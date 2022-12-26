WBR Yamaha to compete MX1 & MX2 in 2023

The WBR Yamaha Team will contest both the MX1 and MX2 classes at the Australian ProMX Championship in 2023. Ryder Kingsford will return to the team for 2023 in the MX2 class while Bailey Malkiewicz will move over from the Serco Yamaha team to WBR and take the controls of the YZ450F in the MX1 category.

Ryder Kingsford – WBR Yamaha

“I think I made good progress during 2022, its just disappointing that I couldn’t keep the momentum going for the full year. But I now know the work it takes to get towards the front of the MX2 field and I have already been working hard on my fitness as my knee recovers. I have also been cleared to get back on the bike and despite being a little rusty, things feel good. The WBR Yamaha Team have been great to deal with and they have stepped up their support of me in 2023. They do an awesome job and the atmosphere in the truck is good, so I’m looking forward to another season with them.”

Bailey Malkiewicz – WBR Yamaha

“Its great to be back with the WBR Yamaha Team and in the MX1 class. I have been able to achieve the best results of my career racing with the WBR Yamaha guys and we have a great working relationship. The move to the 450 class is also exciting. I spent some time on a 450 at the start of 2021 before I headed back to Europe and loved riding the more powerful bike. Yamaha also has a new bike and everything I see and read says that the bike is awesome, so I’m excited to get on it myself and take some laps.”

Gibbs, Crawford, Minear lead extended KTM Racing Team for 2023

An expanded KTM Racing Team will feature both extensive race-winning experience and incoming young talent, with the three-rider line-up to include Kirk Gibbs in MX1, Nathan Crawford and Kayden Minear in MX2 in the Australian ProMX Championship.

Kirk Gibbs – KTM Racing Team

“It’s awesome to return with KTM for another year. We have a lot of history together and it’s great that we can continue that into the future. Honestly, this team feels like I’m home and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for me! I’m looking forward to another great year with the KTM Racing Team and being able to build on everything that we’ve learnt in 2022, putting in a strong pre-season and moving up a few spots in the 2023 championship standings.”

Nathan Crawford – KTM Racing Team

“I’m super, super-stoked to be back with the team and signing a multi-year contract speaks volumes of how much I want to be there and how much faith KTM puts in me as a racer. I’ve got such a good relationship with everyone involved and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be. As far as my expectations go, we only have one goal and that is to win. We want to be consistent, be up there every weekend without any injuries and have fun – if we can tick all those boxes, we should be able to achieve our goals. I want to focus on the task at hand and that’s having a successful 2023 season.”

Kayden Minear – KTM Racing Team

“I’m really excited to be with the KTM Racing Team for 2023. I’ve been with KTM since I raced 50s and, in my opinion, they’re the best bike in every aspect of motocross. MX2 is going to be a great step up for me, as I always want to improve and progress my racing. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and will put in as much training as I can during the pre-season, so I’m 100 percent ready for Wonthaggi.”





Duffy & Ferguson sign with GASGAS Racing Team

GASGAS Racing Team has signed the youthful combination of Regan Duffy for MX1 and Noah Ferguson for MX2, in the 2023 Australian ProMX Championship, making for a striking new team roster in the new year.

Regan Duffy – GASGAS Racing Team

“I’m really happy to be stepping onto the GASGAS brand, to be back racing and to have this opportunity to showcase what I’m still able to do on the bike! Physically I’m back to full-strength riding, so I feel like by the time Wonthaggi rolls around, I’ll be in a better spot than what I’ve been previously, both with my fitness and preparation. I’m excited to get this season underway because, while it’s a new team, there are a lot of familiar faces around, so I’m really comfortable here already. I think a lot of people will have nerves on the start-line of round one, but for me, it’s going to feel like a massive weight off my shoulders and I can’t wait to get there!”

Noah Ferguson – GASGAS Racing Team

“I’m over the moon to have secured a ride with the GASGAS Racing Team for a full season and I’m feeling really good about 2023. This year I achieved a podium result with the team and we enjoyed supercross together, so we know what to expect and what we’re setting out to achieve. Having that experience with the team in the 2022 season and being familiar with the GASGAS MC 250F should set us up well for next year! We all want to be on the box and to fight for wins, so I’m looking forward to a great year ahead with the team.”





GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team’s 2023 intentions revealed

The GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team has undergone a revamp for the 2023 season, in place of the state-by-state teams, YJR will now become a unified team that seeks out quality riders and families in motocross and off-road racing.

Still the largest junior development program in the country with 11 riders racing under the GYTR YJR banner, it will now cover MX3, Junior MX and Junior Off-Road and ensure there is a pathway forward for aspiring riders of the future with Yamaha.

The MX3 division will have Seth Burchell and Kobe Drew competing at the ProMX rounds on board the YZ250F.

In the junior divisions, YJR will be represented by Blake Bohannon, Heath Davy, Deegan Fort, Jobe Dunne, Kayd Kingsford, Koby Hantis and Jake Cannon. The later three are all over 14 years of age and also able to contest MX3 class at the ProMX as well as junior events.

Branching into off road for the first time, YJR will have Harley Hutton from QLD and Marcus Nowland from NSW representing the team.

2023 Yamaha Junior Racing Team

Seth Burchell: MX3 – YZ250F

Kobe Drew: MX3 – YZ250F

Jake Cannon: 15 years – YZ125 and YZ250F

Kayd Kingsford: 15 years- YZ125 and YZ250F

Koby Hantis: 15 years – YZ125 and YZ250F

Jobe Dunne : 12-14 years – YZ85 and YZ125

Heath Davy: 12-14 years – YZ85- YZ125

Deegan Fort: 12 years – YZ85cc

Blake Bohannon- 10-12 years – YZ65 and YZ85

Marcus Nowland – J2 – YZ85

Harley Hutton – J2 – YZ85

Bacon & Green to lead Yamaha AORC efforts in 2023

The ShopYamaha Off Road team will again contest the AORC, Hattah and other selected events with Kyron Bacon and Josh Green at the controls.

JGR Yamaha returns with the same team of Jess Gardiner, Jeremy Carpentier and Dannielle MacDonald while new for 2023 will be the introduction of the bLU cRU support team of Cooper Sheidow, Wil Dennett and Jett Yarnold and for the first time, Yamaha Junior Racing will have a presence in off road with Harley Hutton and Marcus Nowland.

Kyron Bacon

“2022 was a breakout year for me and I’m aiming for more of the same in 2023. Myself, the ShopYamaha team as well as Yamaha Australia have a great relationship and I didn’t even look at doing anything else other than staying with all the people that have contributed to my success over the past 12 months. Being based in Tassie can make it hard for a team but AJ and Brandon make sure we have everything we need to be ready to race and the team works well on race days. It looks like another big year of racing and I’m pretty keen to get started. I will continue to do a few events in Tassie, as well as the AORC rounds and I wouldn’t mind swinging on a 450 at Hattah if the team lets me. I had a good break after the last round of AORC, got a chance to check out the MotoGP and I’m back into training now and can’t wait for the first round of the year and get back to racing again.”

Josh Green

“I kept telling AJ, when you find a faster guy, I will stop,” but he hasn’t been able to find one yet,” Green laughs. “While I’m into my thirties, I still love so much about what we do. I love riding, I love training and being outdoors and I still enjoy the challenge of racing guys like Kyron. I know I don’t have a lot of racing left at this level, but while I still feel motivated and I still enjoy it, I’m racing and it’s going to be with Yamaha and AJ.”

Kolby Carlile returns to AFT with G&G Racing in 2023

Kolby Carlile and G&G Racing have teamed up for the 2023 season in the Progressive American Flat Track Mission SuperTwins class. After four successful years with the Yamaha MT-07 in the Mission Production Twins class, including two championship-winning seasons, G&G Racing returns to the premier class for 2023, with Carlile.

The move will see G&G Racing continue their partnership with Yamaha Racing for 2023 making this their eighth season together.

Kolby Carlile – G&G Racing

“I am so exhilarated to team up with G&G racing going into my tenth season as a professional racer. I have spent a lot of time battling with these bikes since 2019, so I know what they are capable of. We were able to do a test in California, and I liked the bikes as well as working with LJ and John (Gronek). I have vast experience with the Yamaha MT-07, and that is going to translate into this year. The guys at G&G are very relaxed and give me a fun, no-pressure atmosphere which will allow me to excel at my job. My career hasn’t been the easiest the past few years injury-wise, but I am putting all my attention into taking care of my body and doing all I can to be the best racer I can be this year. I can’t wait to get things going in March.”

Cole Zabala signs with BigR Racing for AFT Singles

BigR Racing has signed Cole Zabala to contend for the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship during the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season aboard a Honda CRF450R.

Zabala returns to Parts Unlimited AFT Singles competition following a highly successful Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines campaign in 2022. The Illinois native finished fifth in the category’s championship standings, boasting a pair of podium finishes among his seven top-five finishes.

Cole Zabala

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Ron and his team for the 2023 season back in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Class,” said Zabala. “Since moving to Mission Production Twins, I always felt that I had unfinished business in AFT Singles to take care of. On this team, there’s so much chemistry because every one of our sponsors has known one another for years. It feels great to be a part of it. I know we have the winning combination to get the job done. I have always kept an eye on Cole and his talent,” said Belt. “After we were able to bring Cole in for two races last year the team knew the mission. Mission accomplished… It’s time to go racing!”

2023 FIM Motocross World Championship teams revealed

Infront Moto Racing has revealed the provisional Officially Approved Teams list for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The provisional list gives a rundown of every team that are officially engaged in the 2023 racing season, along with the riders who will represent them.

So far, it features 24 teams that will compete in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships.

2023 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP teams

2023 FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 teams

2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar