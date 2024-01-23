2024 Somersby Super TT set for February 24-25

Entries for the first dirt track meeting of the season in New South Wales are now open – and it will be something different to fire up the riders and the fans.

The weekend of February 24 and 25 will see the Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club staging the 2024 Somersby Super TT meeting at their Somersby track.

There are classes for Pro 250s and Pro 450s, Over 35s and Women as well as junior classes, with the best performers in the Pro 450 class on the Saturday having an added incentive to race for.

On Sunday the club is planning a feature event that will bring together competitors from different disciplines of the sport.

The top duo from the Pro 450 class will take on duos from road racing, motocross, enduro and speedway.

Supp. Regs are out for the meeting and entries for the meeting close on February 16. For more information riders can contact Club President David Smith on 0412 506503 or Race Secretary Lyndel Butler on 0411 194315.

Major changes to FIM TrialGP regs

In a major change to FIM TrialGP regulations, from 2024 onwards riders will be allowed to stop and move backwards in sections with a clearly defined time limit.

TrialGP has changed considerably over the recent years and this forward-thinking approach is viewed as part of the natural evolution of Trial.

This new ruling brings TrialGP into line with the FIM X-Trial World Championship which evolves into a more demanding riding level for riders and gives them the opportunity to demonstrate their skills.

This change in rules will ease the conditions for Section Observers in their judgements, with the full and continued support of the FIM.

Thierry Michaud – FIM Trial Commission Director

“Global conditions have changed considerably and the FIM’s approach is different from that of the previous decade. During the previous seasons, the FIM carried out numerous expert appraisals and consultations with a view to improving these conditions and considering solutions for modernising the discipline. A majority of manufacturers and a number of riders expressed their desire for the greatest possible ‘freedom’ in expressing their enormous technical abilities in the sections with the main aim of putting on a show. To this end, the FIM has decided that its TrialGP organisations will focus primarily on visibility and the quality of the show put on. Other measures such as the acceleration of the race pace, the separation of certain classes and other decisions to come – leading to greater dynamism of the Events – will go in this direction.”

Regulations for the 2024 FIM Trial World Championship will be published in the coming days.

Jed Beaton to replace Purvis at Altherm JCR Yamaha

The Altherm JCR Yamaha team will feature Australian import Jed Beaton in the MX1 class this motocross season. Beaton rides for CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team in Australia and will be replacing current MX1 Champion, Altherm JCR Yamaha’s Maximus Purvis, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Aged 25, Beaton will begin his stint with Altherm JCR Yamaha at the Woodville GP (January 28), and stay on for the Yamaha Motor New Zealand Motocross Championships’ first round (February 3). Then he will fly back and forth across The Ditch for the remaining rounds.

Beaton’s teammate is Oparau’s James Scott (#108), who is in his second season with Altherm JCR Yamaha and has been working hard to prepare for the MX2 championship. He started out with the team in 2022 when Brodie Connolly left to pursue his international aspirations.

PWR Yamaha rider Tommy Watts had previously switched over to the motocross team from his cross country background, but he also picked up a knee injury while training and is in recovery mode.

Altherm JCR Yamaha’s female motocross rider Amie Roberts is out too, with the same knee injury as Watts.

Purvis is well on the way to recovery and is expected to be back riding in autumn, with Watts and Roberts returning to training by late winter.

Team Manager Josh Coppins

“That is part of the sport and we need to do the best that we can in terms of our riders’ recovery. We have managed that process and we are thankful for the relationship with CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team and Yamaha Motor Australia, as they’ve done a co-lab deal with Yamaha Motor New Zealand and Altherm JCR Yamaha, so we are able to make use of Jed as a replacement rider. We had to look internationally for cover over this current season and we are grateful that our Yamaha counterparts could help. We last had an Australian rider come over in 2020 when Kirk Gibbs rode for us and won the MX1 Championship for our Altherm JCR team.

“Jed comes from the MXGP circuit and has great credentials. He has raced in New Zealand before and knows half the tracks he’s going to be competing on. Having only just started with CDR, he is excited to get going with Yamaha. We are hoping to help progress him into the Yamaha family and improve his skills, so he is up and running for when the Australian Motocross Championship starts in mid-March. We can’t thank CDR enough for helping us out in these difficult times. Having Jed means we have a strong contender for the MX1 title this summer.

“We are looking forward to a full season with James this summer. He’s had a great lead in to the season with MX2 class wins at MX Fest and more recently at Summercross. Although it’s a slightly reduced team because we also let our junior rider Cole Davies out of his contract to head off to overseas duties, we are looking forward to strong performances over summer. Both guys are ready to go and we’ve put in a lot of effort in terms of the bikes and the team structure. Altherm JCR Yamaha has provided the best programme for these guys to do the best job they can to retain some championships.”

2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar

27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)

February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)

February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)

March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)

April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)

Darrin Treloar & Blake Cox win 2024 Warren Monson Memorial

Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox have won the 2024 Warren Monson Memorial event, heading off Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland and Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr for the win, with Mark Plasited/Ben Pitt fourth.





Yamaha Racing commit to massive AORC support

The 2024 Australian Off-Road Championships (AORC) will again see a massive Yamaha presence, with Yamaha Motor Australia continuing its long and successful naming rights of the championship as well as supporting a host of riders and teams for the 2024 season.

Spearing Yamaha’s presence at the AORC will be the ShopYamaha off Road Team of Kyron Bacon and Wil Dennett. The two young guns of Australian enduro racing will be out to make their presence felt with Bacon contesting the E1 division (250cc) while Dennett steps up to handle the E2 duties (450cc).

Jess Gardiner and her team are back for another season and looking to keep the momentum going from a successful 2024 season that saw her and Danielle McDonald win their respective championships as well as finish on the podium in the worlds team championships (ISDE) in Argentina.

Continuing with a three-rider outfit that will now see McDonald join Gardiner in the senior women’s class after dominating the junior girls while Jeremy Carpentier will fly the flag in the E2 class on the WR450F.

A new layer of support was introduced by Yamaha for the 2023 and the success was instant. The three-rider team of Cooper Sheidow, Wil Dennett and Jett Yarnold finished the year with two AORC championships and a third place in an outstanding debut. The support given to Wil Dennett enabled him to move up to the ShopYamaha team while Sheidow and Yarnold return for another season with Yamaha bLU cRU Support.

Yamaha Junior Racing made the move into off road racing in 2023 with the two-rider line up of Marcus Nowland and Harley Hutton. Both return for 2024 with YJR support and will continue to fly the flag at AORC events.

The 2024 AORC gets under way in March and will run 12 rounds ending in September.

2024 Australian ProMX Championship partners & sponsors revealed

Iconic Australian manufacturer Penrite Oil has renewed its significant commitment to the ProMX Championship, and in 2024 will continue as naming rights partner for a fourth successive year.

Jarrod Harding – Penrite Oil

“We are proud to continue our partnership with ProMX. We believe the partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Australian motocross community and supporting the growth of the sport. Penrite has a long and proud history supporting Australian motocross, and this ongoing partnership is a further significant investment into the sport for our Australian family-owned company.”

In a massive show of ongoing support for Australia’s premier motocross series, motorcycle accessory giant AMX Superstores has also recommitted to the ProMX Championship until the end of 2025. AMX Superstores will not only remain as a ‘presented by’ partner for ProMX over the next two seasons, but the retailer will also continue to sponsor the cut-throat MX1 Superpole session – the frenetic battle for final gate positions between Australia’s best riders.

The 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores will begin in Wonthaggi (Vic) on Sunday, March 17. AMX Superstores currently has 31 stores across Vic, NSW, Qld, SA and the ACT, as well as a massive online presence.

Australian-owned gas strut brand EZILIFT will continue its partnership with the women’s (MXW) class in 2024. The collaboration, now extending into a third successive season, will see the EZILIFT MXW class compete at four 2024 ProMX Championship rounds.

Starting with the season opener in Wonthaggi (Vic) on March 17, the MXW riders will also contest the Murray Bridge (June 23), Toowoomba (July 21) and Queensland Moto Park (August 17-18) events, led by defending champion Charli Cannon as she looks to make it a championship three-peat after a huge off-season defection to Honda.

EZILIFT is distributed in Australia by Brandlines as part of its portfolio of automotive parts and accessories.

Mark Luksich – Brandlines Owner

“We are delighted to continue our association with the ProMX MXW class in 2024 under EZILIFT Gas Lift Supports and look forward to continuing to support the growth of women in motocross under this very successful championship.”

The ProMX also welcomes a new class sponsor in 2024 – Fox Racing. The company, a global leader in lifestyle products as well as motocross and mountain bike apparel, safety and protective gear, and will partner with the MX85 Cup in 2024.

The MX85 Cup was introduced in 2023 to serve as a Team Australia qualification process for the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, replicating the same structure and format riders will encounter at the internatonal showpiece.

The 2024 Fox Racing MX85 Cup will be open to all riders in the 12-U16 age bracket (two-stroke 85cc Big Wheel), while those who meet the FIM age requirements (currently 12-14 years) will also be eligible for Team Australia selection in the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship.

Mitchell Caton – Fox Racing Australia

“Fox Racing Australia is thrilled to embark on an exhilarating journey as we proudly support the MX85 class in ProMX for 2024. Our commitment to supporting the next generation of motocross talent reflects our passion for pushing boundaries and fostering the growth of the sport. Get ready for an electrifying season as we gear up to fuel the dreams and ambitions of young riders in the MX85 Cup – it’s a journey of excitement, determination and pure adrenaline on the Australian motocross scene!”

2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar

The calendar for the 2024 FIM Baja World Cup has been released, this consists of eight rounds across seven different countries over an eleven month period. The series gets under way with the Saudi Baja that runs from 8-10 February followed by two events in Spain – the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura from 2-4 May and the Baja Aragon from 26-28 July.

Competition then switches to Central Europe with the Baja Hungary on 8-11 August before, following a summer break, returning to the Gulf States with the Baja Qatar that will be staged from 31 October to 2 November.

Round six will be the Baja TT do Oeste in Portugal from 8-10 November before the series concludes with a double date in the Middle East, starting with the Dubai International Baja on 15-17 November and then signing off with the Jordan Baja on 28-30 November.

The 2024 series will include a new Trail category, which is open to 600 cc road registered motorcycles with two or more cylinders weighing no a maximum of 165 kg and limited to a top speed of 130 km/h.

2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar

Date Venue Country 08-10 February Saudi Baja Saudi Arabia 02-04 May Baja TT Dehesa Spain 26-28 July Baja Aragon Spain 08-11 August Baja Hungary Hungary 31. Oct – 2 Nov Baja Qatar Qatar 08-10 November Baja TT do Oeste Portugal 15-17 November Dubai International Baja United Arab Emirates 28-30 November Jordan Baja Jordan

Debut MXGP of Galicia in Lugo confirmed for 2024

Scheduled for the 11th and 12th of May, the MXGP of Galicia in Lugo will host its first-ever MXGP Grand Prix held at the spectacular Jorge Prado Municipal Circuit. The birthplace of current MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado will welcome the best riders in the world.

In addition to featuring the MXGP and MX2 classes, the event will showcase the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX125 presented by FMF Racing.

This event will also be the second Grand Prix in Spain in 2024 and as a result of this exciting addition, the MXGP of Spain at intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos has been moved to the 23rd and 24th of March. The MXGP of Spain will keep the same supporting classes, the WMX and the EMX250.

2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)

Round Date Country Venue 1 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 2 24 March SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos 3 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna 4 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 5 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 6 12 May SPAIN Galicia, Lugo 7 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 8 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal 9 09 June LATVIA Kegums 0 16 June ITALY Maggiora 11 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 12 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 13 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 14 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 15 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 16 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem 17 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 18 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar 19 15 September CHINA Shangahi 20 29 September ITALY TBA MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

2024 Arenacross Rounds 3 & 4 Belfast Double-Header

Crendon Tru7 Honda Racing’s Conrad Mewse scored a blisteringly fast win in the Traxxas Pro Main Event win at Belfast’s packed-out SSE Arena for Round Three of the 2024 British Arenacross Championship presented by Fix Auto UK.

In typical AX fashion, the intensely close Main Event podium was rounded out by Dylan Woodcock and Justin Bogle

This was followed up at Round Four, where FUS Marsh Geartec’s Harri Kullas scored an epic win in the Traxxas Pro Main Event, once again at Belfast’s packed-out SSE Arena. The Main Event podium rounded out by Jack Brunell, and teammate Eddie Wade finishing in third spot. Conrad Mewse sustaining a freak injury during qualifying and unable to compete.

Arenacross Standings after Round Four

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack Brunell 48 2 Conrad Mewse 40 3 Harri Kullas 38 4 Adam Chatfield 34 5 Ashley Greedy 30 6 Justin Bogle 28 7 Dylan Woodcock 24 8 Eddie Wade 19 9 Thomas Do 17 10 Tommy Searle 16

2024 AMA Supercross Round Three – San Diego Rider Quotes

Even before race day got underway there had been a huge scare for Jett Lawrence. The young Australian came up short on a jump during media day, casing out hard, and was ejected from his CRF450R. He instantly grabbed at his wrist and hand, making many fear that he would not make race day due to a broken wrist or hand. It turned out that Jett was lucky to get away with some painful thumb injuries, it could have been so much worse.

For the second week running, rain had caused organisers and track maintainers plenty of problems. They managed to scrape away most of the mud ahead of the Heat races and while the surface was far from perfect, it was certainly a lot better than riders fought through last week in San Francisco. However, as soon as the Heats got underway the track was getting chopped up badly and was getting more treacherous with every lap, before ultimately settling down again later in the night.

250 Main

RJ Hampshire took the holeshot and the early lead ahead of Levi Kitchen and Jordon Smith. Mitch Oldenburg and Jordon Smith battled over that third place over the course of the opening lap. Jo Shimoda was down in tenth after getting sideways off the line. Nicoletti had some work to do after a fall early on lap one.

Levi Kitchen managed to reel in RJ Hampshire and challenged for the lead over the second and third laps before going down and losing a number of positions before he was back up and running again. Marchbanks inherited that second place while Nate Thrasher was promoted to third, Jordon Smith fourth and Jo Shimoda was now up to fifth.

Garrett Marchbanks was the next rider to reel in and challenge RJ Hampshire. Marchbanks took the lead as the race passed the halfway mark and Hampshire now had his hands full with Nate Thrasher.

Thrasher got the better of Hampshire and then reeled in Marchbanks through lapped traffic and mounted his challenge for the win. Thrasher successfully dispensed with Marchbanks and then proceeded to pull away. It was far from over though!

Marchbanks and Hampshire both came back at Thrasher on the final lap and it was a close affair but Hampshire went down and was relegated down to sixth place by the time he got up and running again.

Nate Thrasher the victor over Marchbanks while Jordon Smith was promoted to the podium after Hampshire’s mistake.

Jo Shimoda fourth ahead of Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire while Mitch Oldenburg claimed seventh ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco. Shimoda claimed the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap.

With that third place Jordon Smith actually extended his championship lead, his buffer over Levi Kitchen now eight-points.

Nate Thrasher – P1

“The day started out well, but it was another tough night for me. It was pretty tough conditions out there, and we struggled a bit. I had to go through the LCQ, which we won, but unfortunately, it was another tough main event with a couple of tip-overs in the mud. We’ll keep fighting, go back to work, and come back stronger in San Diego.”

Jordon Smith – P3

“It feels incredible to get this win. I’m going to soak this in for a couple of days, for sure. I felt like I was all alone out there for a little while. I came through the second or third lap, and I couldn’t really see anyone behind me. Then the halfway flag came out, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got to do that again?’ It was a shortened race, but it felt longer. I was so pumped to get the win. Especially with it being a mudder, and with the situation that I feel like I’m in this year – being a title guy and needing to put myself in that position every week. So I think to be able to pull it off tonight and to make it work when I’m not the best in the mud, not as confident in the mud, was huge.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“I thought I was riding well all day despite the back end sliding a lot in the main event. That was disappointing, but my riding was good. I nearly made the podium, which is an improvement on last weekend. The pace and the riding have been good, and I still believe I can do it. I just want a normal weekend.”

Levi Kitchen – P5

“I hate it for the team to have gone down like that because they worked so hard to get me a great bike for the conditions today,” said Kitchen. “I really was trying to take my time but also try different lines and it bit me. I know we were better than a fifth, but I’m feeling really good and can’t wait to see what we can do in dry conditions next weekend.”

RJ Hampshire – P6

“Just another mudder here in SD and another tough night,” recalled Hampshire. “I got off to an awesome start and then led a lot of laps in the Main, but threw away a podium with two corners to go. Super-frustrating, but nothing I can do about it now. Time to go home, regroup, and we need a win next week in Anaheim.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P8

“Good weekend overall! I need to fix little mistakes that are keeping me from being upfront, but lots of positives to take away as we head into Anaheim again next weekend.”

250 Main Results

Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha YZ250F +01.203 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +05.141 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R +05.572 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki KX250 +06.390 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +10.486 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +38.741 Ryder DiFrancesco GASGAS MC 250F +51.399 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +1 lap 1:04.369 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki RM-Z250 +1 lap +11.599

250 West Championship Points

Jordon Smith 67 Levi Kitchen 59 Garrett Marchbanks 57 RJ Hampshire 54 Mitch Oldenburg 41 Anthony Bourdon 39 Jo Shimoda 36 Carson Mumford 36 Hunter Yoder 36 Julien Beaumer 33

450 Main

The drizzle started falling again as riders gathered at the gates in preparation for the 450 Main.

Justin Cooper and Ken Roczen got the best runs through the opening turn but it was Roczen that pulled away to an early lead. Justin Barcia moved up to second, Aaron Plessinger third, Justin Cooper fourth, and Cooper Webb fifth.

Hunter and Jett Lawrence both fared poorly off the start, down in 13th and 14th positions, the brothers 15-seconds behind leader Roczen by the end of the first lap.

Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart tangled and went down early on the opening lap. Eli Tomac also an early faller and down in 20th place after three laps.

Barcia managed to get within striking distance of Roczen but couldn’t make a pass on the German.

Aaron Plessinger then came to the fore, dispensing Barcia to move up to second place before setting his sights on race leader Ken Roczen.

Ken Roczen was having to deal with lapped riders only six-minutes into the race and that allowed Plessinger to close in.

Roczen then went down and lost a lot of ground as he kicked the Suzuki back into life, by the time he was back up and running he had been demoted to seventh place, sandwiched between Jett and Hunter Lawrence.

With 12-minutes left on the shot clock Plessinger led Barcia by five-seconds. Cooper Webb a further two-seconds behind in third, but with more than eight-seconds on fourth placed Jason Anderson.

Chase Sexton was now just inside the top ten as he fought his way back from that early fall.

Ken Roczen headed into the mechanic service area to get something fixed up on the Suzuki and was way back in 18th place by the time he was back on track.

At the halfway point of the race Plessinger led Webb by six-seconds while Barcia was a further four-seconds back in third. Jason Anderson fourth and then it was four Hondas, Dylan Ferrandis fifth ahead of Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Dean Wilson. Chase Sexton ninth, Eli Tomac tenth and Jorge Prado 11th. Tomac may have been tenth but he got lapped shortly after half-race distance.

Cooper Webb then reeled in Aaron Plessinger over the next few laps and was shaping up to make a challenge for the lead with just over five-minutes left on the shot clock, only for a small mistake to delay that challenge.

Barcia was third while Jett Lawrence was looking for a way past Jason Anderson to take fourth place but the Kawasaki man was not making it easy for the young Australian.

It took Jett a couple of his laps as he waited for a safe move on Anderson but he took that fourth place with two-minutes left on the shot clock. A podium was still a distant target though as third-placed Barcia had 13-seconds on Jett.

Up front Cooper Webb was coming back at Aaron Plessinger and setting himself up to make a late charge. However, Webb tangled with the lapped Chase Sexton, which cost Webb a lot of time and gave Plessinger five-seconds of breathing space with two laps to run.

Plessinger does it, the KTM rider kept it together to the flag to claim a great victory over Cooper Webb, despite the Yamaha man recording the fastest lap of the race.

Justin Barcia rounded out the podium, more than 20-seconds behind Plessinger, but a great result considering the GASGAS rider is still not 100 per cent after getting crook a couple of weeks ago.

Jett Lawrence came through to fourth after being dead last early on in the race. After the finish, Jett and Jason Anderson had some stern words, presumably over how Anderson had sent Jett wide a few times, cross-jumped in front of him and also brake-checked him as the young Aussie looked for a way past.

Jett instigated the conversation, which got a bit heated with both of them firing right up, Anderson grabbing Jett’s helmet at the chin-piece and pulling it hard. Anderson’s fastest lap of the race was a 58.993 while Jett’s was a 57.668. Nevertheless, Jett later apologised to Anderson for letting his frustration get the better of him and starting the altercation. Jett also offered to pay any fine Anderson is penalised with for pulling as he did Jett’s chin-piece.

Jason Anderson was fifth, Dylan Ferrandis sixth and Hunter Lawrence seventh.

Chase Sexton a lap down in eighth ahead of Eli Tomac while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten ahead of Jorge Prado, Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo.

With that victory Aaron Plessinger moves into the championship lead ahead of team-mate Chase Sexton by a single point, and it is a Red Bull KTM 1-2 at the top of the table. That was also Plessinger’s maiden 450 Main victory.

Jett Lawrence may have missed the podium but he set the second-fastest lap of the race and is now only four-points off the championship lead.

Aaron Plessinger – P1

“Man, San Diego! It was a really good race, managed to get into the lead around the midway point, and just rode clean laps, stayed up, and got the win! On top of that, we take the red plate and points lead into the next round, which is huge for me. We had a great off-season… The team and I worked super-hard and to start the season with 4-5-1 results is my best start ever! The fans were crazy sticking it out here in the rain, so I’m stoked to be able to deliver a result to them, and ready to do it again next weekend.”

Cooper Webb – P2

“It was a pretty tough day in San Francisco. The conditions were definitely difficult. Qualifying went pretty well. I ended up in the top five and then finished second in the heat race, which was great. In the main event, I didn’t get the start we needed to get, and I rode around with the guys and just got passed. I had a little bit of goggle issues, but overall, it was a tough night in really tough conditions. It was not the result we were looking for, but we will come back swinging at San Diego and hopefully get some dry conditions to show them what we’ve got.”

Justin Barcia – 3

“San Diego was a crazy day! We only had two practices, as the weather came in, so I qualified decent, but not where I wanted to be. Although, I kept a cool head and got through the Heat Race with a solid result. Main Event, I knew it was going to be gnarly – the track broke down a lot! I got off to an okay start, found second behind Aaron [Plessinger], and then missed the triple one lap, which let Cooper [Webb] get by me. Came in with a lonely third place, but super-stoked after last week and knowing that my health is nearly back to 100 percent.”

Jett Lawrence – P4

“Coming into the day was a bit of a rough one with my hand and I was a little bummed with fourth, but what we had going today was definitely good. I feel good, and I’m excited to have a dry race again so I can show my actual speed.”

Jason Anderson – P5

“I am pretty happy with my results this weekend considering the conditions. The track was awesome during practice and I felt great, and even when it started raining for qualifying I still felt comfortable on my KX450SR. The heat race went okay, and the main event I was really pumped about my performance in the mud compared to last week. Obviously weather conditions like this aren’t ideal, but I’m happy that we are learning how to maintain a solid place in these situations. Time to get ready to go back to Anaheim.”

Hunter Lawrence – P7

“We had a good learning curve. Unfortunately, our result didn’t really reflect the riding in the main event—I feel like we rode very well. A lot of positives and an improvement on last weekend, so we just have to keep on building. Our time is coming.”

Chase Sexton – P8

“Round three was another mud race and hopefully the last one of the year! For me, it just wasn’t a great night from the get-go, I struggled in the Heat Race, and then in the Main I actually felt like I was riding pretty good, although just was a long ways back. I did the best damage control that I could do and that got me eighth place. We’ll go back to work this week and come out swinging for A2.”

Eli Tomac – P9

“We got off to a great start last night and almost had the holeshot. The conditions were so treacherous; honestly it was one of the toughest mud races I’ve raced. Some of the ruts were so deep you could completely get stuck if you took the wrong lines! I’m grateful for our crew. They had their work cut out for them the whole day and kept the bike running in top shape.”

Jorge Prado – P11

“Today was another good experience. It was again not too easy after getting a bad start in the Main Event… I think the jump out of the gate was okay, but I got a lot of wheel spin, which sent me backward and meant I was one of the last to the first corner. My opening laps weren’t great, and then I got confused with the blue flags and let the riders who I was battling with by me, which was a pity. It is what it is, I can improve with my opening lap intensity, but I’m excited for three Main Events next weekend in the Triple Crown at A2 as I would like to at least be able to make one holeshot and enjoy that format of racing!”

Adam Cianciarulo – P13

“I felt really good and comfortable during practice and very happy with the changes we made on the KX450SR from last week. Then the rain came and I began to struggle. The heat race I fell over a few times. Obviously going to the LCQ is not something I’m proud of, but I was stoked to get some more track time and figure it out before the main. I tried my best to get through the pack, and I feel like I learned a lot and am ready to move forward the rest of the season.”

Justin Cooper – P14

“I really struggled with the tough conditions all day and night. With crashes in both qualifying races, it made it even tougher on me, and I wasn’t able to find a flow. It’s the first main I’ve missed in my career, so it’s a tough pill to swallow, but we will just have to put it behind us and build off how we rode at A1.”

450 Main Results

Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE Cooper Webb Yamaha YZ450F +02.188 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +22.099 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF450R +37.164 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +42.230 Dylan Ferrandis Honda CRF450R +44.447 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF450R +52.323 Chase Sexton KTM 450 SX-F FE +1 lap 58.409 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +1 lap +04.517 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1 lap +21.237

450 Championship Points