ISDE, A4DE and AORC winner Jess Gardiner is holding a coach and camp weekend for women aged 18 and over on 30/31 July at Putty, NSW. Jess will take participants through everything from unloading bikes to advanced riding skills with the aim of building rider confidence and passing on her wealth of dirt bike knowledge.

“This is a comfortable, controlled and fun learning environment where you can meet like-minded ladies wanting to progress in the sport that they love.”

The Coach and Camp event is fully catered including lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. The group will be split into two and led by experienced Level Two coaches Jess and Jeremy Carpentier. There will be a campfire on Saturday evening to exchange stories and experiences while getting to know each other more.

There are a limited number of spots available to maximise coaching exposure and experience. Cost is $390 without MA licence, $350 with MA licence.

Register for Jess Gardiner’s women only Coach and Camp here: https://jessgardiner.com.au/events/coach-and-camp-ladies-18-973/

FIM World Supercross Championship unveils new logo

SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship, today unveiled a new logo and branding elements that will visually characterise supercross’ global championship in the minds of fans for years to come.

Adam Bailey – Head of Motorsport for SX Global

“These new brand elements will ensure that the FIM WSX Championship and our Grand Prix events have an instantly recognizable visual identity for fans, clearly identified within the sport. Led by the simplistic power of our WSX logo, the bold combination of blazing orange and charcoal grey will become the visual calling card for the WSX Championship for many years to come, and the flag we carry at the forefront of our efforts around the world.”

2022 Snowshoe GNCC Round 9 Report

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) concluded round nine of racing, Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, on Sunday, June 26. The flood gates seemed to open up during the mid-morning hours, and the rain continued to fall until the start of the afternoon Pro race.

The muddy conditions made for a challenging day of racing as Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell got out front early on in the race, leading the first couple of laps atop Snowshoe Mountain. He would soon be challenged by FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth as he made the pass on Russell for the lead. However, after leading two laps, Toth would have to make the decision to return to his pits for a tire change.

Russell would move back into the lead with just one lap remaining, but Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn was continuing to make his way up through the pack after a fifth place start to the day. Ashburn would move into second with one lap remaining and set his sights on Russell. As the battle heated up, Ashburn and Russell would come together while trying to get up a hill. Ashburn would get his machine going first, putting him into the number one spot.

As he continued on Ashburn would cross the finish line first, looking back to see how close Russell would come through due to adjusted time. Russell would come through 1.4 seconds behind Ashburn, thus confirming Ashburn’s first-ever career win.

Returning from injury was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir who battled for the duration of the race to earn third overall on the day, while also earning the XC2 250 Pro class win at his first race back. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor also returned to racing after suffering an injury at round one this season. Baylor would push himself throughout the race to earn third in XC1 and fourth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong had a good day at round nine after running at the front of the pack for the first half of the race. DeLong would make a couple mistakes that cost him some positions but would put his head down and push for the last couple of laps. DeLong would come through to earn fourth in XC1, and fifth overall on the day.

Coming through to round out the top five in XC1 was Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would have a consistent run coming from sixth place.

Coming through to round out the XC2 class top three were Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa and his teammate Cody Barnes who finished seventh and eighth overall on the day as well. Barbosa and Barnes would battle until the checkered flag for those positions, and they continue to improve each round of the season.

After not even being sure that he was going to be able to race this weekend, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would come through sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Bollinger suffered a hand injury at the previous round of racing and came out to salvage some valuable points before heading into the Summer Break.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would finish the day out seventh in XC1 after having to return to his pits for a tire change. Toth would be unable to catch up to the competition after having to return to the course.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through to earn his sixth win of the season. Johnson currently sits second in the points standings behind Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes who finished second at Snowshoe. Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb came through to earn third in the FMF XC3 class after making a last lap pass for the podium position.

Earning the Top Amateur honors at Snowshoe was Michael Delosa who came through 21st overall, while also earning the 250 A class win. Jason Tino finished second in the 250 A class and 22nd overall, earning him the second place position on the Top Amateur podium. Sam Evans would earn the Open A class win, while coming through 27th overall to round out the top three Top Amateurs.

In the morning amateur race, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer coming through to take the overall and WXC class win. This would be Archer’s third win of the season, and she would do it in a dominating fashion. KTM Canada/FXR Moto/Blud Lubricant’s Shelby Turner would battle back to finish second in the WXC class, her first podium of the season. Rounding out the WXC class podium was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede who made a last lap pass to earn third. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions the checkered flag flew after an hour and 30 minutes of racing.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo would continue his youth dominance as he came through to earn his ninth-straight overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win atop Snowshoe Mountain. Van Gosselin and Peyton Feather would come through to round out the top three overall youth and YXC1 class finishers.

Brody Amos would earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win with Jiggs Fustini and Rocco Zaccaria rounded out the top three in the YXC2 class. Canyon Richards would earn the 85cc (12-13) class win as Michael Meyer’s earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win at Snowshoe. Colton McQuarrie battled back to earn the 85cc (7-11) class, while Gavin Abboud brought home the 65cc (10-11) class win. Brody Haugh earned the 65cc (7-8) and Carter Gray earned the 65cc (9) class win. Girls Sr. saw Ellie Winland take home the class win, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls Jr. class win. Lucas Hoffman would try his hand at GNCC Racing and earned the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

GNCC Racing heads into its Summer Break now until September where the season will pick up on September 10-11 in Beckley, West Virginia with The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Ricky Russell (GAS) Steward Baylor (YAM) Craig DeLong (HQV) Grant Baylor (GAS) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Joshua Toth (KTM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Jordan Ashburn (187) Benjamin Kelley (180) Trevor Bollinger (148) Craig DeLong (141) Grant Baylor (109) Lyndon Snodgrass (108) Ricky Russell (105) Joshua Toth (101) Ryder Lafferty (90) Josh Strang (84)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (GAS) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Benjamin Herrera (KAW) Angus Riordan (KTM) Liam Draper (KTM) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Michael Witkowski (YAM) Evan Smith (BET)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Lyndon Snodgrass (198) Ryder Lafferty (175) Michael Witkowski (167) Ruy Barbosa (153) Cody Barnes (143) Angus Riordan (132) Benjamin Herrera (128) Jonathan Johnson (106) Liam Draper (106) Evan Smith (97)

Tom Drane P2 on American debut

AFT Singles

With each successive race, Kody Kopp (KTM 450 SX-FFE) continues to further the case that he’s the odds-on favorite to claim this year’s Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER crown.

At Lima, Kopp scored a second consecutive blowout victory, his fourth win among six top-twos in just seven attempts this season. The emerging superstar gapped the field within a single lap and then piled it on from there, ultimately winning with more than four seconds in hand.

Kody Kopp

“Two-in-a-row! We had another great day of riding and the bike was pretty dialed in from the start. It got pretty gnarly, the track conditions were deep, and I just used my ability to ride through rough tracks to my advantage. We had a good battle in the dash with Australian Tom Drane and he actually edged us out, and that fired me up pretty good for the Main Event so we put our head down and went to work. We’re at our fourth win of the season, which is pretty crazy if you ask me. It’s an unreal feeling. This team works so well together and the bikes are spot on every weekend. We’ve got a long way to go but we’re going to keep charging and keep pushing because we can’t let up!”

Kopp’s mastery was reminiscent of that of his father, 2000 Grand National Champion Joe Kopp, who won at the circuit three times.

While there was little drama in deciding the podium, the race still proved to be a spectacular showcase for the future stars of the sport. Joining 17-year-old Kopp in the spotlight were a pair of 16-year-old phenoms.

Australian Tom Drane (KTM 450 SX-F) earned a remarkable runner-up result in his Progressive AFT debut while Rookie of the Year hopeful Chase Saathoff (Honda CRF450R) scooped up his second consecutive third-place finish. No other riders had finished within 16 seconds of the runaway Kopp. Drane had crossed the line four-seconds behind Kopp in the Main after staging a remarkable come from behind victory after a great tactical ride in the Dash for Cash event to best Kopp in that one.

The Young Aussie had been taken under the wings of the Waters Autobody Racing Team for the event and they had only taken delivery of a Jamie Stauffer built engine only minutes before the racing got underway!

Dalton Gauthier (Honda CRF450R) came home fourth, while James Ott (KTM 450 SX-F) won out in a tight scrap for fifth ahead of Trevor Brunner (Yamaha YZ450F) and Morgen Mischler (Honda CRF450R).

As a result of Kopp’s win and Mischler’s seventh, Kopp now boasts a rather hefty 31-point advantage (155-134) in a quickly tilting title fight.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Whale is still recovering from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. Whale’s recovery time is day-to-day at this point and the Australian native hopes to return to racing within the next couple of rounds.

Lima Half Mile Singles Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-FFE 21 Laps 2 Tom Drane KTM 450 SX-F +4.120 3 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +7.512 4 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R +16.552 5 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +17.098 6 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +18.122 7 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +18.706 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +22.025 9 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +23.759 10 Brandon Kitchen Husqvarna FC450 +24.785 11 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +25.556 12 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R 20 Laps 13 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +0.730 14 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F +2.334 15 Damon Ream Honda CRF450R +11.993 16 Justin Jones Honda CRF450R +14.514 17 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 14 Laps

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 155 2 Morgen Mischler 124 3 Dalton Gauthier 102 4 Trent Lowe 91 5 Max Whale 89 6 Trevor Brunner 84 7 Chase Saathoff 79 8 James Ott 58 9 Aidan RoosEvans 57 10 Kevin Stollings 52 11 Michael Inderbitzin 50 12 Gage Smith 50 13 Hunter Bauer 41 14 Travis Petton IV 34 15 Brandon Kitchen 29 16 Ferran Cardus 24 17 Jared Lowe 23 18 Tyler Raggio 23 19 Tom Drane 20 20 Ryan Wells 18

Mission SuperTwins

A rejuvenated Brandon Robinson (Indian FTR750) earned his first premier class victory of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season in Saturday’s Mission Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds in Ohio.

Robinson has established himself as the Mission SuperTwins rider most likely to steal the occasional win away from class dominators Jared Mees (Indian FTR750) and Briar Bauman (Indian FTR750).

However, on this night, Robinson had to overcome the challenge of the series’ newest star in Dallas Daniels (Yamaha MT-07) to get to the chequered flag first. The rookie looked to be the race favorite prior to the Main but gave himself a big task by getting shuffled down from pole to sixth at the start.

So instead, it was Daniels’ team-mate, JD Beach (Yamaha MT-07), who took point early on despite searching for pace all day long. Beach actually gapped the field by nearly a second in the early going before the likes of Robinson, Bauman, Mees, and Daniels really got rolling.

Robinson was the first one by and built up a one-a-half-second lead of his own by the time Daniels arrived in second with some six minutes remaining on the clock. The Yamaha pilot steadily ate away at that gap, drawing near enough to crisscross in front of Robinson momentarily with his low-to-high line with less than three minutes remaining.

The Mission Roof Systems rider was up for the challenge, adjusting his line to tighten his grip on the race. Daniels eventually conceded, allowing Robinson to secure the win with a 2.766-second margin of victory.

The breakthrough was Robinson’s second Lima triumph, the first coming back in 2016. Afterward, he said, “We needed this. This year has been an absolute struggle for us… My team hasn’t given up, and they gave me a great motorcycle. All the guys pitch in and make this fun. Man, I needed this big. I can’t wait to go to the next one now.”

Reigning champion and current points leader Mees worked his way past Bauman late to round out the podium, while Beach came home in fifth behind the two works Indian runners. Mees’ championship advantage was reduced slightly as a result; he now leads Daniels 139-127, while Bauman (115) and Beach (112) remain solidly in contention.

Bronson Bauman (Harley-Davidson XG750R) finished in sixth just ahead of Jarod Vanderkooi (Indian FTR750) and Davis Fisher (Indian FTR750).

Cory Texter (Yamaha MT-07) was the top Mission Production Twins Challenge entrant in ninth, while Brandon Price (KTM Duke 890) rounded out the top ten in his first ride aboard the KTM.

Lima Half Mile Mission SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 25 Laps 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +2.766 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +3.903 4 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +5.044 5 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +6.341 6 Bronson Bauman Harley-Davidson XG750R +12.748 7 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +13.127 8 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +13.598 9 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 24 Laps 10 Brandon Price KTM 890 Duke +9.671 11 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R +13.859 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 +23.930 13 Robert Pearson Kawasaki Ninja 650 13 Laps 14 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 10 Laps

SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1. Jared Mees 139 2 Dallas Daniels 127 3 Briar Bauman 115 4 JD Beach 112 5 Brandon Robinson 103 6 Bronson Bauman 90 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 88 8 Davis Fisher 82 9 Jesse Janisch 66 10 Brandon Price 47 11 Robert Pearson 44 12 Shayna Texter-Bauman 43 13 Ben Lowe 32 14 Cory Texter 21 15 Dan Bromley 20 16 James Rispoli 17 17 Nick Armstrong 17 18 Kolby Carlile 15 19 Danny Eslick 13 20 Larry Pegram 8 21 Sammy Halbert 8 22 Ryan Varnes 8 23 Jeremiah Duffy 6 24 Cameron Smith 5

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

In recent weeks, defending Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines champion Cory Texter (Yamaha MT-07) has been quietly keeping his hopes for a third and final class crown alive by clawing his way to gritty seconds, thirds, and fourths on nights he just didn’t have the speed to contend for the win.

Texter was anything but quiet on Saturday night at Allen County Fairgrounds, registering a lopsided victory to narrow the gap to title leader Jesse Janisch (Harley-Davidson XG750R) to just a single point (132-131).

Texter, Janisch, and Ben Lowe (Harley-Davidson XG750R) exploited the multiple nature of the circuit to each take a turn at the lead on the opening lap of the Main Event. But by lap two, Texter had seized control and he would never relent.

Janisch both kept Texter honest and minimized the damage with a steady ride to second at a track he’s never completely gelled with.

The win was Texter’s second of the season and his (and Yamaha’s) first ever at Lima. He said, “I’ve been coming here since I was two years old – maybe younger. Last year, I was all angry on the podium. I knew I could do better here. I rode really hard at the beginning and then just brought it home. This is my last Lima, and this is one I’m going to miss. It’s such an iconic track. It feels amazing to finally win here.”

Billy Ross (Harley-Davidson XG750R) proved his win at Laconia was no fluke by following up that maiden victory with a second-career podium. It didn’t come easily, however, as he only just managed to fend off a charging Cameron Smith (Yamaha MT-07).

Smith, who boasted terrific speed all day, encountered unwelcome bike issues just prior to the start and was forced to move to the back of the grid. Despite that, Smith powered through the pelting roost of the field to finish in fourth, just over a half-second back of the box.

Cole Zabala (Yamaha MT-07) finished another two seconds back, equaling his best finish of the year in fifth.

Lima Half Mile Production Twins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 20 Laps 2 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R +1.463 3 Billy Ross Harley-Davidson XG750R +7.933 4 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +8.544 5 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 +10.783 6 Ryan Wells Kawasaki Ninja 650 +17.550 7 Patrick Buchanan Kawasaki Ninja 650 +19.572 8 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +21.226 9 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +26.793 10 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +19 Laps 11 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +7.095 12 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 +7.570 13 Brandon Newman Kawasaki Ninja 650 +14.335 14 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +14 Laps 15 Ben Lowe Harley-Davidson XG750R +2 Laps

Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jesse Janisch 132 2 Cory Texter 131 3 Nick Armstrong 97 4 Ben Lowe 83 5 Billy Ross 75 6 Ryan Varnes 68 7 Cole Zabala 68 8 Johnny Lewis 63 9 Cody Johncox 50 10 Jeremiah Duffy 46 11 Kolby Carlile 41 12 Kasey Sciscoe 40 13 Cameron Smith 39 14 Dan Bromley 37 15 Patrick Buchanan 35 16 Michael Hill 32 17 James Rispoli 30 18 Michael Rush 26 19 Jordan Harris 25 20 Jeffery Lowery 22

Next Up

The 2022 Progressive AFT season picks right back up next weekend with the Mission New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, on Saturday, July 2.

2022 FIM Speedway GP of Poland

Danish racer Anders Thomsen celebrated an unforgettable night for Gorzow in style as he stormed to his first-ever FIM Speedway Grand Prix win on Saturday.

Thomsen topped the podium in the 3W FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow at Edward Jancarz Stadium, heading a Stal Gorzow one-two-three with PGE Ekstraliga team mates Martin Vaculik and Bartosz Zmarzlik in front of a lively, 14,000-strong crowd in one of the world’s top track-racing stadiums.

Thomsen was elated with a victory that saw him defeat two riders with two Gorzow wins apiece to their name, as well as Polish star Patryk Dudek, who took fourth place.

Anders Thomsen

“I know that around here they are pretty fast! It’s not so often you see someone beat Bartek on his home track. I have some equipment that is working pretty well at the moment. It’s an amazing feeling to win the Grand Prix at my home club in Gorzow. I am overwhelmed. It was amazing to be on the podium with Bartek and Martin. I know them pretty well. We race together here and we are really good friends. To be in the final together is amazing. I know Bartek flies around here and winning against him is also good for me. I am really happy.”

Thomsen is now seventh in the Speedway GP standings on 49 points – just four short of Vaculik, who is third on 53.

The Vojens rider is now hopeful he can find a consistent run of form after reaching one semi-final in the previous three rounds following his fourth place at the opening event in Croatia.

Thomsen marked the biggest victory of his career so far with a celebration that will live long in Gorzow legend as he pulled off his kevlars to take a victory lap in his underwear.

Thomsen admits it isn’t the first time he has celebrated in that style. “Actually the first time I won a Danish Final, I did the same! It was a team final in Munkebo. Me and my friends said we should take off the clothes and do one lap for live TV. So we did that and we appeared on the biggest sports programme in Denmark! I won the big prize for the best celebration on TV!”

Second-placed Vaculik was elated to join two team mates and close friends on the Gorzow rostrum as he celebrated his second podium in three rounds.

Third-placed Zmarzlik extended his Speedway GP World Championship lead to 18 points with his eighth SGP final appearance at the Edward Jancarz Stadium.

Jason Doyle was the top scoring Aussie with nine points giving him eighth for the round while countrymen Jack Holder and Max Fricke scored six and one point respectively.

The Speedway GP series resumes with the blockbuster FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 as the Principality Stadium hosts its 20th SGP event, with the FIM SGP2 of Great Britain for the sport’s under-21 stars taking place on Sunday, August 14.

But first, the focus switches to the FIM Speedway of Nations as 15 countries battle it out to become world team champions over four nights of epic racing in Danish seaside city Esbjerg from July 27-30.

2022 FIM Speedway GP of Poland

Round Five – Gorzow Scores

Anders Thomsen 20 Martin Vaculik 18 Bartosz Zmarzlik 16 Patryk Dudek 14 Dan Bewley 12 Robert Lambert 11 Leon Madsen 10 Jason Doyle 9 Mikkel Michelsen 8 Tai Woffinden 7 Jack Holder 6 Fredrik Lindgren 5 Pawel Przedpelski 4 Szymon Wozniak 3 Maciej Janowski 2 Max Fricke 1

2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix Championship Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 78 Leon Madsen 60 Martin Vaculik 53 Maciej Janowski 53 Fredrik Lindgren 51 Tai Woffinden 50 Anders Thomsen 49 Patryk Dudek 49 Robert Lambert 47 Jason Doyle 44 Dan Bewley 44 Mikkel Michelsen 42 Max Fricke 33 Jack Holder 32 Pawel Przedpelski 19 Matej Zagar 11 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Maksym Drabik 4 Szymon Wozniak 3 Jan Kvech 1

2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Five – Maitland, NSW

Images by RbMotoLens

A passionate crowd welcomed ProMX back to the Maitland track in the Lower Hunter Valley region of NSW. A fast and technical track presented riders with contrasting terrain that encouraged close racing and intense battles throughout the day.

Thor MX1

KTM veteran Brett Metcalfe rocketed out of the gate to claim the holeshot in the opening THOR MX1 Moto. A furious first lap would ensue, with all the major title contenders trading plastic and placings early in the opening turns. At the conclusion of the opening lap it was BBR 102 Motorsports rider Matt Moss who would continue his momentum from claiming the fastest qualifying time, taking the lead from Metcalfe.

Moss’ lead would be short lived, as KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs was next to mount an attack and claim the lead on the following lap. Moss was then shuffled back further by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti and Brett Metcalfe then also followed through.

A freight train of Gibbs, Tanti and Metcalfe proceeded to tick off laps in close proximity until the middle part of the Moto, when Red Plate holder Tanti pull the trigger first, passing Gibbs for the lead.

As Tanti began to sprint away and establish a strong track position, Matt Moss regrouped and first passed Metcalfe for 3rd and then Gibbs for 2nd. Gibbs fell late in the moto coming out of the split section, relegating him from the podium positions.

At the chequered flag, it was Tanti in 1st, Moss 2nd, Metcalfe 3rd, Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Australia in 4th and Kirk Gibbs in 5th.

HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris had a point to prove in Moto 2 after a mechanical issue saw him fade back to 7th in Moto 1.

After taking the holeshot at the gate drop of Moto 2, Brett Metcalfe was first to pass Ferris for the lead on the opening lap. Aaron Tanti was next to mount an attack 1 lap later, passing both Ferris and Metcalfe to move into 1st position with Matt Moss close in tow.

From here, the trio of Tanti, Moss and Ferris would never be separated by more than a few bike lengths around the Maitland race track.

With the afternoon sun low in the sky and a hard packed track, passing and time making positions were limited and the trio played a game of cat and mouse that stretched all the way to the chequered flag, where it was Tanti making it 1-1 Moto scores to take the overall, further stretching his points lead.

Matt Moss retained 2nd in the Moto and overall in a season best day for the past champion. A frustrated Ferris settled for 3rd in the final Moto, with Todd Waters riding to yet another consistent day with 4th position in Moto 2 good enough for 3rd overall for the day.

Todd Waters – P3

“Even though it was another podium, I’m a little disappointed with the overall result as I had the fastest lap-time in both races, but little crashes cost me what could’ve been a better result. To be honest, I’m struggling with the balance of racing both the Australian Off-Road Championship and ProMX, so now when I race motocross I kind of feel like I’m trail-riding… I still feel good and I’m still in race-winning form, but I didn’t execute the result. I’m yet to win a race this year and I’m starting to run out of patience to make that happen! It’s time to start doing it.”

Hayden Mellross – P6

“I felt we had a good day. The overall results are staying very similar, but we’re improving every week and when you break the races down, everything’s getting better. In the first race we were only 10 or 11 seconds off first place and had a photo finish for fifth. We’re battling and need to keep working, because the top guys are hauling the mail out there. I want to podium and to win, both for myself and my team, and that will only happen if we keep putting our head down.”

Kirk Gibbs – P11

“Today went from very high to very low. I came into this round with really good prep and feeling like I had the bike working perfectly. We started well by qualifying fastest and I felt saucy in the first race – I got into the lead, but a lap later it all turned on its head. I overcooked a jump and landed into the face of another, so it blew my throttle hand off the handlebar and damaged my thumb. I’m not sure of the extent of it, but from there I was four-finger death-gripping it and made another error late in the race. That one incident turned what could’ve been a great day into a really bad day… I’ll go home and see where I’m at, then hopefully move forward there.”

Jayden Rykers – P14

“It was a tough day to travel so far and end up with those results,” Rykers said. “The first moto wasn’t bad – I was able to stay with the front guys for the early stages, but need to work on maintaining that for the whole duration. In the second moto, something happened and I wasn’t able to continue. We don’t know what it is just yet, but we’ll come back stronger at Coffs Harbour.”

Thor MX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Matt MOSS KTM 22 22 44 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 18 18 36 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 20 16 36 5 Dean FERRIS Honda 14 20 34 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 16 15 31 7 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 12 14 26 8 Dylan WOOD KTM 11 13 24 9 Joel EVANS Honda 8 11 19 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 9 10 19 11 Kirk GIBBS KTM 15 15 12 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 6 8 14 13 Cory WATTS Honda 1 12 13 14 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 13 13 15 Siegah WARD Honda 3 9 12 16 Zachary WATSON Honda 10 10 17 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 4 4 8 18 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 7 7 19 Brock NINNESS KTM 2 5 7 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 7 21 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 6 6 22 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 5 23 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 3 3 24 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 2 25 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 214 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 188 3 Brett METCALFE KTM 186 4 Dean FERRIS Honda 175 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 145 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 138 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 118 8 Joel EVANS Honda 114 9 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 101 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 97 11 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 12 Matt MOSS KTM 81 13 Dylan WOOD KTM 77 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 54 15 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 16 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 17 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 29 18 Cory WATTS Honda 27 19 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 26 20 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 21 Siegah WARD Honda 25 22 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 23 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 23 24 Caleb WARD Honda 22 25 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 26 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 20 27 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 19 28 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 29 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 30 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 31 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 32 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 33 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 34 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 35 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 36 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 37 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 38 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 2 39 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 40 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2

Pirelli MX2

In the opening Pirelli MX2 Moto, it was Husqvarna Australia’s Dylan Wills who took the holeshot, with HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama following close behind in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Wills set the pace early in the Moto, keeping Red Plate holder Todd a few bike lengths behind throughout the opening 10 minutes. At the same time, the Serco Yamaha duo of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson were battling for 5th position, with Dobson lighting up and moving through the field, first passing Yokoyama for 3rd and then capitalising on Dylan Wills misfortune, who then fell while fending off the attacks from Wilson Todd for the lead at the half way point of the Moto.

Todd was too strong and maintained solid track position and a modest lead over Dobson in 2nd to take the win. Haruki Yokoyama claiming 3rd after Dylan Wills and GAS GAS Australia’s Noah Ferguson came together before the final lap. Malkiewicz and Noah Ferguson rounded out the top 5 in Moto 1.

In what is becoming all to familiar, Todd executed another perfect holeshot to maintain lead track position through the opening turns in the second moto.

Behind Todd, a turn two pile up held up many of the heavy hitters in the class such as Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd, GAS GAS Australia’s Blake Fox and Yokoyama. This cleared room for Husqvarna mounted Kaleb Barham and Yamaha mounted Jayce Cosford to battle for podium positions through the half way point.

As Dylan Wills exited from podium contention with a mechanical issue, Jesse Dobson mounted an incredible charge through to 2nd with Empire Kawasaki’s Jai Constantinou riding to a season best 3rd position.

As Todd took the chequered flag in dominating fashion, Noah Ferguson retained 5th position to climb on to the overall podium in 3rd. Dobson 2nd overall and Wilson Todd in 1st.

Haruki Yokoyama – P5

“It’s a pretty big step for me to finish third and there are lots of positives to take from this weekend,” Yokoyama reflected. “Despite getting held up in the crash at the start of the second moto and having to come from the back of the pack, I felt I rode well – better than I did in the first race – and my lap-times were good. It was a good day for me to finish in the top five overall.”

Jai Constantinou – P6

“I’m really happy with my riding today, especially in that second race,” he commented. “I initially rode a bit tight as I hadn’t been up there all year, but I felt like I reset after a small crash and I rode like I know how to. It was good to put in a good result in that moto after a bit of an up-and-down day.”

Blake Fox – P11

“Considering everything, it was a reasonably positive weekend. I’ve got a niggling ankle injury from a practice crash 10 days ago and we had some bad luck early in both motos, which was a bit frustrating. I was happy with my starts today as they’ve previously been a bit of a weakness, so we have to capitalise on those in the coming rounds. As far as the injury goes, there’s a bit of ligament damage, but we’ll keep up the rehab and should be fine for the next round at Coffs Harbour.”

Dylan Wills – P18

“It was definitely a tough round, but at the end of the day you need to roll with the punches. It’s tough to cop on the chin, but I showed a lot of promise today and it was positive to lead for a share of that opening moto. The silly mistakes I made in moto one were on me, but moto two I felt really good, but ran into a technical issue that we haven’t quite diagnosed yet. We’ll find out what went wrong, keep working, then come back at Coffs to try and get it done.”

Pirelli MX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 25 25 50 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 22 22 44 3 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 16 16 32 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 18 13 31 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 20 11 31 6 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 9 20 29 7 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 14 15 29 8 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 15 12 27 9 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 4 18 22 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 8 14 22 11 Blake FOX GasGas 13 9 22 12 Ben NOVAK Honda 12 7 19 13 John BOVA KTM 6 10 16 14 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 7 5 12 15 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 3 8 11 16 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 5 6 11 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 11 11 18 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 10 10 19 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 2 4 6 20 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 1 3 4 21 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 2 22 James BESTON Yamaha 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 243 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 160 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 149 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 148 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 133 6 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 7 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 128 8 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 9 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 10 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 103 12 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 82 13 Blake FOX GasGas 80 14 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 75 15 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 71 16 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 62 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 58 18 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 19 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 37 20 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 23 21 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 22 22 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 21 23 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 24 Ben NOVAK Honda 19 25 John BOVA KTM 16 26 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 13 27 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 28 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 29 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 30 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 31 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 32 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 2 33 James BESTON Yamaha 1 34 Jai WALKER KTM 1 35 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

MX3 Red Plate holder Cambell Williams on the HRC Honda Racing Australia machine took the holeshot in the opening moto, however it was short lived as hometown favourite Connor Towill on the KTM Newcastle machine rocketed past Williams on lap 1 and never looked back. From there, Towill stretched out to an 8 second lead by the halfway point and managed the race from the front.

As the battle for 2nd heated up, Williams was shuffled down to 6th as lingering injuries held him back. KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear began his charge to the front from 9th position early as the Husqvarna Australia duo of Jack Mather and Brock Flynn battle for the podium spots along with Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean.

Towill was too strong, taking a dominant Moto win. Ty Kean established a strong 2nd place and Kayden Minear made multiple passes in the closing laps to secure 3rd position at the chequered flag.

Moto 2 would see a repeat start from Williams who again launched out of the gate to the holeshot, but ultimately his race would end one turn later with what appeared to be a mechanical issue.

From there Towill took the lead as Minear manhandled his KTM Australia machine after losing both feet from the foot-pegs in the first jump section, yet somehow was able to remount without crashing.

Towill led until just before the halfway mark, where a fall in the back split section handed the lead to Jack Mather. Yamaha Junior Racing’s Seth Burchell was in 2nd and Ty Kean in 3rd.

As the Moto progressed, Kean manoeuvred his way through to 1st position and never look back, going on to take the Moto win ahead of Burchell in 2nd and Mather in 3rd. The KTM duo of Towill and Minear battled furiously over 4th position to the chequered flag, with Towill just edging Minear at the finish.

Maxxis MX3 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Thynan KEAN Honda 22 25 47 2 Connor TOWILL KTM 25 18 43 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 18 20 38 4 Kayden MINEAR KTM 20 16 36 5 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 12 22 34 6 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 16 12 28 7 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 11 14 25 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 14 11 25 9 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 6 15 21 10 Kobe DREW Yamaha 13 7 20 11 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 8 10 18 12 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 3 13 16 13 Byron DENNIS GasGas 15 15 14 Hunter COLLINS KTM 5 9 14 15 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 7 6 13 16 Jet ALSOP KTM 9 3 12 17 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 2 8 10 18 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 10 10 19 Finley MANSON KTM 4 5 9 20 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 4 4 21 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 2 22 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 1 23 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 196 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 173 3 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 171 4 Thynan KEAN Honda 155 5 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 142 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas 140 7 Jet ALSOP KTM 128 8 Connor TOWILL KTM 122 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 117 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 93 11 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 76 13 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 67 14 Kobe DREW Yamaha 61 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 60 16 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 53 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 49 18 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 43 19 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 43 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 40 21 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 22 Hunter COLLINS KTM 31 23 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 24 24 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 25 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 26 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 27 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 15 28 Finley MANSON KTM 9 29 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 30 Rian KING KTM 5 31 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 32 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 33 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 34 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 35 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 36 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 37 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 38 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 39 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1 40 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup

The next generation of Australian Motocross talent put on a phenomenal display of skill and speed to wow the Maitland crowd in the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup contests.

Young Heath Davy was in a league of his own all day, claiming both Moto wins in dominant fashion.

Deegan Fort and Darcy Huston also established themselves as the riders to beat for the podium spots throughout the two bouts.

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Round Points

Pos Name Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Deegan FORT Yamaha 20 22 42 3 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha 22 20 42 4 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha 16 16 32 5 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha 10 18 28 6 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha 13 15 28 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha 14 14 28 8 Luis CANNON Yamaha 18 10 28 9 Levi ELLIS Yamaha 12 11 23 10 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha 15 7 22 11 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha 6 12 18 12 Billy HOYE Yamaha 11 6 17 13 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha 7 8 15 14 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha 13 13 15 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha 4 9 13 16 Mace KEHLET Yamaha 8 5 13 17 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha 9 2 11 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha 3 3 6 19 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha 1 4 5 20 Beau DAVY Yamaha 5 5 21 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha 2 2 22 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha 1 1

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha 50 2 Deegan FORT Yamaha 42 3 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha 42 4 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha 32 5 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha 28 6 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha 28 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha 28 8 Luis CANNON Yamaha 28 9 Levi ELLIS Yamaha 23 10 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha 22 11 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha 18 12 Billy HOYE Yamaha 17 13 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha 15 14 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha 13 15 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha 13 16 Mace KEHLET Yamaha 13 17 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha 11 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha 6 19 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha 5 20 Beau DAVY Yamaha 5 21 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha 2 22 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha 1

2022 EnduroGP of Italy – Round Three Report

Day 1

Garcia began the day in a determined mood to remain at the head of the classification. However, Ruprecht had other ideas and came out swinging for the opening Super Test to draw level with the Spaniard.

Josep responded on the following JUST1 Enduro Test to open up a gap, but Ruprecht topped the POLISPORT Extreme Test to edge his TM Racing into the lead.

Throughout lap two of three, the duo exchanged test wins until Garcia finally got his nose back in front after the second ACERBIS Cross Test. With less than two seconds between them it was all very much to play for on lap three.

Stunning rides on the final JUST1 Enduro Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test saw Garcia extend his advantage out to a comfortable 17 seconds. And with no mistakes on the final ACERBIS Cross Test, Garcia ended his day as the clear EnduroGP winner over Ruprecht.

Hoping to get in the mix of the battle for victory at his home race, Verona wasn’t able to match the pace of the top two. Starting out this morning in sixth, he moved up to third midway through lap one and then controlled that position for the remainder of the day.

Behind the top three, the fight for the remainder of the top five was ever-changing. Honda Racing Redmoto World Enduro’s Nathan Watson faced a motivated Daniel Milner (Fantic) with little to separate them all day. Producing a top-three ride on the final JUST1 Enduro Test, ensured Watson did enough at just the right time to keep Milner at bay and claim fourth.

Enduro1

For the fifth time this season, Andrea Verona powered his GASGAS to the Enduro1 class win. Switching to Enduro1 for round three paid off for Australian Daniel Milner as he produced his best form of the year to date with a runner-up result. Italy’s Thomas Oldrati (Honda) completed the top three.

Enduro2

With Garcia and Ruprecht fighting for top honours in EnduroGP, the duo also placed first and second in Enduro2. Watson secured a well-earned final step of the podium with third. France’s Hugo Blanjoue (KTM) put in a terrific ride to take fourth ahead of Beta’s Steve Holcombe.

Enduro3

It was all change in Enduro3 with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson claiming a debut win. The Swede rode impressively to win by over 30 seconds from TM Racing’s Matteo Pavoni.

Winning the final two ACERBIS Cross Tests outright, Pavoni – the 2021 Enduro Junior champion – will be eager to take the fight to Persson on day two. A great ride by France’s Leo Le Quere (Sherco) saw him finish in third.

Enduro Junior

France’s Zach Pichon (Sherco) continues to rule the roost in Enduro Junior. Pichon was near untouchable throughout day one as he raced his way to a commanding one-minute and seven-second winning margin over Roni Kytonen (Honda).

However, while Pichon held a comfortable lead, the battle for the remainder of the podium was tight between Kytonen, Jed Etchells (Fantic) and Luc Fargier (Beta). Winning the penultimate test, Fargier was gunning a debut podium result. However, a mistake on the final ACERBIS Cross Test saw his chance disappear and with Etchells setting the fastest time, he snatched third overall by less than two tenths of a second over Fargier.

In Enduro Youth, Fantic’s Harry Edmondson continued his winning form from the AKRAPOVIC Super Test to win on day one. With seven special test wins to his credit, Edmondson secured a 15-second margin of victory over teammate Kevin Cristino. Samuli Puhakainen (TM Racing) completed the top three.

Day 1 Results – EnduroGP of Italy

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Josep Garcia KTM 1:10:24.16 2 Wil Ruprecht TM Racing 1:10:42.11 3 Andrea Verona GASGAS 1:11:55.98 4 Nathan Watson Honda 1:12:17.84 5 Daniel Milner Fantic 1:12:29.22 6 Thomas Oldrati Honda 1:12:44.54 7 Hugo Blanjoue KTM 1:12:52.92 8 Mikael Persson Husqvarna 1:13:05.05 9 Matteo Cavallo TM Racing 1:13:09.34 10 Steve Holcombe Beta 1:13:11.79

Day 2

TM Racing’s Wil Ruprecht and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia faced off on Day 2 to see who would come out on top on Sunday.

Ruprecht meant business and fired the first shot by winning the opening Super Test. Continuing his run of rapid form on the Just1 Enduro Test, Garcia topped the time sheets on the opening lap to take over the lead. However, it was short lived as Ruprecht won the following POLISPORT Extreme Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to lead at the end of lap one.

Knowing Garcia would strike back on the second JUST1 Enduro Test, Ruprecht had to deliver. And deliver he did. Setting the fastest time as Garcia faltered, the Australian building himself a 13-second lead. That advantage remained stable for the next three tests, but the final Enduro Test was still to come.

Pushing hard to claw Ruprecht back in, Garcia ultimately crashed hard. Despite regrouping, he was visibly shaken as he limped home for an eventual 16th overall. Finding himself with some unexpected breathing room, Ruprecht went on to win the day and with it extend his advantage at the top of the FIM EnduroGP championship standings.

With Garcia slipping down the leaderboard, Andrea Verona capitalised and took his GASGAS to the runner-up result. Though not the winning result he hoped for on home soil, the Italian was more than pleased to better his performance from the previous day. Britain’s Nathan Watson ended his day just 12 seconds behind Verona to claim his first EnduroGP podium of the season.

Setting the fastest time on the penultimate POLISPORT Extreme Test, Thomas Oldrati (Honda) capped off his home race with a strong fourth. Having switched to the Enduro1 category for the GP of Italy, Fantic’s Daniel Milner clearly gelled well with his new bike, securing his second top-five result of the weekend with fifth and moving into ninth in the E2 standings.

Wil Ruprecht – P1

“After a good fight yesterday with Josep I’m happy to have put in a good ride today to take the win. Of course, it’s not nice to have a competitor take a heavy hit, so I hope he’s all ok and good to go again. I’m happy with my riding, I had a few mistakes but we’re racing right on the limit to win. We’re back to Portugal next week, so I’m excited for that.”

Andrea Verona – P2

“As always, my home GP was amazing, and it was incredible to see each test lined with fans cheering for me. It’s a shame that I couldn’t quite get the win in EnduroGP but I gave it everything I had. I won both days in E1, so I’m happy. On day one I was a little slow to get into it so for day two I really focused on my flow and it paid off. I ended up second, just 16 seconds from the win, so it was a big improvement. It’s now onto Portugal where the goal is to continue with my form from day two here and challenge for another victory in EnduroGP.”

Nathan Watson – P3

“It’s been a good day. I struggled a bit yesterday, but today I got off to a strong start and was making time in the Enduro Test. It was nice to be in the fight like that all day.”

Enduro1

While hopes of a home EnduroGP win for Andrea Verona didn’t materialise, the Italian secured yet another victory in Enduro1. The fight for the runner-up result was extremely close between Oldrati and Milner. Despite pushing for all his worth on the final test, Milner had to settle for third behind the Honda rider, missing second place by just five hundredths of a second.

Enduro2

The Enduro2 class saw Will Ruprecht claim a comfortable win. The Australian had the measure of his rivals, finishing 28 seconds clear of Watson in second. It was all smiles for France’s Hugo Blanjoue with the KTM rider claiming his first major podium result in third. A rider who’s growing stronger and stronger with each round, he’ll be one to watch next time out in Portugal.

Enduro3

The GP of Italy continued to prove itself as a coming of age for Sweden’s Mikael Persson. The Husqvarna Factory Racing rider secured his debut class win yesterday and then backed it up again today with another Enduro3 victory. The double victory now sits him as the new Enduro3 points leader.

After placing third on day one, France’s Leo Le Quere (Sherco) went one better to finish as runner-up on day two. With lots of new faces visiting the podium in Italy, Spain’s Marc Sans Soria (Husqvarna) got his first taste of champagne glory with third on Sunday.

Mikael Persson

“It’s been a long, dusty and tough weekend, but overall it’s been awesome! Taking my first ever Enduro3 win on Saturday I then managed to win again on Sunday, which was amazing. And now I’m leading the championship, so honestly I can’t really ask for more than that. I’m a little in shock! Each day I just kept pushing as hard as I could without going over my limit. My weak spot was the enduro test and I improved some speed there so that was a good positive. We roll on to Portugal next weekend, so the goal is just to keep this momentum going!”

Enduro Junior

While the senior classes saw lots of movers and shakers, Enduro Junior remained consistent with France’s Zachary Pichon (Sherco) riding to victory. Cementing himself as the rider to beat in 2022, Pichon has now secured six consecutive wins this season. Motivated by just missing out on a debut podium on Saturday, Beta’s Luc Fragier was on flying form and improved his position, jumping from fourth to second. Sweden’s Max Ahlin (Beta) held off Roni Kytonen (Honda) by one second to take third.

Another new winner emerged in Enduro Youth with Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) topping the podium. The Frenchman secured his first win by four seconds over day one winner Harry Edmondson (Fantic). Kevin Cristino (Fantic) completed the top three.

Billy Bolt joins EnduroGP in Italy

Dusted off from his fourth place finish in last weekend’s Erzbergrodeo, Billy Bolt made a last minute decision to jump into EnduroGP competition. Arriving with no expectations and having had little time to walk any of the event’s special tests, Billy simply set about enjoying the change of scene.

Fastest Enduro3 rider on the Friday Super Test saw him get off to a great start. Going on to set some competitive times, while also topping the penultimate extreme test, Billy ended his day 10th in Enduro3.

Starting day two with more familiarity of the special tests, Billy looked to improve on Sunday. Claiming multiple top four test times, along with topping another extreme test, Billy took his TE 300 to an improved ninth in Enduro3.

Billy Bolt

“Honestly, I really enjoyed coming here even though I didn’t have the best preparation. I struggled a lot on Saturday as I arrived late from Erzberg and didn’t walk any tests. In a strange way I appreciate coming to race EnduroGP and getting beat. These guys are so fast at what they do and being put down a peg or two is humbling. All weekend I was riding against myself and just trying to better myself. And I think I did that with each special test.”

The WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues with round four next weekend at the GP of Portugal in Coimbra-Souselas on July 1-3.

Day 2 Results – EnduroGP of Italy

Pos Rider Man. Time 1 Wil Ruprecht TM Racing 56:50.65 2 Andrea Verona GASGAS 57:06.87 3 Nathan Watson Honda 57:19.15 4 Thomas Oldrati Honda 58:00.75 5 Daniel Milner Fantic 58:00.80 6 Hugo Blanjoue KTM 58:12.00 7 Mikael Persson Husqvarna 58:14.19 8 Loic Larrieu Fantic 58:21.77 9 Leo Le Quere Sherco 58:24.15 10 Marc Sans Soria Husqvarna 58:26.83

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 105 2 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 99 3 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 87 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 68 5 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 67 6 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 38 7 MILNER Daniel AUS Fantic 37 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 31 9 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 30 11 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 26 12 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 25 13 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 25 14 SALVINI Alex ITA Husqvarna 25 15 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 21 16 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 20 17 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM 16 18 LARRIEU Loic FRA Fantic 10 19 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 7 20 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Husqvarna 7 21 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 7 22 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 3 23 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 1 24 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 1

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA Gas Gas 120 2 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 102 3 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM 78 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 71 5 LARRIEU Loic FRA Fantic 62 6 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 59 7 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 58 8 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 49 9 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 44 10 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 32 11 GARDIOL Jordi ITA TM RACING 25 12 TOMAS FONT Pau ESP Rieju 25 13 HUBNER Edward GER KTM 18 14 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Honda 16 15 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 8 16 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 5

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM 111 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 100 3 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 86 4 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 64 5 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 55 6 SALVINI Alex ITA Husqvarna 45 7 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 41 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 39 9 MILNER Daniel AUS Fantic 39 10 HRONES Jakub CZE Husqvarna 34 11 REDONDI Giacomo ITA Gas Gas 19 12 PINI Pietro ITA Beta 15 13 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Honda 12

E3 Standings