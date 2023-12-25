SuperMotocross Video Pass available for season 2024

The SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) will offer fans live and on-demand access to all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocorss Season including 17 Rounds from the AMA Monster Energy Supercross, 11 Pro Motocross Events, plus two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and of course the SuperMotocross World Champion Finals.

Head to supermotocross.tv website for more information or to sign up.

AMA name Jett Lawrence 2023 Rider of the Year

The U.S. motorcycle-racing sanctioning body have recently named Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence as their 2023 Rider of the Year, the award coming the American Motorcyclist Association, as he collected no fewer than three major AMA crowns.

The 2023 season saw Lawrence race the factory Honda CRF250R to the AMA 250SX West Region Championship in May before transitioning to the premier class aboard the factory CRF450RWE. In the AMA Pro Motocross series, Lawrence turned in an incredible rookie performance, clinching the 450 National Championship on August 12 (just four days after his 20th birthday), winning all 22 motos across the season, in an unprecedented perfect season for a rookie rider. The following month, the Australian native put an exclamation point on the year by earning the inaugural SuperMotocross title.

Russ Ehnes – AMA Board of Directors Chairman

“We’re proud to have Jett and his brother Hunter as AMA members. The Lawrence family’s story—transitioning from Australia to Europe to the United States in search of achieving Jett and Hunter’s racing dreams—is truly compelling.”

Aussie Flat Track Nationals become an Australian Championship

After the success of the 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN), the 2024 instalment has gained even more prestige with Motorcycling Australia awarding Australian Championship status to the fast-growing segment of the sport.

Dave Maddock – Series Organiser

“Although we’ve had overwhelming support from both the riders and the industry in general, we are looking to build the AFTN in a sustainable way for all stakeholders, including the riders, our event partners and ourselves, so we have chosen to consolidate in 2024 by running a very similar season to 2023. This gives everyone the benefit of knowing what to expect in the season ahead. With the current financial climate, it’s difficult to find additional financial partnerships and we’re motivated to reward our entrants for their efforts as much as possible. Additional rounds will require additional funding that we’re actively working on securing, with an aim of growing once again in 2025.”

In 2024, the following classes have now been granted Australian Championship status: Senior – Pro 450, Pro Twins; Junior – Junior Lites (13-U16) up to 150cc two-stroke or 250 four-stroke, Junior 85 (9-U13) up to 85cc two-stroke or 150cc four-stroke.

Key updates for 2024 include no cap on entries in all classes, qualifying positions determined by combined times across not one, but two sessions; and the inclusion of Pro Twins on all flat track layouts.

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar

Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27

Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28

Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31

Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1

Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16

Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17

Daniel Sanders ready for Dakar 2024 campaign

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders are certainly no strangers to the prestigious Dakar event, Sam a two-time winner and Daniel narrowly missed out on the overall podium in his first ever Dakar back in 2021. Following what’s been a challenging 2023 season for both riders, they’re fired-up for another run at the world’s most punishing rally.

Last season was certainly one of mixed fortunes for Daniel Sanders. After placing seventh at Dakar, the hard-charging Aussie went on to win his first FIM World Rally-Raid Championship round at the Sonora Rally in April.

Unfortunately, just weeks later, Daniel sustained a season-ending leg injury. But the good news is, he’s back on his GASGAS, back to near 100 per cent fitness, and looking forward to the upcoming Dakar.

Daniel Sanders

“We’ve been doing some testing and training in America preparing for the race and everything has been going well! It’s been six and a half months since I broke my femur – a pretty long recovery as it was a bad break, and healing wasn’t really going to plan. I had a quick surgery at the end of October, so the last six weeks have been massively better, and I’ve been able to get on the bike to get a month’s training in. It looks like the first week of Dakar is going to be hard with very long stages so endurance will be the key, as well as having the best setup on the bike to save energy. The plan is to just start off easy and gradually gain more confidence and speed. Being with the team a lot recently has been really positive and motivating and it’s helped me get my confidence back. Hopefully my luck will turn in 2024 and I’ll have a good Dakar after a rough go at it during the past two years.”

For more on the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Dakar prep see:

Chucky Sanders and GASGAS geared up for Dakar

Majority of updated 2024 MXGP calendar revealed

Infront Moto Racing has unveiled updates to the 2024 racing calendar for the FIM Motocross World Championship. Maggiora, one of the most historic motocross tracks in the world, is set to host the MXGP of Italy on June 15-16, for the 10th round of the 2024 MXGP series. Showing its importance in motocross, the picturesque Italian track has hosted 3 Motocross of Nations and 12 events of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

In relation to the support classes, there will be a change in the MXGP of Flanders at Lommel. Specifically, the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing and the EMX250 will swap, with the EMX250 category racing alongside the EMXOpen category.

Further updates for 2024 includes the long-anticipated return of the Motocross of European Nations on September 14-15, 2024 following its regrettable absence in 2023. The venue that was chosen to host the promising event will be the TCS Racing Park, near Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Renowned as one of the best motocross tracks in Eastern Europe, the venue is not new to international events as it successfully hosted the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in 2023 and is fully geared up to welcome European teams and riders for this prestigious event.





Bumper year for 2023 FOX Australian SX Championship

The 2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) has wrapped with the season finishing on a high after a historic and memorable year, highlighted by records gate numbers and increases across the board in key growth metrics, which cements series prospects and the expansion of rounds.

With a 77% increase in overall gate numbers from 2022, and 135% per round across the SX1, SX2, SX3 and 85cc classes, it has been the largest volume of riders in recent history for the Championship ensuring AUSX is poised for a promising 2024.

Equally fan engagement metrics were noteworthy with a 10% YOY uplift in event attendance per round, 80% increase in minutes watched per event via broadcast, and significant improvements with social media including increases of more than 35M+ in overall reach and 5M+ YOY of video views.

Kelly Bailey – Championship Director

“2023 was always about growth and building the championship’s foundations from the ground up with the right programs, people, more industry integration and well executed events. We reset the series this year wanting to develop stronger links with teams, manufacturers through to media as well as deliver growth initiatives that drove gate numbers, which we’re so proud of being able to achieve. From the revival and success of 85cc racing, our Privateer Support Program, a 40% increase in prizemoney, improved industry collaboration, greater connection with supercross fans via social media and plenty of media coverage – a lot has been accomplished and we’re excited to continue this momentum into 2024. We’ve said before the more gates filled and higher engagement numbers leads to larger events and audiences creating opportunities for increased exposure, prizemoney, sponsorship, and broadcast. We’re on that path, with new prospects in front of us, which is significant for the sport in Australia.”

A 2024 AUSX calendar announcement won’t happen until the new year, however incremental round growth and new locations are planned, as well as confirmation that AME Group will continue to steer the ship as the promotor of the championship.

Coopers Brewery Australian Speedway Centenary site-map revealed

Organisers of the Coopers Brewery Australian Speedway Centenary, being staged on December 28 and 29; at North Brisbane Speedway, have unveiled a new site image, as a reference, for patron’s attending the Queensland venue for the first time.

The site image shows speedway access, parking locations and all important facilities, you need to know about, at the North Brisbane Speedway venue. A reminder to patrons attending there is no reserved seating; hence, it is strongly recommended you bring a foldup chair. Spectator gates open, both days, at 3pm with support racing commencing at 3.15pm. The main event commences at 5.30pm.

Night one (December 28) features the Serco Sidecar Centurions Trophy, whilst night two (December 29) will see the running of the Ikon Suspension 500cc Solo Centurion Classic being staged. In total, seven World Champions will appear over the two-night schedule.

Organisers also wish to advise of some rider changes that have occurred over the past days.

On the opening night, Dave Bottrell (QLD) and Darcy Risstrom (VIC) have been replaced by five-time NSW Champion and four-time Australian Best Pairs Champion, Grant Bond, and his vastly experienced passenger, Victor Gavenlock. On night two; Jye Etheridge (NSW) and James Pearson (NSW) replace Brady Kurtz and Kye Thomsen respectively.

In other news, Monster Energy has confirmed it will be on site with its popular Monster Party Area, providing fans with activities and giveaways.

Tickets are available for the event at:

https://www.ticketebo.com.au/speedwaycentenary

All event details are available on the Australian Speedway Centenary website at:

https://dw43.com.au/speedwaycentenary/

2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar confirmed

The FIM has announced the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup calendar which builds on the success of the inaugural series and will boast six events running from February to December across five countries and two continents.

The 2024 campaign will again get underway at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais – France in early February before swapping continents for the Enduro del Verano that will mark the second round of the championship in Argentina later the same month.

After the mid-season break the title fight will resume in Great Britain in October, as Weston Beach Race joins the series for the first time along with the Bibione Sand Storm in Italy early the following month, these two events will form rounds three and four.

Portugal’s Monte Gordo Sand Experience will again feature in the series as round five and ahead of the 2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup reaching its climax in December at the sixth and final event – Ronde des Sables – France.

2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM

23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD

12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU

1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI

22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP

7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM

Jean-François Wulveryck – Director of the FIM Cross Country Commission (CRT)

“As with every new championship, the first season was a real learning curve, but one that motivated everyone involved to develop the series in new countries and to attract more riders. With this in mind we are really pleased to have added some new and prestigious events to the calendar for the second edition of the series. On behalf of the FIM I would like to thank all parties who are helping to grow and develop the FIM Sand Race World Cup, and to working together to make 2024 a fantastic season.”

The FIM Sand Races World Cup is open to Motorcycles, Quads, Vintage Motorcycles, Vintage Quads plus Junior and Women riders.

Toni Bou extends Repsol Honda Team contract to 2027

34-time World Champion Tono Bou extends his relationship with the Repsol Honda team for another four years, bringing them to a total of 21 years together.

The relationship between Toni Bou and Honda began in 2007, and in the seventeen years since there have been many successes for both the Japanese manufacturer and the rider, who has become the most decorated competitor in the history of Trial. The extension of the contract runs until 2027, which will mark two decades of an alliance that has entered the history books of the competition.

Bou has achieved an impressive record of 17 titles in the indoor discipline and 17 outdoors. With a total of 221 victories and 291 podiums, he and the Repsol Honda Team are motivated to continue increasing these incredible figures in the coming seasons.

Toni Bou

“I am very grateful to the team for trusting in me for four more years. I have always said that I want to finish my sporting career with Repsol Honda and that is still the goal. I’m happy to remain with what I consider my family, with the team with whom I have won all my titles. I want to continue in the same way and always give 100% in each competition, and fight to get the maximum from the rest of my career. I have achieved more than I could have dreamed of and obviously we will fight for more.”

Ben Kearns confirmed for Beta Ballard’s Xtread Off-Road Race Team

Beta Motorcycles Australia, in conjunction with Ballard’s, Xtread and MXStore have revealed the new Beta Ballard’s Xtread Off-Road Race Team for 2024.

Team rider Ben Kearns from NSW will be racing aboard a Beta RR 390 Racing, competing in the 2024 AORC Championship Series as well as the major national and regional off-road racing events around Australia.

Ben Kearns has had some impressive results over recent years, after representing Australia in the ISDE in 2017 and most recently, with an outright test win alongside his notable P4 in the E3 Class, and 19th outright results in the 2023 A4DE.

Patrick Lowry – Managing Director, Beta Motorcycles Australia

“We’re excited to support this new team with Ballard’s and MXStore. Geoff approached us to see if we’d be happy to let Ben test some bikes, and the RR 390 Racing came out on top! Ben was impressed with the performance and is feeling more and more comfortable on the bike. We wish the team all the best” – Patrick Lowry – Managing Director, Beta Motorcycles Australia.

Beta Motorcycles Australia will be sharing more details on their 2024 race team in 2024.

Alex Larwood completes 2024 Factory Honda MX line-up

Factory Honda caps off its 2024 motocross line-up with the addition of Alex Larwood securing a spot on their championship-winning MX2 team. At the age of 16, he already claimed numerous state and national junior championships, showcasing immense potential. Despite facing setbacks in the following years, the 18-year-old has now found a home with Honda, a team that clinched back-to-back 250 championships, and eagerly anticipates the upcoming season.

Alex Larwood

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to ride for Honda. I understand what they can do, and securing this ride lifts my confidence. They wouldn’t have chosen me if they didn’t believe in my potential. The past three years have been a disaster for me, injury after injury. The team and I have a plan, and I need to be there, standing on the top step at the end of the season. So, we will race smart, patiently, and be there in the end.”

Larwood has consistently showcased his prowess in the MX2 class, clinching state wins, race victories, standing on the podium, and demonstrating his skills against seasoned veterans and championship winners. His goal for 2024 is to contend for the championship.

Jonte Reynders renews with Team Motul Pirelli Sherco into 2024

After an exceptional 2023 season of competition, Team Motul Pirelli Sherco has renewed Jonte Reynders for the upcoming 2024 racing season. Coming off a string of stellar performances in 2023, Reynders, the current E2-class AORC runner-up and A4DE Outright winner, is poised to enter his sixth season with the team, fuelled by the desire to clinch the highly contested E2 class crown.

Despite narrowly missing out on the class championship by a mere 17 points, Reynders won an impressive six out of ten E2 class victories and earnt four outright wins amidst fierce competition and challenging race conditions.

The team will be armed with the latest-generation 2024 Sherco 300 SEF Factory featuring an all-new engine, providing an exciting platform for further development over the off-season.

Jonte Reynders

“I am thrilled to renew with Team Motul Pirelli Sherco for the upcoming racing season. The decision to continue this journey with such an incredible team was an easy one. We finished the year’s second half on a high note, and I’m genuinely excited to race the new Sherco 300 4-stroke in 2024. It’s a massive step forward on what was an already impressive platform, and I’m eager to put in the work, return to the racetrack, and build upon the momentum we’ve gained. With a super competitive package, we’re aiming high for 2024, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Leatt welcomes Daniel Milner to the family

Leatt, a leading provider of high-performance protective gear in partnership with Australian distributor Whites Powersports, has announced the addition of Daniel Milner to their team. Milner, a renowned Australian off-road motorcycle racer, is back on home soil and ready to race on his brand new KTM Australia 450 EXC-F, and he will be proudly kitted out from head to toe in Leatt gear.

Milner will be participating in a variety of events for the year 2024, including the AORC Championship, Australian GNCC Championship, Hattah Desert Race, and A4DE. Leatt is honoured to have the opportunity to work with such an accomplished and dedicated athlete.

Zac Sperling – Leatt Product Manager (Whites Powersports Australia)

“We are thrilled to have Daniel Milner join the Leatt family. His remarkable talent and unwavering determination perfectly align with our brand values of performance and safety. We look forward to supporting him on his journey and achieving great success together.”

Daniel Milner

“I am thrilled to be representing Leatt and wearing their gear. With their exceptional products and support, I know I can push myself to new heights on the track. Let’s go!”

For more information about Leatt and their range of industry-leading protective gear, please visit www.leattmoto.com.au

Leatt continue partnership with Empire Motorsports Off-Road team

Leatt in partnership with Australian distributor Whites Powersports Australia, have announced the continuation of their partnership with the Empire Motorsports Off-Road team for the 2024 season.

Under the renewed partnership, the Empire Motorsports Off-Road team will see riders Will Price and Beau Ralston taking on some of the nation’s premier events, such as the Australian Grand National Cross-Country (GNCC) and the Victorian Championships. Leatt’s protective gear, providing the highest level of safety and performance, will be a vital component in supporting the Empire Motorsports Off-Road team’s endeavours throughout the season.

Zac Sperling – Leatt Product Manager Whites Powersports Australia

“Leatt is extremely proud to extend our partnership with Empire Motorsports Off-Road team. Riders like Will Price and Beau Ralston ensure that we remain at the forefront of off-road racing in Australia. We are excited to witness their continued success in the upcoming 2024 season.”

Chase Saathoff signed by JPG Motorsports for AFT Singles

JPG Motorsports announce its all-new Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER effort managed by Bryan Bigelow and featuring Chase Saathoff aboard Honda CRF450Rs for the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season.

Despite having only recently turned 18, Saathoff has already established himself as one of the most promising talents to hit the Progressive AFT scene in recent seasons. The Illinois native has racked up numerous accolades in his young career, including being named the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner and 2022 Progressive AFT Rookie of the Year.

Saathoff continued his rapid ascent in 2023, scoring nine podiums, including six runner-up finishes, en route to a fourth-place finish in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles championship standings. He’s well positioned to take the next step in ‘24 with race wins and title contention firmly in his sights.

Chase Saathoff #88

“My expectations are high going into next season, but most of all I’m hoping to have a lot of fun. I’ve spent the last year with Bryan as my crew chief, and we really work well together. Words can’t express how thankful I am for him, Luke, and all of our partners. Bring on 2024!”

Saathoff will continue his close association with Bigelow, who will serve as the new squad’s Team Manager after overseeing the young ace’s progress ever since he turned pro. A former premier-class racer himself, Bigelow is one of the most experienced and successful crew chiefs and team managers in the sport.

JPG Motorsports is backed by title sponsor JPG Trucking, which originated as a small family-owned business in 2011. Its owner, Luke Guoan, has since grown the business into a successful fleet of twenty trucks dedicated to hauling raw lumber for local mills and pallet shops within Lower Michigan.

Bryan Bigelow – Team Manager

“2024 will be different as 100% of the focus will be on Chase. I think he’s proven that he is ready to win, and the maturity he has gained is what we at JPG Motorsports are most excited about. Over the last couple of months, we have created this team which is supported by many great partners who all share the same vision – giving Chase all the tools needed to showcase exactly what he is capable of. Long-time friends Dan Caulkins (DPC), Jim Farr (Iowa City Brake), and Dan Hodder (DHR) were all eager to jump on board as they too are excited to help elevate Chase’s career. With these tools and the guidance on race day reigning Mission SuperTwins champion Jared Mees, JPG Motorsports can’t wait for Round 1 in Daytona!”

Jeremy Seewer joins KRT for MXGP 2024

Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP newcomer Jeremy Seewer will enter the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship with high expectations following successful winter tests alongside with Romain Febvre.

The Kawasaki Racing Team will line up a strong duo next season; Romain and Jeremy won nine of the nineteen GPs this year and collected twenty podiums between them. Both ended the season on the final series podium with a silver medal for the Frenchman and bronze for the Swiss rider who has already contested the FIM Motocross World Championships for more than a decade.

Runner-up in the MX2 class in 2016 and 2017, Jeremy moved up to MXGP in 2018 and has already collected four series medals in the premier class; three-times silver (2019, 2020 and 2022) and one-time bronze.

Jeremy Seewer

“I’ve been racing a long time with the same brand but I feel very welcome at Kawasaki where everyone has been very open and receptive to me; I think it’s a brand where I can fit in well. I’m looking forward to a long-term relationship and hope for the best; the main goal is to win as often as possible, to have success together, to enjoy working with great people and have fun doing it.”

With thirty GP podiums, eight GP victories and eleven moto wins during the past five seasons he is the most consistent rider of the series and he hasn’t missed a single GP since 2014, finishing all bar nine motos during his 187 GP appearances.

After spending his entire MX2 career with one brand he has raced the last six MXGP seasons with another before joining Kawasaki for the coming season; the amiable twenty-nine-year-old Swiss rider will make his racing debut on the KX 450-SR during the International series in February.

Official 2024 MXGP Approved Teams list revealed

Infront Moto Racing has presented the Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the upcoming 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The OAT list provides an overview of all teams officially committed to the 2024 racing campaign, including the riders who will represent them. Currently, the OAT showcases 23 teams geared up to participate in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships, the stage is set for an intense season.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will begin with the thrilling MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on 9th and 10th of March. Villa la Angostura will be hosting its 8th Grand Prix since its debut on the MXGP calendar in 2015.

With 23 teams, 20 Grand Prix events, and the world’s fastest riders gearing up for the battle, the 2024 season is guaranteed to deliver another unforgettable Championship. Take a look at the full 2024 Provisional OAT MXGP & MX2 List below:

2024 MXGP & MX2 Provisional OAT List





Australia’s 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup team breaks cover

Team Australia’s thrown down the gauntlet to Team New Zealand ahead of the 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup in New Zealand on Sunday, January 28, naming a powerful six-rider squad for the inaugural event.

Dual ProMX champion and women’s world No. 9 Charli Cannon (pictured) will lead Team Australia in her debut ride for new suitor, Honda, and she’ll be joined by fellow ProMX stars Emma Milesevic (Honda), Madison Brown (Honda), Taylor Thompson, (Yamaha), Tayla McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Madi Healey (GasGas).

Facing the quality Aussie outfit will be a rider beyond reproach as the best in the business: New Zealand’s four-time FIM world motocross champion, Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki).

Duncan, who waltzed to world title No.4 in 2023 with a clean sweep of 12 podiums and six race wins, will be her country’s lynchpin around the famous Woodville circuit. The remaining five selections for Team New Zealand are still to be announced.

The 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, a new concept created by FIM Oceania and supported by its member federations Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling New Zealand, will be incorporated into the three senior women’s motos as part of the Woodville Motocross Grand Prix.

The team with the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations. The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region. The plan is to hold it annually in Australia or New Zealand.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“Congratulations to the six Team Australia selections for the maiden FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup. The talent certainly runs deep, and the Trans-Tasman battle is certainly going to be a huge one as the best in the business get to work. This concept is one that Motorcycling Australia and FIM Oceania are incredibly excited about, and we look forward to it becoming a permanent fixture on the annual motocross calendar.”