter, Noah joins the ranks of Honda, a team that has secured three consecutive MX2 and SX2 championships, showcasing a strong legacy of success.

Noah Ferguson

“I’ve been chasing the Honda’s for the past few seasons, well aware of what their bikes can do. The team’s impressive track record in securing championships and extracting the best from their riders is a testament to the team. I’m genuinely excited about the potential, we can achieve as a team together.”

Mark Slade – Team Manager of the Honda Factory Team

“We were aware that Wilson Todd was moving up to the 450 class, and our goal was to sign someone capable of contending for the championship. Noah has demonstrated his ability to race at the forefront and outperform the competition in qualifying and racing. We are eager to support him in reaching his full potential.”

Team Honda HRC line-up revealed at special event

During a special event, American Honda presented its race plans for the fast-approaching 2024 racing season in the new Collection Hall and meeting space at the manufacturer’s Torrance, California, campus. The event highlighted by the factory Team Honda HRC lineup, including riders, managers and technicians.

The factory squad is coming off a record-setting 2023 season that saw it take a record six professional AMA championships. In addition, an impressive list of Honda-supported teams was presented, including SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, SLR Honda, JCR Honda, Turner Racing Honda, Honda Off-Road Factory Racing and Raceco-USA Honda.

Also present was Phoenix Racing Honda, celebrating the recent signing of two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, to campaign the premier class in AMA Supercross.

Heading up Team Honda HRC is Jett Lawrence, who at 20 years old has already accumulated six AMA crowns, including three in 2023—the 250SX West title, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 championship and the inaugural SuperMotocross title. The 2024 season will be Jett’s first campaigning the premier class indoors.

Joining Jett aboard another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter Lawrence, who last season earned the 250SX East and AMA Pro Motocross 250 crowns. As previously announced, Jo Shimoda takes Hunter’s old spot aboard the team’s CRF250R, along with returning racer Chance Hymas. The four-rider line-up is among the strongest ever fielded by the squad, which is intent on carrying its success forward into the coming season.

That confidence is thanks also in part to the return of top members within the team and crew, including manager Lars Lindstrom and 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Jordan Troxell, respectively.

Christien Ducharme is Jett Lawrence’s mechanic, while Hunter’s technician is Cameron Camera. Ben Griffith and Thomas Harris will serve as mechanics for Shimoda and Hymas, respectively.

The 17-round 2024 AMA Supercross season commences on January 6 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross Championship.

Brandon Wilson – Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing

“While it’s gratifying that we were able to get Team Honda HRC back on top where it belongs in 2023, this team’s proud legacy wasn’t built on a one-and-done philosophy; in fact, the recent success just makes us even more determined to keep it going in 2024. Fortunately, I think we have all the pieces needed to accomplish that: an incredibly talented rider roster, a capable crew, competitive machinery and valuable sponsors. And while of course the factory squad is the focus, I’m also very proud of the lineup of support teams we’re fielding in various disciplines. I can’t wait for the new season to get started.”

Lars Lindstrom – Team Manager

“We just finished our 2024 season introduction for Team Honda HRC and the support teams. We’ve had an incredibly rigorous off-season compared to normal, with a lot of different events and traveling. Now it feels like this was kind of the last thing on the agenda before Anaheim. Everyone worked extremely hard to make this event happen, but we planned well and it went off without a hitch. I’m really proud of the whole team, and the riders for being troopers—especially Jett and Hunter after coming from the Honda Racing Thanks Day in Japan. Now it’s all about dialing in the bikes, getting trucks ready and preparing for the first race. I’m super-excited for the season coming and really stoked to have these guys on the team right now. Our team atmosphere last year was great, and it’s even better now. I feel like we’re going to have an incredible vibe all year.”

PWR Yamaha’s Wil Yeoman wraps up NZ Cross-Country title

He has been swiftly working his way up the rungs and Taupo-based PWR Yamaha rider Wil Yeoman made it to the top of the New Zealand Cross Country Championship’s ladder, on Sunday.

The talented 18-year-old topped the overall Senior Expert standings and also finished first in the XC1 class at the third and final round at Tinui, near Masterton. His stand-out victory was the culmination of a season that saw him finish the opening round in third and unbeaten at the second and third rounds.

Wil Yeoman

“I was happy to get the win and happy to bring it home on the Yamaha YZ450FX to get the overall national championship and the class win as well. To be there alongside Tommy [Watts, 2021] and James [Scott, 2022] who have won it the past few years – pretty cool. I got off to a poor start but managed to quickly make my way up towards the front and get in behind Callum Dudson not too far into the lap. Then it just started absolutely bucketing down for the Senior’s race. Massive thanks to everyone that has supported me this year and that helps out with the PWR race team. Thanks to all my sponsors, my family and pit crew.”

He was thrilled to get his name etched on the Senior winner’s trophy next to PWR Yamaha team mates, who have won it in previous years.

Battling for three hours through copious mud and tree roots on the technical, lengthy 45-minute-long track, Yeoman never relinquished the lead once he had taken it. He extended his gratitude to his key crew for backing him to take out the national cross country crown.

His PWR Yamaha team mate, Eketahuna’s Luke Brown finished third in the Senior race behind Callum Dudson, as well as overall in the series and in the XC1 class.

Brother and PWR Yamaha Academy rider Sheldon finished the 90-minute Junior race in second place on his Yamaha YZ250FX and runner-up in the overall series and class, Nixon Parkes taking out top 250 honours.

PWR Yamaha’s Charlotte Russ made good on her promise to get back on top of the National Women’s standings, after finishing second at the previous round.

Charlotte Russ

“Sunday went well for me. As we were sitting on the line the rain started and didn’t stop until the end of the race, which made the already technical track quite challenging. I was happy to win the women’s class for the day and the overall for the series, since the points were very close.”

2023 NZ Cross Country Championship Expert Standings

Wil Yeoman Callum Dudson Luke Brown

2023 NZ Cross Country Championship Junior Standings

Nixon Parkes Sheldon Brown Millen Cargill

2024 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships Calendar



2024 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships Calendar Round Date Location Round One Friday, February 9 Nelson Round Two Sunday, February 11 Nelson Round Three Saturday, March 30 Central Hawke’s Bay Round Four Monday, April 1 Bush Riders Club, Tinui

Monster Energy Honda Team’s World Rally-Raid rider’s revealed

The Monster Energy Honda Team is ready to take on the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship season on its new Honda CRF450Rally, with Pablo Quintanilla, Ricky Brabec, Skyler Howes, Nacho Cornejo, Adrien Van Beveren and Tosha Schareina at the helm.

All the team’s hard work last season was rewarded with another FIM Manufacturers’ World Championship title.

With less than a month to go until the start of the 2024 season with a revamped Dakar, we see slight changes reminiscent of the Dakar of old. Big liaisons and very long stages that will make this Dakar one of the toughest in recent years.

The 2024 Dakar Rally will start on January 5 for the fifth consecutive year in Saudi Arabia with a prologue that will decide the starting order for Stage one.

Here’s the World Rally-Raid Monster Energy Honda Team:

Pablo Quintanilla #7 – His skill and dedication have made him a prominent figure in the world of motorsport, with achievements in various international competitions. “It’s no only a race for me it’s a way of life. You try to do your best all the time and I think it’s important for the life. For me it’s really important to race for the victory. I’m feel that I’m able to win this race.”

Ricky Brabec #9 – Brabec has made a significant mark on international competition, establishing himself as one of the favourite names after winning the Dakar in 2020. “It’s a way of living, everyday I wake up thinking in Dakar. Obviously the goal for the Dakar it’s to get Honda on top. This new Marathon style it’s gonna be tricky, a few different bivouacs and you’re gonna to choose one, the strategy will be key.”

Skyler Howes #10 – A prominent figure in the demanding world of off-road racing. With notable achievements, Howes continues to make his mark in international competitions, establishing himself as a leading talent in this exciting sport. “The Dakar to me it’s just an ultimate challenge. The Dakar is an adventure, every day is different, you live life to the fullest…for me the main goal it’s enjoy every single kilometre.”

Jose Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo #11 – Chilean rider who will be with us for one more season. Renowned for his bravery in challenging terrain, Cornejo continues to push boundaries with our team and leave his distinctive mark on every international race he undertakes. “For me Dakar it’s an adventure with yourself, put you on a test in every ways. Dakar goal for this year it’s to improve the results of the last couple of years.”

Adrien Van Beveren #42 – His determination and vibrant character not only make him stand out on the track, but also make him an inspirational figure for motorsport fans around the world. “Dakar is all for me, all my life is around Dakar. Dakar goal for this year its to go for the win, it’s been my goal since many years. I’ve been close sometimes and I feel it’s the moment.”

Tosha Schareina. #68 – Spanish rider who has demonstrated his great talent by making an incredible finish to the 2023 season. “To be here in Dakar it’s a dream come true, I’ve been watching the Dakar since I was little and being here is incredible. We are going to fight for it.”



Ruben Faria – General Manager

“The Dakar 2024 is just around the corner and the Monster Energy Honda Team so far so good, the riders are very happy with the motorcycle and all are in good physical condition. Dakar 2024 will be very difficult but 2023 season was a year of evolution for the team and the victory in the team/manufacturers world championship gave us the certainty that we have a very strong working group in all areas and that gives confidence to all levels to fight for the highest place on the podium, where we stopped with victory in 2020 and 2021.”

Five-rider Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing line-up for 2024

An expanded five-rider Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will take centerstage when the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season commences with the AMA Supercross Championship season-opener at Anaheim on Saturday, January 6, led by 450SX duo Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig, alongside 250SX contenders RJ Hampshire, Guillem Farres and Casey Cochran.

The Nathan Ramsey-managed official Husqvarna Motorcycles U.S. team will be equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition and the Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition, forming a strong foundation for all five riders to build upon as the gates drop on what is a highly anticipated new season.

In addition to the on-track action, Rockstar Energy Drink has renewed its commitment as title sponsor of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team in a multi-year commitment, which will span the entire 31-race SMX series. The team will contest 17 rounds of AMA Supercross, 11 rounds in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and a three-round, post-season SMX Finals series.

Each step of that journey will be documented in Season 3 of the Grit and Grind docuseries, which will continue to be broadcast on the Husqvarna Motorcycles YouTube channel in 2024.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, is confident that all five riders will be competitive across next year’s SMX series, determined to iron out any kinks that have proven costly in the past and to ensure that all riders can consistently deliver strong results in 2024.

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“2024 is looking good for us, the guys are having a really good off-season, and we are working hard to be ready for the season,” explained Ramsey. “I think that ultimately, we’re going to come out swinging and avoid the major ups and downs and ride it out as steady as possible and put our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team riders up front. We have looked a lot at things that have cost us or possibly pushed us out of championship hopes in the past, and I think we have highlighted a few of those areas and we are all – the team, the crew, the riders, everyone – committed to correcting those areas and hopefully it works and pays off, because if they are corrected, I think we’re in the hunt, for sure.”

Making a welcome return to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will be Stewart, the 31-year-old who was unfortunately sidelined in the early stages of last season and is in line to pick up where he left off almost 12 months ago. The fan favorite finished a career-high third in the 450SX standings in 2022, now excited to get back behind the gates in a bid to rebuild his form in a competitive environment.

Malcom Stewart

“The focus for 2024 is honestly just to get back out there and get my feet wet again,” said Stewart. “2023 was a pretty short-lived year for me, it was kind of more for me to get back going and to finish what I started last year. I was looking really good, A1 was going very well, we had one little incident and we won a heat race, so we had some big flashes, but it just ended too quickly. This is part of racing and things happen, but I have had a really good recovery so far, and training has been going well this off-season with a good group of guys that I’m surrounded with. Everyone has been positive through the whole recovery and I’m glad I locked myself in for another two more years! I really want to win next year and I’m looking forward to getting back into the bunch with the team for the upcoming season.”

Entering his second year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Craig was also affected by injury in 2023 but was able to return and represent Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in September. At 32, Craig has the desire to establish himself toward the front of the premier class and has been enjoying the pre-season to date.

Christian Craig

“I’m feeling pretty good entering another year with the team, so I’m more comfortable, learning everyone around me, and obviously learning the bike more with more seat time,” commented Craig. “I’m coming off a pretty serious injury, so just trying to build back up from that and we’re kind of in the middle of boot camp right now. I am excited for the new year, I need to put in some results, so am very focused and driven for this one. This past season was a big learning year for me, so this time I know what to expect with the training program, riding program, and what the team brings – I need to step up and try to be upfront as much as possible.”

As one of the most experienced riders in the 250 Class, RJ Hampshire has his sights firmly set on achieving title success in the new year. He was runner-up in 250SX West last year and raced to third position in the inaugural 250SMX standings, now motivated to capture a first-career championship with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

RJ Hampshire

“My goal is to definitely try and get a championship,” Hampshire stated. “We’ve been close the last two years in a row, so I’ll just come into the season, take it race-by-race, and build from where were last year. The team has worked really hard to make the bike as good as possible, and there are a lot of improvements already. We were in a good spot last season, so if we can be a bit better this year, I definitely think we can get it done. Supercross was massive for me because I had seven podiums in seven years and then last year I had eight in total, so that was a really big step in my career. The next step is to get the red plate, so that is the goal going into the season. The team has been awesome, there is nowhere else I would rather be, and I just renewed my deal for two more years – it just goes to show how much I believe in this team and how much I believe in myself, because we’ve grown a lot together. They believe in me a lot to go out there and perform also, and I definitely think that this year will be another big step in our relationship.”

For Farres, the chance to join Rockstar Energy Husqvarna sees him preparing for his maiden 250SX campaign, in which the 20-year-old Spanish revelation is looking to develop important Supercross experience during the upcoming season, before turning his attention outdoors.

Guillem Farres

“The transition to the Husqvarna FC 250 and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has been really good,” Farres said. “This is my first time ever here in Clermont, Florida, training and first time in California. So far, so good. Everyone has been really welcoming on the team, I’ve been having a good time, and I’m excited for the 2024 season. It’s going to be my rookie season in Supercross, so I am going to focus on staying healthy, being at every round, and improving every day with every lap. I’ve never raced in a stadium before, so I’m sure it’s going to be something new and I’m going to be a little nervous, but hopefully it gets better after the first round.”

Exciting teenage prospect Cochran has graduated to the professional ranks with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna full-time for 2024, the 17-year-old looking to build upon the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship that he won in 2023, while learning his craft as a professional in the sport.

Casey Cochran

“It’s my first official pro season, so I’m looking forward to getting out there with the big guys and mixing it up, getting good results,” Cochran commented. “Nothing too extravagant so far, but my goal is to get used to the whole program. It’s a super-cool opportunity because we have worked our whole lives for this deal, this contract, to be on a factory team, so I am super-excited to be here and have a great team around me and ready to get to work. I have always personally liked Supercross better than outdoors, so I am excited to race indoors. I raced Futures last year and that was a good experience, so the more indoors, the better!”

2024 Monster Energy Kawasaki &

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki Galleries