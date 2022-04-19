Riders talk 2022 AMA Supercross Round 14 at Atlanta

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Main

Justin Barcia took the hole-shot ahead of Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson while Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb also started well. Musquin had got away okay but fell a few corners in which relegated him to the back of the field.

Sexton took the lead a couple of minutes into the race but Barcia came right back at him before Sexton eventually got the upper hand. Jason Anderson then pushed Barcia back to third and set about chasing down Sexton.

Five minutes in and Sexton led Anderson by two-seconds before the Honda man then lost the front and went down. That mistake gifted Anderson the lead, while Sexton was shuffled all the way back to sixth before he was back up and running. Barcia was now second, Webb third, Tomac fourth and Stewart fifth.

Barcia then went down and was passed by both Webb and Tomac. Sexton was working hard to make up for that earlier mistake and pushed past Stewart to take fifth before making another mistake which allowed Stewart to take that position back. Barcia then made another mistake which saw him shuffled back to sixth behind Sexton but ahead of Brayton.

With ten-minutes left on the shot clock Anderson led Webb by over five-seconds, while the KTM man was being chased hard by Eli Tomac. Malcolm Stewart fourth, Sexton fifth.

Anderson continued to pull away from Webb, who with six-minutes remaining was started to come under attack from both Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton. Tomac got Webb with just over five-minutes to run but it took Sexton a little bit longer to eventually push Webb back to fourth.

And that was how they finished. Jason Anderson the winner from Tomac with Sexton rounding out the podium from Webb. Stewart fifth, Barcia sixth and Brayton seventh.

With three rounds remaining Eli Tomac enjoys a massive 53-point buffer over Jason Anderson in the fight for the championship. Justin Barcia is 68-points behind Tomac in third place, with an eight-point buffer over fourth placed Marvin Musquin.

Jason Anderson – P1

“It seemed like we might have a mudder this morning but, the dirt came around after the sun showed up around mid-day. By the time my Main Event started, the track was gnarly but, we’re in a great spot with the bike so I was able to keep pushing the pace through the tough conditions. Even though the whoops were cupped out and edgy, the bike was consistent and predictable, so I kept charging across them every lap. The whole team has put in a lot of effort to have the KX™450SR working as good as it is right now so hopefully we can enjoy a few more of these wins before the season ends.”

Eli Tomac – P2

“It was a really tough track that changed the whole time and was very challenging throughout the day. In the morning, it was really slick, then it slowly came around, but it was still a tough race track. I made a couple of mistakes early in the main event, and that got me out of touch with the lead, but I was able to have a good second half of the race and fought to finish second on the podium. So it was a solid night and good for the championship.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“It was a really good day for me, riding-wise. I felt good here last year, and I was excited to be coming back. I felt good with the track again, and I probably haven’t had this much fun riding my dirt bike, ever. The rain made it pretty technical – still pretty fast, but I think it slowed down a tad. I knew Jason [Anderson] was going to be good, and Eli [Tomac] obviously. I put myself in a good position, and then I came into that corner and couldn’t really save it; it was just gone so fast. I had to gather my thoughts and just go for it; I knew I could probably make it back to the podium if I rode like I know how, and that was my goal after my fall. I’m thankful to be back up there, but obviously I want to be where Jason is sitting. I’m glad the team and I have made this much progress. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, and you’ve got to keep digging. I know that sunrise is coming.”

Cooper Webb – P4

“It was a crazy race – a good battle for the lead and we were all going for it. I had a couple crashes but it felt really good to be back in the mix. I missed last week and just been struggling all season but man it felt great to just get back in it. I haven’t really gone that speed since probably last year, so I’m pretty happy. I have to give it up to the team, I had a big crash last week and they came down to Florida and we figured some stuff out. We’ll just keep going for podiums, and hopefully get the first win of the season – there are three races left and we’ll see what happens!”

Malcom Stewart – P5

“The day was actually pretty good, even though it was a short day. I feel like I rode pretty good in the main. I had a decent start and I kind of just made some things happen and we ended up fifth. I do feel like there was a lot more left in the tank but honestly, I’m happy to re-bound myself after the crash last weekend. I know it’s just a top-five but it’s something to build off of and I’m stoked to just be back racing again and we’ll be ready for next weekend.”

Justin Barcia – P6

“It was a pretty crazy day with a different schedule and only having one practice. I ended up qualifying P6, which was not a bad place since the track was pretty slippery and kind of wild and one-lined. I wasn’t particularly stoked on my heat-race finish but I got through it and did some bike changes for the main and ripped an awesome hole shot, it felt so good! Unfortunately, I had a few mistakes, went down and just didn’t ride that well, so it was definitely a tough night but I’m a tough SOB and I’m going to go back to Cali, work hard this week and come out swinging at the next round!”

Marvin Musquin – P10

“It was just a weird day, I was a little off physically and unfortunately, it showed on the riding. I was ready to go for the main – I didn’t get a good jump but my position off the start allowed me to push it wide and I had an okay start but going into the end of the tunnel I caught that bank/edge with my rear wheel and it kicked me and I did a 180 [degree turn]. My right-hand glove came off in the crash and my bike was twisted a bit but it took me a couple turns to get used to it and I came back to 10th. I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously, but that’s all I could get today.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 15 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.370 3 Chase Sexton Honda +04.125 4 Cooper Webb KTM +06.643 5 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +28.078 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS +39.150 7 Justin Brayton Honda +54.136 8 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +1m02.109 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +1m06.192 10 Marvin Musquin KTM +1m08.815 11 Fredrik Noren KTM +1m17.409 12 Alex Martin Yamaha +1m21.743 13 Benny Bloss KTM +1m34.335 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha 14 Laps 15 Justin Starling GASGAS +13.751 16 John Short Honda +17.982 17 Henry Miller KTM +36.272 18 Kevin Moranz KTM +51.750 19 Jeremy Hand Honda +1m11.688 20 Adam Enticknap Suzuki 13 Laps 21 Justin Bogle Suzuki 10 Laps 22 Cade Clason Honda 7 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 14 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 325 2 Jason Anderson 272 3 Justin Barcia 257 4 Malcolm Stewart 253 5 Marvin Musquin 245 6 Chase Sexton 227 7 Cooper Webb 227 8 Dean Wilson 152 9 Dylan Ferrandis 141 10 Brandon Hartranft 139 11 Ken Roczen 133 12 Justin Brayton 132 13 Shane McElrath 101 14 Justin Bogle 100 15 Aaron Plessinger 97 16 Kyle Chisholm 84 17 Vince Friese 81 18 Justin Starling 73 19 Alex Martin 73 20 Ryan Breece 70 21 Cade Clason 65 22 Max Anstie 55 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 51 24 Fredrik Noren 47 25 Kevin Moranz 35 26 Joey Savatgy 27 27 Adam Cianciarulo 23

250 East/West Showdown

Jo Shimoda again took the holeshot, this time ahead of RJ Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence. Jett Lawrence fourth early on ahead of Vince Friese, Austin Forkner and Christian Craig.

Hampshire lost the rear on the exit of a turn on what was a slippery track which allowed Jett Lawrence up to third, but the young Aussie then made a mistake and lost the front which pitched him off the bike. Jett rejoined the race way down in 15th with 13-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Shimoda was still leading from Hunter Lawrence, while Austin Forkner was now up to third, Christian Craig fourth.

Christian Craig took third place from Forkner with just over 10-minutes remaining on the clock. Shimoda was leading Hunter Lawrence by two-seconds, with Craig equidistant in third.

It looked as though Shimoda might have been able to run away with this one but Hunter Lawrence closed him down before the halfway mark and then proceeded to streak away from the Japanese rider. Christian Craig then pushed Shimoda further back to third and set about chasing down his championship rival Hunter Lawrence. Jett Lawrence was up to tenth at this halfway point of the race but was still 15-seconds behind the leaders.

Once he had a clear track in front of him Hunter Lawrence looked smooth and in control. Christian Craig was chasing real hard, stealing a tenth here and there, but Hunter managed to respond each time in what was quickly shaping up as his most impressive performance of the season.

With three-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence was still 15-seconds behind the leaders but was now up to fifth place. Mosiman was seven-seconds ahead of him at this stage but the GASGAS rider then made a mistake which gifted that fourth place to Jett.

With 90-seconds left on the clock Hunter led Craig by just on two-seconds, but the Yamaha man then lost another five-seconds due to a small tumble, giving Hunter plenty of breathing space with two laps to run.

Jett Lawrence was chasing Jo Shimoda hard and managed to reel the Kawasaki man in and took that third place from his friend as they started the final lap. Shimoda though came back at him, hard, before Jett finally managed to stretch away and complete that run from 15th all the way to a podium finish. Jett also claimed the fastest lap of the race during his fight back through the field.

Hunter Lawrence the clear winner in his bestr ride of the season. His brother embraced him on the cool down lap before Craig then also stopped to congratulate his championship rival.

That win moved Hunter three-points closer to Craig in the 250 West Championship but the Yamaha man still has a significant 23-point lead up his sleeve with two rounds still remaining.

That third place extended Jett Lawrence’s lead in the 250 East Championship out to 47-points over RJ Hampshire, with a total of 52-points still up for grabs over the final two rounds.

Hunter Lawrence – P1

“Any time you win is cool, so East-West is really good. Everyone has been hearing about the East-West deal – who’s going to win, this and that – but it’s not really anything new that you have to change your approach for; you just have to race. I did my best in qualifying, but I live for the night show. I got a good start and took it from there. Jett’s on the box as well, which is so awesome for our family – we’re in the best place we’ve ever been. Our work ethic is second to none, and the team we have around us now is unbelievable – every one of our guys that we work with. It’s cool, and we’re having fun. This is what we train for, and I’m so stoked to pull it off.”

Christian Craig – P2

“Atlanta was a wild one! It rained all morning, and I thought the track was going to be underwater, but somehow it stopped at the perfect time, and they were able to scrape off the mud. We only had one practice due to the rain, but I was able to qualify well, and I won my heat race, which was nice. Then in the main, I got off to a decent start and worked my way up to second about halfway through. I was pushing to try to catch first, and I went down with three laps to go. Luckily, I was able to get up in second and hold that position to the end. We lost three points in the title fight, but we still have a 23-point gap with two rounds left. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, have some fun and move on to Denver.”

Jett Lawrence – P3

“The biggest thing today was the traction, because it was obviously pretty muddy in the qualifiers. It was kind of just seeing what the traction was going to be like – when it was going to be tacky and grippy – and I found out those spots where it wasn’t tacky at all. It is what it is, and you can’t really throw your hands up; you have to get back on your bike, put your head down, your bum up and keep charging. I feel like days like today are a good test of my mental side, to see how I’m building from previous races, and it’s a well-deserved podium. I was definitely cheering inside my helmet when I seen Hunter was P1, and I was just thinking, ‘Be smart Hunter, and bring it on home.’ It’s nice that we got 1 and 3.”

Jo Shimoda – P4

“This weekend my starts were really good in the heat and the Main Event so that is nice progress on something I’ve been working to improve. At the beginning of the main I felt strong and was comfortable out front with the lead but, I think my speed was a little bit off this weekend, so I ended up being passed by a few riders. I want to be back on the podium, so I wouldn’t say that I’m satisfied with fourth place but, there are positives to take away from this weekend and we will keep trying to be better.”

Nate Thrasher – P5

“It was a crazy day with the weather, and we only had one qualifying session, but I felt good and was the fastest qualifier. I was fifth in my heat race, but I felt good going into the main and felt that I had the speed for a podium. I chose a far outside gate pick, which worked for me last year, but didn’t pay off today. I fought my way back to fifth, which is still not the result we are looking for, but there were a lot of positives to take away. I’m looking forward to the last two rounds and want to finish with some podiums.”

Michael Mosiman – P6

“What a track and what a night, so close! It was crazy conditions with so much mud an uncertainty but I felt good all day and things were clicking for me. I had a lot of speed today and I feel like my riding has matured and my race craft is there, but it’s almost like I wanted it a little too bad today and I have to work on calming down and letting it come to me. I think all the pieces are there, I’m super stoked on my team and the program, I’m just looking forward to seeing the results in due time.”

Austin Forkner – P7

“I’ve been eager to get back to racing and definitely wanted to show that I’m a contender for wins this year. In the Heat Race, I was really happy with my riding. To come through the whole field and get a win with a last lap pass on last weekend’s overall winner was a good way to get back into the swing of things. I’ve only been back on the bike about a week now, so I was really happy with my race craft and I think I was on track to have another strong performance in the Main Event until I crashed while running in third. Overall, it was great to be racing again and I’m ready to fight for some wins before the championship ends.”

RJ Hampshire – P8

“This was my first time racing Atlanta and it was a tough day to try and get comfortable with only one practice,” Hampshire said. “My starts are still pretty solid but I just wasn’t comfortable in that Main Event. It got pretty hairy as the race went on and I just kind of went big-picture and backed it down, so I can live to fight another weekend. Hopefully we’ll be back on the podium in Boston, if not the top step.”

Pierce Brown – P10

“Another tough weekend for me. I ended up 10th overall in the Main Event and I’m not too stoked on it, I felt like I had more in me. I feel like we work too hard for that so we’re going to go back to Cali this week, put the work in for next weekend and bounce back after a tough couple of weeks.”

Jalek Swoll – P11

“It wasn’t the best day for me but we got some better starts,” Swoll said. “I just need a little bit better riding and we’ll fix the issues. All good, just looking forward to the next round and we’ll try to end off supercross with some good results.”

The 250 East competitors now move to Foxborough next weekend, while the 250 West competition next meets in Denver on April 30. Then we have the second and final East-West showdown to decide both titles at Rice-Eccles Stadium at Salt Lake City on May 7.

250 East/West Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda 12 Laps 2 Christian Craig Yamaha +04.055 3 Jett Lawrence Honda +08.069 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki +09.630 5 Nate Thrasher Yamaha +17.294 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS +21.071 7 Austin Forkner Kawasaki +22.816 8 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +34.570 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +45.354 10 Pierce Brown GASGAS +54.908 11 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna +1m11.609 12 Chris Blose GASGAS +1m13.249 13 Vince Friese Honda +1m16.872 14 Garrett Marchbanks Yamaha +1m20.114 15 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +1m27.504 16 Derek Drake Suzuki +1m31.304 17 Jace Owen Yamaha 11 Laps 18 Cullin Park Honda +03.681 19 Carson Mumford Suzuki +16.855 20 Jarrett Frye Honda +1m20.629 21 Ramyller Alves KTM 9 Laps 22 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 4 Laps

250 West Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Christian Craig 194 2 Hunter Lawrence 171 3 Michael Mosiman 158 4 Vince Friese 127 5 Jo Shimoda 125 6 Nate Thrasher 112 7 Garrett Marchbanks 99 8 Robbie Wageman 94 9 Chris Blose 90 10 Carson Brown 83 11 Jalek Swoll 80 12 Carson Mumford 70 13 Derek Kelley 66 14 Cole Thompson 50 15 Dominique Thury 49 16 Seth Hammaker 44 17 Dylan Walsh 41 18 Logan Karnow 40 19 Ryan Surratt 40 20 Mitchell Harrison 39

250 East Championship Standings