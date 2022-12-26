Moto News Weekly Wrap
December 27, 2022
What’s New:
- WBR Yamaha to compete MX1 & MX2 in 2023
- Gibbs, Crawford, Minear lead extended KTM Racing Team for 2023
- Duffy & Ferguson sign with GASGAS Racing Team
- GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team’s 2023 intentions revealed
- Bacon & Green to lead Yamaha AORC efforts in 2023
- Kolby Carlile returns to AFT with G&G Racing in 2023
- Cole Zabala signs with BigR Racing for AFT Singles
- 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship teams revealed
- Repsol Honda Trial Team start testing renewable fuel
- 2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
- FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar Updated
- 2023 Racing Calendars
WBR Yamaha to compete MX1 & MX2 in 2023
The WBR Yamaha Team will contest both the MX1 and MX2 classes at the Australian ProMX Championship in 2023. Ryder Kingsford will return to the team for 2023 in the MX2 class while Bailey Malkiewicz will move over from the Serco Yamaha team to WBR and take the controls of the YZ450F in the MX1 category.
Ryder Kingsford – WBR Yamaha
“I think I made good progress during 2022, its just disappointing that I couldn’t keep the momentum going for the full year. But I now know the work it takes to get towards the front of the MX2 field and I have already been working hard on my fitness as my knee recovers. I have also been cleared to get back on the bike and despite being a little rusty, things feel good. The WBR Yamaha Team have been great to deal with and they have stepped up their support of me in 2023. They do an awesome job and the atmosphere in the truck is good, so I’m looking forward to another season with them.”
Bailey Malkiewicz – WBR Yamaha
“Its great to be back with the WBR Yamaha Team and in the MX1 class. I have been able to achieve the best results of my career racing with the WBR Yamaha guys and we have a great working relationship. The move to the 450 class is also exciting. I spent some time on a 450 at the start of 2021 before I headed back to Europe and loved riding the more powerful bike. Yamaha also has a new bike and everything I see and read says that the bike is awesome, so I’m excited to get on it myself and take some laps.”
Gibbs, Crawford, Minear lead extended KTM Racing Team for 2023
An expanded KTM Racing Team will feature both extensive race-winning experience and incoming young talent, with the three-rider line-up to include Kirk Gibbs in MX1, Nathan Crawford and Kayden Minear in MX2 in the Australian ProMX Championship.
Kirk Gibbs – KTM Racing Team
“It’s awesome to return with KTM for another year. We have a lot of history together and it’s great that we can continue that into the future. Honestly, this team feels like I’m home and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for me! I’m looking forward to another great year with the KTM Racing Team and being able to build on everything that we’ve learnt in 2022, putting in a strong pre-season and moving up a few spots in the 2023 championship standings.”
Nathan Crawford – KTM Racing Team
“I’m super, super-stoked to be back with the team and signing a multi-year contract speaks volumes of how much I want to be there and how much faith KTM puts in me as a racer. I’ve got such a good relationship with everyone involved and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be. As far as my expectations go, we only have one goal and that is to win. We want to be consistent, be up there every weekend without any injuries and have fun – if we can tick all those boxes, we should be able to achieve our goals. I want to focus on the task at hand and that’s having a successful 2023 season.”
Kayden Minear – KTM Racing Team
“I’m really excited to be with the KTM Racing Team for 2023. I’ve been with KTM since I raced 50s and, in my opinion, they’re the best bike in every aspect of motocross. MX2 is going to be a great step up for me, as I always want to improve and progress my racing. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and will put in as much training as I can during the pre-season, so I’m 100 percent ready for Wonthaggi.”
Duffy & Ferguson sign with GASGAS Racing Team
GASGAS Racing Team has signed the youthful combination of Regan Duffy for MX1 and Noah Ferguson for MX2, in the 2023 Australian ProMX Championship, making for a striking new team roster in the new year.
Regan Duffy – GASGAS Racing Team
“I’m really happy to be stepping onto the GASGAS brand, to be back racing and to have this opportunity to showcase what I’m still able to do on the bike! Physically I’m back to full-strength riding, so I feel like by the time Wonthaggi rolls around, I’ll be in a better spot than what I’ve been previously, both with my fitness and preparation. I’m excited to get this season underway because, while it’s a new team, there are a lot of familiar faces around, so I’m really comfortable here already. I think a lot of people will have nerves on the start-line of round one, but for me, it’s going to feel like a massive weight off my shoulders and I can’t wait to get there!”
Noah Ferguson – GASGAS Racing Team
“I’m over the moon to have secured a ride with the GASGAS Racing Team for a full season and I’m feeling really good about 2023. This year I achieved a podium result with the team and we enjoyed supercross together, so we know what to expect and what we’re setting out to achieve. Having that experience with the team in the 2022 season and being familiar with the GASGAS MC 250F should set us up well for next year! We all want to be on the box and to fight for wins, so I’m looking forward to a great year ahead with the team.”
GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team’s 2023 intentions revealed
The GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team has undergone a revamp for the 2023 season, in place of the state-by-state teams, YJR will now become a unified team that seeks out quality riders and families in motocross and off-road racing.
Still the largest junior development program in the country with 11 riders racing under the GYTR YJR banner, it will now cover MX3, Junior MX and Junior Off-Road and ensure there is a pathway forward for aspiring riders of the future with Yamaha.
The MX3 division will have Seth Burchell and Kobe Drew competing at the ProMX rounds on board the YZ250F.
In the junior divisions, YJR will be represented by Blake Bohannon, Heath Davy, Deegan Fort, Jobe Dunne, Kayd Kingsford, Koby Hantis and Jake Cannon. The later three are all over 14 years of age and also able to contest MX3 class at the ProMX as well as junior events.
Branching into off road for the first time, YJR will have Harley Hutton from QLD and Marcus Nowland from NSW representing the team.
2023 Yamaha Junior Racing Team
- Seth Burchell: MX3 – YZ250F
- Kobe Drew: MX3 – YZ250F
- Jake Cannon: 15 years – YZ125 and YZ250F
- Kayd Kingsford: 15 years- YZ125 and YZ250F
- Koby Hantis: 15 years – YZ125 and YZ250F
- Jobe Dunne : 12-14 years – YZ85 and YZ125
- Heath Davy: 12-14 years – YZ85- YZ125
- Deegan Fort: 12 years – YZ85cc
- Blake Bohannon- 10-12 years – YZ65 and YZ85
- Marcus Nowland – J2 – YZ85
- Harley Hutton – J2 – YZ85
Bacon & Green to lead Yamaha AORC efforts in 2023
The ShopYamaha Off Road team will again contest the AORC, Hattah and other selected events with Kyron Bacon and Josh Green at the controls.
JGR Yamaha returns with the same team of Jess Gardiner, Jeremy Carpentier and Dannielle MacDonald while new for 2023 will be the introduction of the bLU cRU support team of Cooper Sheidow, Wil Dennett and Jett Yarnold and for the first time, Yamaha Junior Racing will have a presence in off road with Harley Hutton and Marcus Nowland.
Kyron Bacon
“2022 was a breakout year for me and I’m aiming for more of the same in 2023. Myself, the ShopYamaha team as well as Yamaha Australia have a great relationship and I didn’t even look at doing anything else other than staying with all the people that have contributed to my success over the past 12 months. Being based in Tassie can make it hard for a team but AJ and Brandon make sure we have everything we need to be ready to race and the team works well on race days. It looks like another big year of racing and I’m pretty keen to get started. I will continue to do a few events in Tassie, as well as the AORC rounds and I wouldn’t mind swinging on a 450 at Hattah if the team lets me. I had a good break after the last round of AORC, got a chance to check out the MotoGP and I’m back into training now and can’t wait for the first round of the year and get back to racing again.”
Josh Green
“I kept telling AJ, when you find a faster guy, I will stop,” but he hasn’t been able to find one yet,” Green laughs. “While I’m into my thirties, I still love so much about what we do. I love riding, I love training and being outdoors and I still enjoy the challenge of racing guys like Kyron. I know I don’t have a lot of racing left at this level, but while I still feel motivated and I still enjoy it, I’m racing and it’s going to be with Yamaha and AJ.”
Kolby Carlile returns to AFT with G&G Racing in 2023
Kolby Carlile and G&G Racing have teamed up for the 2023 season in the Progressive American Flat Track Mission SuperTwins class. After four successful years with the Yamaha MT-07 in the Mission Production Twins class, including two championship-winning seasons, G&G Racing returns to the premier class for 2023, with Carlile.
The move will see G&G Racing continue their partnership with Yamaha Racing for 2023 making this their eighth season together.
Kolby Carlile – G&G Racing
“I am so exhilarated to team up with G&G racing going into my tenth season as a professional racer. I have spent a lot of time battling with these bikes since 2019, so I know what they are capable of. We were able to do a test in California, and I liked the bikes as well as working with LJ and John (Gronek). I have vast experience with the Yamaha MT-07, and that is going to translate into this year. The guys at G&G are very relaxed and give me a fun, no-pressure atmosphere which will allow me to excel at my job. My career hasn’t been the easiest the past few years injury-wise, but I am putting all my attention into taking care of my body and doing all I can to be the best racer I can be this year. I can’t wait to get things going in March.”
Cole Zabala signs with BigR Racing for AFT Singles
BigR Racing has signed Cole Zabala to contend for the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship during the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season aboard a Honda CRF450R.
Zabala returns to Parts Unlimited AFT Singles competition following a highly successful Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines campaign in 2022. The Illinois native finished fifth in the category’s championship standings, boasting a pair of podium finishes among his seven top-five finishes.
Cole Zabala
“I couldn’t be more excited to join Ron and his team for the 2023 season back in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Class,” said Zabala. “Since moving to Mission Production Twins, I always felt that I had unfinished business in AFT Singles to take care of. On this team, there’s so much chemistry because every one of our sponsors has known one another for years. It feels great to be a part of it. I know we have the winning combination to get the job done. I have always kept an eye on Cole and his talent,” said Belt. “After we were able to bring Cole in for two races last year the team knew the mission. Mission accomplished… It’s time to go racing!”
2023 FIM Motocross World Championship teams revealed
Infront Moto Racing has revealed the provisional Officially Approved Teams list for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The provisional list gives a rundown of every team that are officially engaged in the 2023 racing season, along with the riders who will represent them.
So far, it features 24 teams that will compete in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships.
2023 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP teams
2023 FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 teams
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France
Repsol Honda Trial Team start testing renewable fuel
Toni Bou and Gabriel Marcelli have began training with competition biofuel designed and produced at Repsol Technology Lab, working work with researchers from the Repsol innovation center to produce new renewable fuels with the aim of reducing emissions from their motorcycles by using these fuels, which come from organic waste and emit up to 90% less net CO2 emissions than conventional fuels.
Repsol have been working on the development of biofuels for many years, with the intention of making them a real alternative that complements other ways of decarbonising mobility, such as electrification or renewable hydrogen, to reduce emissions in the coming years.
During the first half of 2023, Repsol will start up the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain, in Cartagena, which will produce 250,000 tons of renewable fuels from waste products. Work at their synthetic fuels plant in Bilbao will begin production in the demonstration phase in 2024. These plants play a leading role in Repsol’s goal of reaching production capacity of 1.3 million tons of renewable fuels in 2025, and more than 2 million in 2030.
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Calendar Updated
The event originally set to take place on Friday 17 February in Nice (France) has been cancelled and will not be replaced.
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|9
|June 3
|Virginia Half-Mile
|TBA
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|13
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|14
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|15
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|16
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|17
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|18
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|TBA*
|South-East-Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|TBA
|TBA
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France