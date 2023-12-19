2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendars revealed

It’s all systems go for the 2024 Australian dirt track and track championships, with four events to be held across the senior and junior categories. The calendar is as follows:

Australian Senior Track Championship May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld) North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;

Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld) Whitsunday Dirt Riders;

Australian Junior Track Championship August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW) Forbes Auto Sports Club; and

Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic) North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.



As usual, all four championships will feature the full complement of solo and sidecar classes, with a guarantee of excitement, drama and overtaking aplenty in the short and sharp races.

Murray Bridge confirmed for Australian ProMX 2024 calendar

The 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores calendar is now set, with Murray Bridge to rumble to the sounds of the nation’s top motocross riders on Sunday, June 23 for Round Five.

Like Horsham in round two, the South Australian track will be making its debut under the ProMX banner in 2024, with its last national championship experience coming in 2019 when Dean Ferris (MX1) and Kyle Webster (MX2) claimed the spoils in the two major classes.

The 1.6km track has always been highly regarded, challenging riders at every juncture, while the precinct provides ample spectator viewing areas and quality amenity. The event will be run by the South Coast Motocross Club, and will kickstart the second half of the ProMX Championship season.

Murray Bridge will be the second South Australian round on the 2024 ProMX Championship following on from Gillman on May 5. The Sunday schedule at Murray Bridge will be huge, with practice, qualifying and racing in a jam-packed program.

2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar

2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar Round Date Location Round One March 17 Wonthaggi, Vic Round Two April 7 Horsham, Vic Round Three May 5 Gillman, SA Round Four May 26 Maitland, NSW Round Five June 23 Murray Bridge, SA Round Six July 21 Toowoomba, Qld Round Seven August 11 MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld Round Eight August 17-18 Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld

Coopers Brewing Australian Speedway Centenary set for December 28-29

An unprecedented seven World Champions will appear at North Brisbane Speedway, on December 28 and 29, at the much anticipated Coopers Brewing Australian Speedway Centenary. 2023 represents the 100 year anniversary of speedway motorcycle racing, a sport Australia gave to the rest of the world and the huge two-night Centennial celebration is a must see, once-in-a-lifetime event.

Night One, December 28 – Features the running of the Serco Sidecar Centurions Trophy, including super stars from NSW, QLD, SA, VIC and NZ. Two World Champions spearhead the field; Mick Headland (SA), who’s won two world titles and Sydney’s, Darrin Treloar, the sport’s greatest of all-time, who won the 2011 World Championship.

The sixteen team field boasts a collection of riders, and passengers, that have won in excess of 15 Australian Championships (between them) and over 50 State Championships, collectively! In addition numerous riders have won FIM Gold in the Sidecar World Cup and Oceania Championship.

Night Two – December 29 – Showcases many of the world’s best 500cc speedway solo riders, contesting the Ikon Suspension Solo Centurion Classic. The event, featuring riders from across Australia, Great Britain and Denmark, comprises five riders that have won World Championship Gold Medals, in individual, teams and under 21 competitions.

Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden, a three-time World Champion, is joined by Australia’s Chris Holder (NSW); who claimed the coveted World Championship in 2012 and Jason Doyle (NSW), who lifted the world crown in 2017. The three combined, have also won multiple National Championships and numerous medals in FIM Teams World Championship racing. In addition, Victorian duo, Jaimon Lidsey and Max Fricke, have each won the World Under 21 Championship. The solo riders, contesting the event, have collectively, won more than 25 national titles.

Tickets for the event are available at – https://www.ticketebo.com.au/speedwaycentenary

Anyone wanting to subscribe to the livestream (either individual nights or both) can do so by clicking on – https://www.thestreamingguys.com.au/production/australian-speedway-centenary/

Luciano Benavides sole Husqvarna Factory Racing Dakar 2024 entry

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides is all set to race the 2024 Dakar Rally, starting on January 5 in Saudi Arabia. The 46th edition of the event is billed to be one of the most challenging to date, with nearly 5,000 kilometres of timed specials and a new 48-hour stage designed to push riders and teams to the limit.

After clinching the world championship title in 2023, Luciano aims to keep his positive momentum going as he heads into the 2024 Dakar. At the 2023 event, the Argentinian won three stages and finished sixth overall, matching his career-best result from 2020.

Luciano Benavides

“I was 14 years old when I realised I wanted to be a Dakar rider. I remember watching the Dakar in Salta, seeing all the top guys race so close to my home was a crazy experience. When I watched that day, I was still riding enduro at the time and I remember saying that I wanted to race rally one day – and now I’m here! The Dakar is such a cool adventure for 15 days, where you have to be fully prepared for everything – happy, sad, tired, hungry – some days you just don’t want to race again and your emotions go up and down. But when you’re feeling on top, that’s what you want to get back to. You go through so much and feel so much in just one Dakar that you would need 10 years to fit it all in any other way. It’s a race that makes you a better person both physically and mentally. Last year’s Dakar gave me a lot of confidence and motivation to know that I have what it takes to win. Winning stage six was something that changed my mind and perspective on racing and confirmed to me that to be a Dakar champion is my dream. Every day, I wake up and think about it! Riding for Husqvarna is really important to me, it’s a brand that I love, from the team to the bike. I will do my best to achieve my dream and make it a reality as it’s something I’ve prepared for my whole life.”





Daniel Milner returns to KTM for 2024 AORC campaign

Multiple-time national champion Daniel Milner will make a high-profile return to KTM and the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) in 2024 following multiple years contesting the world championship, joining defending AORC E3 class champion Riley McGillivray.

The 32-year-old Victorian was exceptional with KTM domestically in a five-year stint between 2017-2021, winning the AORC title outright on three occasions, alongside an assortment of E2 and E3 class championships, victory in the 2018 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE), three Hattah Desert Race wins, and winning the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) with Team Australia and individually in 2018.

Daniel Milner

“I’m excited to be back at home in Australia and to be back with KTM! Before going to Europe I was with KTM for five years, so it’s nice to be home in both ways. I’ll be running my own team with the KTM Group in 2024, so it’s a little bit different to what I was doing when I was on the team run by KTM Australia itself – I kind of just had to show up and worry about my riding, whereas this year I’ll be running the team, so that’s pretty exciting for me. Having a good bike underneath me was the main priority and I’ll be riding the KTM 450 EXC-F. It’s a bike that I have enjoyed a lot of success on in the past and now I’m really looking forward to getting things underway for next year.”





2024 Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing line-up revealed

Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing will see team owner and manager Todd Waters continuing to lead the program in MX1, alongside incoming MX2 recruit Rhys Budd and the returning Jack Mather as he steps up to the professional ranks.

The 2024 Australian ProMX Championship and Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) will mark Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing’s second full season in operating the official motocross team of Husqvarna Motorcycles in Australia.

At 33, former national MX1 champion Waters is a mainstay in Australian motocross and has a rich history with the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand, preparing to extend his racing career onboard the Husqvarna FC 450 while also guiding both Budd and Mather to help further their careers.

Todd Waters

“We’re stepping things up next year with Rhys Budd as our lead MX2 rider and we have Jack Mather stepping up from MX3 after getting second in the ProMX championship this year. I’ve also moved back to the Gold Coast so I can manage the team easier, but I’m also riding with the boys down here twice a week now too. We’ve got our testing underway already, which has been positive so far. I’ve had a lot better pre-season this year than I did last year when I was only on the bike for two weeks before the first round coming off my shoulder injury, so I’ve finally had a chance to do some testing and to try different things. I just didn’t have the time at the beginning of 2023, so that’s good to be doing that now. I’m going to mentor the two boys and try to help them develop into being 450 riders in the future – I want them to eventually take my position. I feel like it’s a good role for me to be a team manager because as a rider I’ve always loved helping out the younger guys and helping them develop. Our infrastructure is growing, we’ve put a few extra mechanics on this year, so we’re excited to go racing in 2024. I’m feeling comfortable, I’m back in the groove of living down on the Gold Coast and riding with some of the top guys, so I have a good gauge of where I’m at and I know what I need to work on. We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were at this time last year as a team, so 2024 is going to be exciting for us.”

Budd is a welcome new addition to Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing, the 22-year-old consistently factoring towards the front of the MX2 pack in recent seasons and claiming fourth in the 2023 standings.

Rhys Budd

“I’m super-stoked to sign with the Raceline Berry Sweet Husqvarna Racing Team for 2024 and the transition has been really easy for me. I’ve been on the FC 250 a few times now and I feel like I’m gelling with it good, so I’m pumped! Getting to work with Todd has been great, he’s got so much knowledge and experience in our sport, so I’m looking forward to soaking that all up and learning as much as I can. It’s going to be a really fun year, the vibes around the team are high, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Another new addition to Raceline Husqvarna Berry Sweet Racing’s MX2 roster is Mather, who after finishing runner-up in the MX3 championship this past season, has the opportunity to transition into the pro class on his Husqvarna FC 250.

Jack Mather

“I’m really happy to be stepping up to the MX2 class for 2024 and to be doing it with Raceline Berry Sweet Husqvarna Racing. I’ve got a really good relationship with everyone in the team and I know that they’ve got my back 100 percent, so it’s a great feeling to be taking that next step into the pro ranks with people that I know and am really familiar with as a team.”





KTM Racing Team sign Crawford, Minear for 2024

A razor-sharp two-rider KTM Racing Team will launch into the 2024 Australian ProMX Championship in the new year, featuring the dynamic line-up of Nathan Crawford as he moves to the MX1 division, alongside Kayden Minear in his second term of MX2 competition. The duo will also contest the Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) in the second half of the year.

For Crawford, the 26-year-old’s chance to step up to the premier class onboard the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F is a welcome one, signalling his third season with the KTM Racing Team and he’s motivated to build upon what was a standout campaign this year. The Queenslander finished second in both the ProMX MX2 and AUSX SX2 championships, now focused on making an impact at the highest levels of the sport domestically.

Nathan Crawford

“I’m super-keen heading into 2024. I’ve finally got the opportunity to step up to the MX1 class, which I feel has been coming for a year or two now. For me, I just didn’t want to move up unless it was for the right team, so I’m really happy that I can continue my relationship with KTM and the whole group of people involved. I can’t say enough good words about everyone who helps run our program, they work tirelessly behind the scenes, and I’ve found a great home here with KTM. I’m looking forward to getting up there and battling with the boys in the premier class – I’m loving the bike already, so I’ll be looking to put the KTM 450 SX-F towards the front of the field straightaway.”

As for Minear, at only 16 years of age, he built immense experience as a rookie in MX2 throughout this past season, eventually claiming a confidence-inspiring sixth position in the standings. Now, the Western Australian teenager is aiming to further refine his craft and contend for the championship riding the 2024 KTM 250 SX-F.

Kayden Minear

“I am really excited to sign with KTM for another year! Last year was a good learning year for us in MX2, so I’m excited and looking forward to our second year in the class together. I want to be up the front, fighting for podiums at every round next year. Our package is really good, my team and I have done a lot of work behind the scenes, so there’s no reason why we can’t be up the pointy-end in 2024.”

In addition, KTM Racing Team will extend its support to MX3 talent Jet Alsop, who – like Minear – has been a mainstay with the KTM brand from the very early stages of his career and is a product of the KTM Junior Racing Team development system. This next step is in an effort to prepare the capable young Queenslander for the professional ranks at a national level in the coming years.

Final two FIM Hard Enduro rounds confirmed for 2024

The FIM and WESS GmbH have confirmed the final two FIM Hard Enduro World Championship rounds for the 2024 season, the The Sea to Sky and 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro confirmed for October.

Türkiye’s Sea to Sky makes an exciting addition to the 2024 season as the sixth and penultimate round in October. Held in the tourist region of Kemer, the race is fondly known as the ‘most enjoyable Hard Enduro’ and celebrates its 15th edition next year.

Taking place over three days, it begins with a beach race. The final day of racing truly embodies the Hard Enduro spirit. Riders start with their wheels on the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea before racing head-to-head to the finish line on the summit of the nearby Olympos Mountain, some 2,365m above sea level.

Set to draw the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to a close will be Spain’s 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro, round seven of the 2023 HEWC series on October 25-27. With its three-day format, it offers a wide variety of racing from the opening day SuperEnduro in the medieval host town of Aguilar de Campoo to the multi-lap Hard Enduro main event in the nearby quarry.

For 2024, the FIM Hard Enduro Junior World Championship supported by KLIM will be held across five rounds. The Valleys Hard Enduro, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Red Bull Romaniacs* and 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro are set for an exciting battle for the Juniors Class in 2024.

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

DATE EVENT COUNTRY W. CHAMP J. WORLD 10-12 May Valleys Extreme UK X X 30 May-2 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria X X 19-22 June Xross Hard Enduro Rally Serbia X X 23-27 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania X X 22-25 August Red Bull Tennessee Knockout USA X 06-08 September Abestone Italy X X 10-12 October Sea to Sky Türkiye X 25-27 October 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain X

Yamaha revamp Australian MX racing structure for 2024

Yamaha Racing has reset its motocross structure for the 2024 season and will see four major teams contest regional, state and national motocross and supercross events. The restructure will see the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team remain as the MX1/ SX1 team in the premier division, Yamalube Yamaha Racing tackle the MX2/ SX2 duties, WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing focus on the MX3/ SX3 class, while GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing nurtures some of Australia’s best dirt bike talent.

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team

As already announced CDR Yamaha are locked and loaded with a powerful rider combination in reigning ProMX champ, Dean Ferris and alongside him will be Jed Beaton. Armed with the acclaimed YZ450F, the duo will be tough to best in the 2024 motocross season and already both riders are working hard towards the new season.

Yamalube Yamaha Racing

Showcasing the high-performance Yamaha brands, including Yamalube, GYTR and Akrapovic, the in-house Yamaha team take on the MX2 / SX2 duties for 2024. At the controls of the new 2024 YZ250F will be Jayce Cosford, Ryder Kingsford and Kaleb Barham in a three-rider team. All three riders have shown significant improvement over the past 12 months and are brink of success with continued hard work and good support behind them.

Jayce Cosford – Yamalube Yamaha Racing

“2023 was my first year working with the team and to be back on board for 2024 is unreal. I was able to dedicate more time to riding and training this year and as a result, improve my riding to the point where I think the podium is within reach every time I’m on the track. The team have been awesome and now that we have had a year working together and know how to get the best from each other, there is no reason why the results shouldn’t continue to get better.”

Ryder Kingsford – Yamalube Yamaha Racing

“Moving the Yamalube Yamaha Team is the next in my career and one that I’m looking forward to. The team is well organised and has great bikes and I can’t wait to get some laps on the new 2024 YZ250F. That thing looks good. I already have a good relationship with the guys on the team and have plans in place to get started with riding and testing for the new season. The aim is to get a big preseason under my belt, and it will be the first time in a few years that I came into the season in good shape and ready to go. Its awesome to stay with Yamaha and looking forward to another successful year and establishing myself as a consistent top five guy in MX2.”

Kaleb Barham – Yamalube Yamaha Racing

“I have really enjoyed my time with the team and we have worked together well, so I’m grateful that we are able to build on what we started in 2023 and have a compete season in 2024,” Barham offers. “The bikes, the support and the team sponsors have been awesome and its time to reward everyone with some good results in 2024 and make this my best season yet.”

WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing

The dealer-based Yamaha team well handle the MX3/ SX3 duties and the Whitten family will provide the perfect environment for young riders entering the pro ranks with their caring and nurturing ways and being purely focused on the MX3 class, give their riders the best chance of success.

The team line up for 2024 will be Kobe Drew, Kayd Kingsford, Seth Burchell and Koby Hantis, all graduating from Yamaha Junior Racing. Drew has been a solid performer over the years, always in the hunt for race wins. Drew dealt with some injury during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but is back to full health now and the speed and skill are beginning to shine through with some consistent results in the ProMX championship finishing fourth in this year’s championship and charging to a second place finish in the SX2 class in the Australian Supercross Championship.

Kayd Kingsford is progressing nicely as he transitions from juniors into senior racing. He is starting to fill out his body and has taken to man handling his YZ250F around the track. Younger brother of Ryder, Kayd plans on bursting out of the shadows in 2024 and make a name for himself with as he desperately wants to add a championship or two to his resume. Kingsford impressed during the Australian Supercross Championship and will no doubt look to continue the momentum for the 2024 season.

Seth Burchell continues his long relationship with Yamaha that started back when the YZ65 first entered the market. Burchell attended the first demo day of the bike in 2018 and has been a Yamaha rider ever since. He has speed to burn and with a new focus on his racing for 2024, standby for Burchell to make inroads in the MX3 class.

Kobe Hantis will fill out the team in a four-rider line up. Hantis, a long time Yamaha rider, joined YJR for the 2023 season and did enough to impress the WBR Yamaha Team and offer their assistance for the new season. Hantis sat out the Supercross championship with a wrist injury back will be back on the bike soon and come out all guns blazing in 2024.

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing

Back again for 2024 and the only manufacturer supporting riders from a YZ65 to the YZ250F, motocross to off-road, YJR will continue to unearth talent and get them started on a career path to the top.

Five riders across four states will make up the 2024 motocross line up with Blake Bohannon (65/85), Heath Davy (85/125), Deegan Fort (85/125) and Jobe Dunne (125/250) all retuning and will be joined by Queensland based talent, Lachie Allen (125/250). The riders will contest their local and state- based events as well as rounds of the ProMX and the Australian Junior Motocross Championships.

Yamaha’s presence in Enduro has also made a mark and will continue in 2024 with Harley Hutton (J2) and Marcus Nowland (J3).

Scott Bishop – YMA Motorsport Manager

“Yamaha Australia remains committed to racing in Australia and in 2024 will again invest heavily not just in our race teams but also of the events and major championships we contest. YMA continue to support racing at all levels, with sponsorship of every national championship in motocross, supercross, road racing and off road as well as support rider safety via RACESAFE. Unfortunately, we are no longer able to continue with Serco Motorsport and we thank Gavin and the entire Serco Team for their efforts, energy and passion. Despite the challenging times, Yamaha has been able keep four teams in the motocross paddock, with the same amount of supported riders, each with a dedicated focus on their racing divisions to offer the riders their full attention. The pathway from YZ65 to YZ450F is laid out and a range of teams, support and rewards are in place for riders wanting to make it to the top. We look forward to the 2024 season and wish the riders and teams the best in the coming year.”

2024 DAYTONA Supercross course revealed

Daytona International Speedway have unveiled the course layout for the 2024 DAYTONA Supercross – Florida’s only AMA Supercross event of the season, taking place during Bike Week Presented by Monster Energy.

Five-time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael has designed yet another grueling course for the 17th consecutive year, with the 2024 layout presenting some very different challenges for riders than in years past.

The 2024 course layout is quite a switch up compared to previous DAYTONA Supercross courses – literally. Riders will now ride in the opposite direction alongside the famous front stretch at Daytona International Speedway, going from right to left towards the track’s Turn Four.

Ricky Carmichael

“There are a lot of fun things about this racetrack for sure. We’ve got the tunnel jump which is an iconic feature of DAYTONA Supercross, but what you’re going to see that’s a little different from years past is wherever there isn’t a jump, we wanted to keep as much of the natural grass as possible, just because it kind of chews up and progresses throughout the night and gets these natural lines rather than manmade lines that you’d see at a normal racetrack. One of my favorite parts is the beach sand. I think we all can agree, outside of the split lane, just how much drama that section creates. So many ruts develop, breaking bumps, guys are powering through there, dirt’s flying…so keep your eyes on that.”

The 54th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on March 2, 2024, with riders tackling Carmichael’s course under the lights at Daytona International Speedway as part of Bike Week Presented by Monster Energy. Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration kicking off on March 1, and continuing through March 10, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 7-9.

Team Norway disqualified from MXoN 2023 after FIM Fuel Test

During the last FIM Motocross of Nations held in Ernée (France – IMN 210/01) on 8 October 2023, the FIM Motocross Technical Director, supported by the FIM and FMNR Technical Stewards crew on the spot carried out fuel controls on nine different machines (at random in MXGP, MX2 and OPEN classes) in accordance with the 2023 FIM Technical Rules Motocross and with the FIM Fuel Regulations from the following motorcycles:

Tom VIALLE #5 (France)

Hunter LAWRENCE #8 (Australia)

Andrea BONACORSI #12 (Italy)

Liam EVERTS #15 (Belgium)

Jorge PRADO #16 (Spain)

Valentin GUILLOD #27 (Switzerland)

Josh GILBERT #29 (Great Britain)

Cornelius TOENDEL #37 (Norway)

Tim GAJSER #118 (Slovenia)

Among the aforementioned riders, the fuel tests of rider No. 37 Cornelius TOENDEL were found not to be in conformity with the FIM fuel specifications following Art. 82.19 of the FIM Technical Rules Motocross and Articles A, B, E and G of the FIM Fuels Regulation, and thus did not correspond to any homologated reference race fuel. Therefore, the fuel tests of rider No. 37 Cornelius TOENDEL were found to be in infringement of Art. 5.42 of the FIM Motocross World Championship Regulations.

Based on the foregoing, the FIM Stewards Panel confirmed on 6th December 2023 the decision of the race Direction that had decided to disqualify Mr TOENDEL and his team (team Norway) from the entire event, as provided for by Art. G.4.8 of the FIM Fuels Regulation and Art. 5.42 of the FIM Motocross World Championship Regulations.

No appeal against the decision of the FIM Stewards Panel has been lodged before the International Disciplinary Court (CDI) within the set deadline. As a consequence, the decision of the FIM Stewards Panel is final.