Moto News Weekly for February 4, 2020

What happened this week

Eli Tomac wins Oakland AMA Supercross Round 5

Dylan Ferrandis tops SX2 at Oakland

Billy Bolt extends SuperEnduro lead in Budapest

Gajser wins Italian MX Round 2 in Ottobiano – Evans second

Cooper claims 2020 NZ MX opener win in Balclutha

Nathan Watson crowned French Beach Race Champion

Toni Bou goes four for four at Barcelona X-Trial

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP 2020 riders announced

2020 Broadford Bike Bonana set for April

2020 Australian Off-Road Championship announce new sponsor

2020 Australian ISDE rider applications open

WP Suspension Australia to support Granquist & Karlsson

Motorcycle Speedway in Western Australia on a roll

MA announce updates to Speedway Australian Championship Selection

King Of MX heads to Bega for Qualifier 1

Australia to host FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup

Eli Tomac wins Oakland AMA Supercross Round 5

Chad Reed was missing from the 450 event at Oakland as he is still nursing some broken ribs from his tumble last week and there was no Aussie to cheer for when the 450 Main got underway.

Scoring the holeshot was Ken Roczen ahead of the Kawasaki pairing of Adam Cianiarulo and Eli Tomac, with Cooper Webb soon starting to challenge Eli Tomac. Tomac got the better of team-mate Cianciarulo with 12-minutes remaining in the moto and quickly pulled away to close to within a second of Roczen.

Tomac took the lead with nine-minutes remaining and wasted no time in pulling a second out on Roczen. He looked in control but he made a mistake with five-minutes remaining which allowed Roczen to cruise on by. Tomac then regrouped and had the gap back down to a just under a second with three-minutes remaining on the clock.

The Kawasaki man then passed Roczen again with two-minutes left. A minute later Tomac had built a 1.4-second buffer over Roczen, and when the clock had run out his lead was out to 2.5-seconds as they got the last lap board.

Cooper Webb managed to catch and pass Cianciarulo in the closing stages of the race to push him out of the podium positions, the Kawasaki man seeming to fade late in the race.

Then on the final lap Webb seemed to come from nowhere to be all over Roczen. The Honda man had perhaps been cruising to what he had thought was a safe second place, only to be gazumped at the final juncture by Webb. The two made some contact which left Roczen nursing his right foot after the race finished but what really hurt was losing that second place only metres from the finish line.

Eli Tomac was the deserving and very happy victor who celebrated clawing important points back on series leader Roczen, the German’s lead trimmed to now only three-points.

Eli Tomac – P1

“Wow, what a crazy night. We got a good start tonight and were able to get going right away. Had a good battle with Ken (Roczen) tonight, then got a little excited and missed my rear brake and went over the berm there. Luckily, I was able to recover quickly and charge back to the front. My KX™450 was straight up ripping tonight and we closed the points gap up to three points. I am feeling really good right now, and we are just going to carry this momentum into San Diego next weekend.”

Cooper Webb – P2

“I think I finally just raced ahead tonight. I think I’ve been just kind of conservative and not laying it out there like all these guys have been so today/tonight was a much better direction and I fought hard the whole Main Event. I still need a little there at the beginning but overall I’m pretty happy and I feel like I’m in a good spot moving forward.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P4

“For me tonight we made great strides and for only riding one time this week to see if my tailbone was good to go, I am pretty pumped with the result. I can’t thank the whole Monster Energy Kawasaki team enough for giving me a setup tonight that allowed me to do what I did after being a little banged up. I am looking forward to some more recovery this week and to come out swinging next week in San Diego.”

Jason Anderson – P5

“My night was alright. I think my heat race kind of messed up my gate pick and then I was on the outside so I wasn’t really able to be in the battle right away and once I got into fifth I was in no-man’s land so I just rode it in for fifth. We’ll move onto next weekend and hopefully put myself in a better situation.”

450SX Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 21 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +03.557 3 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E +04.726 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +14.812 5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +16.800 6 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +19.124 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +28.468 8 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +29.713 9 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +31.336 10 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +48.111 11 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +55.317 12 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +57.617 13 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +58.366 14 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 20 Laps 15 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +15.151 16 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +16.402 17 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +17.974 18 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +33.447 19 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +37.451 20 Cade Autenrieth Honda CRF450R +55.953 21 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 19 Laps 22 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +11.918

450SX Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Ken Roczen 113 17 26 23 26 21 2 Eli Tomac 110 16 19 26 23 26 3 Justin Barcia 98 26 23 14 18 17 4 Jason Anderson 96 18 21 18 21 18 5 Cooper Webb 95 21 11 21 19 23 6 Adam Cianciarulo 90 23 16 17 15 19 7 Malcolm Stewart 75 14 17 15 16 13 8 Justin Brayton 73 15 15 16 17 10 9 Blake Baggett 69 19 14 9 13 14 10 Zach Osborne 63 9 18 19 5 12 11 Justin Hill 61 12 12 11 11 15 12 Dean Wilson 59 10 10 13 10 16 13 Aaron Plessinger 57 11 13 8 14 11 14 Vince Friese 52 13 9 12 9 9 15 Martin Davalos 39 8 1 10 12 8 16 Tyler Bowers 27 6 6 8 7 17 Justin Bogle 24 7 8 7 2 18 Chris Blose 18 3 5 4 6 19 Chad Reed 15 5 2 5 3 20 Alex Ray 15 4 2 4 5 21 Ryan Breece 12 0 3 7 2 22 Kyle Cunningham 11 0 7 0 4 23 Kyle Chisholm 10 4 6 24 Benny Bloss 7 6 1 25 James Decotis 4 1 3 26 Cade Autenrieth 3 3 27 Fredrik Noren 2 2 28 Jerry Robin 1 0 1 29 Joshua Cartwright 1 0 0 1

SX2 Round Five – Oakland

All three Australians made it through to the 250 Main with Jay Wilson, Aaron Tanti and Luke Clout earning their spot on the start gates after some impressive performances in the heat races. Come the Main it was the #101 Penrite Honda that was the fast starter of the Aussies in fourth place as the riders negotiated lap one. Out front was Alex Martin, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis.

Forkner worked his way past Alex Martin a couple of laps into the race and Ferrandis then pushed the Suzuki man further back to third.

Cooper slipped past Clout with ten-minutes remaining in the moto, demoting the Aussie to fifth. The 25-year-old then came under pressure from Hartranft with five-minutes remaining, his fifth place finish was under threat.

Dylan Ferrandis then put a somewhat controversial move on Forkner for the race lead, the Kawasaki man taking avoiding action from a charging Ferrandis, the two never made hard contact but the Frenchman is currently on probation after another questionable move at a previous round on Christian Craig. Ferrandis came out the other side with a two-second lead over Forkner.

On the final lap though Hartranft made a mistake and slipped back to eighth which allowed Clout back through to secure a fifth place finish. The South Australian was also the first Honda home and is now eighth in the championship standings.

Justin Cooper stole third place from Alex Martin in the dying stages of the race then pulled away with apparent ease to secure that final step on the podium.

At the chequered flag it was Ferrandis the clear victor over Forkner and the defending champion now leads the 250 West Championship by two-points.

Aaron Tanti carded a top ten finish, a strong ninth to the Serco Yamaha man. Jay Wilson recovered to 16th place after losing a lot of time in the incident involving Mosiman early in the race.

Dylan Ferrandis – P1

“I’m pretty pumped about the way my day went here in Oakland. I finished first overall and took the red plate, which is awesome. It was such a good night for the team and myself, but we still have many races to go. So we’re back to work again Monday and will work hard to be ready for the next round in San Diego.”

Austin Forkner – P2

“Tonight was a solid night overall, obviously I would have liked to take the win, but the lapped traffic tonight was no joke. I am happy with where my riding is, so this week we will make some minor tweaks and keep improving. I’ve had to dig myself out of a hole and while we didn’t make up any points on the leader tonight, we did move up to third in the standings. Ten points down isn’t too bad and something I can manage. I’ll keep grinding, chipping away at those points and continue to dig out of this hole. Overall, it was a great night for the entire Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and we’re looking to finish next week off strong before the break.”

Justin Cooper – P3

“It was another tough night for me but we were able to bounce back. I did what I had to do. I put in a lot of laps tonight, so I was pretty smoked in that Main. It was pretty hard to pass out there. I just took my time and focused on Alex (Martin). I’m just happy to get a good start and stay up when I hit Alex in that first turn. I have got to give it up to the whole team. We’ll go back to work and try and get back on top.”

Alex Martin

“All around, better vibes this weekend in Oakland after a productive week of testing in North Carolina with the team. I was able to use that JGR Suzuki power and grab the Main Event holeshot. I led for a while before going back to third where I rode for the majority of the race before I got passed with a lap and a half to go, finishing fourth. Very bittersweet, but I’m happy with the progress that was made in just one short week with the team. I can’t wait for San Diego!”

Luke Clout – P5

“I felt better, testing had gone well and working with Buddy Antunez has clearly helped. It was a positive step forward but we have a lot of work in front of us. I really hope I can stay and complete the championship”

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 16 Laps 2 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +02.336 3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +12.919 4 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +15.287 5 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +27.819 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +29.297 7 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +29.634 8 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +36.472 9 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +49.634 10 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +51.142 11 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +56.787 12 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +1:05.070 13 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 15 Laps 14 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +05.363 15 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +06.973 16 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +09.282 17 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +25.902 18 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 +33.950 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +36.715 20 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +47.746 21 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 7 Laps 22 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 3 Laps

250SX Standings

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Dylan Ferrandis 109 23 11 26 23 26 2 Justin Cooper 107 26 23 23 14 21 3 Austin Forkner 99 18 26 6 26 23 4 Brandon Hartranft 92 16 21 21 19 15 5 Alex Martin 85 13 19 18 16 19 6 Jacob Hayes 73 12 17 15 18 11 7 Mitchell Oldenburg 72 7 15 16 17 17 8 Luke Clout 66 2 16 17 13 18 9 Derek Drake 64 15 13 5 15 16 10 Michael Mosiman 63 19 3 19 21 1 11 Carson Brown 57 8 14 11 12 12 12 Jett Lawrence 46 14 18 14 13 Robbie Wageman 43 10 5 9 11 8 14 Martin Castelo 42 12 7 10 13 15 Aaron Tanti 41 0 10 10 7 14 16 Killian Auberson 41 9 8 13 9 2 17 Jay Wilson 33 6 12 8 7 18 Michael Leib 32 11 6 5 10 19 Christian Craig 29 21 1 1 6 20 Cameron Mcadoo 26 17 9 21 Logan Karnow 19 5 0 8 2 4 22 Mitchell Falk 18 1 7 4 6 23 Derek Kelley 13 4 9 24 Cheyenne Harmon 10 4 3 3 25 Ludovic Macler 7 0 2 4 1 26 Taiki Koga 5 0 5 27 Lorenzo Camporese 5 0 2 3 28 Chris Howell 3 3

Billy Bolt extends SuperEnduro lead in Budapest

The fourth round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship was played out at the Papp Laszlo Sportarena in Budapest over the weekend and after three hours of very intense racing and surprising developments the standings in both classes have seen big changes.

In Prestige, everyone was waiting for Taddy Blazusiak to respond after his rival, Billy Bolt, had a perfect GP in Spain. But it was not to be and the Brit further strengthened his lead over the six-time World Champion. In Budapest the only rider to have really troubled Bolt was Jonny Walker.

It wasn’t plain sailing for the young Brit, and the first race of the evening certainly didn’t go to plan as several mistakes – including a huge over-the-bars crash – which saw him fail to keep pace with the quick KTM pairing of Blazusiak and Walker. In fact, Walker impressively dominated the race with his smooth and precise style, gapping the field and leaving Blazusiak to settle for second. Remarkably, Bolt held on to third despite the difficulties, taking important points.

As Race 2 rolled around, Bolt wasn’t going to take any chances. Even after a less than perfect start due to the ‘reverse grid’ format, Bolt was at the front in a flash. Taddy Blazusiak also suffered a bad start, but as the Pole was also struggling with the bike set-up he found it difficult to make up positions. Bolt, edging ever further in front of his rivals, won the second race of the night ahead of Walker, Blazusiak and Pol Tarres, who took a great fourth.

In the final race of the night Jonny Walker once again took to the front with his pacy but precise style, but this time he could not hold off Bolt. The KTM rider made a small mistake in the melee while he was also suffering with arm pump he found it hard to fight back.

Blazusiak was looking keen and found himself in the lead for the first time of the evening, but Bolt was neck-and-neck with the SuperEnduro ‘GOAT’. Under pressure from the wild Brit, Taddy made a mistake that allowed the Factory Husqvarna rider to take the lead. Blazusiak was then also passed by his team-mate, Walker. Alfredo Gomez also snuck through to third as Taddy suffered from his set-up choices again.

With 227 points already clocked up Bolt leaves Hungary 16-points ahead of Blazusiak. After his excellent performance Walker has caught up a bit, but he remains 35 points from his compatriot. The final round of the season in Lodz will be fiery between these three riders.

Billy Bolt

“I came here wanting to show a new me. Often I make mistakes and rush things too much on track, but I’ve been working hard to be smooth, fast and importantly patient. Admittedly in race one I made too many errors and a better result than third slipped away, but I regrouped for the rest of the night. I picked the right moments to attack and was able to win both races comfortably. I’ve always shown my speed is there, but I’m so pleased to bring consistency into the mix like this. We’ve got a healthy lead now heading to the final round in Poland next month, where hopefully we can take this world title.”

Jonny Walker

“I’d been waiting for a ride like I had in race one for a while now. Things just sort of clicked and came together and I was able to make it count for the win. I got a strong start and put myself into the lead on lap two and was never properly challenged. It was brilliant to get a race win under my belt again. For the rest of the night my speed was there, but that break just didn’t come. But to back race one up with a pair of second place finishes is very good. Overall, it’s been a strong night and I’ve again shown myself as one of the championship’s strongest riders. I’m also enjoying myself a lot on the track. There’s still a lot to play for at the final round. We’re going to Lodz which is a stadium I’ve enjoyed a lot of success at in the past, so I’ll be fighting hard to end the series on a high for sure.”

Taddy Blazusiak

“It’s been a bumpy night for sure. I feel like I made the wrong decisions regards setup during practice. I expected the track to develop in a different way than it did and that made it harder for me to race on. I was off my game in the first two races and when I got to the front in race three, I couldn’t be consistent in my riding and made mistakes. Unfortunately, that’s how racing goes sometimes, but I’ll go to Poland hoping to do all I can to win. It’s my home race so I’ve got five weeks to prepare, be ready and go for the title.”

Alfredo Gómez

“The first two races were difficult. I crashed off the start in race one and that put me right at the back. Although I was enjoying the track, it wasn’t easy to make positions but I managed to recover to fifth. In race two I wasn’t in a good starting position on the second row and again got stuck in traffic. Sixth was the best I could do. But I’m happy to show my true form in race three. I was in a good position and got into third early on and then almost took second on the final corner.”

Prestige Overall Event Classification

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 58 points Jonny Walker (GBR), KTM, 56 Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 46 Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 35 Pol Tarres (ESP), Husqvarna, 29

Championship Standings (After round 4 of 5)

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 227 points Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 209 Jonny Walker (GBR), KTM 192 Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna 161 Blake Gutzeit (RSA), Husqvarna 112

SuperEnduro Juniors

The Junior class provided some of the most thrilling racing in Hungary, and at the end of the night there was a new leader – the third since the start of the season. Teodor Kabakchiev was the big winner in Budapest, the title hopeful took advantage of the excellent support from a large number of Bulgarian fans to win the night ahead of a keen Leon Hentschel and Dominik Olszowy, who appears to be coming back well.

The three young men fought a fantastic battle during the three races, with Kabakchiev and Hentschel exchanging the top spot several times in the last heat of the night. Ty Cullins failed to repeat the superb performance he had at Round 1 in Poland, suffering in each race in Hungary.

The American seemed to be paying for a lack of experience in the discipline, but also the fatigue of his frequent trips to and from America. The Junior category will certainly be exciting in the final round as Kabakchiev holds just two points over Hentschel, while Cullins is third, 20-points from the leader.

SuperEnduro Junior Standings – Top 5

Teodor KABAKCHIEV 185 points Leon HENTSCHEL 183 Ty CULLINS 165 Adrien JACON 149 Dominik OLSZOWY 107

SuperEnduro European Class

Magnus Thor became the first Swede to win the European SuperEnduro Cup in Budapest. He had plenty of pressure coming into the evening, having failed to shine at the previous European round in Germany. He had to fight off an ever-attacking Sonny Goggia, and the pair were level on points coming into their final race of the night.

Despite taking overall victory at the Hungarian GP, the disappointed Goggia had to settle for second in the Championship. Pascal Springmman rounded out the Top 3 on the night. Also worth noting was the great home performance of Norbert Zsigovits, the Hungarian to a win in Race 1 to the rapture of the fans.

SuperEnduro European Standings – Top 5

Magnus THOR 102 Sonny GOGGIA 99 Pascal SPRINGMANN 76 Miha SPINDLER 64 Marco PFEIFFER 58

The riders of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will now take a month and a half to rest before coming together for the grand finale in Lodz, Poland.

Gajser wins Italian MX Round 2 in Ottobiano – Evans second

The Ottobiano circuit hosted the second round of the 2020 Internazionali d’Italia Motocross on the sandy soil of the Lombardian track, with MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser unrivalled in MX1.

The reigning world champion led the race from start to finish. Behind him there was an excellent second place for teammate Mitchell Evans, who repeated his ranking obtained in Riola last Sunday, with Arminas Jasikonis in third. Henry Jacobi and Arnaud Tonus shined by classifying in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Maxime Renaux meanwhile won the MX2 class and moved to the top of the championship standings. There was a great second place for Gianluca Facchetti who led Tom Vialle and teammate Thibault Benistant at the finish.

Tim Gajser immediately took command of the Supercampione after an amazing start and kept it up to the chequered flag. Mitchell Evans confirmed his good form so far by taking the runner-up slot, while Arminas Jasikonis was again third. Arnaud Tonus finished fourth while Maxime Renaux, sixth, was the best rider with the smaller MX2 bike.

The 2020 edition of the Internazionali d’Italia Motocross will end with the third and final round scheduled for next weekend at the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Mantova.

MX1 Top 5 Result

GAJSER Tim (SLO) EVANS Mitchell (AUS) JASIKONIS Arminas (LTU) JACOBI Henry (GER) TONUS Arnaud (SUI)

MX2 Top 5 Result

RENAUX Maxime (FRA) FACCHETTI Gianluca (ITA) VIALLE Tom (FRA) BENISTANT Thibault (FRA) HAARUP Mikkel (DEN)

Supercampione Top 5 Results

GAJSER Tim (SLO) EVANS Mitchell (AUS) JASIKONIS Arminas (LTU) TONUS Arnaud (SUI) FORATO Alberto (ITA)

MX1 Championship Overall

GAJSER Tim (SLO) p.240 EVANS Mitchell (AUS) p. 200 JASIKONIS Arminas (LTU) p. 140 MONTICELLI Ivo (ITA) p. 105 JACOBI Herny (GER) p. 97

MX2 Championship Overall

RENAUX Maxime (FRA) p. 200 GEERTS Jago (BEL) p. 120 GUADAGNINI Mattia (ITA) p. 115 WATSON Ben (GBR) p. 100 FACCHETTI Gianluca (ITA) p. 100

Supercampione Championship Overall

GAJSER Tim (SLO) p. 240 JASIKONIS Arminas (LTU) p. 160 FORATO Alberto (ITA) p. 105 EVANS Mitchell (AUS) p. 100 SEEWER Jeremy (SUI) p. 100

Cooper claims 2020 NZ MX opener win in Balclutha

The 2020 Fox New Zealand Motocross Championship has kicked off in Balclutha, with the first of the four rounds run and won by Cody Cooper and Josiah Natzke in the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively.

Cody Cooper took a dominant win in the MX1 class, earning 75 championship points – the maximum – to kick off his season, with Australian Kirk Gibbs coming in second overall, ahead of Hamish Harwood, with Ethan Martens and Brad Groombridge completing the top-five.

Kirk Gibbs

“I fought back – came through the pack – had good speed and got to second. That’s all I could do. My starts let me down all weekend which I’m very disappointed about. It doesn’t look that bad on paper but I’m extremely disappointed with the end result. I wanted to go in there and have a win. I’ll come out swinging in Rotorua because I don’t want to let Cody get too far ahead or it will blow out with it being such a short series.”

In the MX2 class it was closely fought with Natzke taking the win on 63-points from James Scott on 57, with Maximus Purvis a single point behind in third. Australia’s Morgan Fogarty was just outside the top three, with Dylan Walsh fifth.

In the Under-19s, James Scott took the win from Aussie Riley Ward, with Luka Freemantle third. The 125cc class saw Brodie Connolly take maximum points from Madoc Dixon and Mashall Phillips.

NZ Motocross MX1 Results – Round 1

Cody Cooper, 75 points Kirk Gibbs, 64 Hamish Harwood, 62 Ethan Martens, 46 Brad Groombridge, 43

NZ Motocross MX2 Results – Round 1

Josiah Natzke, 63 points James Scott, 57 Maximus Purvis, 56 Morgan Fogarty, 47 Dylan Walsh, 44

NZ Motocross Under-19 Results – Round 1

James Scott, 75 Riley Ward, 66 Luka Freemantle, 53

NZ Motocross 125cc Results – Round 1

Brodie Connolly, 75 points Madoc Dixon, 66 Marshall Phillips, 54 Zac Jillings, 48 Ben Wall, 42

Nathan Watson crowned French Beach Race Champion

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Nathan Watson has successfully defended his French Beach Race Championship title with a hard-fought podium result at Enduropale du Touquet.

With the infamous Enduropale du Touquet marking the seventh and final round of the CFS: Championnat de France des Sables, all eyes were on defending champion Nathan Watson to see if he could repeat his 2019 winning result.

As the 1,200 competitors lined up for the beginning of the gruelling three-hour event, Watson knew the importance of making a fast start and then pushing hard during the early stages of race. A little too keen to get his race started, the Brit was later deemed to have jumped the start, picking up a 60-second stop-and-go penalty.

Unaware of what was to come, Nathan exited the first corner just outside the top 10 and set about making ground on the leaders. Battling his way up to fifth during the first five laps, an efficient fuel stop after the first hour of racing moved him into third. Favouring the rougher conditions in the latter stages of race, Watson reached as high as second with just over one hour remaining.

With organisers then handing him the penalty, Nathan’s charge was ended and he ultimately lost his chance of victory. Dropping back down the leaderboard to fourth, he eventually battled his way back into a podium position and finished third at the checkered flag, behind Milko Potisek and Jeremy Van Horebeek

Nathan Watson

“It’s been a hard season, but to come away with back-to-back French Beach Race titles is amazing. It’s a credit to the team, they worked so hard to get this result. It’s me out on the track but it really is a team effort, for sure. Naturally, I wanted to win the championship with victory here today, but the cards didn’t fall my way. Between the nature of the track and then the stop-and-go penalty, things were against me. I felt like the track was maybe too fast for me and I needed more corners to slow the early pace down. I hold my hands up about the start, I simply got my timing a little wrong with the bungy being released. I went a little too early. One minute was a tough penalty, especially as I never gained anything and exited the first corner in 12th. But it is what it is. Overall, I’m pleased with the season as a whole. I think that myself and Camille showed we’re two of the strongest guys out there and our bikes never missed a beat. Thanks to KTM and the team, we’ll celebrate this title for sure!”

Championnat de France des Sables Round 7: Enduropale du Touquet

Milko Potisek (FRA), Yamaha, 15 laps, 3:06:44.033 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL), Honda, 3:10:10.404 +3:26 Nathan Watson (GBR), KTM, 3:12:26.582 +5:42 Camille Chapeliere (FRA), KTM, 3:12:49.154 +6:05 Todd Kellett (GBR), Yamaha, 3:14:39.632 +7:55

Championship Standings – Championnat de France des Sables

Nathan Watson (GBR) KTM, 845 points Todd Kellett (GBR), Yamaha, 755 Camille Chapeliere (FRA), KTM, 671 Richard Fura (FRA), Yamaha, 558 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL), Honda, 552

Toni Bou goes four for four at Barcelona X-Trial

The fourth round of the 2020 X-Trial World Championship was held in Palau Sant Jordi, and saw Toni Bou claim a fourth consecutive win this season and a thirteenth indoor triumph in Barcelona, with Jorge Casales putting GasGas on the podium in third, behind Adam Raga.

The evening’s action got underway with the preliminary qualifying round with riders tackling a total of six sections. Bou notched up a total of nine penalty marks, two more than arch-rival Adam Raga. With the winners of each of the qualifying heats moving into the next round, the Repsol Honda Team swapped bikes and looked visibly more at ease. The rider then cruised into the Grand Final, accruing just six penalty marks on the way.

In the final, the Repsol Honda Team champ, encouraged throughout by the Barcelona spectators, proved that he is undoubtedly on the hottest form in the indoor discipline. Bou overcame his toughest adversary Adam Raga in the very last Montesa section of the Barcelona indoor trial event, to deliver victory number 13 to the Palau Sant Jordi crowd, for a 66th X-Trial World Championship win.

The result extends the Repsol Honda Team ace’s lead in the overall standings further to a 20-point advantage, with three trials still to run before the indoor season wraps up. The next outing will be held in Bilbao’s Bizkaia Arena on 15th February.

Toni Bou

“We are very happy. It was a really special night here in Barcelona. Being able to reclaim the victory in front of all the fans was incredible. We have given everything in a super tight final. I am very grateful to all the people who have helped me throughout the week, which has been quite a complicated one for me. Also, thanks to all the spectators who came along today in Barcelona to enjoy the show.”

Jorge Casales

“I’m really happy, this has been a very important race for me. Also, a really important first part of the season because I’m adjusting to competing on the GasGas. I’ve just had some months on this bike, we’ve worked really hard during these months and we’re seeing the results now. It was a really important race for me here in Barcelona and to get my first podium in the world championship is a dream come true. I’m really happy with it and I’ll continue working hard to continue with this level of performances. Let’s see what happens in Bilbao as every race is quite different. I’m really starting to get a good feeling with the bike now and we’re still working on things to make it even better. I’m really proud because I always trusted GasGas, we’ll continue working to make things happen. I’m really motivated for what’s to come.”

X-Trial Barcelona 2020 Results

1 BOU, Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 20 2 RAGA, Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 15 3 CASALES, Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 12 4 BINCAZ, Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing 9 5 BUSTO, Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 6 6 FAJARDO, Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 4 7 GELABERT, Miquel SPA Vertigo Factory Team 2 8 MARCELLI, Gabriel SPA RG Team 1

X-Trial Rider Standings

1 BOU, Toni SPA 80 2 RAGA, Adam SPA 60 3 BUSTO, Jaime SPA 28 4 FAJARDO, Jeroni SPA 25 5 CASALES, Jorge SPA 24 6 GELABERT, Miquel SPA 22 7 MARCELLI, Gabriel SPA 19 8 BINCAZ, Benoit FRA 16 9 MARTIN, Toby GBR 1 10 TOULY, Kieran FRA 1

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP 2020 riders announced

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will field one of its strongest rider line ups for the 2020 MXGP season with Jeremy Seewer, Gautier Paulin and Arnaud Tonus, having accumulated around 95 pieces of Grand Prix silverware as a result of more than 35 Grand Prix race wins and 18 Grand Prix victories throughout their careers.

Arnaud Tonus

“The last few years have been really tough for me. I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries and suffering, both physically and mentally. At one point I almost thought about stopping my career because I was just over it. It’s pretty amazing to see it from where I was to where I’m at right now. I’m super, super thankful.”

Gautier Paulin

“I know what I want and, actually, I can really have what I want right now. Being back with the factory team is a big step and it brings with it that extra one percent, which in racing is big because we’re all at 100 percent. Being on the top step of the MXGP class means being involved every single minute of your life, to be the best.”

Jeremy Seewer

“After being vice-world champion, of course, there is only one more thing to achieve. It’s super tough out there to win. There are so many guys who are world champions, so many guys winning Grands Prix, so it’s a huge amount of work and a big story behind to actually become a world champion. I visualise what it would be like to be on the top, to be world champion. And I think it must be one of the most amazing feelings, just to be the best at what you do.”

2020 Broadford Bike Bonana set for April

The 2020 Broadford Bike Bonanza proudly presents the 12th incarnation of the iconic event, featuring a vast array of machines from yesteryear to be run from 7am Friday, April 10 to 2pm April 12, at the Victorian State Motorcycle Sports Complex, Broadford, Victoria, with online entries now open!

Last year’s Bonanza saw well over 5,000 attendees’ across the three days contribute to the legendary motorcycle event. The 2020 SIBBB will once again serve as an unofficial national meeting point for long lost friends and comrades from the ‘good ol days’ of motorcycling, with the theme for 2020 paying homage to all types of American made motorcycles and sidecars.

Road Race, Enduro, Speedway, Trials, Motocross, Dirt Track disciplines are all catered for in classic and vintage non-competitive on track displays, swap meets, a star-studded gala dinner (held in Broadford township April 11), static motorcycle displays and so much more.

Gates are open from 7am Friday 10th April, road race track from 1 – 4pm. Friday 10th only. The Rest of the tracks are running Saturday and Sunday are from 9am. Racing concludes 2pm Sunday 12th April.

For 2020, entrants and spectators can purchase event and camping tickets by clicking here and Volunteer entries are via the same system.

Click here for a Step by Step Guide to Using Ridernet to complete an entry.

2020 Australian Off-Road Championship announce new backer

Motorcycling Australia have announced Australia’s largest online motorcycle gear and accessories retailer – MXstore – as the ‘Presented By’ sponsor of the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC).

This new partnership with MXstore is at an exciting time for both the championship and company as both go through significant growth. MXstore is Australia’s number one retailer for motocross and off-road related gear, from bike parts, racing and casual clothing, protective wear, leisure apparel, covering motocross, off-road and adventure disciplines.

MXstore’s Athlete & Partnerships Manager, Geoff Munro, said the move was an exciting step forward for the company.

Geoff Munro

“We’re extremely proud to be able to partner with the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship. It’s a fantastic series and we want to play our part to ensure it’s a great success for everyone involved. We’re privileged here in Australia to have some of the very best enduro riders in the world as well as some extremely promising talent coming through the ranks, so to be able to support their development and success through the AORC is pretty special to us.”

2020 Australian ISDE rider applications open

Motorcycling Australia has called for rider applications to be part of Australia’s next world beating team to take on the best enduro riders at the 2020 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Italy, held from August 31 to September 5.

Australia tasted the bubbles of success in 2019 with the RecoveR8 Team Australia Junior Trophy Team Crowned World Champions, while Victoria’s Daniel Sanders secured the ISDE Individual Outright World and E3 Class Championship in Portugal, and 2018 saw Australia reign victorious in the World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy in Chile.

MA is calling for ISDE World Championship riders for the following three classes:

World Trophy Team – Four riders

Junior World Trophy Team – Three riders

Women’s World Trophy Team – Three riders

Riders wishing to apply for a position with Team Australia will need to consider that while MA will contribute some funding, there may be associated costs involved to selected riders. The 2020 ISDE Australian Trophy Team Rider application forms can be found here.

Club or Vintage Rider nominations forms can be found here. All applications and nominations must be submitted before Friday 13th March, 2020.

Please address any queries regarding the application directly to MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via: Phone: 03 9684 0514 or Email: offroad@ma.org.au

WP Suspension Australia to support Granquist & Karlsson

WP Suspension Australia have officially announced its support of Stefan Granquist and Emelie Karlsson for the 2020 off-road season. Joining the WP Suspension Team aboard Yamaha WR450F and WR250F’s respectively, Granquist and Karlsson will pilot their Yamaha machines in an array of off-road races nationwide.

WP Suspension Australia Sales Manager – Stefan Appelgren expressed his excitement at having Stefan and Emelie join the team saying, “The push from WP Suspension into the Australian market is a welcomed addition as we will be supplying a race-specific solution for Japanese manufactures motorcycles. We are excited to have Stefan and Emelie represent the brand and look forward to seeing the WP Suspension logo on Yamaha machinery for 2020.”

With a 6th place finish overall last year, Stefan is a regular at the pointy end of the field in the E2 class of the AORC series, and shared, “Both Emelie and I are incredibly excited about this partnership for the new year. Last year was strong for both of us, we managed to show some speed and put results on the board with myself finishing 6th overall in E2 and Emelie ending up on the podium in the Womens class, even after missing some rounds through injury. It’s an honour to be associated with such a premium brand and we are eager to begin the testing process leading up to the first round of the AORC in Toowoomba.”

Stefan and Emelie will both be running the 48mm Cone Valve fork and Trax shock, which are available for Yamaha, Honda and Kawasaki off-road motorcycles.

An increased network of WP Authorised Dealers, means that the same products you see on the bikes of these top professionals, can be purchased and further tuned through one of these dealers. More information on your closest WP Authorised dealer can be found at the following link. Authorised Centres: https://www.wp-suspension.com/authorized-centers/

Motorcycle Speedway in Western Australia on a roll

With Graeme Sinden

Fresh from two international solo friendlies (unofficial tests) between Australia and Great Britain and the running of the Western Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship, attention now focuses on the forthcoming Western Australian Speedway Solo Championship. The WA Title event will be held on Saturday February 15 at WA’s purpose built Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway at Neerubup in the Perth’s northern suburbs.

This highly sort after WA Solo Championship is one of the oldest and longest running Speedway events in Australia having commenced way back in 1927. The Championship has been won by many fine riders over the years including World Champions, Sweden’s, Ove Funden, New Zealand’s Ivan Mauger, Australia’s Chris Holder and Britain’s triple World Champ, Tai Woffinden.

WA’s International Cam Heeps is expected to nominate and attempt to secure his fifth title win. The greatest number of wins in the Championship event is held jointly by WA’s Mick McKeon and Glenn Doyle with six-a-piece.

Significantly the youngest rider to win the Championship event is Dave Cheshire, also from WA, who won it way back in 1983/84 at the tender age of 16-years-of-age. He certainly had officials scrambling to check his birthdate and speedway license at the time.

MA announce updates to Speedway Australian Championship Selection

Motorcycling Australia released the following information in a recent bulletin, outlining changes to Australian Championship Selection in Speedway:

Information Bulletin #2010 – 31/01/2020

Affected Disciplines: Speedway

Effective: Immediately.

Information Pertains to: 14.11.4 c. Australian Championship Selection

Information: MA would like to advise of updates made to Speedway Australian Championship Selection 14.11.4 c.

Current Rule:

14.11.4 Selection and Qualification

14.11.4.1 To qualify for selection for an Australian Championship event, a competitor must apply in writing no less than 30 days prior to the event, and:

a) Be the current Australian Champion, a Top 4 rider in the previous Australian Championships, or a GP rider within the last two years, or

b) Be the best performing competitor in the State Championship of the State which issued the competitors’ licence, held a minimum of 30 days prior to the Australian Championship.

c) Competitors who are not Australian residents may nominate to compete in the Australian Speedway Championship, and will be considered by the Speedway Commission for inclusion.

New/Updated Rule:

14.11.4 Selection and Qualification

14.11.4.1 To qualify for selection for an Australian Championship event, a competitor must apply in writing no less than 30 days prior to the event, and must be a holder of a current MA Senior National Competition license.

To be seeded into this championship the following criteria applies;

a) Be the current Australian Champion, a Top 4 rider in the previous Australian Championships, or a GP rider within the last two years, or

b) Be the best performing competitor in the State Championship of the State which issued the competitors’ licence, held a minimum of 30 days prior to the Australian Championship or

c) Be the best performing Australian competitor in the FIM Oceania Speedway Championship. Competitors who are not Australian residents may nominate to compete in the Australian Speedway Championship, and will be considered by the Speedway Commission for inclusion.

All additional positions will be selected from the remaining applications received.

Notes:

Please save a copy of this bulletin and keep it with your MoMS for future reference

All Bulletins will be made available on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

Rules may change throughout the year so please view the most up to date MoMS on the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

For Rule Change Request Process and forms, please refer to the MA website (www.ma.org.au)

King Of MX heads to Bega for Qualifier 1

Hot on the heels of the devastating fires that have done so much damage to the South Coast of NSW, the first round of the King Of MX motocross series will be hosted by the Far South Coast Motorcycle Club at their Bega race track on February 15-16.

Juniors will race on the Saturday, and Seniors on the Sunday, and the event is expected to bring out some of the best riders in Australia to put on a great show for the people of the South Coast.

Motorcycling NSW is hoping that the competitors, families, support crews, and spectators will also be generating a lot of income for local businesses, restaurants, and hotels just by coming to the area.

The Far South Coast Motorcycle Club venue is located at Sapphire Speedway, Tantawangalo Lane, Candelo and racing will start from around 9am each day on the 15th and 16th of February.

For more information on the 2020 King of MX, head to the brand-new website www.kingofmx.com.au.

2020 King of MX Calendar

Qualifier 1 – February 15-16, Bega – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 2 – February 29-1 March, Narrabri – Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 3 – March 14-15, Bathurst – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 4 – March 28-29, Wagga Wagga – Top 6 qualify for final

Qualifier 5 – April 18-19, Lake Macquarie -Top 7 qualify for final

Qualifier 6 – May 9-10, Sydney – Top 7 qualify for final

Final – June 6-8, Undisclosed Location

Australia to host FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup

Australia will host the inaugural FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup with the best junior motocross riders from Australia, New Zealand and France to do battle at Horsham in Victoria, April 4-5, 2020, as part of MX Nationals Rounds 1 & 2.

Each team will consist of a maximum of 10 riders aged 13-17-years-old aboard 125cc motocross bikes, with an FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup individual and team trophy both up for grabs.

The races will be inspired by the FIM Junior MX World Championship formats and rules, and will be the perfect lead-up event for these young riders, before the FIM Junior MX World Championships in Greece in August.

Applications can be found on the MA website (link) and must be submitted by no later than COB Friday 21st February 2020. For further enquiries regarding applications, please contact MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via offroad@ma.org.au.

