Kyron Bacon sizzles at World Enduro Championships

Using a break in the AORC calendar, Kyron Bacon jetted out to Europe to contest the Portugal round of the World Enduro Championships. With his form getting back near his best after a three-month layoff with injury, the weekend proved a great time to challenge against the best in the world in the off-road scene.

Bacon competed in the Junior division which caters for riders under 23. In that class, it is broken down to E1 – 250cc riders and then as an All-Powers division as well, so the level of competition was high.

Each day is broken up into a round and Bacon finished on the podium in the Junior E1 class with 3-2 results. He was a little off the pace in the Friday prologue but hit the ground running when racing started and was right in the thick of the action.

Those results translated into 4-3 in the combined Junior division and made for a stunning weekend for the Tasmanian. Bacon will stay on for another week as the next round of the World Enduro Championship is also in Portugal.

Kyron Bacon

“I was planning to come over earlier in the season to test the waters, but my injury put a quick stop to that. I looked through the calendar and this weekend worked out well and with thanks to Yamaha, both here and in Australia for assisting me experience this. I have another week over here, so hopefully, I can take the experience from last weekend and get a little closer to the front this week before flying home for the final round of AORC at Dungog.”

Record entries for 2023 Australian Supercross opener

The outlook for Australian Supercross is bright with a record number of riders locked in for Round 1 of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship in Adelaide on October 7, together with the remaining rounds of the 2023 series.

Less than two weeks from the opening race, 125 gates are confirmed to drop at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre across the SX1, SX2, SX3 and 85cc classes, with waitlists for the latter, which will be the largest volume of riders per round in recent history for the Championship.

In terms of wider numbers, Championship Director, Kelly Bailey confirmed an increase in year-on-year prizemoney for each round in 2023, together with an upsurge in privateers and factory racers.

There has been significant growth in various aspects of Australian Supercross including a 40% boost in round prizemoney, a 25% rise in privateers participating in SX1, SX2 and SX3 compared to the previous year, and an impressive 113% year-on-year increase in overall privateer riders with the reintroduction of the 85cc class. Equally noteworthy is the nearly 60% surge in Factory Supported Riders across all three primary classes.

Seven to broadcast Australian SX, alongside WSX.tv streaming

Australia’s Seven Network will broadcast every round of the 2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) on 7plus, live and free, in a win for supercross fans around the country. The on-air action kicks off with round one, this Saturday October 7, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre from 5.45pm (AEST).

Additionally, in a boost for the event’s global eyeballs, the championship will be beamed internationally, via WSX.tv’s Freemium service. The broadcast will feature exclusive AUSX content including behind the scenes access and interviews in addition to a four-hour racing package.

Kelly Bailey – Championship Director

“Talking to the quality of the event, we’ve seen nearly 10% of overall entries from world-class international riders which bumps the calibre of racing to another level for both fans watching and on track competitiveness. Within Australia, the NSW pool continues to lead the way contributing 40% of entrants, with the remaining riders coming from Queensland (23%), Victoria (19%), South Australia (7%), Western Australia and Tasmania (2%).”

2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship Calendar

Round 1: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, South Australia – October 7

Round 2: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, New South Wales – November 11

Round 3: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria – November 24

Dylan Wills breaks collarbone, to miss ASX opener

Dylan Wills has revealed he’ll have to sit out the Australian Supercross opener after breaking his collarbone on Friday, with surgery planned for this week.

Australian SuperEnduro Championship Round Four cancelled

The Australian SuperEnduro has released the following statement, explaining the cancellation of the fourth round of the series, following the shock closure of the Sydney Speedway venue earlier this month:

“It’s with great sadness we have had to make the decision to cancel the November round of Australian SuperEnduro (ASC). This is due to the sudden closer of the host venue, Sydney Speedway earlier this month. We made efforts to source a new suitable venue to hold this event, with no luck. From the very inception of ASC, the ethos is to create an entertainment product to bring the incredibly skilled athletes and their supporting partners into the spotlight, in front of the general public. The inaugural round at Ballarat is our benchmark therefore, to simply move the event to a venue that could house the track and not meet any of the other requirements such as seating, catering, liquor licence/sales, parking, sanitary facilities, close proximity to a densely populated area amongst other key requirements was not in line with the ASC ethos. We appreciate your patience and understanding with this situation. More information about future dates to come.”

Stark Varg now eligible for Australian competition

Motorcycling Australia has announced that the electric Stark Varg will likely be eligible to compete in All Powers Class of Competition at a club level, in the Motocross, Supercross, Enduro, Dirt Track, Track, Flat Track, Supermoto disciplines.

MA continues to collate the necessary data and information to make an informed determination on the eligibility of the Stark Varg to compete in differing classes of Competition. Once the eligibility process is completed, MA will distribute further information regarding the Stark Varg eligibility to compete at State and National level and what is required for it to compete in different classes.

2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship Preview

With Peter Baker

The Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club is all set to host the 2023 WEC Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship meeting this coming weekend October 7 and 8, at its Lincoln Causeway track. .

There are six championship classes – four two-wheel classes, as well as Dirt Track Sidecars and the ATV Open class – and there is certain to be some new champions crowned with several of the 2022 champions missing from this weekend’s line-up.

Last year saw Queenslander Jarred Brook add two more class wins to his already impressive record by winning both the Pro 450 and MX Open classes, but he will miss the chance to defend those titles as he will be contesting the final round of the World Flat Track Championship this weekend in France.

The absence of Brook should ensure an extremely hard-fought battle for honours with many riders sure to fancy their chances of success, ironically there are significant numbers of both young guns and those who fit in to the ‘experienced campaigners’ category.

Teenager Rory McQualter is one of the few Queenslanders who will make the trip south and he will be among the favourites along with fellow young guns local rider Remmie Fyffe, Newcastle duo Luke Bush and Cody Lewis, Connor Ryan from the Central Coast and lone South Australian Kyle Machin.

Sydney rider David Smith, who is coming off a record-breaking fourth win in the Central Coast Cup, perennial placegetter Daniel Wicks who is always prominent whenever he appears, and the likes of Tom Herrick, Grant Charnock, James Sawdy and Mildura rider Rowan Tegart will also be serious contenders.

The Pro 250 class is invariably closely fought and this weekend’s edition should be no exception. Both James Sawdy and Grant Charnock have previously won the Australian Track Championship and along with Rory McQualter and Remmie Fyffe loom as major contenders.

In the absence of defending champion Briony Hendrickson in the Pro Womens class former Track champion Tayla Street is probably favourite but fellow Victorian Kelsey Jensen and the experienced Hunter area duo Bree-Anna Etheridge and Sharnelle Sipple should also be prominent.

Both the three and four wheel categories will feature the 2022 champions.

In the Dirt Track Sidecars it will be the young Queensland cousins Troy Pritchard and passenger Ethan Wade facing some red-hot opposition from the New South Wales brigade including Jarred Marko/Shaun Fuller, Corey Forde/Darren Freudenstein and Jim Jobling/Tom Northey who have all shown good form in recent track meetings.

Josh Griffiths is the defending champion in the ATV Open class and as is often the case his toughest opposition could come from his brother Matthew who won the recent Australian Track Championship.

The Pro Womens class will be decided over five point-scoring rounds so every placing in each round is vital.

All other championship classes will feature four rounds of heats, then a repêchage and a final.

In addition to the championship classes there will also be five support classes – an ATV 450 class, Over 35s and three junior classes which will give fans a chance to watch some of the great young talent coming through the age groups.

Practice gets under way at 9am on Saturday, and then on Sunday there will be a parade lap of competitors and the National Anthem at 9.30am.

Fans can see the action for an entrance fee of just $10 per car.

GASGAS Factory Racing signs Ryder DiFrancesco for 2024 SMX

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, spanning the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, as well as the high-profile SMX Finals series.

The 2024 season will see DiFrancesco line up for his rookie 250SX campaign – the specific region yet to be determined – when the gates drop on Supercross early next year, in addition to his second term of lining up outdoors in 250MX, and the SMX post-season.

Ryder DiFrancesco

“I am very excited to make the transition to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team for my first full professional season! I’m ready for new challenges and learning a new bike, which is the exciting part of what’s ahead together.”

CML GASGAS Racing Team welcome Cody Cooper for MXoN

CML GASGAS Racing Team will partner 10-time New Zealand Motocross Champion Cody Cooper, as the highly-experienced Kiwi is set to race onboard MC machinery, commencing at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernee, France, next week from October 6-8.

Cooper is a proven front-runner with a wealth of international gate-drops under his belt. He successfully clinched the 2023 NZ national MX2 title this season, while also claiming a convincing third overall in the MX1 division while pulling double-duties.

In joining GASGAS, Cooper will make his competitive debut onboard the MC 450F at next weekend’s MXoN as he represents Team New Zealand at the prestigious international event. From there, the high-profile pairing will extend into the 2024 season, where Cooper will have the opportunity to potentially ride an MC 450F in MX1 and MC 250F in what would be his MX2 title defence.

Cody Cooper

“I’m really excited about this partnership! I rode the bike and Karl has been good with testing and getting me comfortable. For the Motocross of Nations, it just fell into place where he could organise me a bike over there and I thought it would fit better with his package. Even though there wasn’t much time to get used to the GASGAS, just the way the team has let me test and whatnot has made me that much more comfortable on the MC 450F already. I’m looking forward to racing next year in the nationals with the CML GASGAS Racing Team!”

Portugal prepares for Baja de Oeste this weekend

Riders will meet in the area of Cadaval, north of Lisbon, to compete in the sixth round of the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup this weekend. Organised by Escuderia Castel Branco, Baja de Oeste will run over two days and a total of 490 competitive kilometres across the winding rural tracks of Portugal.

According to the FIM regulations, only the best six scores out of the eight Bajas will be retained in the final classification for the 2023 FIM Bajas World Cup. The last two will take place in Dubai and Jordan in the Middle East and that explains the absence of Mohammed Al-Balooshi, who is atop the provisional rankings, for the moment, with 61 points. The Dubai rider has only one victory this season and will need to be wary of his opponents who are present and ready to fight for victory in Portugal.

David Megre (52 points), Andrew Houlihan (43 points), Pedro Bianchi Prata (42 points) and Jonathan Finn (40 points) are his closest rivals, with Finn also aiming for the Junior title.

In total, 10 motorcycle riders are registered in the FIM category and they include four women: Sara Garcia, Alona Ben Natan, Esther Merino Garcia and Sarah Khuraibet.

2024 AMA Supercross & Motocross numbers announced

The American Motorcyclist Association have announced the professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders participating in 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SuperMotocross Championships.

Professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the region or class in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when competing outside of the champion’s region or title class.

Monster Energy Kawasaki reveal 2024 SMX roster

Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki are ready for more world-class racing in 2024, encompassing the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SuperMotocross World Championship.

Monster Energy Kawasaki will continue with its two title favorites in the 450 class aboard the all-new 2024 KX450. Adam Cianciarulo will compete for his fifth year alongside Jason Anderson. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki is set to lineup with established race winners, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker, while also welcoming the championship contenders Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland.

Levi Kitchen

“I am super excited for my future with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki. I am ready to have a fresh start on a new team and put the KX250 on top.”

Max Vohland

“I am beyond thrilled to get on a new bike, especially with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki. The power behind these machines are incredible and I am looking forward to my future with the team.”

Adam Cianciarulo

“I had a good run in Moto 1 and a tough one in Moto 2. We are ending the season healthy and ready to keep improving for 2024. We have an all-new KX450 that I’m really looking forward to preparing for next year.”

Jason Anderson

“Today was a great way to end the year. I felt great coming into this weekend and although I had a mistake in the first moto, I’m pumped to be able to finish the year strong on my KX450SR.”

Bartosz Zmarzlik crowned FIM Speedway World Champion

2023 FIM Speedway GP

Round Ten FIM Speedway GP of Poland, Torun

Polish icon Bartosz Zmarzlik became the sport’s seventh four-time FIM Speedway World Champion after fending off Fredrik Lindgren to seal gold at the DeWalt FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on Saturday night.

Zmarzlik won his fourth Speedway GP crown in five years, holding his nerve to produce the start of a lifetime and win the final ahead of the Swede, who was second, with Denmark’s Leon Madsen third and Poland’s Patryk Dudek fourth.

Victory also saw Zmarzlik match Aussie legend Jason Crump’s series record of 23 Speedway GP wins.

Adding to the gold medals he won in 2019, 2020 and 2022, Zmarzlik joins six-time FIM Speedway champions Ivan Mauger and Tony Rickardsson, five-time winner Ove Fundin and four-time champions Barry Briggs, Hans Nielsen and Greg Hancock in the sport’s most elite club of champions.

Zmarzlik, 28, is the youngest rider in the sport’s history to reach four FIM Speedway world titles – surpassing Swedish legend Fundin, who lifted his fourth championship in 1963 at the age of 30.

Following his Vojens disqualification, Zmarzlik admits he had even more motivation than normal to take victory.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“It’s the first time in my career I have felt, ‘I must do this.’ Normally it’s always, ‘I can do this.’ Never must. I feel like this because I felt a little bit bad after what happened in Vojens – my mistake, 100 percent. It was really bad for my results and the situation ahead of Torun. When I woke up today, all the time I was looking at my watch – 12 hours to go, 11 hours, 10, nine. I didn’t know in the morning what would happen today. But now I feel like the happiest man in the world – really. I am very happy about this also because that’s 23 times I have won a GP. That’s also the next level for me, which is really nice. How many more will I win? We don’t know. We don’t know what will happen next year and in the future. Always when I go to the track, I want to win every heat. I always feel like this. I don’t look at next year now because I am happy with what I am feeling today,” Zmarzlik said. “Of course, I am maybe going to go on holiday with the family now. Then I will go home and start thinking about next season. One hundred percent, I will work with my team and family to make everything good for next season. I will try my best again.”

Speedway GP World Championship runner-up Lindgren was delighted to finish in the series’ top two for the first time, having won two bronze medals in 2018 and 2020. He only fell short of silver in 2020 after a run-off with Great Britain racer Tai Woffinden.

The Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw winner is proud of an unforgettable season and is determined to build on it as he chases the sport’s biggest prize again in 2024.

Fredrik Lindgren

“I am very, very proud of my season. I have been very consistent this season. I have made most of the finals and this is my best finish so far in my career. I am very proud of that. I still have a lot of motivation. I really feel I can get better and develop myself. I have a lot of motivation to do it. I am going to work really hard in the winter and hopefully come out of next year better than this year. That’s my aim and we will see if it happens.”

The bronze medal was won by Slovakia’s Martin Vaculik, who saw off Aussie ace Jack Holder by two points to take the final spot on the podium, winning his and his country’s first Speedway GP World Championship medal.

Martin Vaculik

“I am so happy with this bronze medal. It is an historic moment for Slovakian speedway. I am so pleased and happy with that. I would like to say thank you to my family, my team, my tuners, my club in Poland (Gorzow), all my sponsors and supporters. I am so happy to have these people around me. At the same time, I would like to congratulate Bartek because he showed he’s a really big champion and respect for that. Big congratulations for him and to Freddie – he really showed he’s an amazing, great rider. I’m so pleased I can be here next to these boys.”

Despite falling just short of bronze, Holder joins Zmarzlik, Lindgren and Vaculik in qualifying automatically for the 2024 Speedway GP series. The final two top-six automatic qualification places went to Madsen in fifth and Great Britain racer Robert Lambert.

They are joined by Speedway European Championship winner Mikkel Michelsen, plus Aussie ace Jason Doyle and Poland’s Szymon Wozniak, who qualified at the FIM GP Challenge in Gislaved on August 19.

Vaculik also reached the rostrum to secure qualification in Sweden, but with the Slovak finishing in the Speedway GP World Championship top six, his qualification place from the Challenge passes to Czech racer Jan Kvech, who was fifth in the Challenge. He becomes the first full-time Czech Speedway GP rider since Lukas Dryml raced in the 2008 series.

The 2024 Speedway GP line-up will be completed by five permanent wild cards, selected by the SGP Commission with news to follow soon.

2023 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Results

FIM SGP Standings following 2023 SGP of Poland



