The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations saw a hundred of thousand fans converge upon the historic track of Ernée to be treated to an awesome spectacle of top level racing

Riders reflect on MXoN 2023

Boost Mobile naming sponsor of 2023 WSX Australian GP

SX Global, the promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), have announced Boost Mobile will extend and expand their partnership to headline the finale championship round, as the Official Naming Rights Partner of the 2023 WSX Australian Grand Prix, in Melbourne.

Adam Bailey – SX Global CEO

“Having supported supercross in Australia for many years, the team at Boost Mobile threw their support behind WSX in our inaugural pilot season in 2022, and we’re delighted to take that to another level in 2023 as naming rights partner of the WSX 2023 Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix. We’ll beam this year’s WSX Grand Final from Marvel Stadium into over 400 million homes around the world so they can witness our riders battle it out for the FIM World Champion crowns. It’s incredibly exciting to have Boost alongside us again, and to elevate their partnership to naming rights, for the first time.”

2023 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar

* British GP – Villa Park, Birmingham – 1 July

* Abu Dhabi GP – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi – 4-5 November

* Australian GP – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne – 24-25 November

Honda top the Australian Supercross opener in Adelaide

In a huge night for team HRC Australia, Froth Honda Racing’s Dean Wilson (SX1), Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Max Anstie (SX2), and Repco M9 Honda’s Parker Ross (SX3) took out their respective class honours in a tightly contested opening round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship in Adelaide.

2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship Round One, Adelaide





Jay Wilson wins 450 MX Championship in Japan

Jay Wilson and Yamaha have conquered the All-Japanese Motocross Championship, claiming the title in the 450 class, following his 250 title in 2022, in a historic achievement for the Australian racer, who shared his thoughts on Facebook.

Round seven of the championship at Kyushu was held under dark skies with a series of rain showers falling over the venue throughout the day. Ran under a one day, three race format, Wilson was within striking distance of taking the IA1 championship if things fell his way.

The wet and wild conditions indeed scrambled the results, apart from Wilson, who remained rock solid at the front of the field in each of the three championship motos contested on the day. His 1-1-1 increased his win streak in 2023 to 18 races and with it, the 2023 Japanese 1A1 Motocross Championship.

Jay Wilson

“In 2016, I failed when I stepped up to the 450, so I went back to racing the 250 class and ended up finding myself again. For a long time I actually thought the 450 chapter of my career could have been over. Fast forward, and yesterday I won my first ever 450 championship with Yamaha – my wife and daughter by my side. There are no rules to life. If you mess up you can start again, you can go in different directions, you can step up, step back, there are no rules. We stuck at this thing through thick and thin, and yesterday is for all of the people who work so hard behind the scenes to make moments like this possible. Everyone, Arigatōgozaimasu.”





MXoN 2024 set for Matterley Basin

Infront Moto Racing have announced the 2024 Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in Matterley Basin, Great Britain.

David Luongo – Infront Moto Racing CEO

“We are very glad and happy to announce one of the most awaited news of the day, which is that Matterley Basin will host the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We are back in the UK on a track that is one the favourites for riders and all motocross fans. We are very happy and honoured to be back and I want to thank Steve (Dixon) for all the work he does in Great Britain because he’s the man of the GPs in this country and has been putting all his passion, effort and work in motocross for many years to make sure we have Grand Prix in Great Britain. Steve is a partner of Infront Moto Racing, we went through difficult times together but also through amazing times ad there is no doubt that it will continue. I’m certain that this Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be again in the continuity of what we have this year. I’m sure that all the British fans will be delighted to have the MXoN back in their country as it will be a fantastic event. Thanks again Steve for everything you do for this sport and wish all the best for the next edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations”

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Motorcycle Race Report

Temperatures were on the chilly side in West Virginia as Round 11 of the 2023 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) made its way to Newburg, West Virginia for the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

When the green flag dropped for the XC1 Open Pro bike start it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong who captured the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. Delong would put together a flawless day, leading the duration of the seven-lap race and capturing his third overall win of the year. Delong now sits 23 points ahead in the points standings as the series heads into its finale in two weeks at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Craig Delong

“I came into today with the mindset to win,” said Delong. “I knew that we needed it, and I just put my head down and made it happen. The team and I worked great together today and now we’ve got one round left to seal this championship. We’ll be ready for Ironman.”

AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a good start to the day as he came through second on the opening lap. Russell would continue to battle at the front of the pack for the remaining six laps, coming through to earn second overall on the day.

Ricky Russell

“It was an epic track, but it was hard to push,” said Russell. “Last lap I tried to make a pass on Ryder [Lafferty] and I went down, and I was trying to catch up then and I saw Ryder [Lafferty], so he must have fell but Craig [Delong] was gone. I pulled it in for second, I’m happy and rode good all day and I feel good.”

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would steadily work his way up from an eighth place start on the day to round out the top three overall finishers at round 11 in West Virginia.

Josh Strang

“What a day – this year has tested me, not physically but in a way I have never experienced in my 17 years as a professional. With 2 laps to go the gap to the lead stayed at 20ish seconds and I was thinking to myself that if I can finish this close although not on the podium I would be happy because the effort was there in a stacked class! The last lap I was close enough to catch Jordan and then we both caught 2nd and 3rd.. I was able to make the passes to finish in 3rd. It was fun racing at the front again, the fire is still there.”

As Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn came through to earn fourth overall on the day, he would put it a strong ride throughout the course of the race managing to battle in the top five for the duration of seven laps. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would go back-and-forth but would ultimately come through fifth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger put in a hard charge after starting out his day back in the tenth place position. Bollinger would continue to push, resulting in his season-best result of sixth place overall. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty made the move up to the XC1 Open Pro class and would be having a great day running up in third and second overall for the majority of the race. However, on the last lap he would unfortunately move back to seventh overall as he crossed the finish line.

Coming through eighth in the XC1 class and eleventh overall was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Evan Smith as he continued to battle throughout the day. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley had an unfortunate crash early on in the race, sending him farther back in the pack. Kelley continued to make his way toward the front and was able to come through ninth in the XC1 class. Kelley continues to sit third in the points standings and is 33 points out from the lead.

Coming through tenth in the XC1 class was Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM’s Steward Baylor after he had to make his way back to his pits for an untimely pit stop to work on a bike issue.

Baylor would then have to leave his pits to return to where he exited the track taking up more valuable time. Baylor would continue to push forward trying to salvage any points for his chance at the National Championship. Baylor now sits 23 points behind Delong as they head into the season finale race in two weeks.

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Craig Delong (HQV) Ricky Russell (YAM) Josh Strang (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Grant Baylor (KAW) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Evan Smith (BET) Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Steward Baylor (KTM)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Craig Delong (233) Steward Baylor (210) Ben Kelley (200) Jordan Ashburn (187) Ricky Russell (159) Grant Baylor (155) Josh Strang (140) Jonathan Girroir (124) Angus Riordan (123) Liam Draper (120)

As the XC2 250 Pro Sport saw the green flag waving it would be Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Mason Semmens earning the $250 Steel City Men’s Holeshot Award and the race would be underway.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper would get out to the early lead after making his way around Semmens on lap one. Draper would continue to push, but he would have company from FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan as they are battling for the XC2 National Championship.

Riordan would move into the lead on lap three, but Draper would be right there to push back and make his way back into the lead on the fourth lap. Draper would continue to hold the lead, but he would have to make strategic line choices as he made his way into the finish.

Draper came through to earn the win and extend his points lead over Riordan who would finish second in the XC2 class. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Mason Semmens continued to battle at the front of the pack and round out the top three XC2 finishers.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Liam Draper (YAM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Mason Semmens (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Grant Davis (KTM) Michael Witkowski (HON) Nathaniel Tasha (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Jesse Ansley (KTM) Brody Johnson (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Liam Draper (245) Angus Riordan (227) Cody Barnes (210) Ruy Barbosa (191) Michael Witkowski (172) Mason Semmens (166) Ryder Lafferty (155) Jonathan Johnson (150) Evan Smith (123) Grant Davis (119)

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am it would be Josh Lojaks House of Speed XC Coaching/Kibuk Cycle’s/Steel City Men’s Clinic-backed rider, Sawyer Carratura grabbing the $100 Lojak Cycle Salese Holeshot Award to start out the day. However, it would not take long for the battles to begin as Hall’s Cycles/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker made his way into the lead on the opening lap.

Behind Walker though Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Piston’s Toby Cleveland was feverishly making his way through the pack of riders to battle for the number one spot.

As the riders emerged from the woods on the second lap it would be Cleveland into the lead with Walker right behind him. That would not bother Cleveland though, who continued to lead the rest of the race earning his sixth win of the season and clinching the 2023 FMF XC3 National Championship.

Walker would come through to earn second on the day, while FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore would battle back and forth throughout the course of the day as he was hoping to put a stop to Cleveland’s possibility of clinching. Devore would cross the line third in the FMF XC3 class.

Jason Tino came through to earn the Top Amateur honours this weekend with a 14th overall finishing position and a 250 A first place finish. Joseph Cunningham would come through to earn second overall on the Top Amateur podium with a 17th overall finishing position, and a second in the 250 A class. Michael Delosa rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 18th overall finishing position and a third in the 250 A class.

As the WXC racers took off the line at the Kanati Tires Buckwheat 100, it would be AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer jumping off the line and heading into the woods just ahead of Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede. Archer would continue to lead and place a gap over the rest of the field, while Steede would continue to battle behind her.

Archer would continue to push and come through with over a two minute gap back to second place. However, Steede would push hard for the duration of the race with a handful of other WXC racers looking to make a push for the podium. Steede would come through second in the WXC class on the day. Bonecutter GASGAS/Fly Racing/Scott Goggle’s Prestin Raines would make her way back onto the podium this weekend with a third in the WXC class.

Winning the morning overall race was Archer, but behind her Kiefer Galiano and Caden Staats out of the 150 Schoolboy B (12-17) class would come through to earn second and third overall in the race.

In the Youth race it was Doc Smith coming from the second row in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class to take the overall win and his class win at the eleventh round of the season in West Virginia. Another rider coming from the second row to finish second overall was Ethan Harwell. Rounding out the top three overall youth finishers was the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. competitor, Ryan Amancio.

Caleb Wood came through second in the YXC1 class and fourth overall on the day, while James Jenkins rounded out the top three YXC1 finishers. Travis Lentz would come through to earn third in the YXC2 class.

In the 85 Big Wheel class it would be Colton McQuarrie taking the win, while Ryder Reick battled back to earn the 85 (12-13) class win and in the 85 (7-11) class it would be Hayden Dupuis taking home the win.

In the 65 (10-11) class it would be Beau Garetson coming through in first, while Hunter Jones came through to take the 65 (9) class win and Tripp Lewis coming through to earn the 65 (7-8) class win.

In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Zoey Kimble earning the win, and Josei Grozbean taking home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win while Paisley Harris earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Brant Mills from Buckhannon, WV, earned the Trail Rider class win.

The GNCC Season Finale will take place on October 20-22, in Crawfordsville, Indiana with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.

2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships report with Peter Baker

At the end of two days of exciting racing riders from three states and of varying ages were crowned champions at the 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships on the weekend of October 7 and 8.

It was the first time since 2009 that the Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club has hosted this event at their Lincoln Causeway track.

Points scored from the four rounds of heats did not always translate in to results when finals were staged and invariably at least some of the major placings were in doubt until the latter stages of those deciders.

The MX Open final was the first of the two-wheel deciders and local fans were optimistic of a hometown victory as host club rider Remmie Fyffe had been the only unbeaten rider in the heats, but after a poor start he battled to finish sixth.

Daniel Wicks scored a popular win, his first Australian Championship win after a string of minor placings, with teenagers Cody Lewis and Rory McQualter completing the rostrum ahead of two more experienced campaigners in David Smith and Grant Charnock.

The Pro 450 class has become the premier class in recent year and with it comes the Duke of Edinburgh Trophy – for 2023 there will be a new name inscribed on the trophy with Hunter area rider Cody Lewis taking the honours ahead of McQualter while Wicks stormed through to third after a bad start keeping clubmates Fyffe and Jock Rogers, and Benjamin Gordon off the rostrum.

McQualter did have one visit to the top step of the rostrum when he won the Pro 250 final as James Sawdy flew the flag for the older brigade by claiming second ahead of Fyffe, Jett Carter, the lone South Australian entrant for the weekend Kyle Machin and Nicholas Berry.

The Pro Womens class was decided over five rounds and provided its share of excitement and more than its share of drama with Tayla Street giving the host club a championship success. She won all five rounds, but they were never runaway wins as three opponents were invariably never far away.

The battle for the minor placings took a dramatic twist on the last corner of the final round when Kelsey Jensen fell, ultimately costing her second place overall elevating Lori Gow and Bree-Anna Etheridge.

Defending Dirt Track Sidecar champions Troy Pritchard and passenger Ethan Wade bowed out with a blown engine after winning their first two heats, while several other major contenders also had some dramas.

Corey Forde and passenger Darren Fraudenstein emerged as 2023 champions having won three of their heats, plus another heat they contested in error, and then had to win the repechage before coming from behind in the final to beat Kai Frame / Anthony Martin and Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller.

Matthew Griffiths scored another title win in the ATV Open class taking out the final ahead of Jeffrey McKee and Colin Green, after topscorer in the heats Joshua Griffiths made a costly error in the final costing him a place on the rostrum.

An Over 35s class was one of the support classes with Benjamin Gordon dominating, ahead of locals Mitch Wolfe and Ralph Pink, while Colin Green won the ATV 450cc support class.

Three junior classes were also part of the programme showcasing the young talent coming through the ranks.

Senior Dirt Track Championships run and won at Albury-Wodonga

Megre takes FIM Bajas World Cup lead in Portugal

A six-kilometre Prologue and two stages of 200km and 145km on winding tracks, often sandy and always dusty, made up the competitive itinerary for this Baja de Oeste in Portugal, the last European round of the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup. Over this type of terrain, David Megre (Kawasaki) and Kevin Giroud (Yamaha) dominated their respective motorcycle and quad categories to take comfortable victories.

Megre was largely unchallenged and takes the lead in the FIM Bajas World Cup with two races to go before the end of the season. Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) was the leader before Portugal and registered for the Baja de Oeste at the last minute on a KTM rented from Mario Patrao. Unfortunately, Al-Balooshi is more accustomed to the deserts of Dubai and didn’t really feel comfortable on the playing field in Portugal. Sixth at the finish, Al-Balooshi relinquished his leading position to Megre but there are still two Bajas to run in his region – one at home in Dubai and the other in Jordan.

Second in the motorcycles, Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) can be proud of his performance because he finished 21 minutes 52 seconds behind Megre and, at 50-years-old, he was the first Veteran!

Paulo Cardoso (Kawasaki) rounded off the podium, followed by Rafael Marques (Fantic) and Abdullah Al-Shatti (KTM). Following two minutes 35 seconds behind sixth-placed Al-Balooshi was the incredible Sara Garcia (Yamaha), who also had a little difficulty adapting to the Portuguese terrain on her heavy motorcycle.

Canadian Jonathan Finn (Honda) came home in eighth overall, despite getting lost several times in SS2.

Yamaha restructure MXGP operations for 2024

In a move to build a strong foundation for the future, Yamaha Motor Europe have announced the restructuring of its operations in the FIM Motocross World Championship for the 2024 season and beyond.

Starting in 2024, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will be based in Genk, Belgium and will be managed by the highly experienced Hans Corvers. With an impressive track record of success, including 68 race wins, 99 podium finishes, 35 Grand Prix victories, and the MX2 world title with Maxime Renaux in 2021, Corvers will enter his 28th year with Yamaha at the helm of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team.

Both the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams will field three riders. Leading Yamaha’s premier class efforts will be long-time Yamaha rider Maxime Renaux. Renaux will be joined on the gate by Jago Geerts, who steps up from MX2 to write the next chapter in his career, and Calvin Vlaanderen, the best performing satellite rider in MXGP who has earned a well-deserved opportunity to race with factory support.

In the MX2 category, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 Team will step up to the World Championship in 2024 as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team. Since its debut as an official Yamaha team in 2020, the Wim Hutten managed outfit has celebrated significant success, including 18 race wins, 24 podium finishes, and EMX250 titles with Thibault Benistant in 2020, Rick Elzinga in 2022, and Andrea Bonacorsi in 2023.

Yamaha and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team have retained Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga for 2024 and will add to their line up this year’s EMX250 Champion, Bonacorsi, as he takes the next step up the Yamaha Racing pyramid.

Yamaha Motor Europe extended its gratitude to Louis Vosters for his dedication to the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team over the past four years.

Alexandre Kowalski – Off-Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Obviously, our focus now is on finishing an incredible 2023 season on a high, but we’re also preparing for the future. Again, we have followed our long-term strategy of the step-up program, which rewards success with promotion to the next level of the Yamaha racing pyramid. Following an impressive stint in MX2, where he’s been a regular championship contender aboard the YZ250FM, Jago Geerts will move up to the MXGP class with the same team in 2024, where he’ll be reunited with former teammate, Maxime Renaux. Joining them in the premier class will be Calvin Vlaanderen, who earned his place as a Yamaha Factory rider with impressive performances racing for the Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha MXGP Supported Team over the past four seasons. In MX2, former EMX250 champions, Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga, will again lead our assault on the championship title. For 2024 they will be joined by Andrea Bonacorsi, who steps up to MX2 as the reigning EMX250 champion. We are pleased to have put together such a strong rider line-up for the 2024 season, especially as all six factory riders come from within our own ranks, and we are confident that, once again, we will be at the forefront of both classes next year.”

Chase Sexton signs with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing into 2024

24-year-old Chase Sexton will begin to defend his 2023 AMA Supercross Championship onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION when the gate drops in January at Anaheim 1, in a new era for both himself and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Sexton has officially united with KTM to contest the AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and high-profile SMX Finals Series in a multi-year commitment, also adopting a striking, new single-digit career number of four entering this next stage of his professional career.

Chase Sexton

“I’m extremely excited to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing organization. Not only is the equipment top-notch, but the team personnel and their drive to win is, too. From the first time I walked in those doors, Roger [De Coster], Ian [Harrison], the team, and the entire KTM company have been nothing but accommodating. I think we have a bright future together and I’m eager to get to work.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Our goal with Chase from the onset is to make him feel welcomed and truly at home with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. During these early days, we are working toward preparing a great race package for both Chase and the team to build from. I really think that we can deliver the full factory support system that he longs for and deserves, and I also feel strongly that Chase will continue to elevate the team and our riders to a stronger position. We look forward to being in the fight in 2024 and thank him for trusting in us.”

The competitive debut of Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is scheduled to take place at Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship – again doubling as the SMX season-opener – in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, January 6.

Nine-nation 2024 Speedway GP line-up confirmed

The 2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix line-up will feature 15 riders from nine different countries as riders from Speedway GP nations Latvia, Germany and Czech Republic all make their debuts.

The five permanent wild cards for next season have been revealed, with Great Britain icons Dan Bewley and triple Speedway GP world champion Tai Woffinden returning to the series.

They are joined by three riders making their full-time Speedway GP debuts – Polish shooting star Dominik Kubera, Latvia’s first-ever Speedway GP regular Andzejs Lebedevs and German racer Kai Huckenbeck, who becomes his country’s first SGP full-timer since Martin Smolinski in 2014.

With Czech Republic star Jan Kvech entering the 2024 Speedway GP line-up alongside Lebedevs and Huckenbeck, it means nine countries – Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, Latvia, Germany and Czech Republic – will all have full-time SGP representatives.

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix line-up

Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) Jack Holder (Australia) Leon Madsen (Denmark) Robert Lambert (Great Britain) Dan Bewley (Great Britain) Jason Doyle (Australia) Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) Kai Huckenbeck (Germany) Dominik Kubera (Poland) Szymon Wozniak (Poland) Jan Kvech (Czech Republic)

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix line-up substitutes

S1. Max Fricke (Australia)

S2. Maciej Janowski (Poland)

S3. Kim Nilsson (Sweden)

S4. Rasmus Jensen (Denmark)

S5. Luke Becker (USA)

S6. Dimitri Bergé (France)

S7. Mateusz Cierniak (Poland)





Ervin Krajcovic crowned 2023 FIM Flat Track World Champion

Ervin Krajčovič (KTM) is the 2023 FIM Flat Track World Champion after the Prague-born thirty-two-year-old clinched the coveted crown this afternoon at Morizès in south-west France.

After finishing third last year the charging Czech rider has enjoyed a stand-out season with his speed and consistency paying off and he has led the field since round two in Hungary at the start of September, but today’s fifth and deciding Final of the year was no walk in the park for the former Motocross racer.

With a super-slim five-point advantage over Spain’s defending champion Gerard Bailo (KTM) heading into Morizès, Krajčovič knew he could not afford to be complacent and he left nothing to chance through his first three Heats with a full-house of wins.

In his fourth Heat he slipped to fourth, although it was still easily good enough for him to comfortably progress directly to the all-important Grand Final where the title would be on the line.

With a pair of wins in his Heat races Bailo also earned a transfer straight through and knew that if he won and Krajčovič finished outside of the top three the title was his for the second year in a row, however the twelve-rider field for the Grand Final was stacked with other talented racers who were all focussed on victory.

As it was, neither rider made it onto the race day podium, and Krajčovič’s fifth-placed finish saw him across the line one position ahead of Bailo to become his nation’s first-ever FIM Flat Track World Champion with a six-point advantage.

America’s ‘Slammin’ Sammy’ Halbert (GASGAS) arrived in Great Britain for the opening round in August as one of the series favourites and after a season of very mixed fortunes the former American Motorcyclist Association Grand National Champion and X-Games gold medallist finally claimed victory.

Dropping just a single point in his second Heat when he was defeated by last year’s number two Matteo Boncinelli (GASGAS) from Italy who also started the day with an outside chance of the title, Halbert drew on his years of top-flight racing experience to sign off from his first season in Europe with a win in the Grand Final.

Boncinelli – who was forced to progress to the main race of the day via victory in the Last Chance Heat – came home in second ahead of Australian Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) to climb to third in the points table with round one winner Ondřej Svědík (Yamaha) from the Czech Republic fourth ahead of the new and former champions.

Brook was another rider making his championship debut in 2023 and his second podium finish of the year sees him end the series in sixth, one point and one position above Halbert, as Svědík did enough to secure a fourth-placed ranking at the expense of Argentina’s Matias Lorenzato (Zaeta) who slipped to fifth after finishing eighth in Morizès.

Morizès concludes an incredibly intense season that has seen the sport of Flat Track continue to thrive as an FIM World Championship with rounds in Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic and France ensuring major exposure for this fast and spectacular discipline.

2023 FIM Flat Track World Champion Standings

Pos Rider Man. Nat. Total 1 Ervin Krajčovič KTM CZ 93 2 Gerard Bailo KTM ES 87 3 Matteo Boncinelli GAS GAS IT 84 4 Ondřej Svědík YAMAHA CZ 79 5 Matias Lorenzato ZAETA AR 78 6 Jarred Brook HUSQVARNA AU 77 7 Sammy Halbert GAS GAS US 76 8 Daniele Moschini GAS GAS IT 65 9 Menno Van Meer HONDA NL 57 10 Markus Jell KTM DE 51

Steven Goret wins 2023 FIM Long Track Under-23 World Cup

Steven Goret led home a French one-two-three this afternoon to win the 2023 FIM Long Track Under 23 World Cup with a decisive performance on home soil at Morizès.

Competing less than thirty kilometres from his birthplace in Marmande, the twenty-two-year-old – who is also an accomplished Speedway rider – was very much the home hero as he powered to an unbeaten five wins from five starts in his Heat races before streaking to victory in the Grand Final.

Contested by sixteen riders aged between sixteen and twenty-three from five different nations, the purpose of the event was to give the next generation of up-and-coming Long Track stars a taste of the sport at an elite level and with the programme running alongside the deciding Final of the 2023 FIM Flat Track World Championship it was definitely a case of mission accomplished.

With the south-west of the country at the epicentre of Long Track racing in France, the home fans were given plenty to cheer about as Mathias Trésarrieu – whose uncle Mathieu was the FIM Long Track World Champion in 2017 and 2022 – ended the day in second ahead of his compatriot Théo Ugoni.

Trésarrieu’s three Heat wins and Ugoni’s victory in his opening Heat of the day ensured the French pair joined Goret to fill the three automatic qualifying positions for the Grand Final. The next five riders following the Heats went into the sudden death Last Chance Heat for the two remaining places behind the tapes.

With tensions running high it was William Kruit from the Netherlands who led home France’s Tino Bouin to make the cut for the main race of the day, but neither had an answer to the leading three when the tapes went up on the Grand Final.

The top-eight on the day was completed by Great Britain’s Chad Wirtzfeld, Dutchman Nigel Hummel and Louis Tebbe from Germany who were all knocked out in the Last Chance Heat.

Toni Bou tops Indoor Trial in Andorra

Toni Bou continues his streak of good results. Marcelli completes the podium and consolidates third place overall.

The return of the Indoor Trial World Championship could not have gone better for the Repsol Honda Trial Team. Toni Bou picked up from where he left off before the mid-year break and won the event. Gabriel Marcelli accompanied him on the podium in third place, behind Jaime Busto.

Bou started the first lap making some mistakes that led him to picking up 4 penalty points, going into second position behind Jaime Busto. The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider used his experience and rode an impeccable second lap in which he incurred only one point, reaching the final at the head of the classification. Facing Marcelli and Busto, he continued in the same vein and took another victory – his fourth so far this season.

Marcelli started the second part of the 2023 season with a podium. On the first lap, a fiasco on Zone 3 took him down to third position, but on the second lap the Montesa Cota 4RT rider maintained a high level that has led him to compete in the final together with his teammate, Bou, and Jaime Busto. Marcelli finally rounded off the rostrum at the Poliesportiu D’Andorra.

Bou increases his advantage over his nearest rival in the championship, Jaime Busto, to 25 points. Marcelli consolidates his position in third place overall with 58 points. The next event will be on November 4th in Madrid, where Bou will have the first opportunity to clinch his seventeenth indoor title.

Toni Bou – P1

“I am very happy with the victory, since the race in Andorra is always special for me. On the first lap I didn’t have a very good feeling, so for the second I changed bikes and it was much better. Winning such a difficult race is incredible and this gives me extra motivation for the next one, which will be at the home of Repsol, where I will once again aim for victory and the title.”

Jaime Busto – P2

“It’s been good to get back competing indoors again and to finish as runner-up is very positive. Things started really well for me, with no mistakes at all on the opening lap. That put me in the lead and in a really good place for the following rounds. Unfortunately, in the final I started with a five, my bike slipped a little and, well, the sections were really slippery in the final. After such a good start to the night it was a little frustrating, but to finish on the podium as runner-up is very positive. I’m really looking forward to the next event in Madrid.”

Gabriel Marcelli – P3

“Today the feeling was very good. We took third place and we are happy with the result because the team worked very well. I came here third in the championship, but with Adam very close, and today I managed to consolidate the position so it has been a positive day in terms of the championship.”

Indoor Trial Andorra Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 15 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 26 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 30 4 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Factory Trial Team 25 5 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 25 6 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 26 7 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 31 8 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo Factory Team 36 9 GREEN Billy GBR Scorpa Factory 47

Indoor Trial Standings

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 101 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 76 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 58 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 49 5 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 24 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Factory Trial Team 21 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 19 8 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo Factory Team 10 9 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 6 10 HAGA Sondre NOR Gas Gas Factory Team 6 11 GREEN Billy GBR Scorpa Factory 1 12 MEMPÖR Marco AUT Gas Gas Factory Team 1

YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinales run and won

Italy’s Simone Mancini has taken victory in the 125 class at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale after putting in a masterful display which saw him top timed practice, carve to the front and lead for the entire race.

The YZ125 class were the first riders to race on Sunday at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernèe, France. As the October sun hit the hillsides around the sinuating circuit, the crowd came alive, treating the young riders to a taste of their enthusiastic and effervescent style of support.

A fired-up French crowd were also treated to two out of three YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale races at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernèe on Saturday, with Denmark’s Storm Maymann and Willads Gordon emerging victorious in the YZ85 and YZ65 classes, respectively.

This year, the European SuperFinale has roughly 40 riders in each of the three classes – YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 – making it harder to call and more exciting than ever before as riders from all over Europe push hard to earn a spot in this year’s bLU cRU Masterclass which will take place in November.

YZ125

As the French fans roared the YZ125 riders off the gate, it was fellow Italian Giorgio Orlando who rushed to the holeshot. Switzerland’s Noe Zumstein slotted into second, and Mancini found himself third. But he attacked hard and rode the wheels off his Yamaha to pass his two rivals early in the first lap.

From this point, Mancini was remarkably controlled and settled, keeping up an impressive rhythm even when he needed to pass slower riders towards the end of the race – with five minutes (plus two laps) left, he had a lead of 7.8 seconds.

The battle behind Mancini was a little more tense, with Orlando and Zumstein initially squabbling it out for second and home rider Felix Cardineau also showing them his front wheel. Latvia’s Jekabs Kubulins, who rode strongly in Saturday’s timed practice, moved into fourth place and looked to chase after the leaders with great pace.

However, ten minutes before the end, just as he attempted a pass for the podium, he injured his foot without going down. He initially entered the pits due to the pain but bravely decided to continue, desperate to finish the prestigious race. He crossed the line in 25th, a result that belies his true potential.

Cardineau also lost a place to his compatriot, Maho Simo, who moved into fourth in the latter stages of the intense race. Orlando and Zumstein did their best to hunt down Mancini, but it was clear they had to settle for second and third. The Top Female Rider was Nellie Fransson from Sweden.

In each of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale categories, the top three finishers and two wild cards will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass that will take place in mid-November. There, one YZ125 rider will win a place in a Yamaha-supported EMX125 team for 2024, while the top-performing YZ65 and YZ85 youngsters will earn added support from Yamaha Motor Europe for next season.

Simone Mancini, YZ125 Winner

“For these two days here in Ernèe, my feeling with the bike has been fantastic, and I also felt great with his track. Yesterday, I took the fastest lap in timed practice, and to win today is a huge emotion. My family and team have put so much into this, and I want to thank them all. My goal when I arrived here was to get a victory, and I’m so happy to achieve it. I hope I can continue my career in the best possible way.”

YZ125 Race – Classification

Simone Mancini (ITA, Yamaha), 25:36.240; 2. Giorgio Orlando (ITA, Yamaha), +0:14.109; 3. Noe Zumstein (SUI, Yamaha), +0:28.855; 4. Maho Simo (FRA, Yamaha), +0:41.293; 5. Felix Cardineau (FRA, Yamaha), +0:44.203; 6. Oliver Martinsen (NOR, Yamaha), +0:51.989; 7. Gal Gersak (SLO, Yamaha), +1:05.760; 8. Emil Gordon Rohmann (DEN, Yamaha), +1:08.793; 9. Erik Frisagård (SWE, Yamaha), +1:17.346; 10. Ofir Casey Tzemach (ISR, Yamaha), +1:20.614

YZ85

In the 85cc class, it was Denmark’s Bertram Thorius who got first gate pick after he topped the timed practice session, but when the race rolled around, he lost out on the holeshot to Austria’s Davi Dür. It would turn out to be a three-way fight between the trio for the entirety of the race, although once Maymann took the lead, he settled into a great rhythm.

The young Dane never looked back once he hit the front and controlled the gap to his rivals nicely. However, things remained close between Dür and Thorius. The latter managed to make the move into second with one and a half laps to go, but a small crash saw him lose the spot again before the chequered flag. Switzerland’s Luis Santeussanio and Kay Zijlstra from the Netherlands completed the Top 5. Elin Rotsthen of Sweden finished as Top Female Rider.

Storm Maymann, YZ85 Winner

“I started well, getting into third off the start. After that, I was going for the lead, but I made a little mistake on the first step down, and I couldn’t jump it, so I lost some ground. Then I recovered and got to the front, and I felt really good. It’s amazing to take this victory – I worked really hard to achieve a good result here. It’s been a tough season for me; winning was my goal, and I did it!”

YZ85 Race – Classification

1. Storm Maymann (DEN, Yamaha), 20:07.920; 2. Davie Duer (AUT, Yamaha), +0:08.009; 3. Bertram Thorius (DEN, Yamaha), +0:15.548; 4. Luis Santeusanio (SUI, Yamaha), +0:23.469; 5. Kay Zijlstra (NED, Yamaha), +1:05.899; 6. Tylan Lagain (FRA, Yamaha), +1:07.384; 7. Louis Boutet (FRA, Yamaha), +1:11.816; 8. Storm Askbo (DEN, Yamaha), +1:15.847; 9. Enea Alamanni (ITA, Yamaha), +1:16.165; 10. Neo Nindelt (GER, Yamaha), +1:51.737

YZ65

The YZ65 class saw Denmark take the double when Willads Gordon used the first gate pick he earned from setting the fastest lap in timed practice to great use, taking the holeshot and running away with it. After just two laps, he’d built an enormous lead of five and a half seconds, and with smooth and precise riding, he only increased this further as the race wore on.

Maurice Heidegger (Austria) and Jann Huisman (Netherlands) went after the final two podium spots once it was clear that Gordon was uncatchable, and a small off for Heidegger further put paid to his chances. The front two seemed to be settled, but Huisman was hungry for more.

However, the Dutch rider fell at the end of the race while trying to make up time, allowing local rider Ryan Lustenberger to snatch the final spot on the podium, much to the delight of the assembled fans. Huisman, therefore, finished fourth, while Alberto Rodriguez (Spain) completed the Top 5. Maria Inês Gandon was the Top Female Rider.

Willads Gordon, YZ65 Winner

“I had a really good race. I was thinking before the start that maybe I could win, and I changed my mindset to say that instead, I should win. I wanted to smile and have fun, plus I really love this track; I think all of those things helped me. I rode in the SuperFinale in France last year and came third; now I was able to actually win – it’s great! I hope I will have a good future in this sport.”

YZ65 Race – Classification

1. Willads Gordon (DEN, Yamaha), 17:04.933; 2. Maurice Heidegger (AUT, Yamaha), +0:20.739; 3. Ryan Lustenberger (FRA, Yamaha), +0:24.502; 4. Jann Huisman (NED, Yamaha), +0:31.320; 5. Alberto Rodriguez (ESP, Yamaha), +0:51.168; 6. Leo Gajser (SLO, Yamaha), +1:17.685; 7. Nael Lehmann (SUI, Yamaha), +1:21.963; 8. Ange Vernet (FRA, Yamaha), +1:24.562; 9. Thomas Bertacco (ITA, Yamaha), +1:41.074; 10. Brett Kastelijn (NED, Yamaha)

Bereman & Evans win big at Red Bull Imagination 2023

The one-of-its-kind Red Bull Imagination course was almost entirely rebuilt for 2023 with Tyler Bereman and Patrick Evans earning themselves three category wins on the day over the world’s largest manmade freeride motocross course.

The freeride motocross event dreamt up by Bereman returned to Fort Scott, Kansas on September 30 with the top global freeriders carving out some of their biggest lines, tricks and whips on a custom-built, life-sized ‘playground’ course not found anywhere else on earth.

Out of 120 jumps in 2022, only the beloved “Tree Jump” (a blind jump over a copse of trees) remained with the course strategically condensed to provide greater opportunities for more creative lines.

Team Maddo was Bereman, Evans, Kohl Denney, Tom Parsons and Brian McCarty while Team Twitch saw Vicki Golden, Josh Hill, Julien Vanstippen, Guillem Navas Petit and Christian Dresser suit up.

Rather than riders competing individually, captains Robbie Maddison and Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg led a new two-team competition format with three days of “expression sessions” carrying the week of freeriding that culminated in a single-day competition through five categories.

Under blue skies, temperatures in the high 80s and moderate winds, the course came to life in front of a panel of judges including Ronnie Faisst, Steve Haughelstine and Jimmy Hill who handed Team Maddo the win as Bereman and Evans earned themselves three category wins on the day.

Golden opened the competition with an impressive Creative Line energy that matched her performance, featuring big whips and a Superman seat grab over the tree jump that saw her take the victory.

The Speed and Style event made for spirited viewing as Evans began his run with a central feature backflip and he skillfully approached the course thereafter with finesse and unexpected tricks to triumph.

The Big Dawg section is notorious for its intimidation and jumps stretching more than 180 feet as Bereman hit a huge jump in the centre of the course for the first time – sending it over the Fasthouse rooftop and into the back of the course flying at more than 185 feet – to win.

The Best Whip category was run like a knockout with six riders being whittled down to a final two as Evans won while Parsons, Bereman, Navas, Vanstippen and Dresser also wowed the judges with style.

The Team Jam saw Team Twitch execute the Team Jam line as close to synchronised swimming as you can get on a dirt bike to win while Team Maddo approached lines and jumps from all different angles.

Tyler Bereman

“With this Team format and these freeride categories, everyone could bring their strengths to the table for their respective team and try to beat the other team for bragging rights. Everyone stepped up to the plate to bring their skills for an epic day of riding.”