2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Nine – Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
450 Main
Plenty of rain in the lead up to the ninth round of the Monster Energy AMA Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, had seen the normal media day cancelled as the track was a quagmire.
Much work had been done since then to try and give riders a track fit to race on with whoop sections removed and a lot of the track redesigned due to the conditions. Almost two inches of rain fell overnight but by the time riders fronted up on the gates the track, while still gnarly, was in much better condition that most expected.
Hunter Lawrence was out injured for this round.
Chase Sexton won the opening Heat from Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.
Eli Tomac won Heat Two ahead of Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb.
Aaron Tanti contested the LCQ where he finished third to earn his spot in the Main.
Jett Lawrence took the inside line at turn one to take the early lead from an aggressive-looking Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man then got tripped up by the 30-second girl crossing the circuit on the opening lap, which made him alter his line slightly.
That misfortune for Webb perhaps allowed Jett a little breathing space. Justin Cooper third early on, Chase Sexton fourth, Adam Cianciarulo fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. Eli Tomac tenth.
Chase Sexton looked to be pushing hard but the track was tight and proving hard to make safe passes on, forcing the defending champ to bide his time in his quest to take third place from Justin Cooper.
With five-minutes down, Jett Lawrence led Webb by just under two-seconds. Cooper was a further two-seconds behind in third, just ahead of Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. Aaron Plessinger sixth, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac was now up eighth.
Two laps later Ken Roczen swooped past Sexton in a great move and had found his flow, the Suzuki man was now lapping faster than the race leader. Soon the German was nipping at the heels of Justin Cooper. Sexton seemed to have lost his flow and it now looked as though fifth might be his likely result.
During the middle of the race all the leaders were threading the needle through lapped traffic, and the gaps ebbed and flowed as a result.
With just over eight minutes left on the clock, Ken Roczen took third place from Cooper. Sexton seemed to have found his feet once again and closed in to start challenging Cooper for fourth.
Once Roczen had some clear air, he pulled away from Justin Cooper and immediately started closing on Webb. Lawrence led Webb by four-seconds with seven-minutes left on the clock, and Webb had a similar gap over Roczen.
Roczen, though, couldn’t muster enough pace to reel in Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man stayed strong and fast, refusing to allow Jett Lawrence to pull away any further over the closing laps, keeping the pressure on.
As they started the final lap, Jett led Cooper Webb by just over three-seconds. Roczen was a further ten-seconds behind.
Jett took the chequered flag after leading every lap of the race, his fourth win of the season.
Cooper Webb’s strong second place sees him only give away a couple of points to Jett, the gap now 13-points.
Chase Sexton ultimately took fourth place ahead of Justin Cooper and Jason Anderson.
Eli Tomac steadily worked his way through to fifth but then lost two positions in the final laps, slipping to seventh by the flag.
Aaron Tanti was running 15th for much of the Main bit before falling late in the race. The Aussie was 19th on the results sheet on his return from injury.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|23 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+02.445
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+14.474
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+18.153
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+20.588
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+25.825
|7
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+28.245
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+30.737
|9
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+32.881
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+43.308
|11
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+57.049
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|22 Laps
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+02.818
|14
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+43.767
|15
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+48.375
|16
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+49.017
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|21 Laps
|18
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+15.561
|19
|Aaron Tanti
|Kawasaki
|20 Laps
|20
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|19 Laps
|21
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|22
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|2 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|185
|2
|Cooper Webb
|172
|3
|Chase Sexton
|165
|4
|Eli Tomac
|159
|5
|Ken Roczen
|153
|6
|Jason Anderson
|147
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|146
|8
|Justin Cooper
|108
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|10
|Justin Barcia
|95
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|91
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|87
|13
|Shane McElrath
|75
|14
|Adam Cianciarulo
|48
|15
|Dean Wilson
|46
|16
|Jorge Prado
|45
|17
|Benny Bloss
|41
|18
|Christian Craig
|39
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|32
|20
|Justin Hill
|29
|21
|Vince Friese
|26
|22
|Derek Drake
|25
|23
|Freddie Noren
|20
|24
|Mitchell Harrison
|11
|25
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|10
|26
|Cade Clason
|10
|27
|Colt Nichols
|9
|28
|John Short
|8
|29
|Austin Politelli
|7
|30
|Ty Masterpool
|6
|31
|Anthony Bourdon
|6
|32
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|33
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|34
|Ryan Breece
|4
|35
|Tristan Lane
|3
|36
|Carson Mumford
|3
|37
|Aaron Tanti
|3
|38
|Grant Harlan
|2
|39
|Jerry Robin
|2
|40
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|41
|Jason Clermont
|1
|42
|Devin Simonson
|0
|43
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main
Haiden Deegan bounced back from a fall in the opening Heat, where he clashed with Seth Hammaker early on the run to turn one. The tangle ended with both of their bikes locked together in the wall. The pair were stuck there for what seemed like forever, and as a result, they both had to head through the LCQ. They finished 1-2 in the LCQ to earn their spots in the Main.
Jeremy Martin and Tom Vialle negotiated the first turn side-by-side, but Vialle was soon through to the early lead and immediately started to pull away.
Haiden Deegan got caught up in a group at the opening turn and took to the outside of the circuit before rejoining the track in 15th place. The way Deegan got on the gas so hard while not on the circuit raised some eyebrows.
Championship points leader Max Anstie was also outside the top ten early on.
Cam McAdoo got the better of Martin for second place a couple of laps in. Jalek Swoll and then Seth Hammaker demoted Martin further back to fifth by lap four.
At the halfway mark of the race, Vialle led McAdoo by five-seconds. Max Anstie was up to ninth and Haiden Deegan tenth at this halfway juncture.
A few minutes later Anstie rolled to a stop with a mechanical failure on the FirePower Honda CRF250F. No points in Alabama for the Brit, a tough blow after starting the night fastest in qualifying.
Vialle continued to pull away and went on to take his second win in succession. With that victory the 23-year-old Frenchman moved into the championship lead by a single point over second place finisher Cameron McAdoo.
Seth Hammaker rounded out the podium ahead of Pierce Brown and Jeremy Martin.
A mistake by Swoll five-minutes from the end had cost him a couple of positions, the Triumph rider slipping to seventh. Late in the race, Swoll slammed into Chance Hymas, some payback for an earlier slight in the Heat. Hymas was left on the deck and lost a number of positions, slipping to tenth by the time he crossed the line.
Haiden Deegan was one of the benefactors of that Swoll-Hymas impact. By the chequered flag, he had moved up to seventh, taking good points on what had been a testing night for the youngster. A final turn slam from way back into Coty Schock to take that seventh place was quite distasteful. Deegan was ultimately penalised two positions for the earlier off-track excursion but escaped any penalty for the brutal pass on Schock. Deegan was demoted to ninth place.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|17 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+02.731
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+03.806
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+11.091
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+19.339
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+20.104
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+29.047
|8
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+39.602
|9
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+39.602
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+44.055
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+47.848
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+53.309
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+55.089
|14
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|15
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+08.525
|16
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+24.900
|17
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+27.091
|18
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|15 Laps
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+21.582
|20
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+24.872
|21
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|9 Laps
|22
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+30.668
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|74
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|73
|3
|Pierce Brown
|69
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|62
|5
|Coty Schock
|62
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|59
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|59
|8
|Max Anstie
|53
|9
|Henry Miller
|48
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|47
|11
|Chance Hymas
|46
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|45
|13
|Austin Forkner
|27
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|27
|15
|Guillem Farres
|27
|16
|Nicholas Romano
|27
|17
|Gage Linville
|22
|18
|Bryton Carroll
|17
|19
|Preston Boespflug
|16
|20
|Trevor Colip
|11
|21
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|10
|23
|Ryder Floyd
|10
|24
|Izaih Clark
|10
|25
|Jace Kessler
|8
|26
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|8
|27
|Bryce Shelly
|5
|28
|Michael Hicks
|4
|29
|Brock Papi
|3
|30
|Logan Leitzel
|3
|31
|Tyler Stepek
|3
|32
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|33
|Cullin Park
|2
|34
|Dominique Thury
|2
|35
|Garrett Hoffman
|1
|36
|Evan Ferry
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|54.172
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|54.174
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|54.304
|4
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|54.507
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|54.519
|6
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|54.775
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|55.036
|8
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|55.349
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|55.677
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|55.766
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|55.906
|12
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|56.040
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|56.224
|14
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|56.675
|15
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|KTM
|57.593
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|57.643
|17
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|57.677
|18
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|57.678
|19
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|57.732
|20
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|57.767
|21
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|58.042
|22
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|58.114
|23
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|58.152
|24
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|58.155
|25
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|58.498
|26
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|58.573
|27
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|58.634
|28
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|58.677
|29
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|58.686
|30
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|58.993
|31
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|59.009
|32
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|59.214
|33
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|59.255
|34
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM
|59.314
|35
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|59.340
|36
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|59.461
|37
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|59.739
|38
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|59.846
|39
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|59.877
|40
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|59.901
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Logan Boye
|Kawasaki
|1m00.254
|42
|Anton Nordström
|Kawasaki
|1m00.900
|43
|Keegan Rowley
|Yamaha
|1m01.091
|44
|Nick Laurie
|GASGAS
|1m01.314
|45
|Jacob Glenn
|KTM
|1m01.544
|46
|David Pulley
|Yamaha
|1m01.552
|47
|Charles Tolleson
|GASGAS
|1m01.638
|48
|Dawson Kaub
|KTM
|1m02.422
|49
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|1m02.544
|50
|Tony Usko
|Kawasaki
|1m02.985
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|BIKE
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+00.931
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+05.417
|4
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+15.952
|5
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+19.046
|6
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|+21.545
|7
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+22.268
|8
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+23.344
|9
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+26.051
|10
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+31.459
|11
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+31.997
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+34.571
|13
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+37.948
|14
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+39.706
|15
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|+43.160
|16
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM
|+45.342
|17
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+55.791
|18
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+1m00.895
|19
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|2 Laps
|20
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|1 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|8 Laps
|2
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+01.784
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+03.475
|4
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+04.023
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+06.425
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+19.932
|7
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+26.657
|8
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+29.279
|9
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|+29.535
|10
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+34.409
|11
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+36.548
|12
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+44.809
|13
|Jorgen-Matthias
|KTM
|+48.316
|14
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+54.146
|15
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|+57.368
|16
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+58.677
|17
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.324
|18
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|7 Laps
|19
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|+08.301
|20
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|3 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+09.919
|3
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+20.118
|4
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+25.507
|5
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+26.076
|6
|Jorgen-Matthias
|KTM
|+30.499
|7
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+31.903
|8
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+33.159
|9
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|+36.583
|10
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+37.729
|11
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|+38.649
|12
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+39.606
|13
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+40.706
|14
|Mitchell Zaremba
|Yamaha
|+41.153
|15
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|+43.733
|16
|Hunter Cross
|KTM
|+44.741
|17
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM
|+46.906
|18
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+49.135
|19
|Thomas Welch
|KTM
|+51.215
|20
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|+51.500
|21
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|22
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|DNF
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|52.777
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|52.928
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|52.991
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|53.487
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|53.648
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|53.826
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|54.029
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|54.057
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|54.130
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|54.165
|11
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|54.600
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|54.700
|13
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|54.752
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|55.581
|15
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|55.962
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|56.053
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|56.105
|18
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|56.173
|19
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|56.366
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|56.398
|21
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|56.649
|22
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|56.710
|23
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|56.817
|24
|Aaron Tanti
|Kawasaki
|57.090
|25
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|57.126
|26
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|57.676
|27
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|57.717
|28
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|57.784
|29
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|58.213
|30
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|58.453
|31
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|58.478
|32
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|58.593
|33
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|58.814
|34
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|59.002
|35
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|59.043
|36
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|59.285
|37
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|59.499
|38
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|59.685
|39
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|59.782
|40
|Deven Raper
|Kawasak
|59.820
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|1m00.476
|42
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|1m00.577
|43
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki
|1m00.918
|44
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|1m01.290
|45
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha
|1m01.661
|46
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha
|1m02.908
|47
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|1m03.942
|48
|Rylan Munson
|Kawasaki
|1m05.709
|49
|Brandon Pederson
|Yamah
|1m05.838
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|8 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+10.725
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+11.231
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+12.405
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+18.725
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+19.558
|7
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+23.332
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+31.827
|9
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+33.967
|10
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+36.134
|11
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+38.414
|12
|Aaron Tanti
|Kawasaki
|+39.084
|13
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+40.217
|14
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+41.361
|15
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+53.359
|16
|Zack Williams
|Honda CRF450R
|7 Laps
|17
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+10.846
|18
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+15.310
|19
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+41.172
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki KX250
|3 Laps
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+00.980
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+08.015
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+12.096
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+12.568
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+26.105
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+27.358
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Beta
|+28.819
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+40.408
|10
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+43.539
|11
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|+46.888
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+46.909
|13
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+57.150
|14
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+58.553
|15
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+59.282
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|7 Laps
|17
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+02.961
|18
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|+10.686
|19
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+45.451
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|2
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+02.254
|3
|Aaron Tanti
|Kawasaki
|+04.602
|4
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+05.230
|5
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+09.567
|6
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+10.383
|7
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+12.529
|8
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+14.376
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|+15.025
|10
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+16.072
|11
|Colby Copp
|KTM
|+18.591
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+18.875
|13
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+20.428
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+22.525
|15
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+23.109
|16
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|+28.771
|17
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|+30.052
|18
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|+32.557
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+35.069
|20
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|+48.139
|21
|Cheyenne Harmon Ovilla, TX
|Yamaha
|DNF
|22
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|DNS