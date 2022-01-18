2022 ProMX supplementary regulations

The Supplementary Regulations for the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), are now available to download on the ProMX website on the competitor info page and Team app, in preparation for the 2022 season.

ProMX artwork for Jerseys and Number Plates is also displayed on the ProMX Website on the competitor info page as well.

It is a condition of entry that each bike in the championship must run the series Penrite ProMX logo header on the front number plate, and competitors who choose not to run the Penrite ProMX Logo will not be permitted to participate in the round.

All competitors will also be required to run an ProMX Logo on their jerseys. The required placement is on the upper torso area. The .eps version of logo are available on the website. The logo must be a minimum of eight centimeters wide by three centimeters high.

Competitors who choose not to run the ProMX Logo while contesting a round of the Championship forfeit their right to any prize money.

Rider Number applications are open and lists are available on the competitor info page of the website and team app. It is the riders responsibility to confirm their number was carried over from 2021, please check the 2022 ProMX Rider Number Allocation document to ensure this has been completed. Riders must have a reserved number to compete in the 2022 Championship.

Dakar 2022 run & won: Next stop Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The Dakar was the opening round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) for the RallyGP riders and has come to an end after 12 stages in which those riders fought to get their hands on the famous Bedouin trophy, as well as earning the first points towards a ranking that will continue to take shape in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March, followed by the Kazakhstan Rally in April, the Andalucía Rally in June and, finally, the Rallye du Maroc in October.

16 bikers signed up for the W2RC in the RallyGP category. Credit where credit is due: Sunderland leads the Championship with 38-points, ahead of Quintanilla with 30 and the reigning world champion Walkner, with 24.

Adrien Van Beveren, runner-up to Walkner in 2021 and fourth in the Dakar, picked up 20-points. The competition is still wide open after the first round of the 2022 season. Kevin Benavides is dead last, with a single point to his name, after his engine gave up the ghost in stage 10 of the Dakar.

Honda can find solace in the constructor ranking after letting the Dakar title slip away. It now tops the leader board after placing its four motorbikes in the top 10. The Japanese maker has accumulated 47 points, while GasGas got 38 exclusively from Sunderland’s performance. KTM is nipping at their heels with 36, while Sherco is fourth with 14, one length ahead of Hero with 13 and Husqvarna with 9.

In the Rally2 competition, Mason Klein holds the pole position in the battle for the World Cup with 38 points to Camille Chapelière’s 30. Bradley Cox spent many days in second place, but a crash sent him plummeting down the standings. Alfie’s son is fifth with 17 points. Another Frenchman, Romain Dumontier, is third with 24 points, while Jan Brabec is fourth with 20.

In the fight for the Junior title, Mason Klein (38 points) will come up against Bradley Cox (30 points) and Konrad Dąbrowski (24 points). Jean-Loup Lepan (20 points), Mike Wiedemann (17 points) and Leonardo Tonelli (15 points) are also favourites, bringing the number of promising young riders up to six.

Riders talk AMA Supercross Round 2

2022 Monster Energy AMA SX RingCentral Coliseum Round 2

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main

Adam Cianciarulo scored the holeshot ahead of Shane McElrath and Ken Roczen when the gates dropped for the 450 Main. Roczen lost positions to Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia early on the opening lap.

Jason Anderson moved up to second place to make it a Kawasaki 1-2 as he chased Cianicarulo. Aaron Plessinger moved past fellow KTM rider McElrath to take third place with 18-minutes still left on the shot clock. Barcia split the KTM men to move up to fourth place, while Roczen was sixth ahead of team-mate Sexton and new Yamaha signing Tomac.

With just under 17-minutes remaining Roczen ended up in the tough blocks and his CRF450R on the deck. By the time he was back up and running he was outside the top ten, all the way down in 14th place. The German only managed to improve on that by one place at the flag, a disappointing 13th place finish for the Factory Honda rider.

Meanwhile Jason Anderson had moved past Cianciarulo to take the race lead. Two laps later Plessinger pushed Cianciarulo further back to third place. Two more laps and Cianciarulo was down to fourth after being passed by Barcia, a lap later Tomac also went through to push Cianciarulo further back to sixth. The Kawasaki man clearly struggling as the race progressed with his recovering shoulder and continued to lose places before eventually finishing 12th.

With seven-minutes left on the shot clock Plessinger was chasing Anderson hard, the gap was 1.8-seconds. Barcia was a further four-seconds back in third, and Tomac equidistant in fourth.

Anderson responded to the challenge though and with three-minutes left his lead was back out to over four-seconds while Barcia was closing on Plessinger to try and challenge the KTM man for second place. Tomac was fourth, Malcolm Stewart fifth and Ferrandis sixth.

At the last lap flag Anderson was maintaining his four-second buffer over Plessinger, who in turn now had more breathing room over Barcia. And that was how they finished, Anderson a clear winner over Plessinger and Barcia.

Eli Tomac set the fastest lap of the race on his way to fourth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin.

Chase Sexton was the first Honda home in ninth ahead of Dean Wilson and Joey Savatgy.

Justin Barcia will take a three-point lead over Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb to San Diego next weekend.

450 Rider Quotes

Jason Anderson – P1

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a win, but I never stopped believing in myself. I always knew I could be back up here on the top step, I just needed to put it all together. The track was tricky tonight with how beat up it got, but I feel super comfortable on the KX450SR and that was a huge factor in getting across the finish first. There are a lot of races left and I hope to stay here fighting for wins throughout the season.”

Aaron Plessinger – P2

“The opening round was a little rough for me but I re-grouped and had a really good week with the team. We did some testing with the whole crew and spent some time at the track and man, did it turn things around. I’m stoked! This is my second podium ever in the 450 class and I can’t thank these guys enough. It’s my first year on this bike, so I’m stoked on Red Bull KTM and everybody out there. Thank you!”

Justin Barcia – P3

“I was just riding my race and having fun out there. I got a little tight in the middle but I was able to regroup. I saw Eli coming so I knew I needed to put the hammer down and I really wanted those two in front of me but they rode awesome, AP and Jason. I want to dedicate this race to Fed [Ryan Fedorow], he unfortunately passed away last week, so this is for him and I feel like he would be proud of me tonight. I can’t thank the whole team enough. We’re going to keep coming up here, it was fun tonight!”

Eli Tomac – P4

“Overall, it was a good day with a really good qualifying result and a great heat race. It was a good track all day, and I enjoyed riding it and racing it. We worked on starts all week, and I was able to put myself in a good position in the heat race and got the win. I was feeling really good going into the main event. I was a little bit farther back on the start but made some good passes early on, and I was doing everything I could to push, but I couldn’t quite get to the podium spot. I made big improvements from the first round, and I know we’ll get there. It’s just a matter of fine-tuning at this point.”

Malcom Stewart – P5

“I think the night was actually kind of quiet for me, I’m stoked on the way I’ve been riding but starts are holding me back a little bit. It’s part of racing and we can take what we’ve learned from here and move forward. We’re still in a really good position for points so I’m stoked on that and just the whole program I’ve been on, I’ve never had this much fun! It’s only the second race and I feel like I’ve been racing for so long. The whole vibe and happiness has been great, so I’m looking forward to another great week.”

Dylan Ferrandis – P6

“I felt good all day. We had a really good lap time during practice, but we got a really bad start in the heat race and had to fight my way up to fifth. Then in the main event, I got a little better start, but it was still not very good. I had another big fight to come back to the front and gave everything I had to come back to sixth. I think I could’ve got a top-five finish, but I made a mistake and missed a big double on the track, so I lost a lot of time. I closed the gap to fifth and finished on their rear wheel, but it was not enough. We’ll take this; it’s better than last weekend for sure, but it’s not really where we want to be. Step-by-step, we need to move our way up each race.”

Cooper Webb – P7

“Tonight was a tough one, to say the least. I came down with a cold yesterday and fought through it the best we could today but definitely didn’t feel great at all. Practice went pretty good with third but I just tried to save as much as I could for the Main Event. I had a terrible start in the main and I made my way forward as best I could. It was definitely tough battling the sickness but I’m going to get healthy this week and go into San Diego with a fresh body and fresh slate. As far as the championship goes, we’re still in a good spot so we’ll see where it ends up.”

Marvin Musquin – P8

“In the heat race, I didn’t get a good start and unfortunately it didn’t work out. In the Main Event, I was on the outside gate and I actually had a better start but it was difficult in the first few laps mid-pack. I got a little bit better after four or five laps and I was trying to attack Cooper but I started tightening up and I didn’t keep that momentum until the end. I know I need to do better, so we’ll work on some things this week.”

Chase Sexton – P9

“Round 2 in Oakland started off good; the first couple of qualifying sessions were good and then everything kind of went downhill. Ken and I got together in the final session and both of us went down pretty hard. After that, I actually ended up winning my heat race but besides that I kind of just felt uncomfortable in the whoops and with the track in general. It was a tough day for me, but I’m hopeful for a better finish in San Diego. I’m excited to get back to work this week and get ready for next weekend.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“Overall, tonight was better than the first round, I got a good start in the heat race but I rode tight out there. In the Main Event, I didn’t get a great start but I ended up getting 10th. It’s not what we want but only can keep striving to be better and fight with those guys to get to the next step I need to be.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P12

“This was another challenging weekend for us, but we have a number of positives to take away from it. I got out to two holeshots and was feeling comfortable up front early in the Heat Race and again in the Main Event. I did the best I could with my situation tonight and that’s what I’ll continue to do each day going forward. We are still on track with our goal of getting healthier every week and progressing back to full form as the condition of my shoulder improves.”

Ken Roczen – P13

“Not really much to say about Oakland. I feel like the day already started off kind of weird and we weren’t really feeling that great on the track, but we did the best we could. Chase [Sexton] and I went down pretty dang hard in the last qualifying practice. I got really lucky that nothing worse happened, as Chase kind of used my head as a whoop! It all happened so quickly and it was ultimately just me going down and falling into the wrong spot. The heat race was decent; I got second there. Going into the night show I put everything aside and tried to stay calm. We got off to a decent start, but I was probably around fourth or fifth and just struggled in the whoops; we’re just not good enough in them and we have to get better. That was a spot that bit me again, and after that there really wasn’t that much I could do. I finished 13th, but I’m going to keep my head up and charge hard again next weekend.”

Brandon Hartranft – P16

“In the main event I didn’t really have that strong of a start, but I fought hard through the whole race. I got into 16th and just tried to put in as many solid laps as I could, especially for how gnarly that track was. One of the sets of whoops – I’ve never seen a goat trail down the middle so deep! – I personally like it when the track’s beat like that. That’s when I feel like I ride my best. I’m working hard and the team’s working hard and I want to show more potential and better results.

Adam Enticknap

“The dirt was super tacky, it was just absolute traction everywhere. In heat one I didn’t ride like I wanted to ride, but I learned the lines. In the LCQ, got a great jump out of the gate, it was awesome. I poked it in there coming into the first corner, then passed into third on the first lap. A few laps in another rider came across the track and just took me out, up over the hay bales. I’m not really sure what was going on considering we were in third and fourth. That ended my night. I wish I could have that LCQ back. I’m looking forward to a great stadium and a great city next weekend.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 21 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F +03.366 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +06.165 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +09.919 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 +13.951 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +14.779 7 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F +16.649 8 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F +34.013 9 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +37.714 10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC 450 +48.582

450 Championship Standings (Round 2 of 17)

Pos Rider Rnd1 Rnd2 Points 1 Justin Barcia 21 21 42 2 Jason Anderson 13 26 39 3 Cooper Webb 23 16 39 4 Aaron Plessinger 14 23 37 5 Ken Roczen 26 10 36 6 Eli Tomac 17 19 36 7 Marvin Musquin 19 15 34 8 Malcolm Stewart 16 18 34 9 Chase Sexton 18 14 32 10 Joey Savatgy 15 12 27

250 Main

Jo Shimoda scored the holeshot in the 250 Main on the Pro Circuit Kawasaki to take the early lead from Christian Craig, Vince Friese, Seth Hammaker and Michael Mosiman. Hunter Lawrence was sixth at the end of lap one but already had his work cut out for him in his quest for a podium.

Shimoda stalled the KX250F late on the second lap, which allowed Craig to sweep through to the lead and push the Japanese rider back to second place. Shimoda recovered to fend off Friese who then made a mistake and fell back to sixth place as Hammaker moved up to take third, Mosiman fourth and Lawrence fifth.

Shimoda then made a mistake in the whoops two laps later and went down. By the time he got going again he had been relegated all the way down to ninth.

Michael Mosiman also made a mistake and lost a number of positions, allowing Hunter Lawrence to capitalise and move up to third place.

Meanwhile Christian Craig was unflustered up front and led by six-seconds with nine-minutes remaining. Hammaker was second, and Lawrence a further three-seconds behind in third place but with four-seconds over fourth place Nate Thrasher.

Lawrence chased Hammaker hard and was in position to capitalise when the Kawasaki man made a small mistake in the whoops with just over two-minutes left on the shot clock. Once past, Hunter pulled away to take a strong second place.

Christian Craig the dominant victor, the Yamaha man backed things off in the final laps but his winning margin was still more than five-seconds to make it two-from-two so far in AMA Supercross 2022.

Michael Mosiman was fourth ahead of Nate Thrasher and Vince Friese, while Jo Shimoda recovered from his early mistakes to claim seventh place.

AMA Supercross will reconvene next weekend in San Diego.

250 Rider Quotes

Christian Craig – P1

“The day was solid. I qualified first and then backed it up in the heat race and then got off to a good start in the main. I was second-place, and then the guy in front of me stalled it, so I made the pass and just never looked back. It was a pretty basic win, but it was nice to score my first back-to-back win. I was coming off a good weekend at Anaheim 1 and then had a good week at the practice track. So I came in here with confidence and just rode like I did last week, and like I do at the practice track every week, which is basically just having fun, and it’s been showing in my riding lately. It’s great to start the season off like this. I have a great support group and people that push me every day to be where I am. I’m really looking forward to my hometown race in San Diego next weekend, so let’s keep it going.”

Hunter Lawrence – P2

“Oakland wasn’t a bad night; we got second overall. Still, I’m definitely a bit frustrated. I had a few more laps than last weekend to work on Seth [Hammaker], and we had a good battle. He was riding really well in the beginning, so I had to keep just pushing through. My start wasn’t ideal, so we’re going to be working on that this week, but we’re fit and healthy. Next weekend we’re moving on to San Diego, so hopefully that will be a good race.”

Seth Hammaker – P3

“Now that I’ve been on the podium twice this year, I’m not satisfied with second or third, I want that win and we’ll be working hard for it. Last week I was able to minimize the mistakes, but I just had a few moments on Saturday that cost me some time. I’m really looking forward to going to San Diego. It has always looked like a cool stadium with a tighter, technical track.”

Michael Mosiman – P4

“It was so good to be back at my hometown race in Oakland representing NorCal, the fans were awesome! It was a fun weekend with the team and a lot of really good racing. I’m a little disappointed with the result but I’m focusing on the positive. I had great speed, my race craft has significantly improved from years past and I think I am one of the best – if not the best – guy in the whoops and that feels good. If you don’t consider the finishes, it’s been fun to mix it up with the guys and I look forward to replicating some of that heat race magic in the main. It’s coming soon, I think everyone knows it and I look forward to the upcoming races.”

Nate Thrasher – P5

“I rode well all day; I’ve just got to work on my starts. It was a solid fifth-place, but I feel like I should’ve been on the podium. I came from the back and got up to fourth but got a little tired. I’m ready to go back to work. I feel like the speed’s there to be second and try and sneak in a win on Christian; he’s riding so well. We’ve just got to get a start and put ourselves in a situation to win, and right now, we are not doing that. Let’s go back and have a good week of training and keep swinging next week.”

Jo Shimoda – P7

“There were a lot of positives that we had in Oakland, but I wasn’t able to get the result I know we are capable of. It’s frustrating, but at least I know there are things that can be adjusted. The start was awesome and I felt good. I just made a mistake that cost me a good result. We know what we can work on this week and we’ll be ready for San Diego.”

Carson Mumford – P14

“The day was a struggle for me. It was my first-time racing in Oakland. I had a big crash in the first practice but was okay and ended up getting sixth in my heat race. In the main I was in eighth and crashed. I had to pull into the mechanics area to get my throttle fixed before going back out, so only caught back up to 14th.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Christian Craig Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +05.698 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki KX250 +09.954 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +14.809 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +23.244 6 Vince Friese Honda CRF250R +40.386 7 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +49.493 8 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +52.899 9 Chris Blose GASGAS MC 250F +54.645 10 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +58.012

250 West Championship Standings (Round 2 of 10)