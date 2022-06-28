Moto News Weekly Wrap
June 28, 2022
What’s New:
- Jess Gardiner’s Women Only Coach and Camp
- FIM World Supercross Championship unveils new logo
- 2022 Snowshoe GNCC Report
- Tom Drane P2 at AFT Singles debut
- 2022 FIM Speedway GP of Poland
- Recap from ProMX Round Five at Maitland
- 2022 EnduroGP of Italy – Round Three Report
- 2022 MXGP of Indonesia – Round 12 – Sumbawa Report
Jess Gardiner’s Women Only Coach and Camp
ISDE, A4DE and AORC winner Jess Gardiner is holding a coach and camp weekend for women aged 18 and over on 30/31 July at Putty, NSW. Jess will take participants through everything from unloading bikes to advanced riding skills with the aim of building rider confidence and passing on her wealth of dirt bike knowledge.
Jess Gardiner
“This is a comfortable, controlled and fun learning environment where you can meet like-minded ladies wanting to progress in the sport that they love.”
The Coach and Camp event is fully catered including lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. The group will be split into two and led by experienced Level Two coaches Jess and Jeremy Carpentier. There will be a campfire on Saturday evening to exchange stories and experiences while getting to know each other more.
There are a limited number of spots available to maximise coaching exposure and experience. Cost is $390 without MA licence, $350 with MA licence.
Register for Jess Gardiner’s women only Coach and Camp here: https://jessgardiner.com.au/events/coach-and-camp-ladies-18-973/
FIM World Supercross Championship unveils new logo
SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship, today unveiled a new logo and branding elements that will visually characterise supercross’ global championship in the minds of fans for years to come.
Adam Bailey – Head of Motorsport for SX Global
“These new brand elements will ensure that the FIM WSX Championship and our Grand Prix events have an instantly recognizable visual identity for fans, clearly identified within the sport. Led by the simplistic power of our WSX logo, the bold combination of blazing orange and charcoal grey will become the visual calling card for the WSX Championship for many years to come, and the flag we carry at the forefront of our efforts around the world.”
2022 Snowshoe GNCC Round 9 Report
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) concluded round nine of racing, Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, on Sunday, June 26. The flood gates seemed to open up during the mid-morning hours, and the rain continued to fall until the start of the afternoon Pro race.
The muddy conditions made for a challenging day of racing as Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell got out front early on in the race, leading the first couple of laps atop Snowshoe Mountain. He would soon be challenged by FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth as he made the pass on Russell for the lead. However, after leading two laps, Toth would have to make the decision to return to his pits for a tire change.
Russell would move back into the lead with just one lap remaining, but Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn was continuing to make his way up through the pack after a fifth place start to the day. Ashburn would move into second with one lap remaining and set his sights on Russell. As the battle heated up, Ashburn and Russell would come together while trying to get up a hill. Ashburn would get his machine going first, putting him into the number one spot.
As he continued on Ashburn would cross the finish line first, looking back to see how close Russell would come through due to adjusted time. Russell would come through 1.4 seconds behind Ashburn, thus confirming Ashburn’s first-ever career win.
Returning from injury was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir who battled for the duration of the race to earn third overall on the day, while also earning the XC2 250 Pro class win at his first race back. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor also returned to racing after suffering an injury at round one this season. Baylor would push himself throughout the race to earn third in XC1 and fourth overall on the day.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong had a good day at round nine after running at the front of the pack for the first half of the race. DeLong would make a couple mistakes that cost him some positions but would put his head down and push for the last couple of laps. DeLong would come through to earn fourth in XC1, and fifth overall on the day.
Coming through to round out the top five in XC1 was Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would have a consistent run coming from sixth place.
Coming through to round out the XC2 class top three were Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa and his teammate Cody Barnes who finished seventh and eighth overall on the day as well. Barbosa and Barnes would battle until the checkered flag for those positions, and they continue to improve each round of the season.
After not even being sure that he was going to be able to race this weekend, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would come through sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Bollinger suffered a hand injury at the previous round of racing and came out to salvage some valuable points before heading into the Summer Break.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would finish the day out seventh in XC1 after having to return to his pits for a tire change. Toth would be unable to catch up to the competition after having to return to the course.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through to earn his sixth win of the season. Johnson currently sits second in the points standings behind Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes who finished second at Snowshoe. Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb came through to earn third in the FMF XC3 class after making a last lap pass for the podium position.
Earning the Top Amateur honors at Snowshoe was Michael Delosa who came through 21st overall, while also earning the 250 A class win. Jason Tino finished second in the 250 A class and 22nd overall, earning him the second place position on the Top Amateur podium. Sam Evans would earn the Open A class win, while coming through 27th overall to round out the top three Top Amateurs.
In the morning amateur race, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer coming through to take the overall and WXC class win. This would be Archer’s third win of the season, and she would do it in a dominating fashion. KTM Canada/FXR Moto/Blud Lubricant’s Shelby Turner would battle back to finish second in the WXC class, her first podium of the season. Rounding out the WXC class podium was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede who made a last lap pass to earn third. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions the checkered flag flew after an hour and 30 minutes of racing.
Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo would continue his youth dominance as he came through to earn his ninth-straight overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win atop Snowshoe Mountain. Van Gosselin and Peyton Feather would come through to round out the top three overall youth and YXC1 class finishers.
Brody Amos would earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win with Jiggs Fustini and Rocco Zaccaria rounded out the top three in the YXC2 class. Canyon Richards would earn the 85cc (12-13) class win as Michael Meyer’s earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win at Snowshoe. Colton McQuarrie battled back to earn the 85cc (7-11) class, while Gavin Abboud brought home the 65cc (10-11) class win. Brody Haugh earned the 65cc (7-8) and Carter Gray earned the 65cc (9) class win. Girls Sr. saw Ellie Winland take home the class win, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls Jr. class win. Lucas Hoffman would try his hand at GNCC Racing and earned the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
GNCC Racing heads into its Summer Break now until September where the season will pick up on September 10-11 in Beckley, West Virginia with The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Jordan Ashburn (HQV)
- Ricky Russell (GAS)
- Steward Baylor (YAM)
- Craig DeLong (HQV)
- Grant Baylor (GAS)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Joshua Toth (KTM)
*Overall National Championship Standings
- Jordan Ashburn (187)
- Benjamin Kelley (180)
- Trevor Bollinger (148)
- Craig DeLong (141)
- Grant Baylor (109)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (108)
- Ricky Russell (105)
- Joshua Toth (101)
- Ryder Lafferty (90)
- Josh Strang (84)
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Jonathan Girroir (GAS)
- Ruy Barbosa (HON)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Ryder Lafferty (GAS)
- Benjamin Herrera (KAW)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Liam Draper (KTM)
- Jonathan Johnson (BET)
- Michael Witkowski (YAM)
- Evan Smith (BET)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Lyndon Snodgrass (198)
- Ryder Lafferty (175)
- Michael Witkowski (167)
- Ruy Barbosa (153)
- Cody Barnes (143)
- Angus Riordan (132)
- Benjamin Herrera (128)
- Jonathan Johnson (106)
- Liam Draper (106)
- Evan Smith (97)
Tom Drane P2 on American debut
AFT Singles
Images by Tim Lester
With each successive race, Kody Kopp (KTM 450 SX-FFE) continues to further the case that he’s the odds-on favorite to claim this year’s Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER crown.
At Lima, Kopp scored a second consecutive blowout victory, his fourth win among six top-twos in just seven attempts this season. The emerging superstar gapped the field within a single lap and then piled it on from there, ultimately winning with more than four seconds in hand.
Kody Kopp
“Two-in-a-row! We had another great day of riding and the bike was pretty dialed in from the start. It got pretty gnarly, the track conditions were deep, and I just used my ability to ride through rough tracks to my advantage. We had a good battle in the dash with Australian Tom Drane and he actually edged us out, and that fired me up pretty good for the Main Event so we put our head down and went to work. We’re at our fourth win of the season, which is pretty crazy if you ask me. It’s an unreal feeling. This team works so well together and the bikes are spot on every weekend. We’ve got a long way to go but we’re going to keep charging and keep pushing because we can’t let up!”
Kopp’s mastery was reminiscent of that of his father, 2000 Grand National Champion Joe Kopp, who won at the circuit three times.
While there was little drama in deciding the podium, the race still proved to be a spectacular showcase for the future stars of the sport. Joining 17-year-old Kopp in the spotlight were a pair of 16-year-old phenoms.
Australian Tom Drane (KTM 450 SX-F) earned a remarkable runner-up result in his Progressive AFT debut while Rookie of the Year hopeful Chase Saathoff (Honda CRF450R) scooped up his second consecutive third-place finish. No other riders had finished within 16 seconds of the runaway Kopp. Drane had crossed the line four-seconds behind Kopp in the Main after staging a remarkable come from behind victory after a great tactical ride in the Dash for Cash event to best Kopp in that one.
The Young Aussie had been taken under the wings of the Waters Autobody Racing Team for the event and they had only taken delivery of a Jamie Stauffer built engine only minutes before the racing got underway!
Dalton Gauthier (Honda CRF450R) came home fourth, while James Ott (KTM 450 SX-F) won out in a tight scrap for fifth ahead of Trevor Brunner (Yamaha YZ450F) and Morgen Mischler (Honda CRF450R).
As a result of Kopp’s win and Mischler’s seventh, Kopp now boasts a rather hefty 31-point advantage (155-134) in a quickly tilting title fight.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Whale is still recovering from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. Whale’s recovery time is day-to-day at this point and the Australian native hopes to return to racing within the next couple of rounds.
Lima Half Mile Singles Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Kody Kopp
|KTM 450 SX-FFE
|21 Laps
|2
|Tom Drane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+4.120
|3
|Chase Saathoff
|Honda CRF450R
|+7.512
|4
|Dalton Gauthier
|Honda CRF450R
|+16.552
|5
|James Ott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+17.098
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+18.122
|7
|Morgen Mischler
|Honda CRF450R
|+18.706
|8
|Trent Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+22.025
|9
|Hunter Bauer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+23.759
|10
|Brandon Kitchen
|Husqvarna FC450
|+24.785
|11
|Tyler Raggio
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.556
|12
|Kevin Stollings
|Honda CRF450R
|20 Laps
|13
|Jared Lowe
|Honda CRF450R
|+0.730
|14
|Travis Petton IV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2.334
|15
|Damon Ream
|Honda CRF450R
|+11.993
|16
|Justin Jones
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.514
|17
|Aidan RoosEvans
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
AFT Singles Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kody Kopp
|155
|2
|Morgen Mischler
|124
|3
|Dalton Gauthier
|102
|4
|Trent Lowe
|91
|5
|Max Whale
|89
|6
|Trevor Brunner
|84
|7
|Chase Saathoff
|79
|8
|James Ott
|58
|9
|Aidan RoosEvans
|57
|10
|Kevin Stollings
|52
|11
|Michael Inderbitzin
|50
|12
|Gage Smith
|50
|13
|Hunter Bauer
|41
|14
|Travis Petton IV
|34
|15
|Brandon Kitchen
|29
|16
|Ferran Cardus
|24
|17
|Jared Lowe
|23
|18
|Tyler Raggio
|23
|19
|Tom Drane
|20
|20
|Ryan Wells
|18
Mission SuperTwins
A rejuvenated Brandon Robinson (Indian FTR750) earned his first premier class victory of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season in Saturday’s Mission Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Ohio.
Robinson has established himself as the Mission SuperTwins rider most likely to steal the occasional win away from class dominators Jared Mees (Indian FTR750) and Briar Bauman (Indian FTR750).
However, on this night, Robinson had to overcome the challenge of the series’ newest star in Dallas Daniels (Yamaha MT-07) to get to the chequered flag first. The rookie looked to be the race favorite prior to the Main but gave himself a big task by getting shuffled down from pole to sixth at the start.
So instead, it was Daniels’ team-mate, JD Beach (Yamaha MT-07), who took point early on despite searching for pace all day long. Beach actually gapped the field by nearly a second in the early going before the likes of Robinson, Bauman, Mees, and Daniels really got rolling.
Robinson was the first one by and built up a one-a-half-second lead of his own by the time Daniels arrived in second with some six minutes remaining on the clock. The Yamaha pilot steadily ate away at that gap, drawing near enough to crisscross in front of Robinson momentarily with his low-to-high line with less than three minutes remaining.
The Mission Roof Systems rider was up for the challenge, adjusting his line to tighten his grip on the race. Daniels eventually conceded, allowing Robinson to secure the win with a 2.766-second margin of victory.
The breakthrough was Robinson’s second Lima triumph, the first coming back in 2016. Afterward, he said, “We needed this. This year has been an absolute struggle for us… My team hasn’t given up, and they gave me a great motorcycle. All the guys pitch in and make this fun. Man, I needed this big. I can’t wait to go to the next one now.”
Reigning champion and current points leader Mees worked his way past Bauman late to round out the podium, while Beach came home in fifth behind the two works Indian runners. Mees’ championship advantage was reduced slightly as a result; he now leads Daniels 139-127, while Bauman (115) and Beach (112) remain solidly in contention.
Bronson Bauman (Harley-Davidson XG750R) finished in sixth just ahead of Jarod Vanderkooi (Indian FTR750) and Davis Fisher (Indian FTR750).
Cory Texter (Yamaha MT-07) was the top Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant in ninth, while Brandon Price (KTM Duke 890) rounded out the top ten in his first ride aboard the KTM.
Lima Half Mile Mission SuperTwins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Brandon Robinson
|Indian FTR750
|25 Laps
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|Yamaha MT-07
|+2.766
|3
|Jared Mees
|Indian FTR750
|+3.903
|4
|Briar Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+5.044
|5
|JD Beach
|Yamaha MT-07
|+6.341
|6
|Bronson Bauman
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|+12.748
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|Indian FTR750
|+13.127
|8
|Davis Fisher
|Indian FTR750
|+13.598
|9
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|24 Laps
|10
|Brandon Price
|KTM 890 Duke
|+9.671
|11
|Jesse Janisch
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|+13.859
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|Indian FTR750
|+23.930
|13
|Robert Pearson
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|13 Laps
|14
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|10 Laps
SuperTwins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1.
|Jared Mees
|139
|2
|Dallas Daniels
|127
|3
|Briar Bauman
|115
|4
|JD Beach
|112
|5
|Brandon Robinson
|103
|6
|Bronson Bauman
|90
|7
|Jarod Vanderkooi
|88
|8
|Davis Fisher
|82
|9
|Jesse Janisch
|66
|10
|Brandon Price
|47
|11
|Robert Pearson
|44
|12
|Shayna Texter-Bauman
|43
|13
|Ben Lowe
|32
|14
|Cory Texter
|21
|15
|Dan Bromley
|20
|16
|James Rispoli
|17
|17
|Nick Armstrong
|17
|18
|Kolby Carlile
|15
|19
|Danny Eslick
|13
|20
|Larry Pegram
|8
|21
|Sammy Halbert
|8
|22
|Ryan Varnes
|8
|23
|Jeremiah Duffy
|6
|24
|Cameron Smith
|5
Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
In recent weeks, defending Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines champion Cory Texter (Yamaha MT-07) has been quietly keeping his hopes for a third and final class crown alive by clawing his way to gritty seconds, thirds, and fourths on nights he just didn’t have the speed to contend for the win.
Texter was anything but quiet on Saturday night at Allen County Fairgrounds, registering a lopsided victory to narrow the gap to title leader Jesse Janisch (Harley-Davidson XG750R) to just a single point (132-131).
Texter, Janisch, and Ben Lowe (Harley-Davidson XG750R) exploited the multiple nature of the circuit to each take a turn at the lead on the opening lap of the Main Event. But by lap two, Texter had seized control and he would never relent.
Janisch both kept Texter honest and minimized the damage with a steady ride to second at a track he’s never completely gelled with.
The win was Texter’s second of the season and his (and Yamaha’s) first ever at Lima. He said, “I’ve been coming here since I was two years old – maybe younger. Last year, I was all angry on the podium. I knew I could do better here. I rode really hard at the beginning and then just brought it home. This is my last Lima, and this is one I’m going to miss. It’s such an iconic track. It feels amazing to finally win here.”
Billy Ross (Harley-Davidson XG750R) proved his win at Laconia was no fluke by following up that maiden victory with a second-career podium. It didn’t come easily, however, as he only just managed to fend off a charging Cameron Smith (Yamaha MT-07).
Smith, who boasted terrific speed all day, encountered unwelcome bike issues just prior to the start and was forced to move to the back of the grid. Despite that, Smith powered through the pelting roost of the field to finish in fourth, just over a half-second back of the box.
Cole Zabala (Yamaha MT-07) finished another two seconds back, equaling his best finish of the year in fifth.
Lima Half Mile Production Twins Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Cory Texter
|Yamaha MT-07
|20 Laps
|2
|Jesse Janisch
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|+1.463
|3
|Billy Ross
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|+7.933
|4
|Cameron Smith
|Yamaha MT-07
|+8.544
|5
|Cole Zabala
|Yamaha MT-07
|+10.783
|6
|Ryan Wells
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+17.550
|7
|Patrick Buchanan
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+19.572
|8
|Jeremiah Duffy
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+21.226
|9
|Nick Armstrong
|Yamaha MT-07
|+26.793
|10
|Danny Eslick
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+19 Laps
|11
|Cody Johncox
|Yamaha MT-07
|+7.095
|12
|Mitch Harvat
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+7.570
|13
|Brandon Newman
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|+14.335
|14
|Johnny Lewis
|Royal Enfield 650
|+14 Laps
|15
|Ben Lowe
|Harley-Davidson XG750R
|+2 Laps
Production Twins Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jesse Janisch
|132
|2
|Cory Texter
|131
|3
|Nick Armstrong
|97
|4
|Ben Lowe
|83
|5
|Billy Ross
|75
|6
|Ryan Varnes
|68
|7
|Cole Zabala
|68
|8
|Johnny Lewis
|63
|9
|Cody Johncox
|50
|10
|Jeremiah Duffy
|46
|11
|Kolby Carlile
|41
|12
|Kasey Sciscoe
|40
|13
|Cameron Smith
|39
|14
|Dan Bromley
|37
|15
|Patrick Buchanan
|35
|16
|Michael Hill
|32
|17
|James Rispoli
|30
|18
|Michael Rush
|26
|19
|Jordan Harris
|25
|20
|Jeffery Lowery
|22
Next Up
The 2022 Progressive AFT season picks right back up next weekend with the Mission New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, on Saturday, July 2.
2022 FIM Speedway GP of Poland
Danish racer Anders Thomsen celebrated an unforgettable night for Gorzow in style as he stormed to his first-ever FIM Speedway Grand Prix win on Saturday.
Thomsen topped the podium in the 3W FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow at Edward Jancarz Stadium, heading a Stal Gorzow one-two-three with PGE Ekstraliga team mates Martin Vaculik and Bartosz Zmarzlik in front of a lively, 14,000-strong crowd in one of the world’s top track-racing stadiums.
Thomsen was elated with a victory that saw him defeat two riders with two Gorzow wins apiece to their name, as well as Polish star Patryk Dudek, who took fourth place.
Anders Thomsen
“I know that around here they are pretty fast! It’s not so often you see someone beat Bartek on his home track. I have some equipment that is working pretty well at the moment. It’s an amazing feeling to win the Grand Prix at my home club in Gorzow. I am overwhelmed. It was amazing to be on the podium with Bartek and Martin. I know them pretty well. We race together here and we are really good friends. To be in the final together is amazing. I know Bartek flies around here and winning against him is also good for me. I am really happy.”
Thomsen is now seventh in the Speedway GP standings on 49 points – just four short of Vaculik, who is third on 53.
The Vojens rider is now hopeful he can find a consistent run of form after reaching one semi-final in the previous three rounds following his fourth place at the opening event in Croatia.
Thomsen marked the biggest victory of his career so far with a celebration that will live long in Gorzow legend as he pulled off his kevlars to take a victory lap in his underwear.
Thomsen admits it isn’t the first time he has celebrated in that style. “Actually the first time I won a Danish Final, I did the same! It was a team final in Munkebo. Me and my friends said we should take off the clothes and do one lap for live TV. So we did that and we appeared on the biggest sports programme in Denmark! I won the big prize for the best celebration on TV!”
Second-placed Vaculik was elated to join two team mates and close friends on the Gorzow rostrum as he celebrated his second podium in three rounds.
Third-placed Zmarzlik extended his Speedway GP World Championship lead to 18 points with his eighth SGP final appearance at the Edward Jancarz Stadium.
Jason Doyle was the top scoring Aussie with nine points giving him eighth for the round while countrymen Jack Holder and Max Fricke scored six and one point respectively.
The Speedway GP series resumes with the blockbuster FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 as the Principality Stadium hosts its 20th SGP event, with the FIM SGP2 of Great Britain for the sport’s under-21 stars taking place on Sunday, August 14.
But first, the focus switches to the FIM Speedway of Nations as 15 countries battle it out to become world team champions over four nights of epic racing in Danish seaside city Esbjerg from July 27-30.
2022 FIM Speedway GP of Poland
Round Five – Gorzow Scores
- Anders Thomsen 20
- Martin Vaculik 18
- Bartosz Zmarzlik 16
- Patryk Dudek 14
- Dan Bewley 12
- Robert Lambert 11
- Leon Madsen 10
- Jason Doyle 9
- Mikkel Michelsen 8
- Tai Woffinden 7
- Jack Holder 6
- Fredrik Lindgren 5
- Pawel Przedpelski 4
- Szymon Wozniak 3
- Maciej Janowski 2
- Max Fricke 1
2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship Standings
- Bartosz Zmarzlik 78
- Leon Madsen 60
- Martin Vaculik 53
- Maciej Janowski 53
- Fredrik Lindgren 51
- Tai Woffinden 50
- Anders Thomsen 49
- Patryk Dudek 49
- Robert Lambert 47
- Jason Doyle 44
- Dan Bewley 44
- Mikkel Michelsen 42
- Max Fricke 33
- Jack Holder 32
- Pawel Przedpelski 19
- Matej Zagar 11
- Kai Huckenbeck 7
- Maksym Drabik 4
- Szymon Wozniak 3
- Jan Kvech 1
2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Five – Maitland, NSW
Images by RbMotoLens
A passionate crowd welcomed ProMX back to the Maitland track in the Lower Hunter Valley region of NSW. A fast and technical track presented riders with contrasting terrain that encouraged close racing and intense battles throughout the day.
Thor MX1
KTM veteran Brett Metcalfe rocketed out of the gate to claim the holeshot in the opening THOR MX1 Moto. A furious first lap would ensue, with all the major title contenders trading plastic and placings early in the opening turns. At the conclusion of the opening lap it was BBR 102 Motorsports rider Matt Moss who would continue his momentum from claiming the fastest qualifying time, taking the lead from Metcalfe.
Moss’ lead would be short lived, as KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs was next to mount an attack and claim the lead on the following lap. Moss was then shuffled back further by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti and Brett Metcalfe then also followed through.
A freight train of Gibbs, Tanti and Metcalfe proceeded to tick off laps in close proximity until the middle part of the Moto, when Red Plate holder Tanti pull the trigger first, passing Gibbs for the lead.
As Tanti began to sprint away and establish a strong track position, Matt Moss regrouped and first passed Metcalfe for 3rd and then Gibbs for 2nd. Gibbs fell late in the moto coming out of the split section, relegating him from the podium positions.
At the chequered flag, it was Tanti in 1st, Moss 2nd, Metcalfe 3rd, Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Australia in 4th and Kirk Gibbs in 5th.
HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris had a point to prove in Moto 2 after a mechanical issue saw him fade back to 7th in Moto 1.
After taking the holeshot at the gate drop of Moto 2, Brett Metcalfe was first to pass Ferris for the lead on the opening lap. Aaron Tanti was next to mount an attack 1 lap later, passing both Ferris and Metcalfe to move into 1st position with Matt Moss close in tow.
From here, the trio of Tanti, Moss and Ferris would never be separated by more than a few bike lengths around the Maitland race track.
With the afternoon sun low in the sky and a hard packed track, passing and time making positions were limited and the trio played a game of cat and mouse that stretched all the way to the chequered flag, where it was Tanti making it 1-1 Moto scores to take the overall, further stretching his points lead.
Matt Moss retained 2nd in the Moto and overall in a season best day for the past champion. A frustrated Ferris settled for 3rd in the final Moto, with Todd Waters riding to yet another consistent day with 4th position in Moto 2 good enough for 3rd overall for the day.
Todd Waters – P3
“Even though it was another podium, I’m a little disappointed with the overall result as I had the fastest lap-time in both races, but little crashes cost me what could’ve been a better result. To be honest, I’m struggling with the balance of racing both the Australian Off-Road Championship and ProMX, so now when I race motocross I kind of feel like I’m trail-riding… I still feel good and I’m still in race-winning form, but I didn’t execute the result. I’m yet to win a race this year and I’m starting to run out of patience to make that happen! It’s time to start doing it.”
Hayden Mellross – P6
“I felt we had a good day. The overall results are staying very similar, but we’re improving every week and when you break the races down, everything’s getting better. In the first race we were only 10 or 11 seconds off first place and had a photo finish for fifth. We’re battling and need to keep working, because the top guys are hauling the mail out there. I want to podium and to win, both for myself and my team, and that will only happen if we keep putting our head down.”
Kirk Gibbs – P11
“Today went from very high to very low. I came into this round with really good prep and feeling like I had the bike working perfectly. We started well by qualifying fastest and I felt saucy in the first race – I got into the lead, but a lap later it all turned on its head. I overcooked a jump and landed into the face of another, so it blew my throttle hand off the handlebar and damaged my thumb. I’m not sure of the extent of it, but from there I was four-finger death-gripping it and made another error late in the race. That one incident turned what could’ve been a great day into a really bad day… I’ll go home and see where I’m at, then hopefully move forward there.”
Jayden Rykers – P14
“It was a tough day to travel so far and end up with those results,” Rykers said. “The first moto wasn’t bad – I was able to stay with the front guys for the early stages, but need to work on maintaining that for the whole duration. In the second moto, something happened and I wasn’t able to continue. We don’t know what it is just yet, but we’ll come back stronger at Coffs Harbour.”
Thor MX1 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|14
|20
|34
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|16
|15
|31
|7
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|11
|13
|24
|9
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|8
|11
|19
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|9
|10
|19
|11
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|15
|15
|12
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|6
|8
|14
|13
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|1
|12
|13
|14
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|13
|13
|15
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|3
|9
|12
|16
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|10
|10
|17
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|7
|7
|19
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|2
|5
|7
|20
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|7
|21
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|6
|6
|22
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|5
|23
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|24
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|2
|25
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|214
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|188
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|186
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|175
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|145
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|138
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|118
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|114
|9
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|101
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|97
|11
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|12
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|13
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|77
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|54
|15
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|16
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|43
|17
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|29
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|27
|19
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|26
|20
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|21
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|25
|22
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|23
|24
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|25
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|26
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|20
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|19
|28
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|30
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|31
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|32
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|33
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|34
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|35
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|36
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|37
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|38
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|2
|39
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|40
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2
In the opening Pirelli MX2 Moto, it was Husqvarna Australia’s Dylan Wills who took the holeshot, with HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama following close behind in 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Wills set the pace early in the Moto, keeping Red Plate holder Todd a few bike lengths behind throughout the opening 10 minutes. At the same time, the Serco Yamaha duo of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson were battling for 5th position, with Dobson lighting up and moving through the field, first passing Yokoyama for 3rd and then capitalising on Dylan Wills misfortune, who then fell while fending off the attacks from Wilson Todd for the lead at the half way point of the Moto.
Todd was too strong and maintained solid track position and a modest lead over Dobson in 2nd to take the win. Haruki Yokoyama claiming 3rd after Dylan Wills and GAS GAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson came together before the final lap. Malkiewicz and Noah Ferguson rounded out the top 5 in Moto 1.
In what is becoming all to familiar, Todd executed another perfect holeshot to maintain lead track position through the opening turns in the second moto.
Behind Todd, a turn two pile up held up many of the heavy hitters in the class such as Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd, GAS GAS Australia’s Blake Fox and Yokoyama. This cleared room for Husqvarna mounted Kaleb Barham and Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford to battle for podium positions through the half way point.
As Dylan Wills exited from podium contention with a mechanical issue, Jesse Dobson mounted an incredible charge through to 2nd with Empire Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou riding to a season best 3rd position.
As Todd took the chequered flag in dominating fashion, Noah Ferguson retained 5th position to climb on to the overall podium in 3rd. Dobson 2nd overall and Wilson Todd in 1st.
Haruki Yokoyama – P5
“It’s a pretty big step for me to finish third and there are lots of positives to take from this weekend,” Yokoyama reflected. “Despite getting held up in the crash at the start of the second moto and having to come from the back of the pack, I felt I rode well – better than I did in the first race – and my lap-times were good. It was a good day for me to finish in the top five overall.”
Jai Constantinou – P6
“I’m really happy with my riding today, especially in that second race,” he commented. “I initially rode a bit tight as I hadn’t been up there all year, but I felt like I reset after a small crash and I rode like I know how to. It was good to put in a good result in that moto after a bit of an up-and-down day.”
Blake Fox – P11
“Considering everything, it was a reasonably positive weekend. I’ve got a niggling ankle injury from a practice crash 10 days ago and we had some bad luck early in both motos, which was a bit frustrating. I was happy with my starts today as they’ve previously been a bit of a weakness, so we have to capitalise on those in the coming rounds. As far as the injury goes, there’s a bit of ligament damage, but we’ll keep up the rehab and should be fine for the next round at Coffs Harbour.”
Dylan Wills – P18
“It was definitely a tough round, but at the end of the day you need to roll with the punches. It’s tough to cop on the chin, but I showed a lot of promise today and it was positive to lead for a share of that opening moto. The silly mistakes I made in moto one were on me, but moto two I felt really good, but ran into a technical issue that we haven’t quite diagnosed yet. We’ll find out what went wrong, keep working, then come back at Coffs to try and get it done.”
Pirelli MX2 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|16
|16
|32
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|18
|13
|31
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|20
|11
|31
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|9
|20
|29
|7
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|29
|8
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|15
|12
|27
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|4
|18
|22
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|8
|14
|22
|11
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|13
|9
|22
|12
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|12
|7
|19
|13
|John BOVA
|KTM
|6
|10
|16
|14
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|7
|5
|12
|15
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|16
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|5
|6
|11
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|11
|11
|18
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|10
|10
|19
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|2
|4
|6
|20
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|1
|3
|4
|21
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|2
|22
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|243
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|160
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|149
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|148
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|133
|6
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|7
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|128
|8
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|9
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|10
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|103
|12
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|82
|13
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|14
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|75
|15
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|71
|16
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|62
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|58
|18
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|19
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|21
|23
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|24
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|19
|25
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|26
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|28
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|29
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|30
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|31
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|32
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|2
|33
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|1
|34
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|35
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia machine took the holeshot in the opening moto, however it was short lived as hometown favourite Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine rocketed past Williams on lap 1 and never looked back. From there, Towill stretched out to an 8 second lead by the halfway point and managed the race from the front.
As the battle for 2nd heated up, Williams was shuffled down to 6th as lingering injuries held him back. KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear began his charge to the front from 9th position early as the Husqvarna Australia duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battle for the podium spots along with Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean.
Towill was too strong, taking a dominant Moto win. Ty Kean established a strong 2nd place and Kayden Minear made multiple passes in the closing laps to secure 3rd position at the chequered flag.
Moto 2 would see a repeat start from Williams who again launched out of the gate to the holeshot, but ultimately his race would end one turn later with what appeared to be a mechanical issue.
From there Towill took the lead as Minear manhandled his KTM Australia machine after losing both feet from the foot-pegs in the first jump section, yet somehow was able to remount without crashing.
Towill led until just before the halfway mark, where a fall in the back split section handed the lead to Jack Mather. Yamaha Junior Racing’s Seth Burchell was in 2nd and Ty Kean in 3rd.
As the Moto progressed, Kean manoeuvred his way through to 1st position and never look back, going on to take the Moto win ahead of Burchell in 2nd and Mather in 3rd. The KTM duo of Towill and Minear battled furiously over 4th position to the chequered flag, with Towill just edging Minear at the finish.
Maxxis MX3 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|25
|18
|43
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|12
|22
|34
|6
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|16
|12
|28
|7
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|11
|14
|25
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|6
|15
|21
|10
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|13
|7
|20
|11
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|8
|10
|18
|12
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|3
|13
|16
|13
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|15
|15
|14
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|5
|9
|14
|15
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|7
|6
|13
|16
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|9
|3
|12
|17
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|2
|8
|10
|18
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|10
|10
|19
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|4
|5
|9
|20
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|21
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|22
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|1
|23
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|196
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|173
|3
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|171
|4
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|155
|5
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|142
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|140
|7
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|128
|8
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|122
|9
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|117
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|93
|11
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|76
|13
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|67
|14
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|61
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|53
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|49
|18
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|43
|19
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|43
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|40
|21
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|22
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|31
|23
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|24
|24
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|26
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|27
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|15
|28
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|29
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|30
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|31
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|32
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|33
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|34
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|35
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|36
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|37
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|38
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|39
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
|40
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a phenomenal display of skill and speed to wow the Maitland crowd in the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup contests.
Young Heath Davy was in a league of his own all day, claiming both Moto wins in dominant fashion.
Deegan Fort and Darcy Huston also established themselves as the riders to beat for the podium spots throughout the two bouts.
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|42
|4
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|32
|5
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|28
|6
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha
|13
|15
|28
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Luis CANNON
|Yamaha
|18
|10
|28
|9
|Levi ELLIS
|Yamaha
|12
|11
|23
|10
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|15
|7
|22
|11
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|6
|12
|18
|12
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|15
|14
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|15
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha
|4
|9
|13
|16
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha
|8
|5
|13
|17
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha
|9
|2
|11
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|6
|19
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|21
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|22
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha
|50
|2
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha
|42
|3
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha
|42
|4
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha
|32
|5
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha
|28
|6
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha
|28
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha
|28
|8
|Luis CANNON
|Yamaha
|28
|9
|Levi ELLIS
|Yamaha
|23
|10
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|22
|11
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|18
|12
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha
|17
|13
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|13
|15
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha
|13
|16
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha
|13
|17
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha
|11
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha
|6
|19
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha
|5
|20
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha
|5
|21
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|2
|22
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha
|1
2022 EnduroGP of Italy – Round Three Report
Day 1
Garcia began the day in a determined mood to remain at the head of the classification. However, Ruprecht had other ideas and came out swinging for the opening Super Test to draw level with the Spaniard.
Josep responded on the following JUST1 Enduro Test to open up a gap, but Ruprecht topped the POLISPORT Extreme Test to edge his TM Racing into the lead.
Throughout lap two of three, the duo exchanged test wins until Garcia finally got his nose back in front after the second ACERBIS Cross Test. With less than two seconds between them it was all very much to play for on lap three.
Stunning rides on the final JUST1 Enduro Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test saw Garcia extend his advantage out to a comfortable 17 seconds. And with no mistakes on the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Garcia ended his day as the clear EnduroGP winner over Ruprecht.
Hoping to get in the mix of the battle for victory at his home race, Verona wasn’t able to match the pace of the top two. Starting out this morning in sixth, he moved up to third midway through lap one and then controlled that position for the remainder of the day.
Behind the top three, the fight for the remainder of the top five was ever-changing. Honda Racing Redmoto World Enduro’s Nathan Watson faced a motivated Daniel Milner (Fantic) with little to separate them all day. Producing a top-three ride on the final JUST1 Enduro Test, ensured Watson did enough at just the right time to keep Milner at bay and claim fourth.
Enduro1
For the fifth time this season, Andrea Verona powered his GASGAS to the Enduro1 class win. Switching to Enduro1 for round three paid off for Australian Daniel Milner as he produced his best form of the year to date with a runner-up result. Italy’s Thomas Oldrati (Honda) completed the top three.
Enduro2
With Garcia and Ruprecht fighting for top honours in EnduroGP, the duo also placed first and second in Enduro2. Watson secured a well-earned final step of the podium with third. France’s Hugo Blanjoue (KTM) put in a terrific ride to take fourth ahead of Beta’s Steve Holcombe.
Enduro3
It was all change in Enduro3 with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson claiming a debut win. The Swede rode impressively to win by over 30 seconds from TM Racing’s Matteo Pavoni.
Winning the final two ACERBIS Cross Tests outright, Pavoni – the 2021 Enduro Junior champion – will be eager to take the fight to Persson on day two. A great ride by France’s Leo Le Quere (Sherco) saw him finish in third.
Enduro Junior
France’s Zach Pichon (Sherco) continues to rule the roost in Enduro Junior. Pichon was near untouchable throughout day one as he raced his way to a commanding one-minute and seven-second winning margin over Roni Kytonen (Honda).
However, while Pichon held a comfortable lead, the battle for the remainder of the podium was tight between Kytonen, Jed Etchells (Fantic) and Luc Fargier (Beta). Winning the penultimate test, Fargier was gunning a debut podium result. However, a mistake on the final ACERBIS Cross Test saw his chance disappear and with Etchells setting the fastest time, he snatched third overall by less than two tenths of a second over Fargier.
In Enduro Youth, Fantic’s Harry Edmondson continued his winning form from the AKRAPOVIC Super Test to win on day one. With seven special test wins to his credit, Edmondson secured a 15-second margin of victory over teammate Kevin Cristino. Samuli Puhakainen (TM Racing) completed the top three.
Day 1 Results – EnduroGP of Italy
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Time
|1
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|1:10:24.16
|2
|Wil Ruprecht
|TM Racing
|1:10:42.11
|3
|Andrea Verona
|GASGAS
|1:11:55.98
|4
|Nathan Watson
|Honda
|1:12:17.84
|5
|Daniel Milner
|Fantic
|1:12:29.22
|6
|Thomas Oldrati
|Honda
|1:12:44.54
|7
|Hugo Blanjoue
|KTM
|1:12:52.92
|8
|Mikael Persson
|Husqvarna
|1:13:05.05
|9
|Matteo Cavallo
|TM Racing
|1:13:09.34
|10
|Steve Holcombe
|Beta
|1:13:11.79
Day 2
TM Racing’s Wil Ruprecht and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia faced off on Day 2 to see who would come out on top on Sunday.
Ruprecht meant business and fired the first shot by winning the opening Super Test. Continuing his run of rapid form on the Just1 Enduro Test, Garcia topped the time sheets on the opening lap to take over the lead. However, it was short lived as Ruprecht won the following POLISPORT Extreme Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to lead at the end of lap one.
Knowing Garcia would strike back on the second JUST1 Enduro Test, Ruprecht had to deliver. And deliver he did. Setting the fastest time as Garcia faltered, the Australian building himself a 13-second lead. That advantage remained stable for the next three tests, but the final Enduro Test was still to come.
Pushing hard to claw Ruprecht back in, Garcia ultimately crashed hard. Despite regrouping, he was visibly shaken as he limped home for an eventual 16th overall. Finding himself with some unexpected breathing room, Ruprecht went on to win the day and with it extend his advantage at the top of the FIM EnduroGP championship standings.
With Garcia slipping down the leaderboard, Andrea Verona capitalised and took his GASGAS to the runner-up result. Though not the winning result he hoped for on home soil, the Italian was more than pleased to better his performance from the previous day. Britain’s Nathan Watson ended his day just 12 seconds behind Verona to claim his first EnduroGP podium of the season.
Setting the fastest time on the penultimate POLISPORT Extreme Test, Thomas Oldrati (Honda) capped off his home race with a strong fourth. Having switched to the Enduro1 category for the GP of Italy, Fantic’s Daniel Milner clearly gelled well with his new bike, securing his second top-five result of the weekend with fifth and moving into ninth in the E2 standings.
Wil Ruprecht – P1
“After a good fight yesterday with Josep I’m happy to have put in a good ride today to take the win. Of course, it’s not nice to have a competitor take a heavy hit, so I hope he’s all ok and good to go again. I’m happy with my riding, I had a few mistakes but we’re racing right on the limit to win. We’re back to Portugal next week, so I’m excited for that.”
Andrea Verona – P2
“As always, my home GP was amazing, and it was incredible to see each test lined with fans cheering for me. It’s a shame that I couldn’t quite get the win in EnduroGP but I gave it everything I had. I won both days in E1, so I’m happy. On day one I was a little slow to get into it so for day two I really focused on my flow and it paid off. I ended up second, just 16 seconds from the win, so it was a big improvement. It’s now onto Portugal where the goal is to continue with my form from day two here and challenge for another victory in EnduroGP.”
Nathan Watson – P3
“It’s been a good day. I struggled a bit yesterday, but today I got off to a strong start and was making time in the Enduro Test. It was nice to be in the fight like that all day.”
Enduro1
While hopes of a home EnduroGP win for Andrea Verona didn’t materialise, the Italian secured yet another victory in Enduro1. The fight for the runner-up result was extremely close between Oldrati and Milner. Despite pushing for all his worth on the final test, Milner had to settle for third behind the Honda rider, missing second place by just five hundredths of a second.
Enduro2
The Enduro2 class saw Will Ruprecht claim a comfortable win. The Australian had the measure of his rivals, finishing 28 seconds clear of Watson in second. It was all smiles for France’s Hugo Blanjoue with the KTM rider claiming his first major podium result in third. A rider who’s growing stronger and stronger with each round, he’ll be one to watch next time out in Portugal.
Enduro3
The GP of Italy continued to prove itself as a coming of age for Sweden’s Mikael Persson. The Husqvarna Factory Racing rider secured his debut class win yesterday and then backed it up again today with another Enduro3 victory. The double victory now sits him as the new Enduro3 points leader.
After placing third on day one, France’s Leo Le Quere (Sherco) went one better to finish as runner-up on day two. With lots of new faces visiting the podium in Italy, Spain’s Marc Sans Soria (Husqvarna) got his first taste of champagne glory with third on Sunday.
Mikael Persson
“It’s been a long, dusty and tough weekend, but overall it’s been awesome! Taking my first ever Enduro3 win on Saturday I then managed to win again on Sunday, which was amazing. And now I’m leading the championship, so honestly I can’t really ask for more than that. I’m a little in shock! Each day I just kept pushing as hard as I could without going over my limit. My weak spot was the enduro test and I improved some speed there so that was a good positive. We roll on to Portugal next weekend, so the goal is just to keep this momentum going!”
Enduro Junior
While the senior classes saw lots of movers and shakers, Enduro Junior remained consistent with France’s Zachary Pichon (Sherco) riding to victory. Cementing himself as the rider to beat in 2022, Pichon has now secured six consecutive wins this season. Motivated by just missing out on a debut podium on Saturday, Beta’s Luc Fragier was on flying form and improved his position, jumping from fourth to second. Sweden’s Max Ahlin (Beta) held off Roni Kytonen (Honda) by one second to take third.
Another new winner emerged in Enduro Youth with Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) topping the podium. The Frenchman secured his first win by four seconds over day one winner Harry Edmondson (Fantic). Kevin Cristino (Fantic) completed the top three.
Billy Bolt joins EnduroGP in Italy
Dusted off from his fourth place finish in last weekend’s Erzbergrodeo, Billy Bolt made a last minute decision to jump into EnduroGP competition. Arriving with no expectations and having had little time to walk any of the event’s special tests, Billy simply set about enjoying the change of scene.
Fastest Enduro3 rider on the Friday Super Test saw him get off to a great start. Going on to set some competitive times, while also topping the penultimate extreme test, Billy ended his day 10th in Enduro3.
Starting day two with more familiarity of the special tests, Billy looked to improve on Sunday. Claiming multiple top four test times, along with topping another extreme test, Billy took his TE 300 to an improved ninth in Enduro3.
Billy Bolt
“Honestly, I really enjoyed coming here even though I didn’t have the best preparation. I struggled a lot on Saturday as I arrived late from Erzberg and didn’t walk any tests. In a strange way I appreciate coming to race EnduroGP and getting beat. These guys are so fast at what they do and being put down a peg or two is humbling. All weekend I was riding against myself and just trying to better myself. And I think I did that with each special test.”
The WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues with round four next weekend at the GP of Portugal in Coimbra-Souselas on July 1-3.
Day 2 Results – EnduroGP of Italy
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Time
|1
|Wil Ruprecht
|TM Racing
|56:50.65
|2
|Andrea Verona
|GASGAS
|57:06.87
|3
|Nathan Watson
|Honda
|57:19.15
|4
|Thomas Oldrati
|Honda
|58:00.75
|5
|Daniel Milner
|Fantic
|58:00.80
|6
|Hugo Blanjoue
|KTM
|58:12.00
|7
|Mikael Persson
|Husqvarna
|58:14.19
|8
|Loic Larrieu
|Fantic
|58:21.77
|9
|Leo Le Quere
|Sherco
|58:24.15
|10
|Marc Sans Soria
|Husqvarna
|58:26.83
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|105
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|99
|3
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|87
|4
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|68
|5
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|67
|6
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|38
|7
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|37
|8
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|31
|9
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|30
|10
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|30
|11
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|26
|12
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|25
|13
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|14
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|25
|15
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|21
|16
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|20
|17
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|16
|18
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|19
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|7
|20
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|7
|21
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|7
|22
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|3
|23
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|1
|24
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|1
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|120
|2
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|102
|3
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|78
|4
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|71
|5
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|62
|6
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|59
|7
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|58
|8
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|49
|9
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|44
|10
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|32
|11
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|TM RACING
|25
|12
|TOMAS FONT Pau
|ESP
|Rieju
|25
|13
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|KTM
|18
|14
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|SWE
|Honda
|16
|15
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|KTM
|8
|16
|OLIVEIRA Luis
|POR
|Yamaha
|5
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM
|111
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|100
|3
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|86
|4
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|64
|5
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|55
|6
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|45
|7
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|41
|8
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|39
|9
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|39
|10
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|34
|11
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|19
|12
|PINI Pietro
|ITA
|Beta
|15
|13
|LUNDGREN Anton
|SWE
|Honda
|12
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|96
|2
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|89
|3
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM
|84
|4
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|71
|5
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|65
|6
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|64
|7
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|61
|8
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|50
|9
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|40
|10
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|18
|11
|BOLT Billy
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|13
|12
|DEBAUD Valerian
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|13
|OGAMI Tomoki
|JPN
|Beta
|4
2022 MXGP of Indonesia – Round 12 – Sumbawa Report
Round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship concluded over the weekend at Sumbawa in Indonesia, with Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle dominating their respective classes, with Vialle even reclaiming the red plate.
The new venue of Samota Rocket Motor Circuit was specifically built for the event and saw forty thousand fans line the circuit to cheer on their favourite riders.
Top Aussie of the weekend was Mitch Evans, once again working his way through the field, coming through from seventh place on lap one, to end up in fifth position.
It was quite an effort from the Australian, including posting a laptime that was second-fastest, only slightly behind Gajser, which really highlighted how well the Honda CRF450R coped in these loamy conditions. His six-five results gave him sixth overall, his best in 2022, and with the 31-points also a season-high.
Mitch Evans – P6
“Another season-best performance so I am very happy with that, especially after feeling so bad earlier in the day. I really had to fight hard in both races to keep my pace up and keep the riders behind me, so this was a massive effort and it feels great to have that effort pay-off. Scoring 31-points and getting sixth overall after six-five moto scores is a nice boost heading into these couple of weeks off, so now I will keep working hard and keep this momentum for the next round in the Czech Republic.”
F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jed Beaton showed good pace during the first half of race one as he advanced from eighth to sixth but the Australian ran out of energy in the heat during the final fifteen minutes to be pushed back to tenth at the chequered flag. The second moto was difficult from the word go but he persevered to finish fourteenth for twelfth overall. He remains seventeenth in the championship standings.
Jed Beaton – P12
“The layout of the track looked really nice when we arrived even though it’s rocky underneath. I ran up front for twenty minutes in the first moto – that was really positive – but then the heat got to me so I went into the second race on the back foot as I’m still not back to 100%.“
Other Australian riders will be making the trip across to Indonesia to wildcard the Indonesian Grand Prix, with Nicholas Murray and Lewis Stewart making their first MXGP appearances.
News Highlights Video | MXGP of Indonesia 2022
MXGP Race 1
In MXGP race one, it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who grabbed the Fox Holeshot, as Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson hit the gate and was left with quite a bit of work to do as he started last.
Gajser led the way with Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre right behind.
Febvre then got passed by Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass who got straight onto the rear wheel of Coldenhoff for fourth. Though Febvre was not going to go down without a fight, as he looked to re-group immediately.
A couple of laps later, Jonass crashed and dropped back to ninth. The Latvian got going quickly and was able to pass Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen for eighth, and the Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini to finish the race seventh. Vlaanderen later suffered a bike issue and pulled out of the race.
Team HRC’s Mitch Evans passed F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Jed Beaton for sixth on lap five, as Fernandez lost a bit of ground to Prado, though he remained closed and pushed his fellow Spaniard.
In the end, Gajser took his 12th race win of the season ahead of Prado, Fernandez, Coldenhoff and Fernandez.
Evans had to settle for sixth, two-tenths off Febvre, with Jed Beaton 10th.
Lewis Stewart and Nicholas Murray took 16th and 17th respectively in Race 1.
MXGP Round 2
In the second race, the Fox Holeshot went to Prado as Gajser got squeezed on the start by Febvre and dropped back to fourth. Fernandez was able to get around Gajser too, though the Slovenian passed him back a couple of corners later.
Prado was looking good in first place, while Gajser began to focus on Febvre who was just ahead. It took the Honda rider a lap to find his way up to second, as he flew past Febvre. A lap later he was onto the rear wheel of Prado and was also able to find his way into the lead.
Further behind, Evans continued his strong run as he closed in on Jonass for fifth. The pair battled closely for three laps, before Jonass crashed. The Latvian got going fairly quickly and only lost two positions to Fernandez and Coldenhoff.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer, who suffered with food poising all weekend, was fighting strong inside the top 10. The Swiss had Guadagnini and Vlaanderen just ahead of him.
Gajser and Prado maintained a consistent gap to one another, as the Spaniard did not let the Slovenian get away easy. Febvre was third and being pushed by Fernandez, who was on his way to another podium finish.
In the end, Gajser was able to go 1-1 ahead of Prado and Febvre who crossed the line third. Fernandez finished fourth ahead of Evans.
Two race wins put Gajser on the podium, Prado finished second on the box for the fourth time this season, ahead of Fernandez who celebrated his second podium of 2022.
Evans improved to fifth for Race 2, Beaton completed Race 2 in 14th, Lewis Stewart came home in 17th, while Nicholas Murray finished 18th.
Gajser now has an impressive 125 point lead over Prado who moves up to second ahead of Seewer who drops to third.
Tim Gajser – P1
“It was a great day today, going one-one and really having fun out on the track. The first moto was almost perfect, getting the holeshot and controlling the whole race to take the win. I felt really good and the track was a lot better today so well done to the track crew who worked on it. In race two, I didn’t get quite as good a start, and was fourth but I made some really nice passes and within a few laps I was in the lead. Once again, I was able to control the race and take the win and my eighth overall of the season. My lead in the championship is now 125 points so I am very happy with how the season is going. A big thank you to my whole team for working so hard and a big thank you to the people of Sumbawa who have been great since our arrival, I am already looking forward to coming back next year.”
Jorge Prado – P2
“It was a good weekend. I felt a little bit better than yesterday; it was a tough track and Tim was unstoppable this weekend, I tried really hard. I got a good start in the second race, but Tim had better pace and passed me but I stayed with him the whole race and Romain was pushing me but I held on. We are going up and now have some time until the next race and I will try to get some rest, do some good training and step it up.”
Ruben Fernandez – P3
“This weekend was good for me overall. Since Saturday, I felt good with the track, third in time practice, third in qualifying and third in the first race, and fourth in the second one for third overall which was very solid. Finally I made it, two Spanish flags on the podium, so I think the Spanish motocross fans will be happy.”
Romain Febvre – P4
“It leaves a bitter taste in my mouth to miss the podium by just two points! I had a good feeling with the bike all weekend and I really liked the track; already on Saturday I had good lap times and a good Qualifying race. Today it was the first race that spoilt my day; I started well but Tim moved towards me in the first corner so that I had to brake and I was passed on the outside. I was fifth and I had to stay there for several laps; it was difficult to follow each other closely, and to carry out an attack your opponent had to make a mistake, especially as half of the track was made up of heavy dirt. In the second race I saved my challenge for the end of the race. I pushed with two laps to go to try to overtake Prado; I drew alongside him when he made a mistake on an uphill but I couldn’t quite make the pass stick. Maybe I should have started my challenge a lap earlier. I’m disappointed to miss the podium but this weekend has confirmed that the results are pretty good since my return and everyone in the team is happy.“
Glenn Coldenhoff – P5
“It was difficult this weekend. After Timed Practice, I started feeling unwell. I didn’t feel like I had any energy in the Qualifying Race and then after that I felt so bad. I had a fever and could not eat or drink anything. It has been a tough day and I knew with no food and drink that it was going to be very difficult, especially in the second race. But, I lined up today with the mindset that I will survive and that I am strong, although I quickly realized that that was not the case. I had totally no energy at all. I am glad we are done here and that I am going home safe with some solid points, fifth overall.”
Pauls Jonass – P7
“The speed was good at the beginning of the day and it is kind of the same old story. I just struggled a little as the track got rougher. The speed was really good and so was the feeling on my FC 450, but I was just missing something. I had small crashes in both motos too – that didn’t help after some great starts! The good thing is that the speed is there.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P8
“I finished eighth again! I did not feel that good today, to be honest, as I got a little bit sick. I think that the second moto was better than the first. I had more rhythm and the riding was better. I just survived a little bit though, because of my illness. Going 8-8 for eighth overall is not bad at all, but I think that I could have been closer to the front.”
Jeremy Seewer – P9
“I felt amazing coming here; I was super fit Friday and excited to race here, but then the hammer came, and Friday night after dinner, I got really sick. Something was really wrong. I didn’t sleep all night. I couldn’t keep any food down. So, all of Saturday, I didn’t ride, I was just trying to survive. I was completely destroyed but just had to do two or three laps to learn the track and the start of the qualifying race. Today, I am happy with where I finished because I have come a long way since yesterday, where I was at rock bottom with this sickness. In the first moto, the gate moved but didn’t fall. So I hit the gate, and then after that, I came from last and finished 12th, which is okay because passing is very difficult if you are trying to save energy and just survive. The second moto was the same story. I didn’t make any big mistakes, just stalled the bike once, but P.9 in these conditions, I have to be happy with that. Now I just look forward to going home and to the doctor to get this virus or bacteria or whatever it is out of my body as fast as possible.”
Ben Watson – P13
“I felt really positive when we arrived here and saw the track. It’s really special; they did a really good job and it was worth the long journey but I just didn’t feel physically strong enough all weekend. I don’t think it was the heat but I felt heavy from the start and struggled with the intensity. I saw some form of movement in the gate at the start of the first race and hit it. There were a couple of us who moved so I don’t think I imagined it; it was just one of those things. I tried to re-group between races and rode better in race two to make a couple of passes; I just wish I could ride more aggressively at the moment.“
MXGP of Indonesia 2022 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|18
|15
|33
|6
|Evans, Mitchell
|AUS
|HON
|15
|16
|31
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|GAS
|13
|13
|26
|9
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|9
|12
|21
|10
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Lapucci, Nicholas
|ITA
|FAN
|10
|10
|20
|12
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|11
|7
|18
|13
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|7
|8
|15
|14
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|8
|6
|14
|15
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|1
|11
|12
|16
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|6
|5
|11
|17
|Stewart, Lewis
|AUS
|KTM
|5
|4
|9
|18
|Murray, Nicholas
|AUS
|HUS
|4
|3
|7
|19
|Hendra fahrodjie, Farhan
|INA
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|20
|Kerhoas, Lionel
|FRA
|YAM
|2
|1
|3
MXGP Standings After Round 12 (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|535
|2
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|GAS
|410
|3
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|405
|4
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|365
|5
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|363
|6
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|342
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|HUS
|278
|8
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|HUS
|263
|9
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|239
|10
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|229
|11
|Evans, M.
|AUS
|HON
|206
|12
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|KAW
|189
|13
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|186
|14
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|154
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|143
|17
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|KAW
|141
|18
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|95
|19
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|86
|20
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|KTM
|73
MX2 Race 1
In the first MX2 race of the day, the Fox Holeshot went to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who led Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts as well as F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo.
SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Andrea Adamo did not get off to the best start as a mistake pushed him back to second to last.
Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup then passed Horgmo for fourth, as Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Stephen Rubini got by Delvintor Alfarizi for ninth.
Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder was another rider to get around Horgmo, as de Wolf crashed out of second on the eighth lap which allowed Geerts up to second.
By that point Vialle was already 3.167 seconds ahead of Geerts, who was looking to keep close to the leader and challenge him for the win.
Horgmo then got back past Längenfelder briefly, before the German and was the fastest rider on the track. All while Haarup was looking solid ahead in fourth, though a bike problem took him out of the race.
Geerts then started to make mistakes as he lost ground to Vialle. The gap went up to 9.484 seconds, then up to 12.266 and so on, by which point the Frenchman was looking comfortable and in control.
Further down the order, de Wolf, Horgmo and Längenfelder were locked in a tight battle for third, though de Wolf and Horgmo came together, and both crashed, which allowed Längenfelder to easily cruise into third. de Wolf got going again but began to fade as Horgmo and Rubini made a pass on the Dutchman, he eventually finished eighth.
In the end, Vialle won the opening race by 8.812 seconds over Geerts and Längenfelder.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, the Fox Holeshot went to Längenfelder, though Vialle took the lead immediately with Adamo third ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant. Horgmo had a problem in the opening lap as he dropped back to last, while Geerts was making up some positions in 8th.
Vialle meanwhile continued to lead Längenfelder, as the pair maintained a close gap.
Haarup was looking good in the second race, as he looked to make up for lost points in the opening heat. He pushed Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee’s Kay Karssemakers for fifth and was able to make the pass stick, but shortly after he suffered another bike problem and did not carry on with the race.
Längenfelder was looking fast as he set several fastest laps of the race as he closed the gap down to Vialle to less than a second. The GasGas rider continued to urge Vialle along which caused Vialle to make a mistake and go off track and on lap five we saw a change for the lead.
Adamo continued in third, while Geerts was looking to make up valuable positions down in sixth.
Four laps later, there was another change for the lead as Längenfelder tipped over, which meant that Vialle was back in the driving seat and on his way to a perfect GP score.
By the end of the race, Geerts was able to get by Karssemakers for fifth, while Benistant passed Adamo for third on lap 10, which also put him on the box. In the end, Vialle won the race ahead of Geerts, Längenfelder, Benistant and Horgmo.
A 1-1 result gave Vialle the perfect score and put him on the top step of the podium, with Längenfelder second ahead of Benistant third, who celebrated his third podium on the bounce.
Vialle finished the Indonesian Grand Prix first, compared to Geerts’ fourth overall, which also means that the Frenchman now takes back the red plate and leads the championship standings by 4 points.
Tom Vialle – P1
“A great weekend and I had a great feeling on the track. The first moto was pretty comfortable after that start and I could lead all the way. In the second one I passed Simon but then made a mistake on a jump and ran off the track. When he then crashed I could get him back. The track was sketchier later in the moto with a lot of bumps on the take-offs. It was not so easy to take the flow but I’m really happy with the results and to have the red plate again. The title fight will be tight until the end but I’m ready to go for it.”
Simon Längenfelder – P2
“It was a good weekend. For me, the mesh here from the gates are a little bit different. So, I struggled in the qualifying race and in the first race a little bit with that. But I’m happy to get the Holeshot and then I was passed. Tom made a small mistake and jumped off track which allowed me to go first, I then pushed but unfortunately made a small mistake my front wheel slipped away. But nevertheless, I was second overall this weekend. Very happy to be on the podium and can go home with a smile.”
Thibault Benistant – P3
“I did not feel really good on the track, my rhythm wasn’t good, and also my feeling on the track, but I did my best to push. I came back to fourth I race one, and in race two I waited behind Adamo for a bit, and then I made a pass. After that I just managed my third place, and kept my fingers crossed. Actually, for a bad weekend it’s nice to be on the podium, I hope to continue like this and keep taking podiums until the end.”
Jago Geerts – P4
“Today was a difficult one. First moto, I felt good on track and had good speed. I was chasing Vialle but made a small mistake and lost a few seconds. Second heat, I crashed in the third corner, but came home in fifth after two more small crashes. I’m not happy with the result but my feeling was good on the track. We just need to work on the starts during the break.”
Kevin Horgmo – P6
“The first two or three corners off the start were really difficult and slippery for everyone; there were people all over the place but my riding was good and I was back to fourth until I crashed with another rider. Without that for sure I could have been third. At the start of the second race I made a small mistake in the waves and couldn’t double into the following turn so I decided to cut into the inside; the rider behind me didn’t realise, jumped into my rear wheel and we crashed. The front brake lever snapped off in the crash, so I had to ride the entire race with no brake. Now we have the long trip home but I hope my recovery will go fast and I can get some good bike training ready for Loket. “
Mikkel Haarup – P14
“I felt I had the speed for top-three this week but we had a few issues like when the guy jumped into me and damaged the footrest yesterday. I felt good on the bike all weekend; we were just very unfortunate.“
MX2 Round Overall Indonesia
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|22
|16
|38
|5
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|16
|14
|30
|7
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|15
|13
|28
|8
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|KTM
|12
|15
|27
|9
|Alfarizi, Delvintor
|INA
|HON
|11
|12
|23
|10
|Aditya, Ananda rigi
|INA
|HUS
|8
|11
|19
|11
|Makarim, Nakami Vidi
|INA
|HUS
|9
|9
|18
|12
|Ismayana, Diva
|INA
|KAW
|10
|8
|18
|13
|Lingam, Dharwin
|MAS
|KAW
|7
|10
|17
|14
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|6
|7
|13
|15
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|13
|0
|13
MX2 Standings After Round 12 (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|502
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|498
|3
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|395
|4
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|KAW
|356
|5
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|332
|6
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|314
|7
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|304
|8
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|277
|9
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|KTM
|255
|10
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|244
|11
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|GAS
|172
|12
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|162
|13
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|145
|14
|Fredriksen, H.
|NOR
|HON
|125
|15
|Karssemakers, K.
|NED
|KTM
|119
|16
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|113
|17
|Sydow, Jeremy
|GER
|HUS
|88
|18
|Guyon, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|87
|19
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|82
|20
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|HON
|76
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|27-Feb
|Matterley Basin, Great Britain
|Round 2
|6-Mar
|Mantova, Italy
|Round 3
|20-Mar
|Villa La Angostura, Argentina
|Round 4
|3-Apr
|Agueda, Portugal
|Round 5
|10-Apr
|Pietramurata, Italy
|Round 6
|24-Apr
|Kegums, Latvia
|Round 7
|8-May
|Maggiora, Italy
|Round 8
|15-May
|Riola Sardo, Italy
|Round 9
|29-May
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain
|Round 10
|5-Jun
|Ernée, France
|Round 11
|12-Jun
|Teutschenthal, Germany
|Round 12
|26-Jun
|Samota – Sumbawa, Indonesia
|Round 13
|17-Jul
|Loket, Czech Republic
|Round 14
|24-Jul
|Lommel, Belgium
|Round 15
|7-Aug
|Uddevalla, Sweden
|Round 16
|14-Aug
|Iitti-KimiRing, Finland
|Round 17
|21-Aug
|St Jean d’Angely, France
|Round 18
|4-Sep
|Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Round 19
|10-Sep
|Mussanah, Oman
|25-Sep
|Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|22-24 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|27-30 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|31 Aug-01 Sept
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022