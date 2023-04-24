AORC 2023
Rounds 3/4 – QMP
Images by Troy Pears
The third and fourth rounds of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) was contested at Queensland Moto Park (QMP) over the weekend.
Round three victors included Korey McMahon in E1, Josh Green in Tefol E2 – with Green also taking the day’s overall fastest time, Stefan Granquist victorious in E3, Jess Gardiner in EW and Will Dennett on top in EJ.
Leigh Bentley won in EM, Rowan Pumpa the EV, Stephen Matheson the EL, Jackson Horley in 2T, the Kilvington’s in Pony Express and Gemma Rankine in EWD. The Enduro format also featured the J4 class, which was won by Riley Crimmins.
Over on the Offroad Advantage test was the Juniors for Sprints. Round 3 victors included Danielle McDonald in JG, Ollie Gear in J3, Harley Hutton in J2, Chase Weston in J1 and Ryder Lambing in JJ. The fastest time for Sprints was clinched by Ollie Gear, with a total time of 47:34.249.
Round 4 featured another one-day Enduro for the Seniors and J4 class, while Juniors navigated a packed day of Sprints.
Leaving Queensland with the Round 4 class win was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Suttos Powersports) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) in E2 – the Sherco rider also claiming the fastest time overall for the day, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ.
The remaining victors in the Senior classes included Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) in EM, Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) in EV, Ian Jenner (KTM) in EL and Jackson Horley (KTM) in 2T. In J4, Riley Crimmins (KTM) stole the show to claim a consecutive win.
At the Offroad Advantage test, Junior victors included Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing) in JG, Ollie Gear (Limestone Coast Newcastle, Yamaha) in J3, Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink) in J2, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) in J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) in JJ.
The EWD class joined the Offroad Advantage Sprints, with Gemma Rankine (KTM) coming out on top. The fastest time of the Juniors was clinched by Gear, with a total time of 39:41.264.
Round 3
Korey McMahon celebrated a long-awaited and well-deserved win at QMP, winning Round 3 with a total time of 53:13.319. The Gas Gas favourite dominated the E1 field, leading the charge by more than five minutes.
Second place was won by Cooper Sheidow. The Yamaha boarded racer really put the pressure on McMahon right from the get-go but after a long slog on the bike, conceded for second. With a total time of 53:18.957, Sheidow finished ahead of third-placed Will Price.
Success followed Green from Mendooran into QMP, claiming another E2 win. The day’s racing saw Green right at the front of the pack from the beginning, and he remained there right until the end of racing. Green finished the day with a total time of 52:04.632. Beta’s Fraser Higlett was second, the Queensland native steamrolling the competition but earning a concussion if no broken bones from pushing the envelope, Bronze going to Jye Dickson.
The energy and competition was fierce in E3, with milliseconds separating McGillivray and Stefan Granquist from the top step, Granquist claiming a very special win. Claiming the final podium spot was Sam Pretscherer.
Gardiner was back on the top step in EW, after a less than ideal start back in Mendooran for Rounds 1 & 2. The Yamaha boarded rider enjoyed a strong day of racing at QMP. Ebony Nielsen made headway, pushing through the competition to claim silver, followed by Taylor Thompson in third.
Dennett just couldn’t be beat in EJ, clocking up test times that rivalled his Seniors in E1, E2 and E3. The Yamaha racer comfortably won the race with a total time of 53:25.768. Behind the winner of the first three rounds was Billy Hargy and Jett Yarnold rounded out the podium.
Bentley had a fantastic day at QMP taking home the Round 3 EM win, ahead of Peter Rudd. and Loui Stylianou.
Pumpa was the undisputed winner in EV for Round 3, leading home Christopher Thomas and Jeff Briggs.
Over in EL, Matheson claimed a comfortable Round 3 win, ahead of Craig Treasure and Ian Jenner.
Horley stole the top step away from any of the 2T competition, thanks to an impressive total time of 57:49.601. Behind Horley was Thomas Teed, and Blake Scott.
Round 3 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|52:04.540
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|52:41.754
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|53:06.840
|4
|Korey MCMAHON
|53:13.226
|5
|Jonte REYNDERS
|53:18.315
|6
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53:18.922
|7
|William DENNETT
|53:25.733
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|53:43.433
|9
|Billy HARGY
|53:48.091
|10
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|54:07.715
|11
|Andrew WILKSCH
|54:29.454
|12
|William PRICE
|54:35.416
|13
|Brock NICHOLS
|54:43.590
|14
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|54:47.842
|15
|Harrison TEED
|54:52.676
|16
|Travis SILK
|55:19.401
|17
|Matt MURRY
|55:27.393
|18
|Jett YARNOLD
|55:39.260
|19
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|55:47.148
|20
|Brad HARDAKER
|55:49.484
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|52:04.540
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|52:41.754
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|53:06.840
|4
|Jonte REYNDERS
|53:18.315
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|54:29.454
|6
|Harrison TEED
|54:52.676
|7
|Travis SILK
|55:19.401
|8
|Matt MURRY
|55:27.393
|9
|Kaleb TREASURE
|55:57.502
|10
|Wesley KEELEY
|56:16.565
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|53:13.226
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53:18.922
|3
|William PRICE
|54:35.416
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|54:43.590
|5
|Brad HARDAKER
|55:49.484
|6
|Cody CRIMMINS
|1:00:50.612
|7
|Jethro CARRIAGE
|1:02:01.417
|8
|Jordan HOVEY
|1:03:12.197
|9
|Miller MENDHAM
|1:05:06.920
|10
|Kyle JEFFERIES
|2:47:01.163
|11
|Bailey PAROZ
|2:33:12.828
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|53:43.433
|2
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|54:07.715
|3
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|54:47.842
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|55:47.148
|5
|Ruben CHADWICK
|56:50.937
|6
|Luke BUNNIK
|57:49.616
|7
|Jack CONLAN
|59:07.236
|8
|Adam GILES
|1:01:29.913
|9
|Christian GILLIES
|1:10:39.125
|10
|Aiden WEBB
|2:21:19.122
EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:00:27.265
|2
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:04:40.922
|3
|Taylor THOMPSON
|1:05:07.051
|4
|Ariana COLLINS
|1:05:40.987
|5
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:06:02.311
|6
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:07:38.274
|7
|Monique SIMIONI
|1:10:05.345
|8
|Ivy CROSS
|1:14:23.889
|9
|Emily BIELENBERG
|1:14:25.193
|10
|Julie DENYER
|1:16:50.650
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|53:25.733
|2
|Billy HARGY
|53:48.091
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|55:39.260
|4
|Max MIDWINTER
|57:02.054
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|57:37.370
|6
|Benjamin LYNCH
|57:47.985
|7
|Eli TRIPCONY
|58:41.784
|8
|Thomas VANCE
|1:00:17.880
|9
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|1:04:06.313
|10
|Rory MICK
|1:10:45.131
Round 4
McMahon had undisputed success at QMP, finishing Round 4 with another class win, the GASGAS racer comfortably ahead of Cooper Sheidow on his Yamaha. The final podium step was won by Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team).
After three Rounds where we’ve seen a comfortable lead by Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team), Round 4 presented one hell of a shake-up and that shake-up’s name was Reynders. The Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team racer was simply in his best form since. After navigating the MXstore and WR450F tests as part of the day’s Enduro, Reynders smoked out the competition with a blistering total time of 51:49.839.
Behind Reynders in second and trailing by just over 20 seconds was Green, who fought to protect his spot and points from GASGAS’s Jye Dickson.
In E3 KTM and Husqvarna tangoed for the glory of the top step, McGillivray hitting full send to create a sizable near one-minute lead ahead of Granquist. McGillivray closed off Round 4 with a total time of 53:18.843.
Although the glory was his to be had in Mendooran, Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) just couldn’t quite break into the top two steps of the podium this weekend, Simford Motorsport’s racer concede for third.
Gardiner leaves QMP with consecutive class wins in EW, Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson rode into second place, ahead of the Ebony Nieslen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team).
All the fire was front and centre in EJ, Dennett claiming back-to-back EJ wins with a total time of 53:04.004, unfazed as he held a ferocious Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) at bay. Third place was once again won by Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube).
Bentley dominated in EM, the Yamaha racer lightyears ahead of his competition from lights out to clock off, with a staggering six minutes gap between him and second place. Bentley closed off Round 4 with a total time of 1:02:28.776. Coming out of nowhere to steal away second place was Vito Porto (GASGAS). Porto beat Loui Stylianou (GASGAS) to the punch.
Thomas pushed Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) off the top step in EV. With a total time of 1:01:22.576, Thomas put valuable seconds between himself and Pumpa that ensured he secured the gold. Rounding out the EV podium was Jeffrey Briggs (GASGAS).
Next the AORC heads to Edenhope, Victoria for Rounds 5 & 6 from 22-23 July.
Round 4 Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|51:49.839
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|52:15.731
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|52:41.735
|4
|Jye DICKSON
|52:44.570
|5
|William DENNETT
|53:04.004
|6
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|53:18.843
|7
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53:24.353
|8
|Billy HARGY
|53:31.970
|9
|Andrew WILKSCH
|53:36.749
|10
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|54:18.213
|11
|William PRICE
|55:05.624
|12
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|55:16.229
|13
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|55:26.518
|14
|Brock NICHOLS
|55:55.148
|15
|Matt MURRY
|55:55.768
|16
|Jett YARNOLD
|56:04.961
|17
|Travis SILK
|56:43.330
|18
|Harrison TEED
|56:49.077
|19
|Max MIDWINTER
|57:05.413
|20
|Kaleb TREASURE
|57:07.837
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|51:49.839
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|52:15.731
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|52:44.570
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|53:36.749
|5
|Matt MURRY
|55:55.768
|6
|Travis SILK
|56:43.330
|7
|Harrison TEED
|56:49.077
|8
|Kaleb TREASURE
|57:07.837
|9
|Wesley KEELEY
|57:17.775
|10
|Benjamin KORN
|58:01.620
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|52:41.735
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|53:24.353
|3
|William PRICE
|55:05.624
|4
|Brock NICHOLS
|55:55.148
|5
|Miller MENDHAM
|1:03:54.314
|6
|Jethro CARRIAGE
|1:04:12.722
|7
|Cody CRIMMINS
|1:04:20.571
|8
|Jordan HOVEY
|1:04:58.131
|9
|Kyle JEFFERIES
|1:07:04.233
|10
|Bailey PAROZ
|3:09:06.013
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|53:18.843
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|54:18.213
|3
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|55:16.229
|4
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|55:26.518
|5
|Luke BUNNIK
|58:00.479
|6
|Adam GILES
|58:53.060
|7
|Jack CONLAN
|59:55.884
|8
|Ruben CHADWICK
|2:29:08.181
|9
|Christian GILLIES
|2:38:42.576
EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:00:54.485
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:03:57.036
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:05:58.959
|4
|Ariana COLLINS
|1:07:24.236
|5
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:08:25.736
|6
|Ivy CROSS
|1:14:40.568
|7
|Emily BIELENBERG
|1:15:36.427
|8
|Monique SIMIONI
|1:18:32.749
|9
|Olivia SEED
|1:19:41.509
|10
|Julie DENYER
|1:22:04.887
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total Time
|1
|William DENNETT
|53:04.004
|2
|Billy HARGY
|53:31.970
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|56:04.961
|4
|Max MIDWINTER
|57:05.413
|5
|Benjamin LYNCH
|58:17.966
|6
|Luke CHELLAS
|58:18.958
|7
|Eli TRIPCONY
|58:30.631
|8
|Thomas VANCE
|59:32.719
|9
|Lachlan MIDDLETON
|1:02:21.858