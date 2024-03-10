2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Nine – Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

450 Main

Plenty of rain in the lead up to the ninth round of the Monster Energy AMA Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, had seen the normal media day cancelled as the track was a quagmire.

Much work had been done since then to try and give riders a track fit to race on with whoop sections removed and a lot of the track redesigned due to the conditions. Almost two inches of rain fell overnight but by the time riders fronted up on the gates the track, while still gnarly, was in much better condition that most expected.

Hunter Lawrence was out injured for this round.

Chase Sexton won the opening Heat from Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart.

Eli Tomac won Heat Two ahead of Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb.

Aaron Tanti contested the LCQ where he finished third to earn his spot in the Main.

Jett Lawrence took the inside line at turn one to take the early lead from an aggressive-looking Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man then got tripped up by the 30-second girl crossing the circuit on the opening lap, which made him alter his line slightly.

That misfortune for Webb perhaps allowed Jett a little breathing space. Justin Cooper third early on, Chase Sexton fourth, Adam Cianciarulo fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. Eli Tomac tenth.

Chase Sexton looked to be pushing hard but the track was tight and proving hard to make safe passes on, forcing the defending champ to bide his time in his quest to take third place from Justin Cooper.

With five-minutes down, Jett Lawrence led Webb by just under two-seconds. Cooper was a further two-seconds behind in third, just ahead of Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. Aaron Plessinger sixth, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac was now up eighth.

Two laps later Ken Roczen swooped past Sexton in a great move and had found his flow, the Suzuki man was now lapping faster than the race leader. Soon the German was nipping at the heels of Justin Cooper. Sexton seemed to have lost his flow and it now looked as though fifth might be his likely result.

During the middle of the race all the leaders were threading the needle through lapped traffic, and the gaps ebbed and flowed as a result.

With just over eight minutes left on the clock, Ken Roczen took third place from Cooper. Sexton seemed to have found his feet once again and closed in to start challenging Cooper for fourth.

Once Roczen had some clear air, he pulled away from Justin Cooper and immediately started closing on Webb. Lawrence led Webb by four-seconds with seven-minutes left on the clock, and Webb had a similar gap over Roczen.

Roczen, though, couldn’t muster enough pace to reel in Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man stayed strong and fast, refusing to allow Jett Lawrence to pull away any further over the closing laps, keeping the pressure on.

As they started the final lap, Jett led Cooper Webb by just over three-seconds. Roczen was a further ten-seconds behind.

Jett took the chequered flag after leading every lap of the race, his fourth win of the season.

Cooper Webb’s strong second place sees him only give away a couple of points to Jett, the gap now 13-points.

Chase Sexton ultimately took fourth place ahead of Justin Cooper and Jason Anderson.

Eli Tomac steadily worked his way through to fifth but then lost two positions in the final laps, slipping to seventh by the flag.

Aaron Tanti was running 15th for much of the Main bit before falling late in the race. The Aussie was 19th on the results sheet on his return from injury.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 23 Laps 2 Cooper Webb Yamaha +02.445 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +14.474 4 Chase Sexton KTM +18.153 5 Justin Cooper Yamaha +20.588 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +25.825 7 Eli Tomac Yamaha +28.245 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM +30.737 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +32.881 10 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +43.308 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki +57.049 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 22 Laps 13 Colt Nichols Beta +02.818 14 Benny Bloss Beta +43.767 15 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +48.375 16 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +49.017 17 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 21 Laps 18 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +15.561 19 Aaron Tanti Kawasaki 20 Laps 20 Grant Harlan Yamaha 19 Laps 21 John Short Kawasaki 9 Laps 22 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 2 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 185 2 Cooper Webb 172 3 Chase Sexton 165 4 Eli Tomac 159 5 Ken Roczen 153 6 Jason Anderson 147 7 Aaron Plessinger 146 8 Justin Cooper 108 9 Dylan Ferrandis 107 10 Justin Barcia 95 11 Malcolm Stewart 91 12 Hunter Lawrence 87 13 Shane McElrath 75 14 Adam Cianciarulo 48 15 Dean Wilson 46 16 Jorge Prado 45 17 Benny Bloss 41 18 Christian Craig 39 19 Kyle Chisholm 32 20 Justin Hill 29 21 Vince Friese 26 22 Derek Drake 25 23 Freddie Noren 20 24 Mitchell Harrison 11 25 Mitchell Oldenburg 10 26 Cade Clason 10 27 Colt Nichols 9 28 John Short 8 29 Austin Politelli 7 30 Ty Masterpool 6 31 Anthony Bourdon 6 32 Jeremy Hand 5 33 Justin Rodbell 5 34 Ryan Breece 4 35 Tristan Lane 3 36 Carson Mumford 3 37 Aaron Tanti 3 38 Grant Harlan 2 39 Jerry Robin 2 40 Robbie Wageman 1 41 Jason Clermont 1 42 Devin Simonson 0 43 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

Haiden Deegan bounced back from a fall in the opening Heat, where he clashed with Seth Hammaker early on the run to turn one. The tangle ended with both of their bikes locked together in the wall. The pair were stuck there for what seemed like forever, and as a result, they both had to head through the LCQ. They finished 1-2 in the LCQ to earn their spots in the Main.

Jeremy Martin and Tom Vialle negotiated the first turn side-by-side, but Vialle was soon through to the early lead and immediately started to pull away.

Haiden Deegan got caught up in a group at the opening turn and took to the outside of the circuit before rejoining the track in 15th place. The way Deegan got on the gas so hard while not on the circuit raised some eyebrows.

Championship points leader Max Anstie was also outside the top ten early on.

Cam McAdoo got the better of Martin for second place a couple of laps in. Jalek Swoll and then Seth Hammaker demoted Martin further back to fifth by lap four.

At the halfway mark of the race, Vialle led McAdoo by five-seconds. Max Anstie was up to ninth and Haiden Deegan tenth at this halfway juncture.

A few minutes later Anstie rolled to a stop with a mechanical failure on the FirePower Honda CRF250F. No points in Alabama for the Brit, a tough blow after starting the night fastest in qualifying.

Vialle continued to pull away and went on to take his second win in succession. With that victory the 23-year-old Frenchman moved into the championship lead by a single point over second place finisher Cameron McAdoo.

Seth Hammaker rounded out the podium ahead of Pierce Brown and Jeremy Martin.

A mistake by Swoll five-minutes from the end had cost him a couple of positions, the Triumph rider slipping to seventh. Late in the race, Swoll slammed into Chance Hymas, some payback for an earlier slight in the Heat. Hymas was left on the deck and lost a number of positions, slipping to tenth by the time he crossed the line.

Haiden Deegan was one of the benefactors of that Swoll-Hymas impact. By the chequered flag, he had moved up to seventh, taking good points on what had been a testing night for the youngster. A final turn slam from way back into Coty Schock to take that seventh place was quite distasteful. Deegan was ultimately penalised two positions for the earlier off-track excursion but escaped any penalty for the brutal pass on Schock. Deegan was demoted to ninth place.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 17 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +02.731 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +03.806 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +11.091 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +19.339 6 Jalek Swoll Triumph +20.104 7 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +29.047 8 Coty Schock Yamaha +39.602 9 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +39.602 10 Chance Hymas Honda +44.055 11 Henry Miller Honda +47.848 12 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +53.309 13 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +55.089 14 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 16 Laps 15 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +08.525 16 Gage Linville GASGAS +24.900 17 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +27.091 18 Ryder Floyd Honda 15 Laps 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +21.582 20 Marcus Phelps KTM +24.872 21 Max Anstie Honda 9 Laps 22 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +30.668

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom Vialle 74 2 Cameron Mcadoo 73 3 Pierce Brown 69 4 Haiden Deegan 62 5 Coty Schock 62 6 Seth Hammaker 59 7 Daxton Bennick 59 8 Max Anstie 53 9 Henry Miller 48 10 Jalek Swoll 47 11 Chance Hymas 46 12 Marshal Weltin 45 13 Austin Forkner 27 14 Jeremy Martin 27 15 Guillem Farres 27 16 Nicholas Romano 27 17 Gage Linville 22 18 Bryton Carroll 17 19 Preston Boespflug 16 20 Trevor Colip 11 21 Luca Marsalisi 10 22 Hardy Munoz 10 23 Ryder Floyd 10 24 Izaih Clark 10 25 Jace Kessler 8 26 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 27 Bryce Shelly 5 28 Michael Hicks 4 29 Brock Papi 3 30 Logan Leitzel 3 31 Tyler Stepek 3 32 Marcus Phelps 2 33 Cullin Park 2 34 Dominique Thury 2 35 Garrett Hoffman 1 36 Evan Ferry 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Max Anstie Honda 54.172 2 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 54.174 3 Tom Vialle KTM 54.304 4 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 54.507 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS 54.519 6 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 54.775 7 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 55.036 8 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 55.349 9 Chance Hymas Honda 55.677 10 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 55.766 11 Jalek Swoll Triumph 55.906 12 Coty Schock Yamaha 56.040 13 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 56.224 14 Henry Miller Honda 56.675 15 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku KTM 57.593 16 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 57.643 17 Preston Boespflug Suzuki 57.677 18 Vinny Luhovey Honda 57.678 19 Dominique Thury Kawasaki 57.732 20 Bryce Shelly Yamaha 57.767 21 Luca Marsalisi Honda 58.042 22 Marcus Phelps KTM 58.114 23 Brock Papi Husqvarna 58.152 24 Jack Rogers Kawasaki 58.155 25 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 58.498 26 Ryder Floyd Honda 58.573 27 Preston Kilroy Yamaha 58.634 28 Thomas Welch KTM 58.677 29 Hunter Cross KTM 58.686 30 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha 58.993 31 Gage Linville GASGAS 59.009 32 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 59.214 33 Cory Carsten Suzuki 59.255 34 Tyler Gibbs KTM 59.314 35 Ayden Shive Kawasaki 59.340 36 Jace Kessler Yamaha 59.461 37 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 59.739 38 Slade Smith KTM 59.846 39 Jackson Gray Husqvarna 59.877 40 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha 59.901 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Logan Boye Kawasaki 1m00.254 42 Anton Nordström Kawasaki 1m00.900 43 Keegan Rowley Yamaha 1m01.091 44 Nick Laurie GASGAS 1m01.314 45 Jacob Glenn KTM 1m01.544 46 David Pulley Yamaha 1m01.552 47 Charles Tolleson GASGAS 1m01.638 48 Dawson Kaub KTM 1m02.422 49 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 1m02.544 50 Tony Usko Kawasaki 1m02.985

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider BIKE Laps/Interval 1 Coty Schock Yamaha 7 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +00.931 3 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +05.417 4 Henry Miller Honda +15.952 5 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +19.046 6 Marcus Phelps KTM +21.545 7 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +22.268 8 Ryder Floyd Honda +23.344 9 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +26.051 10 Jace Kessler Yamaha +31.459 11 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +31.997 12 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +34.571 13 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +37.948 14 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +39.706 15 Slade Smith KTM +43.160 16 Tyler Gibbs KTM +45.342 17 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +55.791 18 Thomas Welch KTM +1m00.895 19 Vinny Luhovey Honda 2 Laps 20 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 1 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 8 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS +01.784 3 Chance Hymas Honda +03.475 4 Max Anstie Honda +04.023 5 Jalek Swoll Triumph +06.425 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +19.932 7 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +26.657 8 Gage Linville GASGAS +29.279 9 Preston Boespflug Suzuki +29.535 10 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +34.409 11 Luca Marsalisi Honda +36.548 12 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +44.809 13 Jorgen-Matthias KTM +48.316 14 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +54.146 15 Gerhard Matamoros KTM +57.368 16 Cory Carsten Suzuki +58.677 17 Ayden Shive Kawasaki +1m03.324 18 Hunter Cross KTM 7 Laps 19 Jackson Gray Husqvarna +08.301 20 Brock Papi Husqvarna 3 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 7 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +09.919 3 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +20.118 4 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +25.507 5 Brock Papi Husqvarna +26.076 6 Jorgen-Matthias KTM +30.499 7 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +31.903 8 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +33.159 9 Ayden Shive Kawasaki +36.583 10 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +37.729 11 Slade Smith KTM +38.649 12 Luca Marsalisi Honda +39.606 13 Jace Kessler Yamaha +40.706 14 Mitchell Zaremba Yamaha +41.153 15 Vinny Luhovey Honda +43.733 16 Hunter Cross KTM +44.741 17 Tyler Gibbs KTM +46.906 18 Cory Carsten Suzuki +49.135 19 Thomas Welch KTM +51.215 20 Jackson Gray Husqvarna +51.500 21 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 6 Laps 22 Gerhard Matamoros KTM DNF

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 52.777 2 Chase Sexton KTM 52.928 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha 52.991 4 Justin Cooper Yamaha 53.487 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha 53.648 6 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 53.826 7 Ken Roczen Suzuki 54.029 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS 54.057 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 54.130 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 54.165 11 Benny Bloss Beta 54.600 12 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 54.700 13 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 54.752 14 Shane McElrath Suzuki 55.581 15 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki 55.962 16 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 56.053 17 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 56.105 18 Cade Clason Kawasaki 56.173 19 Colt Nichols Beta 56.366 20 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 56.398 21 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 56.649 22 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 56.710 23 Jeremy Hand Honda 56.817 24 Aaron Tanti Kawasaki 57.090 25 Jerry Robin Yamaha 57.126 26 Devin Simonson Yamaha 57.676 27 Tristan Lane KTM 57.717 28 Grant Harlan Yamaha 57.784 29 Tj Albright Yamaha 58.213 30 John Short Kawasaki 58.453 31 Hunter Schlosser KTM 58.478 32 Jared Lesher Yamaha 58.593 33 Justin Rodbell KTM 58.814 34 Zack Williams Honda 59.002 35 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 59.043 36 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 59.285 37 Lane Shaw Yamaha 59.499 38 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 59.685 39 Colby Copp KTM 59.782 40 Deven Raper Kawasak 59.820 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki 1m00.476 42 Scott Meshey KTM 1m00.577 43 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki 1m00.918 44 Josh Greco GASGAS 1m01.290 45 Robert Hailey Yamaha 1m01.661 46 Addison Emory Yamaha 1m02.908 47 Chad Saultz KTM 1m03.942 48 Rylan Munson Kawasaki 1m05.709 49 Brandon Pederson Yamah 1m05.838

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton KTM 8 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +10.725 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +11.231 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS +12.405 5 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +18.725 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha +19.558 7 Shane McElrath Suzuki +23.332 8 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +31.827 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha +33.967 10 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +36.134 11 Cade Clason Kawasaki +38.414 12 Aaron Tanti Kawasaki +39.084 13 Devin Simonson Yamaha +40.217 14 John Short Kawasaki +41.361 15 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +53.359 16 Zack Williams Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 17 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +10.846 18 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha YZ450F +15.310 19 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 +41.172 20 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki KX250 3 Laps

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 8 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +00.980 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +08.015 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +12.096 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM +12.568 6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +26.105 7 Benny Bloss Beta +27.358 8 Colt Nichols Beta +28.819 9 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +40.408 10 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +43.539 11 Anthony Rodriguez KTM +46.888 12 Jeremy Hand Honda +46.909 13 Tj Albright Yamaha +57.150 14 Hunter Schlosser KTM +58.553 15 Tristan Lane KTM +59.282 16 Justin Rodbell KTM 7 Laps 17 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki +02.961 18 Lane Shaw Yamaha +10.686 19 Colby Copp KTM +45.451 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha 3 Laps

450 LCQ Results