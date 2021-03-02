Moto News Weekly Wrap

March 2, 2021

What’s New:

Febvre and Prado share Italian MX Riola Sardo wins

Andrea Dovizioso goes 6-5 at Rivarolo MX

GYTR Juniors off to a successful start to 2021

Yamaha dominates 2021 New Zealand Cross Country opener

Toni Bou awarded for shortened 2020 X-Trial win

Yamaha YZ65 Cup returns in 2021

KTM reveal Australian support riders and junior team for 2021

Dylan Wills leads Australian Husqvarna line-up in 2021

Empire Kawasaki to compete MX1 and MX2 in ProMX

Kjer Olsen & Jasikonis prepared for MXGP 2021

Sammy Halbert returns with Coolbeth-Nila Racing for SuperTwins

Cory Texter teams up with G&G Racing for Production Twins

Jeremy Martin injury update

2021 Racing Calendars 2021 Provisional MXGP 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX 2021 Speedway GP 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies 2021 AMA Supercross 2021 GNCC 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 2021 Progressive American Flat Track 2021 New Zealand Motocross 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country 2021 New Zealand Enduro 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional) And more…



Febvre and Prado share Italian MX Riola Sardo wins

Prado guided his KTM 450 SX-F to Pole Position and then a convincing victory in the MX1 moto in the Riola Sardo sand on the Italian island. The international event featured MXGP peers from at least four other rival factory teams and Prado defeated Glenn Coldenhoff and Thomas Kjer Olsen by less than four seconds to head the podium in race one.

Jorge Prado

“It’s nice to be back and doing something different from training. The GPs are still quite far away but it’s nice to get up to speed and it was a good day here in Sardinia: 1st in qualifying and then a good start in the MX1 moto. It was handy to get those small nerves out of the way and those feelings that come with the first gatedrop of the season. I holeshotted again and was leading the second race but I felt something different on the bike and it was better to stop to get everything checked out. These races are good for exactly that; checking and testing! Overall it was a decent first race of 2021.”

The Supercampione race saw Kawasaki riders Febvre and Monticelli, sweep through the first turn of the prestigious SuperFinal in the top three and Febvre again shadowed the early leader before taking over the lead in the closing stages for his first race victory of the new season.

Romain Febvre

“This morning I posted a good result in the timed practice session and later I got two great starts which is just what we wanted! In the MX1 race I had a good rhythm racing with Prado but after ten minutes I suffered arm pump and there was no other option than to reduce my pace. I didn’t want to take any risks; I just finished the race and I knew that I wouldn’t have similar troubles with my arms in the SuperFinal. Once more I had a good start in second and took the win; it’s nice to get my first victory of the season, even if it’s not so significant as the first GP is still some months away. This week we will test some more parts to prepare for the next races.”

Kjer Olsen Thomas made an even better start in the Supercampione race, which saw the top 20 450cc and top 20 250cc riders line up together for the final moto of day. Emerging from the first turn in fourth, the FC 450 mounted rider moved forwards and slotted into second place on lap 11. With the race leader well within reach, Kjer Olsen never relented and crossed the finish line as runner-up, right behind eventual winner Romain Febvre and having completed a highly positive 450 debut.

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“Today was really good and I couldn’t really ask for more on my 450 debut. The winter has been really positive with the team, testing and training, but there is nothing like getting some gate drops and races in before the season starts. Overall, it has been a great day. Two great starts, solid riding and I felt strong at the end of each race as well so today was really positive for me and the team. We have worked really hard over the winter and I think that really showed today.”

2021 MX1 Results – Riola Sardo

Pos Rider Nat. Time 1 PRADO GARCIA Jorge SPA 29:23.6 2 COLDENHOFF Glenn NED 29:26.0 3 OLSEN Thomas K. DEN 29:27.0 4 VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy BEL 30:02.1 5 OSTLUND Alvin SWE 30:03.6 6 FEBVRE Romain FRA 30:28.4 7 MONTICELLI Ivo ITA 30:41.5 8 KOCH Tom GER 30:59.8 9 LESIARDO Morgan ITA 31:27.7 10 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA 29:25.3

2021 Supercampione Results – Riola Sardo

Pos Rider Nat. Time 1 FEBVRE Romain FRA 29:44.1 2 OLSEN Thomas K. DEN 29:45.4 3 COLDENHOFF Glenn NED 30:01.2 4 VAN HOREBEEK Jeremy BEL 30:32.8 5 MONTICELLI Ivo ITA 30:37.9 6 LAPUCCI Nicholas ITA 30:48.1 7 FORATO Alberto ITA 30:58.3 8 GEERTS Jago BEL 31:04.6 9 LUPINO Alessandro ITA 31:16.8 10 OSTLUND Alvin SWE 31:22.0

Andrea Dovizioso goes 6-5 at Rivarolo MX

Andrea Dovizioso made an appearance at the UISP Regional Championship at Rivarolo over the weekend, having hung up his MotoGP boots with Ducati, after eight years with the Italian marque.

Dovizioso plans to add Italian championship rounds to his schedule as the year progresses, but settled for sixth in the morning race, before improving to fifth in the afternoon, competing in the Ago MX2 category.

FINALE 1 AGO MX2

Pos Rider Time 1 MANUCCI ALESSANDRO 16:08.0 2 RONCAGLIA MATTIA 16:11.4 3 GIORDANO FRANCESCO 16:42.7 4 ELGARI ALBERTO 16:46.7 5 MUNARI MIRCO 16:49.8 6 DOVIZIOSO ANDREA 17:01.2 7 FERRARI FEDERICO 17:03.0 8 PIUMI MATTEO 17:14.9 9 CINEROLI MATTIA 17:17.0 10 RASPANTI MIRCO 17:28.4

FINALE 2 AGO MX2

Pos Rider Time 1 MANUCCI ALESSANDRO 16:11.4 2 RONCAGLIA MATTIA 16:27.1 3 ELGARI ALBERTO 16:36.0 4 GIORDANO FRANCESCO 16:45.7 5 DOVIZIOSO ANDREA 16:48.8 6 MUNARI MIRCO 16:49.2 7 FERRARI FEDERICO 16:56.6 8 CINEROLI MATTIA 16:57.6 9 PIUMI MATTEO 17:18.3 10 PARINI MAICOL 17:27.9

GYTR Juniors off to a successful start to 2021

Racing is back and underway with New South Wales and Queensland getting their season started in recent weeks with regional events bringing in good rider numbers and plenty of enthusiasm to tackle the new year.

King of MX Qualifier – Bega

New South Wales kicked off with the King of MX qualifier at Bega where the family duo of Ryder and Kayd Kingsford represented the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team and got off to an amazing start.

It was a near perfect weekend for the family winning nine of the twelve races they contested over the weekend. Ryder was in sensational form claiming victory in three classes, the 13-16 years 125, the 13-16 years 250 and the newly formed MX3 class. He only got beaten in one race all weekend and even then, it was a second place and a great way for the Goulburn based rider to start the year.

Younger brother Kayd also fared well, winning the 12-16 years 85cc class with 2-1-2 results. Kayd had an injury plagued 2020 season but is just starting to find his mojo again and working hard towards making 2021 another successful year for the family.

Kings of MX Qualifier: 13-16 years 125cc Ryder Kingsford (GYTR-YJR) Seth Burchell Travis Olander Kings of MX Qualifier: 13-16 years 250cc Ryder Kingsford (GYTR-YJR) Byron Dennis Travis Olander Kings of MX Qualifier: 12-15 years 85cc Kayd Kingsford (GYTR-YJR) Travis Lindsay Toby Houston Kings of MX Qualifier: MX3 Ryder Kingsford (GYTR-YJR) Ben Novak Connor Rossandich

Sunshine State Motocross Series

The ever popular Sunshine State Motocross Series in Queensland roared to life over the weekend at the always challenging and sandy Hervey Bay circuit. Combine a energy sapping day with one of the more physically challenging tracks in Australia and all riders were under duress during the motos.

The race was also the debut for Kobe Drew on the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing team and he made it one to remember winning both the 13-16 years 125cc and 13-16 years 250cc. Drew finished with the perfect three from three on his YZ125 and narrowly missed a perfect weekend with 1-2-1 results on his 250.

Team mate Jake Cannon also started the year in good form with victory in the 12-15 years 85cc with 5-1-1 results. He also had his first serious hit out on the YZ125 and performed admirably to finish fifth overall. Cannon showed his little stature proved no problem on the 125 as he mixed it up with the big boys of the class each and every race.

Jackson Camilleri moved to the senior division and raced in the MX2 Expert class. Camilleri struggled at the Hervey Bay circuit last season but was determined to make things right on the weekend and he did just that, taking three hard fought wins from three starts.

In the Pro MX2 class, Yamaha had massive representation with the Serco Yamaha and Yamalube Yamaha Teams attending in their first motocross hit out of the year. Despite some mixed results, the gate drops proved invaluable for all riders as they fine tune their preparations for the upcoming Pro MX.

SSMX – 13-16 years 125cc Kobe Drew (GYTR-YJR) Jesse Holding Liam Owens Jett Burgess-Stevens Jake Cannon (GYTR-YJR) SSMX – 13-16 years 250cc Kobe Drew (GYTR-YJR) Liam Owen Jett Burgess-Stevens SSMX – 12-15 years 85cc Jake Cannon (GYTR-YJR) Heath Fischer Braden Plath SSMX – MX2 – Expert Jackson Camilleri (GYTR–YJR) Riley Fitzpatrick Brock Sleader

Yamaha dominates 2021 New Zealand Cross Country opener

Yamaha riders won both the Senior and Junior races at the 2021 New Zealand Cross Country Championships’ first round on Sunday, which was hosted by the Bushriders Motorcycle Club in Marton.

The event was held on Rangitikei farmland and saw Tommy Watts prove he is as handy on a YZ450F over a three-hour race, as he is in the short, sharp motocross events that he excelled at over the past few months. He won the Senior competition overall and finished first in class (4 Stroke Over).

After a tough start, seasoned cross country legend and 2015 national champion Paul Whibley, of Taikorea, who was riding a smaller capacity Yamaha (YZ250FX) chased after Watts over the course, which included a gorge, open farmland, tight native bush, plus gorse and pine trees.

Whibley pushed resolutely over the three-hour Senior race, moving forward and making passes when he could in the dusty conditions, to finish second overall and first in the 4-Stroke Under class by the time the finish flag came out.

Paul Whibley

“The race got off to a bad start with the bike not firing on the dead engine Le Mans style start. Being at the back of the pack on an extremely dusty track was not ideal. I had a few dodgy moments in the dust but forcing some passes early on got me mid-pack, then as the riders spread out, I worked my way forward. The new mount did really well despite some of the fast sections suiting the 450 bikes. Full credit to MotoSR for getting the bike dialled in – allowing me to hit stuff hard and hold it on that little bit longer. I’m pretty happy with that and am sitting in a good position for the series.”

Whanganui-based PWR team rider Seth Reardon has stepped up to ride a YZ450FX this year and found the 4 Stroke Over class a lot more competitive. He rode his Yamaha to fourth in class and fifth overall. The 5-metre run to the bikes at the start line caught Reardon out and he exited mid-pack amongst about 100 motorbikes before reeling in his rivals over the approximately 90-kilometre race.

The PWR team’s 15-year-old Wil Yeoman of Taupo, kicked his national campaign off in the best possible way, with victory in the 90-minute Junior race.

Wil Yeoman

“I had a great start, getting the holeshot, which was helpful to be ahead of the dust. After a couple of laps I was able to get into a groove and put in some good lap times. I am pleased to get a win to start the championship and look forward to racing again in round two in a couple of week’s time.”

Yamaha brand ambassador Charlotte Russ, of Auckland, won the women’s class on her YZ125 and finished 29th overall.

After Covid-19 caused the cancellation of last year’s New Zealand cross-country championships a week after it started, the organisers will be closely monitoring the country’s currently fluctuating Alert Levels. If the championship is able to progress, points from the best three results out of the four rounds will count towards the championship titles, with riders able to discard their worst result.

Senior Class Overall – Round 1

Tommy Watts – First in class (4 Stroke Over) Paul Whibley – First in class (4 Stroke Under) Reece Lister Brandon Given Seth Reardon – Fourth in class (4 Stroke Over)

Junior Class Overall – Round 1

Wil Yeoman – First in class (4 Stroke Over) Luke Brown Charlie Free

Yamaha YZ65 Cup returns in 2021

Yamaha Motor Australia and Motorcycling Australia have teamed up to return the popular one model junior MX event to the Australian racing calendar – the YZ65 Cup. The series designed for nine to 12-year-olds was introduced in 2018 and ran in 2019 but fell foul of COVID in 2020.

The 2021 YZ65 Cup will run as two standalone rounds at the Pro MX national events at Canberra on 2 May and Maitland on 27 June.

The ethos of Yamaha’s YZ65 Cup is to make every rider and his or her family feel like they are part of the Yamaha factory race team, courtesy of the unique bLU cRU wide range of benefits.

Matthew Ferry – YMA Sales and Marketing Manager

“The YZ65 Cup aims to boost grassroots entry level dirt bike riding by offering a unique and fun experience. Participants come away feeling like factory racers with huge grins on their faces and lifetime memories. That’s what makes the YZ65 Cup the most eagerly anticipated dates on the calendar.”

2021 Yamaha YZ65 Cup Rider Criteria

Age category: 9-12 years of age

Must have current MA licence

Must own YZ65

Each rider must provide rider resumé

One wildcard opportunity at each round

Spots are limited

Successful applicants must cover race entry fee of $140

Entries for both rounds must be submitted by 26 March 2021. All riders will be notified by Thursday 1 April 2021.

Toni Bou awarded for shortened 2020 X-Trial win

The pandemic caused the 2020 X-Trial championship schedule to be cut short, bringing an end to the season with five trials having been held. Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou claimed victory in each of the events, but has finally been awarded the official FIM title.

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme finally awarded the medals to the top three finishers in the 2020 X-Trial World Championship, with Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou, collecting the champion’s trophy and medal.

Bou was the winner of all five points-paying trials in the championship (La Reunion, Vendée, Budapest, Barcelona and Bilbao), where he demonstrated a similar level of performance to that seen in the previous 2020 championship. Bou remains as eager as ever to get back in the saddle in 2021. The multi-time champion received the gold medal from the vice president of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, Ignacio Verneda.

Toni Bou

“2020 it has been a special, yet particular season. When we started in November 2019, we could never have imagined how it would have ended. The season was a very positive one, because I won all the trials, although it was tough because the riders were more evenly matched than the result of the final championship table shows. It was not easy to make a difference, especially in the finals. Since then I have continued to improve as well as analyzing which areas I can work on and improve for next season. I am satisfied not only with my wins but also with my consistency and I am looking forward to racing again, especially once we can return to normal life without the current health risks. That’s the most important thing: reaching the end of this global nightmare caused by the pandemic.”

KTM reveal Australian support riders and junior team for 2021

KTM have revealed its national support riders and junior team for the 2021 season in Australia, and leading the way in the MX2 class of the new-look ProMX Championship will be Jy Roberts, a longtime KTM racer who will continue aboard the 250 SX-F. At 20 years of age, Roberts is eager for national competition to resume and to further himself at this stage of his young career.

Jy Roberts

“I’m really thankful that KTM has stuck behind me since my accident in 2019 and then not being able to race at the national level in 2020 because of COVID, so this is a really good opportunity to keep working with the brand. We have one thing in mind for this year, to try and be consistent and aim for top-five results after two years off.”

In addition, KTM Junior Racing graduate Ryan Alexanderson will also be supported by KTM as he transitions into the senior ranks, equipped with the 250 SX-F and focusing on the MX3 development category this season. Both will also contest the Australian Supercross Championship later in the year.

Ryan Alexanderson

“I’m super-excited to be making this step from the KTM Junior Racing team and to be representing the brand for another year, working to achieve the best results that we can in 2021. It should be a really good season, I feel like we have a great program behind us and I will be well-prepared for this season.”

KTM Junior Racing will also form a significant part of KTM’s program in 2021, featuring Jet Alsop (250 SX-F/125 SX), Kayden Minnear (250 SX-F/125 SX), Jett Burgess-Stevens (250 SX-F/125 SX) and Cooper Ford (85 SX/65 SX), each of them holding national and state titles and looking to continue those winning ways into the future.

Jett Burgess-Stevens

“It is another great opportunity to be riding with the KTM team this year and I’m enjoying being on the bigger bikes with the brand. I really want to make the most of the year ahead and am looking forward to getting racing with everybody.”

Dylan Wills leads Australian Husqvarna line-up in 2021

Husqvarna will support a broad roster of Australian national and junior riders throughout the 2021 season, the brand outlining its program that will feature a mixture of capable racers aiming to make their mark in the sport.

Leading the program in the ProMX Championship series will be experienced 25-year-old Dylan Wills who will pilot a FC 250 outdoors prior to stepping into the Husqvarna Australia Racing team in the Australian Supercross Championship later this year.

Dylan Wills

“I’m really happy to do another deal with the KTM Group and to be back riding the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand in 2021. I’ve been with them for a lot of years now, so it’s good to keep that relationship going and I’m excited for ProMX to start. It’s all really familiar for me, we have a good package coming together and I am looking forward to going and getting it done on-track.”

Western Australian teenager Brock Flynn will represent Husqvarna in MX3 at the national level, maintaining his longstanding relationship with the brand. At 16, Flynn will also contest the state championships in WA riding both the FC 250 and FC 450.

Brock Flynn

“It’s good to continue with Husqvarna Motorcycles for another year and moving up from their junior program I look forward to carrying this support into this next stage of my career. The goal is to deliver the best results I can and represent them well, so I’m excited to be riding MX3 this year and also the state rounds in WA as well.”

A talented junior team line-up has also been assembled, including Jack Mather (FC 250/TC 125), Heath Fisher (TC 85) and Braden Plath (TC 85), who won the 65cc World Championship in 2018 with the brand.

Jack Mather

“This year will be good to get going again with racing and I can’t wait for it to get started. We will ride the junior classes and also hopefully some MX3 rounds in ProMX as well where we can. It’s exciting for us as racing was interrupted last year, so I will be ready to go.”

In addition, multiple-time national champion and current J3 class title-holder Billy Hargy (FC 250/TC 125) will be Husqvarna’s junior rider in the Australian Off-Road Championship for the coming season.

Empire Kawasaki to compete MX1 and MX2 in ProMX

Kawasaki Australia have announced the continuation of Empire Motorsports as the official supported ProMX team, with the team to run the name of Empire Kawasaki andcompeting in MX1 and MX2 classes.

Tyson Cherry – Empire Kawasaki Team Owner

“Empire Motorsports are very excited to be teaming up with Kawasaki Australia in 2021. The 2019 MX season was a great start to the relationship with Kawasaki Australia and we are looking forward to pushing to the top in 2021!”

Robert Walker – Marketing Manager Kawasaki Motor Australia

“We’re very excited to see the start of the 2021 ProMX series get going. With a new KX250 and KX450 for this year we’re very confident of some great results. Our team manager Tyson Cherry has done a great job over the last couple of years and will be working closely with his team.”

Kjer Olsen & Jasikonis prepared for MXGP 2021

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s MXGP class competitors Thomas Kjer Olsen and Arminas Jasikonis have both enjoyed positive, but very different, winter preparations ahead of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship. Kjer Olsen quickly adapting to the FC 450, Jasikonis recently returned to the track following his recovery from injury.

Continuing his pro racing career with Husqvarna Motorcycles following four highly successful seasons in the MX2 World Championship, Thomas Kjer Olsen progresses to the ultra-competitive MXGP division for 2021, focused on making a solid first impression. Undoubtedly one of the best performing MX2 riders in recent years, the tall Dane, who placed third overall in both the 2017 and 2018 campaigns before going one better in 2019 as series runner-up, is relishing his opportunity to race against new competitors.

Entering the 2021 season following six overall podium results in 2020, including two back-to-back GP wins, TKO unquestionably signed off his impressive MX2 career on a highly positive note. The FC 450 rider now looks ahead to making his mark in the MXGP category.

Thomas Kjer Olsen

“The upcoming season is really exciting for me as I make the move up to the MXGP class. I’ve had a really productive winter getting used to the FC 450 and I’m really happy with my bike and how I feel riding. It did take me a little time to adapt, and it was challenging initially because the bike’s more powerful, but now I feel really good. With the team we’ve made some good progress in recent weeks. It will be my first year in MXGP, but I believe I can battle inside the top 5. For sure there are a lot of talented riders in the class and it won’t be easy, but I am ready for the challenge and I’m really looking forward to round one.”

Arminas Jasikonis is set to take on his third term of MXGP competition with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, looking to continue his return to full fitness while focused on eventually getting back to challenging for regular podium results. Enjoying a positive start to the 2020 season with a third-place overall result at round two, when racing resumed following the coronavirus-forced break the Lithuanian charged to his maiden race victory at the fourth round of the championship.

In finishing second overall at round five, Arminas remained a podium threat as the series continued until a heavy fall at round nine brought his year to a premature end. Now, having undergone a period of intensive rehabilitation, the 23-year-old recently began riding his FC 450 with the aim of returning to full fitness in readiness for round one of the 2021 season.

Arminas Jasikonis

“My recovery from my accident has been going really well. Since my crash I had to start from zero and rebuild my physical conditioning, so it has been a long road, but I am getting stronger and fitter and I am really happy with my progress. I’ve recently returned to riding which has been great and I will continue to take things step-by-step. There is not a specific date for when I will return to racing at the moment. Until I am at the stage where I am able to push for 30 minutes plus two laps in tough conditions during practice then it will not make sense to race. For MXGP you need to be 100%, which is something that I am working towards every day. I’d like to thank my team for the support that they have given me throughout my recovery, they have been amazing to me.”

The 19-round FIM Motocross World Championship is scheduled to kick off in the Netherlands on May 23.

Sammy Halbert returns with Coolbeth-Nila Racing for SuperTwins

Sammy Halbert will return as the Coolbeth-Nila Racing team’s Mission SuperTwins rider for the upcoming 2021 season. Marking his second year on the Indian Motorcycle FTR750, Halbert is set to perform with a solid commitment from team owners John and Nila Wise.

Sammy Halbert

“Last year was a great experience working with Kenny Coolbeth, Jr. and my team owner John Wise. I’m stoked to be back with them and to continue the relationships with the brands that support us. AFT put together a great schedule for us this year and we’re ready to come out swinging.”

After a strong debut season for the Halbert/Coolbeth-Nila crew in 2020 – boasting a third-place championship finish, Springfield Mile victory and a staggering six visits to the podium – the Wises are all-in, promising to deliver the resources required to take the team to the next level in 2021.

Also returning as team principal is former Grand National Champion Kenny Coolbeth, Jr., whose expert knowledge proved to be a pivotal asset to the team’s 2020 success.

Kenny Coolbeth, Jr

“I’m looking forward to another year with Sammy. Now that we have a year under our belt working together and know each other better, I really think he can be the guy to beat. I can’t wait to get the season started here in a couple of weeks.”

Cory Texter teams up with G&G Racing for Production Twins

G&G Racing and Cory Texter will team up for the third season in the American Flat Track Production Twins in 2021, and Texter will be riding his Yamaha MT-07. After winning the inaugural 2019 AFT Production Twins championship with G&G Racing, Texter finished runner-up in 2020 with four wins and 11 total podium finishes.

Corey Texter

“Last year was a success in my opinion,” said Texter. “We came a little bit short of defending our championship, but I learned so much about the motorcycle and myself as a rider that will help me this season. It’s really cool to see a lot of diversity in the schedule and with my experience, I really think that will play into my favour.”

Texter will once again ride for John and LJ Gronek out of the G&G Racing stable on the same Yamaha MT-07 race bikes that have brought him success the last two seasons. The team looks forward to the extra support with the addition of Mission Foods and Jerry Stinchfield of Roof Systems as sponsors.

LJ Gronek

“We are excited to bring Cory back for another season. He has a great comfort level with the motorcycles and his work ethics are second to none. We are eager to get started and have some fun.”

Jeremy Martin injury update

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin dislocated his shoulder in a crash on the opening lap of the 250SX West Main Event in Orlando, Florida. The two-time Pro Motocross 250MX Champion met with his doctors after the weekend and the decision was made to rest his shoulder and work on returning to full fitness. Martin’s doctors will continue to evaluate his progress and an update on his return will follow at a later date. Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing “Many of you saw the big crash I was involved in off the start in Orlando. Unfortunately, it left me with a dislocated left shoulder. I got an MRI on Monday and have had some really good conversations with some good doctors about what’s the best plan for my return. At this early stage, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back yet. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me. I really appreciate the support.”

2021 Racing schedule

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

2 May-02 Canberra, ACT

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3

3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup

5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

6 Aug-08 QMP, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)

7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)

MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)

Round 1 May 7-9 Extreme XL Lagares Portugal FMP Round 2 June 3-6 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria AMF Round 3 July 10/11 TBD Italy FMI Round 4 July 27-31 Red Bull Romaniacs Romania FRM Round 5 August 14/15 Red Bull TKO USA AMA Round 6 September 18/19 TBD Poland PZM Round 7 October 1-3 Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain RFME Round 8 October 30/31 GetzenRodeo Germany DMSB

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA Postponed 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA Postponed to November 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar

Date Event Cat 1 RallyGP Cat 2 Rally 2 Cat 3 Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp2 Moto Enduro Grp3 Quad Adventure Trophy Grp1+3 SSV April 9-13 BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR) X X X X X X June 7-13 Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ) X X X X X July 1-11 Silkway Rally (RUS) X X X X X August 13-22 Rally do Sertoes (BRA) X X X X X October 8-13 Rallye du Maroc (MAR) X X X X X X November 6-12 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE) X X X X X X

2021 AMA Supercross calendar

2021 AMA Supercross Calendar Round 1 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 16 Round 2 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Tues, January 19 Round 3 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 23 Round 4 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, January 30 Round 5 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Tues, February 2 Round 6 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, February 6 Round 7 Orlando, Florida East Camping World Stadium Sat, February 13 Round 8 Orlando, Florida West Camping World Stadium Sat, February 20 Round 9 Daytona Beach, Florida West Daytona Int. Speedway Sat, March 6 Round 10 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 13 Round 11 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Tues, March 16 Round 12 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 20 Round 13 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 10 Round 14 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Tues, April 13 Round 15 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 17 Round 16 Salt Lake City, Utah East Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, April 24 Round 17 Salt Lake City, Utah W/E Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, May 1

2021 GNCC

Round Date Event Name City, State Micro/eMTB Rnd 1 Feb 20-21 Big Buck Union, SC Micro Rnd 2 Mar 6-7 Wild Boar Palatka, FL Micro Rnd 3 Mar 13-14 The General Washington, GA Micro/eMTB Rnd 4 Mar 27-28 Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC Micro Rnd 5 Apr 17-18 Tiger Run Union, SC Micro/eMTB Rnd 6 May 1-2 Hoosier Crawfordsville, IN Micro/eMTB Rnd 7 May 22-23 The John Penton Millfield, OH Micro/eMTB Rnd 8 Jun 5-6 Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA Micro/eMTB Rnd 9 Jun 26-27 Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV eMTB Rain Jul 10-11 RAIN DATE – – – Jul-31 Loretta Lynn eMTB Hurricane Mills, TN eMTB Rnd 10 Sep 11-12 The Mountaineer Beckley, WV Micro/eMTB Rnd 11 Sep 25-26 Burr Oak Millfield, OH Micro Rnd 12 Oct 9-10 Buckwheat 100 Newburg, WV Micro Rnd 13 Oct 23-24 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN Micro Rain Nov 13-14 RAIN DATE – –

2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Date Raceway Location Round 1 May 29 Fox Raceway National Pala, CA Round 2 June 5 Thunder Valley National Lakewood, CO Round 3 June 19 High Point National Mt Morris, PA Round 4 June 26 Southwick National Southwick, MA Round 5 July 3 Redbud National Buchanan, MI Round 6 July 17 Spring Creek National Millville, MN Round 7 July 24 Washougal National Washougal, WA Round 8 August 14 Unadilla National New Berlin, MY Round 9 August 21 Budds Creek National Mechanicsville, MD Round 10 August 28 Ironman National Crawfordsville, IN Round 11 September 4 Pala National Pala, CA Round 12 September 11 Hangtown National Sacremento, CA

2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar

Round Date Event Location Rnd 1 March 12 Volusia Half-Mile I Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL Rnd 2 March 13 Volusia Half-Mile II Volusia Speedway, Barberville, FL Rnd 3 May 1 Atlanta Super TT Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA Rnd 4 May 22 Texas Half-Mile Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX Rnd 5 May 29 Chicago Half-Mile Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL Rnd 6 June 18 OKC Mile I Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK Rnd 7 June 19 OKC Mile II Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK Rnd 8 June 26 Lima Half-Mile Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH Rnd 9 July 17 DuQuoin Mile DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL Rnd 10 July 24 Port Royal Half-Mile Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA Rnd 11 August 14 New York Short Track Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY Rnd 12 August 21 Peoria TT Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL Rnd 13 September 4 Springfield Mile I Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Rnd 14 September 5 Springfield Mile II Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Rnd 15 September TBD TBA Doubleheader I, California Rnd 16 September TBD TBA Doubleheader II, California Rnd 17 October 8 Charlotte Half-Mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship

Round Location Date Round One Woodville Grand Prix 31st January, 2021 Round Two Rotorua 21st February, 2021 Round Three Hawkes Bay 20th March, 2021 Round Four Taupo 28th March, 2021

2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships

Round Location Date Round 1 Bush Riders MCC, Marton Sunday, February 28 Round 2 Central Hawke’s Bay MCC, Dannevirke Sunday, March 14 Round 3 Gore & Districts MCC, Gore Saturday, April 17 Round 4 Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel Saturday, April 18

2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship

Round Location Date Round 1 Tokoroa 11th April Round 2 Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club 24th & 25th April Round 3 Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC) 5th, 6th & 7th June Round 4 Masterton; Martinborough 12th June & 13th June

FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)

Date Round Location Nation 18-20 Feb Dubai Intl Baja Dubai UAE 18-20 Mar Jordan Baja Aqaba Jordan 8-10 Apr Qatar Int Baja Doha Qatar 28-30 May Baja do Pinahl Serta Portugal 17-19 Jun Baja Jalapao 500 Teruel Spain 23-25 Jul Baja Aragon Teruel Spain 5-8 Aug Hungarian Baja Varpalota Hungary 29 Aug-1 Sep Atacama Baja 1 Copiapo Chile 2-4 Sep Atacama Baja 2 Copiapo Chile 28-30 Oct Baja Portalegre Portalegre Portugal

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)

30 August – 4 September – Italy

U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series

March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro

April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA

May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC

U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series