2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Seven – Portugal

The opening day of racing at the seventh and final round of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia crowned Enduro1 World Champion.

Josep Garcia (KTM) – E1 Champion

“After a big year it’s incredible to come away with the Enduro1 title. There has been lots of ups and downs, but I never gave up trying. I’m happy for my team and everyone supporting me to take this win.”

Further celebrations quickly followed in the paddock with Fantic JET Racing’s Jane Daniels winning the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship. Fantic Factory Racing’s Kevin Cristino added to the occasion on Saturday afternoon by locking down the Youth Enduro world title too.

The Championship then drew to a close with Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe clinching the EnduroGP title on Sunday. The Brit capped off an exceptional season by also claiming the Enduro2 World Championship to become a nine-time world champion.

Steve Holcombe (Beta) – EnduroGP/E2 Champion

“I was feeling the nerves today. It’s been a while since I was in this position of winning a title and I just wanted to get the job done and not make a mistake. I had a good start to the day then kinda lost my rhythm to the top guys in the middle of the day. But I knew where I needed to be, so I focused on that and brought the title home. Becoming EnduroGP and Enduro2 World Champion in one year is incredible. I never dreamt of being a nine-time world champion, so it’s going to take a while for this moment to sink in.”

Under the Beta awning Brad Freeman also lifted the Enduro3 crown, while day two at the seventh and final round of the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Fantic JET Racing’s Jed Etchells become champion.

Brad Freeman (Beta) – E3 Champion

“I’m happy to come home with the world title in Enduro3. It’s a little bit bittersweet having lost the EnduroGP lead and trying to ride through injuries. But despite the tough year, I’ve ended it with my ninth world title. I’m ready to rest up now!”

Jed Etchells (Fantic) – Junior Enduro World Champion

“I’m over the moon to come away with the Junior title after what’s been an amazing year. My team worked so hard to get this over the line and I can’t thank them enough for helping me become a world champion. We’ll celebrate tonight!”

Day One – Saturday

Nerves were high among the potential champions as they rolled off the start ramp in Santiago do Cacem. CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald set the quickest time in the POLISPORT Extreme Test, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona right behind him in second and Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman third.

On the following JUST1 Enduro Test, RedMoto Honda’s Nathan Watson and Samuel Bernardini went 1-2, but with Garcia slotting into third, it moved him into the overall lead. Verona went on to top the opening ACERBIS Cross Test to keep the pressure firmly on Garcia. Fast Eddy Racing’s Jamie McCanney was holding down third overall, while EnduroGP points leader Steve Holcombe (Beta) was beginning to climb his way up the leaderboard after a bad start.

Winning the opening CrossPro Enduro Test, Garcia held a two-second lead over Verona as the duo ended lap one over 14 seconds clear of McCanney in third. McCanney, who was having one of his best rides of the season, was fending off Watson, MacDonald, and Holcombe, who were all within seven seconds of the Manxman.

At the end of lap two, Garcia had extended his advantage over Verona to 10 seconds, while Holcombe raced his way into third. The third and final lap would tell all.

Holcombe had Verona in his sights and won both the POLISPORT Extreme Test and JUST1 Enduro Test, before Garcia topped the final ACERBIS Cross Test as well as the CrossPro Enduro Test to ultimately win the day. Verona played his cards right and managed the gap perfectly to Holcombe to hold onto second. The EnduroGP title fight will go down to the wire tomorrow.

McCanney capped off a great ride for fourth overall, while Bernardini got the better of Watson and MacDonald to complete the top five.

With his EnduroGP win, Garcia marched ahead to claim Enduro1 honours and with it secure the Enduro1 world title with a day to spare. McCanney took second, with Pichon rounding out the podium.

The Enduro2 win went to Verona, finishing 15 seconds ahead of Holcombe. Verona’s win also ensures the championship outcome between the duo won’t be decided until tomorrow’s final special test. Bernardini held off Watson to take third.

Hamish Mcdonald was seventh for the day and fifth in E2, with Daniel Milner P10 overall but sixth in E2.

Brad Freeman put his Beta on top to take a crucial victory in Enduro3. He held off closest championship rival Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) by five seconds to increase his championship lead to 12 points. JET Zanardo Husqvarna’s Christophe Charlier beat WP Eric Auge’s Jaume Betriu by half a second to take the final step of the podium.

The Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw Fantic JET Racing’s Jane Daniels crowned world champion by securing her seventh consecutive win of the season. The Brit raced ahead to a 48-second margin of victory. However, she didn’t have things easy. Francesca Nocera (Honda) topped six special tests to finish second. Mireia Badia (Rieju) ended her day third, with Jessica Gardiner dropping out of podium contention to fourth.

Danielle McDonald was also in the top-10, finishing the day in sixth.

Jane Daniels (Fantic)

“I’m so happy to take the title. It wasn’t an easy day. The heat really got to me and I found it tough out there. Winning the title with seven wins from seven starts is amazing. It would be lovely to cap off my year with a perfect season, so I’ll give my best.”

Settling for the runner-up spot behind Leo Joyon (Beta), Fantic’s Kevin Cristino was crowned the 2023 Youth Enduro World Champion. Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) completed the top three.

Kevin Cristino (Fantic)

“It feels amazing to win the title. I’ve been working towards this goal for three years and now I’ve done it. Thank you to my team for helping me reach this moment!”

The GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Fantic Factory Racing’s Albin Norrbin take the win and close the gap to points leader Jed Etchells (Fantic) to seven points heading into tomorrow’s final day of racing.

Etchells finished three seconds behind Norrbin in second, while Max Ahlin (KTM) was third. There was some early celebration for Etchells today, with the Manxman winning the Junior1 title.

2023 EnduroGP of Portugal Day One Highlights

Day One Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:02:04.83 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +9.00 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta +24.22 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +48.66 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:17.69 6 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda +1:23.48 7 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +1:29.54 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:33.16 9 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:54.88 10 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +1:58.12 11 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +2:00.47 12 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +2:15.11 13 CHARLIER Christophe FRA E3 Husqvarna +2:18.99 14 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM +2:19.46 15 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 TM RACING +2:21.22 16 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 Beta +2:37.46 17 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 GASGAS +2:43.87 18 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN E1 Honda +2:50.43 19 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 Husqvarna +2:53.45 20 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E1 Husqvarna +2:58.65

Day Two – Sunday

As day one winner and the freshly crowned Enduro1 World Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia was not taking things slowly. On a mission to secure third or better in the EnduroGP standings, the Spaniard blitzed the opening five special tests.

In doing so he built up an early lead of 15 seconds over Steve Holcombe, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona six seconds back in third. With RedMoto Honda’s Nathan Watson just one tenth behind Verona, it ensured a four-rider battle for the final podium of the season.

Comfortable in the chewed-up sandy special tests, Garcia pushed on to ultimately secure the victory. The Spaniard had done all he could to bolster his place in the final standings. Behind him though and things were spicy. With Watson putting in his best ride of the season, he was making life difficult for Verona.

Exiting the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Watson sat in second position. Holcombe was 12 seconds behind, with Verona a further three seconds adrift in fourth. Factor in a charging Jamie McCanney (Fast Eddy Racing), just three seconds behind Verona, and it was all too close to call.

Trying to decide between pushing on for a top-three result or wrapping up the EnduroGP title, Holcombe wisely opted for the latter option in the closing stages of the day. Eventually slipping back to fifth in the closing stages, it was more than enough to see him crowned the 2023 EnduroGP World Champion, along with taking the Enduro2 world title.

Watson would stand firm in second to record his best result of the season. With Verona unable to get the better of the Honda rider, it saw Garcia capitalise on the result and end the season as runner-up to Holcombe in the final EnduroGP standings, beating Verona by just one point. Also enjoying a great end to his year, McCanney ended his day in fourth.

Garcia and Holcombe locked down the Enduro1 and Enduro2 titles respectively.

Hamish Macdonald finished the finale in ninth, while Daniel Milner was 14th. In the overall EnduroGP standings Macdonald was fifth, Milner 14th and Wil Ruprecht 15th.

Hamish finished the season in third in E2, Milner sixth and Wil Ruprecht eighth.

The most nail-biting end to the year was in Enduro3, Brad Freeman began the day with a comfortable looking 12 points over nearest rival Mikael Persson (Husqvarna).

Winning the opening two tests, things looked like business as usual for Freeman, but as the day wore on he was in trouble. Slipping down the order to an eventual sixth place, and with Persson going on to win the day, resulted in many frantically doing the maths for the Enduro3 outcome. In the end, Freeman won the title by just two points and was crowned the Enduro3 World Champion.

The outcome of the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship was played out between Jed Etchells (Fantic) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic). Etchells began the day with seven points in hand over Norrbin. If Norrbin won, Etchells needed to finish third or better to win his first world championship title.

Topping the opening test, Etchells was off to a great start. But in the second half of the day, Norrbin was on top form. The Swede won the final six tests of the day to take the win. Australia’s Kyron Bacon (Yamaha) was riding well and slipped in between Norrbin and Etchells to place second.

However, with Etchells hanging onto third, it was enough to seal him the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship. Although losing out to Etchells in the overall Junior standings, Norrbin did win the Junior2 title.

With the Youth Enduro and Women’s Enduro titles already wrapped up on day one by Kevin Cristino (Fantic) and Jane Daniels (Fantic) respectively, day two saw Cristino win once again to make it 11 victories in 2023.

Making it a clean sweep of victories in the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro Championship, Daniels remained unbeaten in 2023. Jess Gardiner finished runner-up five-points clear of Francesca Nocera. Gardiner dropped to fifth on day two, behind fellow Australian Danielle McDonald. McDonald finished the season in 14th.

2023 EnduroGP of Portugal Day Two Highlights

Day Two Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 1:00:43.45 2 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda +18.30 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +33.41 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +43.10 5 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta +47.12 6 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:42.48 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:53.23 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +2:00.54 9 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +2:00.83 10 CHARLIER Christophe FRA E3 Husqvarna +2:09.80 11 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +2:11.33 12 SANS SORIA Marc ESP E2 Yamaha +2:16.19 13 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +2:18.20 14 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +2:19.47 15 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA E3 Fantic +2:27.24 16 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM +2:29.12 17 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +2:30.88 18 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 GASGAS +2:47.05 19 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 Beta +3:01.37 20 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 Husqvarna +3:18.15

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 222 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 210 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 209 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 169 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 143 6 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 122 7 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 108 8 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 103 9 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 97 10 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 86 11 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 67 12 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 45 13 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 41 14 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 40 15 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 32 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 30 17 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 22 18 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 17 19 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 16 20 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 13 21 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 22 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 8 23 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 7 24 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 5 25 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 4 26 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 3 27 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 2 28 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 1

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 249 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 203 3 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 200 4 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 197 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 154 6 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 121 7 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 99 8 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 93 9 SORECA Davide ITA Sherco 81 10 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 60 11 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 59 12 GESLIN Anthony FRA Husqvarna 28 13 FASTH Adam SWE KTM 18 14 HUEBNER Edward GER KTM 17 15 MINOT Carlo ITA KTM 14 16 GUNNERHEIM Alexander SWE KTM 10 17 OBRADO GARCIA Samuel ESP GASGAS 8 18 SEGANTINI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 6 19 JOCHEMS Tommie NED KTM 5 20 PAVONE Luca ITA TM RACING 2

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 260 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 247 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 188 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 178 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 153 6 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 115 7 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 102 8 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 98 9 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 82 10 KUTULAS Nicolas andres ARG KTM 46 11 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 39 12 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 33 13 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 19 14 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 18 15 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 17 16 MARTINI Gianluca ITA GASGAS 16 17 LINDHOLM Casper SWE Husqvarna 12 18 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Beta 12 19 NELSON Oliver SWE KTM 10 20 SILVA Renato POR Beta 8 21 LOFQUIST Franz SWE Yamaha 6 22 BIGIARINI Alessio ITA Husqvarna 5 23 MEISOLA Ville FIN Kawasaki 2

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 227 2 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 225 3 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 160 4 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 139 5 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 131 6 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 114 7 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 108 8 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 107 9 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 95 10 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 82 11 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 81 12 LE QUERE Leo FRA Rieju 71 13 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 59 14 BUXTON Tom NZL Sherco 44 15 SCOTT Jordan GBR TM RACING 13 16 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 12 17 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 3 18 MARTINI Andrea ITA Sherco 1

FIM Junior Enduro World Championship

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 242 2 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 240 3 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 192 4 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 192 5 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 168 6 SEMB Axel SWE Husqvarna 106 7 NAVARRO HUERTAS Al… ESP Beta 90 8 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 78 9 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN Beta 77 10 ALIX Antoine FRA Beta 76 11 MORETTINI Manolo ITA Honda 74 12 EDMONDSON Harry GBR Fantic 60 13 BACON Kyron AUS Yamaha 51 14 ERLANDSSON Max SWE Honda 49 15 JUUPALUOMA Peetu FIN Husqvarna 43 16 FONTOVA Albert ESP GASGAS 36 17 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 23 18 PANDO Julio ESP Beta 7 19 CHLUM Matyas CZE Sherco 6 20 BENGTSSON Nisse SWE Sherco 6 21 BERGSTROM Lucas SWE Husqvarna 5 22 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA GASGAS 5 23 INGHAM Max GBR Yamaha 3 24 COCKER Davin RSA Husqvarna 2 25 KALNY Jaroslav CZE Sherco 2 26 LUNIER Killian FRA Husqvarna 1

FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship