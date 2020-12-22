Moto News Weekly Wrap

December 22, 2020

Adrien Van Beveren wins Hail Baja II

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has topped the second Hail Baja, his final competitive outing ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally. With participation proving to be highly productive for the Frenchman, the event’s challenging terrain and technical navigation provided one last chance for Van Beveren to finalise the set-up of his Yamaha WR450F Rally ahead of the Dakar Rally in January 2021.

With a race format similar to the opening Hail Baja, the second edition of the event again comprised of two stages, with a slightly shorter overall distance of 491km. Opening the stage on day one, Van Beveren quickly put his navigational skills to work. With the stage set entirely in the demanding sand dunes surrounding the town of Baqaa, he accurately navigated his way through each checkpoint, going on to complete the stage to finish a healthy 31-minutes ahead of the second placed finisher.

Stage two provided Adrien with much different desert conditions. Faced with the rockiest stage of the Hail Rally, it was a welcome challenge for the Frenchman to navigate through slow, technical sections aboard the Yamaha WR450F Rally. Remaining composed throughout and following another untroubled ride, Van Beveren reached the finish line unscathed to successfully complete his final race ahead of the Dakar Rally in January.

Now, with just over two weeks to go until the start of the 2021 Dakar Rally, Adrien will enjoy a short period of recovery before gearing up again to take on the challenge that lies ahead.

Adrien Van Beveren

“It’s been a really great trip to these two races in Hail. It was a big effort to get here, so I’m thankful to the team that we were able to make it happen. My feeling on the bike is really good and I felt great in the desert. The second stage had very high speeds and I was completely comfortable, so this gives me a lot of confidence ahead of Dakar. I will now take some rest for a week before getting ready for the big race in January.”

Overall 2020 Hail Baja Results (Provisional)

Pos Rider Man. Time Gap 1 Adrien Van Beveren Yamaha 5:19:20 2 Mishal Alghuneim KTM 6:12:25 +0:53:05 3 Anas Al Ruhayany KTM 6:12:35 +0:53:15 4 Konrad Dabrowski KTM 6:29:00 +1:09:40 5 Abdulmajeed Abdulaziz Aakhulaifi Yamaha 6:29:07 +1:09:47 6 Riyadh Saud Alshammari Yamaha 6:31:01 +1:11:41

WA Junior Speedway Solo & Sidecar champs crowned

By Graeme Sinden, Images by Jon Gall and Graham Veasey

The Speedway Motorcycle Club of WA hosted the Junior 125cc Solo and Junior 250cc Sidecar Championships at its Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway facility in Neerabup, WA on Saturday, at the small 142m ‘WOFFY’ track which was established as a Junior Racing circuit by Rob Woffinden and a number of like minded volunteers around 10 or 11 years ago.

In a dominant performance, young WA rider Mitch McDiarmid was crowned the new 125cc Junior WA Solo Champion, after storming to victory with a maximum 18-point score.

While he was relatively untroubled in his five heat races, Linkin Metcalf made McDiarmid work for the Championship decider by pushing him to the limit in what turned out to be the best race of the night.

Metcalf appeared to have plenty of speed and dared to take the high line for almost the entire four-lap journey and had his nose in front on several occasions as they went handlebar to handlebar with neither rider giving an inch, But it was Diarmid who got the job job done to record a very popular Championship win.

Unlucky story of the night, (one of two, actually) was that of current Australian 125cc solo Champion Luke Killeen, who after winning two heats succumbed to engine problems on his bike and was not able to secure another ride to continue in the title race.

The other unlucky story of the night was that of Adam Fewster and his accomplished passenger Thomas Grigson. The pair rode superbly all night long winning each of their five heat races only to have their outfit fail early on in the championship decider in the 250cc Junior sidecar Championship.

Jake Harvey and his passenger Nathan Gajec were cock-a-hoop as they swept into the lead and raced to a fine sidecar Championship win adding to the one they secured last year. Jake Harvey is an extremely competitive junior sidecar rider and will move up to senior competition next season.

There were many other highlights on the evening and it was a great pleasure watching all the young competitors giving it their all in the sport they love.

The Executive committee of the Speedway Motorcycle Club provided a brand new race tyre for the Junior ‘Rider of the Night’ for the Championship night.

Grant Woodhams had no hesitation in awarding The “Junior Rider Of the Night” prize to Mitch McDiarmid for his outstanding 18-point maximum on his way to winning the solo Championship.

WA Junior 125cc Solo Sidecar Title

Mitchell McDiarmid Phoenix Elliot Axle McCarthy

WA Junior 250cc Sidecar Title

Jake Harvey/Nathan Gajek Mitchell McDiarmid/Phoenix Elliot Adam Fewster/Thomas Grigson

2020 Victorian Senior & Junior Solo Speedway Championships

The Mildura Motorcycle Club held the 2020 Victorian Senior and Junior Solo Speedway championships at the Olympic Park Speedway in Mildura over the weekend, with Justin Sedgmen crowned 2020 Victorian Solo champion ahead of Jordan Steward and Jacob Hook.

Justin Sedgmen – P1

“Victorian Champion! Stoked to get the win! Finally a Victorian Title win at Olympic Park. Thanks to everyone that came out, the Mildura Motorcycle Club and all my valued sponsors.”

Jacob Hook – P3

“On the weekend we made the trip to Mildura for the Vic title. Shout out to the Mildura Motorcycle Club for putting on a great event the track was mint and racing fast all night! I had a good meeting except for one hiccup. Second, first, DNF, first, first finishing the heats on 11 points, winning the B Final to progress through to the A Main. I am super happy with the results finishing on the podium in third place securing a work permit. Thanks to everyone that supports me.”

In the Victorian Junior 250cc class it was James Pearson taking the title from Jackson Milner and Mick Cogdell, while the Junior 125cc class saw Beau Bailey take the crown ahead of Harry Saddler and Noah Grabham.

The next event on the calendar is the Phil Crump Solo International on Saturday January 2 (2021) at Olympic Park Speedway Mildura.

Victorian Senior 500cc Championship

Justin Sedgmen Jordan Stewart Jacob Hook Cooper Riordan

Victorian Junior 125cc Championship

Beau Bailey Harry Saddler Noah Grabham Ashley Jansen-Batchelor

Victorian Junior 250cc Championship

James Pearson Jacko Milner Mick Cogdell Broc White

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing backing 13-rider line-up in 2021

Entering its 20th year since inception, and 15th year as a national development program, GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing shows no signs of slowing down with a massive 13 rider line up spreading all the way from the 65ccc division, to the newly formed MX3 class at the Pro MX.

Continuing with a hands-on, state by state support program that allows riders and families to work with team managers, many of whom are ex-professional racers and coaches, Yamaha Junior Racing has proven to be a pathway to success with a long list of riders progressing through the program and onto a career in racing.

Each rider is asked to contest the local series in their region, their state motocross championships as well the pinnacle of junior racing, the week-long Australian Junior Motocross Championships held in the last week of September each year.

Having 13 riders on the track requires a significant investment from not just Yamaha Motor Australia and its products like Yamalube, GYTR, YMF and YMI, but also from Ficeda Accessories who also are 100 per cent behind the team with the help of first class companies like SCOTT, Just1, Dunlop and DID.

2021 promises to be another exciting year for the team with a full calendar back in place in all states and a dozen overly enthusiastic and energetic dirt bike racers desperate to be back on the race track and doing what they love. The 2021 rider roster is as follows.

Western Australia

Deegan Fort: 65cc / 85cc small wheel

Jake Rumens: 85cc big wheel/ 125cc

Manager: Peter Strickland

South Australia

Ryder Woodrow: 65cc/ 85cc small wheel

Wil Carpenter: 85cc / 125cc

Manager: Shane Metcalfe

Tasmania

Jay Jennings: 65cc / 85cc small wheel

Angus Pearce: 125cc/ 250cc

Manager: Brody Jennings

Victoria

Jobe Dunne: 65cc/ 85cc small wheel

Pat Martinn: 125cc/ 250cc

Manager: Cameron Taylor

NSW

Kayd Kingsford: 85cc big wheel /125cc

Ryder Kingsford: 125cc / 250cc

Manager: Darren Thompson

Queensland

Jake Cannon: 85cc big wheel / 125cc

Kobe Drew: 125cc/ 250cc

Jackson Camilleri: 250cc MX3

2021 Australian Off-Road Championship Updates

The Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) Management Team has announced a new initiative – Club AORC – for the 2021 Championship. Club AORC is aimed at new and upcoming riders to give them a taste of the national Championship competition while also rewarding them under the Club AORC points system.

The AORC team also announced that Australia’s largest online motorcycle gear and accessories retailer, MXstore, will continue their strong support as ‘Presented By’ sponsor of the 2021 AORC. MXstore were key to the success of this year’s Championship, by not only supporting the Championship, but also providing significant prizes for riders at all the rounds. The continued partnership shows the growth for both the Championship and company as an ongoing relationship.

Club AORC riders will receive bonus points for participating in seven rounds or more of the 12 round AORC in 2021. If a rider starts seven rounds or more, a 50-point bonus will be given towards the rider’s Club AORC points results in their relevant Championship class.

Any rider within 10 per cent of the class winner at any sprint or enduro round or within 10 per cent of the class winners fastest lap for a cross country round will not be eligible for Club AORC.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said this was an exciting new initiative to further grow the AORC after record rider numbers in AORC this year.

Matthew Falvo

“We are always looking at new and innovative ways to provide off-road riders with an opportunity to race against the world’s best riders in the Australian Off-Road Championship. This new initiative is a great way for riders new to off-road national competition racers to test their limits in our growing Championship and still be rewarded for their efforts. Club AORC is about providing riders with a progression into full-blown national competition against the world’s best riders in the AORC. The AORC is the breeding ground of the world’s best off-road riders and we want to ensure that we can provide new avenues for weekend enthusiasts and part-time racers to make the transition to one of the world’s best off-road Championships.”

More Information is still to follow including regulations and further exciting incentives for Club AORC.

AORC Junior Coaching

Another new initiative from the AORC paddock was the announcement of the Exclusive AORC Junior Coaching days, which will be run by many of the world’s best enduro riders in 2021. The junior coaching days will be held in February and conducted by Australia’s very own world and ISDE Champions Daniel Sanders, Daniel Milner, Fraser Higlett, Josh Green, Michael Driscoll and Jessica Gardner in Victoria, NSW, and Queensland.

AORC have held these coaching days earlier this year and were swamped with interest and registrations, and expect nothing less for 2021, encouraging young riders aged 9-15-years-old to be book early and avoid missing out.

In NSW on February 6, 2021 from 9 am-3 pm, at Stroud, Josh Green, Michael Driscoll and multiple AORC Women’s Champion Jessica Gardner, thanks to OffRoad Advantage and JG Institute, will impart their skills and knowledge to juniors, which will also include an exclusive junior girls coaching session with Jessica Gardner. Click here to enter NOW.

Current World and 2020 AORC Champions Daniel Sanders and Emma Milesevic will hold a one-day training camp at Three Bridges in the Yarra Valley, Victoria, on February 20, 2021 between 9 am-3 pm. Riders will get exclusive tips and tricks from the world’s best and will include an exclusive junior girls coaching clinic, with Emma Milesevic. Click here to enter NOW.

Fraser Higlett, Harry Teed, Zoe Bocarri and Ebony Nielson will also hold a junior coaching day on February 20, 2021 between 9 am and 3 pm at Crows Nest, Queensland in conjunction with QLD JEDS Coaching to help build the repertoire of riders’ skills and knowledge. Entries open soon.

Victorian juniors on February 21, 2021, between 9 am and 3 pm will get the opportunity to learn at Lang Lang, Victoria when, thanks to DM31 OffRoad Development, 2020 AORC E2 class Champion Daniel Milner and Mason Semmens will hold a coaching day teaching young riders all the necessary skills to become AORC Champions. Click here to enter NOW.

For additional information and pricing head to the AORC website at https://www.aorc.org.au/junior-dev/. Profits from the training camps go towards funding the 2021 Australian ISDE Teams. Australia has punched well above its weight in previous ISDE events and brought home a swag of first places and podium finishes. 2021 promises to be another highly competitive year for the Australian contingent.

2021 ProMX Championship expands classes

ProMX has announced new support classes for the inaugural 2021 Championship season, which will support the elite MX1, MX2 and MX3 classes of the ProMX Championship. Expanding on the permanent championship classes will see the introduction of the MXW (MX Womens), VETS ( Veterans), 125cc Cup and Classic Motocross Evolution Cup classes.

The addition of these class favourites will ensure for fans that the 2021 ProMX Championship is jam packed with handlebar-to-handlebar action. The additional ProMX classes will feature alongside MX1, MX2 and MX3 at select rounds further strengthening the Championship.

MXW will provide an opportunity for elite female riders to showcase their talents both to the Australian and international audiences, as well as provide valuable exposure to hopeful MXGP candidates who are looking for an international future. Veteran racing is also thriving and the opportunity to showcase riders’ skill and talents in 2021.

Support classes provide a valuable access point to national racing, and the 125cc Cup is a rider and fan favourite event that will see two stroke racers have the opportunity to race at national level events and tracks. The addition of the Classic Motocross Evolution Cup, aims to also give an access point to the classic motocross riders who wish to enjoy competitive racing at a national level to entertain both the crowds and industry with the classic bikes of yesteryear.

MXW

Open to riders sixteen years of age and over competing in an open class structure on 125cc machines and up, the MXW class has seen many great champions emerge over recent years and go on to international success with the likes of Meghan Rutledge, Maddy Brown and Jess Moore all enjoying long standing careers in the MXW class. The next generation of women competing in MXW will take the track with PROMX in 2021.

VETS

The vet classes will feature two age group categories being 30-39 and 40+. With many retired pro riders and national champions racing alongside their fellow VET class competitors, the VET classes provide a great outlet for the industry and riders to embrace a potent mix of competition and camaraderie.

125 Cup

A rider and fan favourite, the 125 cup will see the sound of two strokes singing around select rounds of ProMX in 2021. Open to riders 16 years of age and over competing on 125cc two stroke machines, this class provides highly competitive on track action.

Classic Motocross Evolution Cup

This classic motocross class is open to applicable bikes as per the MoMs of the evolution class to give classic motocross enthusiasts the opportunity to compete for a national championship.

See the full season calendar with class breakdown for each outing below.

Laia Sanz set for GasGas Dakar 2021 campaign

Laia Sanz and GASGAS Factory Racing have completed their pre-Dakar testing and are now counting down the days to the start of their epic New Year adventure. Laia will take to the start of her 11th Dakar in a little over two weeks’ time on board the GASGAS RC 450F, covering 12-stages and 7,646 km, including 4,767 km of timed specials.

For Laia recent months have been especially challenging due to contracting Lyme Disease during the summer, making her final Dakar preparations more complicated than normal. However, with support from her team, friends, and sponsors, Laia believes she is now ready to take on the world’s toughest cross-country rally.

The 43rd edition of the race will see an increased emphasis placed on rider navigation and competitor’s abilities to tackle slower-speed, technical terrain, which is great news for Laia. Reducing the event’s average speeds, with her ability to both navigate well while under pressure and complete long stages with the minimum of mistakes, Laia is upbeat about this year’s route.

The event will start and finish at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah. Like all competitors, Laia will face a short qualifying prologue on Saturday, January 2, before starting the rally proper and 12 long and demanding stages covering a total of 7,646 km. With a rest day in Ha’il midway through the race, Laia will then work her way back to Jeddah on January 15, having raced 4,767 km of timed special stages against the clock.

With bikes and vehicles already on their way to Jeddah for the start of the race, GASGAS Factory Racing announced a couple of changes in the team’s sponsor structure. Laia will wear KENNY race clothing for her assault on the 2021 Dakar and receive added support from long-time sponsor KH7.

Laia Sanz

“It’s been a really tough year for me, so to be able to look forward to racing the 2021 Dakar means so much. I injured my hand on the second stage of this year’s Dakar, back in January, and although I carried on and completed the event the injury turned out to be worse than we thought. It took a while at the beginning of the year to recover from that. I was really looking forward to start training on my GASGAS trial and enduro bikes, and maybe fitting in some events. Unfortunately, when I was finally able to get out on my bikes again, I started to feel ill. Eventually I was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, which made me feel very unwell. Thankfully, with the right treatment I have been able to start riding again. I know I’m not 100% and we’ll have to see just how I feel when the rally starts in January. It helps that we have some experience now of the terrain we will face, and the way things work with the move to the Middle East. The event in January should also be a little more technical and with tougher navigation, so I’m looking forward to that. I don’t want to put any pressure on myself, and another finish would be incredible, but my main goal is to go there and just enjoy the race.”

U.S. ISDE Club Team Qualifier events announced

Two AMA-sanctioned International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series will be used to determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Italy.

The 2021 AMA East Region ISDE Qualifier Series and the 2021 AMA West Region ISDE Qualifier Series each consist of three rounds, beginning in March and ending in May. The 95th edition of the ISDE is scheduled for Aug. 30 – Sept. 4 in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

The U.S. ISDE team won the World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy championships at the 2019 ISDE, as well as the Club Cup title. The American Junior World Trophy team placed second in its class. The 2020 ISDE was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Erek Kudla – AMA Off-Road Racing Manager

“With the World, Women’s and Club Trophies still held by the U.S. ISDE Team, and after missing a year of racing, our riders are very excited to return to represent the country in international competition. The qualifying process has been very successful in getting our fastest riders from either coast onto our Club teams, and we are looking forward to another great year at the world championship event.”

In the 2021 qualifiers, riders receive an overall score for each day of competition and will be ranked by their four highest scores at the end of each series. Selected riders will be organized into seven three-member U.S. Club teams, which include the overall top seven riders from each of the two qualifier series, as well as the top 40-plus rider from each qualifier series. Five riders are selected by the AMA ISDE Advisory Committee, which also selects the U.S. ISDE Trophy teams. The seven American Club teams compete alongside the three U.S. ISDE World Trophy teams at the event.

AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series

March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro

April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA

May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC

AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series

May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro

May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association

May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro

2021 AMA Supercross calendar update

A new updated schedule has been announced this week for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM/ AMA Supercross Championship that will see a total of 17 rounds from January 16 to May 1.

Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the original calendar now features several back-to-back rounds and Saturday and Tuesday races included.

The updates, announced by promoters Feld Entertainment, include three consecutive rounds in Georgia at Atlanta Motor Speedway and an added round at Salt Lake City in Utah. The original rounds in Arizona rounds have been cancelled and replaced with Orlando in Florida.

2021 AMA Supercross Calendar Round 1 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 16 Round 2 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Tues, January 19 Round 3 Houston, Texas East NRG Stadium Sat, January 23 Round 4 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, January 30 Round 5 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Tues, February 2 Round 6 Indianapolis, Indiana East Lucas Oil Stadium Sat, February 6 Round 7 Orlando, Florida East Camping World Stadium Sat, February 13 Round 8 Orlando, Florida West Camping World Stadium Sat, February 20 Round 9 Daytona Beach, Florida West Daytona Int. Speedway Sat, March 6 Round 10 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 13 Round 11 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Tues, March 16 Round 12 Arlington, Texas West AT&T Stadium Sat, March 20 Round 13 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 10 Round 14 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Tues, April 13 Round 15 Atlanta, Georgia West Atlanta Motor Speedway Sat, April 17 Round 16 Salt Lake City, Utah East Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, April 24 Round 17 Salt Lake City, Utah W/E Rice-Eccles Stadium Sat, May 1

2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar announced

The FIM, the Portuguese Motorcycling Federation (FMP), the Automotorsport Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan (AMFK), the Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MFR), Brazilian Motorcycle Confederation (CBM), the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Motocyclisme (FRMM) and the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) and local organisers have revealed the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and World Cups provisional calendar.

Date Event Cat 1 RallyGP Cat 2 Rally 2 Cat 3 Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp1 Moto-Rally Grp2 Moto Enduro Grp3 Quad Adventure Trophy Grp1+3 SSV April 9-13 BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR) X X X X X X June 7-13 Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ) X X X X X July 1-11 Silkway Rally (RUS) X X X X X August 13-22 Rally do Sertoes (BRA) X X X X X October 8-13 Rallye du Maroc (MAR) X X X X X X November 6-12 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE) X X X X X X

2021 Racing schedule

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Pro MX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

2 May-02 Canberra, ACT

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3

3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup

5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP

6 Aug-08 QMP, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)

7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)

MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 Australian Senior Speedway Solo calendar

Round Location Date Round 1 Gillman Speedway, SA 3 January, 2021 Round 2 Olympic Park, VIC 5 January, 2021 Round 3 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga, VIC 7 January, 2021 Round 4 Loxford Park, NSW 9 January, 2021 Round 5 Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD 13 January, 2021

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 16 January, 2021 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 30 January, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE)

May 19-22 – Harvey, WA

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW