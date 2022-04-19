Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 19, 2022
What’s New:
- Kyle Webster injured during training, breaking foot/ankle
- Ferrandis readies for Pro Motocross title defence despite injury
- Plaisted & Pitt win Australian Sidecar Speedway at Gillman
- Yamaha launches Ténéré World Raid Rally Program
- Jayden Rykers tops WAMX Round 2 at Manjimup
- Billy Van Eerde dominates QLD Dirt Track Championship
- James Scott tops NZ National Cross-Country double-header
- Minus 400 Recap – What you may have missed
- Riders talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round 14 at Atlanta
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
Kyle Webster injured during training, breaking foot, ankle
Kyle Webster has broken his left foot and right ankle after an accident in training due to a bike malfunction, which saw him land on the backside of a ramp. He’ll require surgery as a result, which is booked in for this week.
Kyle Webster
“Unfortunately I had a bike malfunction on an up ramp during the week, resulting in me jumping off and landing into the backside of the down ramp. I have broken my left foot and right ankle and am booked in for surgery next week to get fixed up and start my recovery. To say I’m devastated is an understatement, but I know I’ll be back.”
Ferrandis readies for Pro Motocross title defence despite injury
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis will sit out the remaining four rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, after injuring his wrist in the 450 Detroit Supercross Main Event. While he continues to make progress, the focus is to return to full fitness for the fast approaching outdoor season and defend his ProMX title. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship gets underway on May 28 at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Together with the team, we decided to not go back to racing for the remaining rounds of supercross. I just returned to riding motocross, and I felt that my wrist was not fully ready to support the load of supercross. It’s a bummer for sure. I will focus on getting my wrist back to 100% and be ready for the outdoor season.”
Jeremy Coker – Team Manager
“Looking at the bigger picture, we made the decision as a team that it was best for Dylan to focus on getting back to feeling 100% for the outdoor season. It’s a tough sport, and we have a lot of racing ahead of us, so it’s more important at this point of the supercross season to focus on defending his title in the Pro Motocross Championship.”
Plaisted & Pitt win Australian Sidecar Speedway at Gillman
Motorcycling South Australia has congratulated Mark Plaisted and Ben Pitt on winning the Australian Sidecar Speedway title at Gillman over the Easter weekend, fighting off Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox for the top spot, defending the title.
The Australian Speedway U16 250cc sidecar was also decided, with Kayden Gates and Harley Ackerley taking top honours, ahead of Lachlan Coppin and Hayden Kuchel.
Thanks also went to the Speedway Riders Association for running the two-night event.
Here’s the results:
Australian Sidecar Speedway
- Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt. 14 Points
- Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox. 14 Points
- Mick Headland / Brenton Kerr. 12 Points.
- Warren Monson / Andrew Summerhayes 11 Points
- Shane Hudson / Adam Constable. 9 Points
- Brodie Cohan / Jesse Headland. 10 Points
- Stuart Firth / Tim Green 9 Points
- Byren Gates / Eli Bock. 8 Points.
- Kym Menadue / Shane Dolan 7 Points.
- Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris 7 Points
- Jake Treloar / Eli Wright 6 Points.
- Mark Mitchell / Tony Carter 4 Points.
- Max Howse / Riley Commons 4 Points
- Kane Golding / Isaac Amos 3 Points
- Paul Hemsworth / Adam Botham 1 Points
- Brandon Warke / Mitchell Firth 0 Points.
Australia Speedway U16 250cc Sidecar
- Kayden Gates / Harley Ackerley Vic.
- Lachlan Coppin / Hayden Kuchel SA
- Nate Headland / Sam Horton SA
- Chloe Ackerley / Eva Whitworth Vic.
Yamaha launches Ténéré World Raid Rally Program
The all-new Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team has just been revealed and will contest the Africa Eco Race, which runs from Monaco to the legendary finish in Dakar, Senegal in October.
Yamaha has a long history racing in Africa, starting in 1979 with victory for Cyril Neveu in the first ever running of the Paris Dakar Rally. Contesting the Africa Eco Race brings the brand full circle, returning them to the spiritual home of the Ténéré, and confirming the new approach, which focuses on reconnecting Yamaha’s Rally program with the genuine spirit of adventure and with products that customers can enjoy.
Yamaha’s goal in approaching a 12 stage African rally with a production machine is to prove the exceptional DNA of the new Ténéré World Raid, but also to prepare an extensive customer program, which aims to support the racing spirit of Ténéré customers participating in national activities right up to international long distance Rally Raid events.
The new Rally program will also mark the start of a partnership with Riders for Health, to raise awareness of the tremendous work carried out by the charity supplying, managing and maintaining motorcycles for health-focused operations in Africa.
The Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team will be run on behalf of Yamaha by Rebel X Sports under the direction of Team Manager, and experienced Rally Raid campaigner, Manuel Lucchese. Italian Alessandro Botturi, winner of the previous two editions of the race, and Spaniard Pol Tarres will contest the 14th edition of the rally aboard a race version of the recently launched Ténéré 700 World Raid.
Botturi and Tarres will take on this unique challenge aboard bikes based on the newly launched Ténéré 700 World Raid but further developed by Yamaha with the addition of specialized GYTR parts, such as a larger fuel tank and KYB suspension, to better withstand the extreme demands of a competitive Rally Raid.
Alessandro Botturi – Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team
“In a few weeks, we begin this great adventure with the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team. I cannot wait to ride the new bike in Tunisia, and the goal is not only to finish the rally but to gain as much data and knowledge as possible to make us stronger. This is going to be an important year, with our ultimate goal of competing in the Africa Eco Race and reaching the mythical finish line by the Lac Rose in Dakar.”
Pol Tarres – Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team
“I am very excited about this new adventure! I feel fortunate to be involved in this project, to have such a fantastic team around me and such an experienced teammate in Alessandro. Everyone is excited to take on the Africa Eco Race, and the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid is the perfect machine to tackle such a challenging rally. We have been working a lot on the bike already, and it feels incredible. I am excited to head to Tunisia because it will be a great shakedown and training to get us ready for the challenge of the main event this year. I have a lot to learn, but I am determined to do my best and push as hard as I can to bring home the best result possible.”
The Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team will prepare for the AER by taking part in the Tunisian Desert Challenge between the 21st and 29th April, which comprises eight stages and covers over 2,700km. It is the first step in preparing the bikes and riders ready to take on the challenge of the Africa Eco Race later in the year.
Jayden Rykers tops WA MX Round 2 at Manjimup
Jayden Rykers has dominated Round 2 of the WA MX series in Manjimup, sweeping both MX1 races for the overall victory and 50-championship points, ahead of a consistent John Darroch who went 2-2 for the weekend. Rounding out the MX1 overall podium was Liam Atkinson who went 4-3 and ended the weekend tied on 38-points with Charlie Creech, but eeked out the final podium position over Creech’s 3-4.
Those results largely reflect the MX1 standings with Rykers leading on a perfect 100-points to Darroch on 88 and Creech on 78, while Atkinson sits fourth on 74-points, with a 10-point buffer over Julian Cutajar.
In the MX2 it was Jake Turner who took the narrow overall win from Stuart Wilmot, with a 1-2 result giving him a two-point advantage over Wilmot’s 3-1. Dylan Walsh claimed the final podium position with his 5-3 results, ahead of Anthony Hicks and Ayden Bridgeford, who completed the top five.
Wilmot currently holds the MX2 standings lead from Turner by four-points, on 95 to 91 respective, with Jordan Minear a more distant third on 78-points. Dylan Walsh (72) and Codey Rowe (61) complete the top five after Round 2.
In MX3 it was Kayden Minear who took the round win with two race wins, ahead of Deacon Paice (2-2) on 44-points, and Jake Rumens in third (3-3) on 40-points. Taj Moore was fourth running 4-4, while Brayden Upperton and Charlie Bartlett tied on 31-points, going 6-5 and 5-6 respectively.
Rumens currently leads the MX3 after Round 2 on 90-points, ahead of Taj Moore (80) and Charlie Bartlett (71).
MX1 Pro Round 2 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|50
|25
|25
|2
|JOHN DARROCH
|44
|22
|22
|3
|LIAM ATKINSON
|38
|18
|20
|4
|CHARLIE CREECH
|38
|20
|18
|5
|JULIAN CUTAJAR
|32
|16
|16
|6
|JAKE FEWSTER
|30
|15
|15
|7
|CODY HEGGS
|26
|13
|13
|8
|DYLAN HEARD
|24
|12
|12
|9
|BROCK NELSON
|22
|11
|11
|10
|LUKE FEW
|22
|14
|8
MX2 Pro Round 2 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|JAKE TURNER
|47
|25
|22
|2
|STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT
|45
|20
|25
|3
|DYLAN WALSH
|36
|16
|20
|4
|ANTHONY HICKS
|30
|14
|16
|5
|AYDEN BRIDGEFORD
|30
|15
|15
|6
|CODEY ROWE
|27
|13
|14
|7
|JYE TOMERINI
|24
|12
|12
|8
|JYE CORMACK
|22
|9
|13
|9
|JAYDEN MCFERRAN
|18
|8
|10
|10
|SEAN HEARD
|18
|11
|7
MX3 Pro Round 2 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|1
|KAYDEN MINEAR
|50
|25
|25
|2
|DEACON PAICE
|44
|22
|22
|3
|JAKE RUMENS
|40
|20
|20
|4
|TAJ MOORE
|36
|18
|18
|5
|BRAYDEN UPPERTON
|31
|15
|16
|6
|CHARLIE BARTLETT
|31
|16
|15
|7
|ARCHIE FREEGARD
|28
|14
|14
|8
|TAJ READ
|26
|13
|13
|9
|RYAN FORBES
|23
|12
|11
|10
|ZANE GARRAWAY
|21
|9
|12
Billy Van Eerde dominates QLD Dirt Track
Billy Van Eerde had a great weekend at the Queensland Dirt Track Championship claiming the win in both the Pro 450 class, as well as the Pro MX, while Kayden Downing was the Pro 250 victor.
The Pro 450 final saw Van Eerde win by 0.442s from Cyshan Weale, with Jarred Brook 0.889s off the lead in third. Seth Qualischefski and Kayden Downing rounded ouyt the top five.
As well as racing the 450s, Downing took that Pro 250 win by just 0.077s from Ben Montgomery, with third placed Benjamin McLaughlin a more distant third, 2.23s off the lead. Heath Maloney and Blayk Hislop completed the top five.
It was another clear win in the MX Open Final, where Van Eerde won by 1.695s from Qualischefski, while Cyshan Weale took third, ahead of Downing and Hunter Penhallurick.
Pro 450 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Billy VAN EERDE
|–
|2
|Cyshan WEALE
|+0.442
|3
|Jarred BROOK
|+0.889
|4
|Seth QUALISCHEFSKI
|+2.504
|5
|Kayden DOWNING
|+4.029
|6
|Jayden RODGERS
|+8.112
|7
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|+8.210
|8
|Hunter PENHALLURICK
|+9.016
|9
|Harrison MAXWELL
|+11.004
|10
|Dale BORLASE
|+12.352
|11
|Mitchell JAMES
|+16.584
|DNS
|Damien KOPPE
|–
Pro 250 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Kayden DOWNING
|–
|2
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|+0.077
|3
|Benjamin MCLAUGHLIN
|+2.230
|4
|Heath MALONEY
|+3.968
|5
|Blayk HISLOP
|+4.550
|6
|Shane OATS
|+7.527
|7
|Brenden ADCOCK-KING
|+12.922
|8
|Bray BOWDEN
|+13.665
|9
|Luke PRIOR
|+14.389
|10
|Matti MALAPONTE
|+16.117
|11
|Jackson ARCHIBALD
|+17.033
|12
|Conna FORD
|+20.926
MX Open Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Billy VAN EERDE
|–
|2
|Seth QUALISCHEFSKI
|+1.695
|3
|Cyshan WEALE
|+3.393
|4
|Kayden DOWNING
|+7.702
|5
|Hunter PENHALLURICK
|+9.859
|6
|Dale BORLASE
|+10.739
|7
|Jarred BROOK
|+10.967
|8
|Ben MONTGOMERY
|+11.668
|9
|Harrison MAXWELL
|+12.410
|10
|Jayden RODGERS
|+12.451
|11
|Benjamin MCLAUGHLIN
|+22.649
|DNS
|Damien KOPPE
|–
James Scott tops NZ National Cross-Country double-header
Held on Saturday, round two of the NZ National Cross Country series was run near Pahiatua, before riders returned to complete the double-header at Dannevirke for Round 3.
James Scott took the overall wins across both days, from Tommy Watts and Wil Yeoman, who took second and third respectively across both days and rounds, earning wins in their respective classes.
Round 2 saw Callum Dudson and Ethan Harris come home in fourth and fifth respectively, while Seth Reardon, Jacob Brown, Richard Sutton, Richard Horne and Bailey Basalaj rounded out the overall top-ten.
Round 3 in comparison had Harris leading Dudson home in the top five, with Reardon, Brown, Basalaj, Horne and Sutton completed the top 10.
Class results for Round 2 were Wil Yeoman winning the 2 Stroke Over, while Ben Paterson topped the 2 Stroke Under. James Scott topped 4 Stroke Over and Tommy Watts won the 4 Stroke Under. Stephen Sergeant was fastest Vet 35-44, while Hugh Lintott topped the Super Vet 45+ class. Charlotte Russ was fastest in the Womens, and Jack Carmichael topped the U19 Development class.
Round 3 saw Yeoman again win the 2 Stroke Over, and Paterson the 2 Stroke Under. Scott won the 4 Stroke Over and Watts the 4 Stroke Under. Sergeant wrapped up the Vets 35-44, but Jason Musgrave won the Super Vet class. Russ again topped the Womens, and Carmichael was top U19.
Heading to Round 4 we see Yeoman lead Richard Sutton and Euan Gunson in the 2 Stroke Over standings, while Paterson tops the 2 Stroke Under standings, three-points ahead of Luke Uhrle, with third placed Mark Fuller much further in arrears.
Scott (75) leads the 4 Stroke Over standings by 13 points from Callum Dudson, and third placed Ethan Harris is two further points in arears. Watts meanwhile leads the 4 Stroke Under standings by 19-points on 75, over Luke Brown, with third placed Ben Hislop on 52.
Sergeant (72) leads the Vets 35-44 from John Sattrup (64) and Phillip Goodwright (56). Hugh Lintott holds a narrow Super Vet 45+ lead on 63-points, to Jason Musgrove’s 61, and third placed Shane Frith sits on 54.
Russ leads the Womens on a perfect 75-points, ahead of Molly Williams (66) and Emma Wilson (40). Carmichael sits on 70-points, to Ryan Morrisey’s 69 in the U19s Development class.
Seniors Round 2 Overall Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|1
|James Scott
|4 Stroke Over
|03:25:34
|2
|Tommy Watts
|4 Stroke Under
|03:25:39
|3
|Wil Yeoman
|2 Stroke Over
|03:02:32
|4
|Callum Dudson
|4 Stroke Over
|03:05:09
|5
|Ethan Harris
|4 Stroke Over
|03:05:21
|6
|Seth Reardon
|4 Stroke Over
|03:06:12
|7
|Jacob Brown
|4 Stroke Over
|03:09:31
|8
|Richard Sutton
|2 Stroke Over
|03:13:14
|9
|Richard Horne
|4 Stroke Over
|03:14:18
|10
|Bailey Basalaj
|4 Stroke Under
|03:14:26
|11
|Charlie Richardson
|4 Stroke Under
|03:16:52
|12
|Hugh Lintott
|Super Vet 45+
|03:16:57
|13
|Ben Paterson
|2 Stroke Under
|03:17:42
|14
|Brandon Hoskins
|2 Stroke Over
|03:17:45
|15
|Carlin Hedley
|4 Stroke Under
|03:19:30
|16
|Jim Orton
|4 Stroke Over
|03:19:40
|17
|Ben Hislop
|4 Stroke Under
|03:22:04
|18
|Ben Dando
|4 Stroke Over
|03:22:35
|19
|Stephen Sergeant
|Veteran 35-44
|03:22:48
|20
|Liam Barnes
|2 Stroke Over
|03:24:36
Seniors Round 3 Overall Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Time
|1
|James Scott
|4 Stroke Over
|03:22:48
|2
|Tommy Watts
|4 Stroke Under
|03:00:15
|3
|Wil Yeoman
|2 Stroke Over
|03:07:06
|4
|Ethan Harris
|4 Stroke Over
|03:08:53
|5
|Callum Dudson
|4 Stroke Over
|03:11:01
|6
|Seth Reardon
|4 Stroke Over
|03:14:00
|7
|Luke Brown
|4 Stroke Under
|03:14:58
|8
|Bailey Basalaj
|4 Stroke Under
|03:15:17
|9
|Richard Horne
|4 Stroke Over
|03:16:33
|10
|Richard Sutton
|2 Stroke Over
|03:18:08
|11
|Carlin Hedley
|4 Stroke Under
|03:20:33
|12
|Brandon Hoskins
|2 Stroke Over
|03:21:54
|13
|Jim Orton
|4 Stroke Over
|03:02:26
|14
|Ben Paterson
|2 Stroke Under
|03:03:08
|15
|Stephen Sergeant
|Veteran 35-44
|03:06:39
|16
|Ben Hislop
|4 Stroke Under
|03:07:21
|17
|Charlie Free
|4 Stroke Under
|03:12:03
|18
|Jesse Renall
|4 Stroke Under
|03:13:10
|19
|Daniel Bates
|4 Stroke Under
|03:14:41
|20
|Luke Uhrle
|2 Stroke Under
|03:17:15
Minus 400 Recap – What you may have missed
The 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship got underway with round one at Israel’s Minus 400. A new event to the calendar, it marked the first time a major Hard Enduro event took place in the Dead Sea region. Brutally tough and physically demanding terrain was made even harder by the extreme heat competitors faced. There was no escaping the sun.
While Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman grabbed the limelight with an incredible win, there were many other talking points from Israel. Here’s a highlight of the bits you missed…
We missed Graham Jarvis at the races since he sustained a knee injury at last year’s Red Bull Romaniacs. But Jarvis returned with a bang at Minus 400. Now running his own Jarvis Racing Team, Graham had a relatively quiet opening two days in Israel. And even during the first half of the Minus 400 Main Event he went unnoticed.
However, as things got heavy in the closing stages, Graham came on song, taking a podium place with third. There’s no slowing this man down, expect even more to follow in the coming races!
Sherco Factory Racing were the biggest powerhouse at Minus 400. It’s clear the French manufacturer have done their homework during the off-season and will be a force to be reckoned with.
While Mario Roman stole the show for them with the event win, Wade Young also won the Tuesday morning prologue and then backed it up on day two with another victory. Young was also pushing Roman for victory in the Minus 400 Main Event until mistakes came his way. With Serbia next on the calendar, can they make it two-for-two?
The Dead Sea offered a landscape and terrain few Hard Enduro competitors had ever experienced before. And with a 75-kilometre main event to master, which increased in difficulty with each kilometre, preserving your tyres was key. Some managed better than others. For Billy Bolt it was a case of survival mode after the service point, arriving to the finish line on a slick!
The next generation of Hard Enduro talent is gathering pace, and that was great to see. Poland’s Dominik Olszowy was consistently in the mix during the three days, while local man Suff Sella took a heat win during the SuperEnduro racing. Austria’s Michael Walkner put in an outstanding ride during the Minus 400 Main Event.
Battling with Hard Enduro legends Alfredo Gomez and Graham Jarvis, the GASGAS rider was on for a career-best result. Unfortunately a missed checkpoint dropped him back to eighth on corrected results, but make no mistake, Michael’s time at the top is coming.
The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues with round two at Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia on May 18-21.
Riders talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round 14 at Atlanta
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Main
Justin Barcia took the hole-shot ahead of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson while Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb also started well. Musquin had got away okay but fell a few corners in which relegated him to the back of the field.
Sexton took the lead a couple of minutes into the race but Barcia came right back at him before Sexton eventually got the upper hand. Jason Anderson then pushed Barcia back to third and set about chasing down Sexton.
Five minutes in and Sexton led Anderson by two-seconds before the Honda man then lost the front and went down. That mistake gifted Anderson the lead, while Sexton was shuffled all the way back to sixth before he was back up and running. Barcia was now second, Webb third, Tomac fourth and Stewart fifth.
Barcia then went down and was passed by both Webb and Tomac. Sexton was working hard to make up for that earlier mistake and pushed past Stewart to take fifth before making another mistake which allowed Stewart to take that position back. Barcia then made another mistake which saw him shuffled back to sixth behind Sexton but ahead of Brayton.
With ten-minutes left on the shot clock Anderson led Webb by over five-seconds, while the KTM man was being chased hard by Eli Tomac. Malcolm Stewart fourth, Sexton fifth.
Anderson continued to pull away from Webb, who with six-minutes remaining was started to come under attack from both Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Tomac got Webb with just over five-minutes to run but it took Sexton a little bit longer to eventually push Webb back to fourth.
And that was how they finished. Jason Anderson the winner from Tomac with Sexton rounding out the podium from Webb. Stewart fifth, Barcia sixth and Brayton seventh.
With three rounds remaining Eli Tomac enjoys a massive 53-point buffer over Jason Anderson in the fight for the championship. Justin Barcia is 68-points behind Tomac in third place, with an eight-point buffer over fourth placed Marvin Musquin.
Jason Anderson – P1
“It seemed like we might have a mudder this morning but, the dirt came around after the sun showed up around mid-day. By the time my Main Event started, the track was gnarly but, we’re in a great spot with the bike so I was able to keep pushing the pace through the tough conditions. Even though the whoops were cupped out and edgy, the bike was consistent and predictable, so I kept charging across them every lap. The whole team has put in a lot of effort to have the KX™450SR working as good as it is right now so hopefully we can enjoy a few more of these wins before the season ends.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“It was a really tough track that changed the whole time and was very challenging throughout the day. In the morning, it was really slick, then it slowly came around, but it was still a tough race track. I made a couple of mistakes early in the main event, and that got me out of touch with the lead, but I was able to have a good second half of the race and fought to finish second on the podium. So it was a solid night and good for the championship.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“It was a really good day for me, riding-wise. I felt good here last year, and I was excited to be coming back. I felt good with the track again, and I probably haven’t had this much fun riding my dirt bike, ever. The rain made it pretty technical – still pretty fast, but I think it slowed down a tad. I knew Jason [Anderson] was going to be good, and Eli [Tomac] obviously. I put myself in a good position, and then I came into that corner and couldn’t really save it; it was just gone so fast. I had to gather my thoughts and just go for it; I knew I could probably make it back to the podium if I rode like I know how, and that was my goal after my fall. I’m thankful to be back up there, but obviously I want to be where Jason is sitting. I’m glad the team and I have made this much progress. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, and you’ve got to keep digging. I know that sunrise is coming.”
Cooper Webb – P4
“It was a crazy race – a good battle for the lead and we were all going for it. I had a couple crashes but it felt really good to be back in the mix. I missed last week and just been struggling all season but man it felt great to just get back in it. I haven’t really gone that speed since probably last year, so I’m pretty happy. I have to give it up to the team, I had a big crash last week and they came down to Florida and we figured some stuff out. We’ll just keep going for podiums, and hopefully get the first win of the season – there are three races left and we’ll see what happens!”
Malcom Stewart – P5
“The day was actually pretty good, even though it was a short day. I feel like I rode pretty good in the main. I had a decent start and I kind of just made some things happen and we ended up fifth. I do feel like there was a lot more left in the tank but honestly, I’m happy to re-bound myself after the crash last weekend. I know it’s just a top-five but it’s something to build off of and I’m stoked to just be back racing again and we’ll be ready for next weekend.”
Justin Barcia – P6
“It was a pretty crazy day with a different schedule and only having one practice. I ended up qualifying P6, which was not a bad place since the track was pretty slippery and kind of wild and one-lined. I wasn’t particularly stoked on my heat-race finish but I got through it and did some bike changes for the main and ripped an awesome hole shot, it felt so good! Unfortunately, I had a few mistakes, went down and just didn’t ride that well, so it was definitely a tough night but I’m a tough SOB and I’m going to go back to Cali, work hard this week and come out swinging at the next round!”
Marvin Musquin – P10
“It was just a weird day, I was a little off physically and unfortunately, it showed on the riding. I was ready to go for the main – I didn’t get a good jump but my position off the start allowed me to push it wide and I had an okay start but going into the end of the tunnel I caught that bank/edge with my rear wheel and it kicked me and I did a 180 [degree turn]. My right-hand glove came off in the crash and my bike was twisted a bit but it took me a couple turns to get used to it and I came back to 10th. I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously, but that’s all I could get today.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|15 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+02.370
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+04.125
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+06.643
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+28.078
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+39.150
|7
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+54.136
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+1m02.109
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+1m06.192
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+1m08.815
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+1m17.409
|12
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+1m21.743
|13
|Benny Bloss
|KTM
|+1m34.335
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|15
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+13.751
|16
|John Short
|Honda
|+17.982
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+36.272
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+51.750
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+1m11.688
|20
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|13 Laps
|21
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|22
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|7 Laps
450 Championship Standings (Round 14 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|325
|2
|Jason Anderson
|272
|3
|Justin Barcia
|257
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|253
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|245
|6
|Chase Sexton
|227
|7
|Cooper Webb
|227
|8
|Dean Wilson
|152
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|141
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|139
|11
|Ken Roczen
|133
|12
|Justin Brayton
|132
|13
|Shane McElrath
|101
|14
|Justin Bogle
|100
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|84
|17
|Vince Friese
|81
|18
|Justin Starling
|73
|19
|Alex Martin
|73
|20
|Ryan Breece
|70
|21
|Cade Clason
|65
|22
|Max Anstie
|55
|23
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|51
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|47
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|35
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|27
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
250 East/West Showdown
Jo Shimoda again took the holeshot, this time ahead of RJ Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence. Jett Lawrence fourth early on ahead of Vince Friese, Austin Forkner and Christian Craig.
Hampshire lost the rear on the exit of a turn on what was a slippery track which allowed Jett Lawrence up to third, but the young Aussie then made a mistake and lost the front which pitched him off the bike. Jett rejoined the race way down in 15th with 13-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Shimoda was still leading from Hunter Lawrence, while Austin Forkner was now up to third, Christian Craig fourth.
Christian Craig took third place from Forkner with just over 10-minutes remaining on the clock. Shimoda was leading Hunter Lawrence by two-seconds, with Craig equidistant in third.
It looked as though Shimoda might have been able to run away with this one but Hunter Lawrence closed him down before the halfway mark and then proceeded to streak away from the Japanese rider. Christian Craig then pushed Shimoda further back to third and set about chasing down his championship rival Hunter Lawrence. Jett Lawrence was up to tenth at this halfway point of the race but was still 15-seconds behind the leaders.
Once he had a clear track in front of him Hunter Lawrence looked smooth and in control. Christian Craig was chasing real hard, stealing a tenth here and there, but Hunter managed to respond each time in what was quickly shaping up as his most impressive performance of the season.
With three-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence was still 15-seconds behind the leaders but was now up to fifth place. Mosiman was seven-seconds ahead of him at this stage but the GASGAS rider then made a mistake which gifted that fourth place to Jett.
With 90-seconds left on the clock Hunter led Craig by just on two-seconds, but the Yamaha man then lost another five-seconds due to a small tumble, giving Hunter plenty of breathing space with two laps to run.
Jett Lawrence was chasing Jo Shimoda hard and managed to reel the Kawasaki man in and took that third place from his friend as they started the final lap. Shimoda though came back at him, hard, before Jett finally managed to stretch away and complete that run from 15th all the way to a podium finish. Jett also claimed the fastest lap of the race during his fight back through the field.
Hunter Lawrence the clear winner in his bestr ride of the season. His brother embraced him on the cool down lap before Craig then also stopped to congratulate his championship rival.
That win moved Hunter three-points closer to Craig in the 250 West Championship but the Yamaha man still has a significant 23-point lead up his sleeve with two rounds still remaining.
That third place extended Jett Lawrence’s lead in the 250 East Championship out to 47-points over RJ Hampshire, with a total of 52-points still up for grabs over the final two rounds.
Hunter Lawrence – P1
“Any time you win is cool, so East-West is really good. Everyone has been hearing about the East-West deal – who’s going to win, this and that – but it’s not really anything new that you have to change your approach for; you just have to race. I did my best in qualifying, but I live for the night show. I got a good start and took it from there. Jett’s on the box as well, which is so awesome for our family – we’re in the best place we’ve ever been. Our work ethic is second to none, and the team we have around us now is unbelievable – every one of our guys that we work with. It’s cool, and we’re having fun. This is what we train for, and I’m so stoked to pull it off.”
Christian Craig – P2
“Atlanta was a wild one! It rained all morning, and I thought the track was going to be underwater, but somehow it stopped at the perfect time, and they were able to scrape off the mud. We only had one practice due to the rain, but I was able to qualify well, and I won my heat race, which was nice. Then in the main, I got off to a decent start and worked my way up to second about halfway through. I was pushing to try to catch first, and I went down with three laps to go. Luckily, I was able to get up in second and hold that position to the end. We lost three points in the title fight, but we still have a 23-point gap with two rounds left. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, have some fun and move on to Denver.”
Jett Lawrence – P3
“The biggest thing today was the traction, because it was obviously pretty muddy in the qualifiers. It was kind of just seeing what the traction was going to be like – when it was going to be tacky and grippy – and I found out those spots where it wasn’t tacky at all. It is what it is, and you can’t really throw your hands up; you have to get back on your bike, put your head down, your bum up and keep charging. I feel like days like today are a good test of my mental side, to see how I’m building from previous races, and it’s a well-deserved podium. I was definitely cheering inside my helmet when I seen Hunter was P1, and I was just thinking, ‘Be smart Hunter, and bring it on home.’ It’s nice that we got 1 and 3.”
Jo Shimoda – P4
“This weekend my starts were really good in the heat and the Main Event so that is nice progress on something I’ve been working to improve. At the beginning of the main I felt strong and was comfortable out front with the lead but, I think my speed was a little bit off this weekend, so I ended up being passed by a few riders. I want to be back on the podium, so I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied with fourth place but, there are positives to take away from this weekend and we will keep trying to be better.”
Nate Thrasher – P5
“It was a crazy day with the weather, and we only had one qualifying session, but I felt good and was the fastest qualifier. I was fifth in my heat race, but I felt good going into the main and felt that I had the speed for a podium. I chose a far outside gate pick, which worked for me last year, but didn’t pay off today. I fought my way back to fifth, which is still not the result we are looking for, but there were a lot of positives to take away. I’m looking forward to the last two rounds and want to finish with some podiums.”
Michael Mosiman – P6
“What a track and what a night, so close! It was crazy conditions with so much mud an uncertainty but I felt good all day and things were clicking for me. I had a lot of speed today and I feel like my riding has matured and my race craft is there, but it’s almost like I wanted it a little too bad today and I have to work on calming down and letting it come to me. I think all the pieces are there, I’m super stoked on my team and the program, I’m just looking forward to seeing the results in due time.”
Austin Forkner – P7
“I’ve been eager to get back to racing and definitely wanted to show that I’m a contender for wins this year. In the Heat Race, I was really happy with my riding. To come through the whole field and get a win with a last lap pass on last weekend’s overall winner was a good way to get back into the swing of things. I’ve only been back on the bike about a week now, so I was really happy with my race craft and I think I was on track to have another strong performance in the Main Event until I crashed while running in third. Overall, it was great to be racing again and I’m ready to fight for some wins before the championship ends.”
RJ Hampshire – P8
“This was my first time racing Atlanta and it was a tough day to try and get comfortable with only one practice,” Hampshire said. “My starts are still pretty solid but I just wasn’t comfortable in that Main Event. It got pretty hairy as the race went on and I just kind of went big-picture and backed it down, so I can live to fight another weekend. Hopefully we’ll be back on the podium in Boston, if not the top step.”
Pierce Brown – P10
“Another tough weekend for me. I ended up 10th overall in the Main Event and I’m not too stoked on it, I felt like I had more in me. I feel like we work too hard for that so we’re going to go back to Cali this week, put the work in for next weekend and bounce back after a tough couple of weeks.”
Jalek Swoll – P11
“It wasn’t the best day for me but we got some better starts,” Swoll said. “I just need a little bit better riding and we’ll fix the issues. All good, just looking forward to the next round and we’ll try to end off supercross with some good results.”
The 250 East competitors now move to Foxborough next weekend, while the 250 West competition next meets in Denver on April 30. Then we have the second and final East-West showdown to decide both titles at Rice-Eccles Stadium at Salt Lake City on May 7.
250 East/West Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|12 Laps
|2
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|+04.055
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+08.069
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+09.630
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+17.294
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+21.071
|7
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|+22.816
|8
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+34.570
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+45.354
|10
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+54.908
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+1m11.609
|12
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+1m13.249
|13
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+1m16.872
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+1m20.114
|15
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+1m27.504
|16
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+1m31.304
|17
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|18
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+03.681
|19
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|+16.855
|20
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+1m20.629
|21
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM
|9 Laps
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
250 West Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|194
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|171
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|158
|4
|Vince Friese
|127
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|125
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|112
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|99
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|94
|9
|Chris Blose
|90
|10
|Carson Brown
|83
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|80
|12
|Carson Mumford
|70
|13
|Derek Kelley
|66
|14
|Cole Thompson
|50
|15
|Dominique Thury
|49
|16
|Seth Hammaker
|44
|17
|Dylan Walsh
|41
|18
|Logan Karnow
|40
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|40
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|39
250 East Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|169
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|122
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|114
|4
|Pierce Brown
|107
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|103
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|100
|7
|Jordon Smith
|95
|8
|Jace Owen
|77
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|76
|10
|Derek Drake
|68
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|67
|12
|Joshua Varize
|63
|13
|Austin Forkner
|55
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|46
|15
|John Short
|44
|16
|Jeremy Martin
|42
|17
|Henry Miller
|41
|18
|Cullin Park
|35
|19
|Jarrett Frye
|26
|20
|Kyle Peters
|25
|21
|Marshal Weltin
|25
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|22
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|19
|24
|Michael Hicks
|17
|25
|Jeremy Hand
|16
|26
|Levi Kitchen
|15
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|20 Feb
|MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|Round 2
|06 Mar
|MXGP of Argentina, TBA
|Round 3
|20 Mar
|TBA
|Round 4
|27 Mar
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Round 5
|10 Apr
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA), Pietramurata
|Round 6
|24 Apr
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Round 7
|01 May
|MXGP of MFR, Orlyonok
|Round 8
|15 May
|MXGP of Sardinia (ITA), Riola Sardo
|Round 9
|29 May
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|Round 10
|05 Jun
|MXGP of France, Ernee
|Round 11
|12 Jun
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Round 12
|26 Jun
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Round 13
|03 Jul
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Round 14
|17 Jul
|MXGP of Czech Republic, Loket
|Round 15
|24 Jul
|MXGP of Flanders (BEL), Lommel
|Round 16
|07 Aug
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Round 17
|14 Aug
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KymiRing
|Round 18
|21 Aug
|MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA), St Jean d’Angely
|Round 19
|04 Sep
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Round 20
|18 Sep
|TBA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29-31 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|01-02 September
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022