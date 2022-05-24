Moto News Weekly Wrap
May 24, 2022
- 2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship
- 2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross
- 2022 FIM Hard Enduro
- 2022 Australian Arenacross
- 2022 ProMX (Australia)
- 2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX
- 2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles
- 2022 WA State Supercross
- 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup
- 2022 Silk Way Rally
- 2022 FIM ISDE
2022 WJMX Team Australia Rider applications open
Finland’s famous motocross city of Vantaa will play host to the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship (WJMX) from August 26-28 at the Lavanko track. Known as the “Finnish Mecca of motocross”, the Lavanko track was rejuvenated through 2020/21 and is 1600 metres long with 9 jumps. Dozens of nations are expected to partake in the 2022 event, and all eyes will be on Team Australia as we return to WJMX for the first time since 2019.
Team Australia will be split out according to the 2022 WJMX classes:
- Class 1: FIM Junior 65cc Motocross World Cup
Age Restrictions: minimum 10 years of age and maximum 12 years of age.
- Class 2: FIM Junior 85cc Motocross World Championship
Age Restrictions: minimum 12 years of age and maximum 14 years of age.
- Class 3: FIM Junior 125cc Motocross World Championship
Age Restrictions: minimum 13 years of age and maximum 17 years of age.
Applications are now open until Friday 24 June, register here (link).
ProMX Coffs Harbour Round 6 goes retro!
Round 6 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will be the official “Retro” round of the series, taking place at Coffs Harbour, NSW on the 24th July.
The Round will see the exciting inclusion of the fan favourite Pre-95 and Classic Evo Cup Classes, which will be hotly contested by vintage Motocross enthusiasts and past Champions alike, alongside the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 classes.
FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship set for NZ in 2023
FIM Oceania, Speedway NZ and Motorcycling New Zealand have confirmed the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship as a two-rounds series to be held in New Zealand, replacing the 2022 event which is now cancelled, due to previous Covid travel restrictions.
The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be held on January 28th at Moore Park Speedway in Christchurch, followed by Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill on February 4th, 2023. Further event details on the 2023 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be announced in the coming months.
Luke Clout recovery update
CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team rider, Luke Clout, lost control of his YZ450F at the ProMX Gum Valley round and was violently thrown to the ground in a high-speed fall, that left his title defence in tatters and facing a long stint on the side lines.
The past six weeks has seen him anchored to the couch but he is now ready to start the long climb back to the top of Australian motocross and supercross. Clout is starting to bare weight as he gets back on his feet, here’s what he had to share:
Luke Clout
“I had got a spiral fracture of the tibia as well as a clean break on the fibula as well as some damage to the top of my ankle. Doctors say it was quite a complicated break on my tibia as it was fractured as well as shattered in parts, so they had to assess the best way to tackle that. Fortunately, the fibula and ankle didn’t turn out to be as bad and were just clean breaks. My tibia required a rebuild with a rod and screws put in, while my ankle was a quick clean up and the fibula was more about ensuring it was stable and aligned. Doctors were pleased with how things went and feel that I should make a full recovery and everything looked good. I also want to pass on my thanks to Simon Maas and everyone at RACESAFE for looking after me.”
“I just left my six-week check-up, and they are really happy with how its progressing. Structurally everything is aligned and well supported, and I have been given the all-clear to start doing some exercises to strengthen and rebuild my leg muscles. I have just started walking on it and putting some weight through it and aside from jumping or running, the doctors say I can get back into the gym or the pool, so its positive news so far. I’m sure they will be some pain and niggles as I go through my rehab, but I just have to tolerate that as I regain strength. I have lost some leg muscle and general movement from it being in a cast and not being able to walk on it, but the plan at this stage is to do plenty of exercise and get strength into it for the next six weeks and then see if I can get back on a bike. Never say never, and I would expect to be back on a bike in August around the final rounds but I don’t think I will be up to 100% so it’s unlikely I will race. I’m a racer and I want to win so unless I feel that I’m back to speed and fitness, I won’t come back and just plan on being ready for the Australian Supercross Championship later in the year.”
Regan Duffy recovery setback
Regan Duffy has been keeping it on the down-low that he’d intended to return for Rounds 3 and 4 of the ProMX Championship later this year, with his recovery proceeding well, however a broken scaphoid has now put paid to those plans, with surgery completed last week and the recovery continuing.
Regan Duffy
“Every set back is another chance for a comeback! I’ve been keeping to myself lately, training hard and trying my best to not cut any corners but unfortunately shit happens! I was planning to wait and let everyone know that I was going to do the last 3-4 rounds of the Pro MX Championship. I had been getting stronger and stronger and the speed was nearly back! A mistake cost me and I’ve broken the Scaphoid in my wrist. I got surgery last week, everything went well and I’ve gotten two pins put in to help. Now for a bit of actual resting I think, I probably need it haha…”
2022 MXGP of Jakarta cancelled
The FIM, Infront Moto Racing and the local organiser have announced the cancellation of the MXGP of Jakarta, set to take place on 2/3 July. Despite immense efforts, the local organiser was not able to facilitate the correct running of this year’s event. All stakeholders look forward to returning to Jakarta for FIM Motocross World Championship in the future. In the meantime, they will concentrate their efforts on the upcoming MXGP of Indonesia which will run in Samota-Sumbawa on 25/26 June.
Lettenbichler wins Xross Hard Enduro in Serbia
KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia, the German racer making a triumphant return from injury. History was also made as Teodor Kabakchiev (Team Bulgaria powered by ECONT) become the first Bulgarian to finish on the FIM Hard Enduro podium in second, while Graham Jarvis (Jarvis Racing Team Husqvarna) finished third and now shares the championship lead with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt.
Manuel Lettenbichler started Day Three as the new race leader, the German was outstanding on Day Two and to his credit held a near eight-minute lead over closest rival Kabakchiev. There was just three Special Stages standing between him and the top of the podium.
Off to a flying start, Mani topped the time sheets on the first Special Stage and extended his lead by another three minutes. Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young took second with Bolt third quickest. Although losing ground to Lettenbichler, Kabakchiev pulled time on Jarvis to strengthen his position in second overall.
A short 44-minute stage awaited riders for Special Stage 2 and this time it was Jarvis who edged out Bolt by four seconds, with Mani shadowing them across the line for third. The final Special Stage of the Xross Hard Enduro Rally was almost a formality for Mani and with no mistakes made, the KTM rider did enough to win round two of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.
Manuel Lettenbichler – P1
“I came here with no expectations, so to win is pretty special. I’ve been a long time off the bike and it was such hard work to recover, but it’s all been worth it. It now feels pretty damn good. I took things steady at the start of the event, but I felt good and I think that really helped me. There was some really tough sections on each day, and together with the GPS navigation it wasn’t always easy. But the first two offroad days went really well. I knew I had a good lead today, but you just never know what’s around the corner, so I just tried to keep focused until the finish line. I’m stoked to win. We’ve Erzbergrodeo next, and like everyone else I’m excited for that!”
Delivering a performance that was arguably every bit as impressive as Lettenbichler’s winning ride, Kabakchiev won the final stage in style to secure the runner-up result. In what’s been an incredible week for the Bulgarian, he’s shown that he’s ready to mix it with the world’s best Hard Enduro riders.
Teodor Kabakchiev – P2
“It’s been an unbelievable week. I came here hoping conditions would suit me and they did. Each day I gave my best and I think that was the best way. Hopefully this is just the beginning and I can keep racing with these guys at this level!”
For Graham Jarvis, the Brit again put his Husqvarna on the podium with a third place finish. Jarvis started out the final day with a comfortable cushion over Bolt in fourth. But he was still determined to push the pace and won the penultimate special stage. With two podium results from two starts, the Jarvis Racing Team Husqvarna rider now jointly leads the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with Bolt.
Graham Jarvis – P3
“It’s awesome to get on the podium again. I wasn’t sure how my fitness would fare in this multi-day race, but I managed to get there in the end. At 47 years old I can’t believe I’m in joint lead of the championship. We’ve got Erzberg next, that’s the big one. But I’m riding well and I’m going to go for it!”
For Bolt, the Serbian event was one of mixed fortunes. It started well by winning Wednesday’s AKRAPOVIC Straight Rhythm prologue as well as also leading at the end of Day One, but it was Day Two that ultimately pushed him off the podium. Dropping to fourth, it was a tall ask for the Brit to pull back that time on Jarvis and he had to be content with a fourth place overall result.
Billy Bolt – P4
“It’s been hard work this week. I’ve felt drained of energy here in Serbia and was having to dig deep each day to keep in the fight. I’ve been battling a wrist injury since pretty much SuperEnduro ended back in March, it’s really hurt my fitness. And with this race being really physical that showed. Of course, it was nice to win the prologue on Wednesday, but I didn’t get to ride the pace I wanted during the rest of the week. That said, I’m now leading the championship, so I’ll take that as a positive. Erzbergrodeo is next and my focus is to regroup and get ready for that!”
Completing the top five was Young. The South African put in his best performance of the race on Day Three, with two top-three Special Stage times. The Sherco rider placed a close three minutes behind Bolt.
Walkner enjoyed a solid third day of racing, going on to secure sixth overall in the event. However, with plenty of promise shown and so, so much more experience gained, he now heads to his home round, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, fired up for success.
Michael Walkner – P6
“It’s been a good week for sure. Finishing second on day one was amazing. It’s my best result so far in hard enduro. I tried my best to keep that rhythm going but we had some tough sections, and I lost some time in crucial places. But knowing I can run this pace is a huge confidence boost and I’m excited for the next round at Erzbergrodeo. My home race, I can’t wait!”
In the FIM Hard Enduro Junior Cup, it was Rigo Racing’s Matt Green who completed a perfect week to win Day Three and with it become the first Junior race winner in the FIM Hard Enduro series. The South African also improved to end the race 10th overall.
Matt Green
“To win the Juniors is awesome and to finish 10th overall is a perfect way to end the week. It’s great to have this class this year, to give the younger riders an additional platform to perform on.”
Behind him the battle for the remainder of the Junior podium was a close affair. Britain’s Mitchell Brightmore (Rieju) kept Israel’s Suff Sella (AG Racing Team 89) at bay, finishing second and third respectively.
The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship next moves onto Austria with round three at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo on June 16-19.
Xross Hard Enduro Rally Results
- Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 11:10:04
- Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 11:20:07
- Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 11:28:35
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11:37:27
- Wade Young (Sherco) 11:37:27
- Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 11:47:10
- David Cyprian (KTM)12:07:55
- Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 12:23:55
- Will Hoare (GASGAS) 12:27:10
- Matt Green (GASGAS) 12:45:20
Hard Enduro Championship Standings (After Round 2)
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 30
- Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 30
- Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 27
- Mario Roman (Sherco) 25
- Wade Young (Sherco) 22
- Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 21
- Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 20
- Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 18pts
Wiseco John Penton GNCC Round 7 Report
The Wiseco John Penton, round 7 of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday May 22, 2022. From a warm humid morning to a slick rain-soaked Sunday afternoon, the Wiseco John Penton GNCC provided all the different elements on race weekend.
As the XC1 Open Pro Class headed into the Ohio woods it was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang taking home the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. From there on out Strang would lead the field and ultimately cross the line first for his second Penton GNCC win.
After a tough start to the 2022 season Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell was pushing hard to rebound and make his mark at the John Penton GNCC. Russell was steadily battling in the top three all event and ultimately securing second overall, his best finish thus far.
Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn is no stranger to putting his bike on the box. After securing a solid starting position and holding on to a top three spot during a majority of Sunday’s race, Ashburn was able to lock in a third-place overall finish at the Penton GNCC. Ashburn holds a strong second position in the overall standings.
Earning a solid fourth position on the day was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth who was putting on a fight to secure a podium spot. After coming off a third-place finish last round, Toth was looking to get out front early but after a slow start he found himself mid pack.
Toth was finally able to find his flow mid-race and charged back to a fourth-place finish overall. Coming back after missing the Hoosier GNCC, Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing’s Grant Baylor ended the day with a fifth-place overall finish after multiple laps finding himself in a podium position.
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Josh Strang (KAW)
- Ricky Russell (GAS)
- Jordan Ashburn (HQV)
- Joshua Toth (KTM)
- Grant Baylor (GAS)
- Craig DeLong (HQV)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Layne Michael (YAM)
Overall National Championship Standings
- Benjamin Kelley (180)
- Jordan Ashburn (136)
- Trevor Bollinger (118)
- Craig DeLong (108)
- Joshua Toth (95)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (94)
- Michael Witkowski (74)
- Josh Strang (70)
- Grant Baylor (69)
- Ryder Lafferty (62)
XC2 250 Pro
In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Phoenix Racing’s Cody Barnes earning his first overall win of the season. Barnes put in a solid effort to take the XC2 lead and found himself picking off the XC1 class and finishing a sixth overall on the day.
Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty put in a hard charge for the top spot but ended the day with a second-place XC2 class finish at the Penton GNCC. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper found himself with another third-place ride for the season in Ohio.
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson taking top honors and his fourth win of the 2022 season. Carolian XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes continued his season with a second-place finish as he has yet to finish off the box and holds on to the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class points lead. Coming off a win in Indiana Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman put in a strong third-place effort.
Bubz Tasha would bring home the Top Amateur honors with a 250 A class win and 21st overall finish. His 250 A classmate Trevor Maley snagged a second-place finish and secured 25th overall. Cole Whitmer secured another Open A win and third place Top Amateur honor with a 26th overall placement.
At the end of Sunday’s AM race it was Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones taking the top spot on the box. After battling from a mid-pack start Jones was able to find herself in a third-place spot after lap one and continued to climb her way through the field. Jones would secure her third win of the 2022 season.
Starting off the race strong was Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot award, however she would tip over in turn three making her race a charge from the back of the pack for a second-place overall finish. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer was out front through two laps but ultimately could not hang on to the lead and secured a third-place overall finish. Trail Jesters KTM’s Korie Steede and Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker would finish the day fourth and fifth respectively.
Thor Powell of the 150 Schoolboy B/C (12-15) class put on a hard charge earning himself fourth overall in The John Penton AM race.
Unstoppable through seven races was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo who snagged another YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) overall win. DeFeo would move into the early race lead, with fellow YXC1 competitor Peyton Feather in tow for a second overall.
The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on June 4-5 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon.
2022 MITAS Victorian Offroad Championship Rounds 1 & 2 Wrap
Andrew Wilksch topped the opening two rounds of the 2022 MITAS Victorian Offroad Championship over the weekend. Wilksch finished ahead of Matt Ryan and Cooper Sheidow at Round 1, and Sheidow and Samuel Pretchscherer at Round 2.
In the E1 class it was Ashley Day topping the longer Round 2 ahead of Jake Henderson and Sam Barton, with Henderson winning Round 1 from Barton and Jack Caughey.
Top E2 performer across both days was Hunter Semmens, winning Round 1 from Ethan Maiwalk and Ryan Shadbolt, while Stuart Holt and Travis Cooper completed the Round 2 overall top three.
E3 saw Justin Carafa take the Round 1 win from Thomas Anderson and Beau Taylor, while for Round 2 Luke Bunnik was top performer ahead of ANderson and Simon Cox.
Pro All Powers Round 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|1
|Andrew Wilksch
|2:58:47.742
|2:58:47.742
|2
|Matt Ryan
|2:59:12.256
|2:59:12.256
|3
|Cooper Sheidow
|3:04:07.849
|3:04:07.849
|4
|William Price
|3:04:30.628
|3:04:30.628
|5
|Thomas Mason
|3:06:45.788
|3:06:45.788
|6
|Samuel Pretscherer
|3:08:36.004
|3:08:36.004
|7
|Riley McGillivray
|3:09:09.363
|3:09:09.363
|8
|Timothy Lonsdale
|3:16:04.743
|3:16:04.743
Pro All Powers Round 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|1
|Andrew Wilksch
|1:04:34.977
|10:51.096
|10:44.796
|10:42.699
|10:43.797
|10:45.448
|10:47.141
|2
|Cooper Sheidow
|1:05:18.173
|11:04.966
|10:43.644
|10:40.442
|10:53.842
|10:58.497
|10:56.782
|3
|Samuel Pretscherer
|1:06:20.905
|11:04.268
|10:52.932
|10:51.558
|11:08.837
|11:00.565
|11:22.745
|4
|William Price
|1:06:42.140
|11:08.633
|11:10.548
|11:00.430
|11:05.737
|11:06.014
|11:10.778
|5
|Thomas Mason
|1:06:46.026
|11:08.567
|11:03.474
|11:00.011
|11:06.580
|11:11.116
|11:16.278
|6
|Riley McGillivray
|1:07:06.727
|11:24.604
|11:09.585
|11:03.198
|11:06.293
|11:10.383
|11:12.664
|7
|Timothy Lonsdale
|1:09:52.470
|11:41.337
|11:39.111
|11:25.755
|11:34.205
|11:37.803
|11:54.259
E1 Expert Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|1
|Jake Henderson
|2:56:47.592
|2:56:47.592
|2
|Sam Barton
|2:58:11.586
|2:58:11.586
|3
|Jack Caughey
|2:58:44.956
|2:58:44.956
|4
|Nathan Dalbosco
|3:02:57.221
|3:02:57.221
|5
|Christopher Wynd
|3:04:37.811
|3:04:37.811
|6
|Ashley Day
|3:16:49.768
|3:16:49.768
|7
|Daniel Hildebrand
|3:03:29.549
|3:03:29.549
E1 Expert Top 10 – Round 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|1
|Ashley Day
|1:09:34.124
|11:31.262
|11:28.049
|11:38.136
|11:32.545
|11:38.033
|11:46.099
|2
|Jake Henderson
|1:09:41.396
|11:40.645
|11:30.787
|11:33.190
|11:32.316
|11:37.388
|11:47.070
|3
|Sam Barton
|1:11:43.924
|12:15.568
|11:44.143
|11:41.602
|12:01.096
|11:57.815
|12:03.700
|4
|Christopher Wynd
|1:12:06.264
|11:51.518
|11:53.670
|11:57.300
|11:57.796
|12:15.024
|12:10.956
|5
|Nathan Dalbosco
|1:13:22.304
|12:11.611
|12:09.125
|12:02.909
|12:06.370
|12:26.040
|12:26.249
|6
|Jack Caughey
|1:15:09.043
|12:21.964
|12:54.968
|12:29.703
|12:28.132
|12:23.848
|12:30.428
E2 Expert Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|1
|Hunter Semmens
|3:09:43.030
|3:09:43.030
|2
|Ethan Maiwald
|3:15:33.599
|3:15:33.599
|3
|Ryan Shadbolt
|3:16:12.915
|3:16:12.915
|4
|Craig Prout
|3:18:24.387
|3:18:24.387
|5
|Alex Krieg
|3:19:01.062
|3:19:01.062
|6
|Stuart Holt
|3:19:48.830
|3:19:48.830
|7
|Jacob Sinclair
|2:58:18.989
|2:58:18.989
|8
|Steven Bowen
|2:58:31.141
|2:58:31.141
|9
|Max Price
|2:59:20.509
|2:59:20.509
|10
|Lachlan Muir
|2:59:37.827
|2:59:37.827
E2 Expert Top 10 – Round 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|1
|Hunter Semmens
|1:08:03.739
|11:25.329
|11:18.427
|11:13.899
|11:13.356
|11:19.523
|11:33.205
|2
|Stuart Holt
|1:09:28.361
|11:46.524
|11:40.300
|11:37.693
|11:25.625
|11:29.417
|11:28.802
|3
|Travis Cooper
|1:10:05.189
|11:42.522
|11:31.846
|11:32.149
|11:36.205
|11:44.611
|11:57.856
|4
|Ethan Maiwald
|1:10:18.754
|11:43.384
|11:33.649
|11:46.077
|11:35.086
|11:47.344
|11:53.214
|5
|Max Price
|1:10:29.681
|11:46.952
|11:35.891
|11:39.866
|11:46.833
|11:52.937
|11:47.202
|6
|Craig Prout
|1:10:42.882
|11:51.388
|11:29.356
|11:45.759
|11:52.802
|11:52.902
|11:50.675
|7
|Alex Krieg
|1:11:35.713
|12:06.587
|11:53.774
|11:52.427
|11:46.009
|11:51.307
|12:05.609
|8
|Jacob Sinclair
|1:11:50.468
|12:06.741
|11:56.952
|11:53.165
|11:47.207
|12:01.450
|12:04.953
|9
|Steven Bowen
|1:12:04.711
|12:12.193
|11:58.730
|11:54.047
|11:51.546
|11:59.407
|12:08.788
|10
|Jarrod Dillon
|1:12:34.073
|12:03.443
|11:57.157
|11:55.900
|12:10.175
|12:09.968
|12:17.430
E3 Expert Top 10 – Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|1
|Justin Carafa
|3:10:30.295
|3:10:30.295
|2
|Thomas Anderson
|3:15:29.651
|3:15:29.651
|3
|Beau Taylor
|3:16:39.301
|3:16:39.301
|4
|Simon Cox
|2:57:43.938
|2:57:43.938
|5
|Patrick McGillivray
|2:57:51.666
|2:57:51.666
|6
|Raymond Bell
|3:03:02.128
|3:03:02.128
|7
|William Edward
|3:05:55.649
|3:05:55.649
|8
|Timothy Sherman
|3:16:30.161
|3:16:30.161
|9
|Charles Anderson
|2:11:50.253
|2:11:50.253
|10
|Ben Scott
|2:58:59.040
|2:58:59.040
E3 Expert Top 10 – Round 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|1
|Luke Bunnik
|1:09:01.971
|11:28.312
|11:26.351
|11:30.142
|11:25.432
|11:33.547
|11:38.187
|2
|Thomas Anderson
|1:09:05.973
|11:35.303
|11:22.770
|11:23.020
|11:34.004
|11:33.119
|11:37.757
|3
|Simon Cox
|1:09:35.091
|11:30.538
|11:45.313
|11:28.700
|11:30.950
|11:39.298
|11:40.292
|4
|Patrick McGillivray
|1:09:48.748
|11:43.049
|11:31.756
|11:26.543
|11:29.806
|11:39.303
|11:58.291
|5
|Raymond Bell
|1:13:58.513
|12:15.393
|12:18.365
|12:13.376
|12:07.711
|12:33.242
|12:30.426
|6
|William Edward
|1:18:54.123
|12:28.235
|13:19.475
|12:33.501
|12:54.911
|13:00.357
|14:37.644
|7
|Ben Scott
|1:21:02.881
|13:41.547
|13:20.533
|13:32.114
|13:15.755
|13:31.085
|13:41.847
|8
|Charles Anderson
|31:51.957
|11:50.891
|20:01.066
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
Tom Drane wins NSW Senior Track 450 & Open Championships
Tom Drane cleaned up at the NSW Senior Track Championships, claiming the 450 win ahead of Jordan Dall and Jarred Brook, as well as the MX Open overall ahead of Connor Ryan and Jarred Brook.
Tom Drane – 450/MX Open Champ
“NSW Senior Track Championships, tick, Came away with the win in both MX Open and Pro 450. The competition was tight all weekend. A huge congrats to all those involved for running a top weekend of racing Tamworth Motorcycle Club. To the sponsors who have helped me I can not thank you enough. Time to amp up the training as I set off for the States with Team Aus Racing in just over three weeks to compete against some of the best riders in the USA.”
The Sidecars saw Kai Frame win from Troy Pritchard and Trevor Harvey, while in the ATV class it was Matthew Griffiths ahead of Josh Griffiths, with Katherine Higgs third overall.
American Motocross All-Stars join Pro Motocross 50th Anniversary broadcast
With the landmark 50th anniversary rapidly approaching, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an exciting addition to its historic broadcast package for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. A collection of American motocross all-stars will join host and lead commentator Jason Weigandt in the announcers booth during the live broadcasts of all 48 motos this summer. This elite group of former pros combined to capture 37 AMA Pro Motocross Championships and amassed an incredible 332 victories.
- Ricky Carmichael: 10-time Pro Motocross Champion with 102 career wins
- Broc Glover: 6-time Pro Motocross Champion with 35 career wins
- Rick Johnson: 5-time Pro Motocross Champion with 33 career wins
- Ryan Villopoto: 5-time Pro Motocross Champion with 31 career wins
- James Stewart: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 48 career wins
- Jeff Emig: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 29 career wins
- David Bailey: 3-time Pro Motocross Champion with 18 career wins
- Jeremy McGrath: 450cc/250cc Pro Motocross Champion with 17 career wins
- Adam Cianciarulo: 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion with 9 career wins
- Damon Bradshaw: 10 career Pro Motocross wins
Details surrounding which all-star will serve the analyst role at each respective event of the 12-round championship will be announced as a breaking news item in the days leading up to every National.
2022 ProMX Round 4 Race Schedule
Find below Race Schedule and link to Final Instructions for Round 4 at Gillman, SA of the 2022 Penrite ProMX championship, Presented by AMX Superstores.
Final Instructions:
https://auspromx.com.au/wp-
2022 Racing schedule
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1 & 2
|Cherrabah, QLD
|19-20 March 2022
|Round 3 & 4
|Mackay, QLD
|8 – 9 April 2022
|Round 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|16 – 17 July 2022
|Round 7 & 8
|Nowra, NSW
|6 – 7 August 2022
|Round 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|17 – 18 Sept 2022
|Round 11 & 12
|Wynyard, TAS
|8 – 9 Oct 2022
2022 FIM Motocross (MXGP) World Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event/Location
|Round 1
|27-Feb
|Matterley Basin, Great Britain
|Round 2
|6-Mar
|Mantova, Italy
|Round 3
|20-Mar
|Villa La Angostura, Argentina
|Round 4
|3-Apr
|Agueda, Portugal
|Round 5
|10-Apr
|Pietramurata, Italy
|Round 6
|24-Apr
|Kegums, Latvia
|Round 7
|8-May
|Maggiora, Italy
|Round 8
|15-May
|Riola Sardo, Italy
|Round 9
|29-May
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain
|Round 10
|5-Jun
|Ernée, France
|Round 11
|12-Jun
|Teutschenthal, Germany
|Round 12
|26-Jun
|Samota – Sumbawa, Indonesia
|Round 13
|17-Jul
|Loket, Czech Republic
|Round 14
|24-Jul
|Lommel, Belgium
|Round 15
|7-Aug
|Uddevalla, Sweden
|Round 16
|14-Aug
|Iitti-KimiRing, Finland
|Round 17
|21-Aug
|St Jean d’Angely, France
|Round 18
|4-Sep
|Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
|Round 19
|10-Sep
|Mussanah, Oman
|25-Sep
|Motocross of Nations, Redbud, USA
2022 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Round 1
|January 8
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA.
|Round 2
|January 15
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|Round 3
|January 22
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Round 4
|January 29
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 5
|February 5
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|Round 6
|February 12
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|Round 7
|February 19
|US Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Round 8
|February 26
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|Round 9
|March 5
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Round 10
|March 12
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|Round 11
|March 19
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|Round 12
|March 26
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|Round 13
|April 9
|Dome at America’s Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Round 14
|April 16
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|Round 15
|April 23
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|Round 16
|April 30
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|Round 17
|May 6
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2022 Victorian Junior MX State Titles Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Shipwreck
|April 2-3
|Round 2
|Broadford
|May 7-8
|Round 3
|Horsham
|July 30-31
|Round 4
|Korumburra
|September 3-4
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|17-19 February
|Jordan Baja
|Aqaba
|Jordan
|24 -26 February
|Qatar Intl. Baja
|Doha
|Qatar
|06-08 May
|Baja do Oeste Castelo
|Branco
|Portugal
|22-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|04-07 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|27-30 August
|Atacama Baja 1
|Iquique
|Chile
|31 Aug-01 Sept
|Atacama Baja 2
|Iquique
|Chile
|27-29 October
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2022 Silk Way Rally – July 6-16, 2022
2022 FIM ISDE – Le Puy en Velay, France
29 August-3 September, 2022