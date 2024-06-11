2024 MXGP of Latvia – Kegums Round Nine Wrap

See the full report and results here:

Herlings wins in Latvia as Gajser moves into MXGP points lead

The MXGP of Latvia was held over the weekend, with brutal battles at Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near Kegums, with the sandy circuit providing plenty of challenges after what had been initially dry conditions, turned challenging after the circuit was hit by a deluge during the opening MX2 race, leaving the track sodden for the MXGP contest.

Five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings to break the drought since his last Grand Prix victory for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, which was at this very same circuit last year. A stirring win in race one’s soggy conditions and a charging third in race two gave “The Bullet” his 104th Grand Prix win, extending his record total and collecting his 197th individual race win in the process.

That saw, for the fifth straight Grand Prix, the red plate in MXGP changes hands after the results from Latvia, as Jorge Prado’s second race win for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing couldn’t prevent Team HRC’s Tim Gajser from moving four points ahead after solid second places in both of the very different MXGP races.

Just before his senior team-mate added to his record tally, the one rider on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that had yet to even reach a podium, 17-year-old Belgian Sacha Coenen in MX2, took his first top three finish in race one, but also his first race win and the overall Grand Prix honours in a brilliant display of controlled riding.

With his twin brother Lucas Coenen taking second overall, it was the first time in 27 years that a pair of brothers had finished first and second in a Motocross Grand Prix, dating back to Kiwis Darryl and Shayne King at the French 500cc Grand Prix in 1997.

MXGP Race One

RAM Qualifying Race winner Tim Gajser took to the starting line first as the rain poured down. With the amount of water on the circuit, the start would be more vital than ever. The Fox Holeshot Award was fiercely contested. Prado had just taken it for the tenth time this season, but Herlings had started with him and was on the case immediately.

Making an aggressive pass around the corner after the finish line, he wrestled the early lead from the defending Champion. Gajser had been beaten into third by Glenn Coldenhoff, but the Slovenian didn’t wait around, and knowing that Prado has only had issues this year in wet weather, he fired back into third and instantly attacked the Spaniard to take second.

Brian Bogers moved past team-mate Coldenhoff into third by the end of the first full lap, and actually started to pressure Prado. It paid off, as on lap three, the GASGAS man again had problems in the rain and slid to the floor on the face of a jump. He dropped to eighth behind Calvin Vlaanderen.

Coldenhoff got back past Bogers for good on lap five for third, and the two Fantic men stayed there until the chequered flag. Despite a few mistakes by Herlings, Gajser couldn’t get near The Bullet, who took his third race win of the season and hacked a few points off of his deficit to the leaders.

With a lap 11 fall for Cornelius Toendel, Prado managed to get into seventh ahead of the Norwegian, nearly gaining a further position when Vlaanderen fell with two laps to go. However, as Kevin Horgmo held on to a season-best fifth, the Champ had to console himself with 14 points, meaning that Gajser took the Championship lead into race two.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Herlings KTM 36m13.5 2 T Gajser Hon 00m14.8 3 G Coldenhoff Fan 00m23.8 4 B Bogers Fan 00m28.4 5 K Horgmo Hon 00m33.4 6 C Vlaanderen Yam 00m50.5 7 J Prado GAS 00m56.2 8 C Toendel KTM 01m01.6 9 A Bonacorsi Yam 01m15.6 10 V Guillod Hon 01m30.6

MXGP Race Two

The holeshot once more went the way of the #1 plate holder, but Herlings was right with him, until Gajser dived up the inside of the Dutchman into the second corner. Desperate to prevent Prado from escaping at the front, the Slovenian gave chase, and Herlings was unable to match the pace of the leading two in the first ten minutes.

The Factory Fantics packed out the top five, especially as Vlaanderen dropped the bike in a tight left-hand corner and eventually came home in seventh.

He will have to console himself with climbing to fifth in the Championship ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer and the unfortunately absent Pauls Jonass.

Seewer was to take sixth in race two after a crash-affected fourteenth in race one. Coldenhoff held on to fourth, and Bogers fifth.

The gaps between the leading three riders got tantalisingly close on occasions, but Herlings got the closest to making a move as he caught Gajser with four laps to go, but the Slovenian turned the screw. Ultimately, Prado held on to win by 1.6 seconds from Gajser, with Herlings just another 1.7 seconds further back.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Prado GAS 35m31.7 2 T Gajser Hon 00m01.7 3 J Herlings KTM 00m03.4 4 G Coldenhoff Fan 00m51.5 5 B Bogers Fan 00m53.4 6 J Seewer Kaw 00m55.1 7 C Vlaanderen Yam 00m57.6 8 V Guillod Hon 01m28.3 9 M Guadagnini Hus 01m28.8 10 K Horgmo Hon 01m29.9

MXGP Overall

Herlings took the round overall by a single point from Gajser, 45-44, with Jorge Prado third on 39-points, just clear of Coldenhoff. Bogers rounded out the top five, followed by Vlaanderen, Horgmo, Guillod, Toendel, and Jeewer.

Gajser now leads the standings by four points on 454, Prado second on 450. It’s a long drop to Herlings in third on 386, with Febvre (327) and Vlaanderen (299) completing the current top five after Latvia.

Seewer, Coldenhoff, Jonass, Horgmo and Guillod round out the top-10 in the standings.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“I’m definitely super happy. Yesterday I drove to my hotel and I thought.. what am I doing, I need to do more! But today I came back to show that I can still do it you know. So, already a podium was good but to get the win is really really amazing! I did two good starts too, with the first race where I was the fastest, second race I couldn’t get the pace to overtake them (Prado and Gajser) but I kept them within my sight and in the end close them down but couldn’t pass as they were very fast too. I’m very happy with the win and looking forward to the next one.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I’m very happy and it’s nice to have the red plate back! Also with both races, the speed was there but maybe my starts were not the best. I would definitely wish to start like yesterday in Quali race with a FOX Holeshot because it wasn’t easy after that. Second race I was a bit in between, pushing for Jorge and got some pressure from Jeffrey. I was searching for the lines but couldn’t open the door for Jeffrey so it was a good race in the end and very happy. Huge thank you to all the team because they work very hard and everybody around me. I’m already looking forward to the next one!”

Jorge Prado – P3

“It was a pity about the first moto; yesterday, I was feeling super good on the bike, but I just couldn’t make the pass on Tim in the qualifying race. Today in the first moto, I got a good start, but he [Tim Gajser] passed me on the first lap. I was actually feeling really good with my rhythm, but then I went aquaplaning into the face of a jump with all the standing water on the track. So that resulted in P7 in the first moto, which wasn’t the best. But then, with drier conditions in the second moto, I got the holeshot and led until the end! I’m happy with my performance and form in the second moto for sure, and hopefully we can get the red plate back as soon as possible!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P4

“Went 3-4 for 4th overall in Latvia today. Consistent and solid all weekend. Pity to miss the podium, but we just keep working for more.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P6

“I’m happy with my riding and my speed but I’m not too happy with results. But that’s racing. I crashed twice in Race One and once in Race Two early on, so it was a challenging day to say the least. But I’m in one piece and fast so I’ll keep at it. I’m just pushing too hard early in the races as I see the guys up front creeping away and I’m rushing passes. I’m up to fifth in the championship now, but we have a lot of races to go. Obviously, it’s nice but my focus for now is to get back on the podium. I’ll be looking to fully recover ahead of next weekend in Italy, where I’ll be giving it my best shot again.”

Jeremy Seewer – P10

“We really needed that second moto. After Germany we took a big gamble on settings and it didn’t work out as we had hoped yesterday; we learnt from that and adjusted the settings for today but then it rained like hell just before our first race. The track changed completely and it’s always difficult to push hard at the speed we are racing if you don’t have confidence. I’m really happy to bring it back in race two. In fact if I could have started fourth I think I could have been there to the finish; the first-three are in a race of their own at the moment but I had the speed of anybody else. Next weekend is Maggiora and it’s a super-fun track to ride and race with good memories; I took my second-ever podium there in MX2 back in 2015 and won the GP there last year. And it’s close to home so the Swiss fans will be there to cheer me on.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P11

“Overall, I’m quite happy. Saturday was great, and I managed to find a really good rhythm in the sand. I’ve put a lot of effort into training, and I think this is paying off. I got a good start during the qualifying race, and then was riding in third for almost all the moto. I just couldn’t quite hold that pace until the end, so some riders passed me, and I finished fifth. Then on Sunday, I didn’t have the best start in the first moto, and I crashed on the second lap, so I was far back. I tried to fight back, but it wasn’t easy. I think I dropped to 20th or more, but then I got to 13th. Then in the second moto, the start was better, and I made up a few positions in the first lap. I could not quite find as good a rhythm as before, but I finished ninth.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J Herlings KTM 25 20 45 2 T Gajser Hon 22 22 44 3 J Prado Gas 14 25 39 4 G Coldenhoff Fan 20 18 38 5 B Bogers Fan 18 16 34 6 C Vlaanderen Yam 15 14 29 7 K Horgmo Hon 16 11 27 8 V Guillod Hon 11 13 24 9 C Toendel Ktm 13 10 23 10 J Seewer Kaw 7 15 22

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T Gajser HON 454 2 J Prado GAS 450 3 J Herlings KTM 386 4 R Febvre KAW 327 5 C Vlaanderen YAM 299 6 J Seewer KAW 289 7 G Coldenhoff FAN 277 8 P Jonass HON 274 9 K Horgmo HON 188 10 V Guillod HON 175

MX2 Race One

Sacha Coenen rocketed into the lead of race one ahead of De Wolf while Lucas Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder gave chase.

It took six laps of De Wolf trying to break Sacha Coenen’s advantage before something gave way, and that something was De Wolf’s patience as he lunged for a line that Sacha was already heading towards, sending the Dutchman briefly off the circuit in a wild ride that he somehow survived to bring back on track.

Temporarily back to third, De Wolf took just a lap to recover enough to pass Lucas for second, then within two more corners he was alongside Sacha and into the lead. Lucas followed through almost instantly, and that was finally the order we expected.

De Wolf simply had too much pace for the Belgian, and took the race win, his first on a Sunday since back in round four, by 2.8 seconds at the flag. Sacha kept his solid third position, his best to date in MX2, 15 seconds clear of Laengenfelder in fourth, with Sacha’s team-mate Liam Everts in fifth and Oriol Oliver with his own career best in sixth.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K de Wolf Hus 35m07.2 2 L Coenen Hus 00m02.9 3 S Coenen KTM 00m20.0 4 S Laengenfelder GAS 00m35.5 5 L Everts KTM 00m47.5 6 O Oliver KTM 01m04.7 7 M Haarup Tri 01m11.2 8 R Elzinga Yam 01m21.3 9 Q Prugnieres Kaw 01m22.9 10 J Mikula KTM 01m30.3

MX2 Race Two

De Wolf tucking up the inside to claim his second Fox Holeshot Award of the year in race two, with Sacha Coenen right behind, followed by Lucas.

Just coming to the end of the first full lap, De Wolf lost control and hit the ground, gifting the lead to Sacha, and then dropped it again after only a few more corners. Halfway around the second lap, it was Lucas’ turn to hit the deck.

Suddenly, Quentin Prugnieres was second, with Laengenfelder third and Everts in fourth. Then Everts also hit the ground, from which he would recover to finish in fourth.

Lucas recovered to third by lap five, then Prugnieres crashed out of fourth on lap eight, ultimately finishing in twelfth. Rick Elzinga brought the lone Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 bike up into a solid fifth from a start outside of the top ten.

De Wolf, meanwhile, suffered a further crash and could only claim ninth at the flag, Mikkel Haarup taking his Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine to finish sixth ahead of Oliver.

Lucas crashed again, but kept hold of third behind Laengenfelder, the German’s best result since before his Portuguese injury.

All eyes were on Sacha Coenen, however, who finally held it all together to bring home a dream first Grand Prix victory, despite a real moment over the final jump before the finish line, on the final lap.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Coenen KTM 34m26.2 2 S Laengenfelder GAS 00m15.8 3 L Coenen Hus 00m25.5 4 L Everts KTM 00m26.3 5 R Elzinga Yam 00m27.0 6 M Haarup Tri 00m35.9 7 O Oliver KTM 00m37.1 8 A Adamo KTM 00m50.4 9 K de Wolf Hus 01m09.8 10 J Walvoort KTM 01m11.4

MX2 Overall

It was Sacha Coenen who took the overall on 45-points, ahead of brother Lucas on 42, with Laengenfelder rounding out the round podium on 40-points. De Wolf and Everts completed the top five, Elzinga, Haarup, Oliver, Adamo and Walvoort, the top-10.

Kay de Wolf still holds an extensive lead in the standings on 443-points, Lucas closest on 388, and Laegenfelder third on 381-points. Everts (341) and Adamo (327) are fourth and fifth, Haarup on the Triumph currently sixth, followed by Ezinger as top Yamaha, then Sasha.C, Benistant and Prugnieres.

Sacha Coenen – P1

“I was feeling good out there and after the first race I wasmt the happiest but I had good speed and felt good on the track. I knew I could do it. The second race Kay (de Wolf) crashed and I took the lead and managed to bring it home. I was so happy on the finish line to get this first win. It’s such a nice feeling!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“I’m super pumped for my brother to get the win. All those hard moments he went through, it’s great to see him up there. Of course, as a competitor, I want to do better though. I took some big hits (crashes) in the second moto, so I think it could have gone better from my perspective. I struggled the whole weekend, let’s say, so I think we need to build on this and look ahead to fighting again in Italy.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P3

“I’m definitely pleased with the overall result. My performance in the first moto wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but after making some setup changes, I felt much better in the second moto. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last few laps while pushing as hard as I could. Congratulations to Sacha on the win. I’m already looking forward to the next race!”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“I had a mixed weekend, but I think there are still lots of positives to take from it. I had a really good Saturday, and the first moto on Sunday was super positive with a win. But in the second moto, I just made too many mistakes. I had two stupid crashes and should not have made them. I threw away a possible GP win and finished fourth overall instead. So, I’m quite upset about that, but I’ll work on it and will come back stronger in Italy. We are making progress every weekend, so this is the most important thing!”

Liam Everts – P5

“Hard weekend and one of my most difficult races yet. Sunday was a little bit more positive than Saturday. We need to keep on working and keep on pushing to be back at the top.”

Rick Elzinga – P6

“Overall, it’s been a decent weekend and my speed was there for the top five. I didn’t have a great start in Race One. My jump was good but I got pushed outside, so I was around 12th early in the race. I made some good passes and moved into seventh, but then when I was riding by myself, I lost my rhythm a little bit. For the second race, I started around 12th again and made passes quickly. I fought hard to the end, held off Mikkel Haarup and caught up to third and fourth. It was close but not enough. I showed my fitness though and my speed, so I’m happy about how that race ended.”

Andrea Adamo – P9

“Yesterday was good and I was happy with P4 but it felt like everything went badly today! In the first moto I had a little issue that meant I was down outside the top twenty and came back to 13th, and in the second I crashed in the second corner and had to come back from last again. The speed was good but the results were not. We need to wake up a bit, not make these silly mistakes and get back to the front and some consistency. Looking forward to Maggiora. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the last few laps while pushing as hard as I could. Congratulations to Sacha on the win. I’m already looking forward to the next race!”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P13

“My speed was good and I made a lot of passes on a track that wasn’t easy to pass on, but a few small moments cost me a top 10 overall. One was my fault, early in the first moto but the other two were frustrating and I hope I can learn from them and avoid that kind of thing in the future. Still, my fitness was good and I pushed until the end in both races so overall I am pleased with my progress and I’m really looking forward to a home GP in Maggiora next weekend.”

Jack Chambers – P15

“It was a super tough weekend as one mistake in each race cost me. I got pushed into the trackside banners in the first race; it took me about thirty seconds to get unstuck and I came from last back to seventeenth. I had a good flow in the beginning of race two and stayed with the front pack for a while, but I just tucked the front wheel up the face of a wall jump. It was a stupid mistake on my part but I came back to sixteenth to finish it off. I need to turn some things around and have a couple of positive weekends.”

Bobby Bruce – P21

“It was a really tough day; yesterday we didn’t even know if I would be able to race! My shoulder was already sore this morning so the plan was just to survive and put some points on the board; I got eighteenth in race one and the second moto was going really good. I raced top-ten for seven laps and was still P13 when my hand came off the bars and I had another big crash. It was so painful all day, but I’m proud of my efforts and speed in such difficult circumstances; hopefully, we’ll be healthy next weekend and be able to show what we are capable of.”

MX2 Round Overall – Top 15

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 S Coenen KTM 20 25 45 2 L Coenen HUS 22 20 42 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 18 22 40 4 K de Wolf HUS 25 12 37 5 L Everts KTM 16 18 34 6 R Elzinga YAM 13 16 29 7 M Haarup TRI 14 15 29 8 O Oliver KTM 15 14 29 9 A Adamo KTM 8 13 21 10 J Walvoort KTM 10 11 21

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K de Wolf HUS 443 2 L Coenen HUS 388 3 S Laengenfelder GAS 381 4 L Everts KTM 341 5 A Adamo KTM 327 6 M Haarup TRI 287 7 R Elzinga YAM 278 8 S Coenen KTM 228 9 T Benistant YAM 226 10 Q Prugnieres KAW 174

2024 Desafío Ruta 40 Wrap

With KTM pulling out of most Rally competitions around the world, Honda is cleaning up. Just 15 seconds separated the 2024 Dakar winner Ricky Brabec and Tosha Schareina after 18 hours of rallying through Argentina in what was a mammoth battle to the finish aboard their Honda CRF450 Rally machines.

Brabec took Honda’s 10th win at the Argentine Desafio Ruta 40 Rally as Honda took a 1-2-3 clean sweep of the podium, the first manufacturer to do so in World Rally-Raid Championship history as the Monster Energy Honda Team won every stage of the rally.

Ruben Faria – Monster Energy Honda Team

“It has been an amazing rally for the Monster Energy Honda Team with our riders taking the top four spots and sixth overall, which is something that’s not happened in rally for a long time. I’m really happy with the whole team, they did a really good job and it was a great performance by the riders on the Honda CRF450 Rally, which performed superbly throughout the week to bring us this fantastic result at the end. I’d like to thank all the team for the amazing job that they’ve done, all the people in Japan that work on the bike and the riders too.”

The culmination of the rally today was hotly contested between the American and the Spaniard with Brabec starting the stage 1’27” ahead in the overall standings this morning, with Tosha the first to get into the action on the 218 km stage; as the defending champion the Spaniard was going to put in a valiant effort to reclaim the spoils. He instantly clawed back time over the early parts of the stage cutting Brabec’s lead to just 22 seconds at one point leaving the final 100km run to the finish to be the focus of the entire rally as the finish came across the horizon at Cordoba.

Schareina sped across the finish line to take his second consecutive stage win of the week, adding to his prologue win, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold off Brabec, who, with a 1’12” gap, kept hold of the overall lead and took victory. After only contending the jewel in the crown for Rally Raid Dakar Rally so far this year, it means Brabec has taken two victories out of two starts in 2024.

Adrien Van Beveren completed the fourth Honda podium lockout of a Desafio Ruta 40 stage in 2024 after a consistently high performance all week. The Frenchman took a stage win and third place on the final podium.

Skyler Howes had an outside chance for a podium finish, but although he put in a flawless ride, he finished the day in sixth, which put him fourth overall, making it his highest-ever finish for Honda.

Pablo Quintanilla had some struggles during the week with the differing terrain and difficult navigation, but he had a positive final day to cross the line in fifth as he rounded out the five Monster Energy Honda Team riders to be in the top six of the overall standings.

After five long days and 3,200 kilometres of riding, Daniel Sanders finished the rally in ninth place overall. From Chucky’s impressive fourth-place stage result to Sam Sunderland’s unfortunate early departure, it’s certainly been a journey for the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team this week.

Daniel Sanders

“So that’s day five over and we’re done. It’s not an ideal result of course, but I’m happy to have got to the finish and we have certainly learned a lot. I’ve put in a lot of work the last two months training at home, so I feel like I came here fully prepared. Unfortunately, I couldn’t quite get the most out of this week, but we will continue to work hard and I’m looking forward to going racing again!”

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager

“It’s been a difficult week for us, but we are happy that Daniel made it safely to the finish line and secured a pretty solid result after everything. However, we’re now turning our focus completely to the Rallye du Maroc and Dakar. We will continue to work hard as a team and get back to where we know we need to be.”

In the World Rally-Raid Championship standings, Ricky Brabec has propelled himself up to second, just nine points behind the leader Ross Branch, with Adrien Van Beveren a further seven points back. Meanwhile, in the manufacturer standings, Honda is back on top as the championship battle hots up heading into the Rallye du Maroc in October.

Desafío Ruta 40 2024

BRABEC Ricky 9 USA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda 18:08:37 SCHAREINA Tosha 68 SPA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda + 00:15 VAN BEVEREN Adrien 42 FRA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda + 05:33 HOWES Skyler 10 USA Monster Energy Honda Team Honda + 12:58 EVAN BRANCH Ross 16 BWA Hero Motorsports Team Rally Hero + 14:57 QUINTANILLA Pablo 7 CHI Monster Energy Honda Team Honda + 23:55

9. Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 18:58:08

FIM World Rally-Raid Championship

Ross Branch (Hero MotoSports): 72 points Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy Honda): 63 points (-9) Adrien Van Beveren (Monster Energy Honda): 56 points (-16)

2024 Pro MX Thunder Valley National Round Three Wrap

For the full report and results see:

Jett wins Thunder Valley as Hunter takes championship lead

The Pro Motocross Championship travelled to the Rocky Mountains for Round 3 of the 2024 season, with an early test in the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park, which sits mere minutes from downtown Denver.

The landmark 20th running of the Toyota Thunder Valley National saw a variety of weather conditions, from abundant sunshine to rain and wind gusts, which resulted in another captivating afternoon of action.

One week after a big crash ended his undefeated 450 Class record, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence outdueled his brother Hunter to capture a bounce-back win and re-establish himself in the early season title fight.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan continued his winning ways and emerged triumphant once again to open the summer with three straight victories.

450 Round

With identical moto finishes, the Lawrence brothers finished tied atop the overall classification, but Jett’s second moto triumph (2-1) was the difference maker as it gave him the tiebreaker over Hunter (1-2). It resulted in the second 1-2 finish for the pair through the first three rounds of the season and signified Jett’s 13th career win. Thanks to his incredible starts in each moto, Cooper captured his first career podium result in the premier class in third (3-3).

With his third straight podium finish to open his 450 Class career, Hunter Lawrence moved atop the 450 Class standings, highlighted by his distinction as the lone rider in the division to finish inside the top five in every moto. His lead sits at six points over Sexton, who finished fifth overall (6-5), while Jett Lawrence climbed from sixth to third by virtue of his win, 16 points behind Hunter.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“The second moto was much harder than the first for me; my legs were shot late in the moto. When I was in third, I had to make a decision whether I was going to push past the top two or just settle. I knew we had to make up some points, so I put my head down and kept charging. I’m happy to get out of here with a win and a chunk of points. Let’s head east!”

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“It was definitely a great day, but I almost wish I left here with the overall instead of the red plate, as weird as that sounds. We made some big changes on the bike this week, and today it showed. It’s always a good feeling when you do some testing that pays off. The 450s are beasts to hold on to compared to 250s, especially off the start, so setup plays a huge key in being competitive.”

Justin Cooper – P3

“It was an awesome day. I got both holeshots and led for 25 minutes. I tried my best, but they [the Lawrences] were riding too good. I gave it everything I had, and I’m really happy with today’s performance.”

Justin Barcia – P4

“Thunder Valley was a pretty good day! I qualified decent in the top 10, which I wasn’t thrilled about, but it was okay. I got off to two good starts, charged really hard all day, and the bike was really good. We made a change after the second practice, and it was really consistent, so I was able to adapt to different lines today and felt comfortable. We came away with a solid fourth, so it’s good. We want more, so we’re going to keep pushing, and we’ll get there soon!”

Chase Sexton – P5

“It was nice to have the red plate today, and I felt like we had speed on our side, but it just didn’t come together in the motos. Considering the results, we’re still right there in the championship, so look forward to rebounding at High Point next weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“Thunder Valley was kind of a struggle in practice, and then I felt better in the first moto. I got a really good start but fell back and wasn’t really gelling that much until I started clicking off some good laps around halfway and through to the end, so I ended up fifth. In the second moto, I royally messed up the start, so that cost me, and I paid for it. I came from around 20th place, which in conditions like that being hard and slick, it’s tough to come through the pack. I’ve just gotta put myself in better positions early on, and we’ll move on to High Point.”

Jason Anderson – P7

“It was a decent weekend, all things considered. I started the day qualifying fourth, which was good for us. In Moto 1, I found myself just outside of the Top 5 at the start, but quickly made it up to second. I ran there for a bit, and then late in the race, my rear end slipped out, and I clipped the medical light and went down, so we finished 10th. Moto 2 was better for me. The start wasn’t the best, but I made it up to fourth and rode there all race. A huge thanks to everyone at Monster Energy Kawasaki for the support this weekend and for keeping my KX450SR feeling dialled. Let’s head east.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Lawrence Hon 2 1 47 2 H Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 3 J Cooper Yam 3 3 40 4 J Barcia GAS 4 6 34 5 C Sexton KTM 6 5 33 6 A Plessinger KTM 5 8 31 7 J Anderson Kaw 10 4 30 8 M Stewart Hus 7 7 30 9 D Ferrandis Hon 8 9 27 10 C Craig Hus 9 10 25 11 F Noren Kaw 11 11 22 12 J Hill KTM 14 12 18 13 M Weltin Yam 13 13 18 14 G Harlan Yam 12 14 18 15 R Pape GAS 16 15 13 16 L Locurcio GAS 17 17 10 17 J Robin Yam 15 40 7 18 S McElrath Suz 22 16 6 19 C Park Hon 20 19 5 20 K Chisholm Suz 23 18 4

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 129 2 Chase Sexton 123 3 Jett Lawrence 113 4 Justin Cooper 109 5 Aaron Plessinger 100 6 Jason Anderson 97 7 Justin Barcia 95 8 Dylan Ferrandis 89 9 Malcolm Stewart 87 10 Freddie Noren 68 11 Christian Craig 58 12 Marshal Weltin 49 13 Grant Harlan 48 14 Phillip Nicoletti 38 15 Justin Hill 35 16 Cullin Park 29 17 Romain Pape 29 18 Derek Kelley 24 19 Dean Wilson 17 20 Harri Kullas 16

250 Round

Deegan’s 1-2 effort easily secured his third straight overall win and extended his points lead. Hymas’ moto win capped off a career-best performance in the runner-up spot (4-1) for his first ever podium, while Vialle rounded out the top three (2-4).

With his win streak, Deegan enjoys a 23-point lead over Vialle and Hymas, who both moved up the championship standings and now sit tied for second.

Haiden Deegan – P1

“I got a good start [in Moto 2], but Chance [Hymas] was ripping. I had to look at the big picture. We had the overall, and now we have three [wins] in a row. The hard work is paying off.”

Chance Hymas – P2

“I’m speechless right now. I went over the finish line and just broke down. There was a point in time where I didn’t think this was possible. I’m just grateful to be here. It feels great to do this for the team. They’ve seen me at my lowest, and they’ve seen the work I’ve been putting in. We figured some stuff out with the bike and with my diet lately, and that’s been a huge key. I feel like I’m back to where I was last year, before I got hurt.”

Tom Vialle – P3

“Overall, the speed was good. Just too many mistakes today. Sometimes, that’s racing. The track was really good today, and I’m looking forward to next weekend.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“This weekend was another improvement. This felt like the first time I was riding my style. We did a lot of bike work over the past month, and it’s starting to come together. Today was a big confidence boost, to know I can run the pace. We just have to figure out our starts. And congrats Chance!”

Levi Kitchen – P5

“It was a decent weekend overall, but I am looking for more. The day started out with an average qualifying session, but quickly turned around in the first moto. I was able to make a late charge and finish third. Just before Moto 2, a thunderstorm rolled through and made the track so technical. I was able to make my way back up to a podium spot, but a mistake made me go down and that was that. We have my KX250 feeling great and I cannot wait to turn this around on the East Coast next weekend at High Point.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H Deegan Yam 1 2 47 2 C Hymas Hon 4 1 43 3 T Vialle KTM 2 4 40 4 J Shimoda Hon 5 3 37 5 L Kitchen Kaw 3 7 35 6 J Swoll Tri 7 5 32 7 T Masterpool Kaw 8 6 30 8 P Brown GAS 6 9 29 9 J Beaumer KTM 9 10 25 10 J Smith Yam 11 11 22 11 N Romano Yam 12 12 20 12 J Savatgy Tri 17 8 19 13 C Schock Yam 14 13 17 14 D Schwartz Suz 10 18 16 15 R DiFrancesco GAS 18 14 12 16 C Cochran Hus 16 16 12 17 D Bennick Yam 15 17 12 18 R McNabb KTM 13 23 9 19 M Fineis Yam 32 15 7 20 J Reynolds Yam 20 19 5

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Deegan 144 2 C Hymas 121 3 T Vialle 121 4 L Kitchen 119 5 J Shimoda 99 6 J Swoll 93 7 P Brown 84 8 J Beaumer 73 9 T Masterpool 69 10 J Savatgy 60 11 J Smith 57 12 R DiFrancesco 47 13 N Thrasher 46 14 D Schwartz 43 15 D Bennick 40 16 C Cochran 40 17 M Fineis 35 18 N Romano 35 19 C Schock 34 20 J Reynolds 22

