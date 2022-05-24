2022 WJMX Team Australia Rider applications open

Finland’s famous motocross city of Vantaa will play host to the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship (WJMX) from August 26-28 at the Lavanko track. Known as the “Finnish Mecca of motocross”, the Lavanko track was rejuvenated through 2020/21 and is 1600 metres long with 9 jumps. Dozens of nations are expected to partake in the 2022 event, and all eyes will be on Team Australia as we return to WJMX for the first time since 2019.

Team Australia will be split out according to the 2022 WJMX classes:

Class 1: FIM Junior 65cc Motocross World Cup

Age Restrictions: minimum 10 years of age and maximum 12 years of age.

Age Restrictions: minimum 12 years of age and maximum 14 years of age.

Age Restrictions: minimum 13 years of age and maximum 17 years of age.

Applications are now open until Friday 24 June, register here (link).

ProMX Coffs Harbour Round 6 goes retro!

Round 6 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will be the official “Retro” round of the series, taking place at Coffs Harbour, NSW on the 24th July.

The Round will see the exciting inclusion of the fan favourite Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Classes, which will be hotly contested by vintage Motocross enthusiasts and past Champions alike, alongside the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 classes.

FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship set for NZ in 2023

FIM Oceania, Speedway NZ and Motorcycling New Zealand have confirmed the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship as a two-rounds series to be held in New Zealand, replacing the 2022 event which is now cancelled, due to previous Covid travel restrictions.

The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be held on January 28th at Moore Park Speedway in Christchurch, followed by Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill on February 4th, 2023. Further event details on the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be announced in the coming months.

Luke Clout recovery update

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team rider, Luke Clout, lost control of his YZ450F at the ProMX Gum Valley round and was violently thrown to the ground in a high-speed fall, that left his title defence in tatters and facing a long stint on the side lines.

The past six weeks has seen him anchored to the couch but he is now ready to start the long climb back to the top of Australian motocross and supercross. Clout is starting to bare weight as he gets back on his feet, here’s what he had to share:

Luke Clout

“I had got a spiral fracture of the tibia as well as a clean break on the fibula as well as some damage to the top of my ankle. Doctors say it was quite a complicated break on my tibia as it was fractured as well as shattered in parts, so they had to assess the best way to tackle that. Fortunately, the fibula and ankle didn’t turn out to be as bad and were just clean breaks. My tibia required a rebuild with a rod and screws put in, while my ankle was a quick clean up and the fibula was more about ensuring it was stable and aligned. Doctors were pleased with how things went and feel that I should make a full recovery and everything looked good. I also want to pass on my thanks to Simon Maas and everyone at RACESAFE for looking after me.”

“I just left my six-week check-up, and they are really happy with how its progressing. Structurally everything is aligned and well supported, and I have been given the all-clear to start doing some exercises to strengthen and rebuild my leg muscles. I have just started walking on it and putting some weight through it and aside from jumping or running, the doctors say I can get back into the gym or the pool, so its positive news so far. I’m sure they will be some pain and niggles as I go through my rehab, but I just have to tolerate that as I regain strength. I have lost some leg muscle and general movement from it being in a cast and not being able to walk on it, but the plan at this stage is to do plenty of exercise and get strength into it for the next six weeks and then see if I can get back on a bike. Never say never, and I would expect to be back on a bike in August around the final rounds but I don’t think I will be up to 100% so it’s unlikely I will race. I’m a racer and I want to win so unless I feel that I’m back to speed and fitness, I won’t come back and just plan on being ready for the Australian Supercross Championship later in the year.”





Regan Duffy recovery setback

Regan Duffy has been keeping it on the down-low that he’d intended to return for Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship later this year, with his recovery proceeding well, however a broken scaphoid has now put paid to those plans, with surgery completed last week and the recovery continuing.

Regan Duffy

“Every set back is another chance for a comeback! I’ve been keeping to myself lately, training hard and trying my best to not cut any corners but unfortunately shit happens! I was planning to wait and let everyone know that I was going to do the last 3-4 rounds of the Pro MX Championship. I had been getting stronger and stronger and the speed was nearly back! A mistake cost me and I’ve broken the Scaphoid in my wrist. I got surgery last week, everything went well and I’ve gotten two pins put in to help. Now for a bit of actual resting I think, I probably need it haha…”





2022 MXGP of Jakarta cancelled

The FIM, Infront Moto Racing and the local organiser have announced the cancellation of the MXGP of Jakarta, set to take place on 2/3 July. Despite immense efforts, the local organiser was not able to facilitate the correct running of this year’s event. All stakeholders look forward to returning to Jakarta for FIM Motocross World Championship in the future. In the meantime, they will concentrate their efforts on the upcoming MXGP of Indonesia which will run in Samota-Sumbawa on 25/26 June.

Round Date Event/Location Round 1 27-Feb Matterley Basin, Great Britain Round 2 6-Mar Mantova, Italy Round 3 20-Mar Villa La Angostura, Argentina Round 4 3-Apr Agueda, Portugal Round 5 10-Apr Pietramurata, Italy Round 6 24-Apr Kegums, Latvia Round 7 8-May Maggiora, Italy Round 8 15-May Riola Sardo, Italy Round 9 29-May Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain Round 10 5-Jun Ernée, France Round 11 12-Jun Teutschenthal, Germany Round 12 26-Jun Samota – Sumbawa, Indonesia Round 13 17-Jul Loket, Czech Republic Round 14 24-Jul Lommel, Belgium Round 15 7-Aug Uddevalla, Sweden Round 16 14-Aug Iitti-KimiRing, Finland Round 17 21-Aug St Jean d’Angely, France Round 18 4-Sep Afyonkarahisar, Turkey Round 19 10-Sep Mussanah, Oman 25-Sep Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA

Lettenbichler wins Xross Hard Enduro in Serbia

KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia, the German racer making a triumphant return from injury. History was also made as Teodor Kabakchiev (Team Bulgaria powered by ECONT) become the first Bulgarian to finish on the FIM Hard Enduro podium in second, while Graham Jarvis (Jarvis Racing Team Husqvarna) finished third and now shares the championship lead with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt.

Manuel Lettenbichler started Day Three as the new race leader, the German was outstanding on Day Two and to his credit held a near eight-minute lead over closest rival Kabakchiev. There was just three Special Stages standing between him and the top of the podium.

Off to a flying start, Mani topped the time sheets on the first Special Stage and extended his lead by another three minutes. Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young took second with Bolt third quickest. Although losing ground to Lettenbichler, Kabakchiev pulled time on Jarvis to strengthen his position in second overall.

A short 44-minute stage awaited riders for Special Stage 2 and this time it was Jarvis who edged out Bolt by four seconds, with Mani shadowing them across the line for third. The final Special Stage of the Xross Hard Enduro Rally was almost a formality for Mani and with no mistakes made, the KTM rider did enough to win round two of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P1

“I came here with no expectations, so to win is pretty special. I’ve been a long time off the bike and it was such hard work to recover, but it’s all been worth it. It now feels pretty damn good. I took things steady at the start of the event, but I felt good and I think that really helped me. There was some really tough sections on each day, and together with the GPS navigation it wasn’t always easy. But the first two offroad days went really well. I knew I had a good lead today, but you just never know what’s around the corner, so I just tried to keep focused until the finish line. I’m stoked to win. We’ve Erzbergrodeo next, and like everyone else I’m excited for that!”

Delivering a performance that was arguably every bit as impressive as Lettenbichler’s winning ride, Kabakchiev won the final stage in style to secure the runner-up result. In what’s been an incredible week for the Bulgarian, he’s shown that he’s ready to mix it with the world’s best Hard Enduro riders.

Teodor Kabakchiev – P2

“It’s been an unbelievable week. I came here hoping conditions would suit me and they did. Each day I gave my best and I think that was the best way. Hopefully this is just the beginning and I can keep racing with these guys at this level!”

For Graham Jarvis, the Brit again put his Husqvarna on the podium with a third place finish. Jarvis started out the final day with a comfortable cushion over Bolt in fourth. But he was still determined to push the pace and won the penultimate special stage. With two podium results from two starts, the Jarvis Racing Team Husqvarna rider now jointly leads the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with Bolt.

Graham Jarvis – P3

“It’s awesome to get on the podium again. I wasn’t sure how my fitness would fare in this multi-day race, but I managed to get there in the end. At 47 years old I can’t believe I’m in joint lead of the championship. We’ve got Erzberg next, that’s the big one. But I’m riding well and I’m going to go for it!”

For Bolt, the Serbian event was one of mixed fortunes. It started well by winning Wednesday’s AKRAPOVIC Straight Rhythm prologue as well as also leading at the end of Day One, but it was Day Two that ultimately pushed him off the podium. Dropping to fourth, it was a tall ask for the Brit to pull back that time on Jarvis and he had to be content with a fourth place overall result.

Billy Bolt – P4

“It’s been hard work this week. I’ve felt drained of energy here in Serbia and was having to dig deep each day to keep in the fight. I’ve been battling a wrist injury since pretty much SuperEnduro ended back in March, it’s really hurt my fitness. And with this race being really physical that showed. Of course, it was nice to win the prologue on Wednesday, but I didn’t get to ride the pace I wanted during the rest of the week. That said, I’m now leading the championship, so I’ll take that as a positive. Erzbergrodeo is next and my focus is to regroup and get ready for that!”

Completing the top five was Young. The South African put in his best performance of the race on Day Three, with two top-three Special Stage times. The Sherco rider placed a close three minutes behind Bolt.

Walkner enjoyed a solid third day of racing, going on to secure sixth overall in the event. However, with plenty of promise shown and so, so much more experience gained, he now heads to his home round, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, fired up for success.

Michael Walkner – P6

“It’s been a good week for sure. Finishing second on day one was amazing. It’s my best result so far in hard enduro. I tried my best to keep that rhythm going but we had some tough sections, and I lost some time in crucial places. But knowing I can run this pace is a huge confidence boost and I’m excited for the next round at Erzbergrodeo. My home race, I can’t wait!”

In the FIM Hard Enduro Junior Cup, it was Rigo Racing’s Matt Green who completed a perfect week to win Day Three and with it become the first Junior race winner in the FIM Hard Enduro series. The South African also improved to end the race 10th overall.

Matt Green

“To win the Juniors is awesome and to finish 10th overall is a perfect way to end the week. It’s great to have this class this year, to give the younger riders an additional platform to perform on.”

Behind him the battle for the remainder of the Junior podium was a close affair. Britain’s Mitchell Brightmore (Rieju) kept Israel’s Suff Sella (AG Racing Team 89) at bay, finishing second and third respectively.

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship next moves onto Austria with round three at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on June 16-19.

Xross Hard Enduro Rally Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 11:10:04 Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 11:20:07 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 11:28:35 Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11:37:27 Wade Young (Sherco) 11:37:27 Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 11:47:10 David Cyprian (KTM)12:07:55 Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 12:23:55 Will Hoare (GASGAS) 12:27:10 Matt Green (GASGAS) 12:45:20

Hard Enduro Championship Standings (After Round 2)

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 30 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 30 Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 27 Mario Roman (Sherco) 25 Wade Young (Sherco) 22 Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 21 Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 20 Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 18pts

Wiseco John Penton GNCC Round 7 Report

The Wiseco John Penton, round 7 of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday May 22, 2022. From a warm humid morning to a slick rain-soaked Sunday afternoon, the Wiseco John Penton GNCC provided all the different elements on race weekend.

As the XC1 Open Pro Class headed into the Ohio woods it was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang taking home the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. From there on out Strang would lead the field and ultimately cross the line first for his second Penton GNCC win.

After a tough start to the 2022 season Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell was pushing hard to rebound and make his mark at the John Penton GNCC. Russell was steadily battling in the top three all event and ultimately securing second overall, his best finish thus far.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn is no stranger to putting his bike on the box. After securing a solid starting position and holding on to a top three spot during a majority of Sunday’s race, Ashburn was able to lock in a third-place overall finish at the Penton GNCC. Ashburn holds a strong second position in the overall standings.

Earning a solid fourth position on the day was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth who was putting on a fight to secure a podium spot. After coming off a third-place finish last round, Toth was looking to get out front early but after a slow start he found himself mid pack.

Toth was finally able to find his flow mid-race and charged back to a fourth-place finish overall. Coming back after missing the Hoosier GNCC, Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor ended the day with a fifth-place overall finish after multiple laps finding himself in a podium position.

XC1 Pro Event Results

Josh Strang (KAW) Ricky Russell (GAS) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Joshua Toth (KTM) Grant Baylor (GAS) Craig DeLong (HQV) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Layne Michael (YAM)

Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (180) Jordan Ashburn (136) Trevor Bollinger (118) Craig DeLong (108) Joshua Toth (95) Lyndon Snodgrass (94) Michael Witkowski (74) Josh Strang (70) Grant Baylor (69) Ryder Lafferty (62)

XC2 250 Pro

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Phoenix Racing’s Cody Barnes earning his first overall win of the season. Barnes put in a solid effort to take the XC2 lead and found himself picking off the XC1 class and finishing a sixth overall on the day.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty put in a hard charge for the top spot but ended the day with a second-place XC2 class finish at the Penton GNCC. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper found himself with another third-place ride for the season in Ohio.

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson taking top honors and his fourth win of the 2022 season. Carolian XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes continued his season with a second-place finish as he has yet to finish off the box and holds on to the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class points lead. Coming off a win in Indiana Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman put in a strong third-place effort.

Bubz Tasha would bring home the Top Amateur honors with a 250 A class win and 21st overall finish. His 250 A classmate Trevor Maley snagged a second-place finish and secured 25th overall. Cole Whitmer secured another Open A win and third place Top Amateur honor with a 26th overall placement.

At the end of Sunday’s AM race it was Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones taking the top spot on the box. After battling from a mid-pack start Jones was able to find herself in a third-place spot after lap one and continued to climb her way through the field. Jones would secure her third win of the 2022 season.

Starting off the race strong was Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot award, however she would tip over in turn three making her race a charge from the back of the pack for a second-place overall finish. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer was out front through two laps but ultimately could not hang on to the lead and secured a third-place overall finish. Trail Jesters KTM’s Korie Steede and Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker would finish the day fourth and fifth respectively.

Thor Powell of the 150 Schoolboy B/C (12-15) class put on a hard charge earning himself fourth overall in The John Penton AM race.

Unstoppable through seven races was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo who snagged another YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) overall win. DeFeo would move into the early race lead, with fellow YXC1 competitor Peyton Feather in tow for a second overall.

The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on June 4-5 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon.

2022 MITAS Victorian Offroad Championship Rounds 1 & 2 Wrap

Andrew Wilksch topped the opening two rounds of the 2022 MITAS Victorian Offroad Championship over the weekend. Wilksch finished ahead of Matt Ryan and Cooper Sheidow at Round 1, and Sheidow and Samuel Pretchscherer at Round 2.

In the E1 class it was Ashley Day topping the longer Round 2 ahead of Jake Henderson and Sam Barton, with Henderson winning Round 1 from Barton and Jack Caughey.

Top E2 performer across both days was Hunter Semmens, winning Round 1 from Ethan Maiwalk and Ryan Shadbolt, while Stuart Holt and Travis Cooper completed the Round 2 overall top three.

E3 saw Justin Carafa take the Round 1 win from Thomas Anderson and Beau Taylor, while for Round 2 Luke Bunnik was top performer ahead of ANderson and Simon Cox.

Pro All Powers Round 1 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 1 Andrew Wilksch 2:58:47.742 2:58:47.742 2 Matt Ryan 2:59:12.256 2:59:12.256 3 Cooper Sheidow 3:04:07.849 3:04:07.849 4 William Price 3:04:30.628 3:04:30.628 5 Thomas Mason 3:06:45.788 3:06:45.788 6 Samuel Pretscherer 3:08:36.004 3:08:36.004 7 Riley McGillivray 3:09:09.363 3:09:09.363 8 Timothy Lonsdale 3:16:04.743 3:16:04.743

Pro All Powers Round 2 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Andrew Wilksch 1:04:34.977 10:51.096 10:44.796 10:42.699 10:43.797 10:45.448 10:47.141 2 Cooper Sheidow 1:05:18.173 11:04.966 10:43.644 10:40.442 10:53.842 10:58.497 10:56.782 3 Samuel Pretscherer 1:06:20.905 11:04.268 10:52.932 10:51.558 11:08.837 11:00.565 11:22.745 4 William Price 1:06:42.140 11:08.633 11:10.548 11:00.430 11:05.737 11:06.014 11:10.778 5 Thomas Mason 1:06:46.026 11:08.567 11:03.474 11:00.011 11:06.580 11:11.116 11:16.278 6 Riley McGillivray 1:07:06.727 11:24.604 11:09.585 11:03.198 11:06.293 11:10.383 11:12.664 7 Timothy Lonsdale 1:09:52.470 11:41.337 11:39.111 11:25.755 11:34.205 11:37.803 11:54.259

E1 Expert Top 10 – Round 1

Pos Rider Total R1 1 Jake Henderson 2:56:47.592 2:56:47.592 2 Sam Barton 2:58:11.586 2:58:11.586 3 Jack Caughey 2:58:44.956 2:58:44.956 4 Nathan Dalbosco 3:02:57.221 3:02:57.221 5 Christopher Wynd 3:04:37.811 3:04:37.811 6 Ashley Day 3:16:49.768 3:16:49.768 7 Daniel Hildebrand 3:03:29.549 3:03:29.549

E1 Expert Top 10 – Round 2

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Ashley Day 1:09:34.124 11:31.262 11:28.049 11:38.136 11:32.545 11:38.033 11:46.099 2 Jake Henderson 1:09:41.396 11:40.645 11:30.787 11:33.190 11:32.316 11:37.388 11:47.070 3 Sam Barton 1:11:43.924 12:15.568 11:44.143 11:41.602 12:01.096 11:57.815 12:03.700 4 Christopher Wynd 1:12:06.264 11:51.518 11:53.670 11:57.300 11:57.796 12:15.024 12:10.956 5 Nathan Dalbosco 1:13:22.304 12:11.611 12:09.125 12:02.909 12:06.370 12:26.040 12:26.249 6 Jack Caughey 1:15:09.043 12:21.964 12:54.968 12:29.703 12:28.132 12:23.848 12:30.428

E2 Expert Top 10 – Round 1

Pos Rider Total R1 1 Hunter Semmens 3:09:43.030 3:09:43.030 2 Ethan Maiwald 3:15:33.599 3:15:33.599 3 Ryan Shadbolt 3:16:12.915 3:16:12.915 4 Craig Prout 3:18:24.387 3:18:24.387 5 Alex Krieg 3:19:01.062 3:19:01.062 6 Stuart Holt 3:19:48.830 3:19:48.830 7 Jacob Sinclair 2:58:18.989 2:58:18.989 8 Steven Bowen 2:58:31.141 2:58:31.141 9 Max Price 2:59:20.509 2:59:20.509 10 Lachlan Muir 2:59:37.827 2:59:37.827

E2 Expert Top 10 – Round 2

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Hunter Semmens 1:08:03.739 11:25.329 11:18.427 11:13.899 11:13.356 11:19.523 11:33.205 2 Stuart Holt 1:09:28.361 11:46.524 11:40.300 11:37.693 11:25.625 11:29.417 11:28.802 3 Travis Cooper 1:10:05.189 11:42.522 11:31.846 11:32.149 11:36.205 11:44.611 11:57.856 4 Ethan Maiwald 1:10:18.754 11:43.384 11:33.649 11:46.077 11:35.086 11:47.344 11:53.214 5 Max Price 1:10:29.681 11:46.952 11:35.891 11:39.866 11:46.833 11:52.937 11:47.202 6 Craig Prout 1:10:42.882 11:51.388 11:29.356 11:45.759 11:52.802 11:52.902 11:50.675 7 Alex Krieg 1:11:35.713 12:06.587 11:53.774 11:52.427 11:46.009 11:51.307 12:05.609 8 Jacob Sinclair 1:11:50.468 12:06.741 11:56.952 11:53.165 11:47.207 12:01.450 12:04.953 9 Steven Bowen 1:12:04.711 12:12.193 11:58.730 11:54.047 11:51.546 11:59.407 12:08.788 10 Jarrod Dillon 1:12:34.073 12:03.443 11:57.157 11:55.900 12:10.175 12:09.968 12:17.430

E3 Expert Top 10 – Round 1

Pos Rider Total R1 1 Justin Carafa 3:10:30.295 3:10:30.295 2 Thomas Anderson 3:15:29.651 3:15:29.651 3 Beau Taylor 3:16:39.301 3:16:39.301 4 Simon Cox 2:57:43.938 2:57:43.938 5 Patrick McGillivray 2:57:51.666 2:57:51.666 6 Raymond Bell 3:03:02.128 3:03:02.128 7 William Edward 3:05:55.649 3:05:55.649 8 Timothy Sherman 3:16:30.161 3:16:30.161 9 Charles Anderson 2:11:50.253 2:11:50.253 10 Ben Scott 2:58:59.040 2:58:59.040

E3 Expert Top 10 – Round 2

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 Luke Bunnik 1:09:01.971 11:28.312 11:26.351 11:30.142 11:25.432 11:33.547 11:38.187 2 Thomas Anderson 1:09:05.973 11:35.303 11:22.770 11:23.020 11:34.004 11:33.119 11:37.757 3 Simon Cox 1:09:35.091 11:30.538 11:45.313 11:28.700 11:30.950 11:39.298 11:40.292 4 Patrick McGillivray 1:09:48.748 11:43.049 11:31.756 11:26.543 11:29.806 11:39.303 11:58.291 5 Raymond Bell 1:13:58.513 12:15.393 12:18.365 12:13.376 12:07.711 12:33.242 12:30.426 6 William Edward 1:18:54.123 12:28.235 13:19.475 12:33.501 12:54.911 13:00.357 14:37.644 7 Ben Scott 1:21:02.881 13:41.547 13:20.533 13:32.114 13:15.755 13:31.085 13:41.847 8 Charles Anderson 31:51.957 11:50.891 20:01.066 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000

Tom Drane wins NSW Senior Track 450 & Open Championships

Tom Drane cleaned up at the NSW Senior Track Championships, claiming the 450 win ahead of Jordan Dall and Jarred Brook, as well as the MX Open overall ahead of Connor Ryan and Jarred Brook.

Tom Drane – 450/MX Open Champ

“NSW Senior Track Championships, tick, Came away with the win in both MX Open and Pro 450. The competition was tight all weekend. A huge congrats to all those involved for running a top weekend of racing Tamworth Motorcycle Club. To the sponsors who have helped me I can not thank you enough. Time to amp up the training as I set off for the States with Team Aus Racing in just over three weeks to compete against some of the best riders in the USA.”

The Sidecars saw Kai Frame win from Troy Pritchard and Trevor Harvey, while in the ATV class it was Matthew Griffiths ahead of Josh Griffiths, with Katherine Higgs third overall.

American Motocross All-Stars join Pro Motocross 50th Anniversary broadcast

With the landmark 50th anniversary rapidly approaching, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an exciting addition to its historic broadcast package for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. A collection of American motocross all-stars will join host and lead commentator Jason Weigandt in the announcers booth during the live broadcasts of all 48 motos this summer. This elite group of former pros combined to capture 37 AMA Pro Motocross Championships and amassed an incredible 332 victories.

Ricky Carmichael: 10-time Pro Motocross Champion with 102 career wins

Broc Glover: 6-time Pro Motocross Champion with 35 career wins

Rick Johnson: 5-time Pro Motocross Champion with 33 career wins

Ryan Villopoto: 5-time Pro Motocross Champion with 31 career wins

James Stewart: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 48 career wins

Jeff Emig: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 29 career wins

David Bailey: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 18 career wins

Jeremy McGrath: 450cc/250cc Pro Motocross Champion with 17 career wins

Adam Cianciarulo: 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion with 9 career wins

Damon Bradshaw: 10 career Pro Motocross wins

Details surrounding which all-star will serve the analyst role at each respective event of the 12-round championship will be announced as a breaking news item in the days leading up to every National.