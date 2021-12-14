Daniel Sanders features in GasGas Dirt Episode 7

27-year-old Daniel Sanders sat down in front of the GASGAS Dirt cameras to share what makes the him tick, with the 2022 Dakar Rally fast approaching after an impressive fourth place finish in the 2021 event, alongside third overall in the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship this year.

Check it out:

2022 Australian Motocross Invitational set for Feb 19-20

The Australian Motocross Invitational and Monster Truck Madness weekend will place at Nowra Speedway February 19-20, 2022. Featuring Australia’s first MotoX Skins event with a purpose built motocross track. This special event is made possible by the NSW REAF Funding program to generate events in regional NSW.

Stay tuned for more details as they are released.

Historic weekend at Queensland Speedway title

History has been made, with Queensland Speedway recording the first ever brother and sister combination, as well as the first ever female rider to take top step in a Speedway title meet in Queensland in best pairs. Welldone Jordy and Anika Loftus have worked hard for this result and with their dreams now having come true. Second place went to the dueo of Jetzen Lyons and Jai Bainbridge, while third was Viv Muddle and Ky Mitchell. Congratulations!

Jack Fewster claims WA Senior Sidecar Championship title at Pinjar

Jack Fewster has beaten off all comers to claim the Western Australian Senior Sidecar Championship at Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway Circuit, including former champs Jeff and Daniel Bishop as well as defending champs Darren Nash and Ash Shield.

Jack and passenger Jonah Sita won four qualifying heats, before winning the A Final in convincing style.

Webster, Budd and McCutcheon top MX Open

The 2021 running of the AMX MX Open has been a resounding success, with the two days of racing crowning Kyle Webster, Rhys Budd and Taylah McCutcheon in their respective classes, with plans already underway for an even bigger 2022 event.

Chris Townsend – Dandenong Motorcycle Club President

“Yarrive and his crew did a fantastic job promoting the event and our club, committee, canteen personal, track crew worked selflessly to make it a great event for the riders and fans. We think we can improve the experience for everyone next year and we will start planning early in the new year.”

Factory Honda’s Kyle Webster dominated the MX1 class winning all three races and qualifying first. CDR Yamaha’s Monster Energy newly signed Aaron Tanti took second and Factory Honda’s Brett Metcalfe finished third.

Webster was confident going into the weekend but didn’t know what to expect as this was his first hit out in 450 class against his rivals.

Kyle Webster – P1

“Wow, what a weekend, the 2022 CRF450R is amazing, seriously amazing. I didn’t expect this. We got some new SHOWA suspension a week ago and bolted it in and it was great. The whole team lifted this last week, and everyone was excited to go racing. This is what our sport and team needed, it was great to be racing again.”

Brett Metcalfe – P3

“I am glad I came over to race, I still feel competitive, and I love racing. I haven’t decided what I am doing next year but I want to race and hopefully I can make that happen.”

Yamaha proved to strong in the MX2 class. Yamaha lube Yamaha Racing’s Rhys Budd raced away with two race wins and a second to take the overall ahead of Factory Kawasaki’s Empire rider Jai Constantinou. Newly signed Honda Genuine RIDE RED rider Liam Andrews finished third.

Rhys Budd

“I am glad I made the trek from New South Wales. It was a great event and it was good to go racing again.”

The Bass Coast Shire Women’s Open show cased some of Australia’s best talent and young Queenslander Taylah McCutcheon proved to strong for her competitors. Taylah swept all five races. Honda’s Maddy Brown and Maddy Healy were second and third respectively.

Taylah McCutcheon

“I am really happy with the way I rode, and the other girls did great as well. This track is hard so I am glad we made the drive down from Queensland to compete as we will be racing here next year. It was a great weekend, and I am looking forward to seeing Philip Island over the next two days. It really is confidence inspiring being given the same recognition and prize money as the men. All of the girls train hard and to be rewarded with the same prize money was appreciated.”

AMX and the Bass Coast Shire moved fast to ensure the event ran, with 4 weeks’ notice the promoter, organisers, club, sponsors, and Bass Coast Shire came together to make the event happen and event promoter and coordinator Yarrive Konsky was proud of everyone’s efforts.

Yarrive Konsky

“We had 264 entries, the factory teams turned up to support the event, sponsors came together, and the Bass Coast Shire were amazing to deal with. Riders came from all over Australia and fans flocked to the track to witness some amazing battles. This event had dual purposes. We needed to stimulate competition again following some trying times in Australia and we wanted people to get out and about to socialise with their peers, friends, and rivals. Racing is a community of people with the same interests, so it was terrific to see everyone out and enjoying what they love.”

AMX Open MX1 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Kyle Webster 75 25 25 25 2 Aaron Tanti 64 22 22 20 3 Brett Metcalfe 58 20 20 18 4 Luke Clout 49 11 16 22 5 Dean Ferris 49 18 15 16 6 Connor Tierney 44 15 14 15 7 George Knight 40 13 13 14 8 Bryce Ognenis 39 14 12 13 9 Rory McKercher 35 12 11 12 10 Hayden Mellross 34 16 18 – 11 Shane Mason 31 10 10 11

AMX Open MX2 Results

TBA

AMX Open Women’s Results

Pos Competitor Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Taylah McCutcheon 125 25 25 25 25 25 2 Madison Brown 104 20 20 20 22 22 3 Madison Healey 102 18 22 22 20 20 4 Ebony Harris 88 16 18 18 18 18 5 Charlotte Berrill 78 15 15 16 16 16 6 Taylor Thompson 53 22 16 15 – –

Lawrence brothers feature in Team Honda HRC 2022 AMA line-up

American Honda have revealed their 2022 Team Honda HRC roster – comprising Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Aussie brothers Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence – as well as team management and crew.

The veteran of the team, Roczen enters his sixth year as a Honda rider, and he’s coming off his most successful season with the brand – second in AMA Supercross and third in AMA Pro Motocross. The German, who has a 250 MXGP crown and two AMA Pro Motocross Championships to his name, is paired with fellow CRF450R rider Chase Sexton, the Illinois native who joined Honda’s factory team midway through 2020. A two-time AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion, Sexton scored three indoor podium finishes in 2021 (his freshman year as an AMA Supercross premier-class rider), six in AMA Pro Motocross.

Australian brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence are embarking on their second season with Team Honda HRC, and both are armed with the all-new CRF250R.

Last season saw Hunter win one AMA Supercross 250SX West round and finish second in points, while Jett topped three East Region races and was third in the final standings.

In AMA Pro Motocross, Jett took home the title, with Hunter finishing third, making the Lawrences the only siblings in the series’ history to both finish in the top three in the same year. This season, the Lawrences will trade AMA Supercross Regions, with Jett campaigning West and Hunter East.

While the rider roster is the same as 2021, Team Honda HRC has undergone several personnel changes. As previously announced, Lars Lindstrom takes over as Team Manager. Shane Drew fills Lindstrom’s old position as 450 Crew Chief (while retaining his previous duties in Chassis R&D), and Grant Hutcheson has been brought in as 250 Crew Chief. In addition, Sexton has a new mechanic in Brandon Zimmerman.

The 17-round 2022 AMA Supercross season commences on January 8 in Anaheim, California.

ShopYamaha Off Road Racing introduce four-rider line-up

Josh Green, Michael Driscoll, Kyron Bacon and Blake Hollis will form the ShopYamaha Off Road Racing team for 2022, showcasing Yamaha’s dedication to off-road racing in Australia and their high performance products.

The four-rider team will again be under the guidance of former AORC champ, AJ Roberts, and have two Yamaha trucks on site at each of the Australian Off-Road Championships, The Australian Four Day Enduro as well as Hattah.

AJ Roberts

“Yamaha will continue to have a huge presence in off-road racing for 2022 and our consistent investment is another form of Yamaha’s passion not just for racing but also product development and the Australian market. From contesting these events, we constantly give feedback to Japan and as a result, the quality of the production bike improves. The WR250F and WR450F are better than they have ever been, and racing plays a huge part of that. Having a four-rider team will make it an extremely busy year but that’s what we love doing. I feel we have great opportunities with our riders in both E1 and E2 as all four are determined to have a successful season. We are also looking forward to getting a normal season back under way. The last two years have been tough with limited national events but for 2022 we are looking at a full calendar with AORC, A4DE and Hattah and I know everyone can’t wait to get stuck into it and get back to racing.”

Green and Driscoll will spearhead the charge in the E2 (450cc) category for 2022. Green, the veteran of over 10 years of professional off-road racing, shows no signs of slowing down and his passion for racing is as strong as ever.

Michael Driscoll continues to improve and now sees himself as a legitimate outright contender at every round. He now has the strength and experience to muscle the powerful 450cc machine around and is set on a successful 2022 season where he breaks through for major success.

In the E1 (250cc) division, the Yamaha flag will be in the hands of Kyron Bacon and Blake Hollis. Bacon, based in Tasmania, has been the man turning heads as he impresses at every outing. With an aggressive riding style and bulldog determination, Bacon will be a leading contender in the E1 championship in 2022.

Blake Hollis makes the step up from EJ and ready to make his mark in professional racing. Hollis moved to Queensland during 2021 to be closer to the team base and work on his riding. He went back to his motocross roots recently to pick up his intensity and now has his sights set on 2022.

Tara-Lea Albury – Yamaha’s Parts and Accessories Division

“Yamaha continue to expand our on-line presence and our association with the Yamaha’s off-road team gives us a direct line to our customer base. We saw in increase in traffic in 2021 through ShopYamaha and that tied in well with our first year with the team. ShopYamaha is now a one stop online retail space that allows you to view thousands of accessories and Yamalube products for your Yamaha and it will continue to grow as we invest more in the future. We look forward to another strong season with AJ and his team with some fun promotions and activations to be rolled out during the year.”

Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee Receive FIM Trophy

Motorcycling Australia Women’s Committee has been recognised internationally after winning the FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy during the recent FIM Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

With its Women in Motorcycling Trophy, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) recognises and acknowledges those who have significantly:

Contributed to improving and developing the presence of women in all motorcycling-related areas.

Encouraged greater awareness of women in motorcycling.

This award recognises the hard working effort of women in motorcycle sport around the world throughout the 115 national federation of the FIM. The FIM Women in Motorcycling Award nominees highlight the many projects occurring worldwide to grow women’s participation in the sport.

The MA Women’s Committee award winning projects completed in 2021 included –

Development Club Guideline

Mentoring Program

International Women’s Day Moto Festival Event Plan

Ladies Garage Nights Event Plan

Women In Motorcycling TV

Women In Motorcycling Website

Alana Baratto – MA Women’s Committee Chairperson

“I accept this award on behalf of the Australian Women’s Committee who are terribly disappointed not to be able to travel to accept the award in person. We take this opportunity to thank the FIM and FIM Oceania for their support, we are proud of the initiatives created throughout COVID period. Our hope is that these initiatives are widely adopted nationally and even worldwide, and to see more women experience and enjoy our great sport.”

The MA Women’s Committee consists of Alana Baratto (Chairperson), Rikki Dryden, Jemma Wilson, Caity Hynes and Kate Peck.

MA Women’s Committee will have a strong focus in 2022 on projects to increase the number of women participating in road racing and to inspire women volunteers in the sport.

2022 FIM ISDE set for Le Puy en Velay in France

The 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will take place at Puy en Velay – France, the capital of the Haute-Loire department in the heart of the Auvergne region – Rhône–Alpes, from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September 2022.

The Organising Committee (COISDE–2022) is made up of three motorcycle clubs specialising in the discipline, the Moto Club du Puy en Velay, the Moto Club de Saugues and the Moto Club Moto Verte Haute Lozère, which will benefit from the full support of the FFM and the Regional stakeholders.

The COISDE–2022 has been working for more than six months on the creation of the course by being focused on two main points: to propose a course as the riders like them, varied with breath–taking landscapes and a certain technical level specific to the DNA of the ISDE.

The route will be organised around three completely different loops each of around two hundred kilometres, which will take the competitors on a journey to the heart of the region and beyond, with no less than thirteen different special tests and five timed tests per day, five service time checks per day, including two double ones, so only three separate spots in order to limit the logistics for the teams:

Days 1 & 2 – Loop 1: Haute Loire – Haut Allier – Gévaudan.

Days 3 & 4 – Loop 2: Haute Loire – Lozère – Langogne.

Day 5 – Loop 3: Haute Loire – Puy en Velay – Emblavez.

Day 6 – Final Cross Test: Haute Loire – Puy en Velay, in the immediate vicinity of the Paddock.

Always with the aim to reduce costs for all the teams, pro and amateur alike, the FIM wanted to reduce the length of stay by one day by eliminating the day between the last day of checks and the first day of racing. So, the timing of the event will be as follows:

Tuesday 23 August: Opening of the Paddock.

Friday 16 August to Sunday 28 August late morning: Administrative and technical controls.

Saturday 27 August – Evening: Opening ceremony at Puy en Velay, ten kilometres from the paddock.

From Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September: The race.

Sunday 4 September: Closure of the Paddock.

The pre-registrations opening is scheduled for January 2022.

AFT announces 2022 Production Twins Challenge rules ahead of 2023 merger

Progressive American Flat Track have revealed the technical rules for the 2022 Mission Production Twins Challenge. These developments lay the groundwork for merging the Mission SuperTwins and AFT Production Twins classes in 2023.

To combine the two existing twin-cylinder classes into a dynamic premier class in 2023, Progressive AFT has implemented a set of technical adjustments in Mission SuperTwins and AFT Production Twins for 2022 that will align the performance envelopes of production-based and race-only machines.

While the technical changes serve as the first step to a single twin-cylinder championship, the Mission Production Twins Challenge will act as a bridge between the classes in 2022. Following the AFT Production Twins Main at each event, the top four finishers will be granted provisional starting positions for the Mission SuperTwins Main Event on a dedicated Mission Production Twins Challenge row.

The inclusion of the top AFT Production Twins entries in the premier-class Main will allow for repeated head-to-head comparisons between the Mission SuperTwins contenders and the most competitive AFT Production Twins machines, providing critical data to guide the future evolution of the technical rules.

Along with acting as an ongoing evaluation program, the Mission Production Twins Challenge will aid in the development efforts of AFT Production Twins teams by providing an opportunity to earn over $100,000 throughout the season. The top Mission Production Twins Challenge riders at each round will be eligible to earn $72,000 in potential Mission SuperTwins purse payouts plus $28,800 in race bonus awards from Mission Foods.

In addition, the top three riders in the Mission Production Twins Challenge point standings at the conclusion of the season will also be eligible for a $26,000 year-end points fund from Mission Foods. To qualify for the year-end bonus, Mission Production Twins Challenge riders must compete in every Mission SuperTwins Main Event for which they are eligible.

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on March 10-11 at Volusia Speedway Park.

Carmichael designed 2022 Daytona Supercross course revealed

If Eli Tomac wants to stand alone as the all-time winner in DAYTONA Supercross, he will have to conquer the grueling and demanding course designed by the man he currently shares the Daytona record with – GOAT Ricky Carmichael.

Daytona International Speedway unveiled the course design for the 52nd annual DAYTONA Supercross on March 5, and for the 15th consecutive year, the unique and difficult course layout was created by Carmichael, the five-time Daytona Supercross champion. It will be the toughest of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season and the only AMA Supercross event in the state of Florida in 2022.

The Daytona Supercross at the World Center of Racing is the longest continuous Supercross race in America dating back to 1971 and will feature the best riders in the world. Tomac, who has won the last three (2019, ‘20, ‘21) and five out of the last six (2016, ‘17) Daytona Supercross events, will go for a record sixth victory that would take him out of a tie with Carmichael.

Carmichael’s signature design will sport tremendous obstacles – 57 in fact – on a 3,300-foot (.625 miles) layout that features a multitude of turns and vaulted jumps. The start gate will originate from pit road with the riders launching full throttle towards fans across from the NASCAR start/finish line to kick off the action before taking a hard left in a counter-clockwise direction. After that sweeping first turn, riders will have 400 feet and 13 obstacles to sort things out before entering the first, tight 180-degree turn.

Returning is the exciting “over-under bridge” with riders racing across the bridge while other riders battle for position beneath them. One item of change, however, is that it will be located closer to the tri-oval and fans in the stands. The beach sand section will be back and will cause havoc for the riders with two 150-foot-long legs attached to a 180-degree turn. And, of course, the high-rising finish line will be parallel with the NASCAR finish line.

Ricky Carmichael

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years that I have been designing the Daytona Supercross track. Every year we try to make it better for both the fans and riders, and for 2022, I believe we did just that with some new twists. First off, I’m glad we were able to get the over-under bridge back because it opens up the options on the course. That and the split lane are what I am looking most forward to seeing along with the famous sand section that the fans always love to see! The Daytona Supercross in March is going to be the only one in my home State of Florida so I am very excited about that as well. It’s going to be a great track and I can’t wait to watch and see how it all unfolds this year!”

Also returning in 2022 will be the 12th annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7. Amateur supercross racers have an opportunity to test their skills on a slightly modified version of the same course used in the DAYTONA Supercross. Following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross will be the Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) and ATV Supercross, both of which take place on Tuesday, March 8. For more information, visit https://racedaytona.com.

Daytona Supercross 2022 will be a part of 81st annual Bike Week, which will culminate with the March 12 Daytona 200 hosted by MotoAmerica.

Ben Watson joins Febvre in Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP efforts in 2022

Kawasaki will bring in Ben Watson as the new teammate of Romain Febvre in 2022, joining the Frenchman in the Kawasaki Racing Team assault on the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship.

Considered one of the most-promising British youngsters of recent years Ben Watson had a solid MXGP rookie season this summer, gaining in experience as the year went on in this highly-competitive class to culminate his season with the MXGP gold medal at the Motocross of Nations.

Ben eventually just missed the top-ten in the final MXGP series rankings by a couple of points but he finished top-ten at no less than ten rounds with a fifth overall as his best result at the Dutch round of the series.

The twenty-four-year-old native of Nottinghamshire, England, first appeared on the international stage when he contested the European series as a ten-year-old, winning his very first race in the 65cc class. He progressed through the classes and has impressed throughout his adult career, starting with a fifth place in EMX250 and victory at the world-famous Enduro du Touquet in the Junior class.

Ranked top five in the MX2 World Championship in both 2018 and 2020, he proved his ability on all surfaces in the closing stages of the latter season with GP victories on the vastly-different tracks of Lommel in Belgium and Pietramurata in Italy before switching to the premier MXGP class in 2021.

Ben now has a little over two months to prepare for the opening round of the 2022 World Championship which will start in his native UK on February 20th at Matterley Basin.

Ben Watson

“I’m really looking forward to this fresh start. I’ve been with another couple of brands almost all my life and Kawasaki is one I’ve never ridden before, so to have this fresh start with new colours is definitely something I need at this stage of my career. I’ve had some ups-and-downs during my MXGP rookie season this year but I think I proved on numerous occasions like the Nations and several other GPs that I have what it takes to race up front. I was just missing a few things but I’m joining a group of guys and a bike I really believe will help me. I’m really excited to put my leg over the KX450-SR. The plan is to get used to the bike before Christmas; to get a feeling for the handling, the power delivery and sort out a few small things like seat height, position of the bars and so on. I’m looking forward to working with Romain and all the team and I think this is exactly what I need as a package to make the next step. It’s going to be a tough couple of months leading up to the opening GP at Matterley in February but wow, what a start to my Kawasaki career at the home GP with all the British fans cheering me on!“

Four-man Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team ready for AMA SX 2022

A solid four-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is set to enter the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship aboard the new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition models.

Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger will officially debut the all-new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition at the Anaheim SX opener on January 8, 2022, while Max Vohland is set to race the KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition in the 250SX class.

Webb, the reigning 450SX Champion, will proudly display the #1 plate aboard his new bike as he sets out to defend his title for the second time.

Cooper Webb

“I’m really excited for the upcoming series. It’ll be great defending the number one plate again, we worked hard last year to get the championship. We have a brand new bike this year and that is great. We’ve also been having fun with the new team dynamic and having Aaron [Plessinger] on the team. I’ve been teammates with him before, so it’s been great to reunite and have a three-man team on the 450, with Max on the 250. I’m looking forward to it.”

Returning for his 12th season with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Musquin will be among Webb’s toughest competitors as the French rider looks to earn a title of his own with a supercross-only focus in 2022.

Marvin Musquin

“It’s always exciting to go for a new season, especially this year with a new bike. It is something that I was looking forward to – we have made progress and we’re still learning to be even better, so it’s super exciting. We are going into my 12th year with Red Bull KTM here in America. It’s very special and I’m always super honored to be a part of the Red Bull KTM family and to go for one more year and achieve great things. It’s going to be a very strong team for this new season!”

Joining Webb and Musquin on-track for the first time is Red Bull KTM newcomer, Aaron Plessinger, aboard the #7 machine. Like his teammates, Plessinger has been hard at work in his pre-season training in high anticipation for his debut with the team at Anaheim.

Aaron Plessinger

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for me to have joined the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. My dad used to race for KTM in GNCC, and won a couple championships, so it’s pretty special for me to get to be a part of this team. My goal is to get as many race-wins as I can and try to win these guys some more championships. My time is due and I feel like this year is going to be a really good year with two great teammates – Cooper and Marvin – I think we can really do some damage out there. The new bike is awesome. I love this thing. It’s so nimble and light, I can put it where I want it and the suspension works great on it. I think it’s going to be a really good year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Maximus Vohland continues with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for his second season in the 250SX division. The 18-year-old missed the majority of his rookie Supercross season due to an injury sustained early on, but he came back strong for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a top-10 result in the 250 category.

Max Vohland

“It’s been a really great off-season and I’m looking forward to 2022 with the new teammates and the new bike. It feels fresh and I’m looking forward to it. The new FACTORY EDITION has been awesome, the whole package has been great from suspension to chassis and motor-wise – we’re making steps forward every day. I only have three SX races under my belt, so I have a little bit of experience, but I think this extra time I’ve had on the bike during the off-season has really helped and I feel like a completely different rider than last year, I feel way ahead of where I was last year for this new season coming up.”

Ian Harrison added his thought about the line-up for season 2022.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“The team has expanded this year with three 450 guys and Max on for his second year as a 250 rider, plus we have new bikes across the board. We’re excited about that. There’s been a lot of work and testing hours being put into the bikes here and in Austria, and we’ve made good progress with it on both sides. We’re looking forward to going racing in early January. We’ve got a good platform and the guys are happy to start the season. The team dynamic is great right now. I think Aaron brings that real ‘loving-life’ style to the team, which is good. Cooper is looking happy with his new bike, he’s making good progress and I’m excited to see what he can do. I think Marvin is going to surprise us all. He’s had a good off-season and he did really well when he went to Europe to race the SX, so I think he’s going to be really good. With Max, we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do on the new bike with a clean bill of health this season. We’re excited to get things rolling here in a month.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team reveal AMA SX/MX riders

With the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship just around the corner, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team announced its rider lineup for the 2022 race season, which includes returning riders Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson – along with newcomer Malcolm Stewart – all piloting the new FC Rockstar Editions.

Since the exciting announcement over the summer, fans across the globe have anticipated Malcolm Stewart’s debut aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition and the time is finally upon us. Coming off a successful supercross season in 2021, Stewart has proven himself as a contender in the premier 450 class with a podium finish and four top-five finishes last season.

Malcolm Stewart

“I feel really good. We’ve been doing a lot of training and we’ve got the bike really dialed in, so we’re looking forward to going into A1 and the 2022 season. It’s going to be a good year for me. I know I ended really good last year for the last couple rounds but now obviously we’re on a new team and feeling better, I like the whole vibe here. All we can do is go out there, have fun and do what we can do!”

Wilson, who first came to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2017, will enter his sixth season with the team in 2022. Battling through an ongoing illness in 2021, Wilson missed quite a few races but he still managed to stay consistent and finish just outside the top-10 in the AMA Supercross Championship and he looks to build upon that foundation as he heads into 2022 healthy and ready to go.

Dean Wilson

“I’m really excited for the new season. I have another great opportunity with the team and I’m feeling really good. I’m looking for some good finishes, everything is kind of falling into place so it should be good.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team boasts a lineup of seasoned 250 cc riders aboard the new generation FC 250 Rockstar Edition for 2022 too. At the helm for his third year with the team is multi-time race winner, RJ Hampshire. With an endless amount of speed and determination, Hampshire is a fierce competitor on the race track and he looks to refine his skills this season and finally land on top of the box with a number one plate.

RJ Hampshire

“I’m feeling good heading into the new season. We’ve had a good off-season so far and the bike is awesome, so we have a lot of things to look forward to. We’re starting fresh and just excited to be with the team for another year and build on what we’ve started the last couple years.”

Jalek Swoll, who began his professional supercross career with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2020, now enters his third season in the class. The 21-year-old had a break-out season in 2021, claiming a strong second-place at Arlington SX before rounding out the series with a top-five overall in the championship standings. He also showed flashes of brilliance outdoors, securing his first-career overall win with 1-3 moto finishes at the High Point National. For 2022, Swoll will line up in the 250SX Western division where he looks forward to a new set of challenges on the west coast.

Jalek Swoll

“I’m excited to race, going to be on a different coast than usual so that will be a different and fun learning experience. I’m looking forward to that. I think we’re in for a pretty good year. I’m just going to do what I did last year and have fun all the way through and let the results come to me.”

With one full year of professional racing under his belt, Stilez Robertson will return for his sophomore season with the team. Despite an up-and-down rookie season due to injury and illness, the 19-year-old came away with a few highlights in 2021, including an impressive second-place finish at Daytona SX.

He missed three of the last five rounds but still managed a respectable 13th overall in the standings. Hoping for a strong push outdoors, Robertson got off to a decent start but illness prevented him from finishing out the season. Fully recovered heading into 2022, Robertson is confident that he will stack up when the gate drops in January.

Stilez Robertson

“It was a tough off-season with the sickness but I got over it and I’m really looking forward to going racing. I’ve been putting in the work and now I’m ready to go and show everybody what we’ve been working for. I’m excited to have a good season, be up front and try to put together some good results in both supercross and outdoors.”

Stephen Westfall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“I feel really good heading into the 2022 season. The team is solid and we have an all-new bike for both the 450 and 250. We have a really solid base and I think we will continue to get better throughout the year. The team is working hard, we’ve got a good group down in Florida all training together and pushing each and every day. We’ll continue to improve and we’re looking forward to the results this year.”

Tomac joins Ferrandis at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac are ready for thestart of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season having been hard at work at their new facility in Cairo, Georgia, looking to build on this year’s successful premier class debut.

Ferrandis is fresh off a stellar rookie year on the YZ450F, securing his first premier class title at the penultimate Pro Motocross round in Pala, California. The Frenchman also enjoyed a great start to his 450SX debut earlier in the year, scoring his first podium at the second Supercross round in Houston, Texas. He looks to keep that momentum rolling into the New Year and fight for another number-one plate.

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“Our off-season has been going great. We have been working really hard on and off the bike. We still have one month left to prepare for the 2022 Supercross season, but I’m pretty excited for my second season on the 450 and can’t wait for A1!”

In addition to Ferrandis securing the title a weekend early, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. earned Manufacturer of the Year honors, and the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team was named Team of the Year. The series also awarded Jeremy Coker Team Manager of the Year and the 450 Mechanic of the Year went to Ferrandis’ mechanic, Alex Campbell.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“This off-season has been one that I will never forget. We moved the team across the country and have a new addition with Eli, so it’s been a lot of long hours to prepare for the season, but it’s very exciting. Dylan and Eli have been working very hard and look amazing. Hard work pays off, and we saw that last year. I think 2022 looks to be even better!”

Joining the team for 2022, Tomac is eager for that first gate drop aboard the Yamaha YF450F at the series opener at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The Coloradan is a proven title contender, adding the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship to his resume after his impressive three-peat (2017-2019) in the Pro Motocross 450MX Championship. He is also the winningest rider currently active in the premier class and aims to reclaim the throne in 2022.

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“December riding at the Star Racing facility in Florida alongside my teammates has been great preparation. We’ve all been pushing for the next level and are ready to go for the 2022 Supercross season!”

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team also heads into 2022 looking to reign supreme in the 250 class divisional championships, with a six-rider line-up boasting a blend of youth and experience with the reigning 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper, 250SX East Champion Colt Nichols, two-time 250MX Champion Jeremy Martin, Christian Craig and two of the sports up-and-coming riders – Nate Thrasher and Levi Kitchen. Jensen Hendler comes on board as the team manager for the 250 team.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager

“We are very excited to get the season kicked off, as our riders are looking very good and ready to compete for the championship on both coasts. We have put a lot of work into our championship-winning program to make sure our riders and staff are ready to win!”

Cooper enters his fifth year with the team and is coming off an impressive 2021 season. After taking the 250SX West crown in Supercross, the New Yorker backed it up with a great outdoor season. He came just shy of the title in the end, but lead the way in qualifying, holeshots and scored seven moto wins and never missed the overall podium. Cooper now has his eyes set on 2022 and adding more number-one plates to his resume.

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m very excited for the 2022 season. I’ve been working really hard with the team to be my best self come race time. We’ve made the transition to Florida this year so it is nice to get on some new dirt and see where we can be better.”

Nichols also heads into the new year with a number-one plate. The Oklahoman took the title in the Eastern regional division to make it a Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing sweep in the 250 class, becoming the first team to do so in nearly a decade. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him with five rounds remaining in the Pro Motocross season, but Nichols is ready to return to action for year six with the team and make another championship run.

Colt Nichols – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m excited for the season to get underway. It’s been a very productive off-season so far, and I’ve been trying to work on my weaknesses to be a better rider and translate that into the weekends. I’m looking forward to getting the ‘22 season going!”

Last year, Martin returned to the team where he won his back-to-back Pro Motocross 250MX titles (2014-2015). Although injuries sidelined him for the supercross season and a few rounds of motocross, the Minnesotan showed a lot of grit and determination. Despite not being 100%, he scored six moto wins and three overall 250MX victories. With some time to return to full fitness, Martin is eager to lineup on the gate in 2022 and fight for the championship.

Craig kicked off his debut season with the team with a bang, winning the 2021 250SX East season opener in Houston. He battled for top honors with his teammate all season until a crash at the penultimate round ended his title hopes prematurely. The Californian moved over to the 450 team for the outdoor season, where he enjoyed some solid results to end the year sixth. He now shifts gears back to the Yamaha YZ250F to try and claim the coveted 250SX crown, and will return to the premier class for the 2022 Pro Motocross season.

Thrasher turned a lot of heads during his first full season in the pro ranks, taking two 250SX wins at a very physically demanding track at the Atlanta Motor Speedway tripleheader, and ended the season seventh in the points standings. Unfortunately, he too was sidelined during the outdoor season, but the young Tennessee rider is ready to return and looks to build on his impressive rookie year.

Kitchen capped off his amateur career with a pair of titles at the 2021 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s and was named the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner. He made his pro debut at the Pro Motocross RedBud National and showed speed straight away, scoring some solid results inside the top 10. The Washington State native is now eager to start his first full season in the pro ranks and to make his debut in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Gabriel Marcelli joins Toni Bou with Repsol Honda Trial Team for 2022

Repsol Honda Team presents new faces for the forthcoming season: Toni Bou will have Gabriel Marcelli as team-mate while Takahisa Fujinami takes over as Team Manager to battle for the TrialGP and X-Trial World Championships.

Toni Bou, who has reigned for fifteen years, needs little introduction: the most successful ever sportsman, the trial legend and the point of reference for everyone, will go all out to defend his number one status that has remained intact for a decade-and-a-half. Bou will start as both the firm favourite and the man to beat in his sixteenth season with the Repsol Honda Team.

Toni Bou

“This forthcoming season will be very interesting for all of us. As always, our objectives are the titles and we are continuously preparing for it, as our rivals always want to take the world championship number one position away from us. We will continue the line of work that we have been taking over these years. I would like to welcome Gabriel Marcelli to the team. He is a very good rider and he rode some great trials this year. I’m sure that he will do really well and it will be good for the team. I also wish to congratulate Takahisa Fujinami as the new Team Manager. I’m sure his racing experience will be positive for us.”

And alongside Toni Bou, young Galician rider Gabriel Marcelli (04/02/2000) will make his debut in the team this year. The rider joins the team after a successful Trial2 career where he was proclaimed world champion in 2019, followed by two solid seasons in TrialGP.

Gabriel Marcelli

“I am more than happy to join the best trial team in the world. First of all I want to thank all my sponsors who have supported me over the years, especially this last season. From now on maybe there will be more pressure. The fact of joining the Repsol Honda Team gives you more responsibilities, you are in the eyes of everyone… being Toni’s team-mate, having such a good team, I think it will bring many great moments and I hope it will be a relationship that lasts for many years. I take over from Takahisa Fujinami, who has set the bar very high all these years. I will try to do my best and show that I am up to it and I trust in the work to get to the top and hopefully be at the top with Toni Bou.”

Repsol Honda Team have also reshuffled part of its staff with the incorporation of former rider Takahisa Fujinami as the new team manager. After 26 active seasons in the trial world championship, Fujinami will take up a new role within a structure he knows so well. His competitive experience will be a key factor in this new challenge for the 2004 Trial World Champion.

Takahisa Fujinami – Team Manager

“For me it is a great honour to be able to defend, from this point on, the colours of the Repsol Honda Trial Team as Team Manager. It is a great challenge for me, no doubt whatsoever. The team has achieved great success and my intention will be to continue this long streak of titles and to collaborate in making the brand even bigger. In 2022 we are adding a new rider to the team: Gabriel Marcelli. He is a young rider with a promising future. In 2020 he achieved his first podium and in 2021 he finished the season clearly on the rise. With his entry into the Repsol Honda Team we are sure that he will make a great leap forward in his career. He will be the team-mate of our great champion Toni Bou. Toni has won 30 world championship titles and … what else can you say about someone who has achieved so much? As always, he will be looking to win the TrialGP and X-Trial world championships once again next season, and the whole team will be working to make it possible for another year!”

Four-rider Monster Energy Honda Rally Team for 2022

The Official Honda HRC Cross-Country Rally Team has broken cover and the Monster Energy Honda Team is all set to face the new challenges ahead, the toughest of which will be the 2022 Dakar Rally kicking off the new year.

The current Dakar Rally championship-winning team were in attendance for the gala presentation of the official Honda HRC teams for the new 2022 season. The revamped Monster Energy Honda Team will be aiming to replicate last season’s win in the world’s toughest race, the Dakar Rally.

Indeed, if anything is tougher than conquering such a mighty goal, it is repeating it. And after last year’s Dakar, it has become abundantly clear that Monster Energy Honda Team are determined to pull off the triumph as many times as they possibly can. For this very reason the team will line up a mix of both youth and experience, making a formidable squad with a high chance of achieving their aim.

In the 2021 Dakar, Monster Energy Honda Team proved themselves to be a resilient outfit, not only winning stages and leading much of the race, but having several riders constantly vying for the top spot.

Ricky Brabec, American, champion in 2020 and runner-up in 2021, will adorn the #2 plate on his Honda CRF450 RALLY. With four stage wins last year, going from strength to strength throughout the campaign and in the final fray for the overall victory… who could ask for anything more?

Ricky Brabec

“2021 has been a lot of training so far. Unfortunately we are still in the Covid crisis, so not much racing going on. I don’t mind training more than racing. It’s always good to race and stay competitive, but also doing a lot of training is also good. I can train really close to my house so it makes it super easy and super beneficial to train for Dakar 2022. We were very close to achieving another win in 2021. Unfortunately two major setbacks haunted us the whole rally in doing so. Like we said – we know how to train and know exactly where to start off, just learning from 2019 to 2020 to 2021. This year, in preparation for 2022, we know where to start training and we know how to progressively train. I’m looking forward to seeing how it has helped us. Obviously, the main goal is the Dakar for any Honda rider. We have four really good, strong, confident riders. Unfortunately I want to win, but so do the other three. If one Honda wins, or two, or three, or, just one gets on the podium -it’s a team effort and a team win. So as a whole, that’s our main goal, to win the Dakar again.”

José Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Cornejo, the young 27-year-old Chilean promise will return to Saudi Arabia hoping to improve on last year’s bittersweet edition, although nobody will be able to take away his stage win or the fact that he led the race for three whole days.

José Ignacio Cornejo

“The real pressure was when I was a privateer. I had to try to make it to be a professional. I didn’t have the resources. I’m having fun. I’m living the dream. Racing professionally for HRC. Fighting to win the Dakar Rally – the most important rally in the world. I just don’t feel the pressure. The Atacama was really good training for what was coming. Good conditions and good routes. I had a lot of fun. The pandemic? We thought that we would have more races, but some of them were cancelled or postponed, so it’s still not a normal year. It was better than last year. I’ve been able to do some testing and some normal training and some races with the team. Last year we just did one before the Dakar. It was better than last year for sure.”

Joan Barreda is currently the active rider with the highest number of stage wins in the motorcycle category. The #88 never-say-die needs little introduction. But who would dare to rule out Bang Bang from the list of contenders for the overall victory?

Joan Barreda

“I tried to do a good job throughout the whole season. We started the year with the Andalucian Rally and we did a good job. We were also racing close to my house in Baja, Spain. It was a great rally and I showed some good speed. It was good training to do all that work. This year we worked a lot especially on the second week of the Dakar. It’s a long race – different from the other rallies. I think we work well. We are trying to be in good physical and mental condition. We are trying to take care of all the small details. With all this together, with a really good bike and a great team, we are sure we can do a good job.”

Pablo Quintanilla is the latest addition to the Monster Energy Honda Team! Welcome aboard! The rider has already been on the final Dakar podium on no less than two occasions and also holds two world championship titles. The latest signing to the squad will be more visible than ever this year.

Pablo Quintanilla

“I feel really happy and excited to be part of the team. For me it is an honor to be part of the team that already won the Dakar in the last edition. For me it’s something that I have been searching for all these years. The atmosphere in the team is really nice. The relationship between the riders, the mechanics and all the people who work here is really nice. It is an honor to be part of the team. I think that all the riders want to win the Dakar. We come every year with the ambition to win the race. For me it’s a special feeling. I’ve already finished second and third in the race. For sure I want to win. But the important thing is to improve my skills and pace to have the chance to be able to win. For me it is important to have a big team behind you. Some things you can prepare for yourself before the race, but the other thing is that you have the correct team, with the correct people and the right bike to make it happen. I want to win. I will prepare for the victory. I will do my best as always. I will give it 100% every day and every stage. I hope and I wish this dream comes true.”

The 2022 Dakar Rally will start on January 1 in Ha’il, Saudi Arabia, and, after 12 stages and a rest day, will end in Jeddah on January 14. The Dakar 2022 will also be the first round of the new Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

Yamaha reveals 2022 EMX125 & EMX250 line-ups

Yamaha Motor Europe have revealed that EMX250 bronze medalist Rick Elzinga will join fellow EMX250 title challengers Andrea Bonacorsi and Dave Kooiker at the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team for the 2022 EMX250 European Championship campaign. Meanwhile, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team has retained its current crop of young stars, Ivano van Erp, Karlis Reisulis and Ferruccio Zanchi, for the 2022 EMX125 season.

Thorsten Lentink – Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“We are already looking forward to the 2022 European Motocross Championship after securing a strong 2022 line up for both of our Official EMX250 and EMX125 teams. In EMX250, after an incredible rookie season with Andrea Bonacorsi finishing fourth in the EMX250 Championship, we are excited to keep Andrea onboard for another season where we hope to regularly challenge the podium. In addition, we have also retained Dave Kooiker. He has just turned 16 and is a young talent on the rise, he started the year strong and solid but ended up facing some struggles later in the season, he has shown that he is a fighter and will keep pushing forward. And finally, we are super happy to re-sign Rick Elzinga. Rick is a rider who we started a relationship with inside the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team a few years ago, and despite a couple of challenging seasons that were spoiled by injury, he bounced back strong in 2021 and has proven that he is a title challenger in the EMX250 class. Rick is a true talent and a real asset to the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team, especially as he comes from the same area as the title sponsor, Hutten Metaal. We are really looking forward to working with these three riders and helping them reach their full potential. In the 125cc category, I am very happy that we can continue in 2022 with the exact same team. We have made a big step forward, and we have proven that we can fight for race and round wins. This year, we landed on the podium with all three of the MJC Yamaha riders, Ivano van Erp, Karlis Reisulis and Ferruccio Zanchi, and many times we had the fastest lap times. We are definitely podium contenders and very competitive, so I look forward to continuing in this direction with all three riders and the GYTR kitted YZ125.”

Spearheading the effort in the MX2 feeder class, EMX250, Elzinga makes his return to the Yamaha Family after a two-year hiatus. The Dutchman demonstrated his capabilities in the 2021 EMX250 Championship with an emphatic overall victory at his home round, the first of his career. The 19-year-old went on to score another three podiums, before securing the EMX250 bronze medal with a third-place finish at the final round in Mantova, Italy.

After winning the EMX125 Championship in 2020, Bonacorsi moved up to the highly competitive EMX250 class in 2021, joining the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team. Raising the bar for the next crop of up-and-coming talents, the 18-year-old Italian completed his first full term in the 250cc category in fourth overall after proving his true potential with a pair of back-to-back race wins at two of the three rounds in Pietramurata, Italy. The rookie sensation also raced his GYTR kitted YZ250F to the podium on three further occasions and will look to add to that tally to mount a title challenge next year.

Remaining with the Hutten Metaal set-up for a third full-season, 16-year-old Kooiker hopes to line up fit and strong in 2022, eager to inch closer to the front runners.

Wim Hutten – Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 Team Owner

“I am happy and proud to run Yamaha’s Official EMX250 Team for a third year in a row. For this upcoming season, we add Rick Elzinga to the team, which is exciting because we are a Dutch-based team and he is a Dutch rider, and is also close to the Hutten Metaal area. It is also nice to keep Andrea, after an excellent rookie season, and Dave who will continue with us for another year as well. We see a lot of potential in this line-up, and our team will do all we can to give them the best opportunity to show what they are able to achieve.”

In the EMX125 series, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team is thrilled to continue with its trio of proven title challengers, Van Erp, Reisulis and Zanchi.

All three MJC Yamaha riders celebrated podium silverware in 2021. Van Erp emerged as one of the major title contenders with three race and round wins at EMX125 events in Germany, Spain, and Italy. After starting the 2021 season with an injury, Reisulis bounced back with a vengeance.

The 16-year-old Latvian rounded out his season with two overall podiums at the final two rounds in Italy, finishing second on both occasions. Zanchi was classified second overall at the first round in Matterley Basin, while the Italian’s first full season in the series also included an impressive race victory in France.

All three riders are confident and eager to continue racing the highly competitive GYTR kitted YZ125 inside the EMX125 Championship in 2022.

Loic LeFoll – MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 Team Owner

“I am so happy to continue working with these young riders. All three riders are very talented, which is exciting for our team, and in addition to that, they are very hard working and have great attitudes on and off the bike. I really enjoy working with riders like this, and we are already looking forward to the new season. The team is motivated, the riders are motivated, the YZ125 is a fantastic bike and we are excited for the 2022 season.”