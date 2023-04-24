AORC 2023

Rounds 3/4 – QMP

Images by Troy Pears

The third and fourth rounds of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) was contested at Queensland Moto Park (QMP) over the weekend.

Round three victors included Korey McMahon in E1, Josh Green in Tefol E2 – with Green also taking the day’s overall fastest time, Stefan Granquist victorious in E3, Jess Gardiner in EW and Will Dennett on top in EJ.

Leigh Bentley won in EM, Rowan Pumpa the EV, Stephen Matheson the EL, Jackson Horley in 2T, the Kilvington’s in Pony Express and Gemma Rankine in EWD. The Enduro format also featured the J4 class, which was won by Riley Crimmins.

Over on the Offroad Advantage test was the Juniors for Sprints. Round 3 victors included Danielle McDonald in JG, Ollie Gear in J3, Harley Hutton in J2, Chase Weston in J1 and Ryder Lambing in JJ. The fastest time for Sprints was clinched by Ollie Gear, with a total time of 47:34.249.

Round 4 featured another one-day Enduro for the Seniors and J4 class, while Juniors navigated a packed day of Sprints.

Leaving Queensland with the Round 4 class win was Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Suttos Powersports) in E1, Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) in E2 – the Sherco rider also claiming the fastest time overall for the day, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) in EJ.

The remaining victors in the Senior classes included Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) in EM, Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) in EV, Ian Jenner (KTM) in EL and Jackson Horley (KTM) in 2T. In J4, Riley Crimmins (KTM) stole the show to claim a consecutive win.

At the Offroad Advantage test, Junior victors included Madi Simpson (Honda Ride Red, Fly Racing) in JG, Ollie Gear (Limestone Coast Newcastle, Yamaha) in J3, Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink) in J2, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) in J1 and Ryder Burchell (McDonald’s Racing Team) in JJ.

The EWD class joined the Offroad Advantage Sprints, with Gemma Rankine (KTM) coming out on top. The fastest time of the Juniors was clinched by Gear, with a total time of 39:41.264.

Round 3

Korey McMahon celebrated a long-awaited and well-deserved win at QMP, winning Round 3 with a total time of 53:13.319. The Gas Gas favourite dominated the E1 field, leading the charge by more than five minutes.

Second place was won by Cooper Sheidow. The Yamaha boarded racer really put the pressure on McMahon right from the get-go but after a long slog on the bike, conceded for second. With a total time of 53:18.957, Sheidow finished ahead of third-placed Will Price.

Success followed Green from Mendooran into QMP, claiming another E2 win. The day’s racing saw Green right at the front of the pack from the beginning, and he remained there right until the end of racing. Green finished the day with a total time of 52:04.632. Beta’s Fraser Higlett was second, the Queensland native steamrolling the competition but earning a concussion if no broken bones from pushing the envelope, Bronze going to Jye Dickson.

The energy and competition was fierce in E3, with milliseconds separating McGillivray and Stefan Granquist from the top step, Granquist claiming a very special win. Claiming the final podium spot was Sam Pretscherer.

Gardiner was back on the top step in EW, after a less than ideal start back in Mendooran for Rounds 1 & 2. The Yamaha boarded rider enjoyed a strong day of racing at QMP. Ebony Nielsen made headway, pushing through the competition to claim silver, followed by Taylor Thompson in third.

Dennett just couldn’t be beat in EJ, clocking up test times that rivalled his Seniors in E1, E2 and E3. The Yamaha racer comfortably won the race with a total time of 53:25.768. Behind the winner of the first three rounds was Billy Hargy and Jett Yarnold rounded out the podium.

Bentley had a fantastic day at QMP taking home the Round 3 EM win, ahead of Peter Rudd. and Loui Stylianou.

Pumpa was the undisputed winner in EV for Round 3, leading home Christopher Thomas and Jeff Briggs.

Over in EL, Matheson claimed a comfortable Round 3 win, ahead of Craig Treasure and Ian Jenner.

Horley stole the top step away from any of the 2T competition, thanks to an impressive total time of 57:49.601. Behind Horley was Thomas Teed, and Blake Scott.

Round 3 Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Joshua GREEN 52:04.540 2 Fraser HIGLETT 52:41.754 3 Jye DICKSON 53:06.840 4 Korey MCMAHON 53:13.226 5 Jonte REYNDERS 53:18.315 6 Cooper SHEIDOW 53:18.922 7 William DENNETT 53:25.733 8 Stefan GRANQUIST 53:43.433 9 Billy HARGY 53:48.091 10 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 54:07.715 11 Andrew WILKSCH 54:29.454 12 William PRICE 54:35.416 13 Brock NICHOLS 54:43.590 14 Samuel PRETSCHERER 54:47.842 15 Harrison TEED 54:52.676 16 Travis SILK 55:19.401 17 Matt MURRY 55:27.393 18 Jett YARNOLD 55:39.260 19 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 55:47.148 20 Brad HARDAKER 55:49.484

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Joshua GREEN 52:04.540 2 Fraser HIGLETT 52:41.754 3 Jye DICKSON 53:06.840 4 Jonte REYNDERS 53:18.315 5 Andrew WILKSCH 54:29.454 6 Harrison TEED 54:52.676 7 Travis SILK 55:19.401 8 Matt MURRY 55:27.393 9 Kaleb TREASURE 55:57.502 10 Wesley KEELEY 56:16.565

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 53:13.226 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 53:18.922 3 William PRICE 54:35.416 4 Brock NICHOLS 54:43.590 5 Brad HARDAKER 55:49.484 6 Cody CRIMMINS 1:00:50.612 7 Jethro CARRIAGE 1:02:01.417 8 Jordan HOVEY 1:03:12.197 9 Miller MENDHAM 1:05:06.920 10 Kyle JEFFERIES 2:47:01.163 11 Bailey PAROZ 2:33:12.828

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Stefan GRANQUIST 53:43.433 2 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 54:07.715 3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 54:47.842 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 55:47.148 5 Ruben CHADWICK 56:50.937 6 Luke BUNNIK 57:49.616 7 Jack CONLAN 59:07.236 8 Adam GILES 1:01:29.913 9 Christian GILLIES 1:10:39.125 10 Aiden WEBB 2:21:19.122

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 1:00:27.265 2 Ebony NIELSEN 1:04:40.922 3 Taylor THOMPSON 1:05:07.051 4 Ariana COLLINS 1:05:40.987 5 Emelie KARLSSON 1:06:02.311 6 Courtney RUBIE 1:07:38.274 7 Monique SIMIONI 1:10:05.345 8 Ivy CROSS 1:14:23.889 9 Emily BIELENBERG 1:14:25.193 10 Julie DENYER 1:16:50.650

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 William DENNETT 53:25.733 2 Billy HARGY 53:48.091 3 Jett YARNOLD 55:39.260 4 Max MIDWINTER 57:02.054 5 Luke CHELLAS 57:37.370 6 Benjamin LYNCH 57:47.985 7 Eli TRIPCONY 58:41.784 8 Thomas VANCE 1:00:17.880 9 Lachlan MIDDLETON 1:04:06.313 10 Rory MICK 1:10:45.131

Round 4

McMahon had undisputed success at QMP, finishing Round 4 with another class win, the GASGAS racer comfortably ahead of Cooper Sheidow on his Yamaha. The final podium step was won by Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team).

After three Rounds where we’ve seen a comfortable lead by Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team), Round 4 presented one hell of a shake-up and that shake-up’s name was Reynders. The Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team racer was simply in his best form since. After navigating the MXstore and WR450F tests as part of the day’s Enduro, Reynders smoked out the competition with a blistering total time of 51:49.839.

Behind Reynders in second and trailing by just over 20 seconds was Green, who fought to protect his spot and points from GASGAS’s Jye Dickson.

In E3 KTM and Husqvarna tangoed for the glory of the top step, McGillivray hitting full send to create a sizable near one-minute lead ahead of Granquist. McGillivray closed off Round 4 with a total time of 53:18.843.

Although the glory was his to be had in Mendooran, Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) just couldn’t quite break into the top two steps of the podium this weekend, Simford Motorsport’s racer concede for third.

Gardiner leaves QMP with consecutive class wins in EW, Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson rode into second place, ahead of the Ebony Nieslen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team).

All the fire was front and centre in EJ, Dennett claiming back-to-back EJ wins with a total time of 53:04.004, unfazed as he held a ferocious Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) at bay. Third place was once again won by Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube).

Bentley dominated in EM, the Yamaha racer lightyears ahead of his competition from lights out to clock off, with a staggering six minutes gap between him and second place. Bentley closed off Round 4 with a total time of 1:02:28.776. Coming out of nowhere to steal away second place was Vito Porto (GASGAS). Porto beat Loui Stylianou (GASGAS) to the punch.

Thomas pushed Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) off the top step in EV. With a total time of 1:01:22.576, Thomas put valuable seconds between himself and Pumpa that ensured he secured the gold. Rounding out the EV podium was Jeffrey Briggs (GASGAS).

Next the AORC heads to Edenhope, Victoria for Rounds 5 & 6 from 22-23 July.

Round 4 Senior Top 20

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 51:49.839 2 Joshua GREEN 52:15.731 3 Korey MCMAHON 52:41.735 4 Jye DICKSON 52:44.570 5 William DENNETT 53:04.004 6 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 53:18.843 7 Cooper SHEIDOW 53:24.353 8 Billy HARGY 53:31.970 9 Andrew WILKSCH 53:36.749 10 Stefan GRANQUIST 54:18.213 11 William PRICE 55:05.624 12 Samuel PRETSCHERER 55:16.229 13 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 55:26.518 14 Brock NICHOLS 55:55.148 15 Matt MURRY 55:55.768 16 Jett YARNOLD 56:04.961 17 Travis SILK 56:43.330 18 Harrison TEED 56:49.077 19 Max MIDWINTER 57:05.413 20 Kaleb TREASURE 57:07.837

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 51:49.839 2 Joshua GREEN 52:15.731 3 Jye DICKSON 52:44.570 4 Andrew WILKSCH 53:36.749 5 Matt MURRY 55:55.768 6 Travis SILK 56:43.330 7 Harrison TEED 56:49.077 8 Kaleb TREASURE 57:07.837 9 Wesley KEELEY 57:17.775 10 Benjamin KORN 58:01.620

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 52:41.735 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 53:24.353 3 William PRICE 55:05.624 4 Brock NICHOLS 55:55.148 5 Miller MENDHAM 1:03:54.314 6 Jethro CARRIAGE 1:04:12.722 7 Cody CRIMMINS 1:04:20.571 8 Jordan HOVEY 1:04:58.131 9 Kyle JEFFERIES 1:07:04.233 10 Bailey PAROZ 3:09:06.013

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/) Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 53:18.843 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 54:18.213 3 Samuel PRETSCHERER 55:16.229 4 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 55:26.518 5 Luke BUNNIK 58:00.479 6 Adam GILES 58:53.060 7 Jack CONLAN 59:55.884 8 Ruben CHADWICK 2:29:08.181 9 Christian GILLIES 2:38:42.576

EW (Women) All Powers Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Total Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 1:00:54.485 2 Emelie KARLSSON 1:03:57.036 3 Ebony NIELSEN 1:05:58.959 4 Ariana COLLINS 1:07:24.236 5 Courtney RUBIE 1:08:25.736 6 Ivy CROSS 1:14:40.568 7 Emily BIELENBERG 1:15:36.427 8 Monique SIMIONI 1:18:32.749 9 Olivia SEED 1:19:41.509 10 Julie DENYER 1:22:04.887

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Results – Top 10