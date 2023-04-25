Chris Holder injured in Speedway Ekstraliga crash

Chris Holder has had a big off at Speedway Ekstraliga, impacting the track wall at speed, with initial tests ruling out broken bones.

However further tests, including an MRI at Leszczyns Ventriculus have revealed a C5 cervical fracture, with recovery looking to span eight to 10 weeks.

Force Accessories to sponsor Wildwood 2023

Wildwood welcomes the return of Force Accessories as the naming sponsor for the 13th year of Australia’s toughest Extreme Enduro. With quality motorcycle protection parts the bond between the Force Accessories name and Wildwood remains as strong as the proven products.

Each year riders make the trip to the small Victorian area that is Wildwood, a metropolitan yet very rural property that never disappoints both riders and spectators.

The 2023 Wildwood Rock will run November 12 at 227 Feehands Road, Wildwood Victoria.

Wade “The Bull” Ibrahim will carry the #1 plate into the 13th year after proving he was Wildwood’s toughest rider in 2022, having full control of the event on his KTM300 with lap times of 1 hour in the Gold class per lap.

For more information see the official website: https://www.wildwoodrockextreme.com/

RJ Hampshire extends contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and RJ Hampshire will continue together for the next two seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the 2024 and 2025 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

Hampshire has signed to remain onboard the Husqvarna FC 250 for the duration of this latest contract extension. The 27-year-old first joined Rockstar Energy Husqvarna in 2020, impressing to date within the program to score three Pro Motocross 250MX overall wins, a 250SX Main Event victory, and multiple podium finishes across both championships.

RJ Hampshire

“I couldn’t be happier to be signed with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for another two years, it’s truly a blessing to have a team that believes in me as much as I believe in myself. We’ve continued to make progress year after year and we all strive to be the best we can be. I look forward to getting the Husqvarna FC 250 back on the top step for years to come.”

WSX announces extended broadcast partners for 2023

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has announced the expansion of its global broadcast partnerships for the 2023 season, which will see supercross racing aired to more than 180 countries and 500 million households worldwide.

Alongside previously announced coverage for the US, WSX has secured major partners in Eurosport and DAZN as well as key broadcast partners in its host regions.

Television rights have also been finalised in other regions with extensive supercross viewer engagement and participation, including Japan, Brazil, sub-Sahara Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The first round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off in Birmingham on Saturday 1 July 2023.

Daniel Sanders second for Sonora Rally Stage 1 – Price P15

Getting into his rhythm early on during the Sonora Rally’s opening 170-kilometre special stage, despite catching the dust of a few riders ahead of him, Daniel Sanders enjoyed a relatively straightforward day. Just six seconds down on eventual winner Tosha Schareina, which when combined with his 10th place Prologue result, saw Sanders sit second overall heading into day two’s 286-kilometer special.

Daniel Sanders – P2

“It was a good day for me. I started back in 13th and was a little unsure about the dust as it looked really dry on the fast tracks. But I got into a nice rhythm in the tighter, flowing corners, so some of what we rode felt a little like enduro. I caught up to Kevin (Benavides) and managed to get past him and away from his dust. There was one tricky note early on, so it was only really dust that was a bit of an issue from time-to-time. It was nice to get out into a desert that I’ve not raced in before and start learning what it’s like. Also, it’s been a while since I’ve sat behind a road book in anger, so all-in-all it was good to get back to racing and through the first day here in Mexico.”

Pablo Quintanilla took third place with a 41 seconds gap.

Pablo Quintanilla – P3

“This was certainly a good day for me. It was not an easy day, the first part of the stage had a lot of navigation in the vegetation and sometimes it was hard to see the piste. I tried to find a good rhythm and honestly I felt good. It is not easy to go fast because a mistake can happen anytime. To ride in a good pace was really the key. I am thrilled to be in a new landscape and to have a lot of spectators along the way also makes it special.”

Returning to competition at the Sonora Rally following the injury that cruelly forced him to withdraw from the Dakar Rally on the penultimate stage, Matthias Walkner put in an impressive ride to fourth place on stage one. The experienced Austrian immediately felt comfortable on the rocky tracks and was able to push hard for the entire stage. Walkner also lies in a provisional fourth overall and will be looking to make the most of his start position on Tuesday’s long stage two.

Matthias Walkner – P4

“It felt so cool to be back racing again. I wasn’t off the bike for too long before coming here to Mexico, so I think I was able to find my rhythm quite quickly, and everything felt good on the bike. It was quite a short stage today, but it was super-fast and a load of fun to ride. The terrain was a mixture of sand, hard-pack, and some rocky tracks. It was tricky, but I’m super happy with how I rode.”

Not wanting to take any risks on his return to competition, and wanting to get a good feel for the Mexican desert, Sam Sunderland overcame a small navigational error early in the special stage to secure the fifth-fastest time, just two minutes down on winner Schareina.

Sam Sunderland – P5

“It’s great to be back racing! Obviously, it’s been a long time – four or five months – since my last race in Dakar, which was a pretty rough start to the year. But I’m feeling better and better and just building day by day. I’m feeling good on the bike, and with my navigation, and although I made a small error at kilometer 40, where things weren’t clear for me, all-in-all it was a pretty calm day, I can say. The desert here is pretty tricky as it’s quite fast and broken, without many references. Apart from clipping a cactus I’m happy and looking forward to the longer stage tomorrow.”

Setting off as the fifth rider into today’s 170-kilometer timed special, Howes fell foul of the same tricky-to-navigate road book note that resulted in many of the leading pack losing time. Despite having to ride off-piste through the undergrowth, Skyler soon got himself back on track and maintained a solid pace to the finish. In completing the stage in sixth, the American will enjoy a strong start position for Tuesday’s stage two.

Skyler Howes – P6

“Today was really fast. The navigation was quite tricky too, the front guys did a good job but at around kilometre 50, we made a navigation mistake that cost us all some time. It was just a big flat area with a lot of tracks to choose from and we just got on the wrong track, and so that keeps pushing you off course a little until you can correct it. I tried to compensate by riding through the bushes, but there was a lot of cactuses and greenery that slowed me up and so I got lost for a couple of minutes there. I rode pretty good, I’ve just got to stay a little more precise to make sure I don’t make any more mistakes. Today had a lot of dust and it was really slippery, so I’m looking forward to heading north and getting a bit more sand. All in all, not a bad start to my rally.”

Adrien Van Beveren – P7

”This was already a tricky day with chotts, not so many kilometres, a lot of fesh fesh and a lot of dust. I was surprised at the beginning but you have to adapt to this kind of road-book, where a lot of dangers are not signed. I was trying to push and I got surprised two or three times and I lost some confidence. I got lost at a certain point but then got back on track. I did not want to win the stage , so I am where I want to attack tomorrow.”

Also losing a couple of minutes early on, Benavides was able to regroup quickly and set off for the finish line without giving away too much time. The Argentinian felt right at home on the rocky tracks, despite the dust raised by those riders ahead of him. Bringing his FR 450 Rally home as eighth fastest, when combined with his excellent performance on Sunday’s short qualifying prologue, Luciano lies in provisional fifth overall.

Luciano Benavides – P8

“It was a really good stage for me. My feeling on the bike was good and so I was able to keep up a strong pace for the whole stage. It was slippery and dusty in places, and I think I made a similar mistake to everyone else early on, but after that, I found my rhythm. My pace was good, and I’ve got a strong start position for day two. I’m looking forward to it.”

Ricky Brabec – P9

”It feels great to be back in Sonora for a new adventure. I had a good start, a little bit ruff but the terrain is fun and I felt good all day. I had a little mistake earlier today resulting in a crash and then I had another mistake after that, I think I was trying to gather my thoughts after my crash. Lost some time with a navigation mistake but overall we are healthy and strong to continue fighting.”

Just two months after breaking his femur in the shakedown to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Kevin Benavides returned to action with a solid ride to 11th place on stage one in Mexico. With his focus purely on securing a good, safe finish to the event, Kevin was happy with how he rode during the opening day.

Kevin Benavides – P11

“Today was the first real day of the race, because the prologue was so short. I took it a little easy at first because I didn’t know how I would feel, but thankfully I had no pain or anything like that, so I was able to ride at a good speed. I made one mistake with the navigation, which cost me some minutes, but overall I’m really happy to have completed the stage as that’s the first one ticked off since my crash. The desert here is really nice, it’s quite open but with a lot of trees and bushes. Tomorrow, we’re heading north and will see the first of the dunes here in Mexico.”

Fast out of the blocks this morning and charging hard, Toby Price unfortunately made a small error in his navigation, which ended up costing the Australian over eight minutes on the leaders. Nevertheless, using his skill and experience, Toby put the error behind him and pushed on to the finish, ultimately completing the special in 15th place, just less than eight minutes behind the provisional stage winner.

Toby Price – P15

“Rough day for me. Everything felt good at the start and then at about kilometer 40, I made a mistake, missed a cap, and managed to head off in the wrong direction. It ended up costing me seven or eight minutes, so not the best way to start the rally. There’s still four days to go, so I’ll get my head down and see what tomorrow brings.”

José Ignacio Cornejo – P16

“The first stage was completed and I had a difficult position opening the way. I was feeling really good until kilometre 53 where I made a mistake. I went too far to the left and I had to come back. Overall and putting that mistake aside I had a good day, felt good on my Honda CRF 450 Rally. From now on I will do my best to put on some solid stages.”

Tomorrow the difficulties of the Sonora Rally will speak louder, with more kilometers to cover between Hermosillo and Puerto Peñasco: a total of 541 km – 286 of special stage and 255 of liaison. Riders will enjoy quite a variety of terrains, with gravel tracks, sand and the tricky chott.

Provisional Standings Stage 1 Sonora Rally

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time 1 SCHAREINA Tosha SPA Honda 01:33:25 2 SANDERS Daniel AUS Gas Gas 01:33:31 3 QUINTANILLA Pablo CHI Honda 01:34:06 4 WALKNER Matthias AUT KTM 01:34:31 5 SUNDERLAND Sam GBR Gas Gas 01:35:29 6 HOWES Skyler USA Husqvarna 01:35:38 7 VAN BEVEREN Adrien FRA Honda 01:35:53 8 BENAVIDES Luciano ARG Husqvarna 01:35:54 9 BRABEC Ricky USA Honda 01:36:01 … 15 Toby Price AUS KTM 01:41:10 16 CORNEJO José Ignacio CHI Honda 01:42:17

2023 MTAS MX Championship Round 2

High Mckay has taken the MX1 victory at Round 2 of the MTAS MX Championship, sweeping all three races, Angus Pearce a consistent second across the three races for second overall. Baylee Davies completed the podium, while Seton Broomhall and Charles Brett rounded out the top five.

Mckay returned in the MX2 class sweeping all three races, with Pearce again second overall. Alex Williams took out third, Davies fourth and Broomhall fifth.

MX1 EXPERT Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Hugh Mckay 75 25 25 25 2 Angus Pearce 66 22 22 22 3 Baylee Davies 53 15 18 20 4 Seton Broomhall 49 18 15 16 5 Charles Brett 49 14 20 15 6 Callum Penney 46 16 16 14 7 Brock Hutchins 39 12 14 13 8 Jack Byrne 38 20 – 18 9 Sam Bell 33 10 12 11 10 Callum Mcglade 33 11 13 9 11 Jacob Bourne 31 8 11 12 12 Aiden Bloom 29 9 10 10 13 Macwilliam Walker 29 13 9 7 14 Jason Gibson 22 7 7 8 15 Christopher Hall 20 6 8 6 16 Ben Gardner 16 5 6 5

MX2 EXPERT Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 Hugh Mckay 75 25 25 25 2 Angus Pearce 60 18 20 22 3 Alex Williams 58 16 22 20 4 Baylee Davies 49 20 13 16 5 Seton Broomhall 44 14 15 15 6 Jack Byrne 40 22 18 – 7 Sam Bell 40 13 14 13 8 Jacob Bourne 39 11 16 12 9 Brock Hutchins 38 12 12 14 10 Callum Penney 33 15 – 18 11 Aiden Bloom 31 10 10 11 12 Jason Gibson 28 9 9 10 13 Macwilliam Walker 19 8 11 –

Bou and Busto top TrialGP of Portugal

The Portuguese town of Gouveia hosts the second round of the TrialGP World Championship this weekend. The Repsol Honda Trial Team riders put in a great performance on Saturday: Toni Bou earned victory and maintains the lead in the series, Jaime Busto was second for GasGas and Gabriel Marcelli earned third in the race and moves up to third overall.

With conditions drier on Sunday, Busto trailed Bou by five after the first lap before staging a remarkable recovery. Parting with just a single mark on his second lap, Jaime’s performance was good enough for his fourth career win, which also puts him into the joint lead of the championship heading to Japan for round three next month.

Toni Bou and Gabirel Marcelli rounded out the podium for Day 2.

Jaime Busto

“For me it’s been an incredible weekend. Not the easiest because I’m not used to this much water and on Saturday it caught me a bit off-guard – I wasn’t feeling so good, but I managed to fight and got a second place. Today from the beginning I was feeling much better, and I just kept my head clear, did what I had to do, and got the win. I had a lot of pressure, but I felt so good on the bike and it feels great to leave Portugal on the same points as Toni at the top of the championship.”

Toni Bou

“Overall it was a good race. We knew that today would be more difficult, that all the other riders would make fewer mistakes, and that’s how it went. A mistake on the first lap meant that we dropped a few points, but then we were able to come back. On the second lap we were four points ahead and I made a mistake in a river area. We were riding on the limit. The position is good for the championship. The next round is in Japan where it is always a special race for our team. We have achieved great results there and we will be very motivated in a tight series, so we will give 100%.”

Gabriel Marcelli

“I think the day went very well. I made a few too many mistakes, which I would have liked to have avoided, but we rode very well and the team did a great job. We are happy with the result, the points are good for the championship and we must continue in the same vein. We have shown that we have a lot of perseverance and that we are very consistent. This is a very good sign for Japan and this result has given me a boost in confidence, which ensures that we can be on the podium in every race. Now we will have to go to Japan looking for a little more.”

TrialGP of Portugal – Results Day 1

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 26 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 39 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 44 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 59 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo 66 6 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 76 7 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 79 8 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 82 9 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 84

TrialGP of Portugal – Results Day 2

Pos Rider Nat Team Points 1 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 13 2 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 14 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 24 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 30 5 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo 45 6 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 49 7 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 56 8 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 73 9 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 104

TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Team Total 1 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 74 2 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 74 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 58 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 54 5 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Trueba 38 6 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo 37 7 CASALES Jorge SPA Scorpa Factory 35 8 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 34 9 PETRELLA Luca ITA Gas Gas 28 10 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 15 11 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 10

AORC 2023 Rounds 3 & 4 at QMP

Images by Troy Pears

The third and fourth rounds of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) was contested at Queensland Moto Park (QMP) over the weekend.

Round three victors included Korey McMahon in E1, Josh Green in Tefol E2 – with Green also taking the day’s overall fastest time, Stefan Granquist victorious in E3, Jess Gardiner in EW and Will Dennett on top in EJ.

Leigh Bentley won in EM, Rowan Pumpa the EV, Stephen Matheson the EL, Jackson Horley in 2T, the Kilvington’s in Pony Express and Gemma Rankine in EWD. The Enduro format also featured the J4 class, which was won by Riley Crimmins.

Over on the Offroad Advantage test was the Juniors for Sprints. Round 3 victors included Danielle McDonald in JG, Ollie Gear in J3, Harley Hutton in J2, Chase Weston in J1 and Ryder Lambing in JJ. The fastest time for Sprints was clinched by Ollie Gear, with a total time of 47:34.249.

Round 4 featured another one-day Enduro for the Seniors and J4 class, while Juniors navigated a packed day of Sprints.

Leaving Queensland with the Round 4 class win was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Suttos Powersports) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) in E2 – the Sherco rider also claiming the fastest time overall for the day, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ.

The remaining victors in the Senior classes included Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) in EM, Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) in EV, Ian Jenner (KTM) in EL and Jackson Horley (KTM) in 2T. In J4, Riley Crimmins (KTM) stole the show to claim a consecutive win.

At the Offroad Advantage test, Junior victors included Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing) in JG, Ollie Gear (Limestone Coast Newcastle, Yamaha) in J3, Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink) in J2, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) in J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) in JJ.

The EWD class joined the Offroad Advantage Sprints, with Gemma Rankine (KTM) coming out on top. The fastest time of the Juniors was clinched by Gear, with a total time of 39:41.264.

For the full report see:

Dusty and brutal encounter for some at QMP AORC

Korey McMahon – E1 P1/1

“All-in-all it was a solid weekend and I’m really happy to win both rounds in class! I actually had a pretty shocking day on the bike with multiple crashes and errors on Saturday, but I’m still happy to come away with the win. It was good to clean things up on Sunday and get back in contention for the outright with a podium, which is always a good measuring stick. Looking at the big picture, I’m pretty happy with the way the two rounds went, especially the consistency I showed today. I took a lot of learnings away from this weekend, the bike was unreal and I’m excited to have a short break before the Australian Four-Day Enduro next month.”

Cooper Sheidow – E1 P2/2

“It’s been a crazy few days for me and I’m happy to get some good results here and reward the team for their decision to bring me in while Kyron is injured. We don’t get dirt like this much in South Australia so I had to adjust my riding, but I was pretty pumped to finish in second on both days and work well within the team. Thank you to AJ and the team for giving me this chance and to be surrounded by a professional team gave me a lot of confidence over the weekend. Nothing was too much to ask and they had everything sorted so I just needed to focus on my riding.”

Josh Green – E2 P1/2

“Two weekends and two really different conditions to race in, I enjoy the sand a lot more than what we faced this weekend, but I think I adapted well to them. In the past, I would have really struggled this weekend as bulldust and powder ruts aren’t usually my thing but I felt pretty comfortable and was able to get some good results. Vision was tough in certain areas where the wind wasn’t able to blow the dust clear and regardless of where you were in the field, everyone had to deal with it. But it was a good weekend, the team did an awesome job and we were able to come away with the lead in E2 and Outright so there is nothing to complain about.”

Andy Wilksch – E2 P5/4

“Ideally there would be a 12-week recovery to return from this injury, so there’s been a bit of a process getting that sped up in time for the weekend’s racing. I came into the weekend knowing I’d be a bit under-done as far as bike time goes, and I’ll admit yesterday was challenging, lacking confidence in my riding. I quickly adapted and felt I improved a lot in the second half of the day, but it was frustrating to get held up by slower riders in front of me. After today’s opening test the gap between riders was extended from 20 seconds to 25 seconds and that made a big difference – I was able to get in some good, clean runs and some real quality time on the KTM. Moving forward, the Australian Four-Day Enduro is on next month and that’s what my focus turns to now.”

Riley McGillivray – E3 P2/1

“Our bikes were stolen on Thursday night on our way to Queensland, but KTM was awesome and able to source another bike for me. Luckily I had some spare suspension with me, and the weekend was just about trying to ride the best I could on a brand-new bike that wasn’t really set up for me. I stayed consistent on Saturday, and on Sunday I felt a lot more comfortable, especially as the tracks deteriorated after a full day of riding. Despite everything, it was a good weekend and there are lots of positives to come from it, so thank you to everybody who was able to keep me on track for these rounds.”

Stefan Granquist – E3 P1-2

“This was my first-ever win and it felt great to finally get that one! I’ve always finished second or third, so to come away with the victory at such a technical round is really satisfying. On today’s second test I had a scary moment where I high-sided and went into a tree… I lost some time, but the tracks were so gnarly that it was difficult to try and make up the ground, as there was no margin for error. Overall, though, it’s been a really good weekend and I’m happy with how everything panned out.”

Jess Gardiner – EW P1/1

“I had been suffered the lingering affects of a cold the past few weeks but thankfully I was able to shake that off in the days prior and feel pretty good when I got up on Saturday morning. Its well known that I don’t ride sand that well, but back on hard dirt and in dry conditions like this is what I have the most experience in and I was able to put that to good use over the weekend and win both days with a good gap over the next rider. It was good to get the first won of the year on the board and get my championship back on track.”

Emelie Karlsson – EW P5/2

“I was really excited for this round as I like the technical riding, but I had a bad crash yesterday morning before any of the timed tests. A rock threw me into a tree on a fast section and I hurt my knee, the whole right side of my body and I lost my front brake. QMP has a lot of long, steep hills, so riding them without a front brake was really scary! To bounce back today and finish second feels like a massive win and I’m stoked with that. Next up is the Australian Four-Day Enduro in WA and I’m really looking forward to it.”

2023 AMA Supercross Round 14 – New Jersey

Max Anstie took a clear win at Round 14 of the AMA Supercross in New Jersey with the Lawrence brothers regulated to second and third, separated by less than a second. Hunter and Jett hold clear leads in the East and West Championship standings respectively however, remaining in strong positions.

Max Vohland and Enzo Lopes rounded out the top five, followed by Haiden Deegan, Carson Mumford, Cullin Park, Jo Shimoda and Chris Blose.

For the full race report see:

Blow by blow recap from lightning delayed AMA SX in NJ

Max Anstie – P1

“I’ve had a lot of faith in Fire Power Honda since I first signed with the team. It is so good to share this experience with them and be a part of their history. I knew what I had to do in order to execute in those conditions and we did that. It is just amazing! We will get back to work this week to see if we can do something similar in Nashville!”

Jett Lawrence – P2

“The ending of the race changed pretty quickly. I tried to cut down on Max [Anstie] but ended up spinning. I figured that was gone but at least I had second locked up. In the last turn I just saw this giant wave come towards me; I had no chance to react. Luckily, I kept the bike running and could get going right away. Tonight was a race where taking a risk for two points could cost you 20 points, so I just wanted to race my race and stay off the ground. We’re happy to make it through to the checkered flag.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“My mechanic had put on the board ‘P5, calm,’ so I knew to just take it easy where I was. The worst thing to do in a mud race is to fall—your gloves get all muddy and slippery and just make riding a nightmare. I saw RJ and Jett start to battle a little, and just capitalized on how it all unfolded somehow. I’m pretty happy to stay off the ground and finish the race.”

Max Vohland – P4

“It was a good day overall for me, third in qualifying and third in my heat race – being the Showdown, the Heat is like a mini Main Event, so to get third there was great. I was thinking we’d get a dry Main Event, and then we had a weather delay where we were waiting for an hour to go out – the track was just getting worse and worse – but yeah, in the position I’m in I had nothing to lose, so I went out there and had fun. I knew I needed a good start, which I got, then was flirting around that podium spot, although the way it turned out I finished in fourth. So I’ll take it, made some good points, feel confident in my riding, and am excited for Colorado.”

Haiden Deegan – P6

“That was a sick race! I made a mistake and ended up sixth, but I’m happy overall. It was my first supercross mud race and first East-West Shootout, and I was able to set the fastest lap. We’re making progress, and I’m looking forward to racing next weekend.”

Jo Shimoda – P9

“The track was pretty tricky with a kind of softer dirt that had ruts and some sharp transitions as it broke down. When the track is like that, it is super important to be precise with your riding and hit your marks each lap, so that was my focus when it came time for racing. In the Heat Race, I had a strong start and led the whole race for my first Heat Race win. Even though I’ve won a Main Event, I had never won a Heat Race before so that was awesome; especially because it’s still only my second race back and against all the riders from 250SX East. For the Main Event the track was super muddy and that made it tough to come through the pack but, I just did my best to salvage.”

Dean Wilson – P10

“It was almost a very good finish! I ran in the top five and then sat in a solid sixth, but a fallen lapper was in the main rut. I went to go around them and slid in the mud. I struggled to pick the bike up, seeing as my hands were in the mud, and went back to fourteenth. I finished tenth. Gutted about the result, as it was almost a good one, but that is racing. Congratulations to my teammate and the whole team on the win!”

Levi Kitchen – P12

“I felt off all day in New Jersey. I was really looking forward to the muddy conditions, but I guess I forgot how to ride in them. In the end, I was riding cautious and ended up 12th. We’ll go back to work and look to finish the season out strong.”

RJ Hampshire – P13

“I started off pretty decent in practice and felt good. I got the holeshot in the heat race and won that. Then the rain came. It was different. We were waiting down there for an hour and a half…almost two hours. Finally, when the gate dropped, I got a decent start and just rode in third for a while. The track was brutal with the puddles. It was getting worse and worse as it went on. I saw an opening there at the end in the last corner and went for it. There was nothing else to it. I thought I would have had a good line. As soon as I cut underneath, I lost the front and I was just along for the ride there. Just hydroplaning across the water and took us both down. It’s a bummer to end it like that where I couldn’t even finish the race. I’m bummed about that, but overall, for how the race went and the whole day was, it was pretty solid. I’ll look forward to Denver and hope that I can get a win in these next two rounds.”

Jordon Smith – P18

“It was a disappointing day overall because it started off well. I was fastest in the first qualifying and then had a couple of crashes in the second one, but I was still second. I had a good heat race, so I was so bummed when they pulled us off the gate. When we came out from the tunnel, the track was underwater. I got splashed with a bunch of water off the start and fell back a little bit. I was kind of making some passes and then went off the track. It was like ice. It was so slick, and it took me some time to get back on the track. It wasn’t the night we wanted by any means, but it is what it is. We’ll go to the next race and come back stronger.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 14 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +10.091 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +10.824 4 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +11.324 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +14.812 6 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +15.832 7 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +17.575 8 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +32.124 9 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +33.449 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +34.778 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +41.356 12 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +58.486 13 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 13 Laps 14 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m04.069 15 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +1m06.258 16 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +1m22.386 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +1m24.759 18 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +1m25.775 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +1m29.450 20 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +1m31.445 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1m38.408 22 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +1m54.482

450s Main

In the 450s it was Justin Barcia proving untouchable, finishing almost 15-seconds clear of second placed Eli Tomac, who was also over 10-seconds clear of Ken Roczen. Another enormous gap was found back to fourth placed Chase Sexton, while Cooper Webb was fifth, a lap off pace.

Rounding out the top ten were Shane McElrath, Kevin Moranz, Benny Bloss, Justin Hill and Dean Wilson.

Justin Barcia – P1

“I don’t remember practice. I don’t remember the heat race. But I remember that main event! I got out there and was battling with the boys, took the lead, rode away, and took the win. It was very special. The team crushed it, mud-prepped quick, and it was an awesome race. I don’t really know what else to say because I’m very happy!”

Eli Tomac – P2

“It was an exciting night of racing, and you really never know what you’re going to get with these mud races. The most important thing is to ride loose, have a good flow, and start the lap clean. That was a big focus of mine – to get off the start clean and keep my vision clear. We were able to do that, so that was huge. Then after that point, it is all about managing your motorcycle, and I was able to do that. Overall it was a good day. I was able to gain some points on the night, and I’m happy with second.”

Ken Roczen – P3

“We had a lot of fun and were going really well all day on a super tough track. It was extremely rutted, notchy, and tight. The main was delayed big time and we ended up racing a bit later with a track completely underwater. We got the bike prepped as well as we could, and it held absolutely solid. I never had to adjust the clutch or anything like that. I’ve been really happy with some of the changes we’ve made to how the bike felt today. We ended up on the podium in third place after a couple of mistakes and little mishaps. Overall, it was a super solid night because it could also have ended up a lot different.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“Mud races are always kind of an unknown, but it’s still a bummer the way this one went down. I was riding well all night and got a good start, so I was excited to see what I could do. Anyone who has crashed in those conditions knows it’s hard to ride well after that because mud is everywhere, but I just did the best I could. All we can do is get back on the horse and come back fighting next week in Nashville.”

Cooper Webb – P5

“What a crazy turn of events with the insane weather tonight, making racing conditions extremely tough. Not the way I’d hoped tonight would go as my goal was to close in on the championship and not lose points. We at least made it out in one piece and given the horrible racing conditions, I guess fifth overall wasn’t too bad. I need to rebound and throw everything at this championship next week in Nashville.”

Shane McElrath – P6

“I had a really good start but just couldn’t get stopped or turned in the first corner. I got blasted with some mud and couldn’t see, so really felt like I went backward over the first couple of jumps. I tried to regroup and get around the track efficiently and cleanly. The mud was really heavy, and honestly, I just stayed in first gear the whole way around the track and was able to double my way through the whole track. I made some really good passes, and some other riders went down and gave up some spots. I ended up sixth, which is a career-best. That’s a good way to end the night after really not knowing if we were going to be able to race.”

Jason Anderson – P12

“The day started off on the right track with the fastest lap of timed qualifying and second in the Heat Race. When the weather came through it was apparent the start was going to be a critical aspect of the race and unfortunately, I spun a little bit when leaving the gate. I was in the middle of the pack going down the start straight so immediately the mud and water just completely showers over you. From there it was an uphill battle and a crash through the whoops on Lap 2 put me clear out in last place. I kept my focus forward for the rest of the race, but it’s really tough to come through the field and get back in touch with the front group when the conditions are that severe. All in all, we’ll take the positives from earlier in the day and look forward to racing next weekend in Nashville.”

Colt Nichols – P16

“It was a wild and chaotic night here in New Jersey. With the rain delay and the track pretty much being underwater, all bets were off. I just struggled all night; I couldn’t get going, and being on the ground didn’t help—just a super difficult night in the mud.”

450 Main Results